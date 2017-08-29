President Trump Attends Flood Briefing in Corpus Christi, Texas…

President Trump and Melania Trump attend a briefing in Corpus Christi Texas to show their support and learn more about ongoing Hurricane Harvey flood efforts.
These are my two favorite men in all of politics! Governor Abbott is the best Governor out of every other Governor today in the US. Under his stewardship, the state of Texas has taken the MAGA motto and has completely run with it!
3.9% GDP for the 1st quarter. The 2nd closest state was WV at 3% GDP. AG Paxton has been right by our President’s side in joining the DOJ in its fight to have the travel ban imposed. He is also spearheading the effort to eliminate DACA once and for all. The drop dead date is next Tuesday, September 5th when he as well as nine other AGs go back to the Executioner’s Courtroom (Judge Hanen) to have DACA ruled unconstitutional.
SB4 takes effect on September 1st! Illegal aliens are screwed and large numbers have fled the state because their days are numbered.
I have said and will continue to say that Governor Abbott would be my first choice to replace our Lion in 2025 to carry TRUMPISM forward for another 8 years!
I live in California. I vote for outsourcing our governorship to Governor Abbott!
I live in NY and I want to do the same!
Colorado here and I agree. We have Hickenwhatshisname a big big loser.
I second your vote.
I second that fle! Love Gov. Abbott! (my OK Gov. struggles, is not a leader)
I have the biggest moron in Cuomo in NY! Sitting on an incredible amount of shale but the environment comes first! Upstate NY is dying because of him!
Can’t get any better.
President Trump thanks first responders
fedback,
Thanks for posting that! That weasel Doucey kid TOLD us about the speech by the firetrucks but they never showed it. I gave up on Fox and turned it off.
I knew someone here would find it and post it! Thanks again!
Exactly, CNN didn’t show it either.
Media doesn’t want to show how popular he is
Wow Melanie is soooo coool
Melania!
Gov. Abbott is great. He easily beat Wendy Davis – favorite of Hollywood, The DNC and the Left…..it wasn’t even close.
Gov Abbott has shown excellent leadership during this catastrophe and of course the same can be said of POUTS. It was very heartwarming at the end of that video seeing the crowd lined up outside to welcome POTUS & FLOUS.
May God bless Texas.
Better wait just a bit in case it hits there too!!
YEAH, THE CAJUN NAVY WILL PROBABLY BE GOING BACK SOON, GOOD TO SEE THE AMPHIBIAN VEHICLES COMING IN.
President Trump is too hot to handle !
TRUMP 2020
Good strong common sense leadership all around. No sane level headed person could ask for more.
Did Obama ever do something like this? Actually sit down and be briefed by the people doing the work? Somehow, I doubt it.
