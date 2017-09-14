President Trump Delivers DACA Remarks Departing White House….

President Trump delivers remarks on his meeting(s) with political opposition in DC as he navigates the DACA negotiations. President Trump and First Lady Melania are heading to Fort Myers, Florida, to thank first-responders and understand recovery efforts.
He’s scared of losing his base and he will if he makes a lousy deal with Chuck & Nancy.
“Dreamers” are illegal aliens – lying and stealing from American citizen taxpayers. They deserve nothing but deportation, along with their parents if they are here as well.
800,000 “Dreamers”? I guarantee, if enacted, the amnesty will cover 2-3 million, plus millions more of their extended families.
Fuhgit about it…..the USA is soon to be but a memory.
Banana republic straight ahead. Ay carumba!
We are praying for complete deportation of all DACA and families because they are all illegals down to maybe a 5th generation. We don’t need nor want to support illegals vs. our own legitimate citizens. DACA was and is illegal and thus the DACA people are illegal. Simple. Just deport them all and let them be returned to whichever country they have come from. Our problem is Congress blocking our president and we need to drain at least 95% of Congress and start fresh NOW!
I’d be careful about buying into arguments designed to divide his potential voters if I were Paul Nehlen…
Dreher is a NeverTrumper
Dreher appears to be one of those “I’m helping!” people that you have ulimately go around and clean up after them.
You are correct rsanchez. And Paul has done this a couple of times now. He needs to be careful not to wade too deep in NeverTrumper waters before he gets stuck.
Of course, that author was a NeverTrumper who also writes for NeverTrumper site Weekly Standard, trying to gloat that he was correct all along. I’ll wait to see when even Gorka and Bannon say Trump is a fake…hell, even Preibus and Scaramucci. Not taking the word or hysterics of outsiders who seem so willing to believe the words of known serial liar Democrats and their minions in the press. Ann Coulter…since when did she believe Democrats???
It’s fine if it’s “just negotiations”, as Bill Mitchell claims. I’m with Trump now, certainly, and willing to see where this goes.
But if he signs a Schumer/Pelosi amnesty bill, I’m done.
I will take daca for Raise Act but hey that’s just me
Is that even on the table, though?
I’d take it for Raise Act and the Wall, perhaps.
YES it is!
A piece from my post above:
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/350585-trump-tells-lawmakers-to-move-quickly-on-daca-without-linking-it-to
From the article linked above:
“He said, ‘We don’t have to tie a wall to this. We can put a wall [in another bill],’” Cuellar said, emphasizing that other border enforcement measures would likely be included.
HERE IS THE TRAP:
Trump also floated another idea that would certainly complicate passage of a DACA fix: the president, Cuellar said, wants to include parts of a GOP bill that demands more merit-based screenings for immigrants while reducing the number of legal immigrants by roughly a half over a decade. That proposal, sponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), is a non-starter for most Democrats.
Thank you fleporeblo, for your post. I will admit I let the msm get to me ;(. I just love this site. And the people who visit here daily.
They had me tossing for a while last night 🙂
Thanks. As always, the MSM reliably obscures the truth. He doesn’t want the wall, which isn’t that hard to fund and it already funded. It’s getting immigration legislation that is much more difficult.
I’ll trade the idiotic DACA for it at this point.
Needs to be CLEAR language on voting privileges CLEAR
I’ll take DACA for RAISE act +Wall FIRST, and DACA applicants have to go back in line BEHIND those waiting there for years. Also, no criminals in DACA get legalization!
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s more like it, EverydayWoman! But that doesn’t seem to be the line of discussion, unfortunately.
Your last statement is sort of an oxymoron you realize and no I am not calling you a moron. To be accepted into the DACA program there can be no criminal record. Oh going to the back of the line I guess means deportation? So you don’t like DACA just deport+RISE+Wall. I doubt that’s the way it will roll out,
the talking points claim the DACAs are all choirboy straight A-students. I’ve also heard as much as 25% are criminals (drunk drivers, pedophiles, MS13 gang bangers, etc).
I believe I heard that the Dreamers with criminal records would still be deported.
True, criminal records would revoke their DACA status.
You mean all those accepted into the DACA Program weren’t vetted per the Program requirements? Could be but I have no reason to believe the opposite talking points that “as much as 25% are criminals (drunk drivers, pedophiles, MS13 gang bangers, etc).” Given President Trump’s stance and performance on deporting MS13 criminals and support for Kate’s Law I have no reason to believe those granted amnesty would be further vetted prior to being granted amnesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and there was that case last year with the Dreamer “teens” that raped a 14-year old girl at school…
Now that’s a plan!
Especially no criminals in DACA get legalization.
None.
Yes, I keep asking, “What about the people who have been patiently waiting in line for years to get here?”…. My dental hygienist was a full dentist in Egypt, waited for 10 years to have his visa approved, paid $1000s to come, was one of two applicants approved of 187. Speaking t those years learning English. Loves Trump.
Contrast that with people who can’t wait to break our laws with impunity, forge our documents, cheat our taxes, NEVER LEARN ENGLISH, and drain us dry, while flying the Mexican flag.
Is this really a hard choice to make? Let the Dreamers go back to wherever, wait in line BEHIND OTHERS, start a business in the meantime, etc. EARN THEIR OWN WAY. BE RESPECTFUL. BE LIKE AN AMERICAN.
If DACA goes the way of the progressives we will get the Raze Act.
Our Country will be no more!
DEMS will take the glory if Dreamers are given the right to stay without consequences! If they stay they stay on their own dime! ABSOLUTELY NO BENEFITS from the USA – if they take benefits they immediately get deported and as a taxpayer I’ll by their greyhound ticket to send them to Mexico or Canada!
Just curious is to where you would go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has a plan and it’s a good one.
My prediction is that DACA/DARPA, etc. will end and only the good ones will be allowed to apply for a special residency – but – no benefits, NO relatives can come and receive benefits, only if they or their child supports them, no citizenship without 5+ years of earning it the hard way, by contributing, paying taxes, other stringent requirements.
Any crime and they will be GONE!!!
The opposite of love isn’t hate; the opposite of love is indifference.
The people howling like scalded cats over the DACA amnesty in the works aren’t indifferent; they’re angry and outraged which means they still care.
They will fight this amnesty tooth and nail, to the bitter end. Amnesty isn’t just an issue, it’s THE issue.
And if Trump sells out the people who love him the most for the sake of appeasing the people who hate him, well then WHY should we care any more?
But until then, I still care. A lot.
“Amnesty isn’t just an issue, it’s THE issue.”
I would like an economy that provides my kids and grandkids a chance at the opportunities I had and a world that they didn’t have to worry about some rogue nation launching a nuke at them. Secure borders and a controlled immigration system including Visa tracking. In that world I could accept another half million “amnesties” I deflated the 800,000 since folks here have convinced me the original DACA apps may not have been properly vetted and they would be scrutinized again before being granted amnesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a supporter, and have been from the start, but at this point I am becoming skeptical and would like to see even just one campaign promise NOT negotiated down by the POTUS. If he is as good at making deals as he claimed, why is he not able to make any deals with Repub.s to fulfill his campaign promises. Without some occasional proof to shore up the trust I may start to believe the negative press that he is just another braggart of a politician.
When it appears certain that we are being played for fools: jollying us along with twitter comments, encouraging cheering at rallies only to be take those in attendance for granted…. then I will withdraw my support, and let the swamp claim another one.
I’ll give him this…. he has great speech writers
“If he is as good at making deals as he claimed, why is he not able to make any deals with Repub.s to fulfill his campaign promises.”
Respectfully, the correct question should be “why do the Republicans keep stonewalling the President?” The primary reason why he is even bothering with meeting with the Dems is because of opposition from within his own party. Obamacare immediately comes to mind….with the House and Senate proving that they are full of it.
I absolutely hate the idea of the President even giving Chuck and Nancy the time of day; however, the onus should be on the RINOs, especially head RINOs Paul Ryan and Mitch “The President has too high of expectations” McConnell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has made deals with the repubs. He bombed some airbase so we could get gorsich. He’s continuing afghanistan for tax reform.
With all due respect Missy I don’t think you understand the game. First let me say that I don’t think that President Trumps supporters are giving him enough credit. I implore you to look at what he has accomplished in less than a year with full opposition by BOTH parties.
Second did you really think that once he got elected that he was going to be able to take a hardline on every issue and magically get everything he wants? Everything will be negotiated “down” from his original position (read Art of the Deal) which will be enough to get the ship turned toward the right direction. America is not going to become Old Glory and apple pie in one presidency. PT is just trying to move us toward the correct course. What we do after that is up to us.
Both parties are trying to mitigate his presidency as much as possible without unmasking themselves has the corrupt globalists they are. That’s the game. PT has to negotiate a labyrinth of mines to get anything done. Please hold the line.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Weetolow YES YES YES This is so important for us the voters to understand. Trump is only the beginning. Not the end. We the people only have ourselves to blame for letting things get so bad. And it’s going to take a lot longer than 8 years and one presidency to fix it all!! Trump is trying to build us a solid foundation with which to rebuild this great country upon. He won’t be the one to build it all back up. He will only be laying the groundwork, the foundation. If you don’t have the stomach for this kind of long haul fight then I would gently suggest you find a hobby to distract yourself.
I thought they all left after Syria missile strike..Seems they can’t stay away…
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! Well played sir, well played!
Bwhahahahahaha!!!!!
Ann Coulter wants to impeach
“Show Me The Money”
tweet from Jerry Maguire
Bill banned me from his twitter months ago when I said something a tad negative. No room for anything but praise Trump for Bill. It is legitimate for us true believer to hold his hand to fire.
The tyranny of the positive over on his Twitter feed. Was banned there too over concerns of Twitter censorship.
I am a Trump supporter but the Swamp is filled with All Talk – No Action politicians that sadly I voted in.
I’m too old to have Blind Faith in anyone other than my Creator.
Bill may be tired of them, but sending them away guarantees a re election loss. Better to engage them than cast them out, imo
He must not cave on DACA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He won’t! See my response above to you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do we need “border security”, when amnesty (or whatever weasel words actually translate into amnesty) means that we’ll have enough Democrat voters on OUR side of the border NEVER to win an election again?
Not that any of the whole “winning elections” seems to matter, since we apparently get Bolshevik policy no matter what or who we “vote” for…
Time to relise that democracy is just theater for the poorly informed and overly hopeful?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
We still elect by a democratic process (or so we like to believe at least), so in that sense we are indeed a form of democracy.
The Constitution makes us a Republic, and the Electorate College format to some extent protects us against “mob rule” (or used to). We are a Federal Constitutional Republic, which is still a form of democracy (people vote).
Actually, most democracies have some form of Constitution and some form of election district based appropriation of votes, so the whole “Republic not democracy” becomes splitting of hairs. AFAIK, only certain Cantons in Switzerland practice direct and simple majority voting, and only on certain issues, so one could argue that there are NO democracies anywhere on this planet.
It most certainly is not very relevant to the point I tried to make, which was that no matter who or what we vote for, we seem to get whatever the Globalist Establishment wants, not what we want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! That’s the type of understanding that got us the 17th Amendment that started this downhill roll to democracy. No democracy ever survived in history all the way back to ancient Israel. Madison figured that out and his solution was to divide the Legislative branch between the States and the Populus and require the Electoral College for election of the President. The 17th Amendment removed the first safeguard and some folks like Hillary want the Electoral College removed.
Why don’t Democracies work? People want freebies and will vote for people who will provide them. When 51% get freebies they keep voting for more freebies until the rest can’t afford to provide the freebies and the system collapses. Sound like where we are headed? One or two more Progressive Presidents and we are there. Congress has been there for the past 30 years.
OK. Final try.
Voting, which perhaps we can agree that we do, does not seem to work very well when all the people we vote for appear to be serving other masters?
How’s that?
I think it’s ok to be a skeptic when it comes to political deals. We the people have been sold out so many times in the past by Uniparty deals that benefit everyone else but the middle class. I’ve been sitting on a branch here in the CTH for going on four years and I simply want Trump to stand by his policy promises that we voted him into office to achieve. Some of the newer posters here go all negative on you if you have any disagreement with Trump or his policies. Illegal immigration from Mexico and refugee from the Middle East impacts the middle class worker more so than tax rates and is arguably the major political/economic issue of our time. Most of us here at the CTH believe that if we don’t enforce existing laws, making new deals/laws is just a bandaid on a gigantic wound that has undermined the country for decades.
I keep telling them that (on previous thread), but so far I’ve been ignored.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stella he won’t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you watch the video of him arriving in Florida? He says that the wall will happen in no uncertain terms.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes the WALL will get done!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance,
Thank you for finding this clip and taking the time to post it. All of the NeverTrumpers on Twitter are saying there is no wall, and Andy McCarthy (a real disappointment) said that he only said it to get elected.
I look forward to all of them having to eat their words.
LikeLiked by 16 people
National Review has been terrible over the last few years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like #Amnesty to me…
“President Donald Trump has told lawmakers he’s open to signing legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation even if the bill does not include funding for his promised border wall.”
http://www.kolotv.com/content/news/President-Trump-top-Democrats-agree-on-young-immigrants-444325133.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he is going for Raise Act
LikeLiked by 5 people
What good is passing new law, when old ones are not enforced?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Then you might as well ask why we aren’t just moving to armed insurrection, since passing more laws is pointless, right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tell it to some judge in hawaii
LikeLike
Agree mazzi. This entire mantra “our immigration system is broken”. It’s only broken because we have ignored our existing laws. Our entire justice system seems to be broken for the exact same reason. We don’t need MORE laws and contrary to ECM, that does not mean I am advocating for insurrection. ENFORCE EXISTING LAWS BEFORE ADDING MORE ON TOP that quite frankly, I no longer believe we will enforce those either.
I want the campaign Trump back along with sheriff clarke front and center doing what they said at the rallies.
LikeLike
He is! Everyone missed the TRAP yesterday but one Democrat told The Hill what our President is floating.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/350585-trump-tells-lawmakers-to-move-quickly-on-daca-without-linking-it-to
From the article linked above:
“He said, ‘We don’t have to tie a wall to this. We can put a wall [in another bill],’” Cuellar said, emphasizing that other border enforcement measures would likely be included.
HERE IS THE TRAP:
Trump also floated another idea that would certainly complicate passage of a DACA fix: the president, Cuellar said, wants to include parts of a GOP bill that demands more merit-based screenings for immigrants while reducing the number of legal immigrants by roughly a half over a decade. That proposal, sponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), is a non-starter for most Democrats.
Wow Illegals wake up this morning, and think No Daca because the kids are not responsible for their parents mistakes and EVERY American wake up and they are still responsible for Slavery…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
No I am not. We are the first country on the planet to do away with debtor prisons, sins of the father, and few other ugly ‘common laws’ that the old continent still uses.
btw: none of my ancestors held slaves, traded slaves, or ever lived in slave states. ( one sided of my family didn’t even come here until 1900). Ask the citizens of Hartford Conn. where their town’s wealth came from. Ask the founders of the NYSE where their money came from.
I for one am tried of the insanity. I refuse to play this game anymore.
“Being a victim is not your fault. Staying one is.” – Roseanne
20-30 yo are young immigrants. How about the 19 yo young immigrants dreamer who raped the girl in the high school bathroom. Illegal immigrants given opportunity and ver citizens because their parents brke our laws.
What other country does this? None.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he was a Dreamer before he wasn’t after he committed the crime. And that is a big (IF).
LikeLike
Are there acceptable outcomes other than Amnesty and deportation?
LikeLike
“Protecting” is the word the media chose. They are trying to peak off his base.
PDJT wants the Raise Act. Dreamers can get in line and do it right, after they are vetted properly.
The Dems are spinning these negotiations to try and get amnesty. That’s not what this is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the heck does BIG SECURITY mean?
What happened to the four letter word WALL?
We voted for and supported DJT for his stance on keeping our Country sovereign and now we are being manipulated into effectively open borders and amnesty for Dreamers.
Totally disgusted with the way this whole thing is developing into – the same old policies we lived with for the past 25 years!
The Swamp isn’t being drained – it’s just getting deeper!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you sooooo much for posting this clip. Maybe now, some of the fair weather Trumpers can get themselves together. I support my President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good to remember there are gleeful NeverTrump agitators that want nothing but disharmony & nastiness. Not just towards Trump, but towards anybody that supported him. We all know how pious & self-righteous the CruzBot crowd is and they’re seeing this as an opportunity to get back at us. They can go to hell as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely, they can go to hell and stay there!
It’s tiresome. …In for a penny in for a pound.
concern (trolling) noted
“What happened to the four letter word WALL?) Well you might want to reduce legal immigration by maybe 1/2, Track Visas to eliminate overstays, Vett legal immigrant applications for capability and willingness to assimilate. Just to name a few beyond the “WALL.”
Time after time the weak minded fall for Fake News false narrative mind manipulation. After all this time, I’ll just wait and see how it all plays out before joining the lemmings. Ann Coulter should just go away.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I am right there with you. Here we have people as above asking what about the WALL when right in this clip he talks about the WALL!
What is wrong with people? Why do they believe some stupid TV reporter rather than the actual words of their President?
LikeLiked by 12 people
People hear what they want to hear. They are believing unnamed sources again.
Because they are so used to losing. Take a deep breath and watch what happens folks. Flep has a great article on his blog today that explains this deal. RAISE ACT! Get it?
I’ve been a HUGE Trump supporter. Partly because he said things such as that DACA illegals are GOING HOME, period. Can you not see just how squishy he has gotten on that issue (to name just one)?? He clearly wants Congress to find a way to keep the DACA illegals here. And he has done next to nothing on the wall to date. He doesn’t NEED CONGRESS TO DO ANYTHING on the wall! But he is pretending that he does. Probably to give just give himself cover for not doing anything, almost a year after the election. (And I thought he was a “builder”, who could get things done!! No building going on with that wall, is there??)
Yes, there is building going on with the wall. If you did your homework instead of moaning and complaining then you would know that. Why not go look and make a report about it?
missmarple, I was seeing part of this unfolding last night, over on Breitbart. An inflammatory article from The Hill was quoted, without any editorial comment. Almost immediately, a deluge of trolls started to show up in the Breitbart comments, wringing their little troll hands, and beating their little troll heads on the floor. And by deluge, I mean thousands of comments. They are still pouring in this morning. I suspect a pre-arranged verbal attack on our president, which is now spreading throughout the Fake Media. Though centered on DACA, the comments also include The Wall and immigration reform.
As we are constantly reminded of, there are trillions of dollars at stake. Now is the time to be steadfast and strong. An EO was written by our president, which counteracts the illegal one written by the former president. There are no bills being proposed, at this time, by the congress-critters, that deal with DACA or The Wall. Our president has tweeted some of his personal opinions about DACA. This is all that has happened, and is nothing to become hysterical about. As missmarple says, why believe some stupid TV reporter?
I agree but any DACA deal needs to remove chain migration because if not the innocent DACA “children’s” parents will e amnestied right along with them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes lu. The RAISE Act limits that chain migration that is killing our budgets.
14th Amendment birth right citizenship has to be clarified in RAISE.
Ann Coulter just can’t get over herself. She should be the last person jumping to conclusions and yet she’s the first.
Pull up your big girl panties, Coulter a, and get in the fight.
she’s a weirdo. Never saw anyone like her.
I have in High School. She’s the type of girl who has to be involved in drama
All. The. Time.
We’ve seen this show before, where MSM blows things out of proportion. What I see are early stages of negotiation, feeling out what the Dems might be willing to give to keep DACA. Remember, we’ve got until March before DACA expires; what other things could Trump get from the Dems in exchange for DACA? Will this motivate the GOP to come up with something better?
Keep in mind that midterms are coming up right around the DACA expiration date; how will the Dems do if they’re focused on protecting DACA above all else? How will the GOP do? I’ve seen lots of comments (here & Gab) where people are talking about keeping DACA in exchange for … and people have lots of ideas on what sort of trade might be acceptable. Trump makes deals; if we can get 60-80% instead of 100%, is that a failure?
We keep thinking of Trump as part of the GOP, but he’s really not: he’s a third party in of himself, trying to make things work in a bipolar world. So, if he can play Pelosi & Schumer against Ryan & McConnell, then I’m all for it. For now, I’m just sitting back & waiting for the punch line.
Bill Mitchell @mitchellvii
·
52s
We’ve known for a while the Left was infiltrating our Twitter ranks with “fake” supporters ready to bail en masse. Ignore them.
###
BLOGS TOO APPARENTLY.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I claimed the infiltration a while back and got called a conspiracy theorist at BB.
There are now over 34,000 (yes, 34 thousand!) comments about the Fake News that was posted on Breitbart from The Hill. I’d be hard-pressed to not call this a conspiracy. Attack-of-the-Trolls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance always reminds us that $$$TRILLIONS$$$ are at stake. The enemies of America will pull out all the stops…to include paying an army of trolls of assorted talents to infiltrate and divide in an attempt to conquer us.
“No fault of their own” is now part of Trump Messaging.
I like “They have to Go.” better.
At least keep “They have to go” until you are finished negotiating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Why give away the store for nothing?
Changing to a merit based system is a sea change, it is as far from nothing as you can get.
Love you Gina. Good to have a voice of calm reason around.
Back atcha bluto 😉
But their crimes, burning our flag, flipping us off and saying **** Trump, beating citizens, is their fault. Tax those an extra federal tax if they support this. Leave the rest of us alone. I am tired of paying g to be abused.
To those of little faith, please avoid the screaming heads. President Trump is always steps ahead of anything he twits. There is always a bigger picture than the one that the pundits perceive. I’m with HIM………..
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m standing there with you, Bluegirl.
“Sources” mean absolutely nothing to me.
I rely on OUR President’s statements straight from his mouth and only his mouth.
Patience, faith and loyalty.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t follow the FAKE NEWS guys. Is amazing to me how people are so weak, a little bit thing, and they got crazy. TRUMP IS WITH US. PERIOD. He was fishing last night to see where Dems are. That’s the master of negotiate. I think Bill Mitchell is right, if you are flip flop GO AWAY!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What fake news? From his own mouth came the words’-…funding for the wall will come a little later…’ (paraphrased)
Later when? What does that even mean? Amnesty now, ‘border security ‘ later? We all know that ‘later’ never comes.
Sorry, but I just don’t buy this whole 4d chess thing . At all.
If he falls for amnesty now border security later he will have made the mistake Reagan did which gave California, Colorado, and Virginia to the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like nothing will be signed unless a wall is built. Wall then amnesty. That’s my opinion. Hope it turns out. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If that will be done, I expect a deep vetting in ALL dreamers before they are “legalized” and of course, full financing of the wall. Only the good dreamers, the others deport them. Not my first choice, but I trust my President and I despise the un loyal, intransigent so call “supporters”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
With Pelosi coming out the way they did, I do feel that the Dems plan to and/or will try to screw Trump just like they screwed Reagan..I do pray I am wrong or that the Dems don’t succeed.
They say there are 800,000 DACA. Wonder where those numbers come from and are all of them real DACAers. How many of the train guys are going to or have said that they are DACAers. Estimated DACA fraud is supposedly above 50%, which is not good. Remember Illegals have been lying since they first crossed the border.
How many of the DACAers going to be allowed to keep and/or bring in their families. Hmmmmm. There are several bills out there contain unification waiver, which enables the Illegals to commit even more fraud.
Just my questions and two cents.
My guess is they threw that out there because they’re arguing from a position of weakness–better to get your narrative out there before the other guy does. If nothing else, as we can see today, you can sow massive dissension in the ranks of the other’s base.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part of his speech that really got me was “wall will be funded later”…that is almost exactly what happened with Reagan and we have yet to have the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Reagan example is instructive. Reagan was a great President but managed to get bamboozled on this issue. The lesson that MUST be gleaned from Reagan’s experience is that enforcement must come FIRST, amnesty (if it must come at all) must be after the border is demonstrably secured. Not just promised to be secured, not just a law passed saying it ought to be secured, not funds allocated to secure it–actually secured here in physical reality. That must be FIRST.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you I think you are seeing what I am seeing.
Lots and lots to sort out. I think President Trump is good at that. Wall first; “massive” border security, criminals ALL deported. Everyone with careful background checks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In both speeches he mentioned wall later & security now. Reagan got the border security for a while with his bill, but look at the security now & no wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When everyone is panicking about the wall or DACA, I like to come here for reassurance. From the President’s own mouth, it sounds like he is caving, especially when he describes DACA recipients as children who are here through no fault of their own. Please tell me how he is really using this as a ruse to fulfil his campaign promises. Perhaps he is lighting the fire under Americans to replace the current Congress with one that will support a MAGA agenda.
LikeLike
Exactly. I would like to see this explained. How do we get from this to the secure border, no amnesty, and “they must go home” he promised during the campaign?
If (IF!) he ends up signing an amnesty bill, what then? We still pretend that’s #MAGA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we ignore the sausage making, and look forward to good results. The roller coaster is not good for us, especially with only partial information.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I really wish everyone else stroking out about this today would have a similar mindset.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes I get it…. But when some people even say here that they are disappointed that Trump said the wall will come later they are jumped on…. Questioning once and awhile doesn’t mean you have given up on Trump…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
He explained that they are building 4 wall prototypes. They will test them all and choose the best. The prototype should also help them zero in on the exact cost for the entire structure. I assume this will take months to complete. Seems like a smart and honest way to proceed. Not sure what the problem is.
I see nothing wrong with questioning Trump and/or not supporting every single thing he does or says.
Thank being said I think still am 200% behind Trump, and still will trust him with my life.
Note that most of them are new or rare commenter’s. We’re getting infiltrated by trolls.
Most I’ve nevver seen before and some come in every so often to bit(h and complain about Trump.
Depends on how you phrase the question now doesn’t it?
The cost of Illegals/DACAers has been a couple of Hundred BIllion yearly and growing by the tens of billions. States are now trying raise state fees and taxes, while paying Billions for the Illegals in the Illegals/DACAers in their state, not to mention the cost of the law suits.
To top it off the Illegals/DACAers are taking away from the educational and employment opportunities of our American children and young adults..
Over 30% of America’s educational budget is spend on Illegals, DACAers and their children. Even the DACAers don’t teach their children English prior to enrolling them in school. ESL classes are small (less than a dozen students) with a certified bilingual teacher, along with 3 or 4 full-time bilingual aides. Regular classes are usually 25 to 30 students with an aide 30 mins a day if that much(these large class sizes area from K thru 12).
Ninety-Five Million Americans have have to leave he American work force. Illegals are no longer doing the jobs Americans wont. take. H3LL most farmers in Calif, Washington & Oregon can’t get agricultural workers, cause Illegals & DACAers have taken the factory, construction, and other jobs that Americans used to do.
I could go on…but I do believe that any type of DACA/Dreamer plan will just snowball into more illegals than we planned on and Americans getting screwed even more. Either this is a country or it isn’t. But I will say I am tired of living in a country where Non-Americans get more privileges and have more rights that citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell me about it… Here in CA. they raised taxes on gasoline and Vehicle registrations with no public vote… We already suffer from some of the highest taxes… No impact? Helps the economy?Sorry, if I disagree that the swarm of illegals is a good thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep remembering back in the 80s when California voted to have everything in English; school, ballots, licenses and etc.
LikeLike
My like button does not work, but I like 100 times what you just said.
LikeLike
I will most enthusiastically support a DACA law that includes the Raise Act. 800,000 now in exchange for stopping millions over the next half century.
President Trump knows the wall MUST be build to stop illegals, drugs, sex trafficking and criminal acts. He is negotiating right now.
It goes like this: when fishing for the biggest fish, you must bait the hook and even give it stack in the beginning. No monster fish bites a tiny fly on a tiny hook with a tight line and gets reeled in. When you play with sharks, you need chum, a big hook and slack to set the hook. Reeling in is the last part, then landing it into the WH for POTUS to sign.
Mottoramism maybe, but I have seen President Trump down for the count and miraculously jump up to lead the way. I have experienced this, so yes, I will be patient and let the Art of the
Deal work.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. Furthermore, those on DACA who have committed crimes and burn the American flag need to go…so, it won’t be all current DACA recipients.
92 % of the people agree on DACA. I wonder what people.. anyone know that stat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-immigration-reform-daca-poll-fact-check-664816
oh…. I still would like to know.
I don’t really believe polls anyway. Still, that number surprised me.
Quoting Newsweek is your first mistake. Also, there are a lot more posters on this thread passing out FALSE INFO and I for one will start with amwick…POUND SAND…Citing sources that are false in the first place and presenting on here as factual is like playing with a stick of dynamite with fuze lit. And I just lit the fuze.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for your kind response. I asked for anyone who could explain that statistic.. I looked it up quickly myself to find out.. but nope.. So I am still waiting for someone that might help me understand, rather than someone who is insulting.
BTW Mr. Driver, there are guidelines for posting here… Have you read them?
11.) MANNERS MATTER – Simple kindnesses and courtesy should always be present in tone and content…
May be time for a quick refresher. Disagree gently… go ahead, try it some time. That does not involve lighting a fuse on a stick of dynamite. Sorry, rant over.
Hope this helps……………………. 🙂
Just go over to any of comment sections on the Liberal media sites.. The sites where they trash Trump and all of his family.
Yet when its an article on Illegals, the consensus is to deport them all and take care of America and Americans first.
I really, sincerely wondered about this number. OH well,,,, the truth is that it is all talk right now.. Still just rumbles…
I look at the yahoo news here and there.
Damn the names they call Trump and his family. However when it comes to illegals, its like damn they hate the Illegals more than they do Trump.
I don’t like name calling myself, or insulting people… THat normally doesn’t happen here. Normally…
If I use name calling the people here know I ma really really mad.
I’m going off of ONLY what Trump himself tweeted this morning not the media, not Nancy or Chuck. These are the talking points used by Jeb! and Rubio, and the rest of the GOPe:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to throw them out, but that’s just me,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Don’t care about “reports” or “leaks” or “sources” or Crying Chuck.
I care about “No fault of their own” messaging by Trump in Tweet and now in person.
If he said “Some of them, I assume, are good people . . . so does anybody really want to throw them out?” when he came down the escalator, he would not have been elected.
Why not stick with “They have to go” messaging until you finally have to negotiate it away?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok then make the stipulation that those parents agree to self report with never a coach to return.
Deport
There isn’t any double speak or weasel words in there. No “I’m open to …” or “we’ll see” in it.
PDJT genuinely wants to legalize DACA. In his mind these are the cream of the illegal aliens, thoroughly Americanized “kids” who grew up here and have never known any home but this.
Complete bullshit. But he seems to buy it hook line and sinker.
If (big IF) Congress can pass DACA Amnesry Trump will sign it.
So, we must prevent DACA from passing through Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Athena, I’m on board with President Trump. I started there and I intend to stay the course. Send the criminals and freeloaders back. Keep the workers. I wish we could send Mexico our American freeloaders for a few years. That would go a long way to decrease our debt. I keep remembering the dems and uniparty though this Presidency was there’s until late November 7, 2016. They were always thinking the wrong thing. 😂
Just a reminder of how Trump’s works.
When talking about $15 min wage:
Trump: I’m open to hearing about it
Trump on Paris Agreement:
I’m open to looking at it
Trump on Daca
I’m open to talking about it
Yet he never signed onto any of them. It’s a negotiating tool.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am praying you are correct!!
If he’s negotiating on a non-negotiable deal breaker then it isn’t a very artful deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I get that.. and he is the boss… but a number like 92%? Sorry, that bothers me. Maybe he was referring to Congress? Personally, I just don’t see 92% of voters approving of DACA… I don’t. Just me. I suppose he has better info than I do.
I thought he was referring to Congress when I first read it…
Could be… that would make sense.
Nothing set in stone anywhere yet. My 2 cents today to a post about the wall not being much of a big deal:
I live in southern California. Been here my whole life, as well as my parents, and for the majority of the lives of my grandparents. Illegal immigration has UTTERLY nearly COMPLETELY, destroyed my state. From education, transportation, pollution, social services, housing, gang violence, duis, hospital care, and public health and diseases.
I had to move from my home when my son was born or he would have been sent to a public school in a ghetto area where he would have been a racial AND language minority.
The area I left just 4 years ago has gotten steadily much worse.
We live in the top migration area for illegals. And believe me, day in and day out, THEY are the ones committing a majority of crime. Not all are bad but they are illegal and therefore do not get my sympathy.
Enforcing the laws and preventing them from owning property, having a business, and receiving ANY social services including those for their dozens of anchor kids, including their cousins, neices and nephews they claim is a significant start.
They were not friendly when they took construction jobs.
They were not friendly when they took hospitality jobs.
They are not friendly when they refuse to learn English and have DESTROYED job prospects for anyone who is not spanish speaking, and by default hispanic.
They are not friendly when they have allowed their anchor babies to grow up into gangs and commit massive theft and violence.
They are not friendly to families like those of Jamiel Shaw.
They are not friendly to the wild animals they kill illegally hunting and breeding.
They arent friendly to our beautiful forests they have destroyed with growing marijuana with trash, cancer causing fertilizers banned in the u.s., traps, weapons, wildfires, and more violence.
They are nit friendly to the 100s of children and women they have molested and raped across the state.
This is a big post for me because I know the long term effects this has caused.
I will NOT be able to raise my son to adulthood here. I know it. I am here to see through a few family members to their eventual passing and my husband’s retirement and then I dont know where we will go.
The corruption of California due to the state legislature and other leaders is gobsmaking.
If during Reagan’s amnesty the laws were enforced, a wall discussion would not likely take place.
We are far past that with “reconquista” as the word of every day among most 1st generation residents.
Then wall is not a nicety, it is deterrent and a serious necessity for national security.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent post. I can say this is the same experience in my area in NY. I have even noticed an increase in illegals and muslim refugees in my neighborhood just this year. I don’t even know what country I am in anymore. Shameful.
Bulwarker responded again to my followup post (see below)
I’m glad you reposted that but your argument is invalid. I’m not advocating we do nothing.
I’ve laid out many times the solutions available to our party. Your first flaw is combining solutions for legal immigration with illegal immigration. Both need to be addressed, but they are by no means interdependent. I’m all for the RAISE act as a stand alone bill, or traded for something not amnesty related. We have the numbers in the House and Senate to pass it (by killing the filibuster), yet that’s not being pushed. Instead, they want to bundle it with DACA. My point remains, there is nothing being done to ensure future administrations won’t walk back any RAISE-act/border enforcement gains made now. We’ve already had a president (Obama) completely disregard immigration enforcement with impunity, it can happen again.
I’ve said before, all Trump had to do was allow the courts to handle DACA (like with DAPA), then tell illegals we will be using the DACA rolls to help direct deportations. Even if Trump’s administration did nothing beyond voicing that intention those illegals would begin to self-deport and others leeching off our government run entitlement programs would similarly leave them. That would free up more resources for actual Americans. In turn, even if another Democrat came to power they’d be hard pressed getting any illegal to sign up for a government program or list again. Thats a win-win.
Here is what he and others are forgetting:
We absolutely don’t have the numbers in the Senate. You had 19 Republican Senators all in for the Gang of 8 bill. You have Flake, McCain, Sasse, Graham, Burr that don’t want anything to do with the RAISE Act being a standalone bill. There are others that haven’t come out like the ones I listed above. Having the two bills combined is the only way it would get approved. Even with only needing 51 rather than 60 yes votes.
If the RAISE Act is passed, another Democrat President can’t do anything to change it. They would need 60 votes to change the law. Kennedy is retiring after June, Ginsberg could pass at any time. The likelihood of a 6-3 SC with a bunch of conservative justices is closer to being a reality than anyone could imagine. That would kill the next Barrack Obama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love the back and forth with Bulwarker
I agree, I think even with the filibuster nuked we don’t have 51 votes. It is sad, Republicans are more eager to embrace amnesty than get Trump’s agenda done by suspending the rule (they are more afraid of blowback for removing the filibuster, how it would hurt them politically with their Democrat peers, yet they dont care about the damage done to the party when pushing amnesty – see how that works). But I think it should be the encouraged path forward nonetheless, and what Trump has been tweeting about (killing the filibuster), over capitulating through DACA. He just needs to make that case to the public on a platform that allows more than 140 characters.
I disagree, here are some links detailing how Obama’s administration defied the rule of law and changed definitions to suit an open-borders agenda:
1) Obama admin unilaterally changes law to allow immigrants with ‘limited’ terror contact into US – http://dailycaller.com/2014/02/05/obama-admin-changes-immigration-law-allows-immigrants-who-supported-terrorists-into-us/
2) “But now President Obama has invented a new way to continue the influx of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and do it in a way that is deemed “legal.” He will simply re-categorize them as “refugees.” – http://www.wnd.com/2016/01/obama-grants-refugee-status-to-new-wave-of-migrants/
My response:
I love the back and forth! Yes there will be crazy Democrat President’s in the future that would sell their mothers to get illegals to come in from Mexico, Central and South America. That is why the SC is EVERYTHING for us. With a 6-3 Court (minus Kennedy next year and Ruth possibly tomorrow), we will have Conservatives on the bench for decades to come that will KILL any Democrats dream!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure I get your point. If Republicans are screwing up by not caring/recognizing the impact – paraphrasing you ), what do the suggestions of support for DACA that POTUS has been leaking out do to correct that? I see that solely as part of effort to soften support public support towards a DACA amnesty. It’s very poor optics to be doing something for non-citizens and lawbreakers, while the big things we need aren’t getting done. I also think everyone is underestimating the amount of disintermediation of Trump’s base that any form of DACA will create. It will be considered a betrayal, it is the antithesis of law and order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure you read my original post
I would add: there was nothing stopping from Congress acting *after* the courts shut down DACA, so that point isn’t much of one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Argh, …”..Congress from…”
This is a massive mistake on many levels. A complete DACA turnaround. Funding the wall later. Trusting the Dems and Ryan and McConnell. I fear the court guard has Trump imprisoned. Too many compromises in the hiring of his top advisers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people need to have faith in the President and remember he’s dealing with the uniparty, globalists, and crony capitalists. He’s in the process of negotiating and finding his edge to get what we want. All the doubters during this process only make it harder overall and play right into the enemies hands.
I understand the need to compromise. What I find unsettling is Trump’s complete rhetorical turnaround.
A couple thoughts on Trump’s DACA stance:
1. DACA covers a very small number of illegal immigrants in the US. Out of the 750,000 to 800,000 who have applied for DACA status half of them lied on their applications so they would be excluded from any deals moving forward. So any deal Trump would make would be for some sort of status for at most 400,000 people. Out the remaining 400,000, I wonder how many would qualify for whatever Trump works out.
2. To get something in this world you often have to give something. Trump is up against the Uniparty / Chamber of Commerce and his Congressional allies are few, at least until the midterm elections. If Trump gets the RAISE Act passed and the wall built for providing a legal status to the remaining qualified DACA people, it would be a good deal considering the people Trump is negotiating with.
3. If Trump throws up a cheap wall / fence but does it tomorrow, Ann Coulter and company would be happy, but the next President could let it fall into disrepair and it would be just like it was never built. Trump knows this which is why he is planning to build a wall that will have to be physically torn down. The border wall could, and should, last as long as China’s wall, so we never have to revisit this situation again. Without a strong border, more and more DACA people will be created and the cycle will go on and on.
4. I honestly don’t care if DACA people get some sort of status. I know many Treepers hate the idea of it, but I feel like this problem has been around for decades and any solution is going to be imperfect. We have paid to educate the DACA kids for years and years, if they stay here at least we get some of the money spent on their education back in trade as they work here instead of having them take that taxpayer funded knowledge to a different country.
Stat on DACA people
https://www.allenbwest.com/2017/09/08/half-of-daca-beneficiaries/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good post, sahm2016.
Very good points,,, except I get stuck on principles. I know… I have always tended to see things black and white… Ya know, like the white hats, the black hats… that kind of thing I can understand… But these dreamers? half of them lied on their applications so they would be excluded from any deals moving forward. THis is what I don’t trust will happen. That was my inch vs a mile of rope idea. The liars and criminals will get rewarded, if there is any kind of deal. Our President has to know about that, it has to be part of his plan. It has to.
No blanket amnesty for anyone, PERIOD. Full stop.
Pass the RAISE Act, fund the wall. If these DACA kids are so wonderful let them re-immigrate LEGALLY.
Every case must be considered INDIVIDUALLY.
Bill OReilly always said that anyone here is entitled to due process. I thought he was nuts about that, but it seems to be true. The process of deporting someone is a legal thing… unless is is self deportation. Anyone who contests the process will have their case determined, individually. That appears to be our system right now.
If you’re not allowing all DACA recipients to stay…except for the ones that truly know no other country than America and are living like Americans…then it is not “blanket” amnesty.
This was the one I was looking for…Thank you for posting.
100% agreed–a trade of DACA for an intact RAISE act is an easy call to make.
Listen. Fact is, republicans suck big rocks.
Whether trump is bluffing or not, no one can deny that Mitch saying nothing happens so fast and trump is pushing too hard and all that – trump is sitting there like – up yours, Turtle!
Fact is, the republicans had in their hands with trump the biggest opportunity for an all conservative all the time station and they chose to turn the channel.
Trump is right to tell us to go pound sand – in exchange we get full border wall and security provided he doesn’t get Reaganed….but Reagan had no time to enforce the deal he made with Dems in 1986 – trump will have 6 years, provided the republicans don’t stay home In Protest , could happen – but that’s why we suck so much. We just don’t know how to govern, only to belly ache, globalist! Marsist! Commie!! – all talk, no action!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sen. Lindsey Grahams “Bridge Act” contains a “family unification waiver.” as do most of the bills, even the ones supported and or written by DC Republicans.
“The good is the enemy of the perfect, and we won’t have it!”
–‘Conservatives since forever
How many rallies is Trump having in the coming months?
What States are they in?
What Washington Swamp people is he working on replacing this next election cycle?
Trump is juggling so many things and keeping his enemies guessing.
I don’t trust a Never Trumper or a Swamp Dweller to tell me the truth – let alone the media!
LikeLiked by 4 people
NO DACA, NO DREAMERS AMNESTY! BUILD THE WALL! Period.
President Trump will learn, as did President Reagan, that Democrats will lie like crazy. DACA, if legislated, must be restrictive: no parents, no extended family, definite cutoff date for new entries into the country, no matter their age. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying that Trump does not repeat Reagan’s lesson.
There should be no “family unification waiver.”, if anything that DACAers parents who are not already citizens should be send back if there are no children under the age of 18.
My DACA DEAL to all my elected official. A no vote for every yes vote!
You know, it’s sad that with all the destruction and death in TX, LA and FL and with President Trump doing an amazing job of helping these states recover and putting peoples’ lives back together in these states, some people continue to harp on things like DACA and speculating/generalizing on the whole illegal immigration issue that has been an issue for decades. Seems like a time out is in order.
Thank God, I wasn’t affected by Irma but if I was, I’d be really annoyed at how shallow and inconsiderate some people are by trashing the one man, President Trump, who is trying to help me recover and doing an amazing job. JMHO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All of this just shows you how selfish the DACAers/Illegals are.
This is what really gets me…the East Coast and South are being hit by disasters (hurricanes). Most of the west coast is burning like there is no tomorrow.
So now with about 59% of Oregon & Washington State either recovering from the charred remains of a fire, or trying to put one out, the state attorneys decide that its time to sue Trump over Obama’s illegal DACA mess.
Do any of these people have any brains, we have numerous other places that the State’s and federal government’s resources are needed to help America and legals Americans.
LikeLike
Actually it’s Trump/Schumer and Pelosi who have brought it up. We should approve of a sell out of the country because Fl and Tx had natural disasters? I think people are able to multi-task.
Having said that, there is no way Trump is going to amnesty millions of DACA and their parents, with or without wall funding. Some people don’t give him much credit for brains.
Votes is the long game with Dems and we have seen this before.
If you amnesty 800,000 and factor in the chain migrants, that can be just enough to PERMANENTLY (Trump called it “suicide”) seed the right communities to have a one party takeover of the Electoral College.
Don’t even try to tell me I am over reacting, I watched it happen in CA.
Next, voter fraud becomes endemic and you have lost that district permanently.
Although ambiguous about any deal being confirmed, President Trump’s rhetoric has pointed to a DACA amnesty.
I implore Treepers to not accept this – please, forget about the wall for the moment…focus on this: within ten years the Electoral College could be permanently Democrat, if that happens even the wall is meaningless because that “big beautiful door” will stream, one way, with immigrants, and we will be a shell of a Republic.
LikeLike
One America News:
http://www.oann.com/pres-trump-no-deal-was-made-with-dems-on-daca-program/
Please, my fellow Treepers, resist the temptation to be reactive. This is gonna be a rollercoaster of a ride over the next 7.5 years. Trump’s gonna twist the UNIPARTY into a pretzel, so don’t believe the lamestream news. This being said, please do use social media to voice your concerns, as I truly believe President Trump is counting on it, and that it’s all part of his Calculus. Stay vocal but please trust our President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always trust Trump. He has been the only one doing anything for Americans. He will do the right thing and keep his promises. If he ever decides to compromise, it is for the best interest for us. Never trust MSM ever. Never forget the people who were so strong against Trump before he won i.e. Ben Shapiro, Breitbart, etc. I like them but they were Cruzbots bought and sold. You can’t forget about the year campaign prior to Trump getting elected. People who speak against Trump over some headlines of late are people who want to divide Trump’s voters or are people who really are clueless and stay clueless. They need to just shut up. 2018, vote the rhino’s out and “We the People: will back in the drivers seat on issues like: obamacare repeal, tax reform, immigration reform, etc. Trump voters are strong, knowledgeable, and will stay the course. Just please never forget the year before the Nov 8, 2016 election and all who were against Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Bannon’s interview he talks about Drudge telling the campaign – believe nothing about the exit polls from the MSM, when the exit polling was looking bad for Trump.
Mitch and Paul said they had a deal worked out to repeal Ocare. I believe only when pen meets paper.
Apparently our side has a lot of bad poker players.
Trump is not one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile, look who is gloating about the state of America?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, I am going to be harsh….because I am really ticked.
I see there are many who do not OR CHOSE NOT to understand Trump (or are just trolling here today) and do not deserve his brilliance. They do not have the smarts and are causing the President to have to explain EVERYTHING to them….which makes the negotiations less effective. Seriously, DO YOU NOT KNOW WHO DONALD TRUMP IS AND WHAT HE HAS SACRIFICED? I mean really! Stop with the battered conservative syndrome… I say “Get yourself up or move along. We have work to do!”
HOWEVER, there are many who do “get it” and they are NOT being suckered by the pathetic NeverTrumpers and the media.
Here’s a message for the NT’s and GOPe:
WE LOVE YOU, MR PRESIDENT AND WE KNOW YOU LOVE US! WE STAND WITH YOU 100 PERCENT NOW AND TIL VICTORY! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING…AND ENDURING!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whole Heartedly Agree!!!
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump needs to come out and say that no FEMA reconstruction funds will be released to any contractor who cannot 100% prove that no illegals are employed by their companies. There are 600K illegals in Huston alone. They must not benefit from Gov dollars in anyway.
Some seem to be conflating the comment “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!…..” with DACA amnesty for 800,000 people.
President Trump is not saying that all DACA recipients are “good, educated and accomplished young people”…just that some of them are. We should know Trump by now.
I have read enough. I have heard enough.
I have to admit, it’s been one hellofa ride. I was on board way before he came down that escalator. Why? I am a political junkie. Why am I a junkie? Because I can see what is happening to the once civilized west. When you see your culture being demoted to a second class, even third class culture, you do tend to pay attention.
Trump was vocal way before he announced his candidacy. And I agreed with everything he said. His speech that first day confirmed that we did indeed have a true fighter, who was going to fight for us.
But as of today, I am disappointed by what he has been able to achieve. Do I blame Trump? No. I blame the whole political establishment. And for that, the people who I thought were on my side, have now turned on me for voicing that concern. I get called a troll, a loser, and many other things intended to be disparaging. That is from the CTH. When you hear that from here, you know that the game is up. It has changed from a revolutionary movement, to something else.
I did feel recognized for the first time in my political life. I was the forgotten man, I was the monster vote. No one had ever spoken up for me before, and it was exhilarating. I did know it wasn’t going to last. There is only so much one man can do. I have been saying for 24 months now, that anyone who is republican or democrat, is a depp state swamp creature. So yes, it is just one man. Albeit, a very glorious one.
I have now resigned myself to this loss. I can not, in all true honesty, continue to navigate the internet and its portals to see if it is going to change. I now have my answers. For me, Trump will always be a hero. But I have a family, a farm, and, like everyone else, only 24 hours in a day. I can no longer afford to spend my valuable time on a losing cause.
I can no longer consider myself part of the monster vote. The ride has been good. But I now want to get on with my life, rather than spend time listening to all the confirmation of the demise of my kind. I have to look after myself.
I would like to thank everyone who has extended their warm and kind responses to my posts, and to those whom I have responded to. I wish you all well, and hope you achieve your dreams. But my dreams are going to have to change, as I do not want to set myself up for failure. I would also like to thank Sundance, for his astute political analysis.
If Trump caves I’m done with him. He really needs a Bannon to rein him in and keep Jared and Ivanka away.
Guess what any Wall funding that is tied to anything to do with DACA is a terrible idea. He can’t veto it and still get the Wall. That’s pretty obvious to me.
