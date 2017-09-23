An Island in Crisis – Puerto Rico Devastated by Hurricane Maria…

Puerto Rico has been devastated by Hurricane Maria. CTH can confirm there is almost no communication with the majority of those impacted by the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria. Local officials are using satellite phones to gain residents the ability to contact their friends and family in the U.S. mainland. Critical infrastructure has been severely compromised. Cell phone service is sporadic to non-existent.
Adding to and amplifying the problem was a general dependency on government assistance, by a large portion of the population, for basic needs prior to the storm. The comfort of dependency has now worsened the desperation of the people on the island.
(Via Fox News) A humanitarian crisis grew Saturday in Puerto Rico as towns were left without fresh water, fuel, power or phone service following Hurricane Maria’s devastating passage across the island.
A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Gov. Ricardo Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said.
“Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It’s at capacity,” he said, crying. “We need someone to help us immediately.”
The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan.
Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home.
“I need to get there today,” Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. “Not tomorrow, today.”
Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. “This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,” he said.
A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday afternoon as the water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller.
Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm’s way.
The governor said there is “significant damage” to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. “We don’t know how long it’s going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,” Rossello said. (read more)
The U.S. military is the tip of the spear in attempting to get aid and supplies to the residents in coordination with FEMA and emergency officials. CTH had numerous conversations today with teams trying to get as much into the island as possible.
The leadership of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Expeditionary Strike Group 2, met with key leaders with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico National Guard to plan and coordinate for Hurricane Maria response efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense (DoD) is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards)
I am starting to seriously look at retirement places and I have crossed off every island and every area within 15 miles of the Atlantic coast (not going west to the left coast either). I love the beach but this year has proven that I am just not living there.
I need to look at the budget again to figure out what I want to cut to donate to the PR relief effort.
Thank you for caring about them, Maria. Thank you for taking it personally. I have friends with family still there. Please continue to pray. God does more through prayer than we can understand.
Do they have a charity they recommend down there? I usually do Salvation Army.
Samaritan’s Purse Bringing Relief to Puerto Rico and Dominica After Maria Wrecks Islands
For retirement checkout big lakes. We moved to near Jordan Lake in NC (I hate water so I can not tell you the benefits.) Good hospitals and reasonable cost of living.
Have you looked at Maine? Don’t get hurricanes up there, but you do have winter.
Beautiful area for about 3 months of the year. I don’t like cold!
We would love to have you in AZ!
They do actually get hurricanes, it’s just very rare. NH had some serious damage in the 1960’s from a hurricane.
We had Camille (1969) and Agnes (1972) in western Pennsylvania although they were not nearly as strong as they were when they hit down south. Lots of rain, though – LOTS of rain…
I’ve lived in Maine for 30 years and will die here. It’s a beautiful state with ocean, lakes, mountains, farmland and great weather. I like the cold as it’s so clean. You can always turn up the heat or put on more clothes. You can only take off so much when it’s hot without getting arrested! Today it’s too warm for September in the 80s. We have the best healthcare in the nation according to some report I saw recently. People are wonderful too especially in the many small towns. The city of Portland is great for restaurants and music. It’s a big state with only 1.3 million people.
Tallahassee FL has a great climate, affordable, quiet smaller city, close enough to the beautiful Gulf beaches, but not too close. Do have the occasional tropical storm pass over, lose limbs, trees and power for a while every 10-15 years, but no danger of flooding.
What is really going to hurt Puerto Ricans is that unlike in Texas and Florida, the Puerto Rican utility company, and in fact the government itself, is already bankrupt. The utility company was already having to work on repairs from Irma, and now it is all destroyed again.
Perhaps it would be best to wrap the bankruptcy and the repairs all up into one and have the federal government buy up the company through Eminent Domain, get the island running again, and then sell off the company again in an IPO in a few years.
Puerto Rico seems to want to be the Welfare State of America and just live of the fat of America… The way they have mismanaged their government affairs is so telling and disgraceful.
If the federal government came in and bought the utilities, they could fire every manager in the company, and replace them with managers from other utility companies, say Florida Power and Light, which has won prestigious international awards for their management.
But we all know if the government purchased the power company it would still own it for 100 years and the island would have to depend on candles for light. The managers would not come from Florida Power and Light but from DC. Their salaries would have to be in the millions even though they know absolutely nothing about running a power company.
You hit it right on the head.Another corrupt welfare state having both hands out hollering gimme,gimme.
Finally….someone has exposed the truth about PR, the Utility and the Govt. are so crooked, and have forever. Check the salaries and life styles…the money sent from congress for the repairs of the power plants goes into the hidden bank accounts, they don’t pay their contractors….so we the taxpayers cough up money….over and over.
Nit any different from any other democrat governor controlled state. All the same.
Forgot to mention that PR doesn’t hold a candle to CA. The people of PR are victims of democrats running the show.
Let’s not get the federal government buying any more private businesses please. That never works out well. There’s a deal to be worked out between the bondholders and the Puerto Ricans. Congress can develop a plan to back the loans that will be needed to rebuild critical infrastructure. In the mean time, we just need to pull out all the stops to get them food and drinking water. We probably will need to park a carrier down there to use as a staging area. Maybe it could even be used to supply basic electricity needs to hospitals? They are nuclear these days.
When I look at the photos of wrecked power lines, I have a question.
I know that it is expensive to run phone and utility lines underground.
It’s much more aesthetically pleasing to not have lines strung across the landscape, but people who know more about this usually tell me that it is cheaper to string lines on poles above ground. Very expensive areas often have the lines buried underground.
Wouldn’t Puerto Rico have been better off if their lines had been buried, instead of strung on poles that are knocked down by the wind? Wouldn’t this also be true in tornado country?
I don’t know much about this topic so please don’t jump on me if I’m wrong. I would just like to understand more about it from people who know more about utilities, phones etc.
I don’t know a lot about building, but do enjoy reading about different housing themes. I’ve seen videos of “hurricane proof design” homes that were built to withstand hurricane winds, and here’s a link about concrete home designs from Florida, intended to create insurable homes for Gulf areas that were wrecked by Katrina. NOTE I don’t know anything about these and this is not a recommendation; I’m just interested in what is possible, and learning if it works, or not. One of my cousins came safely through Irma in central Florida, in a cinderblock house with 1-inch thick plastic hurricane shutters on the windows.
http://www.builderonline.com/design/a-hurricane-proof-concrete-house-with-a-designers-touch_o
“… the ForeverHome prototype is a traditional, shotgun-style New Orleans home that costs about $175,000—“turnkey,” Rogge says, with everything. It costs about 30 days to cast and deliver, and it can be erected and weather-tight in about 40 hours. At the moment, the size is limited to about 1,200 square feet, but the company is working on multi-level designs.
“The company believes this house is a game-changer not only because it withstands hurricanes, looks like a normal house, and has an attainable price point, but also because it means that homeowners will be able to afford homeowner’s insurance premiums. After Katrina, Rogge says, insurance in some cases were almost four times the national average. “Now premiums in these Katrina areas will be much more in line with the national average, which is about $2,000 to $2,800
“Topsider Homes” made in North Carolina. Again, I know jack about this topic, I’m just interested in what people might say about it, who know more
http://www.topsiderhomes.com/hurricane-proof-homes.php
“Topsider Homes have withstood many of the most devastating hurricanes, including direct hits from hurricanes Irma in the Virgin Islands and Florida Keys, Andrew in the Bahamas and Florida, Hugo, Ivan, Katrina and Rita along the Gulf Coast. Each Topsider Home is custom designed and engineered to withstand high winds and to meet or exceed building codes in all coastal and hurricane-prone areas. And while no home is totally hurricane proof or storm proof, Topsider’s record of storm safety and survival over the decades is extremely impressive.”
More: “Hurricane proof house plans”
http://www.wisehomedesign.com/hurricane-proof-house-plans.html
“Key Component #3: The Wall System and Protection from Flying Debris
This is where ICF walls really shine. Their ability to resist airborne debris is astonishing. Read more about how concrete walls stood up to wind-driven debris in conditions exceeding 250 mph winds…Recently, engineers at Texas Tech University conducted tests that compared the impact resistance of concrete wall construction to conventionally framed walls. They created conditions that simulated a tornado with 250 mph winds. This speed is greater than 99% of all tornadoes in the US and much higher than winds speeds in even the worst (Category 5) hurricanes.
“They found that concrete wall systems (such as ICFs and concrete blocks), had the strength and mass to resist the impact of wind-driven debris. However, the wood-framed walls did not stop the debris from going through the walls completely. Click on the video below to see this test in action.”
I have been reflecting a lot today. Many were in my prayers before these disasters , and now the needs are many. I wish I was physically closer to help, so like others, I have had to be resigned to prayers and making contributions to Samaritan’s Purse. I see those who can get the resources there are. I am thankful for lives that have already been saved and will be saved.
Special prayers for Treepers who have needs still, whether by storms, illnesses , healings and the like.
The one thing that can never be destroyed or taken away from you is your salvation , so I am at peace for those who know God’s love, but I equally pray for those who don’t.
Prayers are a powerful help.
Amen!
Amen, LBB.
Amen 🙏
I received my ship out dates to help rebuild Irma with Samaritans Purse at first I was
going to be sent to Texas, then Irma hit. So now I will be in the Keys the first two weeks of October.
This is devasting and I will sign for this relief effort as well.
Thank you, grandma, for your selfless assistance to those in need
You are a beautiful model of what Americans do!!
❤️
The first thing I saw when I turned the TV on about 2 hours ago was the fact that the dam had broken. I couldn’t bear to watch it beyond that first scene.
St. Louis Cardinals’ premier catcher, Yadier Molina, is from Puerto Rico and has family still there. He has established a GoFundMe account with the goal of reaching $1,000,000. Let’s contribute to Yadie’s effort AND Samaritan’s Purse and Matthew 25 Ministries — all entities that will get your money to the people of Puerto Rico
I haven’t seen a report that the dam broke. Only 6 homes evacuated.
As of 7:14:
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/article175081366.html
This is hard to hear, I hope they can figure out a plan for recovery.
I am glad to have found out about Samaritan’s Purse from here back when Harvey hit.
We’re all in debt it seems, not sure what kind of industry is in Puerto Rico and if they can balance their budget at some point.
I pray for the victims’ loved ones for God to comfort them in their grief and for all the places that have been affected by these hurricanes. Mexico, too, I think they are still in rescue.
Wikipedia source on Puerto Rico:
“Its economy is mainly driven by manufacturing (primarily pharmaceuticals, textiles, petrochemicals and electronics) followed by the service industry (primarily finance, insurance, real estate and tourism). In recent years, the territory has also become a popular destination for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions), with a modern convention centre district overlooking the Port of San Juan.”
Thank you, Grandma. I figured they would have some tourism, but for an island that size, I wondered if they produced anything and what kind of GDP they had. I’m sure the situation seems hopeless right now.
Hopefully the U.S. will be able to lower our debt, too.
Kaco, this is a very sad situation. Puerto Rico couldn’t manage it’s affairs prior to the hurricanes. There is going to be lots of suffering. An almost unfixable set of problems. Globalization has set up many places for this type of heartbreak. They can’t afford and don’t have the ability to rebuild the civilization that they had.
Sundance – guess I’m just thinking what many others are thinking: “Please don’t go.” You are our leader here and – with your guidance – we can do MUCH MORE for the precious people of PR than if you go there. The Marines have GOT this. We can uplift them and all of PR in prayer. I know you are absolutely fearless. Let us keep you for MANY more years. Thanks. Prayers continuing.
http://dailysignal.com/2016/04/15/puerto-ricos-liberal-mismanagement-should-not-be-rewarded-by-congress/
We also need to pray that those who have been ensnared by the liberals which led to dependency and the road to bankruptcy now learn to also be self-reliant too. Puerto Rico was a mess already before this recent horrifying devestation. So much to pray for.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2016/01/18/puerto-ricos-debt-crisis-cant-reward-fiscal-failure-with-bailout-bankruptcy.html
http://rednationweekly.com/bankrupt-puerto-ricans-now-want-bailout-statehood/
Put them to work rebuilding, teach them as necessary what skills they need, what they can use in the future.
That is a Biblical premise also. And they need to be willing partners.
We live by this:
Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him (he will feed himself) for a lifetime.
I love Puerto Rico and my heart is heavy for what the people are facing and will have to cope with for many months to come. I’m sure that the devastation that will be revealed will be astonishing in its breadth. 3.5 million people stuck on an island through the storm and through its’ aftermath is unfathomable.
I wonder how we can possibly get there to help or if going there would even help. All I know how to do is cook.
I live in Florida possibly a mile from the Atlantic and feel very blessed that my condo was undamaged and by some miracle never lost power, so even my refrigerator was spared! I was able to drive away from the possibility of destruction, even though it was a 20 hour nightmare to do so. These poor folks had and have no means to escape.
Thank you for this thread, Sundance.
While my BIL’s family is safe, I worry for all on Puerto Rico.
Panic and desperation.
God be with all, the residents, as well as the responders attempting to bring vital resources to the Island.
Please God, hold them in the palm of Your hand 🙏❤️🙏
I’ve had contact with people down in PR. The government is establishing control of all fuel resources to be used by the government first. They have established alcohol sales prohibitions until further notice. The government is insane – democrats all.
Sundance, with all of the large disasters lately, would you mind posting a list of supplies for a bug out bag for 3 days/person and the brands you can recommend including the bag, military or not? I have earthquake supplies but havent made bags and I should get on it asap.
I think having a pro advise on it would be beneficial to all of us. And any extra recommendations for kids or pets? Thank a bunch if you can make time.
Gil…..you might want to start with reading our “Preparedness 101” guide in the right sidebar…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2011/03/29/preparedness-101-the-very-basics-%e2%80%93-by-zmalfoy/
It’s an excellent article…made even better by the addition of the many Treeper comments.
Oh thank you. Will start there! 🤗
Puerto Rico slide into a welfare state 40 years ago. It’s more able citizens are now residents of New York. It isn’t reasonable to deal with a complete and total rebuild of all infrastructure, housing, government and parks. The Democrats used corruption, ignorance of governance, ignorance of infrastructure repair and maintenance, no rule of law, and democrat fiefdoms to led to this debacle, so we are led by Chuck Schumer to an easy decision, Free Puerto Rico. A new addition to the countries recognized by the UN. End any US welfare, voting rights, indict anyone involved in the bond sales, and send cash and humanitarian aid to those left on the island( if we can’t identify who is or is not there- we have one useless government). Take care of the needy, and wrap it up. BTW, just like Hawaii( asking to be a free country) in our future, just eliminate all disaster relief to condominiums, time-shares, restaurants, motels and hotels.Tell the UN it is your problem, Puerto Rican terrorists already killed too many of our innocents, whatever Obama thinks. Also, stop paying UN dues by 50%.
It looks like the huge, 1,000 ft dish antenna at the Arecibo Observatory has been damaged almost beyond repair. The 5 ton, 100 ft across focus point which was suspended 500 ft above the center of the radio astronomy antenna crashed down into the main dish during the storm. Though locals say it can be fixed, with all the other problems facing Puerto Rico right now it is likely that the facility will sit idle for a very long time.
https://www.space.com/38242-arecibo-observatory-hurricane-maria-damage.html
