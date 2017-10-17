NAFTA Round #4 Update: U.S., Canada and Mexico Announce No Common Ground – Round #5 Delayed…

Well, well, well. In what can only be described as perfectly representative of the perspectives of Canada, Mexico and the U.S., the principals within NAFTA [Robert Lighthizer (U.S.), Chrystina Freeland (Can), Ildefonso Guajardo (Mex)] showcase their unique positions during a press conference at the conclusion of round #4.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer begins with the elements of a statement that all parties agree upon. Not much. (Transcript added)
Next comes the smug, self-righteous, and virtue signaling Canadian economic parasite Chrystina Freeland; with an over-the-top emotional plea about how military cemeteries should form the basis of multinational trade deals because trade sectors should be based on her feelings, or something. Mexican economic parasite Ildefonso Guarjardo joins the CanMex position decrying the insufferable demands of the economic host: “we must understand that we all have limits.”
Then comes the hammer. Lighthizer announces to both parasites their positions are fraught with hypocrisy and self-preservation; and the time to reset the imbalance is now. Pointing out how Canada and Mexico agreed to TPP text they are now rejecting in NAFTA, and specifically identifying how their companies have become reliant on special preferences, Lighthizer lets Canada and Mexico know that the time for their feasting on the host is OVER. Watch (transcript added below):
The distance between the parties is too significant and a diplomatic “cooling off” period of one month is agreed upon; prior to entry into round #5 which will take place in Mexico, mid-November. The goal of an agreement, if any agreement is possible, concluding by the end of the year is gone.
[Transcript] We have now had four rounds and 22 days of negotiations. This has all been squeezed into just over two months. The amount of work by all negotiators from the three countries is extraordinary.
I should also thank the congressional and cleared advisors. They have reviewed and helped us with hundreds of pages of very technical text. Nearly everyone involved has been working 12-hour days more or less continuously.
The United States had two objectives in these talks. First, we wanted to update a 23-year-old agreement to reflect our modern economy. Obvious areas for modernization included intellectual property, digital trade, anticorruption, technical standards, financial services, and others.
Our President has been clear about our second objective. NAFTA has resulted in a huge trade deficit for the United States and has cost us tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs. The agreement has become very lopsided and needs to be rebalanced. We of course have a five-hundred billion dollar trade deficit. So for us, trade deficits do matter. And we intend to reduce them.
Frankly, I am surprised and disappointed by the resistance to change from our negotiating partners on both fronts. We have made some headway on the first objective, but even here we have sometimes seen a refusal to accept what is clearly the best text available in spite of the countries having agreed to it in the past.
In certain cases, partners who agree to TPP have actually rejected its text here. I would have thought by now we could have cleared chapters dealing with digital trade, telecommunications, anticorruption, and several sectoral annexes, for example.
As difficult as this has been, we have seen no indication that our partners are willing to make any changes that will result in a rebalancing and a reduction in these huge trade deficits. Now I understand that after many years of one-sided benefits, their companies have become reliant on special preferences and not just comparative advantage. Countries are reluctant to give up unfair advantage.
But the President has been clear that if we are going to have an agreement going forward, it must be fair to American workers and businesses that employ our people at home.
Continuing to design a national manufacturing policy that is largely dependent on exports to the United States without balance cannot long continue. It is important also to remember that to some extent, NAFTA is an investment agreement, and it is unreasonable to expect that the United States will continue to encourage and guarantee U.S. companies to invest in Mexico and Canada primarily for export to the United States.
All parties must understand this and be reasonable if there is any chance for these negotiations to be successful. I think we should all take the time between now and our next round to realistically assess what can be done to arrive at a balanced, modern agreement. And I am hopeful that if we do that, we’ll have a successful conclusion to this project in due course.
I’d like to again thank both of my colleagues for your hard work, and I guess probably even more thank their colleagues [negotiators], who have done the lion share of the work over the last months.
I look forward to seeing you all in Mexico City.
Thank you.
PT is once again displaying his amazing patience and letting this play out to expose the hypocrisy and corruption.
Then…..MOAB!
Perfect
Man, the Office of the USTR really needs to update their YouTube channel. This is really important stuff and the USTR YouTube channel hasn’t been updated in months.
Am SO thankful to sundance for his illuminating synopsis of this presser.
I could not listen to Freeland, she sounds like a HS Cheerleader (ok if you are high school cheerleader)!
This is a Minister?
Oh, right: Trudeau is their PM. Not much doubt re vetting criteria.
My heart goes out to Dekester and our other Treepers from up N.
These two Countries are really not quite capable of ingesting truth…they have been allowed to just coast on the crimes against us. This is the routine Trump warned us about.
It tickles me that Internationally folks will be watching these “negotiations”, and will begin to see how its gonna be now.
Thank you Lord God for Donald J. Trump…and God bless the USA.
Hey the fix was in for 23 Years. They had an amazing deal that made them rich and us poor. Reality had to set in as it eventually has. If it’s not sustainable then it will fail. Trump and the Trumpsters understand Commerce and how trade deals should be mutually beneficial, not one sided. Bill Clinton, the Fullbright scholar with his brains in his little head sold the farm and gave the keys to the city to the CoC, Mexjico and Canuck land. Thank god for Trump who really is making America great again one deal at a time.
There is some misconception about the true affects of NAFTA on manufacturing in Canada…..our manufacturing sector has been gutted to the same degree as that in the US if not worse, and contrary to popular belief our lumber and steel sectors have been decimated by Chinese dumping as well….we are essentially a service based economy at this point….having said that Friedland and Trudeau both must go
Gutting your own manufacturing sector makes the NAFTA renegotiation SO much simpler … unless you want it back, which makes your Prime Minister Replacement SO much more urgent.
We have the same ilk of corrupt politicians and bankers here who thought nothing of throwing us out of work to pad the bottom line. You now have PDJT trying to fight for your jobs…us not so much
Sundance does such a good job of breaking this stuff down. I have no idea what the mainstreams are saying anymore because I simply do not watch. In my opinion, everything you hear on cable is simply a lie until proven otherwise.
Stay the course ~ it has the USA headed straight toward greatness…..
The first rule of LEADERSHIP is be in front ~ and stay in front…..
How long will Trump/Ross wait to end this sham? With a 6-month Congressional notification period, followed by time to negotiate/execute bilateral trade deals (can Congress tank those??), we are looking at end of 2018 for better deals.
I love President Trump, but real lives are being affected every day by DC bull pucky. I fail to see the value of allowing Canada & Mexico to carry this charade further. That’s probably why Trump/Ross are in charge and I am not!
I think the idea is this:
If Trump simply tears up NAFTA, he looks emotional and hasty.
If he carries on the charade, he looks like he is willing to engage in trade talks and diplomacy.
CA, MX are carrying on because they want to – they are the ones who have most to gain by a deal that is lousy for US. Trump can consider what might be acceptable to all, within reason, but CA and or MX will not agree.
CA, MX will be the ones to say they will not agree to a proposed NAFTA because: whatever: Chinese parts in “Made in Mexico” cars, etc.
So, CA and MX will be the hasty, emotional countries making irrational demands and storming away when the demands are not meant.
Trump et al. will still be at the negotiation table watching CA, MX walk away.
Tearing up NAFTA is a revenge fantasy of the sort that Mark Levin would favor. Trump is instead overseeing an actual negotiation with the USA’s most powerful card in his hand – the willingness to walk away if the deal isn’t acceptable, and then tear up NAFTA if necessary.
His team is negotiating against such weaklings – not just the political jokes that Sundance paints them as, more important is that they’re very, very weak in actual business acumen – that I think Trump will actually get NAFTA reworked a lot more to his liking rather than having to scrap it altogether.
lol, you must be listening to a different Levin. The guy I hear on the radio is pro-free trade (pro-globalist NAFTA), and against the type of reasonable protectionism Trump wants.
I think NAFTA is an easy win for Trump, and he’s waiting to see what come through elsewhere (taxes, ACA reform, immigration). If Republicans need a “win” coming into the 2018 elections I fully expect him to hit the button and nuke NAFTA quick, until then he’s letting the negotiations continue.
Levin is a globalist Bush boy who endorsed Ted Cruz. He voted for Hillary Clinton.He just wants to sell his books and push his New World Order Convention of States.
I think time is of essence. If the discussions continue and drag (that is what the CA and MX rats are doing), then nothing will be done and the existing NAFTA will continue to govern till such time. I believe and wish POTUS will get out of NAFTA by Jan 2018 or once the Tax reform/ reduction is passed in the congress.
Thanks 😊 I understand all that intellectually. I’m having a day of ‘up to here’ impatience – call it battle fatigue. Then I remember who & what President Trump & his wolverines are dealing with, and I count my blessings.
Usually I encourage Sundance to ‘carry on’. Today I’ll boost myself back to feeling that optimismmany of you are expressing!
Yeah!
PDJT has to bring the skeletons out of the closet and into the sunshine. He and the trade-wolverines are forcing these criminal nations to dig in their heals on plainly anti-USA, unfair, essentially criminal positions, while also wildly virtue and emotion signalling. This way, it’s not what PDJT says or does, it’s the outrageous, stupid positions of the adversaries. In the end, Lightsaber may hold up a mirror to each of these adversarial mental midgets that will embarrass them sufficiently that they’ll make a fairly reasonable bi-lateral deal with the USA, but without the other parasite to help them “out vote” their host.
This, I believe, is what is known as WINNING! A synonym is MAGA! I have seen little of it in my over half C, but I’m sho nuff loving it now! I can finally quit apologizing to my kids and start discussing what a bright future is possible for them–if we all stay on the MAGA train, of course!
If you simply tear up the deal, every company on both sides of the border may as well close the doors until new deals are in place. Despite the trade imbalance, our economies are reliant upon each other, with 80% of Canadas exports moving by truck directly across the US border.
Bye Bye NAFTA! Our President said today with the POS Greek PM by his side that many world leaders feel the same way as he did about our President because they know they will NO LONGER be able to take advantage of our country!
I just wrote the following blog. I am very optimistic of hitting a 3.0% or greater GDP for the 3rd Quarter. The Economic Train has been unleashed! Once NAFTA is gone and bilateral deals are done with China, South Korea, Mexico, Canada etc. our president will have our GDP humming at 4.0% or greater without any legislation being passed in Congress.
It is ABSOLUTELY breathtaking to watch it play out in real time.
Sounds great!
Just reading your post. We had the exact same opening! (Mine downthread).
I love that train!
Ms Freeland, we’ll absolutely help Canada in her hour of need, like Canada has done for us and for Mexico, but that doesn’t entitle Canada to take advantage of us on trade.
Remember that WWI was helped along bigly by globalization and “beggar-thy-neighbor” policies like these…
“Canadian economic parasite Chrystina Freeland” and
“Mexican economic parasite Ildefonso Guarjardo” — lulz — well done Sundance!
I guess it’s kinda like getting dog crap off your shoes. One of Trumps killers is paddling the globalist twit brigade. This is simply great fun to be an observer. I’m ready for the boss (PDJT) … would simply say “You’re fired!!!” It’s time to detach from the teat.
Most important question. Did the Canadian foreign minister speak Spanish. Scores high on the virtue signalling meter.
The foreign minister is a journalist by profession. Imagine Jake Tapper negotiate a NAFTA deal
LikeLiked by 3 people
She speaks snake…
Is there a Rosetta Stone for that?
You’d have to ask Rowling… or a familiar…
Not only did she speak Spanish…she also spoke a section in French. Virtue signalling both Mexico and Quebec in the same speech.
Stock market reax…Up!
The President, as we know, has a massive job in front of him. But then that’s kind of what he does for a living. Building a tower of condos, hotels, or offices is a long term process. Your average pol doesn’t think beyond the next headline or lobbyist meeting.
Mitch thinks he’s running a business and that the GOP is the Party of Business. Which is pretty sad really. State Capitalism never works out.
Also, Trump is accustomed to having the adjust as the building grows, not everything goes according to plan. She he used to thinking about Plans B and C. Politicians can hardly get to A… Corrupt dullards.
It takes years to build a manufacturing plant, be patient…the $$$ knows where the US is going, it’s only a question of how much do we leave on the table for our “friends”?
I absolutely love the “to the point” summary embedded with snark. Thank you Sundance!
Wow, am I dreaming? Someone finally looking after OUR interest!! 👏👏
Chrystina Freeland ……….= Hillary Clinton on steroids………… Oh and let’s not forget…………. I think VERY highly of myself.
I bet it is deeply troubling to the Canadian cucks that the subsidization of the Canadian economy by the U.S. taxpayer is coming to an end.
I think Canada and Mexico are clearly overplaying their hand. With Mexico and Canada at this point of the negotiations making public pleas on the irrational, non-objective basis of emotion, they are revealed to have really no tenable position in the negotiations. Making plays on fear and emotion is not a realistic strategy position. Especially when Donald Trump has repeatedly in the past weathered storms of it from the US media without budging a single inch.
For the next round I would expect some capitulation by Mexico and Canada. Hilariously, the United States needs to do nothing in these negotiations – Donald Trump knows that the US holds the favorable status and has placed Mexico and Canada in a position of having to expend maximum resources to maintain their current status – a completely untenable situation for them. They will fold. In fact, I believe NAFTA will collapse as a result of their expenditure of resources and lack of leverage in their trade situation with the United States.
When they fold and NAFTA collapses I expect trade Rep. Lighthizer to announce bi-lateral trade deals with each country. Trump will trot the individual countries’ leaders out in press conferences to announce reaching bigly yuge trade deals with each. And you can guarantee that China will be shut out of all backdoor avenues in these bi-lateral deals – something that NAFTA and TPP could never guarantee.
“I believe NAFTA will collapse as a result of their expenditure of resources and lack of leverage in their trade situation with the United States.”
I believe that is the #MAGA End Goal
More indirect leverage over China,without even having to mention that 800-lb. gorilla in the room. . First, no back door through TPP, and now this. He-he, LOVE IT!
we also need to ban lobbying in America by foreign interest and that includes countries funneling money to domestic entities like Chamber of Commerce
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOOM! That was indeed the hammer. You gotta wonder why in the hell our media refuses to commend this administration for trying to even the playing field. Their TDS blinds them to MAGA.
They’re communists. They are not playing on the same side as America
You said it sister. Personally I think PJDT is leading every one of these scum into a trap like they won’t believe. I only hope I am there when the door falls shut behind them so that I can witness it.
Bye, bye NAFTA.
Bi-lateral agreements to come.
And then watch Canada and Mexico push and shove each other to get the best deal with the US. All this friendly teaming will soon be morph into “ every man for himself.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
How dare Minister Freiyland use our military dead to make her political point. Ugh…. crap like that, is why Canada is in the toilet.
Lighthizer “The Hammer” … He’s awesome!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was really my first experience watching him, I have no doubt as to why PDJT picked him to renegotiate NAFTA after today, not that i had doubt before mind you.. it’s just rock solid now.
The beauty of President Trump.
Art of the Deal to see in person, and live it. Nafta renegotiation…a ruse it would seem. Love it. Nafta will be gone very soon. How sweet it is!
Four rounds of negotiations and they have achieved nothing. Pathetic
I only understood lighthizer. No surprise there. MAGA. Rip it up.
President Trump; a President that we can be proud of who is bringing competence and dignity back to the White House. A CEO who actually knows HOW to run the government to the benefit of We the People!
“It is important also to remember that to some extent, NAFTA is an investment agreement, and it is unreasonable to expect that the United States will continue to encourage and guarantee U.S. companies to invest in Mexico and Canada primarily for export to the United States.”
That’s the most important part right there. This is why NAFTA is not good for us. If we’re going to invest in US companies to build products to be sold in the US, it just doesn’t make sense to give those companies money to employ people in Canada or Mexico. This is not free trade, this is corporate welfare. The libertarians need to understand this instead of reflexively dismissing any criticism of NAFTA. It is most definitely NOT a free trade agreement.
The liberal-tarian mindset is an utopian, globalist, anarcho-capitalist crap sandwich i.e. borders are regressive and abstract market theories negate national sovereignty.
Unfortunately for them the Chinese beg to differ.
“I think we should all take the time between now and our next round to realistically assess what can be done to arrive at a balanced, modern agreement.”
In other words, “Last chance leeches!” LOL #MoreWinning 😀
The liberal-tarian mindset is an utopian, globalist, anarcho-capitalist crap sandwich i.e. borders are regressive and abstract market theories negate national sovereignty.
Sorry, posted to your comment instead of the one above.
I’m surprised the Canadian negotiator didn’t somehow work Harvey Weinstein into her statement.
Give ’em time, if they think they can use it to attack our President, they will.
America, as a host for ‘parasites’, has been like a deep well of supply for Canada and Mexico to engorge themselves on. They have been sucking the life blood out of America without regard for what it has been doing to hurt us.
Greed!
Trump Team Tactics to watch for during NAFTA Renegotiation Delay
• ASSIGNING OWNERSHIP in urgently unavoidable form
• DOUBLING the CONSEQUENCES for delay
1 – Trade Deals with other nations that set the BILATERAL DEAL STANDARD
• TOUGHER standards that Canada & Mexico could have influenced
• Forfeited Canada & Mexico bargaining chips once the standards are set
2 – More SANCTIONS for Canada and Mexico CHEATING
• Major PAIN that agreement could have avoided and delay invited
• Obvious involvement of CHINA … defining the next HAMMER to drop
