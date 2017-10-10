Trump Wins – NFL Likely To Require Players To Stand for National Anthem…

President Trump has turned the 2017 NFL into 2015 Megyn Kelly, and now the league president, Roger Goodell, is trying desperately not to end up in Kelly’s isolated position.

NFL owners are preparing to address the player National Anthem controversy at their fall meeting in New York Oct. 17-18. According to Reuters NFL chief spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters:

“Everyone at this point is frustrated by the situation. The commissioner and the owners do want the players to stand. We think it is an important part of the game.”

Current league policy calls for players to stand for the anthem and face the flag, but no player has been disciplined for a protest, Lockhart said. It appears that position will soon change.

“We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to team owners.

The White House supported the idea of asking players to stand, said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. “We are glad to see the NFL taking positive steps in that direction,” she said at a news briefing.

The NFL Players Association, when asked for a reaction to possible changes to anthem rules, said in an email “we do not have a response at this time.”

The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.

Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.

The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.

To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.

Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.

“Welp” …Too funny.

