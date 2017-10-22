Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Princess Perino…

Posted on October 22, 2017 by

Office of Managements and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the ongoing tax reform plan with princess Bush-Perino.

.

OMB Director Mulvaney also appeared on CBS Face The Nation (see below).

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Economy, Legislation, media bias, Predictions, President Trump, Taxes, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Princess Perino…

  1. 1popefrancis says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I can hardly bear all of this…it is part of the circuit I get it but it is like watching a broadway show…lights camera action – I am a cynic…The patient has been comatose to dead – Trump has the cure…don’t block his path to the patient.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. brh82 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Gotta love that moniker for Perino!!! Perfect.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Thecleaner says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Notice the media for weeks have been hammering away at what is and is not “negotiable”.
    Why do you suppose that is? I suspect its so the skunk RINOS know exactly what poison pill to drop in there to force Trump to veto the bill….lets watch and see who does it this time…im sure they are drawing straws for the honor right now

    Like

    Reply
  4. ALEX says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    My man Mick. Perino and her former boss are quite frankly a disgrace. Literaly insulting to ones intelligence with this care free snowflake garbage..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I saw this live this morning. Mulvaney is a class act who knows his stuff. He is a real asset to the Trump Administration.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      October 22, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      He is outstanding. He’s passionate about his mission, beautifully articulate and dead-serious about helping the taxpayer. He appears to be in lock-step with the President while also presenting alternate options.

      Like

      Reply
  6. MrE says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I’ll freely admit that I had a LOT of reservations about Mulvaney’s appointment; glad he’s proven me wrong so far.

    Like

    Reply
  7. filia.aurea says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I can’t watch this b.s.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Stringy theory says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I despise Boosh-Pirinha, and always have. Glad I never watch this stuff.

    Like

    Reply
  9. listingstarboard says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Every time I see Princess Perino my hand starts itching….to slap her.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lulu says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Wow, she’s a big phony.

    Like

    Reply
  11. carrierh says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    The 2 parties in 1 are desperate about their future income and maybe now about their being re-elected to anything, but the democrats constantly blocking Trump is only encouraging many democrats to say enough is enough because this is OUR America too and we want to move forward and stop playing like little spoiled brats and do the job we sent you to do in Congress or quit and we will find someone better whether democrat or republicans. We are the Republic and its People and you need to stop playing games with the Trump administration or your party will be dead, and we want only perhaps two 3 yr terms MAX and no benefits/perks that you gave yourselves and is not valid, and no more insider trading, AND abolish/repeal the 17th Amendment and back to your states and no need to be in DC and the criminality you are part of in both Houses.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s