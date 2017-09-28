“Alarming – Robert Mueller Blocks Congressional Oversight of FBI Involvement in Trump Surveillance…

The Weaponized Administrative State is Protecting Itself
A report from Reuters highlights the DOJ and FBI refusing to hand over documents related to the Steele Dossier on candidate Donald Trump, and the FBI (Via James Comey) involvement in assembling the content therein. However, the lede is buried in paragraph four of the article.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI are resisting demands from a Republican lawmaker to hand over documents about a former British spy’s dossier on purported Russian support for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, because the FBI has its own open criminal investigation, officials said.
The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas in August seeking “any and all documents” about both agencies’ dealings with former MI6 officer Christopher Steele, according to a letter seen by Reuters from committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Trump supporter.
Steele compiled the so-called Trump dossier, which Trump was told by FBI director James Comey contained salacious material about the businessman-turned president. Trump and his associates have said the dossier’s contents were false.
Law enforcement and congressional officials said that the Justice Department and the FBI were reluctant to comply with the demand for documents as the FBI had its own probe, under the supervision of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into U.S. allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign to tilt the November election in Trump’s favor. (read more)
This is genuinely much more alarming that might initially appear on first review. In essence the FBI is protecting itself from inquiry into unlawful conduct of the FBI.
People often talk about ‘conflict of interest’ in matters of personal or organizational conduct when the investigative apparatus itself is a participating entity into the originating issue. However, the FBI refusing to allow investigative oversight into actions taken by the FBI takes ‘conflicted interest’ concerns into stratospheric levels.
If the issue was simply a one-time request by the FBI to delay inquiry it might not hold the same level of consequence it does right now.
But when you combine this intentional action by Robert Mueller to block oversight into the potentially illegal action of a rogue agency with the previous actions within the DOJ as they relate to the IRS targeting, well, what you get is a stunning picture of a weaponized FBI apparatus attempting to avoid accountability.
A reminder on the IRS and FBI collusion, and the refusal of the DOJ to prosecute the IRS officials engaged in illegal targeting:
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the Department of Justice’s decision not to bring charges against Lois Lerner, former director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the IRS, whose own emails place her at the heart of the politicization of the IRS for the targeting of conservative groups:
I have zero confidence that the Justice Department did an adequate review of the IRS scandal. In fact, we’re still fighting the Justice Department and the IRS for records about this very scandal. Today’s decision comes as no surprise considering that the FBI collaborated with the IRS and is unlikely to investigate or prosecute itself. President Trump should order a complete review of the whole issue. Meanwhile, we await accountability for IRS Commissioner Koskinen, who still serves and should be drummed out of office.
Judicial Watch released 294 pages of FBI “302” documents revealing top Washington IRS officials, including Lois Lerner and Holly Paz, knew the agency was specifically targeting “Tea Party” and other conservative organizations two full years before disclosing it to Congress and the public. An FBI 302 document contains detailed narratives of FBI agent investigations. The Obama Justice Department and FBI investigations into the Obama IRS scandal resulted in no criminal charges.
The FBI 302 documents confirm the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) 2013 report that said, “Senior IRS officials knew that agents were targeting conservative groups for special scrutiny as early as 2011.” Lerner did not reveal the targeting until May 2013, in response to a planted question at an American Bar Association conference. The new documents reveal that then-acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller actually wrote Lerner’s response: “They used names like Tea Party or Patriots and they selected cases simply because the applications had those names in the title. That was wrong, that was absolutely incorrect, insensitive, and inappropriate.” (read more)
In October 2015 the DOJ announced it was dropping the investigation into the IRS, Lois Lerner, and the unlawful sharing of taxpayer data in the IRS targeting investigation surrounding True The Vote et al.
In essence, not only did the DOJ drop an investigation into the IRS – it also dropped an investigation into itself. The DOJ, via FBI, was part of the entire IRS targeting enterprise. Yeah, there’s a massive conflict there.
CTH stumbled onto the DOJ trail of evidence back in June 2014 when we reviewed one of very few disclosures given by Lois Lerner’s attorney William Taylor III. In a moment of clarity, which was not caught by the interviewer, William Taylor responded to questioning by stating that his client, Lois Lerner, was merely responding to a request from the Department of Justice, when she sent confidential tax files to the DOJ.
Taylor said Lerner didn’t know and sent them because Justice requested the documents: “She [understood] the donor information on Schedule B had been removed. In some cases, we later learned, it may not have been.” (link)
Lois Lerner sent the DOJ 1.1 million pages of 501(c)(4) tax filing data. Including a very specific set of “33 Schedule B attachment files”. The Schedule B’s were specific to Large Conservative 501(c)(4) groups operating and organized to oppose the agenda of President Obama.
The Schedule B’s include the donor lists of specific people and sub-groups attached to the 501(c)(4).
In essence the donor group or names of every person who supported the larger conservative group. These would have been “the opponents” President Obama outlined in the controversial “citizens united” Supreme Court decision.
For obvious reasons it is illegal to distribute that taxpayer data. It is primarily illegal because such information could be used to create a list of people in opposition to the executive branch; that is exactly what happened.
Lois Lerner sent the data to the DOJ just before 2010 mid-terms. The DOJ hid the connection for three years and did not admit the submission until 2013 when congress was about to find out through one of their IRS subpoenas.
The DOJ then claimed it was some form of miscommunication, merely a mistake. The DOJ claimed they did not expect to get the Schedule B information, and therefore never noticed it until the House investigation began.
However, Lois Lerner’s attorney, William Taylor, is clearly refuting such deniability. He said it was not a mistake, it was his client, Lois Lerner, fulfilling a specific request.
Hence, it became obvious, the House Oversight Committee was actually investigating only ONE aspect of the overall scheme. The larger scheme is actually within the investigating body, the DOJ itself, and where they came up with the idea.
Which brings us back to the conflict of interest issue: How can the DOJ conduct an investigation into unlawful aspects of the IRS targeting of specific 501(c)(4) groups, when the DOJ was the initiating body for the illegality they were seeking to investigate?
See the problem?
There’s a pattern here.
Today in their intentional refusal of the FBI/DOJ to release records of their involvement with the “Steele Dossier”, Robert Mueller is following a pattern of FBI and DOJ action to hide the unlawful behavior of FBI and DOJ leadership.
And Attorney General Jeff Sessions is doing what?…
Sessions certainly does not possess dominant genes. He’s a docile old fellow, with an impish grin, that after 9 months is really starting to wear thin. His recusal that came last March, shouldn’t mean that the DOJ doesn’t have to comply and the FBI can get away with being complicit. What the hell is going on?
Sessions must fire Mueller. Then he can resign.
He can’t do that. Watch………
What’s that I hear? ….. click…..ffffffssssssst…. Is that YOU Zippo?? The Big Ugly Trap is complete?
“It has begun” ~ Jesus
LOL! Love the disclaimer. I know you’ve been down this road before, Sundance.
Stay safe Brother. God Speed!!
I don’t like the disclaimer at all. Comey was the keeper of the crypt. Pogo Sessions has slid right into his place. I always loved Sessions, he fought so hard on immigration. But he is a disaster at AG. He has absolutely no will to fight. A lot of people on this forum defend him, hoping he is biding his time before opening a big can of whoop-Ass. I wish that were true. He is wasting time that belongs to all of us. We are paying him to do a job. He isn’t up to the task. He’s got to go. The sooner, the better.
Seems like it is time to send PT through what ever means our concerns that the “rule of law” needs to be applied to all.
the ONLY way this is ever going to be SOLVED IS WHEN WE THE PEOPLE RISE UP AND TAKE BACK CONTROL OF OUR GOVT FROM THESE FKING CORRUPTED TYRANTS AND CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS, NOTHING IS GOING TO GET DONE ON THIS FOLKS.
and it’s going to have to be ALL OF WE THE PEOPLE.
and we HAVE THE RIGHT AS A PEOPLE TO RESTORE LAW AND ORDER BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.
Its going to take a public hanging – or 20 – to get my trust back in our justice dept.
And then a repeat of said process for our fbi.
Ouch…that disclosure at the end there, SD is troubling.
WSB,
Scared the heck out of me, and I was already getting scared by reading all of the information he provided. This is scary stuff of what our government is doing and getting away with. Unfortunately, too many people are following like blind sheeple and are completely oblivious to this. They’re too busy listening to Maxine, Schumer, Pelosi and Warren that our President Trump needs to go away.
One of our Treepers got a kick out of the disclaimer, and said he’s done it before. So, I’m hoping it’s a joke, but I still see some underlying seriousness in there, humor or not.
Bloody hell, how do we fix this? Bring it to light for all to see for one. Contribute to Judicial Watch is another and there has to be something else, something bigger we can do. I’m so tired of this blatant disregard and disrespect to all Americans and our Constitution.
M, SD has commented that there were extortion or bribes fended off in the past, but I have never seen this.
Suffice it to say that we should all spread the word, especially on freecitizenpress.com, so this is exposed as much as possible.
During Zimmerman/Martin SD had some car issues while parked in a place one would think perfectly safe 😡
Now, you just made me nervous.
Session’s number one priority should have been to gain control of his organization.
If he’s done that, he looks like a black hat.
If he hasn’t done that, he doesn’t look competent.
I don’t know the answer, but I do know how it looks.
Appearances can be deceiving, time will tell.
I agree. Something tells me that all of this is linked to progressing two to three items in the Halls of Congress first.
THIS is why Congress obstructs:
They were COMPLICIT.
I DO believe PT has a game plan. {{wink}}
Judges!
We need all of PDJT’s Judges to get confirmed.
There are about a hundred of his appointments awaiting Senate approval.
That’s why he’s ‘making nice’ with McTurtle.
We gotta have Judges who will rule in favor of enforcing the Law.
And juries, too.
But that is even trickier, selecting jurors.
So what can PDJT do? he’s already said in Alabama recently “You’ll have to Ask Jeff Sessions”….. So How do we get heard? Now…. One might ask AND SHOULD ASK…
Why isn’t Bannon Gorka organizing #MAGA TrumpTrain to focus on this issue “IF” as he says it’s about draining the swamp and protecting Trump..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope they do. I would expect that they read the CTH.
did a search on Breitbart….. they have not done a thing on this.
I am truly at a loss when it comes to Jeff Sessions! WTF is happening under his watch? He is making himself an accomplice to this disaster. I would have bet my last penny that he was going to Drain the Swamp. Now I am actually starting to believe he may be the dam allowing the Swamp to remain intact. Please Treepers tell me why I am wrong. I would greatly appreciate it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Howie would say, I told you so.
Sessions was my desired pick for DOJ AG. I’ve been disappointed from day one yet hoping to be proven wrong.
I’d still like to be proven wrong, but it is a pretty feeble hope now.
Flep we can only hope since the swamp will not let Trump’s appointments be passed that Sessions has indictments at the ready and will implement them when the zippo is lighted. Trump has kept him for some reason but only he knows why. I will have to fall back on just trusting PDJT with this one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know how long DoJ/FBI investigations take so I have given Sessions the benefit of the doubt, but this scenario is a hugh red flag. I have no answer for this other than to take the actions at face value. In addition, considering Sundance’s Note, this gives greater concern.
Sessions is a beta male, he’s just too stupid or corrupt for this Trump administration
NICE note!
“And Attorney General Jeff Sessions is doing what?…”
Um… Last I heard, he was giving “free speech lectures”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance, sometimes its just not funny to tease about arkancide, especially when its about yourself.
What is this Jeff Sessions?
Some old hippie band lost 8 track studio album?
Why do you think he’s being funny…
Could this in any way be an intentional effort to keep Congressional Oversight Committees’ meddling fingers out of the investigation, and keep them in the dark as to what’s going on?
I still remember Trump (behind the scenes) saying that he thinks Mueller is doing a good job – and his meeting with Mueller just before Mueller’s appointment makes me think that Mueller is working with Trump.
Dunno.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe this is also the case.
sometime before the 2018 elections the bomb will drop.
MAGA
Ya mean the MOAB 😉
I pray so…
The fox and the coyote are “investigating” missing chickens in the hen house.
———————-
“When policemen break the law, there isn’t any law. – Just a fight for survival” – Billy Jack
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect and fitting quotes.
👍
So those that attacked Howie and myself and the others, for calling out Sessions, you have been given the dispensation by SD to also question Sessions.
Can’t wait for dispensation from SD re DACA amnesty. Maybe then the leg humpers can give it a rest.
What I never understood about their attacks is that Trump repeatedly and publicly criticized Sessions but we weren’t supposed to.
I’m not always right, but I call them like I see them.
So basically these DOJ creeps have been happy about the NFL “in your face” frenzy this week because folks will never hear the reports regarding this “haha in your face” corruption. How much more corruption are we suppose to take?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe that was done on purpose by Trump himself. After all he did start this in his speech in AL
As far as Sessions goes, yes he’s totally MIA as far as this is concerned. If you have watched the latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs, there is a small section dedicated to this subject. That question is getting louder and louder by several individuals as each day goes by. I guess this is what a Sessions recusal gets you.
How can anyone here continue to defend the DOJ under Sessions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think FBI and DOJ do not want to let people know that how corrupt the system is otherwise people will not trust the system anymore. It seems Mueller and Session are hiding everything so people would not know whole corrupt DC system and how both parties are connected. I hope PTrump knows what is going and his staff not hiding news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
____________
ROTFLMAO!
We passed that point a LONG time ago!
If they have ANY illusions that the American People ‘trust’ the ‘system’, then they are as wholly detached and living in an isolation bubble-world as the NFL kneelers and the Holleyweird looney-tunes.
This is theater of the absurd stuff!
We’re somewhere over the rainbow, beyond the sun, through the looking glass, definitely not in Kansas anymore, lol!
I’m beginning to lose confidence…..Howie’s lack of confidence has proven to be reasonable.
I am still going to look to President Trump for clues. If/when he needs to pull a trigger – figuratively speaking – on anyone/any thing at DOJ, he will.
I just do not see him being trapped by that bunch of weasels.
Shut investigation down, charge Mueller and ilk, try, and hang.
“My friends across the aisle”. The phrase has become nefarious. The familiarity of the swamp critters with one another prohibits them from doing anything that might reflect poorly on “The Big Fu**ing Club” (and you ain’t in it). They want this to blow over so they can get back to golfing and pillaging the American loot.
I’ve been critical of Sessions, and see no evidence that he wants the swamp drained. My hope that I am wrong is waning. He has been playing by swamp rules for far too long and I fear he has to many “friends across the aisle”.
Scathing indictment of modern America that the author’s note written above is necessary.
Attorney General Sessions Delivers Remarks at the Installation of Christopher Wray as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Washington, DC.
~
Thursday, September 28, 2017
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-sessions-delivers-remarks-installation-christopher-wray-director-federal
“Alarming – Robert Mueller Blocks Congressional Oversight of FBI Involvement in Trump Surveillance…
The Weaponized Administrative State is Protecting Itself ”
____________
Seems like a perfect opportunity for Trump to call “BS”, label Mueller as a rogue agent and launch a federal investigation into Mueller and his witch hunt.
Tear it up!
.
Lordy, Sundance.
You’ve been getting death threats, haven’t you.
I’m so sorry, man.
And you’re doing it all…for us.
Saying “thank you” doesn’t seem like enough.
But, THANK YOU.
And Robert Mueller was head of the FBI in 2010. In fact, until after Obama’s reelection in 2012.
Was he in on the whole IRS scandal? The info was requested by Holder. Maybe Mueller helped with investigating the taxpayers the IRS revealed to DOJ.
Speculation of course.
Session’s ability/willingness to expose and indict his former colleagues is certainly hampered by his own lack of “clean hands”.
Remember… He was a card-carrying swamper for a lot longer than he’s been AG.
