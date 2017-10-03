“Known Wolf” – Canadian Somali Terrorist Was U.S. Deportee Who Fled to Canada…

Oh my. This is awkward. The Somali terrorist who carried out the attack in Edmonton Canada, injuring five people, was originally in the U.S. and evaded deportation by seeking refugee status in Canada.
EDMONTON, Alberta (Reuters) – The Somali immigrant charged with attempted murder in connection with a weekend vehicle and knife attack in Edmonton, Alberta, was detained in the United States pending deportation before claiming refugee status in Canada, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is accused of running down a police officer with his car on Saturday night and then stabbing him repeatedly. Police said he fled before driving a U-Haul truck into four pedestrians during an attempt to evade capture.
Sharif was in custody in the United States for about four months in the summer and autumn of 2011, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman Lauren Mack said in a statement.
He was ordered deported to Somalia but released on an “order of supervision” on Nov. 23, 2011. Sharif did not appear for a scheduled meeting in January 2012, and efforts to locate him “were not successful,” the statement said.
Sharif “had no known criminal history at the time of his encounters with ICE,” the ICE statement added. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Sharif made a refugee claim at a Canadian border crossing in 2012 and obtained refugee status later that year.
In 2015, a complaint led police to probe Sharif’s alleged extremist ideology, but officers found no grounds for criminal charges after what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police described as an “exhaustive investigation.” (read more)
Be careful what you wish for. You just might get it.
Get em out out out!
Yeah, Justin Trudeau.
Just another fine example of the Reckless & Dangerous Obama’s Democratic Party
What goes around, comes around. You just can’t make this stuff up.
“What goes around, comes around” really? That’s usually a saying to describe something bad done to you deserves something bad done to me. Kind of missed the mark with that one IMO. No one other that Turdeau and his ilk are remotely happy with Turdeau’s direction when it comes to diversity.
Canadians voted for Trudeau and his policy. They now get what they deserve.
Oops!
Released?!
Released in 2011 under the watch of obunghole?
Him and how many others??
No words.
Lots and Lots.
Standard Operating Procedure for the morons that run our government although I believe that has changed under PDJT but not certain
And then he fled to Canada for asylum.
Wonder if he hung out/fled thru a sanctuary city?
Look at the bright side, at least he didn’t stay here.
Why would they keep him in federal custody for months and then just release him? What is an “Order of Supervision?” Who was supposed to supervise him? And why wasn’t he just sent home to Somalia during the time he was in custody? What is so difficult about that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would like the names of these anti-American immigration judges! Disgusting betrayals one after the other. Spit.
It is such a simple thing to setup an instant check of those seeking asylum to see if there is an outstanding arrest warrant in the US. Our LEO have a national database and I believe that if Canada was to ask they would be granted access to it. This is a self-inflicted wound; a stupid one at that. What did they think was going to happen when they advertise that the doors are open to anyone?
Canada has access to NCIC.
Diversity is our strength, says Justin Twinkle Socks, er unless of course it is our downfall….
“Diversity is our strength”
In other words, unity is our weakness.
e pluribus UNUM.
He was invited by Justin Castreau wasn’t he?
Two laps around the planet, a war under my belt and can report Americans view the world through rose colored lens of democracy. There’s a reason they’re third world…about 300 years behind the western progress.
Very true but the media tries to present these cultures as just like the USA. A number of idealistic young people have gotten themselves killed by going to these places believing the lies told by the media. The media even covered up the rape of their female reporter during the so-called Arab Spring. They intimidated her into silence because they want to maintain the fairy tale that these third world countries are just like us; they aren’t.
Please delineate the reason(s) why Americans are “third world”.
Meaning Somalia…but we are pretty close.
So tell us about it.
How will Justin spin this?
Media blackout to cover his ass… will not want to be seen as the weakest link on border security, especially after announcing persedutees would be welcome.
persecutees
Major fail but I wonder if he can comprehend it?
Thank you, Canaduh.
A lot of Americans seem to be blind to the fact that Turdeau’s insights don’t reflect Canadian grass root values as a whole. At least not mine and I find it sad that some posters, on this CTH site in particular, are quite ignorant when it comes to Canadian politics in general.
You’re right. I for one don’t follow, or know a lot about Canadian politics. Only about trade as it pertains to America…learned it right here on CTH. The thing is this, I’m really only interested in American politics as it pertains to the entire world as a whole.
Most politicians are masters at saying something that sounds reasonable while doing the worst possible bidding of their masters. Canada today is no different than the U.S. under Obama when a lot of people were and still are fooled by a total con man.
BVW,
You guys did elect this SON OF CASTRO. So stop harping and whining on here and do something about your elites.
A lot of Americans seem to be blind to the fact that Turdeau’s insights don’t reflect Canadian grass root values as a whole.
Considering The Boy Trudeau was elected by a majority, it seems he does reflect Canadian values.
Just like so many Americans elected a black man in order to signal their virtue e.g. “Look we can elect a black man, we’re not racist” etc Canadians elected a young supposed “progressive” to signal their virtue e.g. “Look at us, we’re inclusive, tolerant and love us some diversity” etc.
But don’t feel bad my dear Canadian and American cousins, we here in Australia are no different. A virus seems to have infected many of our citizens. The youth seem to be most susceptible. Like all viruses, this too shall pass. It’s just a matter of how many of us will suffer in the mean time.
ooops, my first paragraph above was quoting bverwy at 8:52pm. Sorry.
That’s true, but to be fair to Americans, a reasonable perusal through Canadian newspapers, TV news, and blog comments leads one to believe that Canadians are sanctimoniously liberal and solidly anti-American, even allowing for the bias of a liberal Canadian MSM. Obviously, that’s not true of everyone in Canada. There are plenty of wonderful Canadians who post here.
Regarding ignorance of other countries’ politics, there are plenty of people around the world who equate watching American TV and a couple of trips to Disneyworld or the Grand Canyon with being experts on America. I lived in London for over a decade, and found a great deal of broad stroke, superficial assessment of America, even among educated, well-traveled Brits. We could all do with more actual knowledge.
Obama, I still believe was not legally voted in, or reelected legally. But our citizens were to timid or stupid to ever bother doing anything about it. And I will clarify, mostly our leadership. All grounds for treason.
– why was this Somali piece of garbage ordered to be deported?
– who decided that supervision was a better idea instead?
– how does that person guarantee that those ordered to appear at a later date actually do appear!?
I would really like to know who is responsible here…..
This makes me sick to my stomach that the US and Canadian governments DO NOT have their citizens backs!
They are let go on the promise they will return. The honor system. Sometimes I think the dumbest of the dumb are Federal government workers
Because morality is so strong around the world that a promise still means something?, especially to a third world immigrant of questionable background and probably no documentation?
I wouldn’t blame the workers for following the policies of their bosses. This was a political directive from the top,
No, the federal workers are not dumb.
They are following orders to help destroy Western Civilization
it was SOP under Obama’s immigration policies
How to feel?
I mean – so many hate Trump, but he is right as rain.
Trudeau was just plan begging for injury to his own citizens.
Idiot, feel good, useful morons
My impression from the Canadians I interact with online is that when it comes to Trudeau, some folks are in the same boat that we were in with Odummer: Don’t like him but can’t get past the people who voted with their feelings and not their brains.
Rhea, Our situation is near hopeless.
The Canadian Media is nearly 100% government controlled, and in their charter it states that they cannot overly besmirch the Canadian government.
The CBC ( Canadian broadcasting corporation.) is State funded and is a Marxist/ socialist enterprise. ( twinkle toes) recently gave the CBC an extra $400,000,000 yep just gave it to them.
We have millions of good people in Canada, sadly that number is dropping rapidly. Primarily due Liberal policies.
As is the case everywhere. Wherever socialism/ Marxism goes it devours the host.
This is nothing new, I cannot remember the 18 th century French philosophers name, but he said something like “once folks know that they can get something with no effort from them. they will vote for those that facilitated it forever.” Kinda like your President Johnson and a certain group of your citizens.
You fine folks dodged a bullet, how many PDJTs are there kicking around, just waiting to take on the world. I can only think of one.
God bless PDJT.
> ordered deported to Somalia but released on an “order of supervision”… did not appear for a scheduled meeting
Spit.
The Elite think they can do no wrong until everything goes haywire.
Mr Trudeau, you have to be smart about diversity. Learn from your elder, President Trump, and only accept people who can support themselves, and not refugees who are only good for wasting welfare resources or blowing stuff up.
Virtue Signaling Globalists never learn. (judging by W. Europe, AND the U.S. for that matter)
The only solution is to vote them out of office.
“Wolf”. We need to find a new descriptor…this one is undeserving. “Lone Wolf”. Any Wolf. PFFT!!!!!
Ya know, it’s just like before WWII, when the elites adored the dictator of Nazi Germany, whom they were very careful to call oh-so-respectfully Herr Hitler in print.
Too bad the fatal foolishness of smug elites keeps repeating through history. One wonders whether they’ll ever wake up. Some, like tje former Edward VIII and his wife, never really do.
I bet Jusrin went out and bought himself a new pair of socks bc of how many ❤️❤️ and retweets he got from his message of tolerance & love.
This may seem like a silly question, but I’m dead serious… Could Chinese Communist money or the Saudi’s, maybe in combination with others, like George Soros – have bought off politicians in every Western country? What else to explain this need to bring in these 3rd worlders, who will willingly kill off your own countrymen, without even declaring a war? The willingness to allow it can not be explained any other way than to call it genocide.
I notice China, Saudi Arabia and Russia are not accepting any “refugees” on their soil.
China is practicing “Koran Control”, collecting prayer rugs etc.
http://nypost.com/2017/09/29/chinese-muslims-ordered-to-turn-in-korans-and-prayer-mats-in-extremist-crackdown/
Yes. Soros owns many, many, many politicians world wide especially in the West
Well, …as a Canadian I am aghast at headlines like the following;
https://www.thestar.com/news/immigration/2017/09/28/asylum-seeker-sues-federal-government-over-humiliating-5-year-imprisonment.html
So…like Omar Kadhr, he is suing the Canadian government…and with Trudeau as PM, this person just might win…taking our tax dollars.
Somalis, the gift that keeps on giving. Found this last year, from WND:
REFUGEES SENDING ‘SUITCASES OF WELFARE CASH’ HOME TO SOMALIA
FBI ‘won’t touch it’ for fear of offending Muslims
Published: 05/18/2016 at 6:59 PM
[snip]
Men and women pulling “suitcases full of cash” started showing up at Seattle’s Sea-Tac Airport last year holding tickets for international flights bound for Africa.
Transporting large amounts of cash overseas is perfectly legal. But it was who was carrying the money … and where it was going that caught the attention of law enforcement, according to a report by KING 5, the local NBC affiliate for western Washington.
Those hauling the cash-laden cases were Somali-Americans who’d come to this country as refugees. They routinely send money back to Somalia. And many of the greenbacks headed to the jihadist-infested East African country come from welfare checks the refugees receive from the U.S. government, compliments of American taxpayers.
Carrying more than $10,000 while traveling out of the United States is legal as long as the traveler declares it by filling out a one-page federal form.
http://www.wnd.com/2016/05/refugees-sending-suitcases-of-welfare-cash-home-to-somalia/
