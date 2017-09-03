Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Drafting New North Korea Sanctions…

And keep in mind, regardless of how severe the sanctions are that Treasury Secretary Mnuching might draw up, China and Russia are essentially bound to agree to them or face the dropping of the panda mask, and STILL get more economic sanctions from the U.S.

It’s like China can’t just catch a break. The more they dig, the deeper they get,..

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday that he would put together a package of new sanctions to potentially cut off all trade with North Korea after Pyongyang conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. Speaking on Fox News, Mnuchin said he would ask U.S. President Donald Trump to strongly consider cutting off all trade with new sanctions.

“If countries want to do business with the United States, they obviously will be working with our allies and others to cut off North Korea economically,” he said. (read more)