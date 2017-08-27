“Justinesque” – Angela Merkel: Germany Must Tighten “Border Checks”…

Hypocrisy, thy name is…. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an election challenge. In 2014 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the world that German’s borders were open and welcoming to Islamic refugees from the Middle East. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim males aged 18 to 34 took her up on her offer.
Terrorism necessarily skyrocketed throughout Germany and Western Europe in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Today German Chancellor Angela Merkel is saying Germany’s borders must be protected.
(Via Irish Times) With a month to election day, German chancellor Angela Merkel has ramped up her refugee-critical rhetoric in a bid to pull back far-right voters, boost her Bavarian allies and win over a record number of undecideds.
The chancellor used weekend interviews and rallies to stand by her 2015 decision that saw almost one million asylum seekers arrive in the country. She said she would decide the same way again, but insisted that events of 2015 “must not be repeated”. Aware of huge public unease over the refugee crisis, and related terror attacks since, she signalled Germany would demand an extension of border checks on the border with Austria, a Schengen suspension requiring EU approval.
Ahead of an Africa summit on Monday, with leaders of African nations as well as France, Italy and Spain, Dr Merkel said the border checks should “be kept in place until the security services tell us they are not necessary”. She also took a tough line on reports that people granted asylum in Germany had returned to their homeland on holidays.
“Having a holiday in a country were one is persecuted is not on,” she said. “If this happens it can be reason to reconsider the asylum decision.” She disputed claims that she had “opened” Germany’s borders to refugees in the summer of 2015. When large numbers of asylum seekers walked from Hungary through Austria to Bavaria, she pointed out that “Germany’s borders were open and we decided not to close them”. (read more)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, aka. “Justin from Canada” is now deporting thousands of illegal aliens who responded to his earlier open border refugee welcome.
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is now stating German borders must be strengthened to stop the influx of her open border refugee welcome.
Go figure.
The sad thing about it is….
Some people will actually take her seriously and then change their minds to vote for her instead of against her…….sigh
She won’t make the same mistake twice. It will be more like three or four times.
Want to bet? UKGuardian Oct.17, 2010: Angela Merkel: German multiculturalism has ‘utterly failed’ When was her last election?
Merkel (CDU) and Schultz (SPD) are being savaged by the AfD (Alliance for Deutschland), who are gaining ground apace, despite being pilloried by the Yellow-Stream Media.
She will say whatever she (and her masters – think Soros) needs to say in order to survive politically. Remember that her position in the DDR was “AgitProp”, i.e. Agitation and Propaganda. Goebbels would be proud.
Looking at the comments sections of the major (and minor, and minor-minor) dailies shows that the “Deutsche Deplorables” are not having any of it. The comments are at once incisive and hilarious. And sometimes despairing (c.f. Köln).
The only ugly thing is is that right now we have the bearded egg (Schultz) versus
the Coudenhove-Kalergi (“Hey, let’s mix all the races together”) cow Merkel. Other
possible candidates for the negotiated (NOT directly elected) position of Kanzler/in
(for example from the AfD) don’t stand much of a chance.
Nonetheless, when AfD get a large number of seats in parliament, it will make life VERY rough for Merkel and her “welcoming” policy of the “Fachkräfte” (“specialists” – doctors, engineers, lawyers, and such) coming from Africa and the Middle East. Last time I checked (earlier today) almost 100% of those people are still unemployed, living off the dole paid for by us, the German taxpayers…
Her last “election” was five years ago; her next is next month. Her position (Kanzlerin) is NOT directly elected, rather, it is a negotiated (read: ugly bargaining) position.
Seehofer could possibly upset the applecart; Schultz is not well-liked, and the other parties have no one with “star” qualities (despite MUCH talent) that would propel them to the top. See, we have our own swamp, too (sad to say)…
Here’s hoping the AfD, CSU (Bavarian sister of the CDU), and FDP (slightly right-of-center) do well next month…
I hope and pray that the people of Germany 🇩🇪 see right through this fraud! If they don’t than their faith has been sealed by no one but themselves. Our country should not ever go back to rescue Western Europe again! You reap what you sow!
Time to END BATTERED GERMAN COMPLEX.
Thanks. When I first moved here 35 years ago, I was stunned at all the breast-beating “mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa” shows EVERY NIGHT on the 2-1/2 channels we had back then. Seems there was enough guilt and angst gathered up for 1000 years. And no way to get rid of it. The test pattern and snow were a welcome alternative… (OK, once in a while I could pick up AFN).
And Soros (a Nazi contributor, no less), and his ilk capitalized on that to foment his “color revolutions”. I have to say though, it seems that the millenials are more concerned about putting enough windmills up to blight the landscape, and insuring that
Vegan is the way to go. Thank GOD that the youngest generation (whatever letter they may carry now) are more conservative. And they’re fed up, and Deplorable (my son tells me so 🙂 ).
It’s really time to let the past go, as the present has a TON of problems that need to be fixed. We have infrastructure and budget problems too, and Frau von der Leyen (our poor excuse for a defense minister) keeps “helping out” with guns that don’t shoot straight when they’re warm, cargo planes (and choppers) that won’t/don’t stay up, tanks that can be easily penetrated, and a host of other problems. Almost as if someone doesn’t want us to have a decent military, despite our NATO obligations. No matter what we pay, if our stuff doesn’t work…
She is a politician; Politicians lie to get elected – no surprise here – this is only temporary – and probably won’t happen anyway – I don’t think she had a choice – she got booed and drowned out at some venues – especially, in the Bavarian East where she is unpopular!
Absolutely
Politicians lie–sort of like McCain and his “Complete the Dang Fence” ad ?
The link goes to the Irish Times, an interesting offspring of the NY Times, I assume, and one that makes my blood boil at an even higher temp than when I used to read the NY Times. the NY Times is committed to informing the world that Trump is mentally unstable, but that is all over the internet as the latest rant of the Globalists who are bound and determined to keep their income increasing no matter the cost in lives, culture and history.
Was a nazi when young and still a nazi and hopefully her “niceness” now won’t let her be re-elected. She has destroyed my spouse’s homeland with constant rapes, robberies, murders, etc. He worries about his siblings and relatives in Germany and feels helpless not to be able to help them. Guns not allowed and Merkel won’t allow protests. Yep, just Hillary in another disguise and accent.
Very much like Hillary, who was counting on ANTIFA to terrorize us similarly.
Now, I thought Mutti was a member of the East German Stasi, not a Nazi
Her position was ministerin of AgitProp (Agitation and Propaganda), as a member of the “party”, so she might as well have been a Nazi. She is (at least from the results so far), neither Christian, nor Democratic (CDU being Christian Democratic Union).
She wasn’t anywhere near this bad/odd years ago, so her “puppeteers” must be pulling the chains pretty hard anymore…
She doesn’t get elected – the Kanzler/in post is negotiated… lot of swampiness involved.
The only good news is that the AfD (who are pretty much what the CDU were 20 years ago) will keep her from doing as much damage as before (I hope and pray).
Kind of a whiplash from telling Europe to accept hundreds of millions, ain’t it?
I hope they take her to Afghanistan for a long good life with her fellow “refugees”. I bet they will welcome her with open arms after the germans dump her.
Most of the refugees allowed in are from Somalia and they are the meanest and cruelest of all.
IQ, Somalia – among the world’s lowest: average 68, versus Germany, 99. We’re 99.
Makes a difference or the Left wouldn’t be so intent on devaluing it as a datum.
https://photius.com/rankings/national_iq_scores_country_ranks.html
Here the international rankings table for Somalia, makes interesting reading:
https://theodora.com/wfbcurrent/somalia/somalia_international_rankings_2017.html
Not forgetting Morocco and the Sudan, whom Edeka/Marktkauf/Netto would have you think “enrich” our culture…
Wait, she doesn’t want to oversee the fall of Western Civ? I can think of one world leader, who figured this out before she did, but he’s too nice to shove it in her face.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rodney,
oh, but he HAS shoved it in her face !
Look up Coudenhove-Kalergi, especially in regard to the foundation of a “united” Europe. That foundation gave Merkel an award in 2012 or so. Their aims are to meld all the various races/peoples together. Sort of a reversal of the Tower of Babel, combined with “getting back to the garden” (of Eden).
Christian it is not. Nor are its proponents. And the results either way would be devastating…
Today I am giving thanks that Germany was never able to take over the world. Thank you God and to the brave men and women of WWI and WWII. You saved us.
Donna, please look back more than 100 years. There are a lot of Germans, and German inventions/compositions/literature/etc. that have enriched and helped the world.
Politics, and often politicians, are evil. I could easily say, those (or that country) who are innocent may cast the first stone…
Crickets…
See how that goes? I have to defend the USA (and President Trump) EVERY DAY due to people not being familiar with history, or with the people of the USA (and my family goes back to the 1700s in the US, thanks to the famines and the little ice age). That’s no more fair than saying all Germans are bad. There were a lot who were killed or maimed (my father-in-law, for one) for not going along with the “party line”. It’s not as simple as the dumbed-down history books of the last 70-or-so years would have it.
The driving force for the World Wars was not Germany, rather it was the oligarchs who now are seeking to destroy the USA, and crush the (normal) people of Europe. In other words, the Beast of Babylon is what they wish to create.
We ALL have to work to stop that.
Snort.
She’s pathetic. She is responsible for ruining Europe, yet I’m sure they’ll vote her in again. Maybe she called Justin from Canada for campaign advice….
Yes. Say anything; the idiots believe you and you get re-elected; do as you please. See how easy that is? As for Western Civilization, you will need to look elsewhere for someone who cares.
Exactly. These two are like two peas in a pod.
Seems to me the European people are responsible for ruining Europe with electing her and her colleagues throughout Europe and then being compliant little soldiers in their own defeat. She is just the tip of the spear.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Seems to me the European people are responsible for ruining Europe with electing her and her colleagues throughout Europe and then being compliant little soldiers in their own defeat.”
________________
But I always wonder, are their elections as rigged as ours?
And why wouldn’t they be?
How many of them are just like us, during the 8 years of Obamanation, unable to stop anything because no matter who we elected, they were all on the same globalist team?
We were blessed to have someone like DJT, at a point in history when we needed someone like DJT most.
There but by the grace of God go we.
I also am regularly frustrated to the point of wanting to write Europe off and forget about them. But then I remember that there are a lot of them just like us, who want nothing to do with the current insanity, they’re just along for the ride until something changes.
Think about it. We have guns, and we did nothing to stop the traitor Hussein. The Secret Service didn’t arrest him. The FBI didn’t stop him. The CIA didn’t stop him. The NSA didn’t stop him. The DOJ didn’t stop him. The Generals didn’t stop him. The Congress didn’t stop him. And We the People didn’t stop.
Half a BILLION guns, and nobody stopped him.
Hitler had more than 30 attempts on his life by this point in his destruction of Germany, and unlike Merkel, Hitler wasn’t even trying to destroy Germany.
Whatever it is that was different about the people of the WWII generation from today, we need to figure it out, and get back to first principles, so this doesn’t happen again.
There isn’t likely to be another DJT, and we will only have him for another 7-1/2 years, Lord willing.
.
And, remember what Snowden said… our spooks had been tapping Merkel’s phone for a long time. Is Merkel blackmailed?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/10407282/Barack-Obama-approved-tapping-Angela-Merkels-phone-3-years-ago.html
“She’s pathetic.”
______________________
Worse than that, she’s a monster.
The rapes and murders of every German and every European, perpetrated by islamic invaders, which she facilitated — committing High Treason by POLICY — is on her head.
Their innocent blood is on her hands.
She is covered in their blood.
What is pathetic is that she’s not hanging upside down in the public square, swinging like Mussolini.
Kanzler/in is NOT a directly-elected post. Never has been, never will be.
It’s the result of back-room negotiations amongst the “winning” coalition. Those who said law was equally, erm, gross as making sausage had no idea of what this entails.
At least sausage is useful… (and cleaner and healthier, for that matter).
Does she seriously believe that most German citizens don’t know who is responsible for this disaster in the first place?
She creates the problem and then expects the citizens to trust her to then solve the problem she created?
That’s about it.
And the thing of it is, it might work, watching the German people react to date.
Most Germans seem to have no idea about the fake polls, so they would not question a stolen vote.
Neither did we in 2012
Exactly. *shudders*
We have a term “Lügenpresse” (lying press) which is our version of “Presstitutes”.
It has been superceded by “Luckenpress” (literally missing news), reflecting the sentiment that the important bits are left out. The folks here in Germany KNOW they are being scammed. And they also know that whatever the polls say is probably 10-20 points off of the truth. Chances are the Greens will not hit the 5% minimum to be in the Bundestag. Perhaps “Die Linke” (the left) will fade too.
One hopes and prays that Soros’s voting machines won’t “play a part” in this election.
Trillions of Euros are at stake here…
There’s no individual critical thinking in Germany.
A German studies the various political parties, decides which viewpoint they want to think like and attaches themselves to that group, along with buying the prerequisite kit at the company store.
People in Germany were outraged that the police were so brutal vis vis ANTIFA.
ANTIFA was doing what ANTIFA does, according to the book, and the police were doing what the Police always do. If you look all this up in the in the good citizen’s manual, you’ll find that the police group are brutal, by definition, so that settles that issue.
That’s the joy of the collective. All the answers are there, in the book, somewhere, because everything that happens has already happened before.
All one needs to do is find the appropriate passage and apply the corresponding label.
Anti-immigrants are the neos. Too smelly, the kit clashes, is ugly, plus the funny haircut. Most will pass on joining that group, so the number of people criticizing the immigration policy dwindles accordingly
No reason to bust a nut thinking about all this stuff.
Mutti knows best.
You want to try that again?
You just insulted my wife and son, and by association, me. Try to do a little research before you slam the Germans. I’ve lived here 35 years, and the populace is EXTREMELY upset with “Mutti”.
Hegelian Dialectics – OR – Merkel the Mimic
http://gulagbound.com/43720/hegelian-dialectics-for-dummies/
Merkel is a puppet of Soros. Just as Obozo was.
The USA dodged a bullet. We’re hoping and praying we do here in Germany next month. The political system is VERY different to that in America, and it’s not so simple to vote out a Kanzler/in, because they’re not directly elected.
Having said that, it’s quite an adventure trying to explain the electoral college (or the way US Senators used to be selected) to a European…
N.B. Carly Fiorina is a HUGE fan of Hegel. And I’ve heard her say (in a coffee talk) that
“perception is reality”. So it’s not just over here, sad to say…
She simply has mimicked what US politicians have done for decades. They created a mess, and expect to be voted back in to fix it. And, the sheeple comply every damn time……………………………..until now, hopefully.
Liar Lair pant suit on fire. 🤥 🔥
I would totally make that into a sign and hold it up at one of her rallies
The deep inter generational self loathing and crippling guilt of the German people has destroyed Germany as a culture and nation. They have no will to resist now.
If we allow the neo marxist Teacher’s Unions in grade school and the university agitprop machines in the US to indoctrinate our kids we will suffer the same fate, it’s happening before our eyes right now.
“If we allow the neo marxist Teacher’s Unions in grade school and the university agitprop machines in the US to indoctrinate our kids we will suffer the same fate, it’s happening before our eyes right now.”
It has already happened here in central Canada long ago. When I moved here decades ago from eastern Canada, I was shocked when I soon realized that no one seemed to know very much about most anything. It’s like people live in a different world or something. So, get a hold of the problem down there guys, you’ll surely regret it otherwise.
p.s. Still love my country – almost everyone is really nice on a personal level. I think it has something to do with living in a -40F to +40F environment.
Exactly. This is where “white-self-hating” ANTIFA come from. TEACHING self-hate. It’s a cunning source of self-loathers, easily activated and putty in the hands of virtue-controllers.
I saw a video posted on T_D Reddit of Merkel campaigning. People in the crowd were holding signs of protest against her and giving the middle finger salute.
She’s getting shredded in a lot of the “rallies” she’s holding. It’s not getting reported in the main-scream-media, of course. And they’re even more tightly-controlled than CNN et. al are in the US…
This… this….thing speaks from both sides of her mouth. She single-handedly imports and unleashes thousands of Islamic terrorists I mean rabid dogs to attack her German citizens and now wants to be rewarded with reelection?
After such treason it’s a wonder she is even still breathing.
Kinda reminds me of someone else who still thinks he is pResident of the US.
If the German people can be deceived by this reverse MY position and “tell YOU what YOU want to hear” ultimate actress of deceit and lies; then Germany is forever condemned to third world oblivion.
Angie isn’t it a LITTLE LATE to worry about tightening the borders…the barbarians are already inside and wreaking untold damage!!!
She can’t do anything about the borders. They’re controlled by the unelected EC (European Comission), via the Schengen and Dublin “agreements”.
The Baltic states are having none of that, so they’re closing things up on their own. Italy and Greece are attempting to stem the tide, and it looks like Spain is the next country to get attacked, as it were. Seems they’d remember the last two times they had to fight the Hijrah off… Then again, maybe they do. It’s only 14 km (roughly 9 miles) from Morocco to Spain…
I can name a country whose majority figured this out long before the Germans did, and then they went and elected someone who agreed with them, despite their elitists tellng them not to. A bit of a strong-willed bunch they are.
Amen, brother! MAGA
Ray, I hate to mention it but I’ve heard these individuals are not only strong-willed, but deplorable as well. :0)
It’s the land of Hobbits, I tell ya 😉
Get lost, you bigots.
So much for being even-handed and “tolerant”.
Maybe if you could read German and look at the comments sections of the online dailies you’d see how the people here really think.
Problem is Merkel’s opponent is even worse.
Schultz, former leader of the EU Parliament.
Last week he criticized Merkel for giving in to Trump, spending more on the military in Germany
A socialist
Best right now to go with a Merkel win. There’s probably an effective plan in place to deal with her already, and most likely election outcome is a neutered, ineffective grand coalition that can easily be dealt with from the US POV.
Also have to protect US interests in country and not destabilize enough socially to affect security at those locations.
“Problem is Merkel’s opponent is even worse.”
Worse? How could it get any worse?
It might be even worse:
Excepts from translation of the article:
A new party will be up for elections in the German national elections on September 24, with the promising name ADD, “Allianz Deutscher Demokraten” (“Alliance of German Democrats”).
A Turkish gentleman named Ramzi Aru formed the AD Democrats out of protest in 2016, when the German Bundestag recognized the mass killings of the Armenians by the Turks as a genocide. According to Mr. Aru, this puts all German parties out of the question for Turkish voters.
“The AD Democrats champion a communal right to vote for all foreign nationals and people without nationality who are of the necessary voting age, and who have been legally residing in Germany for a period no longer than a communal legislative period; independent of their nationality.
Links to their website and more translated material:
https://vladtepesblog.com/2017/08/26/add-a-vote-for-germanys-future/
So far one has to be a citizen here in Germany to vote, which requires an eight-year residency, German language skills, knowledge of German history and customs, etc.
The only folks with dual citizenship are a special group of Turks (go figure) who have dual citizenship at birth. The “ADD”‘s description is more or less window dressing.
Dual citizenship (i.e. not requiring the eight-year wait) is all but impossible for non-Turks.
Thought the Germans had about 15 political parties, including an Islamic one. So there can’t be just one other alternative to Merkel, can there?!
If I remember my European politics course correctly, Merkel is a Christian Democrat–a center-right party, as far as European politics go. Schulz, however is a member of the Social Democrats (i.e., socialist), which is center-left, again, among European political parties. Both would be considered leftist in America, AFAIK.
It’s akin to how every party in France is socialist due to a concept in French politics known as dirigism, as in, the state directs economic investment. There are globalists and nationalists, but all are socialist.
Europe is f*ked thanks to the globalist collectivism pushed by almost every political party, regardless of whether it’s considered right-wing or left-wing. The few pushing back include UKIP, the AfD in Germany, Front National in France, the Five Star Movement in Italy, the Independent Greeks aka ANEL–in short, the populist parties.
Thought the AfD was significantly gaining ground in Germany a few months ago when it was organizing peaceful candlelight marches through towns/cities.
They are growing, but not enough (yet) to challenge the CDU or the SDU for majority or the largest opposition party
(No) thanks to Merkel, the CDU has drifted left-of-center in the last 10 years, and the AfD is where the CDU used to be. They are growing by leaps and bounds, and are doing better than the fake polls would have one believe. The CSU is the Bavarian equivalent of the CDU, and is headed by Horst Seehofer, who would be, IMHO, a much better Kanzler than Merkal.
The other major parties are the SPD (Socialists, candidate [NOT directly electable] is Martin Schultz), rather left-of-center; “Die Linke” (the left), who are VERY far left
(Alt-Left, and supportive of Antifa); the Greens, tree-hugging leftists who would rather kill a child to save a tree or animal, and the FDP (Free Democratic Party), who are pretty much middle-of-the-road, slightly right of center, and have been sometimes termed the Freemason party (no idea about this…).
From this hodge-podge, a ruling coalition must be forged, and from that a Kanzler or Kanzlerin must be selected. He/she is NOT directly elected, so we’re stuck with whomever is clever/cagey/crooked enough to come out on top in the smoke-filled back rooms of Berlin.
Be thankful for the electoral college; the mess we have here would hardly qualify for nursery school…
I realize I went off some tangents so I missed fully answering your question. To be more brief, Merkel is Christian Democrat (center-right) and Schulz is a Social Democrat (socialist). The Social Democrats are the largest opposition party in German Parliament, so their pick for PM would replace Merkel if they were to form a majority or coalition government
I wouldn’t characterize Merkel as center-right, even though most CDU’lers probably are.
Her DDR roots are still showing, as it were…
Merkel is following the McCain script when running for office
New normal in Europe
It might even become mythic that one could organize a public event without worrying about nuts in vans running you down.
Barricades are popping up all over the place in big cities. My son was in Stuttgart last week and said it is no longer a place you’d want to drive in. Sort of dovetails with the greens trying to get rid of cars, at least non-electric ones…
Long live Poland. I can’t help but think Poland will save Europe again. Remember Vienna! Remember King John III Sobieski!
Scary thought: [from Wikipedia so take that for what it’s worth]
Some wealthy Arabs who traveled to Germany in the 1930s brought back fascist ideals and incorporated them into Arab Nationalism. One of the principal founders of Ba’athist thought and the Ba’ath Party, Zaki al-Arsuzi, stated that Fascism and Nazism had greatly influenced Ba’athist ideology. An associate of al-Arsuzi, Sami al-Jundi, wrote:
“We were racists. We admired the Nazis. We were immersed in reading Nazi literature and books that were the source of the Nazi spirit. We were the first who thought of a translation of Mein Kampf. Anyone who lived in Damascus at that time was witness to the Arab inclination toward Nazism. Michel Aflaq a founder of the Ba’athist philosophy admired Hitler and the Nazis for standing up to Britain and America. This admiration would combine aspects of Nazism into Ba’athism.”
Hmmm… good think Hilter is long buried or else it would be worrisome that Germany is pumping itself full of capable young angry men err ‘refugees”.
Yet comparing our President to Hitler is apparently kosher, so to speak:
Fascist fever: Nazi Trump magazine cover raises speculation about German media
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/234461
(I’m not linking directly to Der Stern because the picture is appalling.)
I wouldn’t insult a bird by lining its cage with Stern or Spiegel.
Remember that the media in Germany (if not all of Europe) is controlled by a very few people. Propaganda, not news, is the order of the day…
http://www.citynews.ca/2006/07/19/canadians-begin-evacuation-from-lebanon/
Not the first time for this sort of circus.
…Seven chartered passenger ships were expected to arrive off the Lebanese coast Wednesday to begin transporting Canadian citizens to safer ground. About 30,000 Canadians are believed to be in the region, and federal officials estimate they’ll be able to move about 2,000 of them out per day…
Yup, 30,000 Lebanese claimed refugee status, got their Canada dual citizenship, then went home.
When the cycle of violence overheated, they all demanded a free trip back to Canada, pronto!
When the Conservatives were in power in Canada, l think they put something in place so that these people who had to be rescued had tp repay the government for the costs of their rescue. Not sure if it was implemented or if it was, whether Trudeau will continue to demand repayment of rescue costs.
Trudeau’s father set up a trust fund for Trudeau. He did not trust him with the Trudeau millions…yet here Canadians trust him with Canadian taxpayer…. billions of dollars which he is squandering on the likes of Omar Khadr and believe or not…he has given money recently to Clinton’s CGI to the tune of millions of dollars. Hope he gets voted out in the next election. We cannot afford him.
Look up the “antics” of the Lebanese clans, erm, families in Berlin and Hamburg.
The police will make a traffic stop, and then suddenly 200-250 or so people show up, in support of the perp(s). They’re doing their rounds with double or triple backup, and large-scale support on call anymore.
Of course the news about this is censored. Wouldn’t want to scare anyone, doncha know…
This site is being very glitchy today! I have cleared history and cookies, but it hasn’t helped, SD is touching nerves!!
Piper, I worry about that soooo much. I am asked to sign in every day, and hassled if I try to post or Like a Comment. And the censoring on social media has become rampant. We need a plan for when we are separated from TCTH.
I am using the Brave browser on an iPad and I don’t have any problems.
I used Brave for a few days but didn’t notice a difference. I know folks plagued by pop up ads have really benefited from switching to Brave.
I love Brave! Works like a charm on my Android except doesn’t sync yet. And still have the WP log-in issue.
The Windows software is a work in progress and often plagued by little glitches such as repeatedly broken bookmarks, extensions, and ad-blocking. Last update I had to work my way back several versions to the working one I had been using. Silly me😩, I learned not to delete that previous .exe! And working with Github to solve problems is very time consuming.
That said, it’s VERY FAST as it blocks ALL ads/tracking and is a good weapon in the privacy battle!
If you don’t mind answering – do you use WordPress to log-in or one of the other options?
I log-in to CTH via the “Follow” link then with each comment use the WP icon to do it again. Then sometimes I don’t see my comment appear anyway. Maybe I’m missing something…
WP is known to be über liberal in the same bucket as Apple, Google and the rest of that bunch. So let nothing surprise you.
The censoring on social media is by design. Check out the American Bridge, 21st Century, BlueShare and CREW. There is a manuscript detailing their tactics and sucesses online. Every time I try to post about it my comment disappears.
Well, this one got through, thanks!
Maybe b/c I didn’t post any of the link?
No matter how many times or ways I try to sign in and click that “keep me signed in box” it NEVER works in terms of making comments! Have to “log in” again with every comment.
“She said she would decide the same way again, but insisted that events of 2015 ‘must not be repeated’.”
Surefire way for it not to be repeated is to not repeat it. But I guess that does’t occur to some of our German allies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pure undiluted doublespeak.
Oh, it occurs to us in Germany. Every day. But not to “Mutti” and her puppeteers…
No hypocrite songs, so this has to do. Here she is a waffling.
” a bid to pull back far-right voters”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently it’s “far-right” to notice things as they actually are.
Ever since Europeans were brainwashed to think that the Nazis were far-right
Fitting title. Justine was also a De Sade book. In some circles it’s referred to as a novel. In others it’s more accurately called a pedophile training manual. And ironically Merkel doesn’t mind predators. But she doesn’t like her predators being taunted. That’s for sure.
Is it just me…or does anyone else think Merkel looks *just* like a Downs child?
That’s an insult to children with Downs
If you like your refugees you can keep your refugees.
This might be appropriate here.
Except for the ones we want to deport.
Which ones do you want to deport?
Fatima is bound to be re elected.
“Justinesque” – OMG Sundance, I am so going to use that one. Maybe it will help warm up those cold winter nights up here in the hinterlands.
I’m already sitting here thinking up ways to use it. Thanks SD, you made my day. Again.
She looks like a living carcas. I’ll never get the image of her, dancing in a bikini out of my mind. So disgusting, so horribly degenerate. Absolutely repulsive.
Don’t even THINK about posting that photo or video on this website!!!
What is seen cannot be unseen.
My friend, Heidi, who emigrated from Germany to the USA dated a Muslim back in her home country. She drank too much wine that evening and fell off to sleep; when she woke up her date, the Muslim, was raping her.
It occurs to me that should be a cautionary tale to the German people with regard to host and/or date.
“Take me in, O tender woman,” said the snake.
Believe me, they know. The term here is “antanzen” (dancing around) and the Moslems view it as sport.
The government bots say “just keep them at arms length”. Yeah, right. If you have 30-foot arms…
People here are upset, fed-up, etc., and the CDU and SPD are scared that their gravy-train is about to be derailed (sound familiar?).
Here’s hoping and praying that the AfD and FDP do well next month, and the greens and “Die Linke” drop below the 5% limit (as they’re big-time ENABLERS).
Still checking but I think she just may be McConnell and Ryan’s sister. They certainly appear to be on the same wave length. Soros employees.
Went to the same *cough* beauty school as Debbie Waterbuffalo-Schultz (as I saw a while back). Pigs in a poke, as it were… Yuck…
Too little too late (hopefully)……………………….
She should be arrested as a traitor to and destroyer of the German people.She shouldn’t be able to get away with this and if any German citizen is undecided about her I think they need their sanity questioned.
Just before I got to the picture I was think that Merkel must have been talking to Justin Trudeau!!
Or could it be that people close to her have gotten screwed by the Refuges in some way..
Hopefully the German people are not buying this latest pantload from Merkel
