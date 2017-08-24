Diversity No Longer a Strength – Justin Trudeau Oversees Largest Deportation Increase in Canadian History…

In January Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted support for massive increases in migration into Canada:
However, policy has consequences. Eight months later, the same Justin Trudeau is now overseeing the largest mass deportation increase in the history of Canada:
TORONTO (Reuters) – As an influx of asylum seekers crossing from the United States strains Canada’s immigration system, the country is ramping up its deportation of migrants, government data shows.
Deportations of Mexicans, who have flocked to Canada in growing numbers after a visa requirement was lifted in December, was already 66 percent higher in the first eight months of 2017 than the total from the previous year.
Deportations of Haitians, thousands of whom have crossed into Canada illegally in the hopes of avoiding deportation from the United States, have also soared. Canada has deported 474 so far this year, compared to 100 for all of 2016 when the government lifted its own ban on deportations to Haiti, in place since a devastating 2010 earthquake.
Overall, 5,529 people have been deported as of Tuesday, compared to 7,357 for all of 2016, the data shows. (read more)
Next up? A Canadian Border Wall…
A Canadian border wall? Oh my, that would be way too much winning!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yep. No more sitting on the fence for Mr.Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as their southern neighbor doesn’t have to pay for it!!! 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who is going to pay for it……
Well I think Canada just might, or maybe go “Dutch.”
I hear he loves those European
socksideals!
LikeLike
Good let all the liberals go live in Canada!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Many have already promised to do so, but reneged when President Trump was elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Canada….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice socks, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meah……Not so much!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will their domestic terrorists riot in the streets like they are allowed to do in the USA when deportation is enforced?
Will their government officials disrespect the leader of their country and the law of their land like they are allowed to do in the USA when deportation is enforced?
Should be interesting…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Where are they deporting them.? They walked in from US are they walking them back?
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was my first thought, too. A single file line back our way. What on earth was Trudeau thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not on President Trump’s watch! Unless of course they purchased “US Citizenship” on the way through!
LikeLike
I think by treaty they have to be sent back to the country they have citizenship in… they can’t be randomly sent to any country just because they might have trekked thru it on the way.
LikeLike
Wow, think of all the trouble it saves us. Court costs, law enforcement, housing,etc. Yes please let them all go up there and trudeau can pay to send them back to coo.
LikeLike
Saw this article where Canada is getting reading to issue some of these folks welfare checks
http://nationalpost.com/news/local-news/migrants-to-receive-welfare-payment-pending-case-review-report/wcm/e6a8d1ca-25e8-430e-8105-7a6138a3f514
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe he read the article below and said my policies aren’t as threatening!
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/well-send-straight-god-venice-11043606.amp
From the article linked above:
Venice’s right-wing mayor has ordered cops to shoot ANYONE who shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ – rather than risk a terror attack .
The phrase in Arabic for ‘God is greatest’ has been shouted in multiple terrorist incidents across the continent, but is more commonly harmlessly used by Muslims during prayers as a reminder of God’s significance in their lives.
The Times reports that mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro has reportedly decided its an unacceptable phrase to be shouted in the city’s St Marks Square.
He claimed Venice is safer than Barcelona – where 14 people died being run down by a van last week.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It means allah is greater than your god.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Venice it means “YOUR DEAD 💀”
LikeLiked by 11 people
That is by far the funniest line of the night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bring out your dead!
LikeLiked by 1 person
(hit send button too soon) . . . so it would seem that their migrant problem may just be starting, if there’s money in it that should draw a lot more folks than Trudeau intended.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So is someone going to raise money to buy twitter and ban Trudeau from tweeting stupid policy now? No one has the twitter-fu to match President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe these irregulars should demand Trudeau take down all of the racist statues in Canada, and then they would be protected from deportation .
LikeLiked by 6 people
Justin must be a raaaaacist.
Imagine being forced to stop a 3rd world invasion of Canada by those uneducated redneck Canadian voters.
The impertinence….
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL! Too great!
No/s needed!
LikeLike
I will say this for Justin. He reversed himself quickly on the illegal immigration issue. It took our presidents decades and without President Trump it never would have been reversed.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did they get free rides home, or did he deport them to the USA?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve wondered that myself. Hopefully deport means back to their legal home.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well….Maybe some of those Hollywood types, politicians and “journalists” seeking asylum will be returned to the Land of Trump!
Oh the humanity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin from Canada installed a top of the line Virtue Signal. It shone so bright it could be seen from all over North America. All his advisers told him the signal strength was too intense, but he wouldn’t listen. Now it’s too late. You can turn the signal off but it could take years for it to go completely dark.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it when snot nosed do-gooders get a taste of their own “goodness”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s wrong with Mexico? My mom (who used to teach Spanish and keeps up with Mexican culture) is always telling me they have the fastest growing middle class. When I visited it seemed pretty dangerous with pollution problems etc. But there must be something going wrong with the economy or government. We know they have the drug wars but is there something else?
— I’ve been to Hawaii and Jamaica. Hawaii was beautiful while Jamaica unfortunately looked like one of our slums. Both had equally beautiful landscapes, but the breakdown of society happening in Jamaica made it utterly dangerous anywhere except for the rich tourist meccas. So it really is crucial to get your government and economy going in the right direction or no matter what natural resources you have they won’t be enough to make your conditions liveable.
—In terms of natural beauty and weather I’d rather be in Mexico than Canada, which is also beautiful but too cold in the winter. So whatever is causing this mass exodus of people to cold climates where they have a language barrier must be pretty bad. I wish we had better reporting on the subject, but our news is just addicted to trying to undo the election since their preferred candidate lost. If we had real news they’d tell us what was really going on with our neighbors. Seems like something we should know more about.
–Either way, it’s very unfair to the struggling citizens of the US and Canada to have to provide social services to people from other countries. The politicians don’t care because they’re not the ones working to pay these burdens, or living in the neighborhoods that become overrun with crime and overstuffed schools and hospitals.
LikeLike
Well, Canada may be cold but if you buy booze at the resort your staying at it most likely won’t poison you (unlike Mexico) and so far there haven’t been mass beheadings and shootouts at the popular Canadian resorts.
LikeLike
*you’re*
LikeLike
They are completely taken care of, that’s the draw. Free housing, education, food, medical care, and cash… all just there for the taking. And so they come by the millions from all over the world for free stuff NOT freedom
LikeLike
Grandma always told me, “Be careful what you ask for, Sonny!” Guess the Canadian cousins didn’t listen! I got The President Trump! They got …snicker….snort!…..Guffaw… Oh dear!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can just picture a Mexican sitting in an igloo eating a taco.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
When I first visited Barrow, AK in 1979 I stayed at the Top of the World hotel. It’s was -20 and dark ( November ) . The hotel restaurant was a Mexican restaurant (forgot the name) and I actually did have a taco. Mexicans are everywhere in the world. Really nice people.
LikeLike
Fear not, Justin will keep all the muslims. He will obey his orders from the UN and flood Canada with them. Islam is the chosen world religion of the globalists because there is no such thin as freedom of any kind under Sharia Law. That my friends is a perfect fit for the globalists.
LikeLike
No human is irregular.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LOL, this putz opened mouth inserted foot all the way to his….LOL hey Trudy, howz that ham tasting.
LikeLike