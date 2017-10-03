Remember That August U.S. Delay of $300 Million in Aid To Egypt?…

The Backstory Here Is Important – Those who travel the deep weeds of politics might remember back in August when the Trump administration delayed $300 million in economic aid to Egypt. The U.S. media made quite a fuss about it and claimed U.S. Egyptian relations would be stressed. Reminder:
CAIRO— Egypt reacted angrily Wednesday to the Trump administration’s decision to cut or delay nearly $300 million in military and economic aid over human rights concerns, a surprise move given the increasingly close ties that have bound the two allies since President Donald Trump took office in January.
Hours after the U.S. announcement, Trump’s Middle East envoy, son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Egypt as part of a Middle East tour to try to revive Arab-Israeli peace talks. He met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and later conferred with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry before leaving for Israel.
In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Cairo regretted the U.S. decision, calling it a “misjudgment of the nature of the strategic relations that have bound the two countries for decades.” The move, it said, “reflects a lack of careful understanding of the importance of supporting the stability and success of Egypt, as well as the size and nature of the security and economic challenges faced by the Egyptian people.”
It warned that the cuts may have “negative consequences for the realization of common U.S.-Egyptian interests.” It did not elaborate. (more)
Well, that was August. Now check out something that just surfaced, and pay attention to the timeline within today’s story.
(Western Journalism) In August, a cargo ship flying Cambodian colors sailed from North Korea with unknown cargo until it was intercepted in Egyptian waters and its contents sparked an international investigation.
Upon entering Egyptian waters, the “Jie Shun” was seized by customs agents who discovered a cache of nearly 24,000 rocket launchers and components for 6,000 more weapons hidden beneath bins of iron ore.
A United Nations report later called the interception the “largest seizure of ammunition in the history of sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”
According to a report in The Washington Post, Egyptian customs agents were informed about the suspicious bulk freighter by the United States.
An investigation by the U.N. revealed that the Egyptians were actually the buyers of the weapons, an arrangement in which Egyptian business executives ordered millions of dollars of North Korean rockets for Egypt’s military while keeping the transaction secret.
[…] “These cover materials not only act to obfuscate shipments, but really highlights the way that licit North Korean businesses are being used to facilitate North Korean illicit activity,” Thompson said.
U.S. officials confirmed that the discovery of the weapons shipment was among the factors leading to the Trump administration’s decision in July to freeze or delay $290 million in military aid to Egypt. (link)
Also, again, NOTICE THE TIMELINE. Remember that very first “unanimous” U.N. Security Council resolution that established the foundation for all of the Trump economic leverage that followed? Well?…. SEE HERE
“Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”!!
Knowing Predator Trump has spent a life dealing with business creeps who engage in the dark arts, and professional obfuscation of Machiavellian angles, makes it even funnier to read articles about people who think Predator Trump has been tricked… or something.
They can get this:
….Or they can get THIS:
The decision is always theirs.
International diplomacy has not seen an American like Trump in my lifetime. A lion indeed.
Precisely!!
…while bo might publicly shake a finger at NK,
…is it possible that the hc and bo etc. etc. had their other 3 finger$ on something el$e?
(referencing the movie: Clinton Cash)
imho
I do not know
Oh come on!!!
That kind of notion is preposterous!!
Exactly.
imho
I do not know
Love thy neighbors
Mark 12:31
p.s. bc, what really did happen to flight 800, prior to a re-election?
(maybe along the life journey, some folks will learn to practice honestly – instead of just shifting around (mis)perceptions?
Well, well, well.
Who’d a thunk.
Sundance Cracks. Me. Up. sometimes. Thank God for him tho.
Yeah, I was thinking “Sundance had fun picking his conclusion photos for this one.”
Kudos once again for timeline comprehension & lesson !!
Thank you Sundance for this explanation. I knew something was amiss when we witheld that payment as our relationship with Egypt seemed to be a productive one. Makes sense now.
Yuge raised eyebrows.
Either el Sisi is a fraud (hard to square with ousting the MB) or he’s got his own Deep State Swamp to drain!
MB in military?
I totally missed the MB potential. Holy freak – mind blown.
We most likely still have MB's in our military and intelligence services put in place by Barry NoBama
Corrupt Defense Contractors. Happens evertehere. My suspicion is that al-Sisi was not responsible nor aware. Note that it wad a UN investigation that determined who the Egyptian culprits were. A positive investigative conclusion this quickly, by the UN no less, could not have happened without Egyptian government cooperation. This would be an unlikely thing had they been complicit.
YMMV
YMMV
I refuse to use spelling aids, they change words they don't know in unfortunate and consequential ways, but my spelling has been suffering much of late, old eyes, twitchy fingers, tapping too fast with a slippery stylus, brain-stem fever, who knows, I try to edit, but miss much.
Apologies.
Apologies.
“An investigation by the U.N. revealed that the Egyptians were actually the buyers of the weapons, an arrangement in which Egyptian business executives ordered millions of dollars of North Korean rockets for Egypt’s military while keeping the transaction secret.”
This is interesting. Since the Egyptians reacted with anger, yet they have a good relationship with the Trump administration, I wonder if the transaction was being done entirely outside of the knowledge of both the Egyptian Administration and Top Egyptian Military leaders’ knowledge.
Very more than likely I’ll bet that the weapons were going to be funneled through Egyptian business connections to rogue military elements, where they’d be further funneled deeper into Africa to re/supply ISIS/Al-Qaeda elements.
It doesn’t make sense on its face for the Egyptian military to be ordering such equipment when they already have arms contracts with the US and are already receiving aid for their military.
I still have no reason to believe that el-Sisi is nothing other than a friend to the Trump Administration.
Your supposition make a lot of sense to me. Very good possibility that these rocket launchers (delivered from Rocket Man) we’re passing through Egypt to a third party.
BTW… that is a sh**load of rocket launchers, and someone is out a sh**load of money after that confiscation.
Guffman says:
Your supposition make a lot of sense to me. Very good possibility that these rocket launchers (delivered from Rocket Man) we’re passing through Egypt to a third party.
we’re passing through Egypt to a third party.”
_______________________________________
Now we know why PDJT called North Korean leader “Rocket Man”…:)
What is amazing why people think in media and GOP and democrats that POTUS has lost his marbles or is not very bright..?
LikeLiked by 8 people
which means that the shafted buyers are going to be putting heat on the ones that fouled up their deal…Egypt now mad at NK inept leader Lil Kim
So are the buyers out their rockets or is Lil Kim out his payment on the deal?
Or a bit o' both?
I wonder.
Or a bit o’ both?
I wonder.
Bit of both. No honor among thieves. So a down payment made (Cost of round trip plus?) and no completed delivery until rest of $$$ pass hands when ship docks.
HMMMmm sort of sheds a different light on those US navy vessels that got rammed near No. Korea…
On the flip-side I ask, why would the Trump Administration punish the Egyptian regime for actions beyond their control? The only answer I can think of is that the withholding of the aid was an incentive for the regime to be more diligent in policing arms trafficking and to be more vigilant in tracking international shipments that are of interest to anti-terror operations.
The fact that all this deals ultimately with North Korea tells me that Trump has Kim Jong-un's neck in a very small set of vice grips and is squeezing *very* hard.
The fact that all this deals ultimately with North Korea tells me that Trump has Kim Jong-un’s neck in a very small set of vice grips and is squeezing *very* hard.
His "neck"? 🙄
To be clear, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has only one fat, stubby neck and possesses no other body part – anywhere on his body – that would resemble a "neck". Any other evidence to the contrary are just unsubstantiated rumors. 😉
This provides cover for el Sisi to drain Egypt's Swamp (no choice) and incentive for him to collaborate and taking down the DPRK.
And, of course, the question must be asked: does N. Korea possess the capabilities of manufacturing this number of weapons ALL BY THEMSELVES??? To quote Sundance, my spidey sense is producing a completely frozen curious cat face. Yea, I'm talking to you, Xi Jinping.
They do. They have extensive mineral resources and have been supplying tyrants and crooks with weapons for decades. These are munitions, simple enough for even lesser entities to build
Exactly. Public outrage, private reciept of corruption fighting tool.
Our leaders are great together.
Our leaders are great together.
One would suppose that every truck, every manufacturing site and every ship in NK is monitored by satellite pretty tightly. Would seem this ship was monitored all the way across the ocean with hopes they would nab the eventually recipient. Once in Egypt they would have lost track pretty quickly.
It sends a LOUD message that President Trump is watching and will STOMP on anyone who tries to plays games. I would not be surprised to find out that El Sisi was fine with the optics and was playing along.
Surely you mean China’s neck.
Remember what Sundance said—The North Korea is a ‘province’ of China and a salesman of arms goods for China. It is China’s neck that was/is being squeeze. And of course the President is still publicly stroking Panda’s fur to help China ‘save face’ while giving the “Jethro Gibbs’ smack” on the back of China’s head.
This is all fun to watch–the “Chest Beating of Tarzan” power plays being made all around the world against us because they are used to getting away with questionable operations. Then comes President Trump the Lion, catching all of them in the act and calling them out on it covertly.
Thank You, Sundance, for enlightening us on this. We were wondering about this one.
God Bless you, Sundance!
Winning.
MAGA
Covfefe Rules.
Maybe the Egyptian foreign ministry is as corrupt as the US Department of State, both examples of a "deep state".
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or what about this…. Egypt needs the weapons ( maybe- maybe not ) .. ok Check. NOKO is under sanctions- Check.. Shipping weapons for payment while under sanctions is a no no. Check. The weapons are confiscated from NOKO Check. Since NOKO's Leader being a bad little Rocketman…. his shipment is shipment is confiscated, and he is not paid the money he was expecting. PT was in cahoots with Egypt. Egypt gets the weapons for free ; ) US just saved 300 M . It could happen ; )
The ship carrying the weapons was Cambodian-flagged. More than likely North Korea already received full payment for the shipment and they won't be hurt by this seizure.
Flags are easily changed…..
The buyers were defense contractors, suppliers. The cheaper they buy, the more they make when they sell high. Think black market cigarettes.
Rogue possible, but I don’t feel it’s likely. Egypt is building up it’s forces and there is money to be made, especially when the supplies can be forgeries bought at black market prices sold at US quality prices.
But you all are correct, the MB is a huge threat and this action actually allows al-Sisi to focrefully root them out. After all, if US aid is cut off, wink wink, they will all suffer, so it’s in the people’s interest not to go all Arab Spring on the first good leader they’ve had since Soldat.
Hey Sundance, OT but I just heard Shepherd Smith on Fox news call Conservative Treehouse fake news, saying that the Puerto Rican truck driver strike story is not true. What do you say?
It's beneath the dignity of our Treehouse to post that nonsense.
Shep who??????
Shep who??????
I'm just letting SD know. He called out Conservative Treehouse by name. I'm sure Sundance will have something to say about that.
DeplorablePat.
I heard Shep as well. Called the Conservative Treehouse “fake news”.
I'd wear that like a medal! 🎖
I was
Maybe Shep's boyfriend cares what he has to say, but that should be about it.
Shep THE SNOT Smith.
Does Fox THE FAKE News proud.
Bombardier to Pilot: We’re over the target, Cap. Heavy flak up ahead.
Pilot to Bombardier: Steady as she goes, we’ve got this Bigly.
Of course it is true! There is VIDEO of the Union guy saying nothing will move in PR for 2 years. Reporter keeps pressing him saying that this is an emergency and Union guy is spittle flying adamant that some demands must be met…
I watched it, but it was in Spanish and translation was a bit off, but I could definitely understand that the union guy was ON STRIKE.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLike
It is in one of the PR threads… will see if I can find it but might take a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so in need of a translator. It seems the moment he (union) brought up diesel the journalist argued back. I’m thinking he (union) was saying a lack of diesel?
I trust your interpretation.
Maybe one of Sheps lackeyes should take a look at this? Oh, who am I kidding, as if it would make him honest right? I cannot imagine him backing down from any of his lies.
We know CTH is a place of truth, we know shep’s lack of honesty. If anyone wants to research themselves, I’m sure they will find similar things to what you provided. The union is on strike. It doesn’t seem very hard to prove does it?
Thanks for the video.
There’s diesel and gasoline. They don’t lack supplies. The teamsters leader is demanding that the governor repeal some law, and threatening the governor that PR will not move for two years if their demands are not met.
The law they are protesting was in response to Uber entering the island. Basically, the law established a new department to handle transportation permits, taking that power away from existing government departments in PR. This law was passed to make it easier for new transportation technology (like Uber) to be adopted in PR. The taxi drivers union claims that they can’t compete with Uber, and the teamsters union is standing in solidarity with the taxi drivers.
So this whole mess is because some people don’t want Uber on the island. Seriously!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Perhaps someone could send the video to Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity and ask them to challenge ole Shleppy boy.
I quit listening to Sheppy when he was screaming hysterically about Katrina. Criticism from Sheppy is like the F student calling the straight A student stupid. Not worthy of a reply.
Very little happens by accident on the major news networks.
I believe that the San Juan mayor’s counter-efforts and the teamsers’ strike along with Hillary Clinton’s calls for Trump to send ships to Puerto Rico are all connected in some way.
The likely explanation is that FEMA under Trump has been performing phenomenally and that the anti-Trump Deep State elements are trying to throw their sabots into the MAGA machinery.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, you know ever since I watched Stalwart Shep pontificating tearfully from that overpass in New Orleans after Katrina I’ve considered anything he has to say to be pure horse manure.
My tolerance for things that annoy me, like Shep Smith, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, CNN, George Clooney, the NFL kneelers, and so on, decreases steadily. I have been studiously avoiding things that annoy me and that list gets larger and larger.
So thanks for the report or I would surely have missed it! Better to have read it than to have heard it coming directly from Shep’s collagen plumped lips.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hahahahah!!!! LOL!!!
You and me both.. haha! May have to go back to fishing except the regs in Oregon are so silly that you need a lawyer to fish. Another source of irritation. It seems the leftist agenda is nothing but a source of irritation.
Shep is Fox’s gay lap dog. No offense to dogs.
Thought you said Shep HAD a gay lap dog.
ROFL.
Gotta suppress that active imagination!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shep looks silly. The truckers intentionally refused to work. Lots of people have independently confirmed that. See link for more.
https://snn.bz/wapa-confirms-pr-truck-drivers-strike/
Even president Trump eluded to it this morning.
The work stoppage is a problem for the professional left, truth destroys their narrative, so they are trying to refute the reality. In other words, today is Tuesday.
Shep Looks Silly?
He’s proven himself to be SILLY on many occasions!
His only 2 good stories was the OJ chase and Balloon Boy
Seems that Shep or one of his handlers reads this site so this is for them- Shep you suck, you lying, putrid Lefty gas bag. Sorry had to. Admin please delete if you feel the need.
Binkser1, I use Shep Smith as an example to friends and family as to why that should cut the cord.
they not that.
Please don’t use Shep and handlers in the same sentence.
Lol! Now there’s the proof: Foul News is jealous and so is Sheppie Cry-Baby. Waah Waah!
Too funny.
Aaaand….now The Conservative TreeHouse is…….WINNING.
Yes!
We do not know what we do not know.
Hence, my undying trust in OUR President 🦁
God bless you, Mr. President!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
SD choice of lion images always stellar, the magnificent animal only deserve noble pictures on this site.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh thank you, Felice!!!!
Freeze frame 4:02, says it all!!!
I posted that story a few days ago in NK thread….
People should stop second guessing this President. He KNOWS what is going on 😉
👍🇺🇸🦁❤️
They need their OMG OMG Trump is selling us out conniption fits. It’s something new every week.
The “Javanka” crowd can rest easy. Turns out Jared has just been a team player who follows orders faithfully all along.
I think Jared and others are Trump’s messengers. When something needs to be said but you want both for it to be clear and to get the person’s reaction a person is better than a phone call. If they are intelligent the messenger can act as a surrogate.
That’s how leaders the world over have done business since time began
well the walls have bugs and Trump doesn’t email…
ooohhhh…very interesting.
WOW! I am totally disgusted reading this thread. Not because of the information from it but because someone that I admired was involved in it. I cannot put into words how angry I am at President el-Sissi. For me this is as much of a shock as AG Sessions has been so far. Never in a million years would have I expected Egypt of all countries to be dealing in buying arms from NK. Our President must have been sickened to find this information out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“An investigation by the U.N. revealed that the Egyptians were actually the buyers of the weapons, an arrangement in which Egyptian business executives ordered millions of dollars of North Korean rockets for Egypt’s military while keeping the transaction secret.” This says it is Egyptian business executives who ordered the rockets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks SD!
Felice, I want to believe it was an end-run around President el-Sissi. Hopefully, he is now FULLY awake.
“An investigation by the U.N. revealed that the Egyptians were actually the buyers of the weapons, an arrangement in which Egyptian business executives ordered millions of dollars of North Korean rockets for Egypt’s military while keeping the transaction secret.”
Don’t be sickened. It’s been par for the course before now….and Egypt is far from the only violator. el-Sisi might not have realized that Trump actually means what he says, and that there will be consequences. He surely does now. I’m curious what happens next.
I swear, you’d think by now that talking about the Trump Presidency would get boring. Not even a second of boringness. It’s interesting every day.
“…Egyptian customs agents were informed about the suspicious bulk freighter by the United States. An investigation by the U.N. revealed that the Egyptians were actually the buyers of the weapons, an arrangement in which Egyptian business executives ordered millions of dollars of North Korean rockets for Egypt’s military while keeping the transaction secret.”
Can we actually conclude that from the information given FLEP? Recall that Al-Sisi overthrew the previous MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD Government of Morsi. Are there not players in the U.S. that still operate contrary to Trump’s wishes? The above statement implies that the transaction as “secret.” If El-Sisi was responsible, why would he have made the bust?
And your “shock” shot at Sessions (who has nothing to do with this post) is surprising. Maybe Sessions himself made “the collar.” How has sessions helped Egyptian businessmen with purchasing NorKo Rockets ???
My comment about Sessions had nothing to do with this but the fact that out of everyone in our President’s cabinet, Jeff Sessions was the last person I would have guessed as possibly going against our President. Hope your right about President el-Sissi.
I missed it. When did AG Sessions “go against” the President?
I hear you! I am just concerned that they will not investigate Lois Lerner and the IRS.
Flep: Did I miss out on evidence that el Sisi was complicit?
Gotta believe there are LAYERS to unravel … and a show to enjoy.
BlackKnightRides I hope your right! I hope President el-Sissi didn’t have anything to do with this.
I am totally embarrassed of growing the Great president of Egypt under the bus! After reading the responses to my post, I realized that has absolutely nothing to do with President el-Sissi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
throwing not growing!
Is there a possibility that President el-Sissi and President Trump are working together on this to round up the Egyptians working against el-Sissi and passing weapons through Egypt? If that is way off base, I can take criticism……
Sorry for piling on Fle, I forgot to refresh the page…..
Not at all! Sometimes I need a good kick in the ass 🙃
I was originally thinking this was a repeat story, but sounds like this is second time for Jie Shun. Same cargo type, same month, August , but 2016 ( under NK?) , now 2017 (under Cambodia?)
Mar 2017 article.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/01/asia/north-korea-arms-smuggling/index.html
Sink it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOH!!!!! I can’t believe that I clicked that link without reading it first!
CNN – I never click on CNN, GRRRRRRR
NK arms shipment dots connected to an old but puzzling story. Thanks.
So off topic:
In less than five minutes I have lost this page six times. Six times! I’ve added Ad Blocker and to no avail I keep getting kicked out. Plus, I have my own two cents to add to this thread.
I’ve cleaned my cache I don’t know how many times along rebooting. There is something wrong going on here, especially when this is the only site this happening too. I love my CTH and I want to keep coming here, but I’m getting so frustrated. Is there anything that can be done on CTH’s side? Anything? Anything I can do differently? It could certainly be my side as well even though I’ve been hearing others are having problems too.
Please excuse any grammatical errors since I am on limited time in writing this before it gets erased again.
Out of all of the places I visit, this is by far my favorite place for so many reasons. If anyone can help, I am here to listen. I am using my IPhone 6 for all of my CTH news.
Please help,
Ma’iingankwe
Ma’iingkwe I wish I could help you but I’m having the same problems and am very frustrated myself and I don’t know what to do either😡
Hi M, this won’t help your page reloading issues. (I have been experiencing to a lesser degree than you) If you type your post in “notes” in iPhone or Android then copy / paste to Reply, this may allow a speedier entry before the page reloads. Good luck 😉
LikeLike
I added Adblockplus to my 6 on Sunday and it solved the problems you are experiencing.
It’s free in the App Store.
Find free malware removal on the internet, download it and clean up your computer.
I use SpyBot and CCleaner. They both have free versions and work for me.
Am simply asking questions to have a better understanding of this situation….so don’t eat me alive. Still a bit confused. Maybe I need to go back and reread some history. Trump stopped the payment in July, but shipment wasn’t discovered until now(?) Once notified by US, Egypt customs took action & stopped it. (?) Why an assumption el Sisi was involved? Thinking of our own State Dept under Clinton, look at the mess of arms running we are still dealing with. Granted, O’ was colluding with Clinton in our situation, but does that mean el Sisi also did the same or do we know.(?)Maybe his (el Isis’s) response to PT action was a dead give away?
Carefully reread the article and the backstory links, then reread this thread, all of your questions have been answered.
The arrogance on the part the Egyptians is astounding.
PDJT always seems to have a back story. I have faith in him that he knows EXACTLY what he’s doing at all times.
The other advantage of sending Jared is that he actually talks to the right person. I phone call or email can go were it shouldn’t or be listened to.
“Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”!! Along with my favorite picture.
It always makes me smile…..
Someone asked, “who knew about this?”
My guess. NK. Egypt. And USA. Oh- and Cambodia.
A bunch of people were cut in on the deal.
These are the deals I keep saying are making congressmen wealthy, and, along with blackmail material, is what turns all congressmen to the uniparty .
Now, congressmen see the writing on the wall. They will all grab what they can before the jig is up.
Like insurance rates rising once obamacare looked like it would pass. Mad grab at the pinata .
I wonder if those Egyptian businesses are owned by another country or its nationals, say Chinese or NK? BC if Egyptian people running Egyptian businesses are buying arms for pass through to rogue militant groups, the face of global terrorism just got a whole lot uglier and fatter!
Read what Sundance has said, not what you think he has said.
This wasn’t al-Sisi, it was other Egyptians. I see two options for the weapons. They could be sold further down the line or they could be used against al-Sisi.
I don’t see this as al-Sisi buying them, because if he felt the need for them he could have bought them from the US.
Curious cat wants to know — Were those seized hidden weapons produced by N. Korea or were they provided by China or Russia (or whomever)…and were they provided before or after our friendly, lying enemies voted for sanctions against the little fat man?
The Boss…has Got this!
Hey T-Rex!
We understand its been a while, since you Took Orders, and Followed them.
Now is the time for You, to Understand who the Boss really is.
You were Given a commision.
So just follow through on it, with zero deviations please.
I can’t imagine why any shipments are allowed in or out of NK? Shouldn’t we embargo and inspect everything?
Sometimes I think a world leader like Al-Sissi knows about these undertable transactions, and sometimes I think a world leader like Al-Sissi is purposely left out of the loop for insulating reasons.
Don’t know enough to postulate either way in the ‘rocket man fast and furious caper’ written about here. Will try to learn, though. Love the treehouse!
Meant to add, PDJT knows what signs to look for. Politics is juss’ dirty business w/o laws to keep it honest.
Hahahahaha. Moving the cheese, and watching the mouse change direction. But every once in a while you have to press the little button that sends a couple hundred volts through its little feet just to regain its attention. I love these little dot connection pieces Sundance puts up.
