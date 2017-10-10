Maganomics – Pruitt at The Plate…

President Trump’s MAGAnomic Main Street policy initiatives surround a very basic set of principles. To add wealth to the middle class you: A.) increase wages, and B.) lower the cost of living.
Increasing wages is the long-term economic outcome from America-First business and corporate manufacturing policies (Secretary Wilbur Ross), in combination with fiscal policies (Secretary Mnuchin). Subsequently, within his economic agenda, President Trump visibly engages an extraordinary amount of effort on both Commerce and Treasury.
However, there’s a part of the plan for reestablishing middle-class wealth that also comes from lowering the cost of living (high consumables). That’s where EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt intersects with Ross and Mnuchin as Pruitt works to lower energy costs.
.
Lowering energy costs has an exponential benefit to the overall economy. Not only does it drive down the cost of domestic highly consumable products, but it also binds the building blocks of the manufacturing and production sector. Lower energy costs offset higher wages on products manufactured for export and helps keep the U.S. competitive.
President Trump is uniquely qualified as a successful businessman (non-politician) to have developed actual life-skills on Main Street that help him see the bigger value in policy shifts. Politicians usually speak in esoteric terms about economic “costs”; but President Trump has direct experience in how shifts in costs can directly contribute to the Main Street economy.
Manufacturing and industry sectors have three top-tier costs as they transfer to Main Street: 1) Raw materials (or finished goods depending on sector); 2) Labor costs; and 3) energy costs. If you lower any of the three drivers you lower the cost of business operations.
President Trump is actually the only President in modern history who is working to lower both material costs and energy costs simultaneously. In doing so, the short term benefit to the middle-class worker is a lower consumable good prices and subsequently a higher level of disposable income.
In essence by lowering material and energy costs the internal economic action actually gives a raise to the middle-class faster than waiting for full economic expansion/growth to drive wage rates higher.
See how that works?
In the longer term, as the economy expands, there will be a natural pressure on wage rates to rise – as competition for labor drives up labor value. (*Note* immigration controls will also help this natural outcome considerably). But that end goal takes longer to achieve.
This fundamental MAGAnomic approach is what uncoupled the FED Reserve policy from their historic ability to influence the economy. As we have previously explained Trump is targeting all policy on Main Street. Lowering material costs (deregulation etc.), and lowering energy costs (full utilization of all energy assets), drives down domestic prices.
That reality is why the FED is perplexed and incapable of impacting inflation. Under all subsequent presidential policies the action was focused on economic control, and benefit, to Wall Street. Under Trump policy the short-term, and long-term, focus is to benefit Main Street.
Trump’s Main Street focus is lowering prices on the highly consumable sector of products (gasoline, oil, foodstuffs etc.), and all of the downstream domestic derivatives of that sector therein (transportation, plastics, restaurants etc). The MAGAnomic approach detaches FED fiscal policy from the ability to influence inflation on those consumables.
This is why we shared in 2015 and 2016 that Trump’s outlined approach would necessarily uncouple the FED fiscal policy from Main Street.
In addition to leveraging economic power for national security, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Ross are working on long term economic benefits: Trade renegotiation, exports, and investment along with capital/credit availability. Simultaneously EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is working on short-term economic benefits: energy development, deregulation, etc.
You’ll note the primary beneficiary for the Trump MAGAnomic outcome is Main Street. Despite all opposition, and boy is there a great deal of opposition, President Trump is actually growing the middle class and lowering costs of living.
If only congress could remove the burden of ObamaCare it would be much much easier to see the bottom line benefits for the average U.S. worker. {{{spit}}}
Just another day of winning
If you want to win big then have Trump undo BC’s executive order on Utah’s K plateau
and free up a trillion$ in clean coal (low sulfur) just sitting underground waiting for US to utilize.
Email the White House.
I don’t have the address but I’m positive other Treepers can and will share 👍
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
this article is right on.
and i PRAY Trump with OUR HELP CAN GET THE JOB DONE AGAINST ALL THOSE DAMN COMMUNIST DEMORATS AND RINOS WHO ARE TRYING ALL THEY CAN TO STOP HIM AND US.
America’s Uniparty: Crooks and Communists Emeritus.
Emiritus my foot. Millions of Chinese died in the Mao revolution, same with the Russian reds, Castro’s Cuba same thing. These guys want the communism without any merit. They don’t have the guts to stand on a front, that’s why they want our guns,
IMO there is nothing incorrect in the post, however, reducing immigration, legal and illegal, will has at least as much impact. End h1b, h1c and send 10m illegals home and that will have as big an impact.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That will get people’s jobs back…the ones that are still here; however, I have to agree with Sundance on this. Reducing fuel prices leaves more money in the pocket of the middle class and also reduces costs towards production of goods made here in America. It also keeps away the nefarious surcharges that kept cropping up on shipping costs.
Here, Here Michael I totally agree. My eldest son has a Computer Science degree and I believe his earning potential is effected by the h1b workers who are paid less. It’s frustrating dad gum it 😠
dadgummit…
Brilliant analysis. So happy to have Scott Pruitt at the helm of the EPA. POTUS has assembled a dream team cabinet. Who needs congress?
Ain’t nothing like waking up to the smell of a burning former administration early in the morning 🙂
So true. Like watching David Copperfield’s magic. One by one, Obama’s legacies goes up in the smoke. Poof, poof.
Good thing there is no salary cap on our roster.
Our bench is deep. We’re ready!
Understatement of the day “Despite all opposition, and boy is there a great deal of opposition,” – President Trump’s tenacity is truly inspiring.
It may be why Congress is fighting hard to not let ObamaCare go.
In the meantime, this is great news–more winning-I’m not tired yet. I want more winning, many times a day.
Thank You, Sundance for this uplifing article. It gives us all new hope, if not for us Boomers, then at least for our children and grandkids.
MAGA!
Amen!
He is Batman, and is using that magic wand the previous President could only wonder about!
Did I miss something over the years??? I didn’t know Batman had a magic wand?
Robin says…
I don’t trust men who wear tights and masks!
here’s # 1
here’s #2
Who knows all of Batman’s secrets???
“Spit” as in Clint Eastwood spitting Copenhagen on bugs or just a general spit for emphasis?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s the punchline –
“If only the swamp rats removed the burden of obunghole care it would be easier to see the bottom line benefits for the average U.S. worker”.
They don’t want OUR President to succeed and are doing everything in their power to obstruct his efforts.
Double Spit!
RedBallExpress, and Minnie here he is
This is a Clint Eastwood spit fest 😜
Love and God bless
I reckon so.
Ahhhh, yeah a bit much maybe …….. 😶
Kind of brings to mind the phrase “spitting distance” 😏
“I reckon so” is an oft-repeated line in “Josey Wales”. Sorry. I should’ve included quotes. It’s one of my favorite movies.
Haha!!
Howdy 😂
Thanks for the giggle.
The Wolverine Brigade – get ‘er done!
Sundance I just can’t contain myself any longer, I’m so grateful and happy to have found the conservative treehouse, you are truly a blessing from the Lord. Before you and this lovely treehouse I was beside myself with angst at the political landscape and the horse hockey msm (spit). Good on ya Sundance you’re a keeper, thanks for being here 😉
Ahem, not trying to be mushy but till there was you and the treehouse I was stuck in the mire of monstrous media muck and so …… 😜
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nikki, you made me tear up too.
Remember when we all felt like we were alone?
Now, we are all in the Treehouse.
Love to Sundance and family!
We are absolutely WINNING! Secretary Pruitt thank you because what you, Ryan Zinke and Secretary Perry are doing is INCREDIBLE!
What our President has done from day one was get this country ready to rock and roll when it comes to Energy. Secretary Zinke has been freeing up land and water for companies to lease and begin fracking. That process is ongoing and nonstop. Secretary Perry spearheaded the completion of the Dakota pipeline. The Keystone pipeline is close to beginning.
Our country has been exporting more coal than one can imagine! A 61% increase from a year ago. Our EPA Secretary has rolled back all the Obamacare regulations. The Paris Accord is a thing of the past. Our President has the Three Seas Countries purchasing all their gas needs from us. Poland received their first shipment of LNG in June. Our VP visited three additional Eastern European countries to once again discuss with them the purchasing of gas from us. President Modi of India is on the cusp of purchasing LNG from us. South Korea signed a $15 billion dollar agreement for LNG.
Our President talked about 7 additional pipelines he is going to give the ok too. Gas prices have remained at a very low cost per gallon in the summer. Normally gas prices skyrocket in the summer. Imagine what the price will be in the winter.
Our Energy push has led us to a point that it will become sound economics to manufacture in the US again. We are on the cusp of that happening! When we turn that corner, MAGA will become so much easier. 3% to 4% GDP becomes possible without Healthcare or Tax Reform even occurring.
Walmart is ready to pull the trigger on US Manufacturing! They would need 1.5 million workers.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-roadmap-create-1-5-million-new-us-manufacturing-jobs/
From the article linked above:
Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday unveiled a “policy roadmap” to create 1.5 million new jobs and “renew” the U.S. manufacturing sector. The 10-point plan (viewable below) aims to “recapture” an estimated $300 billion in imported consumer goods and spur growth in domestic manufacturing.
“As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Vice President for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing. “The good news is we’ve also learned how to overcome the challenges and, because of our experience, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported last month its closely-watched manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 57.9 in June, beating the 55.1 consensus forecast. It was the strongest reading in almost 3 years, since August 2014.
Under the Trump Administration, Walmart believes there is an opportunity to cut into the $650 billion of consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods.
“Every $100 billion of retailer spend that is on-shored has the potential to create over 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs, which could potentially result in an additional 1.5 million indirect jobs,” the “Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing” states. “With the right policies and industry tactics, the U.S. can strengthen our manufacturing industry and drastically reduce long-term unemployment by both driving job creation and upskilling a workforce capable of excelling in newly created manufacturing positions.”
Our President has and will never ever let us down!
Walmart just had an epiphany:
Retailers run on low margins and high volume.
Walmart is hugely dependent on imports from China.
Any increase in costs or disruption in supply from China = FINANCIAL DOOM.
Took em long enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better late than never!
I’m suspecting their “initiative” is more of an Amazon Antidote than a M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Move.
God bless President Trump 🇺🇸
God bless America 🙏
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
The Cost of Doing Business in America will be going down exponentially – hence more investment in America – leading to more jobs created – families thriving on goods Made in America – not the subpar products made by ‘robotic slaves’ in foreign factories – the return of the R&D Department – American invention, innovation, and ingenuity returning to the marketplace – how exciting is that?
Healthcare will become QualityCare and will actually be affordable – competition will drive the health insurance companies to offer more bang for our buck – perhaps, health insurance will cover only catastrophic care – not routine health maintenance visits that can be paid out of pocket – all sorts of problems here will be turned into opportunities that will spur competition – thus, driving costs down.
This article is so comprehensive and definitive because it covers how Maganomics works for the benefit of America and American workers/families – what is not to love about handing the reins over to Main Street – and bypassing Wall Street – perhaps, Wall Street will go back to its former business plan of investment in the future instead of impairment of the present – who needs the Federal Reserve when we have our own Treasury that will work for America instead of against America?
Beautiful!!
President Trump is ALSO working to lower (2) Labor Costs while raising the level of disposable “net” income for Mainstreet Americans:
• Massive Consumer-Cost/Penalty Reduction by neutering and eventually repealing ObamaCare
* Reduced need for employers to compensate employees (and consequently raise prices) to cover to offset the above healthcare cost spikes
• Impending Bonus: America should pay “Lowest Global Prices” for American industries that export, including Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals.
RE: “Manufacturing and industry sectors have three top-tier costs as they transfer to Main Street: 1) Raw materials (or finished goods depending on sector); 2) Labor costs; and 3) energy costs. If you lower any of the three drivers you lower the cost of business operations.
“President Trump is actually the only President in modern history who is working to lower both material costs and energy costs simultaneously. In doing so, the short term benefit to the middle-class worker is a lower consumable good prices and subsequently a higher level of disposable income.”
Would a run on their stocks CAUSE a run on the USCOC…
[sheesh – misplaced]
How glorious and uplifting a feeling all this post provides.
Thank You, God! For guiding America back from the cusp of destruction of what it was and can and should be.
Thank You, God! For putting Donald J Trump in a position to LEAD America, the Beautiful, back from that cusp of destruction.
Please, God, please continue to show Your Mighty, Awesome power to the whole world.
Please continue to watch over Your faithful and loving people. All Glory and Praise to Our God!!
❤️🇺🇸👍🏼🙏🏼🚂🦁👈😘
Amen!!
🙏❤️🙏
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I will never get tired of winning. MAGAnomics! Love it. Now, if we can just vote out a few key RINO traitors…it may serve pour encourager les autres.
We will. Oh yeah. We will.
Question:
Where and how are Treepers INVESTING for M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
• Equities vs Fixed Income
• Domestic vs Foreign vs Multinational Businesses
• Globalist Exfiltraters vs Domestic Producers
Where and how are Treepers DISINVESTING?
• Which Companies will take a stock beating as M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! ramps up
• What indicators would best identify these companies
• Will disinvestment cause these companies’ stocks to plummet quickly
Please share if you have compiled or found the following (and share anything better)
• Ranked listing of USCOC leading donors (total for past 3 years)
• Listing of USCOC donors who have dropped membership/funding level (past 3 years)
• Ranked listing of USCOC donors based on share-of-revenue and share-of-income
Would a run on their stocks might cause a run on the USCOC…
Would a run on their stocks CAUSE a run on the USCOC…
Yes, please, inquiring minds need to know.
Retirement funds tied up in investments.
Will have much reading and learning to do, and I’m up for that task 👍
With President Trump my hope has been restored and by the Grace of God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit according to His will for His glory guide, strengthen, and protect our President.
I wonder if the caviar-class limousine elitists currently running Washington D.C. understand that with the impending rise of wages and the reduction of cost-of-living comes a set of expectations from the middle class that will henceforth remain so high that any attempt to manage the decline of standard of living, or the exfiltration of American wealth to Globalist entities, or any sort of experimentation with Socialism or the like will result in severe backlash from the voting public.
Once the American populace has tasted and has begun to understand the sheer brute power behind the American economy and the near unbounded prosperity it brings, there’ll be no going back. Never, ever.
