Beware the Shiny “Booms” – Uranium One Scandal to Nowhere?…

There’s something unfortunately familiar in the pattern of explosive controversies and headlines-that-go-nowhere… The DC UniParty always defends itself. The latest scandal du jour seems to surround the criminal enterprise known as “Uranium One”.

There is indeed a scandal within the entire construct of a payoff to the Clinton’s via a corporation connected to Russians and bribes, kick-backs, and ultimately a payoff; and there are some newly outlined details from within the FBI investigating the companies and entities associated with the deal. However, all of these “BOOM” headlines are not new.

Example (Via Circa):

(story link)

Now consider this from The Daily Caller (April 2015 – well over two years ago):

(story link)

There’s something afoot that would lead this Uranium One story toward sucking all of the oxygen out of other stories. As noted in historical and political context:

Beware the voices that head to the front of the pitchforks, for they might intend to steer the destination.

There’s just something sketchy, from a political perspective, about the sales and promotion of the Uranium One story. Senator Chuck Grassley’s inclusion within it does nothing to dissuade the Flak and Countermeasures concerns of a story well over two years old.

Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC, along with their fed media stories, to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.

Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Beyond the strategy – the countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.

1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.

2.) The electorate become angry.

3.) DC needs to protect itself.

4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.

5.) Electorate watch.

6.) Investigation goes nowhere.

7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.

Repeat.

The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are, by their intended construct, designed to create investigations that go nowhere.

The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart. Eventually we get: Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.

The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.

Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.

Additionally, again purely from a political perspective, what would drive the left-wing elements of The Deep State to drop the gun control exploitation narrative from the Mandalay Bay Massacre? On the other side of the UniParty aisle, what would drive the right-wing elements from exploiting an opportunity for us to disrobe and give up liberty when entering hotels?

Something’s up.

Generally speaking there’s only two big picture policy issues, aligned with both wings, which would present as a risk, and simultaneously make the left drop an opportunity at gun control and the right drop their opportunity to restrict liberty: One is immigration, the other is money.

If there’s a risk to either their corporate “immigration” (progressivism) or their corporate “money” (fuel for progressivism) that’s usually when we see the DC UniParty fire off the flares of distraction.

CTH doesn’t claim to know the answer, but we do know enough to spot the general modus operandi (of the DC politburo) to pause and ask the questions. It’s possible that something about that Las Vegas issue may have created a risk to immigration or money, or both…. Hence the need for substantive flak and countermeasures.

Your thoughts?

.

.

Additionally, and albeit entirely unrelated to anything above – as brought to my attention recently by a well-versed ping decoder.

Where’s Edward Snowden?

Is it simply coincidental that all the various Russian bots and overarching Russian cyber threats just happened to increase, according to the visible timeline, around the time when Moscow granted Snowden asylum? Coincidence? Or maybe payback’s a bitch and grudges run deep.

Just stuff to think about…

Advertisements