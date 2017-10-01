Jihad in Canada – Edmonton Terrorist Attack Leaves Five People Injured…

EDMONTON, Canada (Reuters) – Canadian police on Sunday arrested a man whom authorities said they believe acted alone to carry out violent “attacks of terror” in the western city of Edmonton, injuring a police officer and four pedestrians with two vehicles and a knife.

A graphic surveillance video shows a Chevy Malibu hitting a police officer standing in front of a football stadium at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, sending him flying into the air. The driver gets out of the car and appears to stab the officer multiple times before fleeing.

A flag of the Islamic State militant group was found inside the Malibu, after the suspect ran off, said Rod Knecht, police chief of Edmonton, Alberta’s provincial capital.

The suspect, who authorities have not identified, was arrested several hours later following a car chase across a busy downtown street during which he intentionally sought to hit pedestrians, police said.

“To the best of our knowledge, this was a lone wolf attack,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson told reporters on Sunday. “There’s no immediate cause for panic or concern.”

U.S. national security agencies strongly lean toward the conclusion that the suspect acted alone, though they are still reviewing the matter, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a statement that called it “another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against.” Canada’s government said it would keep the terror threat level at medium, where it has been since late 2014.  (read more)

  1. Peter says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    The Canadian Parliament was warned BY AN ISLAMIC SCHOLAR watch this Parliamentary investigation, Canada is run by Loonies.

  2. USA loves Melania says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Has Justin cut the terrorist a check for 10 million dollars yet?

  3. georgiafl says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Islam is a cursed plague upon the earth.

    Its texts, actions, history are consistently human rights abusive, supremacist, slaving, misogynist, oppressive, intolerant and yes, racist.

    Islam is as Islam does.

    Here is what Islam has done in 2017 alone:

    http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017

    Same as it has done since its inception.

  4. Gil says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Trudeaus statement sounds like hes saying the hate is from all the bad cops who chased down the poor man out for an evening drive. That wasnt an isis flag, just a man scarf if he got chilly.

  5. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I’m on the border and know both places well. Despite Justin’s tweets on the matter, Canadian immigration policy has never been as much about ideology and compassion as it has been about human capital. With a huge land area and resources to be exploited, they needed the people.

  6. georgiafl says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    There was also an attack in France – two women were stabbed to death in a train station.

    There have been 31,828 documented deadly Islamic terrorist attacks since 9/11/01

    That is 5-6 per day for 16 years.

    Islam has been slaughtering people non-stop since it began.

  7. Just Curious says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Somehow, it is not surprising to me that the attacker has strong ties to Islamic faith. For you all liberals out there dreaming of your own utopia, continue to keep your heads in the sands to avoid facing reality is a new definition of insanity. As a matter of fact, it may be dangerous to your health if you do it too long. Making up another reality or fake news in an alternate universe is what you liberals do best, so keep on doing it and leave all of us alone.

  8. sundance says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:23 pm

  9. RedBallExpress says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I always like that one –
    “To the best of our knowledge, this was a lone wolf attack. There’s no immediate cause for panic or concern.”
    How could they possible know that? If they are wrong you could be next.

    • mimbler says:
      October 1, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Yes, after all, they had no clue about the one that just happened.

    • Q&A says:
      October 1, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Lone wolf here, lone wolf there, lone wolves everywhere.
      Doesn’t sound so “lone” to me.

    • georgiafl says:
      October 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      All are connected to ISIS and Islam has been one centuries-long bloodbath since it began.

    • keeler says:
      October 1, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Suspect used a U-Haul rental truck and a Chevy Malibu, which is happens to be a popular rental car.

      Whether one or both vehicles were rentals, the use of at least one rental significantly increases the odds this wasn’t a “lone wolf.”

      Think about it. For him to be a “lone wolf” he would either a) have the Mailbu stashed somewhere nearby the first attack, b) have risked returning to a “normal” location after the attack (which would be at or near the U-Haul rental facility or his home or c) risked acquiring it via theft or legal rental between attacks.

      Seems kind of difficult to pull off alone when you think about it, but a more detailed timeline and mapping of events would make such possibilities clearer.

  10. georgiafl says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    • booger71 says:
      October 1, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      Watch list?…Seems the police once again failed to watch him very close.

    • keeler says:
      October 1, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Somali and other sub-Saharan jihadis tend to use knives, and Arabic/South Asian jihadis tend to use guns and home-made bombs.

      • georgiafl says:
        October 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

        Which ones use Autos?

        • keeler says:
          October 1, 2017 at 6:38 pm

          I’m not saying these are hard and fast rules… “tend to” and “tend to.” Today’s Jihadi of the Day in France was North African, and so probably from an Arabic background, but he stabbed his victims.

          As I’ve repeatedly posted after each one of these incidents, these jihadists almost always fall into a very basic profile: 18-35, male, first or second generation immigrant, at least some college education, interest or experience with blood sports, a history of domestic violence and family estrangement, recent travel overseas, recent involvement with a “religious woman,” being the father of young children, transfer of significant financial assets to family before the attack, taking drugs or otherwise being a “bad Muslim,” prior petty criminal record”

          Additionally, I have noticed that Somali/sub-Saharan jihadis are more likely to use knives (St Cloud Mall, Russell Square, OSU attack, Edmonton) and less likely to use firearms and home-made bombs than their Arab and South Asian counterparts (Ft Hood, Nov 2015 Paris attacks, Pulse Nightclub, Greenwich Pipe-bomber, Boston Marathon, Manchester, London Tube, Brussels, and on…). Whether that is due to logistical or cultural factors, or some mix of both, I do not know. Perhaps sub-Saharan terrorists don’t have access to the type of networks provide the knowledge and resources needed to carry out more sophisticated attacks.

          But both groups seem to use vehicles.

  11. robins111 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Annnd its a muslim.

  12. mimbler says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    I don’t understand the concept of a watch list for people who aren’t citizens.
    If you have reason to suspect they are a terrorist, why wouldn’t you deport them?

    • adombom says:
      October 1, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      That would make to much sense

      • Lucille says:
        October 1, 2017 at 6:09 pm

        Exactly! Edmonton is the capital of Alberta. AB has a socialist premiere, Rachel Notley. As would be obvious to anyone with a lick of economic sense, she is an abject failure. However, she also virtue signals on a daily basis and loves her Muslims.

        You will hear no condemnation of the jihad this terrorist was on from the likes of her. It was the leftist collegians and grads not only from AB but also from the influx of liberals from the eastern provinces which put her in office. Certainly no one I know there voted for her.

        • wondering999 says:
          October 1, 2017 at 7:38 pm

          Her mom is U.S. from Massachusetts, and used to take her to antiwar rallies when she was a kid
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Notley
          “Notley credits her mother Sandy with getting her involved in activism,[11] taking Notley to an anti-war demonstration before she was even ten years old…Alongside her own family background, Notley has also cited her high school social studies teacher Jim Clevette as having made a lasting impact when it comes to her interest in politics. She has also claimed Jack Layton as being a personal hero.”

    • auscitizenmom says:
      October 1, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Remember this is a country that paid a terrorist who killed an American soldier and wounded another, in a country where we were fighting a war $10 million. 🙄 He was/IS the enemy. His father is a known terrorist.

      https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10679/omar-khadr-settlement

      • mimbler says:
        October 1, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        True enough.
        Even here, we put foreigners on a watch list rather than kicking them out. And the cost for those that are truly under surveilance is astronomical.

    • MTeresa says:
      October 1, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      None of us understand. We all are sittin’ ducks.

  13. Anne says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:43 pm

  14. georgiafl says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    WHAT!!!!

  15. POP says:
    October 1, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    At least Canada knows that the import thing is to keep importing muslim immigrants.
    You know it makes sense.

  16. Sandra-VA says:
    October 1, 2017 at 6:15 pm

  17. Monadnock says:
    October 1, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a statement that called it “another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against.”

    So, Justin….. we must remain ever vigilant against…… what does that mean, exactly?

    You know, one of these days, we little people, the very people who are dying in twos and threes and, from time to time, in 3000’s…. are going to finally realize that you are doing NOTHING to ensure that there will be no more dying in twos and threes and, from time to time, in 3000’s…. and that you couldn’t care less if we are dying since, after all, it’s WE who are dying not YOU…. and we are going to take matter into our own hands. I suggest you extract your head from your azz and do something concrete about this budding nightmare… like deport these 7th century murderers, or we will have no choice but to remove you and replace you with someone who actually gives a d@mn and does something so there won’t be a next time…

    My Lord this just frosts me!

  18. ACDoyle says:
    October 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The suspect has been identified as “thirty-year-old Abdulahi Sharif.” I was expecting “John Smith” or something similar.
    The U.S., thanks to Trump, has enacted sane vetting immigration policies to avoid replicating Europe but north of the U.S. border might soon become something similar.
    Vancouver and the surrounding areas for example have had a serious ” gang murder problem” for years (not as bad as Chicago) and almost all of the shooters are East Indian or Oriental gangs that exploit and recruit the youth of their communities to gain members. But the ethnicity of the shooters is never factored in to the problem except by a few courageous people in the community who were shot or beaten in the past. What these gangs do to people in the shadows is of little concern to the Liberals.
    Most of the people of these ethnic communities are decent and peaceful citizens but if someone identifies a major problem in any ethnicity their voices are either condemned or largely ignored for PC. Several “non-soldiers” in the gang wars have been killed or maimed but it goes on and on.
    ISIS could thrive in the tolerant naive open border Justinian society esp if he handcuffs CSIS and the RCMP.

  19. Daniel says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    What’s everyone so upset about? This is all part and parcel if life in the first world right? Diversity is strength. We should coexist and be tolerant. Right?

    A large number of us are secretly happy this happened in a way — we hope this is enough to wake people up. It’s not.

    Collectivists do not care about people. They care about the collective. Not too long ago, one of the EU bureaucrats lost a daughter to an imported Muslim refugee and he is reportedly still in favor of this. What does that tell you about what’s going on in their brains? If they don’t love their children, what chance does the rest of the world have?

  20. sunnydaze says:
    October 1, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Living near the Canadian border, I used to get Canadian TV. (90’s/2000’s)

    There was this bizarre show on that was modeled pretty precisely after “Little House on the Prairie” , but the family was a Muslim family that had moved into a small town of contemporary Alberta or Manitoba. It was right around when the Canadian gov. was starting or about to start their push for resettling Muslims in the area.

