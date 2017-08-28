President Trump Reverses Obama Executive Order Blocking Military Surplus From Police Purchase…

Today President Trump has issued an executive order revoking a previous Executive Order #13688, put in place by President Obama, which blocked local and state law enforcement from purchasing military surplus gear. Effective with today’s order local law enforcement will have access to U.S. military equipment.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited two studies which concluded that the use of military-style equipment can have positive effects, reducing citizen complaints and assaults on officers.
EXECUTIVE ORDER – By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Revocation of Executive Order 13688. Executive Order 13688 of January 16, 2015 (Federal Support for Local Law Enforcement Equipment Acquisition), is hereby revoked.
Sec. 2. Revocation of Recommendations Issued Pursuant to Executive Order 13688. The recommendations issued pursuant to Executive Order 13688 do not reflect the policy of the executive branch. All executive departments and agencies are directed, as of the date of this order and consistent with Federal law, to cease implementing those recommendations and, if necessary, to take prompt action to rescind any rules, regulations, guidelines, or policies implementing them.
Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department, agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
DONALD J. TRUMP – THE WHITE HOUSE, August 28, 2017.
Overall, the militarization of our local and state police forces presents a complex dynamic. On one hand we want our law enforcement to have the most effective tools needed to deal with threats and public safety. On the other hand seeing an MRAP vehicle in the local police parade on the 4th of July is not something to be cheering about.
This can be a slippery slope if not well managed, and local people need to be engaged with their public officials to express valid opinions and concerns.
As long as the police is well trained and only police veterans get to use the heavy weapons.
NO Democrats cities should get this equipment. NO Somalis.
I have mixed feelings about this. As much as I know antifa, BLM, Soros mobsters need a good dose when they attack…
I don’t like nor want a heavily armed Police with our excess Military war fighting equipment. Nope. Don’t trust them with excessive power any more than I do the Swamp.
“As long as the police is well trained and only police veterans get to use the heavy weapons.”
But that’s not reality.
The “Patriot Act” might be great too, and all of the surveillance capabilities, “as long as government employees were well trained and only honorable Constitution-abiding bureaucrats get access to data”.
Power corrupts.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
When you give boys new toys, they always find excuses to use them.
Tench Coxe said: “Congress have no power to disarm the militia. Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birth-right of an American. …The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the federal or state governments, but, where I trust in God it will ever remain, in the hands of the people.”
Question: Do the People have access to this same military hardware?
If not, then how is the clear intention of the Founding Fathers and the Constitution for the united States not being violated?
Noah Webster said, “The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.”
I don’t see a clause in Noah’s observation stating ‘except Police shall have armored vehicles rendering the People’s ability to defend themselves against government abuse of power moot’.
We’re always going in the wrong direction, throwing money, technology (and power) at symptoms instead of the underlying disease.
We don’t need to militarize the Police.
We need to decriminalize the culture which is creating the perceived need for a militarized police.
If only we had Rule of Law — something we haven’t had in at least 8 years, and which Attorney General Jeff Sessions apparently has no intention of re-establishing — the never-ending game of escalation would not be necessary.
President Trump WILL NOT LEAVE/abandon military equipment for ISIS either – like Obama did.
Thank you georgiafl for pointing out what our previous president (may he rot in hell) did with our equipment. While our officers were being killed in the US by the same equipment given to ISIS is despicable. Ask the families of the 5 cops shot in Dallas, TX how they feel about the EO issued today.
I stand with our President and those families!
Interesting correlation of the rise of Antifa during Obama’s EO blocking military surplus from reaching the police. I wonder if this has something to do with Trump’s decision to undo it today.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Interesting
I have been thinking this for months – obama never did any action without clear and present danger to the public – I firmly believe this – operation choke point, Obamacare targeting self employed first while giving friends waivers, et al
Obama disarmed the police while Soros increased funding for his militant arm – antifa
Praise god for trump – these rabid dogs need bigger stun guns
Was this something that was done before Obama’s exec. Order? If so, police already know when and who gets the big guns. I agree in that no dems should get any of the military equipment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, I’ll say it…..
LIKE A BOSS!
You said it!
I am not a fan of giving the Feds policing powers. That belongs to the States and I am not a fan of giving the local police military vehicles. Their are too many people that would abuse that type of power and Waco TX comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Feds have had policing powers for a long time.
yes, unconstitutionally!
Of course that was the F Troop (and their fearless leader Janet “Scourge of the Everglades” Reno) who started that whole mess.
But I do agree. I’m not a fan either of military grade hardware in the hands of peace officers. It is a slippery slope. The problem is the barn door was opened a long time ago with the War on Drugs and that horse has done gone and slid down that slippery slope a few decades ago…
The CATO institute has a good read on militarization and the no knock raids, circa 2013 I think.
Calculate the ratios.
Freefor vs. them.
Use 3% if you like.
Then think about the recent semi voluntary stand-downs, Chris Dorner, and those that will walk away from them. Then think about a local 4GW insurgency that *.gov has never been able to adequately deal with. Use Vietnam, Afganastan, and the entire ME as examples. They do real well gunning down bikers in a Waco resturant kill box, or shooting a unarmed man in OR with a long rifle while his hands are up, but out in the open….every blade of grass.
Do you know how these pansies in charge have been policing us? Through regulations and PC. And because of THEIR language and THEIR propaganda we now have literal wars in our streets. One cannot fight back against brainwashed snowflakes or illegal, unassimilated alien thugs, with non-military force when THEY have access to it. …
Our pansies who ‘decree’ from behind their safe mansions and bodyguards would be helpless if their homes and bodyguards and means of escape were removed. THEN they would know what havoc they have wreaked upon us.
Unfortunately, some, like Soros and Schmidt and Zuckerberg, are VERY aware of what we face in the streets…and if it will silence and destroy us they will barely shrug.
we are at war with ISIS – war will be on our city streets – I would prefer to handle it locally. Faster response to attack
Totally agree ory. This was one move o did that I agreed with, but could not figure out why he did it. I know of nowhere in history where citizens faired well with a militarized police force.
The argument being made that this is needed to put down ANTIFA, is sheer hogwash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure there’s nothing to worry about. Government is your friend.
“This was one move o did that I agreed with, but could not figure out why he did it. ”
That’s an easy one. Deny the local law enforcement access to arms Obama’s guys would have.
“We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we’ve set. We’ve got to have a civilian **national** security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.” – Barack Hussein Obama
He didn’t want local police and sheriff’s offices, or current offices for them to have access to good equipment, as they probably know the citizens they are supposed to serve in the area where they work.
Local law enforcement tend to stay sympathetic to people they know and live around. Ditch local law enforcement, replace with a federal force. Don’t personalize with the locals and dehumanize the citizen, and your peace officer now become a “security force” of subjects.
In other words, get rid of men in blue and replace them with brown shirts and you can see where Obama was going with this.
Good.
This is the most amazing thing to watch today. It’s all the Dems and Republicans saying Trump had no chance to be the nominee or president. It’s the same yahoos screaming about his every move today so it helps you ignore all their current hyena shrieking.
–If you watch it, it just reminds you of how our revolution is proceeding beautifully against all the right enemies.
–Trump beats all odds all the time. We just have to help him continue to do so.
Yes, and for future a comment like this and your one below re Trump donations belong on daily Presidential thread, not here on a thread with such a specific topic as an Obama EO reversal.
Thank you.
It is impossible for me to love this video any more than I do…..absolutely IMPOSSIBLE !!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
martial law and a militarized police state that they’ve been crafting exponentially since 9/11…if toothless sessions and the DOJ remain silent, thus heavily encouraging civil conflict, they are GOING TO NEED IT –
LOCAL police do NOT NEED military equipment
that’s the way i feel about it
MAGA!
MY local police do. California is a sanctuary state and despite a lot of crummy police chiefs many of our officers are ex-military and deserve to be protected against basically invading terrorists. I live in a ‘tony’ area, but the libs think that kumbaya will save them. I hear my officers zooming to different situations and I ask them if they have enough weaponry. . .and I know that as California releases one thug after another and they rejoin their hidden groups, that the officers will need more and more equipment.
I understand the problem of military and police joining together in tyranny, but even in California I think that more non-officer police men (less the women, though there are surely some who have not been polluted by feminist bilge)than is known are very much in sympathy with the folks who elected Trump. In talking to many of them, there was no love for Obama or the regulations that tied the hands of peace officers and soldiers.
ANd WE are armed. . .and yet there is not nearly enough support from citizens on behalf of our police. Remember, it is a tiny fraction who actually are corrupt. Most are putting their lives on the line for people who will cheer if they are killed.
I know I’m off topic but how do I donate directly to Trump so it only benefits him and our revolution, no RINOS?
LikeLike
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Thank you! I’m planning to just stay in election mode permanently. So I want to give a little bit as I have the funds so the revolution doesn’t get undone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can’t.
Two best options: donate at http://www.donaldjtrump.cpm/donate His agreement with RNC is Trump retains majority of donor receipts (used to pay for rallies, etc) but RNC does get a portion of donations.
Donate to a pro-Trump PAC. You’ll have to do your research.
Oops that link should be .com
Sundance posted link. Use his.
Your right Alison! Our President keeps 80% while the RNC gets 20%.
Giving those who enforce the law the ability to do so against Antifa! Of course, Antifa don’t show up in cities run by Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s never been a matter of capability/equipment preventing the police from stopping antifa. It’s because the chiefs and mayors who command them WANT the violence. It’s because blackshirted rioters physically assaulting people with the temerity to resist “proper patterns of thought” serve those mayors and chiefs (as members of the Left) in both a spiritually and politically uplifting sense.
Spiritually they revel in the heretics being punished, and politically they get to say “See what happens when we let those evil badthinkers into our community? We must purify our thoughts to prevent this violence!”
Brilliant description of ANTIFA support by the left.
Hopefully not the Berkeley or Charlotesville police.
But that’s where those armaments are needed. Antifa, like ISIS, only respect overpowering force.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LOL. That kind of makes me love it.
I’m of two minds on the subject. 1) Some people have been talking about the militarization of our police as a scary thing for average citizens. 2) We do have terrorists, an invasion of MS-13, BLM and Antifa with their city-wide destruction.
–So I hope it’s the right move. For the most part, I believe our police really are in warzones, like Chi-raq so if they think they need the equipment I guess they should have it.
–It’s an argument I see both sides of but hopefully Sessions did study it like he said.
We also allegedly have muslim enclaves suspected ISIS training camps inside the USA.
Who know what all have crept inside Obama’s wide open borders.
Drug cartels, Islamist radicals, foreign and domestic communist groups – besides MS-13, BLM, Antifa and BAMN, Black Panthers, etc.
Good points. Our police have never been a problem and all of those groups truly are.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree Mia, there had been significant overreach in police militarization before the Kenyan, and it was a real concern. After the poser’s regime, we seem to be growing the no-go zones for which western Europe is now famous.
I think it is necessary, but I would like to see very tight accountability as to where the equipment goes and as to how it is used.
This kind of levels the playing field finally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^This^^
Everything O did was bad for the country; O was at war with local police while he militarized just about every FED agency. Since this is a reversal of an O XO, I view it as a good thing.
It’s also possible that President Trump is preparing for terrorists threats that will need to be quickly addressed at the local levels while the FEDs get into position. There are always more local police than FEDs in any given town. JMO
Yes I agree with both your points. Plus, you can be sure that President Trump is making this decision based on an intelligent assessment of the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent.
Sundance warns of a slippery slope…yes indeed …this could go side ways..
Police state comes to mind..but I will have to think on this some cause I know we have a well organized and well funded group of people that want to destroy America now..Antifa BLM etc.
this is a tuff call…
some days I think we will never fix the great divide in this country….I just have no answers today.
better days ahead I hope..I will hang tuff
People keep saying ‘Big guns” and “weapons”. More likely MRAPS, Bear Cats, Hummers, Helmets, Armor…Equipment. They already have M4s and ARs, what they need is the protection afforded by the military vehicles. Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gang task force, swat, barricaded nut job, hostage situation, riot control, active shooter all need this equipment.
It is not about guns.
*sniffle*
‘Welp, there goes another significant chunk of MY amazing legacy.’
Whatever gets the jobs done…. People forget how the cops were outgunned at the BOA heist in CA….
http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Los-Angeles-Marks-20th-Anniversary-of-North-Hollywood-Shootout-414756573.html
And that awesome gun shop said take anything you need. Without that store, everyone probably would have been killed by those guys.
What good is all this fancy equipment when you have liberal mayors in almost every major city giving STAND DOWN orders?
The mere presence of military tanks and assault rifles are not a deterrence……..Remember Ferguson?
this is a complicated topic for sure and I think Sundance is right that its best to engage with local police and decide whats right for each jurisdiction. Id probably do what Trump has done and give the option to police departments to purchase these items.
I’m fairly supportive of DJT (except for chilling his big mouth), but Sundance, you’re being pretty diplomatic and a little too optimistic – this is a really BAD move. We already have waaaaay too many police with waaaaaay too much overreach and this is not going to improve the peace and prosperity of this Country!! There’s a HUGE difference between “law enforcement” and “conducting a war on our streets” (often breaking and entering to enforce REGULATORY issues, not even violent offenders). There’s no need for military grade equipment and tactics to be used on our domestic streets!!
Ask the wives and children of the 5 cops shot dead in Dallas, TX how they feel about this EO. Their husbands/fathers were gunned down in the streets against military style terrorists.
Military “equipment” could be heavy duty trucks / trailers for more rural organizations for off-road use….
“This can be a slippery slope if not well managed, and local people need to be engaged with their public officials to express valid opinions and concerns.”
The thought of the Charlottesville, VA, City Police equipped with military vehicles should give pause. The thought of the Berkeley CA, City Police equipped with military vehicles should give pause. The thought of the San Jose City Police equipped with military vehicles should give pause.
However, that said, I’d rather cities had the opportunity to use the equipment than not.
.
Why, the Berkeley police could use the vehicles to hide and protect themselves from Antifa. They obviously don’t care to protect law abiding citizens. I don’t care what their police chief is ordering or the mayor. Those cops are a disgrace.
Post 9/11 surplus military equipment was being sold to police departments across the country. Mostly in the form of armored carriers that were disarmed. As in no heavy artillery or weapons. surplus rifles were modified from full auto to semi-automatic. It was those big scary vehicles that scared the protesters. Even though they were outfitted with rubber bullets and fire hoses.
I still have imagery of that bank robbery in California where the thieves wore military style flak jackets and pants. They looked like what a bomb disposal tech would wear. The standard issue 9mm rounds the police used as well as shotguns were completely useless against that body armor. Eventually the police captain and a handful of officers went to a gun store to purchase rifles with enough stopping power.
To counter fears you don’t ban the police from buying military surplus you drop bans on civilians buying firearms. Why shouldn’t you be able to buy a .50 caliber rifle?
Reminded me of Bonnie and Clyde with the Browning Automatic Rifles that could punch through a car or even a large tree. It didn’t take long for officers to be outfitted with better firearms and for automatic machine guns to be banned by civilian use. The real assault rifle ban not that pansy it’s painted black and has a pistol grip AR15 phony assault weapon definition.
They didnt buy anything. The shop said take anything you need. They were paid later. B and B was a patriot store. Closed down a while ago.
and the police say “Tanks!”
It would be alright if this military equipment was not allowed to be purchased by sanctuary cities, states with Dhimm governors, counties controlled by Dhimms, cities controlled by Dhimms
I know I am dreaming.
I thought that the National Guard was the repository of federal level war machines/equipment? Why is this needed at local police level?
Until we get some semblance of law and order this
is absolutely a necessity. LEO’s are on the front lines.
Thanks to Soros, Clinton, Obama etc. the war isn’t
overseas. It’s right here, right now, on US soil.
I’m all in with President Trump’s decision.
