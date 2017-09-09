Overnight Hurricane Irma – Update and Open Discussion Thread…

Hide from wind and run from water, is the general rule-of-thumb when it comes to hurricanes and storm surges. Hurricane Irma is no different. The scope of potential South Florida areas at risk from storm surge is massive. –Interactive Link HERE– If you are in one of the evacuation zones, don’t wait – head to a shelter as soon as you can.
NBC-2.com is a great resource for residents in SWFL (Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties). They have a very useful “NewsLinks” section – SEE HERE
At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 77.7 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the north coast of Cuba through Saturday, near the Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is once again a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 924 mb (27.29 inches).
It’s ok to be nervous.
It’s ok to be worried.
The important thing is to stay calm.
Work through each problem using your best judgement. Step-by-step. Taking action while you have control over things is more calming than reacting when you have no control.
Keep hoping and praying for the best but this is shaping up as the worst case scenario.
We are being tested and those in Florida and Texas are carrying the load.
God’s mercy on them all.
Thank God that these monster storms hit in conservative governor’s states that had some common sense on how to handle it…..Can you imagine what would happen if these hit Jerry Brown in CA???
Ugh! Moonbeam has no brains and a rock heart.
Everyone who will, pray that God will minimize the damage and that Irma will weaken quickly.
There was a big Prayer Meeting on a beach in Jacksonvile, FL. last nite.
I’ve been doing that!
I reminded the Lord, “When the disciples were in the boat and Jesus was asleep in the middle of that storm…Jesus woke up and told the storm to be quiet/still.” So, I asked God to do the same to this hurricane.
Amen.
Well now there are Hurricane Warning in Panama City where I was going to go. Digging in. We are the bullseye here now. Looks like it is going South of Cay Sal Bank. Just what I thought it would. Maybe it will keep on going.
Interesting, Howie. Had an offer to go to Pensacola from NE Fl. But ya know, these things can go anywhere so I said “wait and see”.
I don’t mind relocating a distance, IF it’s really safe. But no guarantees here so……..
It’s a very frustrating thing about ‘Canes.
Sending prayers your way Howie. As always, may GOD bless you, Sundance, and all The Treepers (and non Treepers) who will be impacted first hand by Hurricane Irma. Stay safe. I have family in Florida. I’ll be thinking of and praying for everyone.
Stay safe Howie, SD, and all the treepers in Florida. Praying for everyone
God bless you and keep you Howie.
Maybe head into AL.
Oh God, Howie… I somehow missed that you were in the crosshairs too. I already told Sundance (on the other thread) how much I’m thinking of him right now. So you too! Hang in there, buddy.
Thanks jello.
Love to you and the family.
You too Howie. [ I’ll jump in the eye and come pick you up. 😀 ]
Go West Young woman–out out outta here.Irma.
A couple really important things on that list are missing: a multitool, and 2 pocket knives, a 4 inch and a 6 inch. Heck if you could carry take a machete. They are indispensable.
I’ve got a really nice Cane Cutter!
Since God did this with the sun, made it stand still, He can stop a hurricane. Joshua 10:13 So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the nation avenged itself on its enemies, as it is written in the Book of Jashar. The sun stopped in the middle of the sky and delayed going down about a full day.
Let this sink in!
The Prayer That Is Of Faith
James 5:13-18 AMPC
(13) Is anyone among you afflicted (ill-treated, suffering evil)? He should pray. Is anyone glad at heart? He should sing praise [to God].
(14) Is anyone among you sick? He should call in the church elders (the spiritual guides). And they should pray over him, anointing him with oil in the Lord’s name.
(15) And the prayer [that is] of faith will save him who is sick, and the Lord will restore him; and if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.
(16) Confess to one another therefore your faults (your slips, your false steps, your offenses, your sins) and pray [also] for one another, that you may be healed and restored [to a spiritual tone of mind and heart]. The earnest (heartfelt, continued) prayer of a righteous man makes tremendous power available [dynamic in its working].
(17) Elijah was a human being with a nature such as we have [with feelings, affections, and a constitution like ours]; and he prayed earnestly for it not to rain, and no rain fell on the earth for three years and six months. [1Ki_17:1]
(18) And [then] he prayed again and the heavens supplied rain and the land produced its crops [as usual]. [1Ki_18:42-45]
Luke 11:5-10 AMPC
(5) And He said to them, Which of you who has a friend will go to him at midnight and will say to him, Friend, lend me three loaves [of bread],
(6) For a friend of mine who is on a journey has just come, and I have nothing to put before him;
(7) And he from within will answer, Do not disturb me; the door is now closed, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot get up and supply you [with anything]?
(8) I tell you, although he will not get up and supply him anything because he is his friend, yet because of his shameless persistence and insistence he will get up and give him as much as he needs.
(9) So I say to you, Ask and keep on asking and it shall be given you; seek and keep on seeking and you shall find; knock and keep on knocking and the door shall be opened to you.
(10) For everyone who asks and keeps on asking receives; and he who seeks and keeps on seeking finds; and to him who knocks and keeps on knocking, the door shall be opened.
Having survived Super Typhoon Maysak in 2015, when the sustained winds reached 175 mph on our tiny island, I know the fierceness of a storm this strong and the fear it can strike in your heart. I am praying constantly for the people in the path of Irma, including my mother. May the Lord cover you with His Hand and keep you safe.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Prayers for all those in the path of the storm. May our Heavenly Father shelter you and lift your spirits in the days ahead.
LikeLiked by 10 people
HURRICANE IRMA
PET-FRIENDLY SHELTERS
Lists for GA, FL, SC, NC … http://www.akc.org/content/news/articles/hurricane-irma-pet-friendly-shelters/
If you scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page, you will find more links for individual states (by county) which provide additional “shelter” information.
It is grinding along on the northern coast of Cuba now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My feelings wouldn’t be hurt at all if it decided to visit Mexico!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they’re running all night long.
http://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Watch-Live-NBC-6-News-204316851.html
I switched from NBC to Fox. The guy on NBC is emphatic that it wouldn’t go left. And lied about it slowing down.
Fox News reported: It went from WNW to west. And went from 14 mi. per hour to 12 miles per hour. I don’t know what it is at this minute but that’s what it was about midnight.
I have been a follower of the CTH since before the election. I sit here in Atlanta writing this far from by home in Florida. Many of my loved ones would not leave. I evacuated with my husband, children and pets. It’s frankly surreal but when you have to decide what is truly important for you to take and what you can leave behind – materially speaking- you realize that alot of what we have is surplus. I have cried a lot thinking about the people that have stayed that I love very much but I trust in God and I will continue to do so. I prayed a great deal before the election for the country and God answered my prayers. I pray that he will be merciful again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just keep on track West please Irma…
Can anyone please explain, clearly, why the forecasters are convinced it will turn North?
No guesses please. I’m seriously asking how they know this????
I know I’m not the only one.
That’s what I would like to know!
And on top of that, Channel 6, the guy was saying, “This storm has NOT slowed down!” sort of emphatic about it!
Well, that’s wrong. It slowed down from 14 miles per hour to 12 miles per hour.
He also stated that it wouldn’t go west and quit hoping it does.
And I answered back, “You are wrong! God prove him wrong!”
And now the track is changing to the west.
I’m hoping and praying that it just clean leaves us alone!
Also, I’m sorry for posting again but I don’t know how to edit it.
It went from WNW to West. I don’t know exactly what it is now, but, it isn’t tracking north.
There is a trough coming down from the north .. it’s in N Fla now. It will pull Irma north. Look at the tweet I posted above your comment. It shows it.
You posted same time I did so you didn’t see it.
They think that the prevailing upper level winds will turn it North.
You can see what they’re talking about, in the post just above yours.
Take a look at the image above and you’ll see the defining line running along the north border of TX, the south border of Arkansas and then up along the eastern border of TN.. .
There is a high pressure front pushing down into the Gulf of Mexico from the interior of country. It’s unseasonably cool in Midwest and even where I’m at in Annapolis,Maryland…
This creates a wall and they know the Hurricane will hit this and turn North eventually…
The ” H ” in this photo is the wall that dips down into Gulf….
We had a cold front come through N Alabama Wed. It went down to low 50’s at night & has been in the 70’s during the day. Next week it’s back to the mid or high 80’s which is normal.
My layman’s terms: It has to do with the winds that move across from the Western US across and down through NM, TX, LA, etc that collide with the winds coming in from the Atlantic. These westerly winds will push/collide and push Irma to the north. It all depends upon the strength of both winds of which will have the greater power in directing the storm.
Hurricanes form off the coast of west Africa, and follow a path of least resistance westward. High pressure systems travel generally from the northwest to the southeast and eventually block any further westward movement of low pressure hurricanes and cause them to turn towards the north, that being the path of least resistance.
All Atlantic hurricanes eventually turn north once they collide with the colder high pressure systems coming from the west to the east. So it’s not a matter of which direction a hurricane will go once it collides with the high pressure system from the west, but a matter of when and where.
This page has twelve live cams in different parts of south Florida including three in the keys…
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can already hear the wind on the one from Key West.
The time & info for above post with model. ^^^^
11:30 pm CST / 12:30 am EST
James Spann
1 hr ·
The new run (00Z) of the American global model (GFS) pretty much inline with NHC forecast. Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma goes right up the spine of Florida Sunday/Sunday night…
7.1K Views
Still praying earnestly for you Treepps and all of FL.
ditto
minus one “p”
Thank you. I needed a “P”. 😀
It’s all yours. Stay safe, Sundance!
Praying for your safety, Sundance.
I heard a meteorology expert explain that hurricanes tend to turn north because of magnetic pull. This is just my simplistic take on what he said,
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that video is the ONLY thing Ive seen for Turks & Caicos…nothing of aftermath anywhere on the “news.”
Are those two islands still there? I wouldn’t know, because they’ve been totally ignored.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers for you SD, and all the Treeps living in FL ! I know y’all are good preppers and have done your best to prepare to endure or escape. All that’s left is to roll with the punches and pray God didn’t ” ….give you a mountain you may never climb… ” [ from a Marty Robbins song ]
Prayers to all in the path of this monster from my home on a hill just north of Houston. I had 38″ in 3 days last week, but was blessed to have no flooding, no major winds, and no damage.
I know you face much worse and pray that you make it through with nothing worse than property damage. Things can be replaced; human lives cannot. Be safe, my CTH Friends.
I am praying for ALL of you in its path throughout FL and very likely AL, GA, and on up the coast! I hope as a hen gathers her chicks and protects them with her wing The Lord will do the same to you and protect you through the storm.
Here’s hoping that it gets chewed up as it moves along Cuba and breaks apart and comes in very weak and broken into FL. Stay safe all you fellow Treepers in the SE USA.
Terribly sad!
Psalm 121
1 I will lift up my eyes to the hills—
From whence comes my help?
2 My help comes from the Lord,
Who made heaven and earth.
3 He will not allow your foot to be moved;
He who keeps you will not slumber.
4 Behold, He who keeps Israel
Shall neither slumber nor sleep.
5 The Lord is your keeper;
The Lord is your shade at your right hand.
6 The sun shall not strike you by day,
Nor the moon by night.
7 The Lord shall preserve you from all evil;
He shall preserve your soul.
8 The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in
From this time forth, and even forevermore.
