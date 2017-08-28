President Trump Reverses Obama Executive Order Blocking Military Surplus From Police Purchase…

Posted on August 28, 2017 by

Today President Trump has issued an executive order revoking a previous Executive Order #13688, put in place by President Obama, which blocked local and state law enforcement from purchasing military surplus gear.  Effective with today’s order local law enforcement will have access to U.S. military equipment.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited two studies which concluded that the use of military-style equipment can have positive effects, reducing citizen complaints and assaults on officers.

EXECUTIVE ORDER – By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Revocation of Executive Order 13688. Executive Order 13688 of January 16, 2015 (Federal Support for Local Law Enforcement Equipment Acquisition), is hereby revoked.

Sec. 2. Revocation of Recommendations Issued Pursuant to Executive Order 13688. The recommendations issued pursuant to Executive Order 13688 do not reflect the policy of the executive branch. All executive departments and agencies are directed, as of the date of this order and consistent with Federal law, to cease implementing those recommendations and, if necessary, to take prompt action to rescind any rules, regulations, guidelines, or policies implementing them.

Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department, agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

DONALD J. TRUMP – THE WHITE HOUSE, August 28, 2017.

Overall, the militarization of our local and state police forces presents a complex dynamic. On one hand we want our law enforcement to have the most effective tools needed to deal with threats and public safety. On the other hand seeing an MRAP vehicle in the local police parade on the 4th of July is not something to be cheering about.

This can be a slippery slope if not well managed, and local people need to be engaged with their public officials to express valid opinions and concerns.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Abusive Cops, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, media bias, Military, Police action, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

73 Responses to President Trump Reverses Obama Executive Order Blocking Military Surplus From Police Purchase…

  1. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    As long as the police is well trained and only police veterans get to use the heavy weapons.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      NO Democrats cities should get this equipment. NO Somalis.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • mike says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      I have mixed feelings about this. As much as I know antifa, BLM, Soros mobsters need a good dose when they attack…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ted says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      I don’t like nor want a heavily armed Police with our excess Military war fighting equipment. Nope. Don’t trust them with excessive power any more than I do the Swamp.

      Like

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      “As long as the police is well trained and only police veterans get to use the heavy weapons.”

      ______________

      But that’s not reality.

      The “Patriot Act” might be great too, and all of the surveillance capabilities, “as long as government employees were well trained and only honorable Constitution-abiding bureaucrats get access to data”.

      Power corrupts.

      Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

      When you give boys new toys, they always find excuses to use them.

      .

      Tench Coxe said: “Congress have no power to disarm the militia. Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birth-right of an American. …The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the federal or state governments, but, where I trust in God it will ever remain, in the hands of the people.”

      Question: Do the People have access to this same military hardware?

      If not, then how is the clear intention of the Founding Fathers and the Constitution for the united States not being violated?

      Noah Webster said, “The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.”

      I don’t see a clause in Noah’s observation stating ‘except Police shall have armored vehicles rendering the People’s ability to defend themselves against government abuse of power moot’.

      .

      We’re always going in the wrong direction, throwing money, technology (and power) at symptoms instead of the underlying disease.

      We don’t need to militarize the Police.

      We need to decriminalize the culture which is creating the perceived need for a militarized police.

      If only we had Rule of Law — something we haven’t had in at least 8 years, and which Attorney General Jeff Sessions apparently has no intention of re-establishing — the never-ending game of escalation would not be necessary.

      Like

      Reply
  2. georgiafl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    President Trump WILL NOT LEAVE/abandon military equipment for ISIS either – like Obama did.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Thank you georgiafl for pointing out what our previous president (may he rot in hell) did with our equipment. While our officers were being killed in the US by the same equipment given to ISIS is despicable. Ask the families of the 5 cops shot in Dallas, TX how they feel about the EO issued today.

      I stand with our President and those families!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Interesting correlation of the rise of Antifa during Obama’s EO blocking military surplus from reaching the police. I wonder if this has something to do with Trump’s decision to undo it today.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      Interesting

      Like

      Reply
    • Peter says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      I have been thinking this for months – obama never did any action without clear and present danger to the public – I firmly believe this – operation choke point, Obamacare targeting self employed first while giving friends waivers, et al

      Obama disarmed the police while Soros increased funding for his militant arm – antifa

      Praise god for trump – these rabid dogs need bigger stun guns

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Peter says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      I have been thinking this for months – obama never did any action without clear and present danger to the public – I firmly believe this – operation choke point, Obamacare targeting self employed first while giving friends waivers, et al

      Obama disarmed the police while Soros increased funding for his militant arm – antifa

      Praise god for trump – these rabid dogs need bigger stun guns

      Like

      Reply
  4. magagirl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Was this something that was done before Obama’s exec. Order? If so, police already know when and who gets the big guns. I agree in that no dems should get any of the military equipment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. JoD says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    OK, I’ll say it…..
    LIKE A BOSS!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Orygun says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I am not a fan of giving the Feds policing powers. That belongs to the States and I am not a fan of giving the local police military vehicles. Their are too many people that would abuse that type of power and Waco TX comes to mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • emet says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      The Feds have had policing powers for a long time.

      Like

      Reply
    • Risasi says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Of course that was the F Troop (and their fearless leader Janet “Scourge of the Everglades” Reno) who started that whole mess.

      But I do agree. I’m not a fan either of military grade hardware in the hands of peace officers. It is a slippery slope. The problem is the barn door was opened a long time ago with the War on Drugs and that horse has done gone and slid down that slippery slope a few decades ago…
      The CATO institute has a good read on militarization and the no knock raids, circa 2013 I think.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Arkindole says:
        August 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm

        Calculate the ratios.
        Freefor vs. them.
        Use 3% if you like.
        Then think about the recent semi voluntary stand-downs, Chris Dorner, and those that will walk away from them. Then think about a local 4GW insurgency that *.gov has never been able to adequately deal with. Use Vietnam, Afganastan, and the entire ME as examples. They do real well gunning down bikers in a Waco resturant kill box, or shooting a unarmed man in OR with a long rifle while his hands are up, but out in the open….every blade of grass.

        Like

        Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Do you know how these pansies in charge have been policing us? Through regulations and PC. And because of THEIR language and THEIR propaganda we now have literal wars in our streets. One cannot fight back against brainwashed snowflakes or illegal, unassimilated alien thugs, with non-military force when THEY have access to it. …
      Our pansies who ‘decree’ from behind their safe mansions and bodyguards would be helpless if their homes and bodyguards and means of escape were removed. THEN they would know what havoc they have wreaked upon us.

      Unfortunately, some, like Soros and Schmidt and Zuckerberg, are VERY aware of what we face in the streets…and if it will silence and destroy us they will barely shrug.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sharon Rogers Goodson says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      we are at war with ISIS – war will be on our city streets – I would prefer to handle it locally. Faster response to attack

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Totally agree ory. This was one move o did that I agreed with, but could not figure out why he did it. I know of nowhere in history where citizens faired well with a militarized police force.

      The argument being made that this is needed to put down ANTIFA, is sheer hogwash.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        August 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        I’m sure there’s nothing to worry about. Government is your friend.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Risasi says:
        August 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        “This was one move o did that I agreed with, but could not figure out why he did it. ”

        That’s an easy one. Deny the local law enforcement access to arms Obama’s guys would have.

        “We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we’ve set. We’ve got to have a civilian **national** security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.” – Barack Hussein Obama

        He didn’t want local police and sheriff’s offices, or current offices for them to have access to good equipment, as they probably know the citizens they are supposed to serve in the area where they work.
        Local law enforcement tend to stay sympathetic to people they know and live around. Ditch local law enforcement, replace with a federal force. Don’t personalize with the locals and dehumanize the citizen, and your peace officer now become a “security force” of subjects.

        In other words, get rid of men in blue and replace them with brown shirts and you can see where Obama was going with this.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Sedanka says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Good.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Mia C says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    This is the most amazing thing to watch today. It’s all the Dems and Republicans saying Trump had no chance to be the nominee or president. It’s the same yahoos screaming about his every move today so it helps you ignore all their current hyena shrieking.
    –If you watch it, it just reminds you of how our revolution is proceeding beautifully against all the right enemies.
    –Trump beats all odds all the time. We just have to help him continue to do so.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. blessdog says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    martial law and a militarized police state that they’ve been crafting exponentially since 9/11…if toothless sessions and the DOJ remain silent, thus heavily encouraging civil conflict, they are GOING TO NEED IT –

    LOCAL police do NOT NEED military equipment

    that’s the way i feel about it

    MAGA!

    Like

    Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      MY local police do. California is a sanctuary state and despite a lot of crummy police chiefs many of our officers are ex-military and deserve to be protected against basically invading terrorists. I live in a ‘tony’ area, but the libs think that kumbaya will save them. I hear my officers zooming to different situations and I ask them if they have enough weaponry. . .and I know that as California releases one thug after another and they rejoin their hidden groups, that the officers will need more and more equipment.

      I understand the problem of military and police joining together in tyranny, but even in California I think that more non-officer police men (less the women, though there are surely some who have not been polluted by feminist bilge)than is known are very much in sympathy with the folks who elected Trump. In talking to many of them, there was no love for Obama or the regulations that tied the hands of peace officers and soldiers.

      ANd WE are armed. . .and yet there is not nearly enough support from citizens on behalf of our police. Remember, it is a tiny fraction who actually are corrupt. Most are putting their lives on the line for people who will cheer if they are killed.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Mia C says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I know I’m off topic but how do I donate directly to Trump so it only benefits him and our revolution, no RINOS?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Dr. David Bardo says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Giving those who enforce the law the ability to do so against Antifa! Of course, Antifa don’t show up in cities run by Republicans.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • diogenes says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      It’s never been a matter of capability/equipment preventing the police from stopping antifa. It’s because the chiefs and mayors who command them WANT the violence. It’s because blackshirted rioters physically assaulting people with the temerity to resist “proper patterns of thought” serve those mayors and chiefs (as members of the Left) in both a spiritually and politically uplifting sense.

      Spiritually they revel in the heretics being punished, and politically they get to say “See what happens when we let those evil badthinkers into our community? We must purify our thoughts to prevent this violence!”

      Like

      Reply
  12. Bl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Hopefully not the Berkeley or Charlotesville​ police.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. andyocoregon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Liberal heads are exploding once again with this latest reversal of Obama’s failed executive orders.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mia C says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I’m of two minds on the subject. 1) Some people have been talking about the militarization of our police as a scary thing for average citizens. 2) We do have terrorists, an invasion of MS-13, BLM and Antifa with their city-wide destruction.
    –So I hope it’s the right move. For the most part, I believe our police really are in warzones, like Chi-raq so if they think they need the equipment I guess they should have it.
    –It’s an argument I see both sides of but hopefully Sessions did study it like he said.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      We also allegedly have muslim enclaves suspected ISIS training camps inside the USA.

      Who know what all have crept inside Obama’s wide open borders.

      Drug cartels, Islamist radicals, foreign and domestic communist groups – besides MS-13, BLM, Antifa and BAMN, Black Panthers, etc.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      I agree Mia, there had been significant overreach in police militarization before the Kenyan, and it was a real concern. After the poser’s regime, we seem to be growing the no-go zones for which western Europe is now famous.

      I think it is necessary, but I would like to see very tight accountability as to where the equipment goes and as to how it is used.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Socrates says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    This kind of levels the playing field finally.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. emet says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The equipment was pulled because it had a deterrent effect on rioters (uh, I mean a chilling effect on free speech). Yes, the Whitehouse under Obama wanted the violence to continue as long as possible, which supports his policy of eternal racial strife. Cities can turn down the offer of equipment, but their leaders will have to do the explaining when Isis kills their citizens and the police have nothing with which to counter them.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. FL_GUY says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Everything O did was bad for the country; O was at war with local police while he militarized just about every FED agency. Since this is a reversal of an O XO, I view it as a good thing.

    It’s also possible that President Trump is preparing for terrorists threats that will need to be quickly addressed at the local levels while the FEDs get into position. There are always more local police than FEDs in any given town. JMO

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. burnett044 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Sundance warns of a slippery slope…yes indeed …this could go side ways..
    Police state comes to mind..but I will have to think on this some cause I know we have a well organized and well funded group of people that want to destroy America now..Antifa BLM etc.
    this is a tuff call…
    some days I think we will never fix the great divide in this country….I just have no answers today.
    better days ahead I hope..I will hang tuff

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. mazziflol says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    People keep saying ‘Big guns” and “weapons”. More likely MRAPS, Bear Cats, Hummers, Helmets, Armor…Equipment. They already have M4s and ARs, what they need is the protection afforded by the military vehicles. Bravo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Meatzilla says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    *sniffle*
    Welp, there goes another significant chunk of MY amazing legacy.’

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Sayit2016 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Whatever gets the jobs done…. People forget how the cops were outgunned at the BOA heist in CA….
    http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Los-Angeles-Marks-20th-Anniversary-of-North-Hollywood-Shootout-414756573.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Honest Abbey says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    What good is all this fancy equipment when you have liberal mayors in almost every major city giving STAND DOWN orders?

    The mere presence of military tanks and assault rifles are not a deterrence……..Remember Ferguson?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Doug says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    this is a complicated topic for sure and I think Sundance is right that its best to engage with local police and decide whats right for each jurisdiction. Id probably do what Trump has done and give the option to police departments to purchase these items.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. LibertarianMonkey says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I’m fairly supportive of DJT (except for chilling his big mouth), but Sundance, you’re being pretty diplomatic and a little too optimistic – this is a really BAD move. We already have waaaaay too many police with waaaaaay too much overreach and this is not going to improve the peace and prosperity of this Country!! There’s a HUGE difference between “law enforcement” and “conducting a war on our streets” (often breaking and entering to enforce REGULATORY issues, not even violent offenders). There’s no need for military grade equipment and tactics to be used on our domestic streets!!

    Like

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Ask the wives and children of the 5 cops shot dead in Dallas, TX how they feel about this EO. Their husbands/fathers were gunned down in the streets against military style terrorists.

      Like

      Reply
  25. lurker99 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Military “equipment” could be heavy duty trucks / trailers for more rural organizations for off-road use….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. litenmaus says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    “This can be a slippery slope if not well managed, and local people need to be engaged with their public officials to express valid opinions and concerns.”

    The thought of the Charlottesville, VA, City Police equipped with military vehicles should give pause. The thought of the Berkeley CA, City Police equipped with military vehicles should give pause. The thought of the San Jose City Police equipped with military vehicles should give pause.

    However, that said, I’d rather cities had the opportunity to use the equipment than not.

    .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Why, the Berkeley police could use the vehicles to hide and protect themselves from Antifa. They obviously don’t care to protect law abiding citizens. I don’t care what their police chief is ordering or the mayor. Those cops are a disgrace.

      Like

      Reply
  27. jbrickley says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Post 9/11 surplus military equipment was being sold to police departments across the country. Mostly in the form of armored carriers that were disarmed. As in no heavy artillery or weapons. surplus rifles were modified from full auto to semi-automatic. It was those big scary vehicles that scared the protesters. Even though they were outfitted with rubber bullets and fire hoses.

    I still have imagery of that bank robbery in California where the thieves wore military style flak jackets and pants. They looked like what a bomb disposal tech would wear. The standard issue 9mm rounds the police used as well as shotguns were completely useless against that body armor. Eventually the police captain and a handful of officers went to a gun store to purchase rifles with enough stopping power.

    To counter fears you don’t ban the police from buying military surplus you drop bans on civilians buying firearms. Why shouldn’t you be able to buy a .50 caliber rifle?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jbrickley says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Reminded me of Bonnie and Clyde with the Browning Automatic Rifles that could punch through a car or even a large tree. It didn’t take long for officers to be outfitted with better firearms and for automatic machine guns to be banned by civilian use. The real assault rifle ban not that pansy it’s painted black and has a pistol grip AR15 phony assault weapon definition.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      They didnt buy anything. The shop said take anything you need. They were paid later. B and B was a patriot store. Closed down a while ago.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. NYGuy54 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    and the police say “Tanks!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. In Az says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    It would be alright if this military equipment was not allowed to be purchased by sanctuary cities, states with Dhimm governors, counties controlled by Dhimms, cities controlled by Dhimms

    I know I am dreaming.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Jimmy Tets says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I thought that the National Guard was the repository of federal level war machines/equipment? Why is this needed at local police level?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Until we get some semblance of law and order this
    is absolutely a necessity. LEO’s are on the front lines.

    Thanks to Soros, Clinton, Obama etc. the war isn’t
    overseas. It’s right here, right now, on US soil.
    I’m all in with President Trump’s decision.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s