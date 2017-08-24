Senator Mitch McConnell Being Rebuked in Alabama Senate Race…

The Alabama Senate Republican run-off to fill the vacant seat from AG Jeff Sessions has become a referendum on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. This is a very valuable situation for voters who understand how individual races, at specific moments, can create inflection points and change political history.

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s defeat in 2014 was an example of one such moment. Cantor’s defeat by challenger Dave Brat actually killed comprehensive immigration legislation, which included amnesty, 48 hours before the vote was scheduled to take place.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is actively working to undermine the Make America Great Again legislative priorities of Republican President Donald Trump. There is a grand list of McConnell’s activity showing direct and specific evidence in that regard:

•President Trump already gave congress a budget that reduces a trillion in spending; the Senate republicans balked and said reducing spending is not an acceptable goal. •Those same republicans and Democrats are suing President Trump trying to force the State Department to spend money on USAID and NGO’s. •Those same Senate republicans supported Omnibus spending bills. •Those same Senate republicans will not support removing ObamaCare. •Those same Senate republicans are fighting renegotiated trade deals including NAFTA. •Those same Senate republicans supported TPP. • Those same Senate republicans supported launching ridiculous Russian conspiracy investigations; and the list goes on, including •those same senate republicans using a strategic maneuver to block their own Republican President from recess appointments.

Well, you get the picture. There’s ample evidence of Senate Republicans opposing the President, and most of that opposition is fueled by Leader Mitch McConnell.

This is where the value of the Alabama Senate Race comes into play. Senator Mitch McConnell has endorsed Luther Strange, and has assigned his political and financial teams to help Mr. Strange. Mitch McConnell is up to his old tricks using Super-PAC money to attack the other Republican in the race, Roy Moore.

Back in 2014 McConnell and his crew targeted Mississippi Republican Chris McDaniel, who was challenging “their guy” Senator Thad Cochran. The methods McConnell used to destroy McDaniel were horrific and included running ads labeling McDaniel as a racist. The GOP even paid democrats to vote in the primary in a successful scheme to get rid of McDaniel. Hence, McConnell’s crew gained the name “The Shameful Seven”.

However, in the current 2017 Alabama race Roy Moore is currently leading Luther Strange in polling by a wide margin. The runoff election is September 26th, and if Mitch McConnell and his tens of millions of dollars can be defeated, it would send a signal to Washington DC that Mitch needs to be removed from leadership.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore has taken a commanding 18-point lead in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary runoff, according to a poll released Wednesday. The Opinion Savvy-Decision Desk HQ poll released Wednesday finds Moore with 50.3 percent support in the state, compared to just 32.2 percent for his challenger, Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.). Moore … has seen his lead over Strange swell after coming in first place in last week’s primary. Moore won only 38 percent of the vote, compared to 32 percent for Strange. (read more)

