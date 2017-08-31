Report: White House Weighing Mexican Remittance Fee To Pay for Southern Security Wall…

This is a little funny. Back in 2015 we originally shared an easy peasy way to pay for the border wall by charging a 4% remittance fee on wire transfers to Mexico. With more than $25 billion (2015) in Western Union transfers, more than Mexico’s entire oil and energy sector combined, a 4% U.S. surcharge on remittances creates $1 billion revenue annually.
The U.S. Treasury already has a similar process in place for Cuban Remittances and Western Union compliance affidavits. The remittances to Mexico have now jumped to $27 billion in 2016. Making the remittance fee even more feasible.
WASHINGTON – President Trump is mulling a tax on cash transfers between immigrants in the U.S. and their relatives in Mexico as a way to fund his promised border wall without forcing American taxpayers to open their wallets, according to sources familiar with the proposal.
Trump first floated the idea of taxing or halting person-to-person wire transfers, known as remittances, during his bid for the White House. A two-page memo released by his campaign last April described a plan “to compel Mexico to pay for the wall” by preventing immigrants from wiring money outside of the U.S. unless they can prove their legal status to law enforcement authorities.
Because the Mexican economy has become so dependent on wages sent home by migrant workers, which surpassed oil revenues as its leading source of foreign income in 2015, Trump said he could convince the country’s leaders to make a “one-time payment of $5-10 billion” toward his border wall by threatening to stop the annual flow of billions of dollars from the U.S. to Mexico in the form of cash transfers.
In 2016, Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. sent $27 billion to family members and friends in their native country. (read more)
[2016] Even if President Donald Trump does not renegotiate any of the $50 Billion trade imbalance we have with Mexico; and if you only target the remittance dollars ($25 billion in 2015) which are vital for the Mexican economy, you can see how easy it would be to get Mexico to pay for the border wall.
Federal Budgets are fixed on ten year projections. In order for an expenditure to be revenue neutral the revenue must meet or exceed the expenditure over a 10-year period.
If you take the $25 Billion in outbound remittances (2015), now $27 Billion (2017), and you apply a small 4% surcharge for each wire transfer to Mexico, that surcharge would net $1+ Billion/year. Multiplied over ten years (budget requirement) that means $10 Billion into the U.S. treasury from the surcharge fee.
$10 Billion in revenue.
It’s a no brainer!
I think it should be for ANYWHERE south of our border, not just Mexico!
^^^ This ^^^
Louder please!
Anywhere, anyway money is sent out of US. Tax offset when/if money returned to US as income. No offset for Capital gains tax, only money taxed as income.
Yes, these are wages that should have been paid to US citizens.
Money that should have stayed here.
It should not be sent south of the border.
There need to be a permanent remittance fee.
This is long over due.
E Z P Z
Is this something Congress has to be involved in…..if so…..kiss it goodbye……
^^^^ This. ^^^^^ Need to find an end run around those traitors and start building it.
If memory serves me correctly, the law(s) for such an action are already in place (re, remittances to Cuba). All it takes is Executive action.
To take away the racist charge, I’d apply the 4% remittance fee to ANY cash transfer outside of US State, Territory, and Commonwealth regions.
If you’re collecting from all foreign transfers, they can’t justifiably say you’re targeting a single culture.
Always has been from Day 1! That is why our Lion told us not to lose sleep during his rally in the Spring about the WALL! He told America that it was going to get done easily. Mexico was provided an opportunity to decide which way before our President was going to decide for them.
I actually see this as an incredible strategy! What politician in their right mind would vote NO to such a bill. Are you going to defend illegals that none of their money should be touched because of the ramifications to their family in Mexico? Good luck with that argument on voting NO! This would also take the need for funding away from the Budget Battle. Use it as leverage to get other concessions for walking away.
I actually hope only 40 or 50 percent of the WALL is completed by 2020. Use it as a campaign talking point to say that if I am reelected, the WALL will be 100 percent completed. OUR LION is the WALL right now!
Illegals will not say the hell with your tax I am going to go back and bring it myself. They know they aren’t getting back in! Plus they may think our President loves the tax and won’t go after them. It might encourage the MORONS to send even more!
TOTAL No Brainer.
I’ve stood behind various people wiring money out of the US. There are so many store and bank fees an additional fee might be grumbled at, but it would be paid.
There are other ways to send money, but people sending want it there immediately and safely. I’ve seen people literally on their phones while they were doing it and then waiting until it’s cleared on the other end. It’s sometimes only a minute or two.
I’ve exchanged larger sums of money for local currency on street corners in South America, and I’ve waited hours while visiting multiple Banks to see who has cash available…it’s a different environment than we are used to up here.
I agree. A fee will be grumbled about, but paid.
Yes there are other ways to send money down there if they want to.
But we need to make it harder any way we can.
And with each grumble, another yard of concrete gets poured on the Southern Border.
Exactly. Very frustrating hearing idiots say that the President “lied” about who will ultimately pay for it, when the wall hasn’t even been built yet! In my view, getting Mexico to pay in one form or another will be – by far – the simplest component of the entire project!
I like the idea. It allows PDJT to avoid the border wall funding fight with Congress.
Add it to that El Chappo fund.
Hundreds and hundreds of millions of US dollars injected into their corrupt incompetent government, CASH, completely tax free, no strings attached. Man, how sweet is that.
Cut back on it, keep some of that money here, and maybe the Mexican leadership will actually have to start fixing their own country when their people start to feel the squeeze and running to the US is no longer an option. A win-win.
With President Trump’s Administration and entire TEAM now firmly established in the White House, let us remember the words of a wise, political Oracle — Alfred E. Neuman.
“What, Me Worry?”
Bitcoin, Etherium, and many other crypto currencies step neatly around these fees and taxes. Just sayin.
Don’t know how many Mexican immigrants use bitcoin. I think it more likely they will stick cash in their socks when they go home to visit.
The remittances are made bi-weekly or monthly to keep the families back in Mexico alive!
It’s an unfortunate business model but merely keeping people alive isn’t enough. It’s good enough if you’re okay with poverty and captivity. We already know that’s not healthy — only only has to look at how well animals in the zoo and water parks fare. We also know that people fed on a steady diet of welfare almost never get out of it especially when that’s the only life they have ever known.
What would these people be doing if this manner of living wasn’t available? Most of them wouldn’t have been born. The others would be fighting for better lives for themselves.
But they can’t go that easily, if they are not legally in the country. They risk not being able to come back.
Something tells me the people in Venezuela aren’t too concerned with Bitcoin, etc at this particular moment. And I doubt the average person here, going to Western Union, has the slightest idea of what any of that stuff is.
If the illegal workers are paid in cash they still have to take it somewhere to be processed.
Western Union will cash their check and wire money back to Mexico for a small fee. WU has a presence in each of the largest drug store chains in Mexico. They are everywhere.
They go to the local mexican store and send the cash to Mexico. They pay a $9-11 fee to send the money. They only have to show an ID, I don’t think it matters if its a US ID or any.
BTW, at the local mexican store you can also pay for the family utilities in Mexico. You can even buy appliances in Mexico to be delivered to the family. Pay for mexican cellphones, etc.
Crypto currencies have scaling issues and some serious security concerns. I think the concept is brilliant as the block chain is a public ledger of transactions while the mega banks and the Fed manipulate the dollar ever since the gold standard was removed. The value of a dollar really is only based on the reputation of the USA to pay its debt and not on reality. It’s digital cash using the Internet and open source but the privacy makes it highly attractive to criminals, well until they try to convert to real currency.
That may be…but I don’t think the number of illegals that are savy on cryptocurrencies is too terribly high. The number of “families back home” savy enough to have ewallets, or even have access to an ewallet, is likely much lower.
Even here in America, most people don’t use cryto-currencies, even though moving to a sole crypto-currency usage would neatly side-step most of our taxes.
Put in that remittance fee and you won’t need the wall. It’ll still be nice to have, though, just the one in China. Get a few RINOs out of Congress in ’18, maybe anohter SCOTUS pick, or two, and get rid of the fantasy that is birthright citizenship.
Start going after the visa over-stayers and their offspring and we just might get this ship on course. God willing.
We need the WALL to protect our border patrol.
I didn’t say, not build it. I’m just saying, IMHO, that if things keep going the way they seem to be going, they’ll start leaving and not coming back. I’d love to see a glorious wall on the border. In fact, I’d love to see it, about 3 miles south of the southern shore of the Rio Grande, with nothing but barren open space separating it from the river. No where to hide.
The next democrat president would invite them back and order Border Patrol to make them tamales.
K.I.S.S. and MAGA!
I live in California and have a ACE pre-paid credit card for online purchases. I’ve had it for over 12 years. I had my personal information stolen and unlike now it took me four years to straighten out. Anyways normally when I load money on to the card there is a line of illegals out the door. I’m here to tell you illegals are finding a different way of sending money to Mexico. Since Trump was elected there is no line ever…Illegals are ten steps ahead they have attorney’s working round the clock telling them how to break our laws….
Or maybe, they figure that being on a line to wire money to Mexico will make them easy pickings for ICE, so they don’t go their anymore. If they’re finding other ways, like mailing it back home, pretty soon the mexican mailmen are going to be the richest guys in town and no one will get anymore mail.
If they’ve figured out a way to do it thru banks then, thanks to the post 9/11 banking laws, those transfers can be easily detected.
You are right but they still wire the money.
And any way that we can squeeze them back I say do it.
4 percent is a little low, I say go for about 7 or 8 percent.
There will always be ways around things. This is a start. They are already paying fees to Western Union and other agencies to send money… a little more won’t be noticed after a few months.
LOL
Weighing?
Is this like when the President was “assessing” the Paris Climate Accords?
You know he already made up his mind and is just driving his opposition crazy!
Good stuff.
And THAT is a major reason why we ❤️ OUR President!
Always one step ahead, if not ten 😜
Hell no!!! Remove all illegal aliens from the country NOW!!! This is another way of accepting their presence. DETECT, ARREST, REMOVE. WE can pay for the dammed wall!!
True, there should be no tolerance of illegal immigration, but there are millions of Mexicans legally here, those are the people who are targeted with this tax.
Simple solution, prove that you’re here legally and you’re exempt from the fees.
Like with a Kalifornia driver’s license?
Too easy to use forged documents. Hard enough sometimes for our trained DHS employees to spot forged docs, but then expect that same level of training in a Walmart worker?
Do you really trust the authorities in a sanctuary city somewhere in California to “verify” anything about “undocumented immigrants” who are already provided with the driver license and, basically, encouraged to use it to vote for Democrats (multiple times)?
The illegal ones are not the only ones sending money out of the country. This needs to be thought though carefully to make it difficult for these people to get around these fees.
That thought has crossed my mind, but quite frankly it is a downside that I think we just have to live with.
My concern is that eventually the amount of illegal aliens is going to drop (which is our goal) and thus the amount of revenue this tax will provide will drop. The irony behind this idea is that it depends on illegal immigration.
To your last point: the fee has more than one purpose. It will generate revenue for the wall, but it also adds another “con” to the “should I go to (or stay in) the US illegally?
Remove all incentives for coming or staying, and ultimately the cons outweigh the pros.
And that IMO is the primary goal.
You are right iboblando it is the “downside”.
We can not make everything sweet and lightness for all people here.
The legal Mexicans will just have to put up with the remittance fee.
Their countrymen have been having a good old time here in in the United States for about 30 years now.
If you read the article you know that 27 BILLION DOLLARS was sent to Mexico last year.
That is ONE YEAR.
ONE YEAR!
We have no idea how many illegals are here now.
So if a a few legal Mexicans are going to be upset because they must pay a remittance fee to send money “home” to their families, you probably know just about what most hard working American citizens are going to say about their concerns.
Yep.
That is right, we are not going to bend over backwards to make any special conditions for them.
They will just have to suck it up and pay the remittance.
And I’m pretty sure drug money is moved this way as well. Many are already self-deporting. Some are (and will be) here legally. These are all points for negotiation. See the larger picture. The president is setting the table for a smorgasbord of great options which are all wins for the USA.
Managed bank branches in LA, OC and VA and can confidently confirm sundance’s recommendation as an easily implemented and logical solution.
How about make it the same as income tax rate?
So what are we waiting for? Why are we “floating” and not doing.
Leverage for NAFTA negotiations perhaps?
Making that information known to the whole planet makes that aspect clear.
10% fee to make it revenue neutral, right?
As the wailing increases, so should the %. 4% in my opinion is too low. My taxes are higher than that.
That’s right. They squeal, we say, “Okay, we re-consider. We’re increasing it.” Double down upwards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump also does long game strategy. It’s funny how short-sighted the Cartels and Globalists have been in moving money around.
Now it’s going to get interesting. If the money is from ill-gotten gains, who is going to fight it’s seizure? Every single electronic transaction can be traced. President Trump’s cabinet will have no trouble finding it and holding it.
RICO.
That would be an exit fee! LOL!
Don’t laugh. Many countries make a foreigner pay an exit fee to leave the country.
I have had to…always takes away the pleasant memories of a trip!
Let’s make it mandatory for all foreigners, and why not round up…to 5%.
I’d start a bit higher that 4%. Not so much higher that it would spawn a new money-laundering industry, or force Mexicans into the islamic “Hawala” cash movement network.
So many of these common sense solutions are like low hanging fruit waiting to be picked … c’mon, just reach up and pick it already.
How long before a federal judge issues an injunction or a state like California files a lawsuit…or both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will do this every time he does anything. Bring it.
All the more reason to do it sooner rather than later.
But I suspect this is somehow tied into NAFTA negotiations………..leverage baby!
I would expect that to happen very soon after remittance surcharges were to be officially proposed. (One would need to prove that it’s not a form of illegal seizure falsely labeled a “fee”, per concerns mentioned by others about not penalizing citizens or those here legitimately.) It’s a normal part of the process whenever governments try to invent new revenue streams.
Each state already has established caps on fees for money transfers, which are not uniform. If this was to be a uniform federal surcharge it would require a new law from Congress. It couldn’t be done by Executive Order.
I’ve always thought it made a lot of sense.
Hate to say this… but the IRS could easily handle this.
I do not know why this is a big issue. If you go to your bank even today and wire transfer, the banks are charging at least $40 to $50 for every transfer. Increase the damn fees by $10 if you are not a Citizen of this country – does not matter whether the individual is on visa/ green card or an illegal and does not matter where the money is sent. If its being sent to South or North of the border (trust me the Justin of Canada will start a re-route bank and incur all the cost and might even give additional $), increase the fee by $15 per wire transfer or certain % more.
We can build the wall 10 times in a year with this money. And those questioning the logic, just check your Telephone bill , you are paying tons of fees for free phones distributed by the previous admin.
4% if they can prove they paid tax on the money they’re sending. 35% if they can’t.
Hey! This is a great idea!
Hope he can do this without congress
Do it!
Can trump do it through executive action without congress ?
All in all it’s just another brick in the wall.
Quit talking and do it. What’s there to weigh? :Libs and Rino’s will hate it and sane people will support it.
Only 4%?…
Why not 10 or 20%? I could be paid for in a year. Sending money out of the country should be considered laundering it. If the cartels send money to Mexico, and it is confiscated, then anyone else should get the same treatment.
Could be the principle of “If you make it TOO expensive, people will not do it anymore/find other ways”.
You know, the same reason people literally pick up and move out of high tax states, or drive over state borders to shop, etc.
There *is* a limit.
This has always been my preferred method of paying for the wall. Instant cash. Then when the wall is fully paid, the monies can go towards border, LOE and prisons expenditures that illegal immigrants have caused USA taxpayers to pay due to their illegal entry and illegal activities.
I think it should be 5-6%.
