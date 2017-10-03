Remember That August U.S. Delay of $300 Million in Aid To Egypt?…

The Backstory Here Is Important – Those who travel the deep weeds of politics might remember back in August when the Trump administration delayed $300 million in economic aid to Egypt. The U.S. media made quite a fuss about it and claimed U.S. Egyptian relations would be stressed. Reminder:

CAIRO— Egypt reacted angrily Wednesday to the Trump administration’s decision to cut or delay nearly $300 million in military and economic aid over human rights concerns, a surprise move given the increasingly close ties that have bound the two allies since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Hours after the U.S. announcement, Trump’s Middle East envoy, son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Egypt as part of a Middle East tour to try to revive Arab-Israeli peace talks. He met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and later conferred with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry before leaving for Israel.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Cairo regretted the U.S. decision, calling it a “misjudgment of the nature of the strategic relations that have bound the two countries for decades.” The move, it said, “reflects a lack of careful understanding of the importance of supporting the stability and success of Egypt, as well as the size and nature of the security and economic challenges faced by the Egyptian people.”

It warned that the cuts may have “negative consequences for the realization of common U.S.-Egyptian interests.” It did not elaborate. (more)

Well, that was August. Now check out something that just surfaced, and pay attention to the timeline within today’s story.

(Western Journalism) In August, a cargo ship flying Cambodian colors sailed from North Korea with unknown cargo until it was intercepted in Egyptian waters and its contents sparked an international investigation. Upon entering Egyptian waters, the “Jie Shun” was seized by customs agents who discovered a cache of nearly 24,000 rocket launchers and components for 6,000 more weapons hidden beneath bins of iron ore. A United Nations report later called the interception the “largest seizure of ammunition in the history of sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.” According to a report in The Washington Post, Egyptian customs agents were informed about the suspicious bulk freighter by the United States. An investigation by the U.N. revealed that the Egyptians were actually the buyers of the weapons, an arrangement in which Egyptian business executives ordered millions of dollars of North Korean rockets for Egypt’s military while keeping the transaction secret. […] “These cover materials not only act to obfuscate shipments, but really highlights the way that licit North Korean businesses are being used to facilitate North Korean illicit activity,” Thompson said. U.S. officials confirmed that the discovery of the weapons shipment was among the factors leading to the Trump administration’s decision in July to freeze or delay $290 million in military aid to Egypt. (link)

Also, again, NOTICE THE TIMELINE. Remember that very first “unanimous” U.N. Security Council resolution that established the foundation for all of the Trump economic leverage that followed? Well?…. SEE HERE

“Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”!!

Knowing Predator Trump has spent a life dealing with business creeps who engage in the dark arts, and professional obfuscation of Machiavellian angles, makes it even funnier to read articles about people who think Predator Trump has been tricked… or something.

They can get this:

….Or they can get THIS:

The decision is always theirs.

