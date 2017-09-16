Horsepucky News Courtesy of Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal…

This stuff is beyond ridiculous at this point. Remember, there are trillions of dollars at stake and all of the vested financial interests, writ large, have positioned themselves to do anything possible to draw down the support for President Trump’s ‘America-First’ agenda.
Don’t kid yourselves or sell your intelligence short; it ain’t about Donald Trump per se’, the opposition is against the policies of President Donald Trump. Trump’s ‘America-First’ policies are adverse to the interests of multinational corporations and the multinational financial institutions who underwrite those corporations. Yes, this includes Rupert Murdoch, aka “Mr. Wall Street”, the proprietor of the Wall Street Journal and all around self-indulgent billionaire.
The latest approach is for the Wall Street Journal to write an article about Trump reconsidering pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement based on, wait for it…. the conversations with an “EU official”. Un huh. “International Climate Officials” they say. Ohhh… Journalistic standards now dispatched and not even an inquiry to the White House prior to publication. Go figure. {{{eyeroll}}}
Seriously folks, if we want to help President Trump and the agenda we voted for, then inoculate yourself -and your family- from this ridiculous corporate media ‘gaslighting’.
It’s lower than fake news, it’s horse-pucky news.
If President Trump was flinching, if president Trump was even positioned toward the place where flinching begins, I swear to you CTH would be all over it bluebottle flies on a flattened possum. He ain’t, and we’re not.
COMMENT – “I’m not an educated person. I never graduated high school. I got my GED because the Army wouldn’t let me join without either a diploma or a GED. Went to basic training at Ft. Benning when I was 17. Did a tour in Iraq when I was 18 and 19. It was not a pleasant experience. After my tour, I got discharged for what I will euphemistically call “medical reasons”, if you catch my drift.
Hard times followed. I was basically homeless for a while. Lived in a friend’s van for about a year. I felt like that guy in that “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” movie when he said, “Things just seem to get worse and worse and nobody knows what to do about it”. I felt like the Forgotten Man. I was hopeless. My spirit was crushed. I had pretty much given up.
That all changed for me in June of 2015. I saw a man and his beautiful wife come down the escalator. I saw a man who, like me, was as mad as hell. And he really really wasn’t going to take it anymore. I saw a man who stood up fearlessly against everything that was wrong in the world. I saw a man who gave up a life of luxury to be slandered and threatened every day. I saw a man who was a cheerleader, not for the lobbyists and donors, but for people like me. I thank God for sending this man. Things were getting worse and worse alright. But here was a man who knew what to do about it.
Day one I was hooked. I said, “This is it. This is what I’ve been waiting for. This is my guy. He’s fighting for me, so I’m fighting for him. I’m all in.” And since that day I have never seen that man waver. He has never let me down. And I hope I never let him down.
This movement has been an incredible journey. Everyday is a wild ride and I’ve loved every minute of it. And there’s so much more to come. I look forward to every day now. I wake up with a smile on my face every day because Donald J. Trump is my President.
Sorry to get so personal, but for me this is personal. I’ve never met the man, but Donald J. Trump is more than just my President. He’s my friend.
Call me a fanboy, call me a cheerleader, call me whatever you want. You bet I’m a cheerleader for my President, my friend. He lifted my spirit in a way I didn’t think possible. He gave me hope. He inspires me everyday. I intend to be his biggest cheerleader. It’s the least I can do. Frankly, I don’t know where I’d be without him.
I don’t feel like the Forgotten Man anymore. I have a friend. And he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I’m proud of my President. I’m proud of my friend. I stand with him 100%. (link)
They can try. They may as well be trying to separate the yolk out of my omelet.
Lunatic Fringe, Phd.,
They really have NO IDEA just WHO they are messing with.
👍
I’ve noticed the MSM seems now to focus on spreading falsehoods on his key campaign issues in order to divide Trump’s base. I think the reaction (social media storm) that occurred from the false story regarding the so-called “negotiated DACA deal” gave the MSM a lot of fire-power. Sadly, those effected by that story are reacting over this one as well.
Then it best be time the naysayers open their eyes and ears and wake the heck up!!!!
Couldn’t agree more! What gets me is that they keep falling for the same tactics over and over. Stupidity knows no bounds.
Thank you Sundance for reposting Treeper USA loves Melania’s post. I am still choked up having just read it aloud to my husband about 20 minutes ago.
Some amazing comments get written in the wee hours of the morning. I am also glad for the repost or I may not of gotten the privilege.
I don’t know if it was 100 of thousands, or millions, but there were too many in despair pre-Trump. I pray as many as possible will find the hope that things will change.
God still has tasks for our president , and it will take all our support we can muster in whatever venue arises.
United in spirit.
X1,000,000,000,000,000,000. One for the ages “USA loves Melania”..
I’m with Trump all the way. Nothing will undermine my faith in this man. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s is amazing to watch people fall for the latest attempts to separate Trump from his supporters. DACA, Paris Agreement etc. I am also amazed when people who say don’t trust the msm quote articles from the NYT and WP. I trust them just as much as I trust our government.
We never believe this type of crap.
But if Trump Tweets tomorrow some crap like “With these 2 strong hurricanes, does anyone really doubt that Global Warming is playing a part? Really?!?!?”, I’ll hope you won’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining.
He’s already made his comments.
Like if you look back at the 30’s and 40’s you’ll see worse weather than now.
He even said go back to the teens, you’ll see how bad things can really get.
It’s called weather. Any questions?
Sundance,
Coming on the heels of the DACA confusion caused by the media, a friend texted to me:
“Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.”
Keep alert for another fake story, folks!
Man, am I glad you’re back stemming the flak, SD. 🙌
A gem of a comment by ‘USA loves Melania’. We are very blessed here at the Treehouse.
Pucker Factor 10/10. Thanks for the reassurance SD!
Sundance mentioned they don’t even bother to contact the White House anymore. That was considered standard procedure just a few years ago before it all went click- bait and this “sources” is another load of horse manure……You can find news, just not in the majority of the news media…
New book coming out for Christmas “sources” say…
Incredible how I can relate to this post, I feel and know that I have a friend in PDJT too. My husband and I were for him even before he announced he was running. We waited and waited for his decision. He run and WE win. It has been a crazy roller coaster, I got more gray hair now that I did a year and a half ago, but I’m happy and proud to be an American…I might be a new American but I do love this country. God bless PDJT, God bless us all. Keep fighting, keep praying!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Unceasingly 🙏
Bluebottle flies on a flattened possum – Sundance, you have such a way with words 😂
Love it!!
Oh and I’ve been inoculated against the vile mudslime media for awhile now, thanks to your guidance 👍
Will def pass this info along.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
Thank God for President Trump. He is our last chance. He is our country’s last chance.
God bless President Trump. God bless you SD.
This letter brings tears because in some way it touches me and millions of others although circumstances might differ the essence and feeling of being forgotten in some many is the common thread.
I stand with President trump — no matter what. I always will.
My Irma-evacuee sister is still in my home. She supported Hag. She dislikes PT, but now when she makes her digs Sundance has given me all the factual informaiton to shoot Hag down and down and down a million times. When she got excited abut the stock market, my proclaiming it’s all because of PT was really too easy a slap down of the Hag. I tell this because now she no longer disparages my beloved President. She doesn’t dare! Good, I say.
So I know how this letter writer feels and no one is going to disparage my President to me. No one. I fully support him and always will. He’s given me the confidence to say so and not back down and SD and Treepers have given me the facts to do so.
These news outlets have everything so wrong. Even breitbart has been invaded.
They are all wrong or lying and trying to separate Trump supporters from Trump.
Here is my take. Pres Trump has both them dems and the repub elite backed into a corner. McConnell didn’t want to fund the wall so he asked for an 18 month extension on gov funding, which would get him passed the 2018 elections befor he had to pass a gov spending bill. Trump only gave him 3 months and put McConnell and Ryan in the position they either have to pass a gov spending bill with funding for the wall befor 2018 elections or face a gov shutdown.
Trump has publicly stated that there will be no negotiations on a dacca deal if the dems try to block funding for the wall. So if the dems want some kind of play on the dacca kids they have to pass the gov spending bill with the wall funding.
Ryan just pushed through a gov spending bill with 1.6 billion for the wall last thursday. Now it goes to the senate.
Some brunnette on NBC said something similar about an hour ago (hubby watches all channels as opposition research🙄) I was talking back to her–telling her “No he’s not “considering” pulling out of the Paris CA!! He’s already said he’s out!” (I did read Sarah Sanders’ tweet, but believe any US participation is toast.) The media is poison.
“The media is poison.” >>> so very.very TRUE
He changed his mind on amnesty, how are we to believe, why should we believe this is any different?
What “Amnesty”?
