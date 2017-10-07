Alan Dershowitz Discusses “Calm Before The Storm”…

At times Alan Dershowitz can express insufferable political opinions that can make blood pressure cuffs explode.  At other times, on the libertarian side of liberty principles, Dershowitz becomes an ally against the insufferable overbearing administrative state. He’s an odd duck, but carries a quacker worth hearing.

In this segment, the subject matter is well outlined. However, that said, along with every single person in media and punditry, Dershowitz is not connecting President Trump action to the economics of the Trump foreign policy doctrine.

If people would spend more time studying DJT they’d see the foreign policy strategy of President Trump clear as day. POTUS Trump surrounds himself, optically and vocally, with the overwhelming appearance of military solution providers. This is not accidental; it is entirely by design.

The art of war, Trump’s war, is to continually present overwhelming evidence of specific action – such that the overwhelming nature of the evidence forces adversaries to focus on a very specific focal or view-point. As a consequence all countering adversarial activity or considerations are focused on the wrong place.

President Trump says “calm before the storm” while he is surrounded by military generals and military commanders. The natural conclusion is the storm involves military generals and military commanders. It doesn’t. But that’s the very nature of the Trump’s strategy.

President Trump has one battle-space, one inherent geography, where he can crush any American adversary. He lulls people into taking their eyes off Trump’s primary weapon. No-one ever sees it coming because all focus is toward the fife music and drum sounding.

By the time insurgent Trump deploys the economic MOAB’s, adversaries are too far behind…. No reactions can respond appropriately enough… He’s already gamed out every possible economic response and economic action.  He’s controlling the leverage.

  1. free73735 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    If I am understanding this article as it was intended, this “dumbed down” thinking, at this point, is an advantage not a negative. Less friction used to accomplish goals.

    • The Boss says:
      October 7, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      Maybe Dershowitz wears a white hat today? And he’s cashing in at the same time. He wins. We win.

      • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
        October 7, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        Unless the pedo rumors are true I’d say that Dersh always wears a white hat. Sometimes he’s wrong, but he loves liberty, law, and America.

        • Thecleaner says:
          October 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm

          I dont always agree with Dersh’s politics, but he is brilliant, and holds the US constitution up high. Trump could do worse than to bring him on in some capacity. Trump is not a hard core conservative, much like me. I love fiscally conservative policy, but being from a large ethnically diverse city, I recognize the need for certain social policy that I dont necessarily agree with personally, and realize that if you fail to be accommodating to anyone who disagrees with you, both sides utimately get nothing. The kind of gridlock the US has been suffering for the past 10 years.

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    President Trump needs to go on OFFENSE to expand ability to find terrorists before they strike and eliminate National Security risks created by the Awan Brothers.

    1 – Announce legislation that will monitor “Social Media” beginning with Facebook and Twitter communications, on the grounds that they are “Social” and therefore “Not Private”.

    2 – Direct the National Security Council to unmask all communications accessed but the Awan Brothers to identify all members of Congress and the federal government who are now subject to blackmail and extortion that might compromise National Security.

    3 – Direct AG Sessions to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the Awan Brothers’ crimes by assembling a team comprised of ALL America-First Prosecutors, none of which have conflicts of interest as past donors to Democrats and anyone who communicated with Democrats associated with or exposed by the Awan Brothers.

  3. Alison says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    As long as the Wolverines & Militaries on his team understand him (and you educate us!), I’m content to let media & Left chase the squirrels.

    From your last night’s COC post, looks like Tom Donahue might be getting the message & he doesn’t like it! Too effing bad.

    Carry on, President Trump.
    Carry on, Sundance.

    • Judith says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      You mean that Donahue, that insufferable, CoC Elitist snob, finally turned around, and discovered that sly fox, all up in his behind? BWAA HA HA!!

  4. Michael says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Don’t tell an enemy what you are going to do.
    Wow what a concept! /s

  5. joshua says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    I am satisfied if ALL the billionaires on CTH posting will go ahead and tell President Trump what he NEEDS to be doing….all other…not so much maybe…

    • CleanhouseinDC says:
      October 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      I have. He didn’t listen.

      /sarc

    • jmclever says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      POTUS Trump does have an email where you can send suggestions, and many people have. I believe that Our President listens to the regular people as much as he does to the ones in his cabinet. He understands that his family started out regular folks and has not forgotten it.

  6. wheatietoo says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I’ve been hoping our President will go all Michael Corleone on them.
    All of them.
    Like…at the same time.
    Simultaneously.

    But that’s just me.

    It would be glorious though, wouldn’t it.

  7. massivedeplorable says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    The more people lurch left the easier it is to fool them. Symptoms of the mental disorder is a growing confusion and mental instability. Sadly, this is self induced, and welcomed with open arms by these types.

  8. milktrader says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Dershowitz was shut down at a recent round table when he argued that the left should not align themselves with Antifa. April Ryan sitting next to him was rolling her eyes.

  9. Mike diamond says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Bottom line Obama made a very bad deal with Iran ! We all know it ! President Trump is going to change the bad deal ! Alan is a very smart man,and he knows President Trump is right!

  10. JohnnyII says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    “President Trump says “calm before the storm” while he is surrounded by military generals and military commanders. The natural conclusion is the storm involves military generals and military commanders. It doesn’t. But that’s the very nature of the Trump’s strategy.”

    Probably caused our foreign enemies to place their mil forces, at least the mil leadership, on a heightened alert status. Causes most of them to waste energy in prep for a non-event. They can only stay at alert for so long before they lose their focus. May cause them to over-react and make mistakes.

    YUP, works on domestic enemies in much the same way.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    It’s now clear that virtually ZERO members of the political, media, academia, entertainment and sports sectors have a CLUE how international trade works or how economic leverage can be used to reestablish national sovereignty, achieve national security and improve geopolitical stability.

    … Not to mention how creating economic leverage can improve the freedom and prosperity of the American Worker.

    FTA:
    “along with every single person in media and punditry, Dershowitz is not connecting President Trump action to the economics of the Trump foreign policy doctrine.”

    • G. Combs says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      BlackKnightRides, for the last hundred years + the Elites focus has been on GLOBALIZATION and forming a world wide totalitarian dictatorship with a thin veneer of ‘Democracy’ The EU was one pilot study as was the Soviet Union. SEE: BREXIT THE MOVIE FULL FILM – YouTube

      They do not give a crap about the USA or about people. All they care about is accumulating wealth and power.

      The left has two main branches. Communists = violent revolution and Fabians = gradual ‘progress’ but the goal of both is the same and the will cooperate.

      Straight from Fabian co-founder George Bernard Shaw

      KILLING THOSE “UNFIT TO LIVE”
      “The moment we face it frankly we are driven to the conclusion that the community has a right to put a price on the right to live in it … If people are fit to live, let them live under decent human conditions. If they are not fit to live, kill them in a decent human way. Is it any wonder that some of us are driven to prescribe the lethal chamber as the solution for the hard cases which are at present made the excuse for dragging all the other cases down to their level, and the only solution that will create a sense of full social responsibility in modern populations?”
      Source: George Bernard Shaw, Prefaces (London: Constable and Co., 1934), p. 296.
      ***************

      “Under Socialism, you would not be allowed to be poor. You would be forcibly fed, clothed, lodged, taught, and employed whether you liked it or not. If it were discovered that you had not character and industry enough to be worth all this trouble, you might possibly be executed in a kindly manner; but whilst you were permitted to live, you would have to live well.”
      Source: George Bernard Shaw: The Intelligent Woman’s Guide to Socialism and Capitalism, 1928, pg. 470

      This has been posted on the internet several times and it ALWAYS gets removed… GEE, I wonder why?

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        October 7, 2017 at 3:42 pm

        Thanks for your terrific contribution:

        Let’s hope that Betsy DeVos will induce the educational sector to move from what we might call “Transactional History” to “Consequential History”.

        The rote nature of traditional Transactional History has enabled the Left to scrub key events from the curriculum, disconnect cause from effect and preoccupy students with governmental failure rather than our American model for success along with the things that enable, constrain and undermine it.

        Consequential History would focus relentlessly on cause-and-effect, along with how governments have used them for the good – and mostly the bad. It could develop critical thinking through practical application, including ways to empower the good and thwart the bad, etc.

        • G. Combs says:
          October 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

          BlackKnightRides,

          You might be interested in this:
          Ignoring Elites, Historians Are Missing a Major Factor in Politics and History:
          Steve Fraser, Gary Gerstel (2005)

          “[…]Over the last quarter-century, historians have by and large ceased writing about the role of ruling elites in the country’s evolution. Or if they have taken up the subject, they have done so to argue against its salience for grasping the essentials of American political history. Yet there is something peculiar about this recent intellectual aversion, even if we accept as true the beliefs that democracy, social mobility, and economic dynamism have long inhibited the congealing of a ruling stratum. This aversion has coincided, after all, with one of the largest and fastest-growing disparities in the division of income and wealth in American history….Neglecting the powerful had not been characteristic of historical work before World War II[…]. ”
          https://web.archive.org/web/20050911020013/http://hnn.us/blogs/entries/11068.html

      • Grandpa M says:
        October 7, 2017 at 4:48 pm

        Thank you, G. Combs, already copied, saved, and texted, and emailed. Being very familiar with living under communism, the executions are not in a kindly manner, and the rest do not live well. I guess the commies are more “progressive” than the Fabians.

    • Judith says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Maybe they do know, but they refuse to acknowledge it, since they don’t want the people to see any positive economic developments or, God forbid, link them to Trump. Their fake news will take the credit for all his hard work when sheeple start to notice the results.

    • Kalena says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Those were my exact thoughts as I read this post by Sundance.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 7, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      They’ve had decades where the CoC directs trade policy. Political sectors just do as they’re told, academic sectors rubber stamp their ideas, media sectors can’t remember someone publicly wielding this level of economic leverage, and entertainment and sports will always be clueless.

  12. MVW says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Ok, I have found Sundance has been on target and this is no exception. The significance of this particular post of his is that if pursued, it is the quickest and surest way to MAGA. The sanity of Trump is breathtaking in the face of the insanity of the Globalists, left, Islamists, etc.

    2018 we need to clean house in the Republican Senate and House.

    • Judith says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      Yes, we voters need to clean house in 2018! I hope we listen to President Trump, and not follow the same old fake “muh principles” republicans that got us into this mess to begin with! They are not to be trusTED!!

      • indiamaria2020 says:
        October 7, 2017 at 3:57 pm

        Wow, right on the money. I get sorta bored with the Worldwide conspiracy drumbeats. May be true, may be exaggerated, may happen tomorrow….who knows? Reminds me of the Climate Changers, or the Buy-Gold-now-before-the-Market-Plunges gloom-doomers. “Future” gloom predictions sell, that’s for sure.

        But as you say, the only thing I can do about the globe, really, is to keep my yard clean, and quit voting for liars and cheaters, especially the ones that “wave the Bible up high, then put it done and LIE!”

  13. Philomeana says:
    October 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    When I heard Tillerson was engaging in talks with the NKs I was waiting for DJT to have something to say. I think it is a case of good cop (Tillerson) and bad cop (DJT). Trump gets to be the unpredictable loose cannon, and Tillerson gets leverage! Dumb like a fox, Trump is!

  14. smartyjones1 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    The anecdotal information I’ve been getting from places suggest a military flex. It’s clearly pointed to North Korea and the big dance is reportedly focused on Rocket Man who is believed preparing an ICBM test capable of reaching the West Coast.

    While the intricacy of the theory here is 100% on target, it’s applicability to the North Korea situation is limited to the economic aspects of coaxing the panda. Perhaps on Monday we’ll see what the reaction is and Rocket Man stops probing for attention and weakness.

    He’s messing with the wrong guy. Pray for our Republic and President Trump.

  15. Running Fast says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Gamed is right. President Trump utilizes something not many people do… detailed game theory. I have no doubt there is/ are statisticians in the WH running the actual game theory numbers and probabilities for outcomes.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 7, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Jared has the capability to organize the level of conceptual and analytical horsepower to make very good use of game theory – in the right situations.

      Two cautions:

      Soros is decades ahead of any governnmental ability to make use of game theory, because he not only ANTICIPATES how events and their economic ramifications will unfold, he GENERATES and INITIATES OPTIONS for ACTION that TRIGGER the events on an international scale.

      Because of the massive range of options for action, the scope of both known and unseen interdependencies, and the combination of rational and irrational players with enormous power and influence across political, military and economic environments, game theory in geopolitics is a fool’s errand in all but completely-controlled and necessarily small-scale environments.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      It’s akin to how in baseball, a few teams got far ahead of the competition by employing statisticians to implement sabremetrics, while the competition still relied on dinosaur scouts. There are even reports that the North Koreans reached out to Republicans (and you can’t get more dinosaur scout than that) to try to figure out just what President Trump was doing (and the Republicans have no clue).

  16. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    President Trump loves to tell the media, “you’ll see.” He also likes telling them, “you’re gonna be very disappointed.” The media has been pushing a war narrative for months, and they’re gonna be very disappointed when they see North Korea collapse and lose the nukes without any military intervention.

  17. jmclever says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    So glad for sanity at this site. Growing up during the cold war, we were indoctrinated with fear of nuclear war. Movies like “The Day After” only stoked those fears. Reading here, I know that nuclear war will not start on his watch, tho the globalists are trying really hard to make it so.

    I am interested to see what the economic storm will look like.

  18. sundance says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      “Sorry, but only one thing will work!”

      Convincing the Panda to maul Rocket Man to death or take his rockets away?

  19. keeler says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Dershowitz is a hardcore lefty undoubtedly, but unlike the current political Left he sticks to his principles instead of picking and choosing based on expediency. He hasn’t abandoned the libertarian side of of liberalism as the modern Left has, which now demands totalitarian implementation of tolerance. This is why he can be both insufferable and clear-sighted from one sentence to another, and why he’s been generally more fair to the President when it comes to nonsense such as “Russia hacking.” He strikes me as one of the few liberals who still actually believes the “I disagree with what you say” mantra.

  20. All American Snowflake says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Some times my heart just swells up and I smile and smile 🙂 🙂 I love our Prez!!!

  21. paulraven1 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    No one gets Trump (except his followers, of course) because none of these people — sad to say —
    understand the classic American fusion of capitalism and patriotism. I don’t mean capitalism in the sense of “making money” but of the whole structure of capitalism as an economic and human enterprise which is all bound up in the America experience. If they do understand capitalism somewhat, they are not patriots (like all the PC globalist tech people, etc.) or else they’re just one-dimensional, bottom-line tools either caught up in the rent-seeking cronyism of the CoC or the pandering social PC machinery. Think of Paul Ryan and the people of his ilk — Trump is like a Martian to them. All they know about him is that he threatens them. Dershowitz can’t get it because he’s from the legal/academic world — no experience with someone like Trump.

  22. Watcher says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    And what other country have agreements been made and massive amounts of money paid.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Besides Iran and North Korea, we’ve given money to Pakistan for anti-terror which hasn’t worked, we give money to NATO and the UN and other countries won’t pay their fair share, we’ve had to withhold money from Egypt because they let North Korean merchant ships into their ports, and we indirectly give money to China and Mexico thanks to disastrous trade deals that resulted in huge trade deficits.

  23. andyocoregon says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I just love it when President Trump gets MSM in a lather with something he says or tweets. The talk shows will be going bananas tomorrow morning. Free entertainment.

  24. MaineCoon says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    While everyone is looking to the right, I’m going to look to left. Maybe I’ll see what PT is focusing on

  25. auscitizenmom says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Hm. I thought Dershowitz was pretty smart until he told somebody on FOX that he would still vote for Hillery. 😯

    • Sean Supsky says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      Oh, he is pretty smart aus, don’t you see the game he plays? He knows what side his bread is buttered on. To buck the machine, that would go against his well being.

      Yes, he speaks a good line, yet he still votes for evil.

  26. Sean Supsky says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Most people are unable to look at situations objectively.

    President Trump also speaks in metaphors before a plan is finished and speaks plainly afterwards.

