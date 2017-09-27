WaPo Pushes Propaganda Narrative Surrounding Puerto Rico Relief Efforts…

After the devastation created by Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is in crisis – everyone agrees with that overall sentiment. However, as we noted last weekend, the media reporting on the recovery issue is ridiculously politicized.
Hillary Clinton, her crew of sycophants, the democrats and their ideological leftist media cohorts are working earnestly to turn the Puerto Rico crisis into an anti-Trump false narrative. The media are exhausting themselves on propaganda instead of focusing on real issues of helping the people of Puerto Rico.
Today the Washington Post pushes a story of the U.S.N.S Comfort being ordered to Puerto Rico and claiming it was Hillary Clinton who forced the issue:
We saw this “narrative” coming last weekend and shared the ridiculous nature of it. The propaganda writer for the story, Dan Lamothe, needed to be challenged because it’s just false; and he even admits he knows he’s written a BS story.
The USNS Comfort is a 900′ (length) x 100′ (width) hospital. It was built by modifying a 1970’s era oil tanker (old hull design – non bulbous bow), and it weighs approximately 67,000 tons. It’s essentially still an old oil tanker in water placement design; meaning it needs a port to receive it on arrival.
Additionally, it takes approximately five days to activate Comfort into service. Fueling, supplying, and the engineering to prepare for ocean passage of a massive vessel is a lengthy process. She also needs personnel to arrive and stage etc. All said, the logistics and engineering takes five days prep time.
When CTH challenged the WaPo author, Dan Lamothe, about this factual “spin-up” time, and how Comfort was ordered to prepare PRIOR to Clinton’s tweeting about it, Lamothe admits Clinton didn’t have anything to do with Comfort’s activation.
“And stood down over the weekend rather than sent. Confirmed.” (link)
USNS Comfort’s activation was put on hold (“stand down”) because: A) there was no port that survived the storm in a capacity able to receive her; and B) the governor of Puerto Rico requested she not be sent.
Despite the misleading WaPo headline the author Dan Lamothe admits Comfort was activated prior to Clinton.
Then things just get silly:
That last response from Dan Lamothe tells you everything you need to know about journalists in general and WaPo writers specifically.
Notice how he intentionally left out the fact that USS Iwo-Jima and USS New York were on the Puerto Rico rescue mission: “because they returned to port in Mayport, Florida.”
Well, how exactly do supply missions work?
There comes a point where leftist propaganda just becomes silly.
Puerto Rico is an island. The first job is to get the ports open. Every single aspect of relief and recovery is dependent on getting all ports operational. Nothing matters more.
That is exactly what FEMA, Homeland Security (coast guard), and the U.S. Navy understood even before the hurricane hit the island. All assets were staged to ensure the first job was to get the ports open.
The relief lag, and any supply deficiency, is specifically related to the time it took (and takes) to open the ports.
Clueless Clinton Tweets about Hurricane Maria HERE
Navy and Coast Guard Amazing Work to Open Ports HERE
He(they,have) has no soul, makes me sick.
Again, the only way the story would be reported with the facts you include would be Trump tweeting about it, plus Sarah Huckabee reading a statement at the beginning of the daily press briefing. It’s really sad.
I get a kick out of it every time when these uninformed hack journalists fall into SD’s orbit. They flail away hysterically and end up dismembered.
It’s been sickening to watch this false narrative unfold. Right from the original doc. outlining what was being sent and when, to Clinton and the disgusting MSM lying about it not happening a few days later.
And now they’re gonna double down on their lies.
****Wish someone would re-post that original doc. sent out by the Fed. Gov., I don’t have it.****
And we all know why the Lying Left feels it HAS to grab the opportunity to do this. Puerto Rico is a Hispanic Island. ‘Nuff said. We’re all Racists.
Good news is this: The people who actually LIVE in Puerto Rico know Clinton and WAPO are LYING.
I would like to know how much JEFF BEZOS and his staff at WAPO has donated to relief efforts. Harvey/IRMA/MARIA. Most likely ZERO!
Trump needs a tweet storm pointing specifics of all actions on PR. The leftists are dying for another Katrina with POC. Best of all worlds for the Left. White supremacist lets POC die after man-caused Hurricane. Trump evil for being YT, for leaving Paris, and should be Impeached so that Hill can take her rightful place.
that is how nuts they are. You can’t talk logic to people who are either 1. paid to say the things they say or 2. are dumb as a rock
Yet another example why most of us avoid the MSM, the obvious lies and the intention to influence the truly gullible is sickening. No matter the facts, this propagandist is never going to be willing to admit that he either created or participated in pushing a completely false narrative.
In addition, even though the FEMA director explained this morning that the Jones Act isn’t needed, because the problem isn’t that there is no gas, but that they cannot MOVE it around the island due to the condition of the roads, John McCain is ascribing the failure to suspend it to the influence of shipping companies.
He posted a tweet referencing a TIME magazine article and then this:
And a helpful democrat has posted that Elaine Cho’s father is a shipping magnate.
I think there can be no doubt that McCain is on a scorched earth campaign to go after the President.
Yeah, But he’s dying.
NOT FAST ENOUGH!
https://waragainstallpuertoricans.com/2016/07/09/90-pounds-of-cocaine-discovered-on-a-boat-owned-by-the-family-of-mitch-mcconnell-the-majority-leader-of-the-u-s-senate/
Clearing the ports might be job one, but deploying amphibuous assault ships and/or helicoper carriers is job zero.
All of the nattering nabbobs of negativity refuse to understand that lag time in a response is inevitable because ships and aircraft can not be deployed into the disster zone until after the hurrican passses to ensure that they too are not disabled or destroyed bybthe storm.
Of course it should be pointed out that the same constraints applied to President G W Bush’s rwsponse to Hurricane Katrina. The choregraphed ballet of USCG, USN, and Texas and Missippi National Guard helicopers ferrying rescued people tonthe airport where scores of chartered aircraft were arriving to whisk them away was a masterpiece of disster response logistics.
$600 million buys a lot of propaganda…. Wonder when that contract renu’s?
It must be exhausting being so dishonest on a daily basis. The continual twisting of the truth would break any decent human being. These people aren’t normal.
The tweet exchange sounds like this guy was researching and learning about the facts as he was exchanging with Sundance. He knew he was wrong and was trapped in a public exchange. He probably didn’t know it was a BS story from the start. He just believed what he wanted to believe and tried to justify his beliefs with his story. It’s a leftist’s “feel good” story and Sundance just destroyed it for him.
Here’s the Washington Post defending Obama’s golf vacation during the Louisiana floods last summer:
“And, as has been documented ad nauseam, there’s really no such thing as a vacation for a president of the United States.“Presidents don’t get vacations — they just get a change of scenery,” Nancy Reagan famously told critics of her husband’s regular trips to the family’s ranch. Work, especially in this digital age, follows you around.
Still, it’s worth noting this moment. And that’s because it speaks to Obama’s unique and long-lasting commitment to not playing by a core rule of modern politics: making at least some decisions based on “how it looks” and/or “how it will play.”
And
“That’s why Obama won’t break off his vacation in Martha’s Vineyard — or stop playing golf on said vacation — to travel to Louisiana. Because he believes he can monitor the situation as well — or better — from where he is. And that the sole reason to go to Louisiana is for the theatrical piece of politics, a piece that he not only rejects but detests.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/08/18/heres-why-president-obama-isnt-stopping-his-vacation-to-visit-the-louisiana-flooding/?utm_term=.47744edd0341
The “this is Trump’s Katrina” meme is out there and they hope all this isn’t because of the people being “brown”. Florida and Texas are going well and they can’t let this crisis go to waste.
Exactly. They’re counting on people’s ignorance of the unique situational challenges in Puerto Rico. Instead of reporting honestly on what those challenges are and how the government is working on overcoming those challenges (and as a result give the people of Puerto Rico hope that help is coming), they’re pushing a scare mongering narrative.
Good link:
Dispelling the Myth that Trump is ignoring Puerto Rico & the US Virgin Islands:
I suppose this was inevitable. PDJT and his administration have handled the rapid fire of hurricanes (and other issues) with such aplomb that it became necessary to start creating Fake News. Grateful for SD’s push back against the WaPo nonsense on Twitter.
That must be why Hillary didn’t go either.
Once this Puerto Rico mess is cleaned up can we PLEASE dump these damned U.S. Territories. We have enough challenges trying to take care of the real U.S. There are 16 of them mostly based on legacy military needs.
American Samoa
Guam
Northern Mariana Islands
Puerto Rico
U.S. Virgin Islands
Bajo Nuevo
Baker Island
Howland Island
Jarvis Island
Johnston Atoll
Kingman Reef
Midway Islands
Navassa Island
Palmyra Atoll
Serranilla Bank
Wake Island
It is an issue of maintaining strategic depth and strategic reach. Possessing these territories enables the US to support military operations in distant parts of the planet and denies a potential adversary the use of these bases to attack the US. Maintaining this network of territories is far less of a military and economic drain than maintaining our network of entangling alliances.
Sure, but PR is likely more trouble than it’s worth and should’ve been granted independence decades ago. I still don’t understand why we’ve never done so.
Trump put up a naval blockade on the Clinton’s to keep them from raping on what’s left of PR
That would be really funny if it weren’t so sad regarding what they did to Haiti.
Let the PR bonds collapse, no bailout. Let the holders get ten cent on the dollar.
That island’s government is corrupt to the core.
No more bailouts.
We still need Guam. The military does need it. Can’t speak for the others
It doesn’t have to be a U.S. territory to host the U.S. military. I mean, Germany, Qatar, South Korea and Japan aren’t U.S. territories. Or Cuba, with Gitmo, for that matter.
Benghazi survivor responds to Crooked Hillary:
You are so right Sundance. Sending the Comfort down there does nothing more than the ships already there. The fact that we only have 2 of these ships is because they are of little use to the military. The LHD ships are far more helpful.
The corrupt media is like the person with B.O. and his best friend hasn’t told him yet.
Clinton needs to shut up. I have 1 word for her as it relates to relief efforts – HAITI
Now go away you corrupt POS.
And take your bootlicking media with you.
They are trying to put Trump into a no-win situation. They don’t realize that will never happen.
So Clinton pushed for the Comfort to go. Trump sends it. But he sends it not because Clinton told him to, but because it’s the right thing to do and was being looked at in the grand scheme of supporting PR. Trump could care less about Hilary and what she suggests.
I said on a FB in response to a post that linked this story: “The Comfort was already in the works to be deployed. Trump would have been stupid if he let his dislike for Hillary stop the deployment.”
