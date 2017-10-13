Like a Boss: President Trump Holds Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

As President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House the president answers questions from reporters and gathered pool media.

President Trump has continued, through sheer will, to establish firm political footing on a series of substantive issues, domestic and international events; and confidently responds to oppositional media constructs from a position of non-partisan common sense.

This is OUR president. This is the common sense and practical outlook we voted for. Owning and admitting the downsides; steadfast inside the hurricane of crisis; not pretending every solution will equally benefit. This is a brutally honest president who remains focused on elevating competency and directly facing the challenges.

.

It truly is remarkable to watch a citizen representative commander-in-chief, with a background on solving complex and often multidimensional problems, lead from an elevated outlook while laser focused on the average American. Great week.

