President Trump Signs Executive Order To Promote Healthcare Choices and Options…

President Trump has been working on an alternative regulatory policy initiative to workaround the lack of congressional action on healthcare. Today President Trump unveils the MAGA healthcare initiative that allows HHS to permit groups of people to form “Health Associations” and seek competitive health insurance options across state lines.
One of the biggest benefits to allowing “Health Associations” is that the group policies will not be bound to the same ObamaCare insurance mandates and will likely be lower-cost insurance products. This isn’t a government mandate. It isn’t a subsidy. It isn’t a tax. Rather, it is the removal of government regulation and barriers to the best possible health care for millions of people.
EXPANDING ACCESS TO MORE AFFORDABLE OPTIONS: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to increase the healthcare choices for millions of Americans, potentially allowing some employers to join together across State lines to offer coverage.
• President Trump signed an Executive Order to reform the United States healthcare system to take the first steps to expand choices and alternatives to Obamacare plans and increase competition to bring down costs for consumers.
• The order directs the Secretary of Labor to consider expanding access to Association Health Plans (AHPs), which could potentially allow American employers to form groups across State lines.
o A broader interpretation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) could potentially allow employers in the same line of business anywhere in the country to join together to offer healthcare coverage to their employees.
•It could potentially allow employers to form AHPs through existing organizations, or create new ones for the express purpose of offering group insurance.
o By potentially making it easier for employers to band together, workers could have access to a broader range of insurance options at lower rates in the large group market.
o Employers participating in an AHP cannot exclude any employee from joining the plan and cannot develop premiums based on health conditions.
• The order directs the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to consider expanding coverage through low cost short-term limited duration insurance (STLDI).
o STLDI is not subject to costly Obamacare mandates and rules. One study found that on average STLDI costs one-third the price of the cheapest Obamacare plans.
o Despite its low cost, STLDI typically features broad provider networks and high coverage limits.
o The main groups who benefit from STLDI are people between jobs, people in counties with only a single insurer offering exchange plans, people with limited coverage networks, and people who missed the open enrollment period but still want insurance.
• The order directs the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to consider changes to Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) so employers can make better use of them for their employees.
o HRAs are employer-funded accounts that reimburse employees for healthcare expenses, including deductibles and copayments.
o The IRS does not count funds contributed to an HRA as taxable income.
o Expanded HRAs could potentially give American workers greater flexibility and control over how to finance their healthcare needs.
OBAMACARE IS FAILING: The status quo is not delivering quality healthcare options for the American people, who are facing higher premiums and fewer options.
• The percentage of workers at small firms receiving coverage through their employer has declined from nearly half in 2010 to about one-third in 2017.
• In 2018, more than 1,500 counties (nearly 50 percent of all counties) are projected to have only one option on their individual insurance exchanges, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
o This means 2.6 million Americans, or nearly 30 percent of exchange participants, will be left without a choice of insurers.
• From 2013 to 2017, average premiums for individual health insurance plans have doubled, increasing by $2,928 according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
o During this period, every State using http://www.healthcare.gov saw individual insurance premiums increase.
• Americans are departing the Obamacare exchanges and millions are choosing to pay the law’s penalty instead.
o 500,000 fewer Americans enrolled in an Obamacare plan in 2017 compared to the prior year.
o Current exchange enrollment is 60% below what the Congressional Budget Office expected when the law took effect.
o 6.7 million Americans chose to pay the Obamacare penalty in 2015 rather than purchase insurance on the exchanges. 37% of penalized households made less than $25,000, and 79% of penalized households made less than $50,000.
[VIA Rand Paul] I’ve been working with President Trump and his Cabinet for months to get this done.
How will it work? Well, nationwide associations like the National Restaurant Association will be allowed to form groups across state lines and, with the leverage of size, demand Big Insurance bring down their outrageous premiums.
Many of the 28 million people left behind by Obamacare who still don’t have insurance work low-wage jobs in our fast food restaurants. The President’s decision today will allow workers from two million restaurants to come together to form a buying group and through sheer size get cheaper and better insurance.
Millions of people will be eligible for the same group insurance that big corporations offer. In fact, Health Associations may grow to be larger than the largest of our corporations. Currently, about half of private insurance is cross-state, self-insured ERISA plans, and most employees love them. The President’s action today will allow the millions of people in the individual market an escape route to group insurance.
Association Health Plans will be among the biggest free-market reforms of health care in a generation, and it will do more to counter the impact of Obamacare than most of the repeal bills did, because it will actually go after regulations that the legislation didn’t touch due to Senate rules.
Existing law allows the President to legalize these new groups and plans. Where previous administrations have been weak, President Trump is bold to allow this reform.
All group insurance guarantees access regardless of pre-existing conditions. But what is great about cross-state Health Associations is that they will be exempt from some Obamacare and State regulations. This exemption from regulations is why cross-state group insurance has seen the lowest rise in premiums of any health insurance available.
The regulators, and hand-wringers, will worry that Health Associations will lead to the least common denominator and simply high-deductible, bare-bones policy. The opposite might occur. We do know that the large group, cross-state ERISA plans out there currently run the gamut and, in fact, often are the most desirable plans available.
Million-person Health Associations will have enormous leverage to get better prices for consumers – that’s exactly why Big Insurance opposes them.
Most of the “fake” replacements offered don’t fix the individual market; they simply keep in place Obamacare’s subsidies for the individual market. My hope is that cross-state Health Associations will allow so many people to flee the individual market that subsidies will no longer be necessary.
It will take 6 months to a year to begin seeing the benefits of Health Associations. I want to thank President Trump for taking this bold step forward.
As Health Associations form, the death spiral of Obamacare will continue. While we should and will keep fighting for repeal through Congress, I’m excited to have worked with President Trump on a free market reform that can begin to fix many of the problems Obamacare created.
Congress may have failed to act — but President Trump and I haven’t. We’ve been working on this behind the scenes.
So what does that mean for you, the healthcare consumer? Well, first of all, it means millions of people who now go it alone or in very small groups will join together and make the CONSUMER THE KING, with increased bargaining power and better prices.
You will be able to choose among better and cheaper insurance that works for you — something Obamacare made illegal. You will be able to buy across state lines, opening up competition for the best plans. Many Obamacare regulations will be waived for those in these groups, including costly mandates on what the plans must cover.
Best of all, this isn’t a government mandate. It isn’t a subsidy. It isn’t a tax. Rather, it is the removal of government regulation and barriers to the best possible health care for millions of people.
As a career physician, I know Obamacare is broken and must be repealed. I will keep fighting for this. But I also know health care was broken before Obamacare, and we should take every opportunity to fix what we can.
That’s what President Trump is doing this week, and I’m proud to have worked with him on this important health care reform. (link)
Folks I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am today as an American! Our HERO, President Trump, took care of the Forgotten Men and Women. I also owe Senator Rand Paul an apology! I truly believe he and our President had this planned for over the last few months and Rand purposely came out against the Graham Cassidy Bill in order to put LUCIFER, COLLINS, MURKOWSKI on record once again to show how dishonest they were to the constituents in their states.
Obamacare was the greatest PONZI SCHEME ever devised domestically. They needed younger folks, folks that had no preexisting conditions and those Americans in the 19 non expansion states that would possibly have qualified to pay a ridiculous premium each month in order to subsidize everyone else that fell below the 138% threshold in a Medicaid Expansion state (31 total).
Their hope was twofold. People in the non expansion state would have screamed at their Governors to take the Medicaid Expansion and eventually those that were paying the ridiculous premiums to scream for SINGLE PAYER! Obamacare was set up to flop in 2017 and 2018 because the hope was that HRC or Jeb Bush would take the country to SINGLE PAYER.
There are plenty of articles that will say that our President has sabotaged Obamacare. He owns Obamacare etc. I want to link and article that tells folks the truth about the EO and what the next steps will be.
https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/rand-paul-trump-exec-order-moves-toward-free-market-health-care
From the article linked above:
LikeLiked by 22 people
Some Treepers shared the following information with me recently:
Deb:
That last paragraph is why he won. The media doesn’t realize that personal experience will always trump propoganda. Millions of people were burned by Obamacare for it not to be an issue, and listening to the Dems and the media lie about it for years and years woke them up. You can’t lie your way out of that.
Deb was referring to the last paragraph from the article below:
http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/trump-executive-order-would-give-people-an-out-from-obamacare-dems-want-to-save-obamacare-by-closing-all-the-exits/
ObamaCare promised to increase competition and lower insurance costs — for everyone. For millions of Americans, it delivered the opposite. Trump may have an opportunity to fulfill ObamaCare’s promise by giving these people a way out of ObamaCare. He should take it.
Abster:
I sure hope help comes soon. I received my health insurance renewal packet yesterday. My premium will increase from 783 and change to 933 and change. Deductible is 7,350. What’s worse is I am turning 61 this week and still have zero health issues. I should be very happy about that. It just adds salt to the wound because I am just tossing good money out the window. This is insane.
thesavvyinvester:
Flep, remember when Glenn Beck was pleading with us to organize, because the left had out manned us in this realm because they had organized the organized? Oh my this out Alinsky’s them . We the consumer can go around all regulatory levitan and can form groups working in our own economic self interest and not the deep states top down model, that benefits them. This is very similar to the dual ladder system they are trying to implement to go around Dodd-Frank. Brillant! I’d love to see Seema-Verma take Dr Price’s old slot and turn on the nitrous and supercharger to accelerate changing this summ-bhitch called Obamacare!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
We’re in the same boat as you…under 65 and in good health but the cost of premiums have skyrocketed so much that all of the plans we carefully made over the last 20 years have been thrown for a total loop!
It is infuriating – my husband cannot retire because we can’t afford to pay the jacked up rates…which means that a good paying job will NOT open up for a 20 something looking for full-time work!
Praying this goes through and that sanity returns to the healthcare market! The next step is to dismantle the pharmaceutical sharks and force competition there as well!
LikeLiked by 11 people
In case you want to share my write up above:
Obamacare was not insurance, it was extortion. Nothing less.
The purpose of Obamacare was to destroy what was then the present system…the problems mentioned above, the mega high deductibles and monthly costs were meant to cause death amongst older voters…likely conservative people…and to pave the way for pulling in the younger who are all for what they perceive to be a free handout….
Say one thing while doing another…straight from Alinsky and Ayers…
Too much credit to rand
Too much credit to rand
I believe it was his idea.
Indeed it was.
See this kinda of comment stumps me-- we are getting what we wanted when we voted for President Trump- Rand has been working on this for a long time with the President- it is being done--it was signed- why not just be happy that good things are happening FOR AMERICANS? SMH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have to give credit where credit is due.
You make a lot of great points. One of the benefits Mr. Rand Paul enjoys from being consistent and intellectually honest is that he can vote no on something and not necessarily be a bad guy. Senator Paul has long said not good enough is not good enough.
Still not tired of winning.
I agree with all but one thing. Social Security is the greatest PONZI SCHEME ever devised domestically.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 100 % why did they not set up interest bearing accounts, and a person’s SS deposited into that account with protections against withdrawal until age 65 ?
Because it was designed as wealth redistribution from the beginning. Poor people get far more from SS than the put in and wealthier people get less to subsidize the poor people.
more designed to be a government revenue stream……life expectancy was 63.8 years when SSA was passed in the 30’s so the majority were NEVER expected to collect their forcible contributions as a benefit….when this failed to leave a large enough surplus LBJ and the Dimms began STEALING (IOU borrowing) the funds in the middle 60’s and government got addicted to this now new available source of funds
You might be absolutely right!
Some think that this is just a sham fix when the President could use existing anti-trust law to break up the insurance companies and create a competitive playing field.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232455
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paco, How long do you suppose it would take to do that? My guess is – decades
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would it take decades? The Sherman Anti-trust law exists and has been used in the past. What it takes is an educated public demanding that the laws be inforced to break up the insurance cartel. Sessions instead of putzing around could build a case and charge them with price fixing and anti trust. Let the courts break them up. Congress doesn’t even need to be involved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think this would work because insurance companies are already so highly regulated – indeed, their very existence is based on the regulatory climate that exists in the US.
Regarding possible anti-trust activities among insurers and healthcare providers, the problem is a result of the same causes. Since insurance companies can’t sell products across state lines, they have to establish local plans with local providers for care. This gives the appearance of anti-trust behavior. In reality, if a state has only one major provider for a metropolitan area and one major insurer for that area, then I don’t think it’s possible to allege anti-trust among them.
In reality the opposite problem exists from monopolies – the insurers and providers haven’t boxed out the market, they just happen to be the only ones available for choice.
Yes that article, aside from the bad language, the article was not convincing to me at all. Insurance companies are abandoning markets because of how much money they are losing.
LikeLike
Look at history. Anti-trust litigation against Ma Bell took over a decade. I don’t know about you but I don’t have a decade to wait. By all means instigate an anti-trust suit against insurers and pharma and hospital groups, but let’s enact this EO in the meantime so I and millions of others can afford health insurance.
LikeLike
Because the lawsuits will take years to weave through the courts. Surely you’re not naive enough to think the companies will roll over without a fight !
LikeLike
Love Denninger, but this is not an “either/or” thing, it is a “both/and” thing. This will give quicker relief, and will not require the long drawn-out court battle while people suffer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok…do both. The final fix will be to bust the price fixing thats clearly making medical insurance and treatment in the USA Uber expensive and unaffordable. When we visit our second home in Mexico, I can see a highly qualified(US certified) heart specialist in Guadalajara, Jalisco for an office visit charge of $35.00 usd. In the US it’s $350.00 usd for the same visit. It’s price fixing across the board on treatment and drugs. Medicine in the US is in the control of insurance and pharmaceutical cartels that collude to keep prices high. Metafomin, a drug that lowers blood sugars, I can buy a thirty day supply in Mexico for $10.00 usd. In the States it’s $70.00 usd. Americans have been being ripped off for so long by the medical cartel they can’t even remember when medicine and doctors visits were affordable.
LikeLike
Now let’s wait for some uber-liberal federal judge to challenge this EO – in 3, 2, 1…
LikeLike
And like the rest, get their challenge Supreme Court flamed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep
In fact, we could have a pool on where and when the first challenge will come.
I’m thinking… Hawaii? By 8PM tonight Hawaii time.
LikeLike
I don’t think this will happen because ironically Obamacare has innumerable instances of “As the Secretary of HHS shall direct”. There are plenty of regulatory avenues afforded by Obamacare that will allow this to happen.
Obamacare is really just a regulatory framework built on top of a taxing mechanism. It doesn’t create any products and is nearly entirely implemented in the executive branch.
This is why people’s short-sightedness in their criticism of Trump’s 3-part repeal/replace plan was so misguided. CONgress can repeal/remove the taxing mechanism and then Trump can largely undo the regulatory framework with his pen alone. Once all that is done a climate exists for a replacement plan.
This changes the American health insurance and health care landscape forever.
This single act eliminates the largest oppressive burden that Jug Ear commie had forced down our throats.
We The People did this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, we still need to rein in the pharma predators and the AMA.
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump, promises kept.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr President, You are a man of your word once again. A man of great integrity and honor. God Bless you Sir!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is brilliant! I remember when I had my business, lamenting that I had no way to get better pricing for health insurance because I was such a small company. I even wondered why we could not join with other small businesses to purchase health insurance… and that was 15yrs ago!
Health Insurance was the single most expensive cost to my company – and every time one of my people used their insurance, I got a premium increase across the board. Price changed every few months! I also couldn’t avoid having to bear half the cost (I had wanted to just have a group plan that the employees would pay for). I was forced to pay half by the insurance company!
I think this EO will be the final nail in the OCare coffin, and maybe dramatically change the insurance market AND healthcare costs. People will gather together into associations and finally have POWER to change the market.
I love it. Of course, it won’t affect the employer based plan that I suffer under right now, but it will help those millions who have been suffering without employer based insurance and forced into OCare or Medicaide.
Well done, Rand Paul and President Trump!
Now my opinion of Rand Paul has changed – he knew all along POTUS would do this if RINOs failed to pass a genuine bill repealing Obamacare. POTUS has been playing 3D chess all along and now no one could blame he wasn’t trying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Rand hinted he’d been working on another angle with Pres Trump – it was in one of those casual look-who’s-walking-by rotunda interviews ~3-4 days before the vote. Can’t remember how he worded it, but at the time I interpreted it to mean he was having direct talks with Trump, aimed at influencing the CC. But I remember him projecting confidence about the long-term situation, no matter the outcome of the vote. It’s obvious now that PT/Rand already had a backup plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God, this is what I and many others have been wanting and waiting for – freedom to purchase/choose insurance of not, and where we can get the best prices for what WE WANT to have covered. Choices are important and decisions to or not to are also important, so once again, thank you, Pres. Trump. I have Kaiser and consider it outstanding, but this will also help other to choose it or not, and hopefully will cause insurance costs to go DOWN. Don’t forget there are groups of doctors now offering a variety of doctors and their treatment and you pay a monthly fee to see any of those doctors. Also, for Christians, we have medi-share which is also fantastic. In other words, WE NOW HAVE A CHOICE and that is what we had before ACA for those who don’t remember but now with gravy as we can check out insurance and costs in any of our states.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s nice to see Rand Paul working with the president on this. While I don’t share many of Paul’s libertarian views – taking this step toward getting the government out of health is one I agree with wholeheartedly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s actually more conservative than ppl think. He agrees with POTUS on almost everything and has says so many times. Pulling out of TPP, Paris Climate Accord,the Wall, VISA overstays, Regulations, SC Justice and many more. He’s just real vocal about a couple he doesn’t agree on or helps him change it some. Trump doesn’t mind that at all, he appreciates making things better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kabuki – he’s always railing about how this isn’t good enough but never is out pushing his own plan. He’s part of the #resist movement, no better than McCain or Shumer from my POV.
Glad he’s able to take some credit on this fix
LikeLike
This is a truelly great move. He gave both sides a chance to do a deal, now they are left flapping in the wind. This is what leadership looks like.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen — the Knuckleheads in the GOPe thought they could thwart President Trump — Now they are irrelevant — & we can take the time to primary these dopes out of Congress…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry my comment was not accepted by this site because why? Nothing inflammatory, no profanity, just jubilation about now being able to return to freedom to or not to have insurance, but now with being able to purchase in any state to cover what we want/need and at cost we can afford. We already have a few selections available, so confused why my comment was not accepted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It happens to all of us from time to time. Adrem will probably fish it out of the spam bin before long.
LikeLiked by 5 people
THe word press mice…. leave them a bit of cheese,,, plz do not take it personally. 'K? 🙂
LikeLike
Uh oh… cue the establishment swamp creatures to rediscover the “Constitution”… in 5…4…3…2…1…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I guess we can credit Rand Paul for finding the provision in existing law granting the President the authority to do this?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, credit where credit is due. Paul has been banging on about this for a while now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done Senator Paul!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup.
How does this affect small business owners? Would it work the same as the restaurant example given, but you’d have to find other similar business owners and join together to get insurance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure; there are any number of national restaurant trade associations that could band together and negotiate plans for their members.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pick a business; there are likely numerous organizations that could be the conduit for group insurance for that particular segment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For example music teachers have the Nat. Music Teachers Association.
Yes, landscape Ass. Trucker association, Real Estate Ass. And so on. All kinds out there and new ones will form.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assoc.
Lol
😉
If your business is a member of one of the various small business associations then very more than likely the association will come together with other associations in other states to buy group plans.
Small businesses will soon have the very best healthcare plans – even better than some of the largest employers like Boeing, Google, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only one phrase in Sundance’s article gives me pause:
“could POTENTIALLY allow.”
Does this mean we have another fight on our hands? Buckle up treepers.
No, it will take some time to see results. It will work. 6 to 9 months.
LikeLike
Jim the left and Obamacare MINIONS will try to fight this tooth and nail because they realize two things are going up in smoke; Obamacare and Single Payer. However, the fact that this FREES nearly 28 million Americans will give these bastards pause because the public’s opinion in favor of Obamacare will completely flip to those that will now HATE it. That is a lot of pressure on these BASTARDS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Add in Doctors, health care organizations and the health insurance companies. Anyone who had a stake in single payer is going to come at this with both barrels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think “potentially” refers to the fact that it’s your choice and others similarly positioned. If you haven’t heard of the Christian health expense sharing plans that are already out there, that might be a model to look at. So long as the “association” can be quite loose, this action could dramatically change the face of health insurance.
Health care, however, is another matter. Hopefully, greater choice by individuals in health insurance/financing will ultimately translate in greater respect for individuals in health care itself. Over the last few years, I and my family, though covered by very good employer-sponsored insurance, have seen marked changes for the worse in care delivery that appear tied to both federal regulations and insurance industry meddling (red tape and incentives to do less for patients). If medical institutions and personnel know that their pay comes from insurance, without any control by the individual patient, they will and do serve insurance and not the patient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When your choices of insurer are limited due to state lines and regs the buyer has less leverage over insurer. With many insurer competitors, the consumers gain leverage.
LikeLike
And exactly how does this help the individual like me working a shit job only to get health insurance? I am 59 and hubby is retired and on Medicare. No one else will hire me so retail was the only thing I can get.
LikeLike
I want to buy normal insurance without having to get a job….like it us d to be. AFFORDABLE
LikeLike
Unless they are somehow able to roll in jobless working age people as some part of a larger group, insurance will be expensive, because sick/disabled people are disproportionately concentrated in that group for obvious reasons.
LikeLike
If you are working for a small business, the owner would have to join an association of like minded small business people who want to offer their employees health insurance at a group rate.I am sure someone will start one as long as this EO is not tied up in court forever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This exactly. It’ll have a snowball effect too with the associations becoming extremely large and in all 50 states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. They have retail associations as well. I don’t work but husband does He’s on Medicare as well. I’ll join an association of some kind and buy a bare bones plan like I used to have. Don’t worry, it will work out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just FYI and without any vetting on my part, have you considered Medi-Share or something like it? Here’s one person’s blog post about it: https://ptmoney.com/medishare-review/ Again, just something to consider and see if it would help you. I think there are other programs like this out there, too. DuckDuckGo (or some other non-tracking internet search) is your friend for more research.
LikeLike
OR… we can start an association of people working shitty jobs. $35 per month membership fee and we get access to group healthcare. Open your thinking on this.
LikeLike
o A broader interpretation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) could potentially allow employers in the same line of business anywhere in the country to join together to offer healthcare coverage to their employees.
Do I like this EO…of course…does the President have the power to have the Executive Branch broaden existing law? I am not so sure if Constitutionally he has this power. I have a feeling a group of Dhims will sue on Constitutional grounds.
LikeLike
“I am not so sure if Constitutionally he has this power.”
I think it is a very safe assumption that President Trump doesn’t make a move without the best legal minds in the country backing it up. That’s the foundation of being a WINNER!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not sure the president can do it, but whoever becomes HHS Secretary should be able to. No problem. This may be a cover to get someone approved for the position without this being an issue.
LikeLike
He does have the Constitutiual authority that's what took so long to get figured out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much of the insurance industry is run by Regulations not Laws. The laws are mostly just shells and filled in with operating regulations later. Health insurance is a fast and changing area so it is not smart to put much into health laws. Let the regulations do the grunt work. And they can be changed as needed.
In fact Obamacare is mostly just a shell and was filled in later with thousands of regulations.
A President can setup health regulations with EO’s and implement them through the various departments and agencies as he is doing.
Then get a good HHS leader to start rewriting Obamacare regulations to phase it out quicker.
Only left with the Medicaid people in Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A presidential order can not override state laws and regulations. The “business of insurance” is regulated by states. An important part of that are the cash reserves required of insurance companies. Which state’s regulation will apply to an insurance company selling to a “Association Health Plan” whose members reside in more than one state? Is the president to decree that cash reserve requirements are to be prorated?
LikeLike
In the battle of wits against President Trump, the swamp critters are unarmed. Whatever they scheme, he is 10 steps ahead of them. Thank God we have President Trump who is a true genius and genuinely loves the USA and We the People.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Precisely and perfectly said, FL_GUY.
LikeLike
Excellent, Excellent.
So by this time next year Obamacare will contain only Medicaid. Done with the real pay for insurance Obamacare.
Oh. And remove Congress and staff Obamacare subsidies. Get them to join one of these new health associations – for non working people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAGA
Historic day. This should be better than even pre-Obamacare days. Finally, cross border competition.
As for Obama…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The demise of ObamaCare is an object lesson ripe for conservatives in 2018 and beyond – people can make the explicit connection of seeing the marketplace work, after seeing (and experiencing) central planning tyranny implode. Bernie’s dream will be proven a siren song of disaster, as capitalism does what it does best. The whole cycle will have taken place in a 4-yr time frame, so it’s tangible proof for all except the most brain-addled left.
Just think of the amount of disingenuous effort Obama put into pushing his immoral pet project! All those lies! (To be fair, credit also due to our friend Justice Kennedy who creatively patted the 3-pointer through the hoop.)
Now that President Trump is restoring competition across state lines, quality can improve, rapidly. By this time next year, there should be market fulfillment in place with policies people want and NEED. Who knows, maybe you’ll even get your insurance plan (and doctors) that you couldn’t “keep”! That’ll be MAGA Winning.
Aren’t we glad Hillary is not POTUS? Thank you God!
I take my hat off to our PDT, and to Rand Paul.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes thank You GOD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news for a TEMPORARY solution. Health insurance is a means of PAYMENT for a service(healthcare). If the cost of the service/product(healthcare) continues to increase on a yearly basis at a rate multiples greater than inflation, how long before those health insurance premiums resume their climb upward?? Demand more of a free market within the medical/pharmaceutical industry (required posting of ALL provider prices, level billing, re-importation back into the US of pharmaceuticals/medical devices at current world prices, to name a few items) and the ‘payment’ side of the equation will take care of itself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
.Very true this only addresses access to insurance and is a campaign promise for the president.
Other cost drivers must be lowered as well such as uncompensated care for all who show up, malpractice insurance and lawsuit abuse, etc.
LikeLike
Interestingly the Unions should stand to benefit hugely from this.
As I’ve said above I think this EO will create a snowball effect throughout the US. Before long small businesses should have better coverage options with lower premiums than even huge employers.
LikeLike
Won’t it be hilarious when SEIU forms an association to provide health insurance to its members and they all suddenly realize it was PDJT, not a Demonrat who made that possible. Or if SEIU leadership refuses this opportunity and their membership sees that they’re being sold down the river for nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it interesting that Drudge is so far ignoring this story. I would think that it’s quite newsworthy.
LikeLike
Breitbart buried it too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This story doesn’t fir Bannonbart’s agenda.
LikeLike
fit
LikeLike
Drudge only updates at the beginning of the day. Very lazy.
LikeLike
Can someone answer if this will help someone who is retired, but too young for Medicare? Retired as in no job at all. Can such people create a stay-at-home, semi old gizzers association so we can purchase across state lines, and purchase as a group?
LikeLike
You would be able to, but that group would have high rates. As I posted previously, non working people younger than medicare age have a disproportionate share of pre-existing conditions/disablements.
Yes, there are those that are just financially able to not work, but a lot are in that group because they are sick/disabled, so the group rates would be high.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrific idea and plan of action… but willing to bet that the socialist filth known as the democrats will be filing lawsuits out the wazoo…
LikeLike
“Lack of congressional action… ”
I really really wish we could just send the entire swamp home and remove them from the payroll.
LikeLike
This is why Tom Price is out…this EO has been on the shelf since Day 1…the RINOs and Nevertrumpers promised for 7 years and nothing…even today, they stand around as if they will get a new repeal and replace through…well, you know what, when it’s done call us, til then, please do not say anything.
LikeLike