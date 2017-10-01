Jihad in Canada – Edmonton Terrorist Attack Leaves Five People Injured…

Not the Amish…
EDMONTON, Canada (Reuters) – Canadian police on Sunday arrested a man whom authorities said they believe acted alone to carry out violent “attacks of terror” in the western city of Edmonton, injuring a police officer and four pedestrians with two vehicles and a knife.
A graphic surveillance video shows a Chevy Malibu hitting a police officer standing in front of a football stadium at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, sending him flying into the air. The driver gets out of the car and appears to stab the officer multiple times before fleeing.
A flag of the Islamic State militant group was found inside the Malibu, after the suspect ran off, said Rod Knecht, police chief of Edmonton, Alberta’s provincial capital.
The suspect, who authorities have not identified, was arrested several hours later following a car chase across a busy downtown street during which he intentionally sought to hit pedestrians, police said.
“To the best of our knowledge, this was a lone wolf attack,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson told reporters on Sunday. “There’s no immediate cause for panic or concern.”
U.S. national security agencies strongly lean toward the conclusion that the suspect acted alone, though they are still reviewing the matter, a U.S. official told Reuters.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a statement that called it “another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against.” Canada’s government said it would keep the terror threat level at medium, where it has been since late 2014. (read more)
The Canadian Parliament was warned BY AN ISLAMIC SCHOLAR watch this Parliamentary investigation, Canada is run by Loonies.
The Canadian Conservative Party is a neocon joke. They never restricted immigration at all during their 9 years in power. And they still got called racist by the CBC, Liberals and NDP.
And do you think our government is restricting these jihadists from being brought her by taxpayer paid VOLAGS?
And how many of these jihadists will also get amnestied under a DACA dreamer amnesty?
Just like the neocons here.
YES.
We a run by fools, and are doomed. Two more generations at most.
You guys are run by crooks bigly. Obama,Bush, Clinton, Trudeau etc all the same Masters.
PDJT is your, our only hope.
Actually, there are several million of us.
So agree, so let us Canadians take our country back, get involved in your local politics, vote in the local elections and let us do what the Americans have done and get the right man in the highest office. In Calgary, we can start with getting Bill Smith elected Mayor and change the Muslim influence in that office
I am so impressed with how this man took down the multi-culti senator at the end. Not to mention everything that was said before then. Well worth the time to watch this entire video.
Mainstream Canadian MUSLIMS mounted a revolt of sorts against Canadian Politicians who were bowing down before radical Muslims.
You know, the Muslims who immigrated to Canada to ESCAPE the nutty Muslims in their home country, only to find that Canada is giving the nuts the A-OK to pull the same sh*t up there in Canada.
Frankly, we’ve got the same problems here in the US. Virtue-Signalling Politicians who refuse to stand with people trying to escape Muslim Violence in their home countries.
The hate against Ayaan Hirsi Ali from American Colleges is a great example. Oberlin, etc. will not allow her to speak.
Has Justin cut the terrorist a check for 10 million dollars yet?
Islam is a cursed plague upon the earth.
Its texts, actions, history are consistently human rights abusive, supremacist, slaving, misogynist, oppressive, intolerant and yes, racist.
Islam is as Islam does.
Here is what Islam has done in 2017 alone:
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
Same as it has done since its inception.
I learned everything I need to know about Islam on September 11, 2001.
Trudeaus statement sounds like hes saying the hate is from all the bad cops who chased down the poor man out for an evening drive. That wasnt an isis flag, just a man scarf if he got chilly.
I’m on the border and know both places well. Despite Justin’s tweets on the matter, Canadian immigration policy has never been as much about ideology and compassion as it has been about human capital. With a huge land area and resources to be exploited, they needed the people.
Since 1974, when they had significant abortion legalization, to circa 2000, they have aborted over 2 million of their own population. Who would all now be working-age adults.
http://abortionincanada.ca/stats/annual-abortion-rates/
There was also an attack in France – two women were stabbed to death in a train station.
There have been 31,828 documented deadly Islamic terrorist attacks since 9/11/01
That is 5-6 per day for 16 years.
Islam has been slaughtering people non-stop since it began.
History, dates, links of terrorist attacks – http://www.thereligionofpeace.com
How is it being inclusive when youre dead?
Heh. Love the warning pylon, don’t slip on this jihadi!
SEVEN identities !!!??? Seven! How many more people like that and were they bought in France? How many people coming out of France with multiple ids and PASSPORTS?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know, but I believe we have something called a “Visa Waiver Program” with France and other “civilized” countries.
I believe it’s time we re-evaluate it.
I would say so!
ISIS is claiming he’s one of their Algerian agents.
Whenever I hear of Algerians, they seem particularly brutal. Something in their specific culture?
Algeria and France have a long colonial relationship, and the breakup was very, very nasty on both sides.
Why cover this POS? He doesn’t deserve any dignity.
Easier for the french to ignore a sheet than the face of terror and oppression.
Somehow, it is not surprising to me that the attacker has strong ties to Islamic faith. For you all liberals out there dreaming of your own utopia, continue to keep your heads in the sands to avoid facing reality is a new definition of insanity. As a matter of fact, it may be dangerous to your health if you do it too long. Making up another reality or fake news in an alternate universe is what you liberals do best, so keep on doing it and leave all of us alone.
Three bystanders and a dog and they do nothing to assist?
LikeLiked by 2 people
People react differently under extreme stress. These aren’t soldiers or trained first responders. They look like middle class people enjoying a Sunday morning, neither expecting or prepared for a terrorist attack. Assume they’re unarmed and possibly in some state of shock.
Personally, I would a) withdraw a short distance while keeping visual contact b) immediately notify LEOs as quickly as possible (which would probably be a 911 call) to report the incident or delegate someone to do so and then c) assess if intervention is possible and how to do so effectively.
Someone should have kicked that muzzie in the face as soon as he bent down over the cop with his knife in hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do Canadian police wear stab vests or bullet vests?
Needed a couple of armed Americans there to shoot his ass.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Count me in.
Head, forget his ass pew pew🔫🔫 just sayin’
Double tap🔫🔫 over and out 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Or a Police dog.
Cripers..and the officer was able to fight back and even get up? Cripers!
Did you see that coward back away, when he saw there was a stabbing.
That is why all people need to be permitted to carry!!!
I always like that one –
“To the best of our knowledge, this was a lone wolf attack. There’s no immediate cause for panic or concern.”
How could they possible know that? If they are wrong you could be next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, after all, they had no clue about the one that just happened.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lone wolf here, lone wolf there, lone wolves everywhere.
Doesn’t sound so “lone” to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All are connected to ISIS and Islam has been one centuries-long bloodbath since it began.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Suspect used a U-Haul rental truck and a Chevy Malibu, which is happens to be a popular rental car.
Whether one or both vehicles were rentals, the use of at least one rental significantly increases the odds this wasn’t a “lone wolf.”
Think about it. For him to be a “lone wolf” he would either a) have the Mailbu stashed somewhere nearby the first attack, b) have risked returning to a “normal” location after the attack (which would be at or near the U-Haul rental facility or his home or c) risked acquiring it via theft or legal rental between attacks.
Seems kind of difficult to pull off alone when you think about it, but a more detailed timeline and mapping of events would make such possibilities clearer.
Watch list?…Seems the police once again failed to watch him very close.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’re watching all right. The same video we just watched.
Somali and other sub-Saharan jihadis tend to use knives, and Arabic/South Asian jihadis tend to use guns and home-made bombs.
Which ones use Autos?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not saying these are hard and fast rules… “tend to” and “tend to.” Today’s Jihadi of the Day in France was North African, and so probably from an Arabic background, but he stabbed his victims.
As I’ve repeatedly posted after each one of these incidents, these jihadists almost always fall into a very basic profile: 18-35, male, first or second generation immigrant, at least some college education, interest or experience with blood sports, a history of domestic violence and family estrangement, recent travel overseas, recent involvement with a “religious woman,” being the father of young children, transfer of significant financial assets to family before the attack, taking drugs or otherwise being a “bad Muslim,” prior petty criminal record”
Additionally, I have noticed that Somali/sub-Saharan jihadis are more likely to use knives (St Cloud Mall, Russell Square, OSU attack, Edmonton) and less likely to use firearms and home-made bombs than their Arab and South Asian counterparts (Ft Hood, Nov 2015 Paris attacks, Pulse Nightclub, Greenwich Pipe-bomber, Boston Marathon, Manchester, London Tube, Brussels, and on…). Whether that is due to logistical or cultural factors, or some mix of both, I do not know. Perhaps sub-Saharan terrorists don’t have access to the type of networks provide the knowledge and resources needed to carry out more sophisticated attacks.
But both groups seem to use vehicles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keen observations. Profiling is a good thing.
Annnd its a muslim.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t understand the concept of a watch list for people who aren’t citizens.
If you have reason to suspect they are a terrorist, why wouldn’t you deport them?
LikeLiked by 12 people
That would make to much sense
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly! Edmonton is the capital of Alberta. AB has a socialist premiere, Rachel Notley. As would be obvious to anyone with a lick of economic sense, she is an abject failure. However, she also virtue signals on a daily basis and loves her Muslims.
You will hear no condemnation of the jihad this terrorist was on from the likes of her. It was the leftist collegians and grads not only from AB but also from the influx of liberals from the eastern provinces which put her in office. Certainly no one I know there voted for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her mom is U.S. from Massachusetts, and used to take her to antiwar rallies when she was a kid
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Notley
“Notley credits her mother Sandy with getting her involved in activism,[11] taking Notley to an anti-war demonstration before she was even ten years old…Alongside her own family background, Notley has also cited her high school social studies teacher Jim Clevette as having made a lasting impact when it comes to her interest in politics. She has also claimed Jack Layton as being a personal hero.”
Remember this is a country that paid a terrorist who killed an American soldier and wounded another, in a country where we were fighting a war $10 million. 🙄 He was/IS the enemy. His father is a known terrorist.
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10679/omar-khadr-settlement
LikeLiked by 2 people
True enough.
Even here, we put foreigners on a watch list rather than kicking them out. And the cost for those that are truly under surveilance is astronomical.
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of us understand. We all are sittin’ ducks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess they might be re-evaluating that conclusion…
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are 2 words in the english language that I currently have for the religion of pieces and every sympathizer in government, I am going to hold my tongue an be a lady.
WHAT!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These must be the ones Australia wouldn’t take that Obama agreed to accept.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SNEAKING THEM IN!!!
That is 100% not true. There are only approx 1500 being considered and they must undergo extreme vetting first. So far, only 50 have been given approval.
There is NO NEED for the USA to take any of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But the Breitbart story cited at JW says that once those 1500 are in, they will be eligible to bring in family members — that seems to be part of where Breitbart gets the “tens of thousands” number…
LikeLike
Robert is making the numbers up. Don’t don’t do that Bob or we aren’t any better than the left.
The number is 1250 maximum, some will be rejected.
Yep, that’s 1250 too many.
Rats – I hate it when conservatives put out false information. Taking him off my links list.
I only read about this this morning and not the whole article. But Robert Spencer might be referring to the fact that these refugees will be able to import their family through chain migration totaling well over 10,000. Whether they come in all at once or over time it’s still the same number. Very wrong..
No, you are putting out an inaccurate statement, POP. The story is at the Jihad Watch site, but comes from Breitbart. Also, it was not posted at JW by Spencer, but by one of the other writers there. And the headline at Breitbart seems to explain the “tens of thousands” number. Here’s the headline:
The first group of 1,250 mostly male Middle Eastern refugees is expected to soon arrive in the United States from Australia. The transfer of refugees comes after President Trump failed to shutter an Obama-era deal that could bring tens of thousands of the refugees’ family members to the U.S. in years to come.
The article isn’t by Robert Spencer but Christine Douglass-Williams. It was obviously a jump to publish by Jihad Watch. Spencer is accurate for the most part. Relying on Ann Corcoran and Breitbart to do the research isn’t always a wise move.
Likening Robert Spencer to the ACLU and their ilk is a bit over the top, don’t you think? And throwing him under the bus is certainly a victory for the domestic and international Left. The ACLU would love that.
Send them to Puerto Rico.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t we just send them to Puerto Rico?
At least Canada knows that the import thing is to keep importing muslim immigrants.
You know it makes sense.
LikeLike
Gee, I hope the Canadians won’t let this affect his refugee status application…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not making a very convincing argument.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a statement that called it “another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against.”
So, Justin….. we must remain ever vigilant against…… what does that mean, exactly?
You know, one of these days, we little people, the very people who are dying in twos and threes and, from time to time, in 3000’s…. are going to finally realize that you are doing NOTHING to ensure that there will be no more dying in twos and threes and, from time to time, in 3000’s…. and that you couldn’t care less if we are dying since, after all, it’s WE who are dying not YOU…. and we are going to take matter into our own hands. I suggest you extract your head from your azz and do something concrete about this budding nightmare… like deport these 7th century murderers, or we will have no choice but to remove you and replace you with someone who actually gives a d@mn and does something so there won’t be a next time…
My Lord this just frosts me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You need a black and white t-shirt like the San Juan Mayor wore the other day.
Trudeau could be vulnerable in the next election, unfortunately the opposition conservative party has just elected a new leader, Andrew Scheer who doesn’t seem to have any fire in his belly.
The suspect has been identified as “thirty-year-old Abdulahi Sharif.” I was expecting “John Smith” or something similar.
The U.S., thanks to Trump, has enacted sane vetting immigration policies to avoid replicating Europe but north of the U.S. border might soon become something similar.
Vancouver and the surrounding areas for example have had a serious ” gang murder problem” for years (not as bad as Chicago) and almost all of the shooters are East Indian or Oriental gangs that exploit and recruit the youth of their communities to gain members. But the ethnicity of the shooters is never factored in to the problem except by a few courageous people in the community who were shot or beaten in the past. What these gangs do to people in the shadows is of little concern to the Liberals.
Most of the people of these ethnic communities are decent and peaceful citizens but if someone identifies a major problem in any ethnicity their voices are either condemned or largely ignored for PC. Several “non-soldiers” in the gang wars have been killed or maimed but it goes on and on.
ISIS could thrive in the tolerant naive open border Justinian society esp if he handcuffs CSIS and the RCMP.
What’s everyone so upset about? This is all part and parcel if life in the first world right? Diversity is strength. We should coexist and be tolerant. Right?
A large number of us are secretly happy this happened in a way — we hope this is enough to wake people up. It’s not.
Collectivists do not care about people. They care about the collective. Not too long ago, one of the EU bureaucrats lost a daughter to an imported Muslim refugee and he is reportedly still in favor of this. What does that tell you about what’s going on in their brains? If they don’t love their children, what chance does the rest of the world have?
Living near the Canadian border, I used to get Canadian TV. (90’s/2000’s)
There was this bizarre show on that was modeled pretty precisely after “Little House on the Prairie” , but the family was a Muslim family that had moved into a small town of contemporary Alberta or Manitoba. It was right around when the Canadian gov. was starting or about to start their push for resettling Muslims in the area.
Here it is “Little Mosque on the Prairie” , set in (fictional) Saskatchewan and produced by the Canadian equivalent of our PBS, CBC. Great propaganda.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Mosque_on_the_Prairie
