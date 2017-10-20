Beware the Shiny “Booms” – Uranium One Scandal to Nowhere?…

There’s something unfortunately familiar in the pattern of explosive controversies and headlines-that-go-nowhere… The DC UniParty always defends itself. The latest scandal du jour seems to surround the criminal enterprise known as “Uranium One”.
There is indeed a scandal within the entire construct of a payoff to the Clinton’s via a corporation connected to Russians and bribes, kick-backs, and ultimately a payoff; and there are some newly outlined details from within the FBI investigating the companies and entities associated with the deal. However, all of these “BOOM” headlines are not new.
Example (Via Circa):
Now consider this from The Daily Caller (April 2015 – well over two years ago):
There’s something afoot that would lead this Uranium One story toward sucking all of the oxygen out of other stories. As noted in historical and political context:
Beware the voices that head to the front of the pitchforks, for they might intend to steer the destination.
There’s just something sketchy, from a political perspective, about the sales and promotion of the Uranium One story. Senator Chuck Grassley’s inclusion within it does nothing to dissuade the Flak and Countermeasures concerns of a story well over two years old.
Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC, along with their fed media stories, to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.
Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Beyond the strategy – the countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.
1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.
2.) The electorate become angry.
3.) DC needs to protect itself.
4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.
5.) Electorate watch.
6.) Investigation goes nowhere.
7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.
Repeat.
The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are, by their intended construct, designed to create investigations that go nowhere.
The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart. Eventually we get: Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.
The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.
Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.
Additionally, again purely from a political perspective, what would drive the left-wing elements of The Deep State to drop the gun control exploitation narrative from the Mandalay Bay Massacre? On the other side of the UniParty aisle, what would drive the right-wing elements from exploiting an opportunity for us to disrobe and give up liberty when entering hotels?
Something’s up.
Generally speaking there’s only two big picture policy issues, aligned with both wings, which would present as a risk, and simultaneously make the left drop an opportunity at gun control and the right drop their opportunity to restrict liberty: One is immigration, the other is money.
If there’s a risk to either their corporate “immigration” (progressivism) or their corporate “money” (fuel for progressivism) that’s usually when we see the DC UniParty fire off the flares of distraction.
CTH doesn’t claim to know the answer, but we do know enough to spot the general modus operandi (of the DC politburo) to pause and ask the questions. It’s possible that something about that Las Vegas issue may have created a risk to immigration or money, or both…. Hence the need for substantive flak and countermeasures.
Your thoughts?
.
.
Additionally, and albeit entirely unrelated to anything above – as brought to my attention recently by a well-versed ping decoder.
Where’s Edward Snowden?
Is it simply coincidental that all the various Russian bots and overarching Russian cyber threats just happened to increase, according to the visible timeline, around the time when Moscow granted Snowden asylum? Coincidence? Or maybe payback’s a bitch and grudges run deep.
Just stuff to think about…
I think this BOOM might make a difference?
Thanks for reminding us about Snowden.
Did anything come from Assange’s cryptic tweet a few days ago — the ciper one?
Sessions is not removing the gag order so this isn’t going nowhere
What would happen if testimony was given regardless of gag order?
The whistleblower would get serious jail time. Not going to happen,
How does one have their ‘ jail time ‘ waived?
Sessions could remove the gag order ahead of time. Why hasn’t he? (rhetorical question only)
There are other possible avenues.
A Pardon by POTUS ????
I agree — this is an old story and the only real development is knowledge of this key witness. You know, the one that the AG isn’t allowing to speak!?!
This nonsense needs to stop. I feel like Obama’s still running this country … seriously.
I would agree with everything sundance said if the msm actually covered the story.
The msm going into full blackout would seem to counter the theory that this is a distraction..,,in order for it to distract, it must first be made a major issue…,outside of Hannity and a handful of conservative sights, this story doesnt exist.
PDJT should just pardon the guy so he can speak freely and give the full story. Then watch the heads explode!
Yeah. I hope our lion does something like that. I really hope he doesn’t let the swamp bury this.
Sessions refuses to lift gag order on informant in Clinton-Russia probe
Oct. 19, 2017 – 3:36 – London Center for Policy Research President Tony Shaffer on the Uranium One deal and whether the Trump Justice Department will seek the truth about it.
http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5618372825001/?#sp=show-clips
How can Sessions claim he is recused from the investigation, but be in control of this decision?
BS detector on high alert
Exactly!
So SICK of the teflon UNIParty!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Sundance for the reset.
IMO, not only is the Deep State distracting from what they do not want us to focus on, they also want to demoralize the electorate into giving up and just going along.
Their Golden ring would be to separate PT’s support base from him by stopping his ability to bring justice to the swamp.
I’ll start paying attention once somebody goes to jail.
Only if they received a maximum sentence and are made to stay there.
That’s tempting to say.
OTOH, it means that as long as the UniParty/Deep State keeps people out of jail nothing will ever change because people won’t pay attention.
I like BOOMS like everyone else, but I’ve heard it over and over and over again, going all the way back to Clinton and his antics in the 90s. I get a little boomed out.
I want to see solid RESULTS before I REALLY celebrate BOOMS. Results that resemble something like this would make me pop the champagne:
https://assets.change.org/photos/7/my/xg/fAMYxGEdboDoxHt-800×450-noPad.jpg?1423790201
Engraving of Lincoln conspirators execution from Harper’s Weekly, July 22,1865
Yeah everyone including guys like Hannity seem to think this is some new revelation and evidence, when it has been known by Treepers for a couple of years.
I liken Hannity to a parrot. Parrots squawk a lot but only what someone else tells it to say.
In other disgusting news, Limbaugh was defending Bush II on his show today and says he won’t criticize any of the Bush’s because they are friends. BOOM!
That’s not what I heard from Rush. While he feels conflicted because he knows and truly likes G.W. Bush, Rush took exception to G.W.B’s mention of racism and white supremacist in his speech.
Selling TV ads, all in the marketing. I am so happy we now have Sessions and Wray, especially since I was assured by members of the Obama supporters how honest and upstanding was Comey.
Maybe in 2018 we could do a search for the FBI and the FEDs they were last seen working on the Pinocchio family picnics, at Martha’s Vineyard.
I think a problem with the Uranium deal being investigated, is the number of people who had to sign off on it. There are too many in Congress involved.
I think they bring it up again in context of the bigger picture
To get right down to it, we are living in a time when you can only trust what you can personally verify by non-digital means.
That is why PDJT flying all over the US and holding in person rallies has led to this revolution/reformation. Not only did we get see him and hear him uncut and unedited, we got to see other Deplorables. And we knew that all those polls for years and years telling us that the American public was clamoring for immigration amnesty, another Clinton presidency, and transgender rights, among other things, were all bunk.
We continue to share info as best we can here and other places. But hard physical evidence is the only thing we can trust.
As big a story as this is, as well as the money and people involved, it will be another story that dies on the vine. We have lost all control. AGSessions may as well turn the lights out, close the door and head home.
You mean he hasn’t? Who knew!
“We have lost all control.”
Yes. Decades ago. It’s just now becoming more obvious. Those of us who were screaming about the Clintons in the early ’90s (and who were furious with HW Bush for dropping dead on the campaign trail) knew that the cliff was – right there.
NONE of this is just happening now. None of it. There are fifty other booms lined up waiting for their turn, with just as much effect.
That makes sense! It ONLY SEEMS like so much at once.
You’re right, Sundance. It’s not just that the Las Vegas massacre has gone quiet, but hadn’t realized the gun control mantra suddenly disappearing from the media’s immediate and constant harping, complete with daily soundbites. That is a surprise. Similar to the Pulse Nightclub quiet. Not at all like Sandy Hook.
So what’s up with that?
Yeah, they sure are eager for that story to disappear.
It’s obvious they want to hide some aspect of it but this is unbelievable. It makes me wonder if they’re protecting SOMEONE. Who could it be?
Or do they want it to quiet down so they can pass new legislation in the dead of night without anyone finding out until it’s too late?
More real citizen reporters going to LV!
This couple had a good samaritan donate air tickets
Let’s keep both topics alive, that way deep state doesn’t get either!
Did you know that Campos unregistered license for his red corvette was WOOLOVER or WOOLEVER or WULOVER. It was on a Crowdsource for Truth video. I’ll try to find a non-video source if possible. The joke’s supposed to on the public or something.
Correction: There was no license plate but VIN registered to the above suspicious sounding name. I would think whoever was registering the name thought it would be funny or appropriate to call it Operation “Woolover”. Again looking for confirmation. If anyone has it, please help?
The truth will come out one way or the other..the moment victims sue MGM..
Keebler: To pull the “Woolover” the public’s eyes?
Yes, Sedge2. Villains enjoy leaving hints to establish their sense of superiority. They especially like when they do it overtly and get away with the scam.
I am extremely frustrated with damn near everything I see going on in our government; from the left’s constant attempt to de-legitimize our President; to the globalist, elitist, establishment’s agenda and their infiltration into the ranks of conservatives.
Articles like this add to my frustration. I am not at all complaining about the CTH, Sundance or this particular article; (Articles like this makes me think!); I’m just pissed…..
I think we’re all pissed, hence “Cold Anger”.
We can’t let our anger affect our health or enjoyment of life – nor will we allow it to be so. Thus we secure our anger, harden it, and it becomes focused resolve.
Wolverines!
Uranium 1 is the perfect sacrificial goat to act like Deep State is returning to Justice. The emphasis will be on Russia as corrupt, Hillary will be painted as a sweet, caring grandma taken in by the evil Putin. And her advisor that told her it was good for America will be responsible.
If only 2018 midterms could give us Americans for America and Americans, and if only Trump would put Justice back in DOJ, Law Enforcement in FBI, and Christianity in CIA.
Arrow Up. This! LV must really stink badly for deep state.
Another odd coincidence it that the Vegas investigation is squelched and it looks like we get a budget and taxes might get passed.
So, is Uranium 1 investigation on the docket a vote getter? Give us a budget, tax relief, the wall, health insurance changes, etc, and Obama and Hitlery can skate? A deal with the Devil?
A year long Hillary surrogate Mueller investigation fails to produce anything clears Trump beyond doubt… plus legislative wins, plus Dhimms do their best to stop it… all Kubuki theatre?
Excessive cynicism?
A Trump deal with the Devil to MAGA?
Roths and Rocks win with a surging Am economy making $ trillions? What’s not to like by them? Roths and Rocks can’t make that money in China, Chinese not letting them make the money? Payback?
“Hillary will be painted as a sweet, caring grandma taken in by the evil Putin. And her advisor that told her it was good for America will be responsible.”
I’m sorry but this makes no sense.. no one is buying that.
The new infos that came out are exactly contrary to that. Clitnon and the whole admin knew about the bribery and still got through with the deals. This is why this scandal got bigger and new fuel.
Always a new narrative until the smoke blocks the sun. How about this one, ‘She was still suffering from her fall and head injury’? Obama was busy with race relations and healing America?
This is exactly what I have been thinking since the explosive Hill article came out a couple of days ago: There is more meat on the bones of the corruption, but those of us who have been glued to the news since the Kenyan campaign and regime, every day a new scandal, unconstitutional action, unbelievable and divisive and UnAmerican comments, etc., have already been aware of most of this, heck, even people who just watched the Schweizer videos knew most of it.
Only two things seem revealing at this point: The very depth of the corruption in the governmental departments that should be working for the American citizen is a never-ending source of amazement. Also, some of the media reporting on it now is from the left. When I read the Hill article a couple of days ago I looked at the lineup of articles on the homepage; all virulently anti-Trump. But this one article with facts.
Back to SD’s question. How could the Las Vegas incident affect immigration or money?
I think it definitely was a trigger, but I don’t have any favorite theory. To get the ball rolling I’ll just blue sky some possibilities:
1) Campos is an illegal, and is somehow integral to the shooting.
2) In some undisclosed form, it is related to Islam which would trigger more restrictions from ME.
3) Just the threat to LV tourism would be a money hit, although I wouldn’t think it would trigger the uniparty.
4) The shooting had lib/lefty motives which could threaten the dem party, and by extension the uniparty.
Like I said, none of these seem that likely, but maybe will help elicit some better ideas,
Mike
Don’t forget Harvey Weinstein too – could not happen to a “better” man. Nothing is pulling us away from LV!
PDJT giving them rope, lol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weinstein and the larger cultural war… yes. That too.
LV is a dream come true for conspiracy enthusiast.
It fires them up to make up new ideas and come up with theories.
Has not much to do with Trump and the MAGA agenda..
Uranium 1 and the Obama admin and the real Russia Collusion is where its at.
Do you see Trump asking questions about LV doubting the LEO’s? No..
This goes it’s course..
Or did he just yesterday label Uranium 1 and the real Russia collusion the biggest story of the decade?
Yes he did.
If Jeff Sessions doesn’t pursue this, he needs to be replaced.
When Cryin Chuck told his members to back off gun control I knew much deeper darker forces were at work. Same with Dinosaur Diane answering correctly no gun law would have prevented Mandalay Massacre. Now Weinstein and Uranium stories suck air out of nation and we only get a MGM staged Ellen interview. The real story is who did what in Vegas and when did authorities REALLY know.
And then what? What is your idea what comes off LV?
If we notified all of our email contacts, how many millions of us do you think we could get to write Jess Sessions. Tell him we want a non partisan special prosecutor and public investigation into the uranium one scandal. We need to also let him know we want the fbi informant be ungagged.
Justice.gov…then, there’s a pulldown for message to attorney general. Looks like its up to us to put the full court press on.
If he isn’t doing what PDJT wants (his direct boss), I really don’t think he cares one whit what we think. He is in an appointed office, and quite frankly, we have no influence nor leverage over him.
IMHO, Sundance is correct. Just another distraction. Unfortunately, we will always have thieves and people as crooked as a $3 bill and the scum bags selling us out to the scum bags. Until there is a real DOJ nothing will ever come of these “booms”. I need to stress the J in the DOJ. Until we have a Dept of Justice nothing will come of the “booms”. Nothing, zilch, zero, squat…
My thoughts? He said it, he meant it, it’s going to happen:
This really is getting beyond repugnant. ( is that possible.) I understand that Sessions looks compromised. But I can see why he would not want to open the door for the FBI “ informant” what if his testimony were to be bogus, or if he were a Comey plant.
Better I think, to just let your President do what he is doing. On most fronts, he is far exceeding expectations.
Good gracious..the stock market, the jobs reports U.S. confidence levels are phenomenal.
Our enemy is the media. The politicians can be dealt with.
Stay focused, don’t weaken.
If we go down it will be a great scrap, better than fading away with our tails between our legs.
God bless PDJT
I believe the difference of the environment now as opposed to what has happened in the past is PDJT. I believe the President will continue to hammer these topics and then he will begin to hold those entities accountable who have responsibility for investigating these crimes and protecting the national security each and every day.
We don’t know the truth of these possibly related stories but we must be getting close for Bush and Obama to go on the warpath and for stories like Uranium One and Weinstein to be made public. Our only hope is for President Trump to drive this because Sessions is still hiding under his bed in the fetal position. The president tweeted early yesterday morning but haven’t seen anything since. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s being convinced there is a national security at issue here and he’s buying it, otherwise he should be shouting this from the mountain top.
Most of this was already put together in “Clinton Cash” but a lot more info and connections are revealed now. The FBI and DOJ keeping this bribery under wraps… Lots of new ammo.
Especially including the Obama admin.
The whole Trump Russia collusion B.S. is why this is now much more loaded and it exposes the democrat hypocrisy.
The time is now for justice.
If this wasn’t important President Trump wouldn’t have labelled it as the biggest story of the past decade. He really meant it.
If not expose it to the full extent now when we have at least some people in D.C. on our side then when?
Ya’ll are just torturing yourselves if you’re fretting over something happening with this. LOL! Deep down you know not a thing will become of it except lots of theatrics, acting performances and lip service. These people are the “untouchables”. It will have to get very, VERY ugly before anything ever changes on capital hill. 😉
First Last: I don’t “know” that at all.
President Donald J. Trump is making this a very big “Issue”.
I believe, ‘the shiny objects’, just might fall a different way this time around.
Interesting to juxtapose this Uranium 1 “investigation” (black squirrel event) with Georgie 43 giving that remarkable speech yesterday.
Does anyone else think that this was a speech which was supposed to elicit a response on a grander stage? How delicious that the audience was sidelined by the viciousness of the coverage of the “empty hat” Wilson story!
Sundance,
The news of the Uranium One deal isn’t new. Peter Schweizer hit on it pretty hard in “Clinton Cash” and it got a lot of attention in the past 2 years among conservative media sources. It was talked about by then-Candidate Trump during the election.
The difference this time around is the revelation that Mueller, Comey, and Obama knew about the bribery, money laundering, and kickbacks in the deal. There are also implications on Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe in this ordeal.
On top of all that, this time around we also have an investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign regarding possible collusion with the Russian government in the 2016 election – the same people involved in in this Uranium One deal one way or another are leading the Russian collusion investigation, in one way or another.
Robert Mueller, as special prosecutor, has wide jurisdiction relating to almost anything involving “Russia” and the years 2015-2016. He will have access to all of this evidence and will be collecting it for his investigation. Lately there have been questions about whether Mueller is actually interested in justice. See here:
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/356253-judging-by-muellers-staffing-choices-he-may-not-be-very-interested-in
We have a lot of dots up on the board but no-one yet has been able to connect them all together.
By the way – has Mueller made any trips lately to the Obama Presidential Library?
… just wondering.
President Trump signaled a “pass” on Hillary early on after the election. I believe this was him signaling a deal for her to go quietly into the night unmolested. Recently, Hillary has ramped up her attacks and profile with the apparent intention of a 2020 rematch. The one thing that would certainly “unify” the Uniparty is getting Hill to retreat and shut up. I think this is why the resurgence of the Uranium One scandal. This is why Sessions is slow walking the “witness”. Notice her disappearing act after the “broken toe” cancellations. No Hillary, no Grand Jury investigation.
I believe she disappeared because the Weinstein scandal put her in the position yet again of defending identical behavior by Bill Clinton and Hillary herself.
Stupid as Hillary is, even she realized she looked like a pathetic buffoon defending Bill. She had only ridiculous, self-defeating answers.
Unless the DOJ starts to target these OBVIOUS criminal enterprises (and at face value it looks like they are trying to cover things up, not address the criminality), it won’t be any different. All that will happen is that many of us will continue to lose confidence and faith in our government, as we continue to nosedive into 3rd world status. Seems weird that POTUS would have to be tweeting asking why his DOJ isn’t addressing this stuff. 3d chess? Just sayin’.
In full disclosure, I don’t subscribe to mutlidimensional chess play here, but would really, really like to be wrong.
I think PDJT is tweeting, as always, exactly what he is thinking. The obstruction of justice accusations for meeting with Sessions are keeping him from directing Sessions, and he is expressing frustration that Sessions is not doing his job.
I’m with you, no 3d chess, PDJT just says what he means. The fact that the MSM is later surprised that he actually meant it doesn’t make it a chess move.
I consider it merely echoes of earlier booms, which means that they are related to a bigger, clear and present BOOM that could happen (and which we need to be concerned about) — they are all connected in some way after all, and sad to say but the bigger BOOM is likely already on its way (thanks to the laissez faire attitude towards the littler, previous booms that we are just hearing the echoes of (and being led to believe are the final, biggest BOOM).
I don’t believe we will EVER know what happened in Vegas. Obviously what had been planned went awry and NO ONE wants to be viewed as culpable. Mission (whatever it was) failed. So very sorry for the tragic victims.
I think a boycott of Las Vegas should happen until we, the public, are told the truth about what happened. We all know they are refusing to cooperate with the public now. We do not even rate a professional statement from the powers in charge there. Boycott them just like the NFL. Let the entire town dry up.
The US uranium sell by Clinton will never be resolved. No one is going to jail over it. We have to get vocal again. Send postcards to Sessions. Send postcards to the sheriff in Vegas. Let them know we know.
I sometimes think that we are all living in the apocryphal story of Diogenes vainly searching for an honest man. Are there enough men and women with honor and integrity to do the jobs that need done? I’m not so sure.
I’m looking at the big picture. For justice to prevail, a lot of judicial and LEO foundation repair is necessary. Between Daddy Bush, BC and O, the judicial branch was stacked with fixers. Where the fixers are concentrated are where the lawsuits are filed. Add to that judicial over-reach that has not been challenged for at least 60 years, e.g. a Fed District Judge ruling on something outside of his district and we have a situation that high profile criminals can be tried but get away. Terrorist Ayres is the perfect example. A Limo terrorist with a rich daddy who bought his exoneration by buying the judge. Afterwards he bragged about being guilty when nothing could be done to him.
Would you really like for HilLIARy to be tried and acquitted? I for one, would not. Yet, as things currently exist, that is a likely outcome just like Ayres. As Ayres said, Guilty as Hell but Free as a Bird, ain’t America grand? Would you really like the cases against these people to be so weak that they are exonerated? What if that clown Fed judge in Hawaii or the La Raza judge was the presiding judge?
With all these factors, I can see why things appear to be moving slowly. But we don’t know what is going on behind the scenes. Also, all the data about HilLIARy and her cronies crimes getting more public exposure weaken them every day. I for one do not want to see that evil hag tried with a Judge ITO who throws out all the evidence and then she is declared innocent just like OJ.
I don’t believe that treason has a statute of limitations. After more of the corrupt judges and Fed LEOs are gone, then we will see. Otherwise, a judge fixer would give HilLIARy and her cronies just the cover they need and I don’t want to see that happen. Think that is unlikely? Look how she used fixer Comey’s report to declare she was innocent of the e-mail crimes etc.
Clinton Foundation was/is a continuing criminal enterprise. Goodbye statue of limitations.
