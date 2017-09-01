Canadian Labor Leader Supports Trump Position on NAFTA Auto Origination Rules…

Well, this is rich. A Canadian labor union leader, Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, has called President Trump “batshit crazy” yet supports the U.S. NAFTA position on Auto origination.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is said to be leveraging a position that NAFTA rules on auto manufacturing require 70% of source origination from inside the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Canadian union leader Jerry Dias agrees with the position in order to Make Canada Great Again.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wants more than 70 percent of North American content in vehicles built in the United States, Canada and Mexico under a renegotiated NAFTA trade deal, the head of Canada’s largest private sector union said on Friday.
Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, told reporters he suggested in a recent meeting with Ross that the level be raised to 70 percent from the current 62.5 percent, and that the U.S. commerce secretary suggested a “more aggressive” level.
Ross has long advocated strengthening the rules of origin for the auto industry as a way to bring back automotive production from Asia and other non-NAFTA countries.
Negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement are in their second round this weekend in Mexico City, where rules of origin are expected to be discussed.
U.S. negotiators, however, may not reveal specific rules of origin targets until later rounds, according to auto industry lobbyists.
“In fairness to Wilbur, he was more aggressive than I was,” Dias said of Ross’ desired North American content level.
Dias said he thought that a 70 percent rule would be a step in the right direction for an industry whose jobs have migrated from the United States and Canada to Mexico, and would help shift production of some automotive electronics and other parts from Asia and Europe back to North America. (read more)
We are going to get the Union members on the TRUMP train ** All of the Rust Belt will be Trump territory. In 2020 I believe Trump will win my home state of Minnesota 👍😎
“Think”?
I cannot imagine any State in their right mind not going Trump. Afterall, what is it anyone wants for themselves, Trump does not want for all Americans?
The key to all this, we Americans have in President Trump the one person if not the only person who can make it all happen.
Real killers.
Well duhh!!
Can’t think of a single Mexican car maker. Or Canadian one, for that matter. And with the cessation of Asian/European car parts being brought through Mexico… with the end of DAPA/DACA coming, and the last drop of gas being drained from Mexico’s economic tank, I’m thinking there won’t be a country called Mexico in twenty years.
