“The Injustice League” – Clinton Crime Coverup By Same DOJ Now Investigating Trump…

It seems a little bit more than coincidental that evidence of the DOJ and FBI covering up for crimes by the Clinton Family is surfacing at the same time George W. Bush and President Obama are simultaneously campaigning against President Trump.
WASHINGTON – Damning new evidence appears to show that Hillary Clinton used her office as Secretary of State to confer benefits to Russia in exchange for millions of dollars in donations to her foundation and cash to her husband.
But there’s more. It seems it was all covered up for years by the same three people who are now involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump over so-called Russian “collusion.”
The incriminating evidence was uncovered by The Hill (John Solomon and Alison Spann) and Circa News (Sara Carter). Their dogged reporting reveals that the FBI gathered a multitude of documents, secret recordings, intercepted emails, financial records, and eyewitnesses accounts showing that Russian nuclear officials directed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Bill Clinton during the very time that Hillary Clinton presided over a governing body which unanimously approved the sale of one-fifth of America’s uranium supply to Russia.
The corrupt scheme is said to have been financed by the Russians through bribes, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering. The FBI and the Department of Justice reportedly had the evidence in their possession before the uranium sale, but kept the matter secret and never notified Congress which would surely have stopped the transfer of uranium to Russia.
Indeed, the entire sordid affair remained hidden for seven long years. Until now.
Clinton Corruption and Racketeering?
It is a crime to use a public office to confer a benefit to a foreign government in exchange for money. It is often referred to as “pay-to-play,” but it can be prosecuted under a variety of anti-corruption laws passed by Congress, including the federal bribery statute (18 USC 201-b), the federal gratuity statute (18 USC 201-c), the mail fraud statute (18 USC 1341), the wire fraud statute (18 USC 1343), the program bribery statute (18 USC 666), and the Travel Act (18 USC 1952).
The FBI evidence, if true, would seem to show that one or more of these illegal “pay-to-play” laws were broken. The government would have to prove that Hillary and Bill got paid, while the Russians got to play. And prosecutors are required to show a “quid pro quo” or “nexus” between the payments and the benefit provided. But it appears that the FBI already possesses all the evidence it needs to make a compelling case.
If Hillary leveraged her public office as Secretary of State for personal enrichment, but also used her charity as a receptacle or conduit for money obtained illegally, that would also constitute racketeering, as I first argued in a column almost a year ago.
Racketeering is the use of a business for a corrupt and illegal enterprise. The “Mafia” and other organized crime syndicates are often prosecuted under the “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act” or “RICO” (18 USC 1961-1968). Frequently, they devise a dual purpose company –one which operates lawfully from the front door, but unlawfully out the back door.
There is little doubt the Clinton Foundation operated as a charity. But if the FBI documents demonstrate that there was a secondary, hidden purpose devoted to self-dealing and personal enrichment, then prosecution could be pursued against Clinton for racketeering.
According to the Associated Press, more than half the people outside the government who met with Hillary Clinton while she served as secretary of state donated money to her foundation. If Clinton was peddling access, was she also peddling influence? Again, the reported FBI documents seem to answer that question.
But why has there been no prosecution of Clinton? Why did the FBI and the Department of Justice during the Obama administration keep the evidence secret? Was it concealed to prevent a scandal that would poison Barack Obama’s presidency? Was Hillary Clinton being protected in her quest to succeed him?
The answer may lie with the people who were in charge of the investigation and who knew of its explosive impact. Who are they?
Holder, Mueller, Comey & Rosenstein
Eric Holder was the Attorney General when the FBI began uncovering the Russian corruption scheme in 2009. Since the FBI reports to him, he surely knew what the bureau had uncovered. (read much more)
Prediction:
We will receive a Congressional Investigation with public hearings. Gowdy will do his schtick. Etc.
And then it’s over. A nobody got indicted and convicted already. It’s over.
This is beyond the Clintons. This is uniparty stuff. And pockets were being lined…and the Proles have always like the dog and pony show and the 2 minutes of hate.
Smh
@ Treeper In Training,
You may be absolutely right.
We need at the least, five hundred thousand to one million people to go to DC to protest all of this corrupt garbage….
And get word out that nothing better happen to President Trump
It is disgusting that so, so many average government employees are helping with such blatant corruption. Would be interesting to find out if these Obama and Clinton worshippers in every government agency are getting paid under the table.
There is nothing wrong with protesting at politicians and their puppet masters homes. We must do so and protest at DC as well. These scum bag cretins need to see how mad we are.
“We must do so and protest at DC as well. These scum bag cretins need to see how mad we are.”
Until or unless their lives are threatened, they won’t care or give a second thought to silly protests.
It won’t even be on their radar.
I hope all this breaks within a week, it’s getting me tied up in knots. PDJT knows everything and will pull the trigger at the right time. Kelly is POed and Mad Dog too. This fabricated gold star story was the last straw for them.
I’m afraid it has broken and the main stream media (fake news) is fully ignoring it. I don’t expect the DOJ to lift a finger.
“The FBI and the Department of Justice reportedly had the evidence in their possession before the uranium sale, but kept the matter secret and never notified Congress which would surely have stopped the transfer of uranium to Russia.”
Not a chance.
It just would have cost the Russians a few million dollars more to bribe the ‘Gang of 8 Traitors’ on the Intelligence Oversight Cabal.
FBI and DOJ are crooked. Rotten to the core. Get em out’ and take their credentials.
If it were up to me, I would have Sheriffs from around the country converge on Washington D.C., and arrest everyone in the D.C. bureaus of the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, the NSA, ALL of them.
Arrest them ALL, from the secretaries to the heads of departments (including Sessions).
Then sort out the charges and dismiss anyone who may be innocent (unlikely) after the nation is secured from this utter corruption.
Yes, whatever it takes. LEOs, military, whatever. Just make sure he is on solid constitutional grounds or there will be nothing worth saving.
Now we need to know who also profited! Perhaps Assange’s Oct surprise will reveal it!
The fate of the nation hangs in the hands of Julian Assange, because not a single white hat could be found in ALL of the United States government.
What if Manafort is this FBI informant?
Too good to be true!
Read the link I posted from /pol
Where did you post it, I missed it Ziiggii.
Up thread a little
Thanks!
Manforts SIL is from Ukraine.
Definitely something there with Manafort.
They do seem to have it in for him.
He knows their scheme.
Folks we are now playing for all the marbles! Every single one of the bastards are involved in this up to their necks. Our President has them all in on this! I think the Democrats as well as Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 and his minions are going to look back at the entire Muh Russia and realize they where the ones that opened up Pandora’s Box. They handed our Lion a gift that he has played beautifully for the past year. They are bringing out all the guns and they are bouncing right off our President. I have no doubt that many of these POS are having sleepless nights.
This is no longer about ones legacy. We are talking about RICO charges for the Clintons that land you in maximum security prison. John Gotti spent his final years in Marion, Illinois. You are in your cell for 23 out of 24 hours a day. You get one hour of recreation time by yourself. All the money in the world will not save them.
I believe to the core of my body that our Lord delivered our President to us. Cleaning up the evil that has been done to HIS people in the US and throughout the world could only be done by one man. We call him our President!
God Bless Our President 🙏
Would it be OK if Illinois doesn’t house Clintons ? We’ve done our share of top crooks and we don’t have any money .
fleporeblog, Absolutely love your comments!
As the adage goes, journalism is all about covering important stories….with a pillow, until they stop moving.
Uranium One is a story that has legs, and more importantly, the cat is out of the bag. It isn’t going to stop moving any time soon. Instead, it provides Trump with the basis and grounds he needs to fire Mueller.
Flood Muelley with evidence. Public source and classified. Declass the evidence and put it in his grand jury by the truckload. Cram his office full of it and make it all public. Print millions of copies and mail it to all the citizens. Drop it from helicopters. Streaming Sunshine will kill these roaches.
Connecting the Uranium One dots
Bill Clinton sought State’s permission to meet with Russian nuclear official during Obama uranium decision
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/356323-bill-clinton-sought-states-permission-to-meet-with-russian-nuclear
Put all these bastards in jail
So, did the man 2nd down on the left know? https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/about
They say the best defense is a good offense. Trump is on defense and Clinton’s crime family is on offense. I think President Trump holds the winning hand.
Looks like there is a Clinton insider spilling some beans:
“A close associate of Bill Clinton who was directly involved in the Moscow trip and spoke on condition of anonymity, described to The Hill the circumstances surrounding how Bill Clinton landed a $500,000 speaking gig in Russia and then came up with the list of Russians he wanted to meet.
The friend said Hillary Clinton had just returned in late March 2010 from an official trip to Moscow where she met with both Putin and Medvedev. The president’s speaker’s bureau had just received an offer from Renaissance Capital to pay the former president $500,000 for a single speech in Russia.
Documents show Bill Clinton’s personal lawyer on April 5, 2010, sent a conflict of interest review to the State Department asking for permission to give the speech in late June, and it was approved two days later.
The Clinton friend said the former president’s office then began assembling a list of requests to meet with Russian business and government executives whom he could meet on the trip. One of the goals of the trip was to try to help a Clinton family relative “grow investments in their business with Russian oligarchs and other businesses,” the friend told The Hill.
“It was one of the untold stories of the Russia trip. People have focused on Uranium One and the speaking fees, but opening up a business spigot for the family business was one only us insiders knew about,” the friend said.”
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/356323-bill-clinton-sought-states-permission-to-meet-with-russian-nuclear
Fake msm is not calling Hill reportering fake and wrong but avoiding. It means all true.
To untangle this web you don’t just arrest all people named on your first day of the presidency..
It’s an art to get this right.
Our forefathers revolted over a tax on tea by England.
This is much worse. May God help us!
