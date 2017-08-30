Missing Since Bannon Left The White House…

Just pointing out something….
Think about it. Two Weeks. Crickets, nothing, total silence. Ever since Steve Bannon left the White House.
Don’t just think casually about it. Think about the specific stories she was pushing and the ramifications therein. Not just ramifications to what is pushed by Breitbart media and why; but also Circa News and Sinclair corporate media. Always question everything.
We suspected she was being fed –controlled opposition– we didn’t know who.
Forgive my density here; are you implying Bannon was the one leaking out stuff, or am I misunderstanding?
Yes him and possibly Gorka as well! This witch had me fooled in thinking she had our President’s best interest at heart! Hopefully Sean and Lou have been informed of her treachery!
I was fooled at first by her too. Then I noticed her stories were meant to just stir things up, nothing ever came to fruition. The leaking became a drip drip drip after Rience left and just a drop or two until after Bannon and Gorka left.
“The leaking became a drip drip drip after Rience left and just a drop or two until after Bannon and Gorka left.”
Exactly…
If you look at what Bannon has said since he left it obvious he was planting all sorts of controlled opposition and I’m glad he’s gone. People who want to read it can go to Breitbart we’re it belongs and will do some good…..The real MAGA is being done by cabinet secretaries and not ‘advisors’…
The media is now reduced to shoe stories and wondering if the President showed enough ‘ empathy’. General Kelly is running a professional and tight ship now, as it should be..The President is not disappointing me in his actions…
Implying just that, and assuming that the leaks about non Trump loyalists “taking over White House operations” were a bad thing?
Oh oh…Dana Rorbacher?
Major statement on Hannity tonight.
Not like the Sara Carter drama.
Hopefully some clever Treepers can post the clip.
Looks like the Russia B.S. is going to implode..bigly.
God bless PDJT
When Bannon left, Sara’s secure line went dead. No mas inside baseball.
What are we talking about here?
From the article above by Sundance..
I’m still waiting for any of her amazing stories to come true.
breitbart has gone FULL ON attack dog on The President, @ssclown traitors
when Bannon left the WH, i was posting there that i hoped that he would return and drain the breitbart swamp asap
now i can’t help but speculate that he’s nursing his bruised ego by trying to damage Donald Trump, but who knows
so many SMALL people out there
MAGA
Amazingly a day after he left, I started getting a daily email from Breibart about their stories of the day. I never ever got them before. Wonder if this POS got his hands on some information pertaining to us Deplorables? Cue Suspicious Cat 🐱…..
Question everything you are being fed to believe.
Watch it all closely.
There was a time when these “conservatives” were telling you the Citizens United decision was a win for “free speech”. Corporate conservative voices. Controlled conservative voices.
The same voices who were supporting amnesty behind closed doors. The same voices appearing at CPAC to celebrate omnibus. The same voices… etc.
On the left everyone is comfy blaming “Media Matters”.
Well, who is the “Media Matters” version on the right?
Question all assumptions.
SD is saying Bannon was feeding Carter all of her information. Thus no more Bannon no more Carter stories.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has no idea. Huge leap. Envy kicking in
It’s a theory, an interesting one. Like all theories we have to wait and see what happens.
No envy at all. None. This I promise you. What exactly would there be to be envious about?
Think about it.
Envy kicking in? I can’t stop laughing.
envy? good grief, where did that come from…
Okay, here is my tin foil hat conspiracy theory! Who have I been complaining about who has been gone–ON VACATION SUPPOSEDLY–for over two weeks???? Lou Dobbs. Maybe they are together plotting to take over and remake what we know as the media!
I am only kidding. I don’t really think that. I just miss Lou.
And I do think it is interesting that Sara, who sort of burst onto the scene there for a bit, has now gone radio silent. I don’t know what to make of it. Sundance could be right. It sure wouldn’t be the first time!
Good point on Dobbs, Sylvia. He has been gone for awhile. One of the good eggs left at FBN. We will find out more after Labor Day. Changes are usually made then.
Bannon-gone, Spicer-gone, Priebus-gone, what’s her name in the Comms dept-gone. Real quiet.
Where can I find a leak?
Now, on to restructure the 2018 Congress. First arrow goes to McCaskill earlier today. Niagara Falls, slowly the nevertrumpers will turn, step by step; even Obamacare will fall.
Obamacare repeal and replace
Tax revision
Infrastructure
Nafta
Build The Wall
N. Korea
China
M.E.
Pakistan
Mr. President, remember Iran. they’re a BIGLY!
MAGA!
Everything you are seeing with our Energy Dominance towards Russia 🇷🇺 is preparing for IRAN 🇮🇷! They will be neutralized prior to our 🦁 final day in office!
Is Sundance saying that Bannon was feeding stories as part of Trump’s stategy ? Go negative on him with nonsense stories just to confuse and obfuscate the pundits ? Perhaps !
Someone said that part of Gen Flynn’s strategy was to feed controlled stories to the press as a way of mapping out who was leaking to whom. they would feed 5 versions of the stories and see which ones turned up in the press. It may have something to do with that. Gen. Flynn is one badass spook.
Bannon is no friend of POTUS. And it doesn’t matter. It’s no biggie. Just don’t fool yourself.
Cruz is a friend of Cruz.
Bannon is a friend of Bannon.
Same/Same.
Question all assumptions. Who is feeding you information? Who is framing your perspective?
I think a lot of things are going to be exploded causing a massive repercussion implode of the other side. Making stuff up via false narratives, blocking things to stay with the status quo and being just downright belligerent towards DJT and those who support and follow him has consequences. Aye captain there be a big ugly breaker a coming and they can’t do anything about it what with their absolutely horrendous navigational skills.
Honestly has to be one of your best spidey sense calls. I think you nailed it.
Surely this is not why Bannon left the White House.
Maybe she’s been on a late season vacation… Ever thought about that?
/s
