Kneelers Booed: Patriots Fans Rain Down Boo’s Upon 20 Hate-filled Players (video)…

Approximately 20 New England Patriots football players decided to showcase their hatred for America and took a knee during the National Anthem. The Foxborough Massachusetts crowd rained down a chorus of angry boos. Watch:

As many people are observing, this expressed and visible hatred for the USA is not going to end with a good outcome for the NFL. The league and liberal idiots in charge can try and hide from this, and the media will do everything possible to avoid reality, but the backlash is only going to get much worse and the NFL has only itself to blame.

The financial value of the NFL is dropping quickly.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

I wonder what this BRAVE American would give to stand on his OWN two legs just ONCE MORE for our #Anthem? #MAGA #NFL pic.twitter.com/3AVqnAlu3F — DONNA WARREN 🇺🇸 (@DonnaWR8) September 24, 2017

