WaPo Reports Clinton Campaign and DNC Paid For Trump Dossier…

There’s a myriad of angles within this that must be reviewed prior to absorbing content.
First, do not think the Washington Post is ever going to frame a damaging article against the Clinton’s or DNC; it is beyond their inherent ideology to do so. Therefore the motive of any media expose’ must be kept in mind.
Second, while the article itself states the Clinton Campaign and the DNC paid Fusion GPS to contract Christopher Steele, the researcher and dossier author, the article also tries to lend some credibility toward the content therein. This is another possible angle.
Third, the judge in case of the congressional subpoena into Fusion GPS bank records -to discover the funding of the dossier- gave Fusion GPS until Friday of this week to work out an agreement with congress that would eliminate the need for a judicial decision. It is entirely possible this WaPo article was advanced by a risk averse Fusion GPS in order to dilute the need for the bank record inquiry. No doubt the bank records would contain far more information than just the Clinton Campaign and DNC.
Fourth, with #3 in mind, and considering this report is from within the Washington Post, there is a strong possibility the other finance mechanisms for the dossier might include the U.S. government (FBI and CIA). Additionally likely – knowing the WaPo has a history of defending, and working on behalf of, the intelligence community.
Fifth, the sourcing within the Washington Post article is weak, vague and disingenuous with verbiage such as: “people familiar with the matter”, “according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity”, “people involved in the matter“, etc. Notice how the term “matter” repeats. That familiar term is frequent throughout the article.
As to the substance:
(Washington Post) The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.
Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research.
After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained the firm in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Before that agreement, Fusion GPS’s research into Trump was funded by a still unknown Republican client during the GOP primary.
The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day.
[…] People involved in the matter said that they would not disclose the dollar amounts paid to Fusion GPS, but said that the campaign and the DNC shared the cost.
Steele previously worked in Russia for British intelligence. The dossier is a compilation of reports he prepared for Fusion. The dossier alleged that the Russian government collected compromising information about Trump and the Kremlin was engaged in an active effort to assist his campaign for president.
[…] Fusion GPS’s work researching Trump began during the Republican presidential primaries, when the GOP donor paid for the firm to investigate the real estate tycoon’s background.
Fusion GPS did not start off looking at Trump’s Russia ties, but quickly realized that those relationships were extensive, according to the people familiar with the matter.
When the Republican donor stopped paying for the research, Elias, acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC, agreed to pay for the work to continue.
The Democrats paid for research, including by Fusion GPS, because of concerns that little was known about Trump and his business interests, according to the people familiar with the matter.
[…] Some of Steele’s allegations began circulating in Washington in the summer of 2016 as the FBI launched its counterintelligence investigation into possible connections between Trump associates and the Kremlin. Around that time, Steele shared some of his findings with the FBI.
After the election, the FBI agreed to pay Steele to continue gathering intelligence about Trump and Russia, but the bureau pulled out of the arrangement after Steele was publicly identified in news reports.
[…] Congressional Republicans have tried to force Fusion GPS to identify the Democrat or group behind Steele’s work, but the firm has said that it would not do so, citing confidentiality agreements with its clients.
Last week, Fusion GPS executives invoked their constitutional right not to answer questions from the House Intelligence Committee. The firm’s founder, Glenn Simpson, had previously given a 10-hour interview to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Over objections from Democrats, the Republican leader of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), subpoenaed Fusion GPS’s bank records to try to identify the mystery client.
Fusion GPS has been fighting the release of its bank records. A judge on Tuesday extended a deadline for Fusion GPS’s bank to respond to the subpoena until Friday while the company attempts to negotiate a resolution with Nunes. (read full article)
Can “We the people” insist the DNC pay every single penny this charade has cost the taxpayer?
Bob…..
Clinton campaign, DNC funded research for Trump dossier
••● Have to ask….. Was money used for the ‘investigation’ on Trump/Russia funneled to Fusion GPS to pay off the Dossier??? #ItsAllAboutGreed
Hmmmmmm interesting theory. The fact they are fighting releasing the payment info does suggest it’s devastating info
As i’ve been reading all this breaking news tonight, I thought …this is almost as exciting as election night. When POTUS said it was the lull before the storm…he wasn’t kidding! And, just like Nov. 8, 2016…i’m filled with hope and joy!
General George S. Patton once said: “Politicians are the lowest form of life on earth. Liberal Democrats are the lowest form of politicians.”
Crooked Hillary, Jihadist Obama, Sly Willy Clinton, Fauxcahontas Warren, etc. confirmed that G.s. Patton was right.
Somewhere I read PDJT can appoint a special prosecutor himself and doesn’t need Sessions to do it. That it’s been done 5-6 times before by other presidents. If so…time to make that appointment! If so…The Prez needs to have a fireside chat with America to announce this and the firing of Sessions, Rosenstein, and Mueller.
I believe Trump hired Mueller, I believe that Sessions is not the swamp and is apart of something larger.
I want to believe that. I just don’t. Hope you’re right.
Deborah is right!
Folks this is starting to all come together! Our President met with Mueller the day before he was appointed the SC. The purpose of the meeting was to interview Mueller for the FBI job. The REAL purpose of that meeting was to discuss the plan on how to investigate the Russians and their buying 20% of our Uranium. Rosenstein and Sessions were present as well. Every single Trump person brought in is a ruse. The people interviewed and questioned don’t realize the game being played. That is why our President is paying the legal fees for those folks. He feels terrible that they have to be used.
Paul Manafort was brought in and his home was ransacked because of his involvement with the Podestas. The POS could have been their inside man while overseeing our President’s campaign. Mr. Manafort realizes there will be NO PARDON for him. That bastard is singing like a bird in order to save his own ass. The fun is truly starting now that Mueller is over the real target. At this point, you are going to see heads roll. People will be indicted pertaining to HRC’s campaign. They are going to go after the Clintons like it was nobody’s business.
You will not see any of Barry’s creatures on tv again! They have to now go into hiding. They are hoping beyond hope that they are not caught up in any of it. No more Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarret, John Brennan etc. At this point, Barry’s minions have one job and that is to protect their messiah. Nothing else matters.
From your lips to His ears!
Agree, Deborah
If he have to wonder where Sessions is even at 1 year after being AG. He’s nothing but a swamp rat imho.
Folks, this WaPo and Hannity/Carlson latest “bombshell” is a nothing-burger. It is there to distract us, rile up the “Resistance,” and keep Pres Trump from accomplishing our agenda. The Uniparty and the Fake News are spinning this as Clinton and Bush are SuperPatriots who were trying to save we Incorrigible Deplorables from ourselves.
All we have is President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Cabinet, ourselves, and the Truth. Only we can do this. Not Hannity, and certainly not the Congress. Accomplishing what we set out to do with Pres Trump needs to be our only focus, not the D.C. Circus and their clowns.
And we can do this. We elected Donald J. Trump, did we not? That was just the beginning. Watch us now. We are just getting started.
where’s Bluto? Hey Bluto – bring FluffyAttackDog. we need ya
You sound confused: Treason is a “Nothing-Burger”?
Seriously. Hard to believe some of the posts in here.
Your assuming everyon posting is one of “us”. There are interlopers and imposters here and on other conservative sites trolling us all the time. I think a lot of the Sessions bashing is instigated by these types.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point.
Wanna have some FUN?
Putin shares TAPES of the Clinton’s proposals for Pay-to-Play Kickbacks on the Uranium One Deal.
Putin says he was protecting Russia’s interests as President by buying up uranium to keep the crooked Obama Administration from secretly violating the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty.
Putin explains that he’s now learned that actions of the Clintons and Obama were TREASON under U.S. Law, and wants America to have the FACTS, in case the new DOJ will uphold the Constitution and the Rule of Law.
How will the Dems play it?
How will the Deep State play it?
How will the Media play it?
How will the DOJ and FBI play it?
Putin is obligated to protect the interests of Russia..he isn’t American…
But he knows a traitor when he sees one…or a dozen…and he knows that if they’ll rat out and sell out their own country….that…
They can’t be trusted….by anyone……………..
NOBODY likes a traitor…
Noone trusts a traitor…..not even those standing to gain from their treason.
I can’t help but think that he finds all of the political obfuscations coming from the democratic side of American politics…the ‘media’ and their games…..
Amusing…
Exceedingly and amusingly…and frighteningly….amusing.
Regarding Beckel, remember that Steele, a former member of the MI6, is who Fusion GPS approached to shop the dossier. I wouldn’t be surprised if the dossier contained multiple parts and that the Dems & Clinton Campaign decided to take the Russia angle because the information therein was probably more plausible than the Princess Diana angle. Additionally, were the Princess Diana information incorrect, or flat out slander, then Steele himself could be in serious legal jeopardy in the UK as a result.
On top of all this, I think Hillary Clinton’s election night meltdown was due in part to her realization that a Trump DOJ would likely pursue a criminal investigation into the Uranium One deal (which deal Trump blasted on the campaign trail time and time again). I believe Clinton, in a panicked rage, realized that she had so much to cover up.
The actions that Washington D.C. deep state elements would take over the next 2-3 months are evidence of a concerted effort to cover up these loose ends. The Trump Dossier was exploited to appoint special council Mueller (who was privy to the Uranium One deal, along with Rod Rosenstein who appointed him). There was a strong, concerted effort to hog-tie Jeff Sessions. It is NO small coincidence that Mueller was appointed to oversee the Russian collusion investigation.
It’s also no small coincidence that this information from the Washington Post was NOT leaked from the Mueller office. Remember, Mueller has wide latitude and jurisdiction over everything relating to the 2016 campaign and “Russian collusion”. Mueller is gathering evidence in the case. By now he certainly has a treasure trove of it. Just wait for him to visit the Obama Presidential Library with boxes of it. And speaking of Obama, I believe it is he who the Washington Post is trying to protect.
Mueller is not the lynch pin in this whole thing, but he is certainly a one-man cleaning crew. No-one else has the ability to disappear evidence in this case.
“On top of all this, I think Hillary Clinton’s election night meltdown was due in part to her realization that a Trump DOJ would likely pursue a criminal investigation into the Uranium One deal (which deal Trump blasted on the campaign trail time and time again). I believe Clinton, in a panicked rage, realized that she had so much to cover up.”
This. ^^^^^^^ This is also why Podesta looked so shaken election right.
Didn’t she alledgedly say “We’re all going to hang by a noose” ?
I also think this is most of the reason McCain is still in DC, trying to keep his claws into this because he’s up to his slimy eyeballs in the dossier stuff too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right on McCain.
I agree, although I’ll stop a bit short by saying that McCain in this case is mostly an opportunist who saw an occasion to take down Trump.
Trump has this uncanny ability to get under his enemy’s skin and cause them to self-destruct with hatred. McCain is the largest swamp dweller and his implosion will be spectacular to behold.
“although I’ll stop a bit short by saying that McCain in this case is mostly an opportunist who saw an occasion to take down Trump.:
I actually think McCain is evil. I think he passed “opportunist” 15 years ago.
Oh no no no no no. Nunes needs to stand strong on this.
1 ) Nunes: I want your bank records. NOW. Provide them or you go to jail.
2) Who is the still unknown Republican client that paid for research during the GOP primary. How much did he or she pay ?
3) How much did the /Clinton Campaign and DNC pay and and what did they receive for this payment.
4) Steele said “The dossier includes unsubstantiated claims” Why kind of a report is this ? WTH ?
I mean you could say that Trump had sex with beautiful martian from the planet of Brexicallis and he has little martian babies ( Treferit, Bardorious, and Galipiny) and they are at war with Barron Trump over the Trump fortune.
THAT kind of unsubstantiated claims ??
The fact this was released means they are trying to “imply” this “dossier” was based on truth…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they’re trying to prevent the biggest scandal ever in American political history from coming to light. What if Obama used U.S. government funds to finance opposition research against the Republican candidate?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anybody think that Trump intentionally hired Manafort, knowing that the Clintons/deep state would try this stunt and he wanted a link between the Podestas/Clintons/ Russian/Ukraine, which Manafort provided
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe… but how can Trump explain his connection to Manafort, other than “I had no idea”?
Thanks for the perspective, Sundance. It could be the Clintonites trying to get ahead of the story and eliminate justification for the banking records release. But I vote for the Intelligence Agencies having pushed this leak to prevent their payments being exposed. We already know the FBI paid up, so no reason for them to do this. The other interesting thing is the mystery Republican donor. We know that the “Big Satan” from Arizona gave the dossier to the FBI. His “Little Satan” sister from SC was running for President for about 10 seconds . . . probably not. But Lucifer is a big time neo-Con / defense industry shill. Was he working on behalf of Jeb!? hmmm.
I agree- the “republican donor” immediately brought to mind the Bushes who, incidentally, are pals of the Clintons. How else would the Clintons been informed to pick up payments to continue research with Fusion GPS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember speculation months ago saying that Jeb! ‘s Campaign was the first to fund the dossier research, then passed it on to the DNC and Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To think obama, DNC and some GOPe members wanted to close Gitmo!
Fill’r up. All taxpayer benefit packages to all elected official must be returned to taxpayers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gitmo ?
Re-open Alcatraz?
Gitmo!
Far, far off the mainland 👍
Jeff Sessions: deep state implant…but i’ve been saying that since he recused 5 minutes into his term WITHOUT TELLING THE PRESIDENT, bowing down to his swamp buddies Cryin’ Chuck and them…
thus WEAPONIZING the DOJ against Donald Trump and MAGA
protecting the REAL criminals:
ROD HAM and bill, barry, lynch, holder, comey, lerner, mccain, biden and on and on and on…
and cartoon character and future obstructionist roy moore looks like a sessions CLONE to me
the thing is, these thug puppets have been at this for a very long time, have perfected it, have become truly brazen…
I do not get a warm fuzzy feeling with talk of a congressional investigation.
There is a long list of representatives over the years, Gowdy comes to mind in latest, that turned into Pinocchio drama. Shucks I forgot they the investigators are still in Washington.
WTH
Sure. Except I chuckle at the thought of Moore as a clone.
Which Moore do you want? The definitive loose cannon or the Sessions clone? Moore was God-and-Country when God-and-Country wasn’t cool.
Matter versus Criminal Investigation. Stench of Loretta Lynch.
Something hit me while re-reading Sundance’s reasons
that the WAPOO is actually publishing something against
“their side”.
It might, just might be possible that they’ve figured out that
their side is completely surrounded. Cut off, boxed in.
All exits are blocked.
So…. they do what the Atlanta papers have done for
decades. Act innocent. Start reporting on the guilty.
Pretend that they haven’t been the guy on the watch
while the bank was being robbed. Take a long public
shower to wash all the stink they’ve been rolling around
for years off.
In Atlanta, the media is part and parcel of the corruption.
Particularly the print media. When someone gets to the
point that they are so caught, no coming back, then they
duck and run. Look at the sky, and whistle innocently.
The Atlanta media pushed former Mayor Bill Campbell
for years. Covered his tracks, gave him stellar press.
Until he became inconvenient to the real big boys. Then
they turned on him with a fury that would do a cheated
spouse justice. This has the potential to get real
interesting. Moreso, because so many have the WAPOO’s
number, and some damn long memories.
^^^ THIS! I believe that is EXACTLY what happened. This story can no longer be stopped. 100+ up votes!
Good catch
If the dossier was paid for by the left or the right, why would it be illegal to have the opposition research done on a candidate?
Did I miss something?
Is it illegal to get information on a candidate?
I’m just trying to put this new or existing revelation into some context.
No it is not illegal to do opposition research. However, this was a Russian compiled piece of trash that was then used to try to subvert democracy in the USA. A sitting US President, duly and legally elected, has been undermined and maligned for close to a year now.
These lies were used to obtain FISA warrants to illegally spy on a campaign, used to unmask NSA captures… AND riled up the US populace to the point of anarchy.
So, yes, you missed something 😉
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like!
Sandra. Thank you for clearing up the one question I had. I do appreciate that.
I haven’t missed the other part of all this that without the dossier there is nothing to base all the other things on.
It was used as a springboard to move all the trash we have all had to endure all of this time.
Thanks again for your time and the answer. Just wanted to be clear in my own head about the legality of it.
Also, for a year or so, the Clinton/dnc camp has played innocent on the dossier and now they are exposed (again) as liars.
“Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained the firm in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC.”
Perkins Coie – the same dirty law firm that worked for Obama (Bob Bauer, Judith Corey) and was part of the felony forgery birth certificate crimes from beginning to end.
From the law clerk hired from Perkins Coie by Judge David Carter who wrote his opinion, to Judith Corey, Obama’s personal lawyer from Perkins Coie, supposedly flying to Hawaii to pick up hard copies of a non-existent birth certificate and that only exists as a created digital file – ie. forgery.
Also, if I remember correctly, Corley was found to have signed the White House logs while she was supposedly flying to Hawaii. Quite the trick.
♡ The ‘Categories’ list at the end of article….lol!
Not sure about this Sundance but are you implying Bob Beckel was the DNC bagman that went to London for the drop-off?
Risk averse, not risk adverse. Sorry, that’s one of those that gets me.
We seem to be nearing a watershed moment:
AG Sessions must immediately END his recusal on the Russian Investigation and direct a NEW SPECIAL COUNSEL to investigate the Clintons’ Treasonous Racketeering to sell out America’s National Security in the Uranium One Deal.
Then announce that he has fired Mueller and put on Leaves of Absence all DOJ and FBI officials, including Rosenstein and McCabe, who MIGHT have known and failed to report the knowledge of the Bribery, Kickbacks, etc.
BKR is 100% correct. Mueller, Rosenstein and McCabe must be neutralized, defanged, or whatever to get them out of the equation. Only then can a competent and unquestionable proper investigation take place.
My take would be a carom shot. Like where the EPA funds Greens to sue the EPA to do what the EPA can’t until forced by a court in a case they never disputed but settled.
Russia hired Fusion GPS to get the DNC interested in hiring Fusion to do opp research on Trump. Russia had them then hire Steele and then Russia had some of their people contact him with info that could be had for money. Steele had to know that this was a setup as no FSB agent is going to sell him anything that hadn’t been approved higher up.
But he was getting paid and got the info requested. The info Russia wanted sown into the US political campaign to create chaos and distrust. Doing it this way covered over their tracks. Or did until it all blew up as Hillary needed a scapegoat for losing and used Russia and Obama used the dossier to get FISA warrants.
Russia always seems to get a lot for its money in the spook business. Just like they did a hundred years ago with “The Trust.”
Sundance is correct that Perkins Coie admitted their role as bagman to create an excuse for the judge to quash the subpoena and for Dems to hammer Nunes to drop it. No doubt they expected to lose, and would rather get in front of the story. Hillary and the DNC must have agreed to this strategy; they are trying to get away with telling the partial truth in a gambit to hide the whole truth. Something much much worse lurks within those bank records. It is imperative that the subpoena be enforced and the entirety of the payment data be made public.
This whole leak disclosure now makes me really REALLY REALLLLYYY interested in what is in those bank records of fusion.
” It is entirely possible this WaPo article was advanced by a risk adverse Fusion GPS in order to dilute the need for the bank record inquiry. No doubt the bank records would contain far more information than just the Clinton Campaign and DNC.”
I bet that repub is a ranking establishment probably Bush and the RNC to boot. I would not doubt for a minute that allot of the funding is directly from one of the US alphabets likely FBI maybe possible CIA. Dems are cheap scum that cannot help leveraging the taxpayers dime to fund their work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because…. stories that could no longer be quashed. Remember, they are simply whores. They’re filthy, but they also understand the dam is about to burst
I saw a movie once called “The Secret of NIMH”. There was a crow in the movie that went al googly eyed over every little “sparkly”. Watch out for those shiny distractions; especially when given so freely and unexpectedly from the known opposition.
MAGA 2020 – Be a suspicious cat, not a crow!
I grew up on that movie. An all time classic.
The timing on this is not comincidental. The BLM movement is back on its heels due to the NFL nonsense. Hollywood is back on its heels dues to their lies and cover ups and corruption and hypocrisy. The media is back on its heels for the same reason as Hollywood.
Now this.
It’s like someone set up a chess game or something.
Aye – and the “Dying King” has yet to reveal the secrets of long ago. JFK is never really gone, is he?
MAGA 2020 – Never forget your “Dying King”. PDJT hasn’t!
Whatever happened to the Mandalay Bay story? Purposely buried by the LEOs?
Umm… who’s the Repub who started the ball rolling??
@TreeClimber…I am reading that it was Jeb.
Although if it turns out to be McCain, Romney or Ryan I wouldn’t be surprised.
Gosh, let’s think about that a second. A “client”, or as later called, a “donor”. Suggests a Foundation set up by a Republican entity. One that has an axe to grind with our Lion. Has to be some sort of narcissistic, self centered, ego-maniacal blowhard. I wonder who that could be?
MAGA 2020 – Excuse me, Sen. McCain, Lucifer will see you now!
Not sure what devious angle this turns out to take but when originally reading the WaPo propaganda it read as a justification letter in not only the tactics but those who initiated them and would ultimately benefit. Made me want to take a shower reading it. Once done reading the thought occurred to me that they must REALLY be hiding something to let the WaPo tee this story up.
Light up some pine knots and fat lighter…throw some small diameter dry tinder down for initial hot coal production and pile on the seasoned split wood….pop a top and wait…’bout 45 minutes or an hour a nice hot fire picks up…..
This story has been seasoning for quite some time……………………………………
We’ll see if the trey gowdy types are able to suppress it.
No, they will just stir the crap out of it till it goes out; or turns to ash in self defense!
MAGA 2020
Less than a week ago 43&44 were crying about The President fomenting division. Today Corker and Flake are crying the same tune. Not coincidence. The big ugly is at hand.
Perhaps getting much too close to exactly why Barry seems to be so wealthy now — purchased many expensive properties….always on lavish vacations.
He didn’t make that kind of money making 400k a year as a humble public servant and his “Dreams of My Father” book.
Hummm…….
Deposition of William Browder (Magnitsky is his invention and a weapon).
http://usvprevezon.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Browder-Deposition-04-15-2015.pdf
Sir Andrew Wood always seems to be forgotten (critical player).
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/13/trump-dossier-uk-ambassador-moscow-john-mccain-andrew-wood
Two pictures are worth …. billions.
http://henryjacksonsociety.org/2014/06/24/from-pragmatism-to-peril-should-the-west-invest-in-russia/
Putting it all together. Not sure I agree with British Coup theory but all the players are here:
(See deposition of William Browder if you don’t believe the part about Magnitsky Myth.)
https://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2017/eirv44n32-20170811/25-38_4432.pdf
Lots of reading material, but worth it.
I can’t remember who gave songbird the dossier.
Interesting seeing Victoria Toensing again — said FBI informant’s attorney. I thought there was something very familiar about her, then in looking at her face (she has long red hair now) I remember her well.
She was very prominent during the Lewinsky scandal. She was often on Fox and CNN (when they were newsworthy) back in those days. I always liked her. She’s Joe DiGenova’s wife. Good people.
NYT gives up Weinstein, WaPo gives up DNC/Clinton F
Can’t help thinking back to when Bill met with Obama, just before Hillary dropped out…and then ended up being SoS. I’ve never thought Hillary was as bright as she’s given credit for, but Bill – he’s another story.
I’m guessing He’s the real driver behind all of this, not Hillary. Wonder if she’ll stand by her man again?
