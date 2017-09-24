Kneelers Booed: Patriots Fans Rain Down Boo’s Upon 20 Hate-filled Players (video)…

Approximately 20 New England Patriots football players decided to showcase their hatred for America and took a knee during the National Anthem.  The Foxborough Massachusetts crowd rained down a chorus of angry boos. Watch:

As many people are observing, this expressed and visible hatred for the USA is not going to end with a good outcome for the NFL. The league and liberal idiots in charge can try and hide from this, and the media will do everything possible to avoid reality, but the backlash is only going to get much worse and the NFL has only itself to blame.

The financial value of the NFL is dropping quickly.

393 Responses to Kneelers Booed: Patriots Fans Rain Down Boo’s Upon 20 Hate-filled Players (video)…

  1. Smoking Lizard says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Let’s organize a boycott of just one week…say Week 8… Just imagine if half the stadiums are empty and ratings drop 50% for that one week! Things would change immediately!

    Who’s on?

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Next week. The week after, and all weeks.

    • noritadek says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      My husband is a fan of football and we used to watch the College on Saturday and the professional on Sundays but for the last year (since the stupid 49rd kneeled) we are not watching any more games. It’s a disgrace what is going on and they are so stupid that they think they are going against Trump when in reality, they are going against our Country and our values.

      • jogreggre says:
        September 24, 2017 at 6:08 pm

        And note, the players protest is to support Black Lives Matter, which is not only responsible for the assassination of 12 police officers, but for the spike in violent crime in 25 of America’s largest inner cities due to the Ferguson effect, i.e. police are crippled thanks to the anti-police rhetoric and distrust sowed by BLM, and consequently, gang leaders and drug dealers become emboldened and increase their terrorism of inner city residents. BLM members have also burned down millions of dollars of mostly minority owned businesses. Notice that these professional athletes never protest the horrific Black on Black crime in our inner cities because even that subject is prohibited among the politicians who are and for decades have been exploiting Black Americans.

    • thevolunteeronline (@TVOvols) says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      Next week’s games are going to see massive drops in TV ratings.

    • Grandpa M says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      Have not watched the p*ssy football league for 3 years and the NBA for over 10 years.

      • hillbilly4 says:
        September 24, 2017 at 6:02 pm

        This is ANOTHER Grandpa who agrees with you 100% NFL and NBA are pathetic Hollywood elites. Not in my house. There are sooo many things to do with my time: grandkids, hurricane cleanup chores, good books to read, the list goes on. Without the NFL and NBA on my list…I even cut cable-tv. I am $75/month richer…in a way I should Thank the NBA and NFL for helping me save money. No cable-tv, no sports merchandise, no game tickets…why this might become quite fashionable. Haven’t missed football or basketball – at all. Its all hype anyway. Goodell is basically perverting the NFL and gets by with it. Maybe his name should be ‘Badell’. Jerry Jones better get the NFL back on track.

    • guru1966 says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      Make it a boycott of one decade, and you’ve got yourself a deal.

    • LKA in LA says:
      September 24, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Like the one today? So many people showed up regardless of the thug behavior. Why go? Country over football! Boo’s do not get it. Why did they not walk out?

  2. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    video/1

    • andi lee says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Kind of like our Congress, gets paid, $174,000 min to $200,000+, gives themselves raises & bonuses, works only 180 days +/- a year, takes off during the day to jog, gym, play softball, partiscipate in protests, etc. Plays insurance agents for their constinuents, and gives themselves an insurance waiver. Uses insider trading for unheard of *deals* and funnels to family & friends.

  3. tuskyou says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I posted this earlier in the open thread:
    I’m sitting on the beach in Hilton Head. A couple sets up their stuff within hearing distance. They settle in and the first thing they start talking about is taking a knee in sports. Husband says “they don’t have freedom of speech at work “. The wife says” I’m sick of everything being political, I just watch for entertainment”. Won’t be long folks….

    They moved on to other topics and swimming but it just goes to show people are tired of this crap.

  4. smadallib says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I’ll ask the question that no one else has. Was it all black players that “took the knee” and disrespected the flag that many of our forefathers died to protect? Are they being anti-American or racist? Are all non-black Americans racist or are all racists black? I’m confused.

  5. Trumppin says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Rasmussen POLL: 34% Are Less Likely to Follow NFL Because of Protests #BoycottNFL lost over1/3 of its’ audience

    • FofBW says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      This poll was taken BEFORE PT’s tweets on the NFL.

    • LBB says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      “Sixty-three percent (63%) of Americans say they follow professional football on television, in person, on the radio or through other media at least occasionally in a typical week, with 39% who do so once or more per week. Thirty-five percent (35%) say they rarely or never follow the sport.

      Among those who follow the NFL at least once a week, roughly 30% say they are less likely to do so now because of the increasing number of player protests. Only eight percent (8%) say the protests make them follow the league more.”

      This poll was taken last Wed/Thur.

    • PDQ says:
      September 24, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      that be translating into lots and lots of $$$$$$$$$$$$$

  6. andi lee says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Zuckerberg *promised* congress he’d behave! (I’ll try to find it!)

  7. beachgrammie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Finally have cable on post-hurricane and realize how much better off I was without it hearing the Faux daytime talking heads opine like POTUS had erred in this. Faux yapper thinks POTUS should have the owners and players convene at the White House to discuss how to handle this amicably. Crazy. I can only imagine how the other channels are yapping.

    Here’s a better idea — NO team at the White House that allows anyone to participate in this type of disrespect for the country.

  8. Thecleaner says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Heres an idea. It seems that the NFL its players and sponsors are engagimg in, supporting and promoting anti American activities.
    Maybe Trump should do an Obama and sic the fbi ane irs on them. Investigate the teams, the league the owners their friends and associates to see if any subversive or criminal activity is or has ever taken place…very Mueller like investigation… I would pay to see that show

  9. HM says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    When these ignorant prima donna, show-boating athletes disrespect their country, their flag and their anthem, it sickens me. The USA like every other human enterprise has not always been perfect but it has done more good in this world than any other country in history and is continuing to do so in the fight against ISIS, North Korea etc. When these fools kneel or protest their own country without any clear and cogent reason to do so, I see random images of admirable American efforts in the world like the great “This is a Hero” poster shown here or the 6 Marines hoisting the flag at Iwo Jima. (3 of the 6 Marines—Strank, Block and Housley, died shorty after raising the flag of freedom from fascism and tyranny.)
    I also see the Stars and Stripes struggling to abolish slavery during the American Civil War. African American Union Sergeant William Harvey Carney was rightfully awarded the Medal of Honor years after carrying the Stars and Stripes flag and rallying the troops when the original flag bearer was killed. William reportedly said proudly, “Boys, the old flag never touched the ground.”
    Whether the words were said or not, the sentiment has been there countless times in history by Americans fighting for their country. It is despicable that these “protesters” choose the flag and the anthem to protest. Not one of them would enjoy living in a world without the USA.

    Picture of Carney at– https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/1075726/

  10. burnett044 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    in the long run it is about race…a cop found not guilty of a black persons death….
    on and on it will go..

    protest protest …

  11. Ivehadit says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Dear NFL team owners,
    You have every right to run your business as you please so long as you are not breaking any laws. But know this: YOUR CUSTOMERS DO NOT LIKE THE PRODUCT YOU ARE SELLING. And therefore, consistent with their rights, will NOT be buying it any longer. And they will be demanding that their taxes NOT go to your enterprises in any manner, shape or form whatsoever. (Why they were in the first place is beyond me)

    And lastly, a new league will be formed. And Rush Limbaugh will be the first new team OWNER.

    Just wanted to give you a heads up. Best of luck.
    /sarc

  12. Dora says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Ah, so that’s what they are protesting.

  13. codasouthtexas says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Good idea!

  14. Abster says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Is that a joke? Goodness gracious, I feel certain he is anxious to lose some patients.

  15. growltiggerknits says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    What I love about this mess is that President Trump, trolled them all. He got under their skins. They are furious and are acting without thought. The Liberal Hollywood stars egging them on see a way it to give POTUS the finger. To the players it’s a way to get street cred and avenge disrespect.

    To Americans it’s a disgrace and a disrespect to our military, our Veterans and to our way of life. So in thinking they are showing President Trump who is in charge they have been ticked off a cliff.
    Once again POTUS applies a little sunlight and we see reality more clearly.

  16. Sandra-VA says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Here are the REAL HEROES:

    http://sportscanada.tv/invictusgames2017/#

    You can watch them live at the above link. There are several channels to choose from.

    Invictus Games

  17. mickeyhamtramck says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Years ago fans felt annoyed with exorbitant prices at stadium food venders. The “rebellion” against it spawned “tailgating” in order to defy the greedy vendors. Most people this Sunday already planned or bought tickets. Not much change YET. The free “bread and circus” entertainment to numb-down the Romans before the collapse of their Empire needs to be revisited in study. Gradual expansion of the tailgating penny-pinching will eventually creep to the stadium ticket booths. $400-500. for family or a small group will,get old in a hurry. Dick and Jane and kids might see it spent more wisely. It’s all about the big bucks, Mr. Owner, Mr . Media, Mr. Tattoed Tight End. You’re spitting on your country, flag, and related veterans.

  18. Regina says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:47 pm

  19. Michael Eugene Thornton says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Until this is cleared up, I am done with professional sports. No more ticket or concessions $$ and no more TV $$. Bet they get OUR message fairly quickly!

  20. Howie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    DIRECTV Customers: Today is the last day to cancel NFL SUNDAY TICKET for REFUND

  21. PDQ says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    PLEASE America – stop supporting these communists.

    National Anthem Singer At Detroit Lions Game Ends Song By Kneeling

    https://www.weaselzippers.us/358254-national-anthem-singer-at-detroit-lions-game-ends-song-by-kneeling/

  22. POP says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Hmmm……don’t let some facts offend, the truth shall set us free.
    Blacks are 15% of the US population. Black males between 15 and 60 years old are less than 7% of the population.
    They commit 52% of the murders in the US each year, mostly on other Blacks.
    White players really should be protesting the massive disproportionate violence that Black males bring to the USA.

  23. RJ says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I spent the afternoon hiking in the beautiful Laurel Highlands of western Pennsylvania. Sure glad I had the chance to be in the outdoors! By the way, I don’t watch the NFL anymore – gave it up a couple of years ago and I don’t miss it at all. Guess I’ve taken “a knee” when it comes to watching proessional football.

  24. Kjf says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    The National Anthem has nothing to do with respecting the military. That is a stupid agreement. Its about the Unio of 50 free and independent States and all that has been sacrificed and accomplished. The NE Pats are dead to me. Which means there are no teams in the NFL worth watching.

    • Kjf says:
      September 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      Sorry about my bad spelling. I would blame the phone and fat thumbs, but i was lazy in school with spelling.
      Agruement not agreement and Union not unio

  25. joeknuckles says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    OT, but there’s a pretty interesting livestream going on right now out of Berkeley.

  26. Regina says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:03 pm

  27. HM says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    These foolish kneeling players (and now anthem singers) are following their revered radical leader, Colin Kapernick who wore “Cops are Pigs” socks and Che Guevera T-Shirts. The stupidity of some people is mind boggling.

    Note-The annoying never ending ads at the top have made this site difficult to post. It flips back to the top.

