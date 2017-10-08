President Trump Calls Out Senator Bob Corker – Participating Member of the Senate GOP ‘Shameful Seven’ Caucus…

CTH personally prefers the term “The Big Ugly“. We’ve never tried to hide our desire to see the right-side of the DC UniParty apparatus destroyed. CTH has advocated or a common sense insurgency to take over the republican party for almost a decade.
So whether it is called “The Big Ugly”, or “The Storm”, it matters not. The important aspect is the result. To wit President Trump has our steadfast support.
The Ben Cardin and Bob Corker UniParty agreement to support and pass the 2015 Iran Deal, a centerpiece of Obama’s foreign policy legacy, showed yet again that only one political ideology runs through the halls of congress in Washington DC.
There is an expression:
“I will leave you naked before your enemies”…
…A proactive assertion essentially stating: if you chose to engage in war with me – not only do I promise your defeat against my interests, but I will lay you open to exposure from all adversaries who will then take advantage of your new vulnerability.
President Donald J Trump has done a remarkable job filling the role behind this proclamation. In a seismic political shift Trump has gone far beyond drawing a line in the sand. He has openly dug a trench on his pre-selected battle space within encampments.
Without any apology or hidden motive, Trump has filled the trench with a highly explosive electorate fuel (the result from years of Republican lies and deceit) and he is openly standing behind his formation twirling a Zippo while looking toward the deceivers.
As a direct result our enemies inside the wire are being forced to expose themselves. The various “Robert’s-The Bruce”, per se’, are in a precarious position of attacking in vain effort to retain the necessary ruse. Consequently, they are exposing their alignment with usurping powers of Machiavellian intent. CTH Admin Menagerie took notice:
[…] Spent a few minutes reading a bunch of comments from counting their chickens before they are hatched Trump haters who went off on a tangent that Trump is next going to declare all out war on Congress and then they joyously slapped each others backs at the thought of him being so stupid as to do that to the very people who are waiting to impeach him because they have the real power.
These fruit fly maniacs are seriously deluding each other in their country clubs and on their golf carts. Frankly, in my business I have worked with just a few of them, and many are insufferably ignorant, just exactly as they seem.
Never have I seen so many people who live their lives in a tiny little bubble think they know so much about what is going on in the world. For God’s sake, they live in a gold plated petri dish.
I believe that the American people who elected President Trump are more committed than ever. After the election, seeing the putridity is even more deep and wide than we thought, and we knew it was bad, I happen to believe we have been validated, and that my fellow citizens do too.
Those of us who struggle every day, who work for a living, who either experience ourselves, or watch loved ones slowly sinking, knowing they are going under soon, from the final burden of Obamacare on a budget that had maybe a couple hundred extra dollars on a good month, those of us who lost good jobs during the Obama reign of terror, those of us who are watching the hordes of migrants kill and steal, drain and demand, and many of whom pay more in taxes than the median wage, we aren’t backing down. They will face a total rage sweeping across this land if they dare to try to take away the leader we chose. I will NOT be denied. I am not alone, not by a long shot.
The trouble is, they believe their own shit. Jonah Goldberg and all that crowd have not once looked around and said “Damn, we ain’t been right about anything for two years now. Maybe we should look around and see what’s going on.” No, they just keep believing in themselves because they still have their money, their select medical plans, their country clubs, and their isolated gated lifestyle.
Talking heads like Goldberg, and insert about twenty more here, are truthfully only pissed because we the unwashed people are not listening to them. They still cannot believe we have dared to not bow to the thinking of our betters. Then, we dared to not believe the lies of our political overlords. Then, we dared to ask them to make good on their rallying cries. We dared. How dare we.
I think that the election of President Trump might be a result of the changes they missed while drinking martinis and screwing us over again and again. People loathe Obamacare. We are fed up with paying for illegal immigrants to get care we can’t afford. We are watching every single development in Europe and seeing the writing they can’t read.
We really are almost at the point of nothing to lose.
I voted not for Republicans but for Trump. I swore never to vote Republican again. Now I face the age old dupe from them again. Can I bear to turn Congress over to the Democrats again with Trump in office? I don’t know, but what the hell are they giving me? I am probably going to violate my own oath and vote for Republicans while Trump remains in office, but the minute he is out, I want them dead. I want to see the party destroyed and I believe with all my heart and my pretty damned intelligent head that it has got to happen for us to win.
We are on the Republican plantation just like the poor inner city people who live in the projects are on the Democrat one. Same same. And they are getting a better fricking deal.
This country is boiling and they cannot see it. I want the blood of the Republican oligarchs.
~ Menagerie.
Another swamp denizen exposed and ready for the drain pipe as promised by candidate + PDJT
Opening a B-I-G can of Drano.
Get ‘er done Mr. President.
The Swamp via CNN (but I repeat myself) is flat-out calling Trump a liar on this: http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/08/politics/donald-trump-bob-corker-tweets/index.html
It has begun.
This battle has been waged for for some time and will continue to ultimate victory. What we have witnessed with DJT is liken to what took place militarily in the Vietnam War. Those in power then, spurred on by neocons, believed that with their modern military machine they could defeat the communist insurrectionists. They were wrong as the insurrectionists with their unconventional tactics prevailed. DJT along with us are the insurrectionists in the fight for the soul of this country and the Constitution thereof.
Bingo. Nailed it Menagerie. I’m standing right beside you in that line we’ve all drawn as President Trump blasts out the trenches.
The only good UniParty is a dead UniParty.
The media was so obsessed with war in North Korea (jeez we have some war mongers in the media), that they never saw the war on the GOP coming.
“. . . the putridity is even more deep and wide than we thought, and we knew it was bad.”
Yep. Thought I was very cynical, but the swamp snakes are bigger, more corrupt, more contemptuous of the American people than I thought possible.
tax reform is dead
It was dead anyway. You think if it wasn’t Corker, it wouldn’t have been McCain, &/or Collins, &/or Murkowski … the list is long and they’re taking turns.
I turned my back on Jonah and the National Review crowd months ago and haven’t looked back. There are plenty of better places to get news and information.
Again (and the magnificent Bluto will back me up on this):
1. Turn off the damn TV.
2. Cancel your cable subscription.
3. Change the homepage on your computer to something that doesn’t feed you leftist garbage. THis included Reuters, AP, Yahoo! News, and a lot more.
4. Read online. Search online.
5. Question ANYTHING that comes from the “mainstream” media. It is generally a lie, overstatement, or policy point from the Democratic Party.
6. Fight back online against trolls and purveyors of lies. Mock them mercilessly.
Been there done that along with millions of common sense Americans. We can tell a con job when we hear one.
I am in year 8 of living on these 6 points plus a few others. Life is a lot easier this way.
“fruit fly maniacs” He he! Nice.
Well said, Menagarie! Well said!!!
It is about time these “elites” took a beating with a Truth Stick.
I cannot tell you how happy I am that we elected a FIGHTER. He will not back down and I love it 😀
Corker better just shut up and keep his head down while he still has his seat. Of course, the better thing to do would be to resign NOW.
Well, he’s not running for re-election, so that’s something.
If things get too unpleasant, maybe he’ll resign.
So go ahead, Mr. President. Make life as hard for Mr. Corker as you can. I’m cheering you on.
Unlike other politicians who are forever playing the game, he bluntly says what people may not want to hear, but what they need to hear.
Like when he told Larry King on national tv that Larry had horribly bad breath.
It’s the kind of honest bluntness that children have.
Mat 19:13&14
Then were there brought unto him little children, that he should put his hands on them, and pray: and the disciples rebuked them.
Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.
I think Menagerie speaks for all of us!
Keep their backs up against the wall PDJT!
Menagerie: Powerful. Thank you.
President Trump: Way to go!
Sundance: Thanks and Thanks again.
I love my President and his process in draining the swamp. Loved President Trump’s tweets this morning
From gateway pundit from fox news:
“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”
Better put a cork in it Bob, lest you get scorched in more attention drawing tweets…Shhhwing, and a whiff… Reminds me of being a kid and hearing “…I know you are, what am I?”
I’m wondering how much Corker bank rolled on the Iran deal? Also, whatever happened to the insider trading investigation of some of Corker’s get rich quick deals?
“This country is boiling and they cannot see it. I want the blood of the Republican oligarchs.”
Purge ’em….bigly!
Corker = Nasty Senator
Hear, Hear Menagerie!!
Thank you for so aptly speaking for so many. Your way with words is excellent and appreciated.
Fruit fly maniacs, indeed 😡
Thanks for the post, Sundance.
Knowing we are among likeminded patriots here at the Treehouse, along with having OUR President at the helm, makes this road a bit smoother.
I’m not delusional enough to believe it is an easy fight, but knowing we’re all standing beside and behind Mr. President makes it bearable.
They’re going DOWN, these lunatics just haven’t figured it out – yet!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Corker’s response just proves he is a low life gutter rat…
Crap like this is why I’ve is forced to retire. Corker or Trump? tN will pick Trump Every darn time! He is going to be as welcome back in TN as Gore! Can’t even win their “home” state. Makes me spitting mad to see this tweet from this twit. 100% disrespect!
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, and he doesn’t stand much taller than one – he makes Rubio look like an NBA player . Obvious small man complex, especially being from tall man State of Tennessee.
“he makes Rubio look like an NBA player”
I don’t care who you are, that thar is funny….thx joe :0)
Awe de-dums, sucks to be you Bub Hawker!
Truth hurts!
What a powerful article this is. As a foreigner and massive PDJT supporter, my blood boils at the thought of you fine folks getting back stabbed by your RINOs.
It is hard to fathom the utter disgust Republican voters must have for their representatives.
You folks truly won the lottery when PDJT won your Presidential election.
As the article states Goldberg, Will, Krauthammer and the rest of the “ Bros” are just pi**d that no one is listening to them anymore. Except maybe their dogs.
I was flipping channels and see that Fox were promoting the Bushie Perino and her upcoming blockbuster interview with Lara Bush…goodness me talk about having your head up your arse.
From where I sit, your President has far exceeded expectations.
Corker has been corked. Ryan rumbled and the Turtle Trumped.
It is a great day to be alive, and God bless PDJT.
Amen!
Yup, yup, yup and yup. Corker shouldn’t oughta’ve made OUR President mad. OUR Voice made Corker look like a prison b^^^h. Oh, and Menagerie speaks for me and mine, 100%
Attention UniParty, New World Order, etc… you’ve had your chance, you have failed… you have destroyed any good will you may have had… your time is up. You will never make the USA look like an obsequious Europe or any other power that professes to follow unnatural and enslaving laws! Prepare to meet the real world with real people and real leaders who know the value of God-given liberty. We stand with president Donald J Trump, the American answer to your despotic tyranny. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve gotta admit that our ride with POTUS thus far sure hasn’t been boring has it? 😉 Sometimes when I see those seven faces, I get the feeling more needed to be added to that graphic. Just sayin’. 😉
Menagerie, good spot on analysis as always.
Menagerie, there are millions of us. I am 56 and in poor health, but if they try to remove OUR PRESIDENT , I will find a way to get from Pa. to D.C.with my torch and pitchfork in hand! They do not realize yet what they will face!👿
IMHO, we need to primary all incumbent Republicans. That’s where my support will go. Great post, menagerie.
The Ben Cardin and Bob Corker UniParty agreement to support and pass the 2015 Iran Deal, a centerpiece of Obama’s foreign policy legacy, showed yet again that only one political ideology runs through the halls of congress in Washington DC.
So, tell me again , when was Corker’s official last day on the Hill?……
If he does that he’s signing his own resignation letter!
Hear, hear
The elections next year are gonna be almost as much fun to watch & take part in as last year’s election. Almost.
You go, Menagerie! Don’t think I’ve ever seen your fury unveiled quite like this. One word really grabbed me: “putridity” That says it all!
Wow! 100% the way I feel
