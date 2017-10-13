Like a Boss: President Trump Holds Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

As President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House the president answers questions from reporters and gathered pool media.
President Trump has continued, through sheer will, to establish firm political footing on a series of substantive issues, domestic and international events; and confidently responds to oppositional media constructs from a position of non-partisan common sense.
This is OUR president. This is the common sense and practical outlook we voted for. Owning and admitting the downsides; steadfast inside the hurricane of crisis; not pretending every solution will equally benefit. This is a brutally honest president who remains focused on elevating competency and directly facing the challenges.
.
It truly is remarkable to watch a citizen representative commander-in-chief, with a background on solving complex and often multidimensional problems, lead from an elevated outlook while laser focused on the average American. Great week.
Another angle of the same presser where you can see the first lady Melania:
LikeLiked by 24 people
Thanks for the view of Melania for the Melania watchers among us. PDJT gets better and better with these little pressers. He’s awesome. He answers questions, he doesn’t tap dance. He’s strong, he’s clear. What’s not to love? The man is amazing.
LikeLiked by 43 people
Yes Sylvia and he does it without the insufferable “uh, uh uh, uh, uh,uh”s
LikeLiked by 17 people
or me me me me I…I… I… I…I… I me me me me … Doh…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or that carefully parsed politico-wordplay…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
and without the “I, I, I, I, I, Is” or the “me, me, me, me, mes”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or the if if if if if if .LMAO🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 8 people
The uh-uh’s give them time to think up a good lie. Trump doesn’t need this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s because he does not have to lie and he is passionate about what he’s doing. No need for filler when you’re speaking from your heart.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You’re right. President Trump is consistent in his policies which means America First!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Okey doke”
LikeLike
We are all Melania watchers, I believe. America’s wonderful First Lady
LikeLiked by 13 people
Not me!! /s
LikeLiked by 9 people
Everything’s better with a little Melania. I carry an 8X10 of her around, i’m washing my car… Melania’s there. I’m doing my taxes, Melania’s there. The other day I went and got my oil c…. I mean, MELANIA AND I went and got our oil changed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lol!
LikeLike
Hope you’re not married to a jealous wife! lol..
Or you may get the frying pan with Melania’s 8×10
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like x 1000!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re a team👍🏻
LikeLiked by 3 people
Couldn’t agree more Sylvia. POTUS talks straight like a businessman. This is what the the white house has needed in a leader for so long and now we finally have it. Yes, Melania looks smashing.
Thank you Sundance!
LikeLiked by 7 people
He talks to the people, no fancy words, easy to understand. He exudes optimism and never gives up. Quite a man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Melania a day over 25?! How does she do it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Natural genetic luck, likely a fanatical diet and health regimen, likely plastic surgery, and lots of money to spend on beauty. She’s in a unique position, but other gals have the same advantages and they don’t look nearly as good, so add to Melania class, taste and style, as well. We’ll probably never have another First Lady this good.
LikeLike
She knew he was finished and she indicated movement, backed out of the way, two seconds before he ended the impromptu and turned away. Following Trump’s timing is an easy thing for her, she dances well.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Melania: American Dream come true.
LikeLike
She’s paying attention through the whole thing and her body language makes it clear she very much agrees. It’s not just dancing well, but intelligence behind it.
LikeLike
Thanks, Sundance, always appreciate a view of our beautiful, graceful, eloquent First Lady.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is exquisite. Looking forward to her brainpower, discernment and strength in the National Emergency arena, as referenced by the President in this impromptu presser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is more than just a pretty face, indeed.
President and First Lady are perfect complements.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, Minnie. …And she’s just so purdy, isn’t she? 🤗
LikeLike
I always say, I bet she smells awfully pretty, as well
😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍🏻
LikeLike
I remember a person telling me about when she met Cindy Crawford years ago when Cindy visited her son in a pediatric ward of a hospital. Her son had leukemia. The mom said that she didn’t really notice what Cindy wore or what she really even looked like – all she noticed is how fabulous Cindy smelled!
LikeLike
Who would be at his side had to be a major consideration in President Trump’s decision to run for office.
For probably all of two seconds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one can describe our President like CTH as above, and great poster, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, ch. “Like a boss” is precisely right. President Trump speaks directly to us with great knowledge and authority to inform and educate. That 44th guy spoke at us with lying lips and hooded eyes to obfuscate and manipulate. Our President advances our country forward by leaps and bounds every single day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you think after the swamp is drained and the MAGA agenda is completing President Trump will give us an invite to the White House?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No stilettos!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Daily Mail even got it wrong; created a kerfluffle:
Man, when Melania steps out, they all get busy to identify every stitch and shoe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder how she obtains her clothing these days?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A pen and a phone?
LikeLiked by 7 people
And one of her assistants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice to watch our lovely FLOTUS next to POTUS! Thank you SD
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that Rocket Kim has not done anything provocative lately. Perhaps China has shortened the leash and is now holding the collar directly. Trump is set on permanently solving this, no nukes on the Korean peninsula.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is wonderful, very presidential.
The GOPe will not cooperate as Trump’s solutions do not benefit them and their global masters. President Trump rolls right over them.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes, Sam. There are so many things that I love and admire about this man, but rolling right over the Republicans is near the top of my list! 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love how he always references the people when he speaks. He loves and admires the people of Puerto Rico and you can tell from his comments that he knows their problems all stem from corrupt politicians just like here. He understands people world wide are all basically good but are being led by bad or evil leaders.
LikeLike
The dems, GOPe and never trumpers are trying to play cut throat euchre with our POTUS.
What they haven’t figured out, is the Donald holds all the TRUMP cards and they have only useless cards.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Hey but 4 nines and a ten should be a winning hand. I mean all you have are high cards you missed the flush and the straight I have 4 of a kind so I win. What do you mean Euchre?”
Is Euchre played anywhere but the mid west?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My kids in Texas learned Euchre from their Dad and Uncle (from the mid west, or course!) That was the game to play on holidays after dinner.
LikeLike
Love the God Emperor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not liking that term at all. How about God’s chosen emperor? I am so grateful to God for giving us Trump, and as a sinner, anger Him enough, no need to anger him further.
LikeLiked by 14 people
We kneel to one God 🙏
We admire, respect and support OUR President, duly elected to lead this beloved nation back to sanity! 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
“We kneel to one God”
Yes! but which one??
LikeLike
You need to ask?
You don’t know Him (or me) very well.
By the way, nice to meet you. My name is Minnie and I am a confirmed Deplorable supporter of President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You go girl.
LikeLike
Not funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isaiah 45:21 — Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time: who hath told it from that time? have not I the LORD? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Savior; there is none beside me.
LikeLike
AMEN Minnie! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I understand the nickname, and I love the kids at the_donald, but I cringe every time I see that. God gave us DJT and is the only One worthy of all honor and praise.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m with you on this one Lisa, I also cringe. I don’t like the phrase praise kek either.
LikeLiked by 10 people
it’s an affectionate nickname…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get it.. but, believe me, plenty of non gaming people (such as myself) might genuinely puzzled by it and some could be offended.
I kinda chuckled the first time I saw it, but then I thought, is it something that our President would like to see? Even if he knew about gaming, and how it came about, I wonder if he would like it himself. hmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
He knows about the God Emperor Trump Facebook page…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s cute. It’s more like god-emperor, like superior emperor, as opposed to actually God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you OldSchool, I absolutely agree with your post. Blessings
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure this is just a Dune reference, which is fitting. Trump is Paul Atreides and the Swamp is the Empire, and our tax dollars are the spice. It’s time for the spice to no longer flow.
LikeLike
“Father the sleeper has awakened”
LikeLike
There once was an “O” from Kenya
Who promised us change from “within ya”
He made it two terms
Now his legacy burns
As Trump makes the “O” a ”Has Beenya”
– Dee N’d
LikeLiked by 49 people
BRILLIANT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
👏👏👏👏👏👏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely fabulous, Mark. Love it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Superb, Mark!!
😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gracia!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my Lord, Dee N’d, 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ehhh…
It’s the first thing that popped into my mind as I quickly typed this out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha… haaaa! I bow to your brilliance, Mark. 👏🏻
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh dear! Don’t bow to me! I’m just a simple guy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump put O in jail
without any bail
for the rest of his life
in the Pen – yeah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Q: “Is that a way for you to put pressure on Democrats?”
A: “I mean I’m not doing that consciously… ”
Pressure on the Democrats is a byproduct of forcing Congress to do the right thing by the American people. President Trump is only interested in what’s best for us, and if what’s best for us just happens to ruin the Democrats… Well, he’s not doing that consciously. 😉
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can always count on CNN Acosta to try to start crap with his race baiting on PR
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Health associations and ending these illegal subsidies to insurance companies are the things the Fake News can’t hide from the tens of millions of us who voted for the President. He just keeps rolling….This is our fundamental transformation now..
MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hang on tight, this ride to Making America Great Again has just begun!!
Someone, anyone, cue the rollercoaster, please 😁
LikeLiked by 6 people
‘I said to Emmanuel, Iran just gave Renault a lot of money, take the money and enjoy yourselves’…
LikeLiked by 4 people
for now……IMO
LikeLiked by 5 people
As a very big DJT fan, I’m not even sure I appreciate his capabilities.
He confounds me with his brilliance!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Well said johnny and I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So OS, we can watch, learn and admire😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed.
We are blessed with each new day, having front row seats to watch him in action.
It’s a heck of a thrill 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Minnie, slightly out of context but the way I feel…
…..herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it. Malachi 3:10
LikeLiked by 3 people
For someone who the MSM and Dims claim is mentally unbalanced, he sure sounds like someone totally in control.
LikeLiked by 12 people
But but but but HE’S GOT THE NUKE CODES!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmmm your statement had me wondering, are the codes routinely changed for the sake of national security?
I would hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope Awan wasn’t securing them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am pretty sure, well I imagine, the code is actually a process that involves a bunch of stuff and people. The last one must be our President, I am sure it is impossible for him to butt dial a launch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They don’t think far enough ahead to realize that submarine crews have the actual missiles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But MSM and dims are sure unhinged/unbalanced!
LikeLike
My goodness a billion plus to Iran, OUR HARD EARNED MONEY that could have been spent to help our people. Seriously, what don’t the Dems get about this? I wish I could stop paying taxes, I can invest my money better then anything they are spending it on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am re-posting this here — I posted it before I saw this video —
I have a report — WINNING WINNING WINNING!
AZ-9
REP. Kyrsten Sinema
Announced that she will run against for Senate against FLAKE (WARD)
She posted this today on Facebook
Sinema Statement on Administration Stopping CSR Payments
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement on the administration’s decision to stop funding cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments:
“This is a reckless decision that puts Arizonans’ access to health care at risk and could increase premiums by as much as 20 percent.
“Enough is enough; it’s time for Congress and the administration to work together on a real solution that ensures accessible, affordable care for all Arizona families.”
COMMENTS –
Wow — what a concept — congress actually working together to pass legislature!
“Enough is enough; it’s time for Congress and the administration to work together…” Are you for real?! This, coming from a member of the party that has done NOTHING but obstruct EVERY single thing put before them?? If you really believe what you’re saying, you need to work to get Pelosi out of leadership, quit grandstanding, and persuade your party that they lost the election, and should now do what’s best for the country as opposed to continually fomenting party warfare!
I believe the president called in Dem leaders to try to talk about a solution. Them, along with McCain, refused to make any deals. Just like with DACA if no one wants to compromise, then this president will kick it back to Congress, force them to make it right. If Congress wants to “not budge” then we/US are going to be in trouble. Tell leadership to make deals.
I don’t typically respond to political posts. But I am truly sick and tired of the finger pointing and bashing. PUT UP OR SHUT UP AND GO HOME! Make this country great again by working towards a solution instead of being part of the problem.
Folks are already paying huge amounts.We have been hearing this line for years. It is getting old and insulting. Where was your outrage when the premiums went up by 116% last year??? 🤷♂️
But I agree on the working together thing. You only say that now that your feet are being held to the 🔥 by the President. This was EXACTLY the catalyst I said you all needed to finally fix this mess!
Have you done anything? I know you wanted a new job.. but what do you do now?
There is only one post that is not along these lines
IMPEACH bigoted incompetent lying inhumane misogynist trump &hypocrite pence NOW.. VOTE OUT GOP
#WINNING
NEED TO CHANGE THIS TO HUGELY WINNING!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sooner or later these malcontents in the media will be forced to admit that the man we elected is a competent President who is looking out for no other interests other than the interests of the American people. There is no other exit strategy for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hate to break it to you, but I greatly fear you’re going to be sorely disappointed if you continue believing this drivel. The media will NEVER admit that President Trump is competent or doing a good job or anything else that is positive. Therefore, they will continue down their chosen path of insanity.
My advice: Don’t follow them down loony lane by thinking that eventually they will see the light!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President who is looking out for no other interests other than the interests ” the American people”
Therein lies the rub– they can not fathom this mindset– ( service for others) the media is every bit as egomanical and arrogant as O was and is…remember the media has said they TELL us what to think…..With President Trump he is LISTENING to the people in order to represent them and serve THEM. This is why the liberal brain twitches and convulses… the concept is THAT foreign to them. MAGA is the antithesis of what they want. They always wanted America on her knees.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes…offer the Dems a chance to negotiate a deal so the RINOs and Nevertrumpers are stymied again! Listen Fools in Congress, there is more than one way to a deal! Watch the Master Builder work!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now the Dem/RINO politicians and Dem voters will come out for increased profits for Insurance Companies.
LOL. Can’t make this stuff up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re going to stick up for the monopolies. They will all be exposed.
LikeLike
Hey guys. Suggestion. Please type in a date at the beginning of your posts. It’s not always attached to a date when it comes up in search and hard to know
If it’s new at maybe last month or what not. Thanks.
LikeLike
my scrolling shows the date/time of every post beneath the avatars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…a big chunk..”……………………common man language……..we love you for this kind of stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they going back to New Jersey?
LikeLike
I listened to NPR on my way home today. First up was a discussion about Obamacare. The liberal was practically frothing at the mouth mad that President Trump “burdened” Congress with finding a solution. (I almost expected her to start calling him names, she had such disdain for PDJT.) The next subject was Weinstein. NPR twisted it around to Jared & Ivanka donating money to the NYC DA to get out of a suit he was filing. There was never a mention of Harvey Weinstein’s big donation to the same DA… the MSM is so biased.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Obamacare misreporting just really takes the cake.
We voted for him to get rid of Obamacare!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Government $ to NPR needs to go to zero.
LikeLiked by 6 people
once, I was warned not to play with a scorpion.
same with listening to npr.
hth
LikeLike
I LOVE how he called out the health insurance industry for basically getting free money for garbage care in return. And the way he frames it innately exposes the fact that Obummercare was essentially a bailout for health insurance agencies. There’s simply no defending it.
Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Last night the reporter said the concern with allowing people to buy “stripped down” policies is that they may not even cover things like an ambulance ride.
Well if I don’t have to spend hundreds every month and then thousands up front if I should need to go to the hospital, I will worry about getting a bill for the ambulance ride myself.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ambulance rides are a rip off, $750 just to get in, not including any procedure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The $750 is to cover all the free rides.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing and exciting times indeed! My President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw this on the news tonight. As usual, when he talks off the top of his head about the latest issues, he sounds completey different than how they’ve just been portraying him all day.
I needed to watch a news broadcast. There is just too much going on that I want to know about. I had to endure lies, distortions and half-truths about the execrable Obamacare.
It’s almost as if the MSM doesn’t know that we voted for this president and this congress exactly to have them rid of of it.
Then there’s Puerto Rico.
I know from the experience people in my own family had after Hurricane Sandy, the difference between the response and results then, and what we are seeing in Puerto Rico now, is solely due to the location of Puerto Rico as an island far from the mainland, surrounded by ocean.
The rest of it is all on them.
No one at the federal level has done them any wrong.
Once their recovery is more firmly under way, the next order of business should be to cut them loose. I mean it. This arrangement of citizens/not citizens benefits them more than it benefits the US, and to have them dare start whining about equal treatment is more than we poor taxpayers should have to bear. Enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It looks like the first step to fixing Puerto Rico infrastructure is to put a law enforcement dog collar on the corrupt politicians. That is what Sessions is doing. Straighten out the corruption and the debt problem can be fixed.
There is no safe chicken with a fox in the henhouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He knows what he’s doing and why he’s doing it. I believe he is responding to the Holy Spirit.
Our God hears the cries of the poor. Blessed be the poor.
(Poor in spirit poor in means.)
Believe in Miracles: The 100th Year Anniversary of Fatima and Holy Man of Loreto Who Predicted Trump Presidency in 1985
by Jim Hoft
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/believe-miracles-100th-year-anniversary-fatima-holy-man-loreto-predicted-trump-presidency-1985/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jane! I remember reading about this during PDJT presidential run and was calmed by the holy man’s predictions…NOW–thinking about how it was only revealed that Melania is a Catholic AFTER they became POTUS and FLOTUS and visited Rome…And remembering that the holy man of Loreto placed DJT on a brick to be prayed over during all the Masses…
Now–looking at the downfall of Hollywood and the Media and the NFL…IT’s TURNING back to GOD! Our Country truly is beginning to turn! Praise Be to GOD!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Marica,
Amen. God does hear the cries of the poor those who don’t have a voice, a way, the means, etc., other than prayer.
I often think of the cloistered nuns of various denominations, not just RC, who are praying for our country and those all over the world who need prayers. They seldom or never have TV, radio, nor outside distractions other than perhaps a scheduled visit from a family member or dear friend. I don’t know why I am mentioning this here, but I believe they had something to do with what’s going down now. 🙂
After rewatching The Prophet of Loretto video for the forth time, this video automically came up on you tube. I don’t know anything about this group nor Jackson, and I seldom analyze dreams but here it is. I found it kind of interesting.
LikeLike
POTUS really is INCREDIBLE! So Competent, So intelligent and also inspiring!
First Lady charms the whole world that is sane!
LikeLiked by 3 people
…that is sane.” LOL
LikeLike
Sundance, this is going to sound weird, BUT: this might be the most brilliant post you ever posted.
It is the Gettysburg Address of posts.
Many more Americans will come to understand and believe day by day what you so perfectly describe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such confidence. I love my President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say this every time I watch a Trump video but I’ll say it again: I love this man! I love our President Trump. We are so lucky to have him as our President.
I love that talking to him is like talking to a real (wonderful) human being. I love that he answers questions in a real way. I love how he lets you get fun inside information and also deeper understanding of how things work. and I love how he knows the names of the press people and uses their names.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m loving these impromptu pressers. Not only is PDJT relaxed, affable, and in charge, he’s using the pressitutes’ questions to correct their record as necessary and pivot away from the liberal lies du jour. He’s using those dolts to reinforce and clarify his message to America. Against all odds, he’s making them useful tools in his arsenal. Love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s much easier to do Impromptu Pressers when what you are saying is what you really believe (ie. the truth)- not a pre-made up lie that’s been passed thru a bunch of handlers.
We are so lucky!
LikeLiked by 2 people
ITA!
LikeLike
Question, how many past Presidents would subject themselves to these adhoc press conferences like President Trump does? I know zero didn’t…was he an outlier?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is President Trump at his very best and sundance’s description of the presser is brilliant and precise.
I suspect most of the MSM will select snippets of the video as usual to criticize or they will ignore it completely. Watching Trump through the corrupt prism of the MSM grossly distorts reality as we know while watching the entire interview or event without editing is enlightening. CTH always shows the entire video and also adds comments. That is the most honest and best way to disseminate news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just the Dems who are the problem with OCare. The GOPe are a huge part of the problem too. They do not want to see Trump’s agenda succeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right—but the ability to form associations over state lines and short term insurance will free many to obtain lower cost insurance and getting rid of the subsidies will leave the entire Obamacare a SHELL of itself. (Plus not advertising for signups, IRS told not to penalize those w/o insurance.) Congress will be FORCED to act to stabilize Medicaid for low income people in their states.
LikeLike
2018 midterm elections needs to clean out the GOPe’rs.
LikeLike
Months later it still amazes me… We really hit a home run when we elected this guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama gave our money to Iran because he is one of them,a Muslim,why is that so hard to figure out ?
LikeLike
ValJar pulled his strings. O’s a cutout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump sent Press Secretary Sarah Sanders out for thrills and chills with the Secret Service:
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was he talking about when he said Melania wanted to be heavily involved in it? I couldn’t hear the question.
LikeLike
Making America Fashionable Again?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching the impromptu pressers is one of my very favorite things that President Trump does. The look on his face. The seriousness as he’s listening to a question. It’s beautiful. He is incredibly brilliant. And he has just stepped right into this job just like it was made for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine what he will be like after 5 years. The DhimmiRats and RepubliRats must be shaking in their booties. Ron Paul is a fast learner. I saw him on the Senate floor tangling with SongBird McCain and won.
Trump is bulldozing his way through the Septic Swamp. Result? We are winning Bigly.
LikeLike
We need side by side pressers of 44 and 45…….. If we can stomach 45.
LikeLike
I can stomach 45 just fine, thank you. I never watched 44 and never will!!!
LikeLike
Sorry if we can stomach 44
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike