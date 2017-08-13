Sunday Talks: Decepticon Karl Rove Attempts to Kneecap President Trump…

The right-side of the DC UniParty are exploiting the opportunity to undermine President Trump through heavy use of the “weak Charlottesville response” attack narrative.
Against the background of NAFTA renegotiation (beginning Wednesday), and with a trade confrontation with China imminent (Tomorrow), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is seizing on this opportunity to dispatch all of their paid operatives to destroy the threat to multinational corporatism and globalist economic expansion, U.S. President Trump.
It’s the perfect anti-Trump storm formation, with a motive oblivious to the U.S electorate because the media have not discussed any of the trade aspects to President Trump’s economic national security agenda. The big business lobby, Tom Donohue, multinational corporations and their paid advocates have free reign to attack Trump.
Enter Karl Rove:
What has this dunce Rove ever accomplished, nothing .
LikeLiked by 6 people
GETEM OUTA HERE….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do we need to hear the opinion of another unelected pinhead like Karl Rove?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he did blow $400m on Romney!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karl, is such an a-hole.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Troof!!!!
LikeLike
Still haven’t taken the time to successfully post images, but I have one that says “I’m Carl Rove, and I don’t know bleep”.
LikeLike
Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the “white nationalists”, “alt.right”, and KKK are mirror images of each other. They have similar organizations, attract similar groups of alienated, marginal individuals, and operate using the exact same tactics. The only difference is that they have different political agendas. Other than that they are the same. President Trump was absolutely right to include them all in his condemnation of riots and violence.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the on-site Fox reporters yesterday and today mentioned the Antifa, armed with sticks, helmets and pepper spray—-and the police standing down, as they confronted the white supremacists. The President was right—“many sides”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This rally was NOT violent until the BLM & ANTIFA showed up—- I am consumed with cold anger over the “fake news” being spread everywhere but FOX….BUT not even FOX has made this simple observation from what I have viewed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lot’s of Koolaide drinkin’ going on right now. I wouldn’t be surprised if the “white nationalists” weren’t also being paid by George Soros. That would be right out of the leftest playbook. That money trail ought to be pretty easy to follow. . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I second the money investigation… at some point these leftist morons are going to slip up and leave a trail.
LikeLike
Yes, he was and is right!
LikeLike
So right, Garrison. If wouldn’t give either one the Gulliver treatment if both sides were on fire.
LikeLike
Karl Rove: the guy whose failed Party election strategy Trump thoroughly discredited and blew completely out of the water. Just shut up and go away. Why are you still hanging around acting like your opinion means anything?
LikeLiked by 7 people
This elitists worm Rove is a legend in his own mind. He is part of the corrupt corporate media propaganda complex which is running the country into the ground for the globalists.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/08/when_a_bernie_sanders_supporter_attempted_to_assassinate_republicans_the_media_were_quick_to_disassociate_a_politician_from_his_radical_supporters.html
“We’re all so used to double standards from the media that we barely notice them.” ~ Thomas Lifson from the article linked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh but he is the “architect” you know….
LikeLike
Interesting language in a Brietbart story today about the man who drove his car into a crowd of anti-fa agitators. ‘Fatally Struck Charlottesville Victim Identified’ “The suspect driver, 20-year-old James Fields Jr., was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Multiple reports indicate Fields, an Ohio-native, was in Charlottesville to demonstrate during what was billed as a “Unite the Right” protest, involving white nationalists.” Pay attention to the second sentence, “Fields…was in Charlottesville to demonstrate during what was billed as a “Unite the Right” protest…” Not, “to demonstrate against the Unite the Right protest” or “to demonstrate with the Unite the Right protestors, but “to demonstrate during the Unite the Right protest.” Just seems strange to me. Like they are trying to obfuscate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I haven’t been to Breitbart for a very long time, however I do remember that there were very few decent writers. They had constant misspelling and poor grammar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They started falling apart shortly after Trump won the Republican nomination. I finally had to get rid of them as a “go to” source shortly after the start of the new year 2017.
LikeLike
there is a picture in the Daily Mail with Fields standing with the Supremacists…
LikeLike
Odd that they aren’t broadcasting any of his social media racist ravings all over CNN.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. Something stinks about Charlottesville.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s the Soros stench.
LikeLike
THAT is exactly right, “colmdebhailis”
Just think back to every single time some violence has broken out, the perpetrator has had the contents of his/her Facebook, Twitter, or other social media account, smeared all over the internet and television. So why nothing after 24 hours?
Maybe they are still digging?
LikeLike
All of this pile on is going to back fire on the Never Trumpers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Especially on Tuesday in Alabama! Our President gave Strange a twitter endorsement and then proceeded to drive over Mitch’s body for two days afterwards. Rove has $8 million invested on Tuesday. That is why he was on tv today!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Felice, you and Sundance and many other Treepers provide more useful and helpful info here than can be found anywhere else.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so unhappy that I once thought Rove had something to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t feel bad, I did as well! You live and thankfully you learn.
LikeLike
Me three but now we know better, don’t we!
LikeLike
Hey fle, can I ask a small favor? I posted a blog this morning and I’m really “word press illiterate”, can you click on my icon and let me know if you can access it?….Thx.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your site has been marked private. I just sent you a request to view it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Okay I changed my account to “hidden”….can you access it now?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s the best she could get for an interview?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I couldn’t, just couldn’t listen to that entire video.
Where was the condemnation for the previous usurper in chief when all hell broke loose last year during the multiple occasions of rioting and mayhem?
Not ONE instance of rebuke from the right OR left when obunghole repeatedly fanned the flames of division.
It makes me sick.
Said it before and will keep saying it I trust OUR President. He knows what he’s doing. He’s one possibly two steps ahead of anyone opening their mouth to disrespect him
As for Bartiromo, well, she ticked me off, as well.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Same here Minnie. I listened to about 20 seconds of his bombastic nonsense then, flipped the channel to oldies………..lol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I made it to 1:20. Nope. Couldn’t do any more.
LikeLike
They are ALL screwed! There is absolutely nothing that will stop the NAFTA negotiations that begin this week or our President announcement on China tomorrow. Our President gave President Xi the courtesy of a phone call on Friday to let him know what will be occurring on Monday. They both also reaffirmed our President’s visit in November/December. There is no way our President will be making that trip if this issue with NK isn’t resolved. The Globalist, MSM, Uniparty, CoC etc. Are realizing we are further away from nuclear war than at any point in this issue with NK.
What petrifies them more than anything is the fact that our President is on the cusp of pulling the greatest coup made to man. At some point our President will announce he is asking Rick Perry to oversee Department of Homeland Security. He will then announce that Democrat Joe.Manchin from WV is being nominated as Secretary of Energy. This will allow the now Republican Governor to appoint a Republican to the seat vacated by Manchin.
McConnell is on record earlier in our President’s term to inquire why he wasn’t nominating a Democrat like Heitkamp for Energy to free up the seat for a Republican.
As soon as Manchin is confirmed, our President will announce that the Skinny Repeal will be added onto the Tax Reform Bill since he was able to secure the 50th vote for Mitch. No Republican will change his or her vote because they would be killing the Tax Bill. They have all gone on record less than a month ago saying Yes to the Skinny Repeal which is the most HATED part of Obamacare. It would also make sense to add it to Tax Reform because they are taxes.
This will kill Obamacare once and for all because insurance companies will bail as well as healthy Americans that won’t buy that garbage. CSR payments will be irrelevant.
That is THEIR greatest fear!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I beg to differ. Rumor has it there were other Uniparty/CoC sacrificial goats (Sasse & Heller) ready & willing to be the 51st vote against Obamacare R&R should McCain lose his nerve. Congress obviously does not serve the people anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collins approval numbers are at an all time low! There is no way she is running for Governor of Maine after voting NO to Tax Reform for individuals, corporations and small businesses. Our President has this! Don’t forget when Heller placed his vote, Danny Tarkanian hadn’t announced he was running to primary Heller.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Go Danny Tarkanian!
I was in Nevada when his father, legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, passed away. You would have thought a state funeral was in order. I have high hopes Danny will be able to beat Heller, and most especially with President Trump supporting him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you are right even better because the Uniparty would be fully exposed and Mitch will have to resign!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TRUTH!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant!
Getting all the ducks lined up properly 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, I absolutely love your thoughts and they weave so well into what SD teaches. Have you watch Sharyl Attkisson’s Full Measure today? At 16:15, she interviews Peter Morrissy and he thinks PDJT has backed-off on his trade with China campaign promises (Signature Issue) in exchange for the NK issues. Do you or SD have any thoughts on this? Peter thinks he will have failed the American people by 2020 and will be a one term President because of the China issue.
http://fullmeasure.news/news/full-episodes/full-measure-august-13-2017
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is a deal maker, something the Chinese greatly respect. The idea that the trade-with-China campaign promises are somehow a 3rd rail issue with the Trump constituency seems a bit of a stretch to me. If the domestic US economy keeps expanding (notice all the “help wanted” signs suddenly appearing?) trade with China won’t even be a significant issue in coming years. China needs trade with us more than we need trade with China so, Trump could very well put trade on the negotiation table. China will expect something in exchange for dealing with N. Korea and that “something” could very well be trade-based. If that happens. That would be very Trump like. I don’t think the president will be hurt by this at all.
LikeLike
valheisey think how crazy that notion is for a minute. If our President backs off of China 🇨🇳 it would be for one reason and one reason only. NK will be completely denuclearized. Whether China 🇨🇳 is able to get that done with or without Fat Man is up to the two of them. Our President only cares for the final outcome.
He will also get China 🇨🇳 to purchase hundreds of billions of dollars of our Coal and LNG to reduce the trade deficit.
Americans will forever love him for being the first President to destroy the threat once and for all!
He isn’t losing anything in 2020!
LikeLike
It’s amazing how it appears to be so staged, all of it, from the build-up to the event to the constant nattering on the news channels to their end conclusion that if you’re white and you voted for President Trump then you must be a racist – the pieces fit together too nicely, as if there were a bunch of former hippy radicals sitting in some house somewhere, planning the pieces they would need to put in place to create the image of upheaval placed at the feet of the new Administration.
Is this part of the Big Ugly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
there is a Soros memo targeting the Unite the Right rally…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karl Rove, a stupid, anti-American who gave us the O reign of terror. A professional liar who had candidates run claiming to be Tea Party while clearly lying. He also made sure he selected fifth columnist to damage the republican part while attacking decent candidates. Karl Rove, based on his behavior is a D-Rat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rove in front…’nuff said. 😝
LikeLike
It is like everyone is so fearful of being seen as a rayciss they are virtue signalling for all they are worth which means they refuse to look at this story objectively or dig below the surface. It is really awful.
LikeLike
I don’t know what it is going to take to get these people to understand, if you don’t like President Trump, the people that voted for President Trump don’t like you. We won. You didn’t. Shut your mouth and get onboard or get thrown overboard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well his response was as it should be,he is the President of the US,not the Governor or Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia And of course this.
Why is the FBI investigating?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Saturday that the FBI will investigate the motorist who drove into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring a score of others on Saturday.
Why?
LikeLike
I believe it is an investigation into violation of Civil Rights.
(If I’m incorrect, please advise)
Will be interesting to see where it goes.
LikeLike
Now will the DOJ be investigating the civil rights of the unite the right organizer who was punched at his presser today and prevented from speaking?
This is a chance for us to see how a Sessions DOJ differs from a holder/lynch DOJ.
Unfortunately, I’m not too optimistic.
LikeLike
I gotta give the canned ham some “credit.”
He continually embarrasses himself with these desperate attempts to fell the Mighty Trump.
The total collapse of his integrity and whatever character he had, does not seem to dissuade him from further personal debasement.
He’s like an ant that finds a scrap of food that’s twice his size and the little fella spends the whole day trying to drag it back to the colony…..and then he gets stepped on….oops!
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as uniparty is still conspiring against Mr. Trump I can sleep at night.
They aren’t getting what they want from him.
They will throw their fast balls and curve balls and heaters and brush-backs and he will be somewhere else playing a different game entirely.
“Look! That one was right over the plate!” They will tell each other.
And we will think to ourselves ‘as long as you keep thinking that matters we are doing it right’.
Throw your best pitch right up the middle at 100mph Comrade Rove… the LION doesn’t stand at the plate and he isn’t waiting for the right pitch and he isn’t even playing your game, numbnuts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
KKKarl takes every opportunity to slam Trump. Similar to Paul Ryan-it is disgusting! These neocons need to go bye-bye for a very long time!
LikeLike
Tokyo Rove doing his Bushie, GOPe, globalist, deep state thing. Pass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. How anyone could ever believe that POTUS is responsible for what happened in Chrlottesville or anywhere else for that matter is just absurd. The POTUS does not provide security at the local level the city/state does. Look at who runs the state Dems…just like all the other areas that crap like this has and is happening. The POTUS deals with national defense or in extreme emergencies like a flood etc etc and only if asked for help by the leadership of said state. Anyone who believes different from this either is not from America or needs serious mental help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed and it was a dhimm mayor who was issued the Stand Down order to LEO.
Another Treeper (on yesterday’s thread) shared info she received from her daughter, who is a system analyst for 911 in that area (hope I got that correct) that emergency crews were aware, ahead of time, of the possibility of the precise result.
FUBAR – it was a planned, coordinated effort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, sounds like a Soros “event”. Why is he allowed to live in this country that he so hates?
LikeLike
Isn’t Rove advising the failing Senate campaign of McConnel puppet Luther Strange?
LikeLike
“That shit is why Trump got elected”
LikeLike
Karl Rove’s words are meaningless and fall like raindrops that are best ignored. I don’t know anyone who would actually give him the time of day. He’s worthless.
LikeLike
During the campaign, Trump used to make fun of Rove.
LikeLike
this is truly amazing! I could actually smell the bullshit through my internet connection…
LikeLiked by 2 people
how many more congressional investigations into Russia can there be Rove? what is a republican Senate good for if they have endless phony Russia investigations, stalled confirmations, no bills on Trumps desk?
LikeLike
I didn’t watch the interview, but I decided for the hang of it after I saw it had been posted was to look at the responses and boy were they negative against Rove. Big time! No one in their right mind cares what he has to say including me!
LikeLike
Forgive me for not keeping up with the MSM propaganda (I’m actually enjoying the PGA Championship), but every clip, every pundit speaking about Charlottesville are ALL speaking of white nationalists.
Excuse me but there were just as many if not more ANTIFA and BLM agitators causing more trouble than the alt right protesters.
But NOT A WORD about ANTIFA. As if the word is banned on TV. We’re not stupid and see right through this crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has become cumbersome.
LikeLike
The way I see it, everything is pre-planned. Everything is an illusion. Everything we see & hear from the MSM was planned out in advance & given to the media by the enemies of MAGA, on both sides
Trump is a racist! White people want minorities gone or dead! The second Civil War is upon us! Trump must be stopped!
This illusion is played out over & over by the same globalist controlled media, UniParty & the far left lunatic groups
The end is near! Near I tell ya!
Yet, normal every day Americans get up & go to work each day, & attend to their lives like they always have. No one really pays much attention to this stuff anymore
Sure, people will be on one side or the other, but none of this manufactured drama means a thing in the context of their lives. The only thing this manufactured drama does is entice a few unhinged maniacs & losers to kill a few more innocents
President Trump needs to keep doing what he’s doing. When these fake “social justice” blow ups occur, simply give a level headed, generic response, & then go back to what he was doing
Because hopefully soon, President Trump will break through this globalist masquerade, & the American people of all colors, creeds & political persuasions, will see what’s going on & realize a working MAGA agenda means more success for them & their families. It means more money in their pockets. It means a better life
When that happens no amount of deception & smoke & mirrors will be enough to sway anyone, except for the truly brainwashed, the true racists & the unhinged lunatics, & trust me, there’s not that many of them
A MAGA agenda can & will stop a lot of this globalist / leftist nonsense dead in its tracks. Funny how being able to buy a home & some nice stuff removes the enthusiasm to riot against “social justice”
So keep on keeping on Mr. Trump. The dog & pony show of anger & jealousy is no match for your reality based ladder to further success
LikeLike
enthusiasm to riot against “social justice”
I meant to riot FOR “social justice”
LikeLike
Turdblossom
LikeLike
No self respecting Trump supporter would take anything that globalist Uniparty scumbag Karl Rove had to say seriously, whiteboard or not. He knows how well hated he was among many PDJT supporters during the primary so he toned it way down. He makes my skin crawl.
LikeLike