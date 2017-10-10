Trump Wins – NFL Likely To Require Players To Stand for National Anthem…

President Trump has turned the 2017 NFL into 2015 Megyn Kelly, and now the league president, Roger Goodell, is trying desperately not to end up in Kelly’s isolated position.
NFL owners are preparing to address the player National Anthem controversy at their fall meeting in New York Oct. 17-18. According to Reuters NFL chief spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters:
“Everyone at this point is frustrated by the situation. The commissioner and the owners do want the players to stand. We think it is an important part of the game.”
Current league policy calls for players to stand for the anthem and face the flag, but no player has been disciplined for a protest, Lockhart said. It appears that position will soon change.
“We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to team owners.
The White House supported the idea of asking players to stand, said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. “We are glad to see the NFL taking positive steps in that direction,” she said at a news briefing.
The NFL Players Association, when asked for a reaction to possible changes to anthem rules, said in an email “we do not have a response at this time.”
The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.
Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.
The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.
To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.
These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.
Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.
“Welp” …Too funny.
They may stand, but will they be locked in arms or will their fists be in the air? They don’t stipulate on that. Just standing there with a disgusted look on your face or looking down to the ground, or locked in arms or with your fists in the air are not respecting the National Anthem or the Flag either IMHO. I don’t trust the NFL, especially Goodell. He is trying to keep his wallet fat and he is trying to keep his job.
I hope they do. Speed the self-destruction.
Exactly…
And don’t forget that the Players Union will have something to say about this also.
The damage is already done. How can we ever look at the players again as just football athletes. When we see them now, they are American hating people who play a game on a stage. Many of the players hate the fans, believe the fans are White supremist or worse.
Time will not heal this wound. The Marxist made sure of that.
“This would include such elements as an “in-season platform” to promote the work of our players on these core issues, and that will effect positive change in our country”.
That tells me that the NFL is still trying to coddle these illiterate overpaid morons.
I didn’t watch any NFL games last year, and I haven’t watched any this year.
You know where they can put their in season platform.
It will be so interesting to see what happens if/when this new-old policy is implemented. The players either stand and look like fools for betraying their moral outrage over whatever it is they’re protesting, or they’ll be fined or fired. High drama at its best. Big ol’ lunky-behemoth-millionaires being forced like kindergarteners to stand up straight or lose their lucrative contracts. Does our President know what he’s doing or what? Surrounded. 😂
Stand on their head, it makes no difference to me. It is clear that the players have no respect for America and Americans. These are backstabbers that have hoisted their colors.
The NFL is dead.
MVW, I completely agree. The NFL and their money grubbers will never be allowed back in my home. They have shown that it is only the money if they stand again.
Hopefully, this move will not win many former fans back.
AFAIC, they’ve showed you where they stand, already.
There are plenty of other games to watch if you’re a sports fan. Right?
Exactly right! They’re not fooling anyone, they already showed us who they really are and I believe them. The BLM NFL is toast.
The NFL needs to be more inclusive…..I’m a WASP and I feel left out.
Some people are so stupid they buy in to the NFL fan scheme.
And we still need to CRUSH them.
Let them know we won’t just stand by while they try to destroy our country and our President
OORAH!!!!!!
You could say “Trump wins”.
But actually, it was We the People who quit going to the games and/or watching them, buying their crap. And it’s We the People who will either finish this off or fold and let the NFL “win” ultimately.
Trump/Pence was definitely on our side in this and that’s nice, but hopefully, not ultimately necessary.
I like to give regular peeps the credit where deserved.
In my opinion, Trump is us. Therefore when he wins, we all win.
It’s still a thugocracy, not interested
Doesn’t matter if they stand now. The damage is done. They broke the cycle. People realized how many things they could do on Sunday besides sitting on the couch rooting for millionaires.
God Bless billygoat💖💖💖
MFL! LOL 🤣
Perfection Extraordinaire! 🇺🇸M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A🇺🇸 !!!💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
Pathetic…a rule to stand for the Star Spangled Banner….Pathetic.
Culture is indeed downstream from politics.
The NFL is walking wounded so long as this generation of players sticks around. It will take a new generation to solve this…
Same goes for the NBA… actually the NBA has a lot farther to go because it looks like a ghetto of tasteless, blingy multi millionare players. Very few of them seem to be funny and/or of good character.
The MLB is OK… they got the Chico Escuelas from the Dominican Republic (google that) and those players know what they got going.
Goodell sees the fans leaving which means when the fans leave, so does the $$$$. The NFL didn’t anticipate the cold anger that was brewing ever since Kapernick first took the knee but it’s been festering, slowly getting worse, and now IMO the damage irreversible. They didn’t think the public would take POTUS’ cue but they did and now the NFL will do cartwheels if they think it will bring fans back. They’ve lost me for good.
Me too. 😤
Too Late…..we know their hearts – their mean ugly snarls are a dead give away. I highly recommend watching ICE HOCKEY…best sport EVER!!
I second that weather watcher!
Ice hockey is an awesome sport!
Did the NFL players stand for Anthem before the Monday Night Football game?
Who cares! Too little too late Goodell…
The first whimper of “Uncle!”
But wait for it! There’s more where that came from!!!!!!
As I already said.
Too little too late.
This is an effort to stop the hemorrhaging of cash nothing more. Anyone who would be fooled by this is not a friend of America.
Consign the NFL to the trash bin of history!
Wait, wait. It was all a misunderstanding! The players were really showing their respect! Its a cultural difference, different cultures see? Let’s not be cultural imperialists, OK? Don’t make me use the “r” word, let’s find common ground and stop being divisive, OK? This is not about resisting Trump, or dead heroin dealers, or Colin, this is about saying nobody should be oppressed. So now that all the fans understand, the players can go back to pretending to respect the flag.
And don’t forget…they were actually praying. I heard that one more that a few times.
I don’t read this in a positive way. They are already required to stand, so what are that going change it to? That they not be required to stand? Even tho they pay lip service to being for honoring the flag and our military, that doesn’t mean they will change it in a way that will satisfy us. Actually, the horse is out of the barn on that anyway, but just HOW are they going to PANDER to the fans and kowtow to the thugs they hired and placed on a pedestal?
I don’t think Goodell can fix this. It sounds like he’ll make them stand for the anthem, but still allow them to use the NFL brand to attack the police and America. I can’t support that.
–Watch NASCAR. Those good old boys love America.
Well, I quit keeping up with pro football when Sonny Jurgensen retired. After them days when someone mentioned the Super Bowl I ask, “Who’s playing.”
Sorry NFL, et al, the ship has sailed. Don’t bother coming back, the dock no longer exists.
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE!! MUST BE EXPERENCING A NEGATIVE CASH FLOW.
dis·in·gen·u·ous
dis.is.truth!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Silly Kaepernick, he tipped his hand too early. He could use this as his excuse for standing and still keep his virtue signaling bona fides, if he hadn’t already admitted he would stand for money.
Tsk tsk
They HATE us! They want our money to USE against us later!! They have shown their TRUE COLORS!
DO.NOT.GO.BACK!!! Full Stop! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
America, nothing less! They only want money, not love of country🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸no pride🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸no hand over heart🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 …only money!
DO!NOT!GO!BACK!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Amen, Georgia. You hit the nail on the head.
We absolutely have to stand strong!! Not for our desires nor for our entertainment, but for America!! Thank you for understanding!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
i think the tax angle should be really examined. Most of the owners are flim flam artists that shake down the (eager) pols to get taxpayer money to back them. Thus leveraging their own investment while placing long term debt onto the citizens. All using phony economic models to tell people that utopia is right around the corner
The knee jerks can be body guards for the “stars” that promised to leave. In their new countries, of course.
Sorry but my patriotism can not be bought. My flag is not for sale nor my anthem I will not compromise my love of this great country just because you (NFL) are now concerned about your millions. You have slapped hard working Americans in the face and that slap cannot be undone. If I give in to you then I am no better than you. America is no longer your doormat.
Read the letter from the commissioner, especially the 2nd through 4th paragraphs. It’s is the biggest pile of BS. It basically states that the SJW’s issues with America are righteous and correct and they will kow-tow to these SJW’s, as long as they stand for the anthem. It talks about speaking with players about the underlying issues and to make positive change in this country. The only problems I see with this country is these Leftist jacka**es who either intentionally or due to ignorance, believe the lies that cops are out there killing black men indiscriminently and that there is systematic racism. So, this is still a big FU to all of us. Basically, the whole thing is that the owners believe the BLM loving players are correct but they don’t want the “hayseeds” to know that. So, stand during the anthem to make the “backwoods rednecks” happy but they’ll still be giving to their racist Leftist causes. Do not be fooled.
I don’t care if they force the players to take a seventy percent pay cut and stand for the anthem buck assed naked. The NFL corpse is not going to rise out of the coffin. Not in my house.
POTUS was on the correct side of this issue from day-one. The NFL never had a chance. A fiasco that will likely go down as one of the worst business decisions in history.
Not only does POTUS score a clean and decisive victory here, but the DC Swamp and anti-Trump Corporate America receive a blunt reminder that the “Trump Effect” remains a powerful force.
My Official stand on NFL remains the same as I posted here and informed other people a few weeks ago.
==> I will not watch any NFL games or display or wear any Packer flags or items until all political protests are removed from the game for good. And I mean all.
Standing with locked arms = protest
Pumping fists in air = protest
Kneeling before anthem and then standing = protest.
==> However if they would publicly protest black on black crime, disintegration of black families, poor education of blacks, lack of good role models for blacks, I would reconsider. (laughing here…)
Will Goodell and NFL create a rule to satisfy all of my no political protests during the game?
==> Absolutely not. 100% certainty of that. That is round 2 if it happens, but we are winning because we made them change course. That is winning.
Bottom line for me
==> I will not watch any NFL games for the remainder of this year no matter what they do. Too many sins already for this year. NFL is dead to me for this year and I am enjoying other things. Met a nice lady for a walk in the woods last Sunday.
This memo from Roger Goodell is BOGUS!
We have worked to develop a plan…….This would include an “in-season platform” to promote the work of the players on these core issues, and that will help to promote positive change in our country”
Remember the letter several of the NFL players sent to Roger Goodell when they demanded the NFL support their protest? They demanded an entire month to promote “Social Injustices” in addition to demanding financial support.
Roger Goodell is caving to the BLM THUGS! He’s giving into their demands. He is allowing them to shove this crap down our throats during the NFL season by giving them an “In-Season Platform” paid for by the NFL.
Do Not Fall For This Charade.
We Are Smarter Than This!
President Trump shook Evgeni Malkin’s hand!?!
*CNN FINALLY has proof of Russian collusion caught on camera! 😂
no no no…these are supporters of black radicals and people who call for cop killings. They support Kaepernik who supports BLM and Nation of Islam and his girlfriend is a true radical and he’s jihadi now. That leaves anyone supporting this is either anti Trump or anti America supporting terror type black power groups…How they gonna fix that………FBI new report…..Pretty damning………………………………………………………………………..The purpose of the report was to assess the threat posed by Black Identity Extremists (BIEs): black people who may carry out targeted, premeditated violent attacks against police in response to incidents of real or perceived excessive police violence against black people.
You already have a “standing” rule.. Get rid of Goodell..
Don’t force them to stand.. Get rid of and replace all the kneelers.. America only wants to watch Genuine Americans, those who proudly want to stand on their own accord..
Get rid of criminals.. Get rid of vulgar touchdown crap.. Get rid of satanic half time shows.. And if anybody in the NFL can’t see that, then they are part of the problem.. Get rid of them too..
America want the Genuine “Family Friendly Apple Pie” NFL.. NFL owners, pick yourself up out of the gutter..
The NFL has a long row to hoe before I go back to watching..
remember the minimum salary for nfl rookie is $465,000 per year and why should we the people reward bad behavior we worship God, family and country with our flag and sing our anthem for all past and present soldiers MAGA
Sorry, if the players do indeed stand, hand-on-heart respectfully is also a mandatory requirement.
Guaranteed there’ll be some locked arms or raised fists.
NFL forecast:
Continued disrepect and a high probability of surly
