“Justinesque” – Angela Merkel: Germany Must Tighten “Border Checks”…

Hypocrisy, thy name is…. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an election challenge. In 2014 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the world that German’s borders were open and welcoming to Islamic refugees from the Middle East. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim males aged 18 to 34 took her up on her offer.

Terrorism necessarily skyrocketed throughout Germany and Western Europe in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Today German Chancellor Angela Merkel is saying Germany’s borders must be protected.

(Via Irish Times) With a month to election day, German chancellor Angela Merkel has ramped up her refugee-critical rhetoric in a bid to pull back far-right voters, boost her Bavarian allies and win over a record number of undecideds. The chancellor used weekend interviews and rallies to stand by her 2015 decision that saw almost one million asylum seekers arrive in the country. She said she would decide the same way again, but insisted that events of 2015 “must not be repeated”. Aware of huge public unease over the refugee crisis, and related terror attacks since, she signalled Germany would demand an extension of border checks on the border with Austria, a Schengen suspension requiring EU approval.

Ahead of an Africa summit on Monday, with leaders of African nations as well as France, Italy and Spain, Dr Merkel said the border checks should “be kept in place until the security services tell us they are not necessary”. She also took a tough line on reports that people granted asylum in Germany had returned to their homeland on holidays. “Having a holiday in a country were one is persecuted is not on,” she said. “If this happens it can be reason to reconsider the asylum decision.” She disputed claims that she had “opened” Germany’s borders to refugees in the summer of 2015. When large numbers of asylum seekers walked from Hungary through Austria to Bavaria, she pointed out that “Germany’s borders were open and we decided not to close them”. (read more)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, aka. “Justin from Canada” is now deporting thousands of illegal aliens who responded to his earlier open border refugee welcome.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is now stating German borders must be strengthened to stop the influx of her open border refugee welcome.

Go figure.

