Missing Since Bannon Left The White House…

Just pointing out something….

Think about it. Two Weeks. Crickets, nothing, total silence. Ever since Steve Bannon left the White House.

Don’t just think casually about it. Think about the specific stories she was pushing and the ramifications therein. Not just ramifications to what is pushed by Breitbart media and why; but also Circa News and Sinclair corporate media. Always question everything.

We suspected she was being fed –controlled opposition– we didn’t know who.

