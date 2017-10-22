Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Princess Perino…

Office of Managements and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the ongoing tax reform plan with princess Bush-Perino.
.
OMB Director Mulvaney also appeared on CBS Face The Nation (see below).
.
Advertisements
I can hardly bear all of this…it is part of the circuit I get it but it is like watching a broadway show…lights camera action – I am a cynic…The patient has been comatose to dead – Trump has the cure…don’t block his path to the patient.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta love that moniker for Perino!!! Perfect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Notice the media for weeks have been hammering away at what is and is not “negotiable”.
Why do you suppose that is? I suspect its so the skunk RINOS know exactly what poison pill to drop in there to force Trump to veto the bill….lets watch and see who does it this time…im sure they are drawing straws for the honor right now
LikeLike
My man Mick. Perino and her former boss are quite frankly a disgrace. Literaly insulting to ones intelligence with this care free snowflake garbage..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw this live this morning. Mulvaney is a class act who knows his stuff. He is a real asset to the Trump Administration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is outstanding. He’s passionate about his mission, beautifully articulate and dead-serious about helping the taxpayer. He appears to be in lock-step with the President while also presenting alternate options.
LikeLike
I’ll freely admit that I had a LOT of reservations about Mulvaney’s appointment; glad he’s proven me wrong so far.
LikeLike
I can’t watch this b.s.
LikeLike
I despise Boosh-Pirinha, and always have. Glad I never watch this stuff.
LikeLike
Every time I see Princess Perino my hand starts itching….to slap her.
LikeLike
Wow, she’s a big phony.
LikeLike
The 2 parties in 1 are desperate about their future income and maybe now about their being re-elected to anything, but the democrats constantly blocking Trump is only encouraging many democrats to say enough is enough because this is OUR America too and we want to move forward and stop playing like little spoiled brats and do the job we sent you to do in Congress or quit and we will find someone better whether democrat or republicans. We are the Republic and its People and you need to stop playing games with the Trump administration or your party will be dead, and we want only perhaps two 3 yr terms MAX and no benefits/perks that you gave yourselves and is not valid, and no more insider trading, AND abolish/repeal the 17th Amendment and back to your states and no need to be in DC and the criminality you are part of in both Houses.
LikeLike