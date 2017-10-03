“Known Wolf” – Canadian Somali Terrorist Was U.S. Deportee Who Fled to Canada…

Oh my. This is awkward. The Somali terrorist who carried out the attack in Edmonton Canada, injuring five people, was originally in the U.S. and evaded deportation by seeking refugee status in Canada.

EDMONTON, Alberta (Reuters) – The Somali immigrant charged with attempted murder in connection with a weekend vehicle and knife attack in Edmonton, Alberta, was detained in the United States pending deportation before claiming refugee status in Canada, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is accused of running down a police officer with his car on Saturday night and then stabbing him repeatedly. Police said he fled before driving a U-Haul truck into four pedestrians during an attempt to evade capture.

Sharif was in custody in the United States for about four months in the summer and autumn of 2011, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman Lauren Mack said in a statement.

He was ordered deported to Somalia but released on an “order of supervision” on Nov. 23, 2011. Sharif did not appear for a scheduled meeting in January 2012, and efforts to locate him “were not successful,” the statement said.

Sharif “had no known criminal history at the time of his encounters with ICE,” the ICE statement added. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Sharif made a refugee claim at a Canadian border crossing in 2012 and obtained refugee status later that year.

In 2015, a complaint led police to probe Sharif’s alleged extremist ideology, but officers found no grounds for criminal charges after what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police described as an “exhaustive investigation.” (read more)

Advertisements