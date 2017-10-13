Like a Boss: President Trump Holds Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

As President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House the president answers questions from reporters and gathered pool media.

President Trump has continued, through sheer will, to establish firm political footing on a series of substantive issues, domestic and international events; and confidently responds to oppositional media constructs from a position of non-partisan common sense.

This is OUR president. This is the common sense and practical outlook we voted for.  Owning and admitting the downsides; steadfast inside the hurricane of crisis; not pretending every solution will equally benefit. This is a brutally honest president who remains focused on elevating competency and directly facing the challenges.

It truly is remarkable to watch a citizen representative commander-in-chief, with a background on solving complex and often multidimensional problems, lead from an elevated outlook while laser focused on the average American. Great week.

156 Responses to Like a Boss: President Trump Holds Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

  1. sundance says:
    October 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Another angle of the same presser where you can see the first lady Melania:

  2. Sam says:
    October 13, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Trump is wonderful, very presidential.

    The GOPe will not cooperate as Trump’s solutions do not benefit them and their global masters. President Trump rolls right over them.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      October 13, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      Yes, Sam. There are so many things that I love and admire about this man, but rolling right over the Republicans is near the top of my list! 🙂

      • Orygun says:
        October 13, 2017 at 8:47 pm

        I love how he always references the people when he speaks. He loves and admires the people of Puerto Rico and you can tell from his comments that he knows their problems all stem from corrupt politicians just like here. He understands people world wide are all basically good but are being led by bad or evil leaders.

    • Bill says:
      October 13, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      The dems, GOPe and never trumpers are trying to play cut throat euchre with our POTUS.
      What they haven’t figured out, is the Donald holds all the TRUMP cards and they have only useless cards.

      MAGA

      • trialbytruth says:
        October 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

        “Hey but 4 nines and a ten should be a winning hand. I mean all you have are high cards you missed the flush and the straight I have 4 of a kind so I win. What do you mean Euchre?”

        Is Euchre played anywhere but the mid west?

  4. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    There once was an “O” from Kenya
    Who promised us change from “within ya”

    He made it two terms
    Now his legacy burns

    As Trump makes the “O” a ”Has Beenya”

    – Dee N’d

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Q: “Is that a way for you to put pressure on Democrats?”

    A: “I mean I’m not doing that consciously… ”

    Pressure on the Democrats is a byproduct of forcing Congress to do the right thing by the American people. President Trump is only interested in what’s best for us, and if what’s best for us just happens to ruin the Democrats… Well, he’s not doing that consciously. 😉

  6. sundance says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:12 pm

  7. rolisize says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    You can always count on CNN Acosta to try to start crap with his race baiting on PR

    Liked by 6 people

    October 13, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    The Health associations and ending these illegal subsidies to insurance companies are the things the Fake News can’t hide from the tens of millions of us who voted for the President. He just keeps rolling….This is our fundamental transformation now..

    MAGA

  9. fedback says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    ‘I said to Emmanuel, Iran just gave Renault a lot of money, take the money and enjoy yourselves’…

    Liked by 4 people

  10. Johnny Bravo says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    As a very big DJT fan, I’m not even sure I appreciate his capabilities.

    He confounds me with his brilliance!

  11. SoCal Patriot says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    For someone who the MSM and Dims claim is mentally unbalanced, he sure sounds like someone totally in control.

    Liked by 12 people

  12. visage13 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    My goodness a billion plus to Iran, OUR HARD EARNED MONEY that could have been spent to help our people. Seriously, what don’t the Dems get about this? I wish I could stop paying taxes, I can invest my money better then anything they are spending it on.

    Liked by 6 people

  13. Nchadwick says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I am re-posting this here — I posted it before I saw this video —

    I have a report — WINNING WINNING WINNING!

    AZ-9
    REP. Kyrsten Sinema
    Announced that she will run against for Senate against FLAKE (WARD)

    She posted this today on Facebook

    Sinema Statement on Administration Stopping CSR Payments

    PHOENIX, Ariz. – Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement on the administration’s decision to stop funding cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments:

    “This is a reckless decision that puts Arizonans’ access to health care at risk and could increase premiums by as much as 20 percent.
    “Enough is enough; it’s time for Congress and the administration to work together on a real solution that ensures accessible, affordable care for all Arizona families.”

    COMMENTS –
    Wow — what a concept — congress actually working together to pass legislature!

    “Enough is enough; it’s time for Congress and the administration to work together…” Are you for real?! This, coming from a member of the party that has done NOTHING but obstruct EVERY single thing put before them?? If you really believe what you’re saying, you need to work to get Pelosi out of leadership, quit grandstanding, and persuade your party that they lost the election, and should now do what’s best for the country as opposed to continually fomenting party warfare!

    I believe the president called in Dem leaders to try to talk about a solution. Them, along with McCain, refused to make any deals. Just like with DACA if no one wants to compromise, then this president will kick it back to Congress, force them to make it right. If Congress wants to “not budge” then we/US are going to be in trouble. Tell leadership to make deals.

    I don’t typically respond to political posts. But I am truly sick and tired of the finger pointing and bashing. PUT UP OR SHUT UP AND GO HOME! Make this country great again by working towards a solution instead of being part of the problem.

    Folks are already paying huge amounts.We have been hearing this line for years. It is getting old and insulting. Where was your outrage when the premiums went up by 116% last year??? 🤷‍♂️
    But I agree on the working together thing. You only say that now that your feet are being held to the 🔥 by the President. This was EXACTLY the catalyst I said you all needed to finally fix this mess!

    Have you done anything? I know you wanted a new job.. but what do you do now?

    There is only one post that is not along these lines

    IMPEACH bigoted incompetent lying inhumane misogynist trump &hypocrite pence NOW.. VOTE OUT GOP

    #WINNING

    NEED TO CHANGE THIS TO HUGELY WINNING!!!!!!!

  14. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Sooner or later these malcontents in the media will be forced to admit that the man we elected is a competent President who is looking out for no other interests other than the interests of the American people. There is no other exit strategy for them.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Laura says:
      October 13, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      I hate to break it to you, but I greatly fear you’re going to be sorely disappointed if you continue believing this drivel. The media will NEVER admit that President Trump is competent or doing a good job or anything else that is positive. Therefore, they will continue down their chosen path of insanity.

      My advice: Don’t follow them down loony lane by thinking that eventually they will see the light!

    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      “President who is looking out for no other interests other than the interests ” the American people”

      Therein lies the rub– they can not fathom this mindset– ( service for others) the media is every bit as egomanical and arrogant as O was and is…remember the media has said they TELL us what to think…..With President Trump he is LISTENING to the people in order to represent them and serve THEM. This is why the liberal brain twitches and convulses… the concept is THAT foreign to them. MAGA is the antithesis of what they want. They always wanted America on her knees.

      Liked by 5 people

  15. Publius2016 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Yes…offer the Dems a chance to negotiate a deal so the RINOs and Nevertrumpers are stymied again! Listen Fools in Congress, there is more than one way to a deal! Watch the Master Builder work!

  16. sunnydaze says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Now the Dem/RINO politicians and Dem voters will come out for increased profits for Insurance Companies.

    LOL. Can’t make this stuff up.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. bellalu0 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Hey guys. Suggestion. Please type in a date at the beginning of your posts. It’s not always attached to a date when it comes up in search and hard to know
    If it’s new at maybe last month or what not. Thanks.

  18. Bob Thoms says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    “…a big chunk..”……………………common man language……..we love you for this kind of stuff.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Bob Thoms says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Are they going back to New Jersey?

    Like

  20. snarkybeach says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I listened to NPR on my way home today. First up was a discussion about Obamacare. The liberal was practically frothing at the mouth mad that President Trump “burdened” Congress with finding a solution. (I almost expected her to start calling him names, she had such disdain for PDJT.) The next subject was Weinstein. NPR twisted it around to Jared & Ivanka donating money to the NYC DA to get out of a suit he was filing. There was never a mention of Harvey Weinstein’s big donation to the same DA… the MSM is so biased.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. BobBoxBody says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I LOVE how he called out the health insurance industry for basically getting free money for garbage care in return. And the way he frames it innately exposes the fact that Obummercare was essentially a bailout for health insurance agencies. There’s simply no defending it.

    Brilliant.

    Liked by 10 people

  22. larsku2013 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Thank God for President Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

  23. weneedmorerules says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Amazing and exciting times indeed! My President.

    Liked by 1 person

  24. Bendix says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I saw this on the news tonight. As usual, when he talks off the top of his head about the latest issues, he sounds completey different than how they’ve just been portraying him all day.
    I needed to watch a news broadcast. There is just too much going on that I want to know about. I had to endure lies, distortions and half-truths about the execrable Obamacare.
    It’s almost as if the MSM doesn’t know that we voted for this president and this congress exactly to have them rid of of it.
    Then there’s Puerto Rico.
    I know from the experience people in my own family had after Hurricane Sandy, the difference between the response and results then, and what we are seeing in Puerto Rico now, is solely due to the location of Puerto Rico as an island far from the mainland, surrounded by ocean.
    The rest of it is all on them.
    No one at the federal level has done them any wrong.
    Once their recovery is more firmly under way, the next order of business should be to cut them loose. I mean it. This arrangement of citizens/not citizens benefits them more than it benefits the US, and to have them dare start whining about equal treatment is more than we poor taxpayers should have to bear. Enough is enough.

    Liked by 4 people

    • MVW says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      It looks like the first step to fixing Puerto Rico infrastructure is to put a law enforcement dog collar on the corrupt politicians. That is what Sessions is doing. Straighten out the corruption and the debt problem can be fixed.

      There is no safe chicken with a fox in the henhouse.

      Liked by 2 people

  25. Plain Jane says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    He knows what he’s doing and why he’s doing it. I believe he is responding to the Holy Spirit.
    Our God hears the cries of the poor. Blessed be the poor.
    (Poor in spirit poor in means.)

    Believe in Miracles: The 100th Year Anniversary of Fatima and Holy Man of Loreto Who Predicted Trump Presidency in 1985
    by Jim Hoft

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/believe-miracles-100th-year-anniversary-fatima-holy-man-loreto-predicted-trump-presidency-1985/

    Liked by 3 people

    • Marica says:
      October 13, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      Jane! I remember reading about this during PDJT presidential run and was calmed by the holy man’s predictions…NOW–thinking about how it was only revealed that Melania is a Catholic AFTER they became POTUS and FLOTUS and visited Rome…And remembering that the holy man of Loreto placed DJT on a brick to be prayed over during all the Masses…
      Now–looking at the downfall of Hollywood and the Media and the NFL…IT’s TURNING back to GOD! Our Country truly is beginning to turn! Praise Be to GOD!

      Liked by 4 people

      • Plain Jane says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:36 pm

        Marica,
        Amen. God does hear the cries of the poor those who don’t have a voice, a way, the means, etc., other than prayer.

        I often think of the cloistered nuns of various denominations, not just RC, who are praying for our country and those all over the world who need prayers. They seldom or never have TV, radio, nor outside distractions other than perhaps a scheduled visit from a family member or dear friend. I don’t know why I am mentioning this here, but I believe they had something to do with what’s going down now. 🙂

        After rewatching The Prophet of Loretto video for the forth time, this video automically came up on you tube. I don’t know anything about this group nor Jackson, and I seldom analyze dreams but here it is. I found it kind of interesting.

        Like

  26. pinkbeachlady says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    POTUS really is INCREDIBLE! So Competent, So intelligent and also inspiring!
    First Lady charms the whole world that is sane!

    Liked by 3 people

  27. Tonawanda says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Sundance, this is going to sound weird, BUT: this might be the most brilliant post you ever posted.

    It is the Gettysburg Address of posts.

    Many more Americans will come to understand and believe day by day what you so perfectly describe.

    Liked by 2 people

  28. timswanderings93 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Such confidence. I love my President!

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Michelle says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I say this every time I watch a Trump video but I’ll say it again: I love this man! I love our President Trump. We are so lucky to have him as our President.

    I love that talking to him is like talking to a real (wonderful) human being. I love that he answers questions in a real way. I love how he lets you get fun inside information and also deeper understanding of how things work. and I love how he knows the names of the press people and uses their names.

    Liked by 4 people

  30. jahealy says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I’m loving these impromptu pressers. Not only is PDJT relaxed, affable, and in charge, he’s using the pressitutes’ questions to correct their record as necessary and pivot away from the liberal lies du jour. He’s using those dolts to reinforce and clarify his message to America. Against all odds, he’s making them useful tools in his arsenal. Love it!

    Liked by 2 people

  31. Red Nor Blue says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Question, how many past Presidents would subject themselves to these adhoc press conferences like President Trump does? I know zero didn’t…was he an outlier?

    Liked by 3 people

  32. Doyle says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    That is President Trump at his very best and sundance’s description of the presser is brilliant and precise.
    I suspect most of the MSM will select snippets of the video as usual to criticize or they will ignore it completely. Watching Trump through the corrupt prism of the MSM grossly distorts reality as we know while watching the entire interview or event without editing is enlightening. CTH always shows the entire video and also adds comments. That is the most honest and best way to disseminate news.

    Liked by 1 person

  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    It’s not just the Dems who are the problem with OCare. The GOPe are a huge part of the problem too. They do not want to see Trump’s agenda succeed.

    Liked by 1 person

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      October 13, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      Right—but the ability to form associations over state lines and short term insurance will free many to obtain lower cost insurance and getting rid of the subsidies will leave the entire Obamacare a SHELL of itself. (Plus not advertising for signups, IRS told not to penalize those w/o insurance.) Congress will be FORCED to act to stabilize Medicaid for low income people in their states.

      Like

    • MVW says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      2018 midterm elections needs to clean out the GOPe’rs.

      Like

  34. Rex says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Months later it still amazes me… We really hit a home run when we elected this guy.

    Liked by 2 people

  35. beaujest says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Obama gave our money to Iran because he is one of them,a Muslim,why is that so hard to figure out ?

    Like

  36. georgiafl says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    President Trump sent Press Secretary Sarah Sanders out for thrills and chills with the Secret Service:

    Liked by 1 person

  37. Linda says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    What was he talking about when he said Melania wanted to be heavily involved in it? I couldn’t hear the question.

    Like

  38. Cindy says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Watching the impromptu pressers is one of my very favorite things that President Trump does. The look on his face. The seriousness as he’s listening to a question. It’s beautiful. He is incredibly brilliant. And he has just stepped right into this job just like it was made for him.

    Liked by 2 people

    • MVW says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      Imagine what he will be like after 5 years. The DhimmiRats and RepubliRats must be shaking in their booties. Ron Paul is a fast learner. I saw him on the Senate floor tangling with SongBird McCain and won.

      Trump is bulldozing his way through the Septic Swamp. Result? We are winning Bigly.

      Like

  39. Brant says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    We need side by side pressers of 44 and 45…….. If we can stomach 45.

    Like

  40. Pam says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  41. Pam says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  42. Pam says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Like

  43. Pam says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Like

  44. Pam says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Like

