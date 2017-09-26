Outstanding Work by U.S. Coast Guard on Port Recovery In Puerto Rico…

The majority of people who are providing media opinion on Puerto Rico recovery efforts really don’t have any understanding of the scale of the logistics involved when the impact zone is an island.
Hurricane Maria destroyed hundreds of vessels in and around the various PR ports making entry and exit into harbors a maze of submerged vessel and sunken debris avoidance. In addition, the ports’ infrastructure systems (power, utilities, docking equipment, pump stations, fuel depots, etc) were severely impacted, and in many ports 100% wiped out. Buoys, markers, harbor-lights, towers, all gone – completely destroyed.
Puerto Rico is an island, so bringing in relief supplies by cargo ship is the only way to deliver massive tonnage of supplies, heavy equipment and material needed to begin any restoration and recovery effort. Without ports those supplies cannot be offloaded. Especially think about fuel shipments. See the issue?
However, in a stunning feat of skill, ingenuity and determination the harbor entries have been mapped for navigable passage by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard while simultaneously the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been working on the land-based side of the port infrastructure. [The major port of San Juan was opened Sept. 23rd.]
All of this is happening while the Dept. of Defense is leading FEMA efforts and providing U.S. marine units, fixed wing and helicopter, to deliver supplies to the hardest hit areas.
The U.S. Coast Guard has 13 cutters and 10 aircraft working on this mission and are working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Navy. Their ability to open these ports is a remarkable feat of logistics and speaks to the incredible coordination between the Dept. of Defense and FEMA.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/553727
Here’s the current status:
SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard continues the hurricane response Monday in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with 13 cutters and 10 aircraft.
Crews continue working to reopen affected ports and waterways to help the flow of humanitarian aid and resume maritime commerce. Reopening affected ports enables critical fuel supplies and commodities to flow into the port and be distributed throughout the affected regions. The Captain of the Port and his team will continue to work around the clock to get these port assessments completed and open as soon as it safe to do so.
Our personnel, aircraft and cutter fleet have mobilized from throughout the Atlantic Area, bringing with them port security presence, humanitarian aid to augment our Federal Emergency Management Agency and Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency partners, as well as command and control capabilities while our shore based units in Puerto Rico continues to reconstitute their infrastructure,” said Rear Adm. Peter Brown, commander of Coast Guard’s District Seven. “Our newest National Security Cutter James along with our fast response cutter fleet, medium endurance cutters and seagoing buoy tenders mobilized quickly following Hurricane Maria to fulfill these missions and will continue to do so.”
Cutters responding are:
- Coast Guard Cutter Cypress – Homeported in Pensacola, Fla.
- Coast Guard Cutter Elm – Homeported in Atlantic Beach, N.C.
- Coast Guard Cutter Diligence – Wilmington, N.C.
- Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Coast Guard Cutter Forward – Portsmouth, Va.
- Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Coast Guard Cutter James – Charleston, S.C.
- Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Coast Guard Cutter Venturous – St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Coast Guard Cutter Valiant – Jacksonville, Fla.
- Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Coast Guard Cutter Yellowfin – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Multiple fixed wing and rotor wing aircraft have responded from Air Station Miami, Air Station Clearwater, Fla, Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C, and Air Station Borinquin, Puerto Rico.
The following is a port condition update for the ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
♦Guayanilla, Puerto Rico – Open
- Exception: Peerless Oil open w/ restrictions – Daylight transit only
♦Tallaboa, Puerto Rico – Open
♦Salinas, Puerto Rico – Open
♦San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit Only
♦Fajardo, Culebra, Vieques – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit only
♦Guayama, Puerto Rico – Open with restrictions
- Tug/barge only
- No deep draft vessels
- No vessels greater than 500 gross tons
♦St. Thomas, East and West Gregrie Channels, U.S. Virgin Islands – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit only
- VIPA-Homeport Pier Virgin Island Port Authority
- VIP A- Sandfill
- WAPA – News Station
- Tropical Shipping
- Crowley
♦Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit only
♦Red Hook, St. Thomas – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit only
♦Cruz Bay, St. John – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit only
♦Limetree Bay, St. Croix – Open with restrictions
- Daylight only
- Draft less than 45ft
♦Krause Lagoon, St. Croix – Open with restrictions
- Daylight only
- Draft less than 45ft
♦Frederiksted, St. Croix – Open with restrictions
- Daylight transit only
All other ports remain closed. Information can be found at the Coast Guard’s Homeport Web site.
seaboard marine has at least one contract, the National Glory, which left for PR last week…to all those affected many prayers and safe passage to all vessels
“Incredible job by U.S. Military” (and by extension President Donald J. Trump)
…and that’s why you are NEVER going to hear anything but bad news and lies about the US Governments response to the hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.
Rock, the website of one of the local papers in PR has announced President Trump will be going there next Tuesday (Oct. 3rd).
I still have not seen anything about that in the Lame Stream Media websites.
Let’s see how the left reacts to this, if they even report it…
I hate the media with the fire of a million suns…
Someone needs to update Hilary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why? She’s not worthy of our time, let her continue in her slumber to dig her and the libs’ hole a little deeper.
She should go back to the wood
How much money has the very rich Clintons sent to Puerto Rico for relief?
“The majority of people who are providing media opinion on Puerto Rico recovery efforts really don’t have any understanding of the scale of the logistics involved”
The majority of people who are providing media opinion have no understanding of any other practical task more complicated than making toast, so at least they demonstrate the virtue of consistency.
I know they’re often playing games, but the frequency with which the media seems baffled by stuff the Average American can understand is truly amazing.
We aren’t Average Americans.
We ARE Americans.
FIFY 😊😊🇺🇸🇺🇸
(Now WP is really going wonky. I have doublechecked spelling of my e-addy and my name, but my WP-assigned Avatar has changed completely. Even after rebooting!).
OMG then the Avatar posted correctly!! Wonky wonky WordPress 👹👿
Hey! I bet a few can insert a pre-measured cup into a Keurig coffee maker!
Awesome job!
I am in awe
Sundance, when you see how real Americans work, it infuriates me more to see the disrespect for this country the NFL has. God Bless our men and women in uniform.
Thank you for your service!
I just had some idiot on Twitter tell me the work done by FEMA and our military on behalf of Puerto Rico has nothing to do with Trump. ‘Trump has done nothing for PR’. The stupidity is astonishing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ask your twitter buddy if Bush “F-ed” up in response to Katrina and its impact on New Orleans.
LikeLike
America responds. As Secretary Mattis said, “I’m the Secretary of Defense and I defend this country”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make America Great Again!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/20/making-marine-recruitment-great-again/
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only way the American people will ever know all this: if Trump himself calls a press conference and comes out and reads your article to the press. ’cause right now the media is all about concocting a big fake new Katrina story, truth and reality be damned, just to score political points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They want to make it about race….that’s Hillary’s point, and of course the medias.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coasties literally save my life at sea.
Thank you for all you do!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Michael, your kind words mean more to me than you can imagine…
Cutters Dauntless (WMEC 624), Lipan (WMEC 85), and Sitkinak (WPB 1329).
Coasties do what they do not for fame, or fortune, or any other such irrelevant things.
They do what they do because it is the right thing to do. It is their calling.
With every person I helped rescue from certain death, I smiled. I was giving them another chance at life. That is all that counts.
And I will never ‘take a knee’.
Live a long and full life, my friend. 🙂
Amazing what great Americans can accomplish when then work hard together. May God bless the USA and may God bless these people for everything that they do. Proud American!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!!! 🙏
Unless I am mistaken, the first ship pictured above is LHA-3 USS Belleau Wood. She has had quite a career. My last tour in the Navy was in Atsugi, Japan 1993-1995 and she was in Sasebo, Japan.
https://www.navysite.de/ships/lha3.htm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for keeping the record straight. Leftists are hellbent on distorting facts to fit their narrative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the people of PR saw the Stars and Stripes on the horizon,they knew help has arrived..Not an ANTIFA flag,not an Isis flag ,the American flag.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, God almighty our Father in Heaven 🙏
The ingenuity, skill and strength of our military cannot be overstated.
All at the direction of OUR President 🦁
I cannot imagine the horror with anyone else as president and will promptly remove that thought from my mind!
God Bless America 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
CNN roundtable just stated that PDJT and the government hasn’t put much effort into PR like it has in Texas and Fla, and mention that PT hasn’t been as focused on PR underhandly implying PT doesn’t knw that PR natives are American citizens,and that he should be going sooner rather then later(Tuesday).
Had to stop myself from swearing at the T.V.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shut it off and keep it off!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
very few people watch CNN and the #s are declining
LikeLike
They are going to go nuts when he goes to PR next Tuesday.
Or they will refuse to cover it.
Damn communists…
LikeLike
I am amazed by the number of people who don’t seem to realize that these places are ISLANDS in the Caribbean, and not places that truckloads of supplies and bus loads of aid workers can drive to in a matter of hours.
LikeLike
“The majority of people who are providing media opinion on Puerto Rico recovery efforts really don’t have any understanding of the scale of the logistics involved when the impact zone is an island.”
President Trump could have lifted Puerto Rico out of the way the hurricane, put it back with nobody on the island knowing it and the media would complain that he didn’t communicate effectively enough with the Puerto Rican people.
Then they would have call him a white supremacist…
The Left, Uniparty, Bain Capital, MSM and Globalist are trying everything in their power to convince the world that our President doesn’t care about Puerto Rico and their current circumstance. The problem for them is that the Governor and Mayor of San Juan are painting a totally different picture!
Here are two POS from the Uniparty that call themselves Republicans!
But HERE is the reality!
Our President decided to slap the Uniparty, Left and MSM around with these tweets!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just blasted Ben Sasse on Twitter. Told him to get his news from somewhere other than CNN as far as the disaster relief for PR. Disgusting manchild should be horse whipped and sent packing back home in disgrace. So very tired of these wannabe Presidents chiming in with half truths and sniping replies!
LikeLike
Thanks for posting about this, Sundance.
The lying media is going out of their way to ignore the truth about this.
Pres Trump started getting the relief effort under way even before Hurricane Maria hit.
But the leftists on social media are saying that he is “doing nothing”.
That’s because the leftist media is not reporting on what’s been going on.
The Decepticon Media is a danger to this country, the way they lie and let people get all stirred up as a result of their lies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile witness the spectacle of mass idiocy taking the knee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This proves Coulter’s point that Trump could have had the Wall half built by now if he had mobilized our military resources for the task beginning on Day 1 of his Presidency.
LikeLike
>>The Left, Uniparty, Bain Capital, MSM and Globalist are trying everything in their power to convince the world that our President doesn’t care about Puerto Rico and their current circumstance.
It more seems to me that they’re positioning for a future push to get Puerto Rico financially saved by the US as an apology for the storm doing it in. And PT’s reference to the bankruptcy is his taking a position that Puerto Rico needs to take responsibility for its past financial mismanagement. Democrats taking their traditional position to put all responsibility on other people. PT, if not Republicans, taking the position that people have responsibilities they can’t shirk. I’m not sure who I would bet on winning in the coming laws that will push money in that direction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM is getting a lesson on what a real logistics man can do.
