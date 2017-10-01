Jihad in Canada – Edmonton Terrorist Attack Leaves Five People Injured…

Not the Amish…

EDMONTON, Canada (Reuters) – Canadian police on Sunday arrested a man whom authorities said they believe acted alone to carry out violent “attacks of terror” in the western city of Edmonton, injuring a police officer and four pedestrians with two vehicles and a knife.

A graphic surveillance video shows a Chevy Malibu hitting a police officer standing in front of a football stadium at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, sending him flying into the air. The driver gets out of the car and appears to stab the officer multiple times before fleeing.

A flag of the Islamic State militant group was found inside the Malibu, after the suspect ran off, said Rod Knecht, police chief of Edmonton, Alberta’s provincial capital.

The suspect, who authorities have not identified, was arrested several hours later following a car chase across a busy downtown street during which he intentionally sought to hit pedestrians, police said.

“To the best of our knowledge, this was a lone wolf attack,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson told reporters on Sunday. “There’s no immediate cause for panic or concern.”

U.S. national security agencies strongly lean toward the conclusion that the suspect acted alone, though they are still reviewing the matter, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a statement that called it “another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against.” Canada’s government said it would keep the terror threat level at medium, where it has been since late 2014. (read more)

#BREAKING The Edmonton terror suspect Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is a Somali national. Going through the Canadian refugee process. — Natasha Fatah 🏹 (@NatashaFatah) October 1, 2017

