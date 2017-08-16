U.S., Canada and Mexico Outline NAFTA Priorities – Canada’s Hilarious Virtue Signaling, and Mexico Perpetually Offended…

I find it interesting that Chinese TV is more interested in NAFTA renegotiation than most U.S., Canada or Mexico media. Against the backdrop of China exploiting NAFTA as a backdoor into the U.S. market we accept this disparate level of interest is not accidental. China is specifically the “third party dumper” mentioned by Robert Lighthizer.
The negotiations can have as many as six rounds; each round lasting 5 days; two rounds in each nation, over the course of three months, with each round tackling a different economic sector.
It is also entirely possible they could also end sooner, much sooner.
The introductory remarks by Trade representatives from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. can be considerably enlightening for those who review the transparent political agendas behind the trade discussions. I have a spidey sense these first round negotiations might not even make it to Sunday.
In the video below it is interesting to watch Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, outline her priorities (also here in more detail). Ms. Freeland gives her remarks in English, Spanish and French. If you can watch Freeland without A.) Laughing hysterically, or B.) punching your TV/Computer screen, well, you’re Job.
Through Ms. Freedlan’s leadership – Canada is focused on ensuring a “progressive trade agenda”. She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal, in addition to cultural sensitivity aspects, and climate change. Go figure.
Remarks begin at 04:50 of video with a quick housekeeping set up by Robert Lighthizer.
♦Ms. Freeland remarks begin at 06:00.
♦Mr. Guajardo remarks at 12:45 and
♦Ambassador Lighthizer at 17:50.
.
The Mexicans are already offended, and it’s only the opening remarks:
And now you know why Canada desperately wants to keep the Chapter 19 dispute settlement clause. – EXPLAINED HERE –
I’ve been up in Canada for nearly 4-months and NOBODY here has any idea what’s going on w/ NAFTA. When I bring it up, people are completely clueless, and the only mentions it gets in televised Canadian media is as part of the ticker that scrolls along the bottom of the screen. They are going to get schlonged, bigly.
They know and dont want to give everyone a heads up. Timber/lumber was the first shot. Not going to get better, but going to get fair. As it should be.
I’m referring to average Canadians, not the government. Average Canadians have no idea what’s going on and don’t appear to care.
The Canucks have been screwing us from day one on lumber. At one point it was almost impossible to find lumber from the US and I live in one of the so called biggest lumber producing states. Oakridge had a giant statue of Paul Bunyan and touted being the timber capital of the world. Now they have bike trails.
NAFTA and over regulation has destroyed much of the economy. Lets see if we can rebound if you can find anyone who knows how to do the work much less a mill to process the logs.
Everyone has had a free ride at our expense.
I agree. Logging was hard work, but it put food on the table for a lot of families back in the day, or else working at a mill. Now there are no mills in timber country, and no loggers. And those jobs have been gone for a generation or more so is there anyone left with the institutional knowledge?
And at the risk of sounding like a concern troll, it does occur to me to wonder where we would find people nowadays WILLING to log? Hard, dangerous work. When I see the videos of our young men, pudgy and out of shape, pulling down statues it is difficult for me to imagine them doing actual physical labor.
Washington and Oregon are full of pajama boys. But maybe Canadian loggers would come here for work? I dunno.
Orygun…how’s the fire situation?
Several folks have told me visits have been difficult due to smoke.
Sister said Medford is dreadful…
where are you, C, E ?
ROTFLMAO!!! Well, they have a true, strong, manly leader who can guide them to better fortunes…..NOT!! 🙂
They may not even know they’ve been schlonged, even if you tell them ECM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Canada–they’ll probably enjoy it.
Is Canada proposing some sort of drag queen exchange or something
LikeLiked by 19 people
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Not necessary; we don’t need any of theirs. They can have ours gratis.
Canada’s approach to #Nafta will always be polite and cordial and reflect Justin Trudeau’s “sunny ways”, Freeland says.
It’s like covering oneself in ketchup and then walking into the lion’s cage…
Why did they send a kindergarten teacher to the meeting.
He should stick to what he’s good at.
Trudeau looks like he’s late for his parade again.
I can imagine Pres. Trump renegotiating NAFTA with little Justin right now…
Pres. Trump: “Justin, I’ve got 5 color by number books and a set or colored pencils to go with it. Best offer. Now this is what I want….”
Justin: “Gimme, gimme, gimme!!!”
forget the antacids …go straight to the anti vomit medication.
Cry bullies. These people are so offensive. What was with the I’m so small shtick? Who cares?
I was taking a drink as I scrolled to the second picture….I’m still cleaning my keyboard. Haha.
Excellent, Sundance!
Turns out the establishment was against opening renegotiation talks on NAFTA because the Canadian and Mexican delegations are hilariously outmatched.
Canada supports the “third party dumping”.
The auto parts are from China, assembled in Canada and Mexico and shipped into the U.S. via NAFTA as a backdoor to avoid taxes on Chinese auto products.
Tried to explain this to a fellow older liberal sibling….she refused to “believe such a practice by our government.” LOL!
Dear heaven. Well, it wasn’t all that long ago that I, too, “refused to ‘believe such a practice by our government.'” So there is hope for your sister.
Uhhhh…..
I’m praying too. For those in disbelief our gov’t could do such awful things.
Tried to explain during primaries to a friend the “North American Union” scenario.
Another relative unaccepting we could ever arm ISIS.
Just a few enlightenments will do the trick.
Mark…some wish to remain in denial…others take a while.
Do keep praying for her; sight sometimes is slow to come.
Oh, Canada.
This article addresses the IP problem, China’s backdoorism and why they are so interested in the NAFTA negotiations.
“Put China’s Intellectual Property Theft in a Larger Context”
https://www.csis.org/analysis/put-chinas-ip-theft-larger-context
Oh, and Miss Canada needs some French lessons (lol)
Boxun is reporting (unconfirmed) that the Kushners and children are going to China in September and will have a private ‘banquet’ at Pres Xi and Peng’s home.
Gen Dunford was in Beijing and visited the China/NK border area and signed a military information cooperation agreement (think ‘deconfliction zone’).
Not so clownish after all, are they?
“She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal”.
So if Canada plans to team up with Mexico to go against us they may need a new strategy because those macho Latino men are really not into that. Then again, maybe El Chapo was a cross dresser.
Mexico will go with anything, you might even see Videgaray dancing LA Macarena in a dress, if that pleases the globalist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why would we waste out time w/this nonsense.
The US will ship our LGTBXYCJK (plus KKK, BLM, AntiFA) people to Canada in exchange for them keeping their poutine and chinese made parts out of the US.
We will also impose a quote on Canadians working in Hollywood…. like, eh, no more than 14, eh?
I have no problem giving Canada Bruce Jenner and Ru Paul.
Just pull the plug and go from scratch with each country. All this dancing around is a waste of time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It may be a wast of time but at this point is totally hilarious!
If canada and mexico dont make it through even the first round before walking away, how soon is nafta void? Does it affect us immediately?
What would be the most obvious immediate changes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does gender have to do with auto-parts?
LikeLiked by 11 people
My American Honda products don’t want to be a Toyota or anything else.
They are Hondas -or Acuras.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some of us can remember when American cars were made in American factories by American workers using American steel that was made in America by Americans.
Now that the cars are made with cheap Chinese parts, where’s the incentive to buy American?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just realized the question had a obvious answer, but I was referring to having heard that an old plant in that area was where the new Foxconn plant would be built.
Everything has to do with sex with leftist progressives, it’s really amazing… pick absolutely any subject and they can make it about sex! It’s like the dad in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding “chose a word, any word and I’ll show you the root of that word is GREEK!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well let’s see, you have female alternator and the male alternator. Now you know where all the baby alternators come from😂😂.
Who are you to define what gender the alternator has or identify as, that just sexist anti-carsexual hate speech. Alternator life matters
Alt-sex?
There are male and female parts in plumbing, mechanical and electrical trades to name a few.
Well in French all nouns have gender. So you have une roue (a wheel) feminin and un parebrise (a windshield) masculin. We have no gender neutral parts. Canada will ensure that is changed in the new NAFTA.
When the Canadian minster hears an engine, she wants the tone of the engine pats to be progressive.
LikeLike
Disgusting.
What has trangenderism got to do with trade?
Nothing.
“Freeland attended the United World College of the Adriatic.[22] She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian history and literature from Harvard University and a Master of Studies degree in Slavonic Studies from St Antony’s College, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in 1993.” [wikipedia]
Exactly what qualifies Freeland to be a trade negotiator?
Nothing – She’s a political hack, as Trump says.
She’a part of Trudeau’s ‘progressive’ government…..cause you know…’It’s 2015’…I believe was the term our pretty boy PM used……god forbid we should hire folks based on ability.
I believe this woman last year left some European trade negotiations in tears because they weren’t going in Canada’s favour.
She’s going to get eaten alive.
We’re screwed. Add in the collapsing house markets in Vancouver and Toronto which form large part of our GDP…..doesn’t look good north of the border.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe that is a good thing..
True about the real estate, the money out on the Westcoast is going to Vancouver Island, big time.
If you would forgive me for my lack of knowledge, but why is Vancouver and Toronto suffering? I thought there was a housing boom due to Asians flocking to Vancouver.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m just waiting. Canada will require us to remove all Confederate statues.
I think Canadian Red Necks will soon be an endangered species.
Oh, I hope not. I keep hoping they will rise up, band together, and send those socialist lackeys scurrying for cover.
We would like to, but we do not have a Republic like you guys do.
Ontario and Quebec determine which party will be in power, the MSM is also head quartered there.
We have Uniparty on Steroids.
Baltimore is now safe. All statues removed during the night.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m guessing this is done because they know they’re going to get taken to the cleaners if they stay in the negotiations. This will allow them to further try to paint Trump and his supporters as racist, gender-phobic (can’t believe I just typed that word), xenophobic.
Something tells me that the substitute drama teacher may be slightly out of his league negotiating economic issues against our self-made billionaire. Canada is not sending their best.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
It almost seems unfair. NOT!!!!
Looks like they sent the Brownies and we sent Seal Team Six.
Charlie Brown’s Red Baron vs. the USS Reagan’s air wing.
Through Ms. Freedlan’s leadership – Canada is focused on ensuring a “progressive trade agenda”. She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal, in addition to cultural sensitivity aspects, and climate change. Go figure.
Can anyone enlighten me as to what the hell this means w/regards to “trade”. I’m sure I’m missing something very significant.
You’re not missing anything 4sure.
This Freeland woman is obviously a pervert.
Lot of that going around these days.
Oh I think you understand the situation perfectly. It is hard to imagine that it is actually possible for something like this to be handled so stupidly isn’t it?
NOTE TO CANADIAN AND MEXICAN “NEGOTIATORS”:
We know that you know that we know that you know who you are up against.
Cut the crap.
LOL
Those socks…
Reminds me of Arthur in The Birdcage.
“Well… one does want a hint of color.”
I actually love that movie. I memorized most of the lines too! heeehee,,,
It really is a great movie!
Great pic. That picture of Merkel looking with such interest at Pajama Boy’s sock always makes me want to hurl.
I couldn’t get past the part where I learned Brian Mulroney is still alive.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I guess I’m a bit dense here, but what does gender and indigenous rights have to do with trade agreements at all??? Man, Mexico and Canada are in way over their heads with the US team that’s there. They won’t even make it through the first day without crying, lol. Yikes you’d think they both would send their ‘A’ team to handle this big of a deal. Well, maybe those are their A teams. Going to be very interesting to watch this unfold that’s for sure.
As a Socialist, you don’t have to make sense. You just have to know “Socialist speak”. Weren’t you awake through the Obama years? Just think, if Hillary had won the election, what we’d be hearing now. Ok, maybe better if you don’t…
we wouldn’t be renegotiating nafta for one
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland = Bull Dyke
If this offends anyone – sorry, not sorry. I am NOT trying to be PC here.
Her agenda (LGBTQ) says it all.
Didn’t know they also have Spanish as an official language in Canada
A masturbatory political exercise towards the Mexicans.
And a giant waste of time–shows efficiency is an unknown quality in Canuckistan. They have pro translators and captioners for that purpose–say it once, communicate to everyone. What’s Canuckistan got against translators, who might be LGBTQX–rrrrrrrrrrrreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
I always remember what the CFO of a major French TV company said to me when I delicately tried to tell her she wouldn’t have the level to work contracts in English for years, “Oh, no, we have expensive US lawyers for that, it’s just for saying hello and having cocktails” lol
language equality
Perfect for all of our south of the border illegals who would like to live in the fine country of Canada since Pres. Trump says mean words and will deport them.
Sundance, I am a little bit at a loss. I can’t begin to express my gratitude for your slogging through this stuff and presenting it. I’m so thankful to have some idea of what is going on and why. But I have to say this stuff makes me feel like my hair is on fire.
The world has truly gone mad. How are we supposed to negotiate a serious trade deal with some lunatic Canadian who is babbling about fairy dust and unicorn horns and rainbows and climate change and LGBTQIA and whiskers on kittens? And a bunch of surly Mexicans who are at least smart enough to fear the gravy train may be slowing…
Instead of the GBLT-sandwich acronym, they should simply just call it one thing:
Gay.
Covers it all.
I was thinking the term should be Perverted Freak.
Yeah, I know, now I am just getting mean right?
Well I am sick to death of being nice to these pathetic excuses for human beings.
I really object to their co-opting a term for “happy” when they’re mostly such doleful, depressed, and whiney sods (literally). Queer is more like it. I admit, I kinda like the letter gobble-de-gook, because it gets so nonsensical so quickly.
I’m most curious about what the new NAFTA will say about confederate statues. /sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And will it include the Acosta Statue of Liberty Law?
That woman is absolutely insufferable!
Transgender issues are biological warfare. “Indigenous rights” are attacks on national sovereignty.
Both benefit China.
That way they can dump all their Chinese crap into the “indigenous” communities who then can sell it elsewhere without being held subject to all the laws.
It’s all a scam.
Seen Freeland’s press clip (last night?this morning? ) with her MX counterpart. Gushing over how strong their relationship with country’s each year. Bla bla bla. That was enough for me to get take on her personality . Sounds just like the quotes.
The more aware one becomes, the more foolish the foolish seem. More and more Americans are becoming more and more American patriots with each passing day. There are new developing reference points for defining America and what it means to be an American……proof is the incredible amount of winning. What is being left behind are only the braindead Libtards who cannot find or see the scoreboard.
Just got to say that the Mexicans seems to understand what’s at stake here.
The Canadians… dude… are they in the same planet? Do they understand what’s going on here? Do we care about AGW and Gays? Do they expect us to impose tariffs on gays and Cap and Trade permits?
I think they’re confused, I think the Canucks sent the team that’s being trained to deal with Calimexistan, not the USA.
Yeah I agree tonyE.
It turns out that the LGBTBS that was classified as a mental illness a few decades ago is still obviously a mental illness.
Gee whodda thunk?
My question is can we cancel NAFTA without Congress?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not trying to be flippant but can someone tell me what a pro-LGBTQ trade agreement might touch on?
This is like cheering for the World Series of Trade. The U.S. starting pitchers are dominating.
So if Canada is the champion of LGBT, what is Mexico? The champion of drug dealers?
This is the perfect place to see this video where Bambi meets Godzilla: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIJ9UvG0Q-A
