Alan Dershowitz Discusses “Calm Before The Storm”…

At times Alan Dershowitz can express insufferable political opinions that can make blood pressure cuffs explode. At other times, on the libertarian side of liberty principles, Dershowitz becomes an ally against the insufferable overbearing administrative state. He’s an odd duck, but carries a quacker worth hearing.

In this segment, the subject matter is well outlined. However, that said, along with every single person in media and punditry, Dershowitz is not connecting President Trump action to the economics of the Trump foreign policy doctrine.

If people would spend more time studying DJT they’d see the foreign policy strategy of President Trump clear as day. POTUS Trump surrounds himself, optically and vocally, with the overwhelming appearance of military solution providers. This is not accidental; it is entirely by design.

The art of war, Trump’s war, is to continually present overwhelming evidence of specific action – such that the overwhelming nature of the evidence forces adversaries to focus on a very specific focal or view-point. As a consequence all countering adversarial activity or considerations are focused on the wrong place.

President Trump says “calm before the storm” while he is surrounded by military generals and military commanders. The natural conclusion is the storm involves military generals and military commanders. It doesn’t. But that’s the very nature of the Trump’s strategy.

President Trump has one battle-space, one inherent geography, where he can crush any American adversary. He lulls people into taking their eyes off Trump’s primary weapon. No-one ever sees it coming because all focus is toward the fife music and drum sounding.

By the time insurgent Trump deploys the economic MOAB’s, adversaries are too far behind…. No reactions can respond appropriately enough… He’s already gamed out every possible economic response and economic action. He’s controlling the leverage.