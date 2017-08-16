U.S., Canada and Mexico Outline NAFTA Priorities – Canada’s Hilarious Virtue Signaling, and Mexico Perpetually Offended…

Posted on August 16, 2017 by

I find it interesting that Chinese TV is more interested in NAFTA renegotiation than most U.S., Canada or Mexico media.  Against the backdrop of China exploiting NAFTA as a backdoor into the U.S. market we accept this disparate level of interest is not accidental. China is specifically the “third party dumper” mentioned by Robert Lighthizer.

The negotiations can have as many as six rounds; each round lasting 5 days; two rounds in each nation, over the course of three months, with each round tackling a different economic sector.

It is also entirely possible they could also end sooner, much sooner.

The introductory remarks by Trade representatives from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. can be considerably enlightening for those who review the transparent political agendas behind the trade discussions.  I have a spidey sense these first round negotiations might not even make it to Sunday.

In the video below it is interesting to watch Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, outline her priorities (also here in more detail).  Ms. Freeland gives her remarks in English, Spanish and French.  If you can watch Freeland without A.) Laughing hysterically, or B.) punching your TV/Computer screen, well, you’re Job.

Through Ms. Freedlan’s leadership – Canada is focused on ensuring a “progressive trade agenda”.  She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal, in addition to cultural sensitivity aspects, and climate change. Go figure.

Remarks begin at 04:50 of video with a quick housekeeping set up by Robert Lighthizer.

Ms. Freeland remarks begin at 06:00.

Mr. Guajardo remarks at 12:45 and

Ambassador Lighthizer at 17:50.

.

The Mexicans are already offended, and it’s only the opening remarks:

And now you know why Canada desperately wants to keep the Chapter 19 dispute settlement clause. – EXPLAINED HERE

 

This entry was posted in Canada, Mexico, NAFTA, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

123 Responses to U.S., Canada and Mexico Outline NAFTA Priorities – Canada’s Hilarious Virtue Signaling, and Mexico Perpetually Offended…

  1. ECM says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    I’ve been up in Canada for nearly 4-months and NOBODY here has any idea what’s going on w/ NAFTA. When I bring it up, people are completely clueless, and the only mentions it gets in televised Canadian media is as part of the ticker that scrolls along the bottom of the screen. They are going to get schlonged, bigly.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      August 16, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      They know and dont want to give everyone a heads up. Timber/lumber was the first shot. Not going to get better, but going to get fair. As it should be.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ECM says:
        August 16, 2017 at 6:08 pm

        I’m referring to average Canadians, not the government. Average Canadians have no idea what’s going on and don’t appear to care.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Orygun says:
        August 16, 2017 at 6:50 pm

        The Canucks have been screwing us from day one on lumber. At one point it was almost impossible to find lumber from the US and I live in one of the so called biggest lumber producing states. Oakridge had a giant statue of Paul Bunyan and touted being the timber capital of the world. Now they have bike trails.

        NAFTA and over regulation has destroyed much of the economy. Lets see if we can rebound if you can find anyone who knows how to do the work much less a mill to process the logs.

        Everyone has had a free ride at our expense.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          August 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

          I agree. Logging was hard work, but it put food on the table for a lot of families back in the day, or else working at a mill. Now there are no mills in timber country, and no loggers. And those jobs have been gone for a generation or more so is there anyone left with the institutional knowledge?

          And at the risk of sounding like a concern troll, it does occur to me to wonder where we would find people nowadays WILLING to log? Hard, dangerous work. When I see the videos of our young men, pudgy and out of shape, pulling down statues it is difficult for me to imagine them doing actual physical labor.

          Washington and Oregon are full of pajama boys. But maybe Canadian loggers would come here for work? I dunno.

          Like

          Reply
        • piper567 says:
          August 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

          Orygun…how’s the fire situation?
          Several folks have told me visits have been difficult due to smoke.
          Sister said Medford is dreadful…
          where are you, C, E ?

          Like

          Reply
    • Mark A Thimesch (artist) says:
      August 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      ROTFLMAO!!! Well, they have a true, strong, manly leader who can guide them to better fortunes…..NOT!! 🙂

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      August 16, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      They may not even know they’ve been schlonged, even if you tell them ECM.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. David says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Is Canada proposing some sort of drag queen exchange or something

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. shannynae says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I was taking a drink as I scrolled to the second picture….I’m still cleaning my keyboard. Haha.
    Excellent, Sundance!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Turns out the establishment was against opening renegotiation talks on NAFTA because the Canadian and Mexican delegations are hilariously outmatched.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Canada supports the “third party dumping”.

    The auto parts are from China, assembled in Canada and Mexico and shipped into the U.S. via NAFTA as a backdoor to avoid taxes on Chinese auto products.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. rf121 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    “She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal”.

    So if Canada plans to team up with Mexico to go against us they may need a new strategy because those macho Latino men are really not into that. Then again, maybe El Chapo was a cross dresser.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. FofBW says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Just pull the plug and go from scratch with each country. All this dancing around is a waste of time!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Gil says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    If canada and mexico dont make it through even the first round before walking away, how soon is nafta void? Does it affect us immediately?
    What would be the most obvious immediate changes?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. USA loves Melania says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Something tells me that the substitute drama teacher may be slightly out of his league negotiating economic issues against our self-made billionaire. Canada is not sending their best.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. Suite D says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Pajama boys, baby girls. The Trump Train won’t even feel the bumps as it rolls over these empty suits and suitettes. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Bree says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    It almost seems unfair. NOT!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. pageoturner says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Looks like they sent the Brownies and we sent Seal Team Six.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. 4sure says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Through Ms. Freedlan’s leadership – Canada is focused on ensuring a “progressive trade agenda”. She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal, in addition to cultural sensitivity aspects, and climate change. Go figure.

    Can anyone enlighten me as to what the hell this means w/regards to “trade”. I’m sure I’m missing something very significant.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Ploni says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    NOTE TO CANADIAN AND MEXICAN “NEGOTIATORS”:

    We know that you know that we know that you know who you are up against.

    Cut the crap.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. M33 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    LOL
    Those socks…
    Reminds me of Arthur in The Birdcage.
    “Well… one does want a hint of color.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Republican Uncle says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I couldn’t get past the part where I learned Brian Mulroney is still alive.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. cjzak says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I guess I’m a bit dense here, but what does gender and indigenous rights have to do with trade agreements at all??? Man, Mexico and Canada are in way over their heads with the US team that’s there. They won’t even make it through the first day without crying, lol. Yikes you’d think they both would send their ‘A’ team to handle this big of a deal. Well, maybe those are their A teams. Going to be very interesting to watch this unfold that’s for sure.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      August 16, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      As a Socialist, you don’t have to make sense. You just have to know “Socialist speak”. Weren’t you awake through the Obama years? Just think, if Hillary had won the election, what we’d be hearing now. Ok, maybe better if you don’t…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland = Bull Dyke
    If this offends anyone – sorry, not sorry. I am NOT trying to be PC here.
    Her agenda (LGBTQ) says it all.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. fedback says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Didn’t know they also have Spanish as an official language in Canada

    Like

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      August 16, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      A masturbatory political exercise towards the Mexicans.

      Like

      Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        August 16, 2017 at 6:54 pm

        And a giant waste of time–shows efficiency is an unknown quality in Canuckistan. They have pro translators and captioners for that purpose–say it once, communicate to everyone. What’s Canuckistan got against translators, who might be LGBTQX–rrrrrrrrrrrreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Esperanza says:
          August 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm

          I always remember what the CFO of a major French TV company said to me when I delicately tried to tell her she wouldn’t have the level to work contracts in English for years, “Oh, no, we have expensive US lawyers for that, it’s just for saying hello and having cocktails” lol

          Like

          Reply
      • nuthinmuffin says:
        August 16, 2017 at 7:10 pm

        language equality

        Like

        Reply
    • indiana08 says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Perfect for all of our south of the border illegals who would like to live in the fine country of Canada since Pres. Trump says mean words and will deport them.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Sundance, I am a little bit at a loss. I can’t begin to express my gratitude for your slogging through this stuff and presenting it. I’m so thankful to have some idea of what is going on and why. But I have to say this stuff makes me feel like my hair is on fire.

    The world has truly gone mad. How are we supposed to negotiate a serious trade deal with some lunatic Canadian who is babbling about fairy dust and unicorn horns and rainbows and climate change and LGBTQIA and whiskers on kittens? And a bunch of surly Mexicans who are at least smart enough to fear the gravy train may be slowing…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. meadowlandsview says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I’m most curious about what the new NAFTA will say about confederate statues. /sarc

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. realgaryseven says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    That woman is absolutely insufferable!

    Transgender issues are biological warfare. “Indigenous rights” are attacks on national sovereignty.

    Both benefit China.

    Like

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      August 16, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      That way they can dump all their Chinese crap into the “indigenous” communities who then can sell it elsewhere without being held subject to all the laws.
      It’s all a scam.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  25. LBB says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Seen Freeland’s press clip (last night?this morning? ) with her MX counterpart. Gushing over how strong their relationship with country’s each year. Bla bla bla. That was enough for me to get take on her personality . Sounds just like the quotes.

    Like

    Reply
  26. fangdog says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The more aware one becomes, the more foolish the foolish seem. More and more Americans are becoming more and more American patriots with each passing day. There are new developing reference points for defining America and what it means to be an American……proof is the incredible amount of winning. What is being left behind are only the braindead Libtards who cannot find or see the scoreboard.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. tonyE says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Just got to say that the Mexicans seems to understand what’s at stake here.

    The Canadians… dude… are they in the same planet? Do they understand what’s going on here? Do we care about AGW and Gays? Do they expect us to impose tariffs on gays and Cap and Trade permits?

    I think they’re confused, I think the Canucks sent the team that’s being trained to deal with Calimexistan, not the USA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. kurt72 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    My question is can we cancel NAFTA without Congress?

    Like

    Reply
  29. Payday says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    It’s not just what Freeland said, take a look at her picture, put on a black pointy hat and paint her face green, and she’s straight out of the Wizard of Oz. Someone should warn her. A house is about to fall on her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Some Old Guy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    I’m not trying to be flippant but can someone tell me what a pro-LGBTQ trade agreement might touch on?

    Like

    Reply
  31. bettycooper says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    This is like cheering for the World Series of Trade. The U.S. starting pitchers are dominating.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Delilah says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    So if Canada is the champion of LGBT, what is Mexico? The champion of drug dealers?

    This is the perfect place to see this video where Bambi meets Godzilla: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIJ9UvG0Q-A

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s