The Zippo Lid is Open – A Message From Menagerie…

There is an expression:
“I will leave you naked before your enemies”…
…A proactive assertion essentially stating: if you chose to engage in war with me – not only do I promise your defeat against my interests, but I will lay you open to exposure from all adversaries who will then take advantage of your new vulnerability.
President Donald J Trump has done a remarkable job filling the role behind this proclamation. In a seismic political shift Trump has gone far beyond drawing a line in the sand. He has openly dug a trench on his pre-selected battle space within encampments.
Without any apology or hidden motive, Trump has filled the trench with a highly explosive electorate fuel (the result from years of Republican lies and deceit) and he is openly standing behind his formation twirling a Zippo while looking toward the deceivers.
As a direct result our enemies inside the wire are being forced to expose themselves. The various “Robert’s-The Bruce”, per se’, are in a precarious position of attacking in vain effort to retain the necessary ruse. Consequently, they are exposing their alignment with usurping powers of Machiavellian intent. CTH Admin Menagerie takes notice:
One of the notifications I got in the email today from Twitter included a Jonah Goldberg tweet that President Trump’s next step was to get single payer.
I’m not Twitter wise, and thought he might be linking an interesting article so I clicked. Spent a few minutes reading a bunch of comments from counting their chickens before they are hatched Trump haters who went off on a tangent that Trump is next going to declare all out war on Congress and then they joyously slapped each others backs at the thought of him being so stupid as to do that to the very people who are waiting to impeach him because they have the real power.
These fruit fly maniacs are seriously deluding each other in their country clubs and on their golf carts. Frankly, in my business I have worked with just a few of them, and many are insufferably ignorant, just exactly as they seem.
Never have I seen so many people who live their lives in a tiny little bubble think they know so much about what is going on in the world. For God’s sake, they live in a gold plated petri dish.
I believe that the American people who elected President Trump are more committed than ever. After the election, seeing the putridity is even more deep and wide than we thought, and we knew it was bad, I happen to believe we have been validated, and that my fellow citizens do too.
Those of us who struggle every day, who work for a living, who either experience ourselves, or watch loved ones slowly sinking, knowing they are going under soon, from the final burden of Obamacare on a budget that had maybe a couple hundred extra dollars on a good month, those of us who lost good jobs during the Obama reign of terror, those of us who are watching the hordes of migrants kill and steal, drain and demand, and many of whom pay more in taxes than the median wage, we aren’t backing down. They will face a total rage sweeping across this land if they dare to try to take away the leader we chose. I will NOT be denied. I am not alone, not by a long shot.
The trouble is, they believe their own shit. Jonah Goldberg and all that crowd have not once looked around and said “Damn, we ain’t been right about anything for two years now. Maybe we should look around and see what’s going on.” No, they just keep believing in themselves because they still have their money, their select medical plans, their country clubs, and their isolated gated lifestyle.
Talking heads like Goldberg, and insert about twenty more here, are truthfully only pissed because we the unwashed people are not listening to them. They still cannot believe we have dared to not bow to the thinking of our betters. Then, we dared to not believe the lies of our political overlords. Then, we dared to ask them to make good on their rallying cries. We dared. How dare we.
I think that the election of President Trump might be a result of the changes they missed while drinking martinis and screwing us over again and again. People loathe Obamacare. We are fed up with paying for illegal immigrants to get care we can’t afford. We are watching every single development in Europe and seeing the writing they can’t read.
We really are almost at the point of nothing to lose.
I voted not for Republicans but for Trump. I swore never to vote Republican again. Now I face the age old dupe from them again. Can I bear to turn Congress over to the Democrats again with Trump in office? I don’t know, but what the hell are they giving me? I am probably going to violate my own oath and vote for Republicans while Trump remains in office, but the minute he is out, I want them dead. I want to see the party destroyed and I believe with all my heart and my pretty damned intelligent head that it has got to happen for us to win.
We are on the Republican plantation just like the poor inner city people who live in the projects are on the Democrat one. Same same. And they are getting a better fricking deal.
This country is boiling and they cannot see it. I want the blood of the Republican oligarchs.
~ Menagerie.
The upthread discussion highlights one of the real problems in discussing issues. Sen Collins wants to subsidize insurance companies because, supposedly, there is real difficulty with paying insurance costs for people with incomes between 100 and 250 percent of the federal poverty level.
So the discussion will drone on and on about the what, who, when, why and how much of subsidizing insurance companies.
No! The problem to discuss is the issue of lower income people who do not qualify for “free” medical insurance / health care. Let’s talk about how to get costs down for that group of people, and not the assumed solution of “Let’s throw money at the insurance companies.”
I’ve not seen a good discussion anywhere of how to reduce medical insurance / health care costs for people just above the poverty line.
Let’s have that discussion and see where it leads.
Still wrong. We need to get wages up! That is the real problem with being able to afford anything.
I get so sick of hearing how the immigrant population is a big part of the economy and how we cannot lose it. Bull! Increase wages for the middle class and the American population will become the “BIG” part of the economy again.
I agree – partly. When wages rise, we will still have a probably very large group of people just above the poverty line that may have just escaped poverty because of the rising wages. We still need to lower the total costs of health insurance / health care!
The simple solution is…
Cut out the middle…MEN (Plural)
That would be congress, that would be lobbyists (DC), that would be State/County/Local government and all the lobbyists that pad their pockets.
Without taxpayer dollars they will be begging for food on a street corner.
Their contribution to society is becoming very clear. They are anchors taking all patriots down.
IOW…They do not contribute to society; they take away…who needs people like that in the neighborhood?
Maxine Waters for one!
I’m for publishing prices. Give us a price and the success rates of each provider, then let us shop! Obviously the cheapest won’t always win. I see this plan as a way to return free market principles to the health care system. Let us shop! The invisible hand is waiting to do the heavy lifting.
Damn, had a lengthy reply and got the “error” message…again. GRRRR.
In a nutshell, based on many years as hospital board officer…go to the tiered system. That is, not every patient should be entitled to a private room, bath, TV Phone, etc. that’s the way it was not that many years ago…remember the bounty hospitals? Still got the care nedded but not in luxurious settings. VERY much like our current VA hospitals. Would save a LOT of health care costs.
Meant to say county hospitals.
Bako – Sen. Collins is getting donations from Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Aetna. She is full of crap. She doesn’t care about poor people getting insurance. She cares about subsidizing her donors.
Yeah. I never had Sen Collins in the “caring individual” column. I just chose to look at affordable health insurance / health care for people who are in the bracket just above the poverty line.
How about a EO requiring a monthly report of all outside money/gifts/etc received by representatives of both houses and family members over and above their government salary. Any missed reporting will be a criminal offense and in effect during and five years after leaving office. With jail time.
Follow the money. Sen Collins and others?
You want to solve the healthcare crisis – it is simple – create competition across state lines and eliminate the high cost of errors and omission insurance (i.e. deal with the attorney crisis). This will lower costs and make insurance affordable.
No one likes to see uninsurables. But they cannot be part of the insurance pool as they are a known expense. Put them in a separate risk pool administered by each state and funded with tax dollars. There is no other solution that worrks.
Stupid politicians think the solution is to make the health care system pay for it. Can’t happen. Why would any company willingly price their product to lose money then try to make up for it with rate increases. You have to eliminate the uninsurables from the pool and do the right thing by insuring them through risk pools.
Little tort reform wouldn’t hurt, plus allow buying pharma products direct from overseas if people want (solve any quality control issues if there are any), stop insurance companies having to cover every imaginable condition, from sweaty palms to teenage zits. Take certain matters completely out of the medical arm completely–some things really don’t need an MD to prescribe. Streamline drug approvals. Quit paying for nonsense snake-oil treatments with no scientifically proven efficacy. Keep separate the idea of “health care” and “paying for health care”–two quite separate concepts.
When do we march on D.C.?
Need to circle the date and give advance notice to my employer that I will be needing time off.
Just keep your powder dry, the point of impact will be anywhere America and probably will not resemble a notable incident.
Congress is weak, ripe for breaking them into submission. We need action from trump, us, and police. When they feel the crowd pressing them they will fall in line. They fight from ignorance, and weakness. Protected from reality.
Trump, pull the plug on healthcare subsidies, heck hold their pay, shut it down. Just like obama with the military pay. Send them home to us.
“Trump, pull the plug on healthcare subsidies, heck hold their pay, shut it down. ”
He’ll give them a chance to respond. They’ll think it’s a joke (although they’re starting to get the message that he’s a serious, intelligent man). He’ll pull the plug on the healthcare subsidies, citing the lawsuit and then they’ll get to work.
But dang, it’s something that he has to do that, to get them to their job.
Obamacare does not allow the IRS to collect the Penalty on individuals that refuse to purchase Health Care. PDJT should order the IRS to create a form to request any Penalty be forgiven since the law create no legal way for the IRS to collect. PDJT could order the IRS to longer collect the penalty from refunds. This could be filed at tax season and no penalty and Obamacare collapses. Advertise heavily that the penalty will no longer be collected then watch the whole scheme just wither and die.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT Does have a phone and a Pen after all.
I thought that he did just that immediately after the inauguration. Maybe I’m wrong.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2017/02/16/irs-softens-on-obamacare-reporting-requirements-after-trump-executive-order/#dac9591a3cb0
Very well said, Menagerie.
Agree. What we all feel.
I disagreed with Menagerie.
Someone explain to me how we can elect a Congress full of Democrats and not lose our country entirely? I will never, ever vote Democrat. I agree with the part about our Republicans being liars and scoundrels. This is obvious. The only solution for this, in my book, is to primary each of them and keep doing it. Get rid of the ability for politicians to make it their “career” by imposing term limits at the polls. To elect Democrats is the same as cutting your nose of to spite your face.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Redtree, I’m with you- I would NEVER, could NEVER vote for a baby-killer! That is what every single democrat is and will always be!
Baby murderers!
Someone in the Tea Paety said…in order to get rid of Democrats you have to get rid of Republicans.
Perhaps the awakening has begun.
If the Democrats win, they will impeach President Trump. The Republicans will need some kind of grounds (made up) because they know the Trump voters will get them thrown out of office. We can’t afford to vote Dem.
I am a former Democrat and I can’t see ever voting for them again since I have seen the light. I actually saw the light when the DNC gave Hillary’s votes to Obama to give him the nomination. He was truly the affirmative action president.
I will never vote Democrat, ever. I will vote Libertarian. How you and anyone else got from my comments that I ever voted or advocate voting Democrat is a leap of logic I can’t make.
And spare me the lecture about a vote not for Republicans being wasted. I am of the opinion that by voting for them out of desperation I am participating in my own screwing. I deluded myself long enough.
Something happened along the way to so many of those who self-identified as conservative. They “evolved” into globalists. A globalist can not by definition be a conservative because they seek to change rather than conserve the most fundamental of bases of our nation – national sovereignty and rule of law as defined in the Constitution. Goldberg and others like him have drank the koolaid of “one village” and have hence thrown in with the post-nation crowd. They still self-identify as conservative but insist conservatism ain’t what it used to be and they have deigned to help the unenlightened to see the light. Jonah Jonah Jonah. You are lost. Hopefully for your sake God sends a whale your way.
“Goldberg and others like him have drank the koolaid of “one village” and have hence thrown in with the post-nation crowd.” I used read and comment on the publication of Goldberg a bit – in and out. Trump derangement syndrome put a hard end to that. No amount of explanation, even of the quiet, rational, olive branchish will shake them out of their TDS.
The people left reading are absolutely committed to the idea that the US has the responsibility to physical care for/police/change/improve everyone else in the world. It’s an old concept updated out of it’s original racial overtones and (fun!) without even the Christianity. It turns out the height of humanity is Goldberg and anyone reading that waste of electrons. The whole world is just waiting to become a upper middle class American that may or may not (mostly the later) take religion seriously, but certainly understands the value of a dollar.
You know, the thing that truly gripes me about Goldberg, Wills, Hayes, Stoddard, et. al, is their utter sense of superiority over us. I do feel like they consider us as the unwashed masses, the uneducated dolts. I would put our household number of higher education degrees and work experience against theirs…any day! It is insulting to us and every other Trump supporter to speak of and treat us in this manner, and does indeed strengthen our resolve to MAGA. And, like many of you, we also speak with our wallets….for or against.
I have been privileged to know some very well educated and intelligent people. Some of them had degrees. I also know some people with degrees who have never had an independent thought. Many of those actually seem to do better in college.
I want them all destroyed. GOPe and DEMe
alike, and their cuck pundits on both sides of the aisle. When PDJT signals who to vote for in upcoming mid-terms, that’s who I’ll go with.
–> “When PDJT signals who to vote for in upcoming mid-terms, that’s who I’ll go with.”
Same here. I voted for Donald J Trump; NOT for the Uniparty fakers.
I am more than open and willing to hear his advice. My ears are CLOSED to the Uniparty, no matter how sweetly and softly they tell lies into my ears.
>>>>> When PDJT signals who to vote for in upcoming mid-terms, that’s who I’ll go with.”<<<<<
I think this will be a very powerful tool.
I’ll go with whoever President Trump signals to vote for, and will do anything else he signals. Our country would have been lost to us if it weren’t for President Trump.
Herein lies the breaking point for most…all we have is our President…he seems to be the only one fighting for what is right, the only one fighting for us in this government
Pray…God wants us to petition Him…His will be done.
Amen 🙏
President Trump is a blessing in more ways than one.
Many were unaware of the magnitude of the traitorous and duplicitous critters in D.C. prior to his election/inauguration.
Well, eyes wide open.
I once was blind and now I see.
I have been and will remain beside OUR President.
“Many were unaware of the magnitude of the traitorous and duplicitous critters in D.C. prior to his election/inauguration.”
When he came on the public scene,it really was like someone had switched on a light. We we thought we had enough light to see, but Trump comes along and wow – we in twilight.The dirt and filth was everywhere and even on people you didn’t expect to see it on.
We need to surround the swamp and burn it to the ground. All of it, the courts, the bureaucrats, as well as the lobbyists, lawyers, and the politicians. Lets go back to the pre-Lincoln constitution. Not the abomination we have had foisted on us.
I tell people at this point the rage at the federal government is beyond partisan. If people in trucks drive by my place and tell me they’re going to turn DC into Vlad the Impaler’s backyard, I’m telling them to wait a minute while I go get my gear.
These scumbags don’t realize how HATED they are. They better be hoping that Trump gets OUR policies through, because the alternative will be QUITE unsavory.
As I read this message from Menagerie, I found myself agreeing 100%. I haven’t read Goldberg in years. I found him too narrow and bitter in his opinions. Your line about Never-Trumpers living in a “a gold plated petri dish” was spot on. They are small enough to fit in one.
Um hum. What she said.
I have been utterly astonished and aghast to see Hot-air, National Review, and Goldberg in particular join forces with the Democrats and most vile Soros Swamp people. For years, I subscribed and donated and faithfully participated in those forms/ communities. I have even left my beloved Lucianne behind ( and I was one of the first users of that board, almost from day one.) No, we have no one on our side from the old days; it’s unbelievable. I hope they all go broke. And they will, sooner or later….
I figured out a couple of years ago that supposed conservative Ed Morrissey at Hot Air was nothing more than a glorified acolyte apologist for Mitch McConnell and someone with real contempt for actual conservative readers of Hot Air. Shortly thereafter, Hot Air switched to a Facebook platform for its reader comments, which amounted to a giant and thinly veiled FU to its most loyal readers. I have little doubt the site has dwindled down to a shell of its former audience these days.
Yep. Sadly, a LOT of masks dropped in 2015/16. A least a dozen sites I used to read weekly and enjoy… became ( and are still) #nevertrump-and-you’re an idiot if you don’t see it. I don’t know. It’s tough… but clarity is good.
Whatever happens after Trump, what has been seen cannot be unseen. There are new alliances coming into being as the secret, defacto alliances have been revealed.
They are all on the Wall Street “subsidies.” Nobody else donate to these globalist Uniparty rags.
I lurked on Lucianne for 15 years. Stopped in Dec. 2015 and never looked back. I left when the never trump commenters lead by Miss Mary were taking over the comment section with their insane vile. I couldn’t take reading their stupidity anymore. For so many years the comments were screaming what I was thinking. Old commenters whose comments I enjoyed left. It’s sad to see but not surprising given how many fake conservatives outed themselves over the last 2 years.
Some of us have Republican congress people whom we despise, but voted for in an effort to help our President accomplish the goals that we want. Menagerie is right that they have us on the plantation, but I fail to see any benefit in changing to the Democrat side of the Uni-Party. It not only will not help to restore America, but will, quite possibly, result in the end of America as a sovereign republic.
Surely finding strongly nationalistic and patriotic candidates, and insisting that they sign a loyalty to national interests would be a better option than giving up, thereby giving up the country.
You are 100% correct, AmericaFirst. Primaries are where we show our dissatisfaction with the Republicans. Not by voting for Democrats!
Amen
Menagerie, I knew you were around here, but never knew how much until today. Today was the first time I ended up on the prayer request site. I read several pages, and it broke my heart. Life is difficult enough without all the evil corruption trying to take over the whole world! They try to make things harder, try to pile on, for the sake of greed and evil idealism that discounts the God Who created us..
If you have read St. Therese of Lisieux (The Little Flower), you know she wanted to be a great missionary and help to save the world from evil; but she was young and sickly so she pioneered “The little way.” She did the small things the best she could – for God. She is a Doctor of the Catholic Church.
Many of us here at the treehouse are small, like St. Therese. We are not powerful or rich. We do not have access to millions of people, but we do whatever we can to spread the truth. In order to do that, we have to know the truth, and that is where you, Sundance, and the rest at the treehouse come in. You all give us what we need to spread the truth and do what we are able to do. Added to that is our secret weapon – prayer.
Together with other menus out there, we have millions and millions and millions of little people fighting this fight. That is no small thing! The whole world is fighting this battle.
Your post is wonderful. You hit on everything we have all been feeling and knowing. Thank you. Today, reading the comments which I try to do each day, I have seen several “outsiders” that have stepped up to run in 2018. I hope there are more. As it gets closer, please let us know who is good and needs donations, and who is just cover for the swamp – if you can.
Again, YOUR POST IS WONDERFUL! Thank you.
I haven”t read the prayer requests but yes indeed, life is very hard already without all these people intentionally making it harder for us. I guess I just don’t understand what is wrong with these people who want to have dominion over the rest of us and lord over us and make us suffer. Normally I would never want to cause others to suffer, but since they want us to suffer, I want them to suffer worse now. It’s on!
I love the Little Flower. She and Saint Faustina inspire me to remember that obedience and works done with love are just as important as battles. Perhaps more so, with the ability to impact so many people.
I love the visual of the ‘zippo lid is open’,
and do imagine our President Trump’s big grin as he swings that zippo, just waiting, watching, until those surrounded finally realize they have been fully exposed for what they are for all the world to see.
It’s going to be beautiful when it happens, and confirms, again, the saying that Trump’s Got This. Yes he does!
Thank you Menagerie, and Sundance. I needed to read this at this moment in time.
Nice meme and graphic of Trump. I saw a suggested improvement a couple of weeks ago: “My President *is* the storm.” Read “Killing the Gods of the City” on American Thinker. It will warm the cockles of your heart.
Thanks Menagerie. Nothing to add, you covered my feelings exactly. Take care, God Bless and MAGA
My sentiments exactly.
It has been very sad to see the Republican platform – a conservative one – ignored, trampled, and defied. The Republicans have been infiltrated by Democrat globalists, the Democrat party has been infiltrated by Marxists, and many people have been indoctrinated into ignorance or disdain, lacking the understanding of natural law, exceptionalism and critical thinking.
Thank you both, Menagerie and Sundance for shepherding this congregation. We have a lot of work to do.
Well done, Menagerie!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“………I want them dead.” Wow! Seems like I said something like that over a year ago and you folks denied my posting. My what a difference a year makes. Welcome to the party Menagerie. I still read you but do not post. Glad you could catch up.
Thanks for the backhanded slap. Always happy to get the one or two that people have to post.
FYI, my feelings on the Republican Party haven’t changed. I intended to vote 3rd party until Trump ran. I wiped my hands of them and will not change my mind. I support President Trump. Only him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I voted not for Republicans but for Trump. I swore never to vote Republican again. ”
After O won 2x I wasn’t ever going to vote again. I’d given up and then the elevator ride…
I will vote for President Trump and any candidate he supports in my district, but after 2024 I’m not sure I’ll be voting again unless I was 100% certain PT hand chooses his successor and I believe he’s of like-mind.
I will never vote for a compromised RINO candidate again. Never.
I get mail from the RNC because I donated to Trump. They need to stop mailing me. I think they’re going to find a significant group of people with no loyal to the Republican party.
AM – Last one I got I trashed it unopened. I send all I get via email into spam bin.
I will only give money directly to PT in 2020 or to candidates he openly supports in 2018.
No more RINO support from me.
I have left Nagasaki behind myself.
There you go. My favorite movie only for that reason. 🙂
“Talking heads like Goldberg, and insert about twenty more here, are truthfully only pissed because we the unwashed people are not listening to them.” Watch this video of election night coverage on ABC news with Martha Radditz and a bunch of them sitting around talking when they can no longer deny that Trump has won. Around the 10 minute mark Radditz comes on and says – they listened to him, THEY DIDN”T LISTEN TO US” -as if she is talking to the group of people forgetting that the camera is on. VERY telling. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVwsHRCuBoc
I listened to Martha. Height of arrogance.
Sundance, is there any way my comments can come off moderation? I made a couple of comments critical of Jeff Sessions and since then I have been on moderation. I can’t like any of the comments here as a result. I’d really appreciate it. Thank you in advance.
Menagerie has captured the mood of the people
Mark Steyn is always right on point.
Day-um!!! Did I send an email to Sundance in my sleep?!?
Cause I would swear that I wrote that!!
Great boiling anger is simmering right at the rim of the pot!
The clowns of the uniparty better sleep with one eye open and hope their high walls keep the “mindless eaters” OUT!!!
The President got at least 63M legitimate votes last year and would have at least that many now. Coming up for next year, there are 8 R senators up and all need to be primaried. Praying that primary contenders are cultivated and endorsed by PTrump, None in my state of NC unfortunately, but I can still contribute. MAGA 2018!
Tills is as bad or even worse than Burr. Burr only squeaked by because of Trump’s coattails.
I’d like to see Forrest go for Gov next time. Let’s kick Cooper and his cronies way past the Outer Banks.
—We Are Menagerie—
In memory of Andrew Breitbart, who started the ‘pushing back’ movement. Thank You, Andrew.
In February of 2017, the RNC sent out a donation request along with a Survey entitled “Trump Agenda Survey”…I specifically remember it, because there was no mention of Repealing Obamacare in the myriad number of questions posed.
Yesterday in my mailbox, I received an RNC donation request along with a Survey entitled “Trump Agenda Survey.” Lo and behold, it was the same exact survey (including the non mention of Obamacare) that was sent out in February (I checked it word for word against the February survey which was posted online in an article).
The Connection to the open zippo is Question #5 of the survey…..
“Should President Trump issue an Executive Order to suspend government unions so that his Administration can quickly move to fire federal employees found to be unnecessary, incompetent or unresponsive to their mission of serving the American people.”
I would hope that there is a significant increase in the number of people answering yes and that PDJT recognizes that it’s time to engage the Zippo striker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same old same old from the RNC.
Here is a 6-pack of Molotovs for Silicon Valley, the New York Times, and the Amazon Pest. Please deliver to Steve Bannon. This is how we push forward Bannon’s idea – by concentrating on information rather than money, control, regulation, etc. The idea of regulation is to deregulate at the information level. Just like anti-trust deregulates at the corporate formation level. Concentrate on the created freedom of information, and the idea is unstoppable.
A he!! of a read wolfmoon. Bravo!
The Democratic Party now has a “hate” mantra. Last week someone said to me, “I hate anyone who voted for Donald Trump.” First we are called deplorables and haters. The democrats are trying to make Trump voters “persona non grata” and doing the “we want talk to you because you are a Trump supporter.”
There’s another issue that also keeps the costs of medical insurance / medical care rising – the state of the art of medical science and technology.
Using osteoarthritis as an example, fifty years ago, people got arthritis in their knees, hands, back and other places for a variety of causes. They became partially or totally crippled, their quality of life decreased drastically, and hundreds of thousands of people dealt with the situation by limiting their activities, and buying crutches or wheelchairs.
Now, we can get all kinds of joint replacements by enduring some very, very expensive operations and subsequent physical therapy. It is now expected as a quality of life issue to replace joints that could ruin our productive years or enjoyment of retirement.
We’re curing or mitigating all kinds of medical conditions, now . . . and how about heart replacement, livers, kidneys, lungs, . . . and who knows what in the future.
All of these medical marvels, and many, many more are driving up the costs of medical insurance / medical care . . . and there really appears to be no end in sight.
How and who is going to make the decision that otherwise hale and hearty 70 year old aunt Sally does or doesn’t get a new liver . . . or heart. And who is going to make many, many other such decisions?
All of this, and many more factors I’ve not discussed, will be driving the cost of an expected, high quality, long life through the roof. And with those costs, the cost s of medical insurance / medical care will also drastically rise.
. . . and I haven’t even mentioned insurance companies that are making billions of dollars of profits.
The Bush Family has been replaced. Therefore I will vote for Republicans in the future because Pres Trump is gutting the party and remodeling it in 21st Century American Success. If our votes can assist, it would foolish not to.
Sorry but I am still stuck on the appointment of Mueller when reading the law concerning the appointing of SC. There is no way the action of and by the individual making the appointment has not violated the law.
PART 600—GENERAL POWERS OF SPECIAL COUNSEL
(b) The Attorney General shall con- sult with the Assistant Attorney Gen- eral for Administration to ensure an appropriate method of appointment, and to ensure that a Special Counsel undergoes an appropriate background investigation and a detailed review of ethics and conflicts of interest issues. A Special Counsel shall be appointed as a ‘‘confidential employee’’ as defined in 5 U.S.C. 7511(b)(2)(C).
Who decided “ethics and conflicts of interest” ? There are so many they could not have fulfilled the letter of the law. It would appear to me the law has been violated by the person doing the appointing by not reviling “ethics and conflicts”.
Therefore if Sessions is actually a AG of the law why does he not step in and try to have his department ran according to the law? Appears the good ole boy from the south is just a good ole boy? Time will tell what is in his character. Waiting.
“We are on the Republican plantation just like the poor inner city people who live in the projects are on the Democrat one. Same same. And they are getting a better fricking deal.”
Powerful words. Never thought about it in that context. But it’s true. We’ve voted over and over for Republicans, and never got anything they promised. Never.
Menagerie expressed perfectly my thoughts and experiences and feelings. If the elites in Congress, particularly the GOP, think they will rob us of #POTUS Trump, they have another thing coming. The amount of anger amongst my adult children is at epic levels. They range in age from mid 20s to mid 30s. Two are fervent Trumpers, and one is sick of the whole system. None of them consider themselves Republican. Neither do I. I believe our people are capable and willing to tear down the GOP and rebuild from the ground up. Jonah Goldberg can stick it where the sun don’t shine. And that goes for National Review and all the other asses who betrayed the American people by opposing our President.
Loved the post, except for the idea of voting in Democrats post-Trump: pussyhatters, antifa, clintonlovers, obamanationists, islamophillia? That is what we want to resurrect?
Not me. not ever.
Democrats had the power under Obama. Look what they did with it. I am angry with the RINOs for being Democrats in disguise…and their disguises are now falling off.
Forgot to mention a hard-core of atheism and atheists masquerading as Christians in “churches” that assist more Moslems than Christians, and support abortion, are at the core of the Democrat party.
Please reread my comments. I did not advocate voting in Democrats. It’s not very nice to twist my words that way.
“Never have I seen so many people who live their lives in a tiny little bubble think they know so much about what is going on in the world. For God’s sake, they live in a gold plated petri dish.”
I live in Maryland, and am surrounded by Dumbocrats. That tiny bubble extends outward to the people that listen to them magnified times millions…that is also just regular people.
I can’t talk politics with most of my friends. It always leads to an argument. During the campaign, and since then, as hard as I try to get them out of their delusional bubble… I always fail because they have been drinking the kool-aid for far too long, listening to people who really don’t know sh*t from shinola
You can’t change a belief with reason, that was believed without reason.
The Saxon, he hates.
I hope President Trump has adequate fuel and flints for that Zippo… then I think were he to ask for one, 22 million plus would make their way to him in a New York minute…
Agree with everything you said, Menagerie! Even though (as you know) I didn’t have the same starting point as most here, I’m now 100% behind Trump, his agenda, and whatever needs to be done. NEEDS to be done… and yes, if that means taking to the streets, so be it! If they keep on messing with Trump, and by extension, with US, they’ll soon realize the old phrase “torches and pitchforks” is more than just a metaphor.
(And Sundance, thanks a lot for highlighting this message by Menagerie. Those of us who’ve been here in the Treehouse for a long time already know what a brilliant bunch of assistants you have working with you. But I’m sure that many relative newbies don’t realize that you’re not the only amazing writer working here. This is just one example… )
Menagerie;
Awesome post! I am with you and support our CinC DJT all of the way!
Goldberg and the rest of the “Never Trumpers” haven’t been right about anything, ever!
a “LIKE” button is not adequate, I concur and f*icking LOVE this Menagerie.
