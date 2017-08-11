Life is a weird circle at times. Pay close attention to this very familiar picture. If you were stunned to see previous “conservative” allies drop their masks on immigration when Trump announced his run for office, well, let’s just say we haven’t seen anything yet.
When it comes to North Korea and China – Over the course of the next three months we are all about to witness domestic and international leadership, who claimed to be allies of freedom and democracy, ‘out’ themselves as supporters for the tank ideology in this image.
Watch closely and you will see the international-left rise up in defense of totalitarianism.
Because in full measure of international economic freedom and liberty, well, U.S. President Trump is ‘Tank-Man’.
Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man…
We cannot see what is behind Trump Tank Man in the picture; we are there supporting him.
WeThey cannot see what is behind Trump Tank Man…
there fixed it for ya!
I am Tank Man.
We are all Tank Man now.
And I am behind “Tank Man”, locked, loaded, and sighted in!
And there are at least 65,000,000 of us.
And we now have at least half a billion firearms.
Those guns won’t take out a tank of course, but they don’t have enough tanks, and they never will.
Fire. Tanks don’t like fire.
Just like Tank Man had a crowd of Chinese supporters standing on the sidelines that were never shown in most of the pics.
Man – I hope the CiC get’s his ships over there quickly…. remember, remember the USS Fitzgerald
LikeLiked by 8 people
They’ve been there for months.
I know but I’m referencing the possible blockade
“The One enthroned in heaven laughs; the Lord scoffs at them.”
Psalm 2 – Cal Thomas read it the morning after Obama’s first ‘win’.
Psalm 2
1 Why do the nations conspire[a]
and the peoples plot in vain?
2 The kings of the earth rise up
and the rulers band together
against the Lord and against his anointed, saying,
3 “Let us break their chains
and throw off their shackles.”
4 The One enthroned in heaven laughs;
the Lord scoffs at them.
5 He rebukes them in his anger
and terrifies them in his wrath, saying,
6 “I have installed my king
on Zion, my holy mountain.”
7 I will proclaim the Lord’s decree:
He said to me, “You are my son;
today I have become your father.
8 Ask me,
and I will make the nations your inheritance,
the ends of the earth your possession.
9 You will break them with a rod of iron[b];
you will dash them to pieces like pottery.”
10 Therefore, you kings, be wise;
be warned, you rulers of the earth.
11 Serve the Lord with fear
and celebrate his rule with trembling.
12 Kiss his son, or he will be angry
and your way will lead to your destruction,
for his wrath can flare up in a moment.
Blessed are all who take refuge in him.
Amen.
Yes
Thanks be to God.
🙏
Gotta love Tank men.
Tank Man 3 here
Suddenly, they will all claim fat bad Kim is not so fat or so bad. It is all Trump’s fault to have provoked him. Amazing to watch these traitors at every step. Thank you Mr. President for exposing these bastards.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Kim Jong Comey?
Thanks for the bigger picture. I always knew he was brave, but to see that he could see an entire tank brigade coming his way, and many more soldiers, is just amazing.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Sorry, i meant battalion and typed brigade. Put who knows, there are still units beyond view of that camera, could have been enough battalions to make up a brigade or regiment.
The exposure will give the opportunity to choose the way of totalitarianism or the way of free will, God’s will. The war between good and evil is being fully exposed.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Amen
it really all goes back to Sundances simple statement that we have been living the past 30 years (AT LEAST) under the illusion of CHOICE. Semmingly obvious solutions to problems always being avoided all makes sense now doesnt it.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Isn’t that the truth? So many times I would think. “This is such an easy fix!” (e.g., use our own energy sources as prices skyrocketed on gas at the pump) and yet the common sense action was never taken.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All these years I’ve been saying, ‘What?? Are they stupid!?’ when any such simple solution was avoided. Or messy, contrived solutions were employed. Or seemingly bad choices were made.
What a fool I’ve been, we’ve all even.
All along, they’ve not been stupid, they’ve been evil, anti-America First scummy swamp dwellers, striving to take down this beautiful country so many have sacrificed their life and limb for.
I heard my 8th grade social studies teacher say over 45 years ago that our country wouldn’t be taken over from the outside in, but from the inside out. I couldn’t imagine such a state of affairs.
God help us, we were SOOOOO close to that lesson. You were right, Mrs Melnitski… I’m sorry to say, you were right.
Praise God for our Lion, President Trump. Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
🦁❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸
Just like the ranks were forced to stop, China was forced to stop supporting North Korea because one tank man said enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tanks For the Memory – apologies to Bob Hope theme song.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bob Hope would love your statement, a devoted American who loved American and the Armed Forces. Thank you for remembering Bob Hope. I grew up watching his TV shows and of course his crazy, funny black and white movies. Lots of fun and laughs…
LikeLiked by 6 people
And NOW you know why our wonderful President has done this…All of these so called FREE Societies are not really free at all. The people of those countries will soon find out that there are ONLY two outcomes…Be Free or Die under the Socialist Realm…You Decide…I would rather die with a gun in my hand AND FREE than to be subjugated to what these people are going through…Of course they voted for it!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A word picture to put it all in perspective….when the Israelites faced a Canaanite army consisting of over 300,000 warriors, 10,000 horse soldiers and 900 iron chariots (with scythes attached to their wheels)….
“Deborah said to Barak, ‘Arise! For this is the day in which the LORD has given Sisera into your hands; behold, the LORD has gone out before you.’ So Barak went down from Mount Tabor with ten thousand men following him. The LORD routed Sisera and all his chariots and all his army with the edge of the sword before Barak; and Sisera alighted from his chariot and fled away on foot. But Barak pursued the chariots and the army as far as Harosheth-hagoyim, and all the army of Sisera fell by the edge of the sword; not even one was left.” (Judges 4:14-16) NASB
And, Sisera? Jael, a woman, took care of him with a mallet and a tent peg.
the traitors will come out of the woodwork. Comrade Merkel had already something to complain about today.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Socialists/Marxists/Nazis and Islamists have turned our FORMER ALLIES, Europe against the USA.
Now Poland and Hungary are better allies and more culturally aligned with the USA.
Obama tried to turn us into an EU socialist Islamist state, Hillary was supposed to continue Obama’s reign and finish us off, but then came DONALD J. TRUMP!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ironically it would be Nazis out of the group you listed most strident against the commie multicult subversion of Europe. They were ethnic purists, nationalists and viciously anti-commie, remember? The forced invasion and subjugation and dispossession of the western world from their people is pure commie and muslim evil.
I’m calling the leftist anti-Semite movement in EU (and US) Nazis. I put Fascists/Nazis/Commies/Islamists in the same box – all totalitarian, all intolerant, brutal, liars, killers, haters.
Who knows that by the time it’s all said and done, McShame will retell his war stories and the new version will have him eating filet mignon and drinking French wine at the Hanoi Hilton. Those chicoms are great hosts don’t you know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCain will be dead by the time anything comes of this! This is going to be a slow burn!
The morning after 9/11/01 – morally depraved leftist/liberals were blaming the US for the terrorists actions.
I’ll never forgive GWB for the lie the Islam is a religion of peace and for forcing us to endure the reading of the Koran at the 9/11 memorial services.
SPIT!!!
Sad to say but that was when my very uneasy feeling about”W” began.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
“I’ll never forgive GWB for the lie the Islam is a religion of peace…”
______________
It is the polar opposite, an ideology of endless war and hate and oppression and intolerance.
As Jesus Christ is to Christianity, Mohamad — a rapist and mass-murderer — is the best and highest example of islam, and there is no way around that plain fact.
islam condones and teaches misogyny, oppression, violence, torture, mutilation, pedophilia, rape, slavery, murder and genocide (and that is certainly not an exhaustive list).
If Satan was creating a religion, what would he add, that islam does not already do?
How is that not a fair question?
.
Inclined to say that Tank Man Trump doesn’t just show up. He shows up in an M1 Abrams with a whole lot of firepower backing him up.
Not to diminish his stand. But he ain’t foolhardy either.
The greatest gift to our country in the past century or so is our beloved President. He could care less what they have to say because he only cares for us and our country. The beauty with our President is that everyone is being exposed. The other amazing thing with our President is his ability to get folks like Marcon to swing to his position. The French may be angry today but they will be thankful down the road.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sundance. That looks like a one sided battle to me.
The fact is, who cares what the international community think? They don’t vote or live or work in the USA. They are just noise.
Indeed, those tanks would be a better analogy if they were made of cardboard.
We don’t need the totalitarians to out themselves. That is like asking a pornstar to show us her breasts for shock value. They already outed themselves. That is the deep state, the uniparty and the media complex, in cahoots with the government apparatus. We know who they are.
I agree that Trump needs to start stepping up the trade war with China. The time is now. Everyone knows that communist China, with its communist party dominance, no voting, and red flag with revolutionary stars, is a totalitarian regime.
Everyone knows that there is no way that China would accept a nuclear rival on it’s boarder. Hence, their toleration of DPKR is evidence that NK is not a rival, but a comrade, and a vessel through which they can fight their proxy wars.
The time for economic war with China is now. The time for real war with NK is also now. All this BS has to stop.
VERY well stated!
The foes think were playing a game of chicken , but we’re not. PDJT will not flinch . I would of flinched easier two years ago than today, but honored to be standing behind God & our president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The closer our president gets to MAGA (i.e. upsetting the deep state apple cart), the more desperate the traitors become. While that is good from the perspective that they drop their mask and expose their traitorous actions, it is scary because desperate people do desperate things. The closer the bad guys get to realizing they can’t control what Trump does, the closer they get to considering … well I don’t even want to type the word.
Please dear Lord, keep our president safe.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There is NOTHING that is going to happen to this President…Everyone with 1/2 a brain knows that there are FORMER/RETIRED Military standing by…Just keep off the ledge would you, unless of course you would like to join Us Deplorable’s…What say you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heard a montage of previous Presidents statements about NK… All of them including obama said things just as “Provocative.” Why the panic now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT means it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because those other presidents were full of s**t. President Trump doesn’t bluff.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’ve all got BIG $$$$$$$$$$$$$$ invested in the China economy, in globalism, in faux ‘health care’ in currency hedges/wedges/manipulations.
No telling – but they are NOT betting on the USA or for the benefit of American citizens!
Maybe same montage I seen. Previous P statements all sounded hollow, weak & scripted.
Sad the media willing to scare elderly & others with their over the top/deceitful portrayal of healthcare, NK & other issues.
They were all the players in a kabuki. Each knew his role and knew the the role of the others in the kabuki. Now the curtain is pulled back between the scenes, abruptly and in an untimely manner. We see the players without their stage faces, their masks. The music is off and dissonant. They are exposed. The shock at having themselves exposed, in the raw, to the audience creates immediate shame and anger. “Get out!” “Leave us be!” They quickly and haphazardly push their kabuki masks back on their faces but they are on crooked and improperly affixed. The spell of the theater is broken. We know them now and they are mere actors.
The biggest lie of the world media is that Trump is unpopular, he has no support.
The truth is, our President Trump is beloved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes!
President Trump is beloved! And most importantly, HE knows it! It’s why he gets up every morning to do this thankless job on our behalf.
God, How I love this man, and pray for him and his family constantly!
He is a gift.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. We should all be on our knees thanking God for giving Trump to us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes he is…dearly beloved.
I do think it interesting, how President Trump continues to use his personal @realDonaldTrump Twitter, not the @potus account.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish I were good at making those meme things. I’d put the POTUS rooster in front of those tanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
__________________
The Left has always been totalitarian.
Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Khrushchev, Mao… Castro, Hugo Chavez, Maduro, et al.
The Left likes to claim that Nazis and Hitler were ‘right wing’, but that’s a revisionist history lie and always has been.
The lie is repeated today, right here on Leftist Wikipedia:
………………………………
The National Socialist German Workers’ Party (German: About this sound Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (help·info), abbreviated NSDAP), commonly referred to in English as the Nazi Party (/ˈnɑːtsi/), was a far-right political party in Germany that was active between 1920 and 1945 and practised the ideology of Nazism.
………………………………
Only one problem with their lie. Socialism is very much on the LEFT side of the political spectrum — not the ‘right’ side. Now look again at the acronym Nazi, what it stands for: National Socialist German Workers’ Party
Merkel was born and raised in EAST Germany, a Soviet bloc country. Here she is in her East German officer’s uniform: http://www.wicipolskie.org/?p=24897
Hollande, Renzi, Trudeau, Junker, et al. All Leftists, as are nearly all of the Western European leaders and political-class, as are the leaders of Australia.
And of course, Hussein Obama, traitor and hardcore Marxist.
The UniParty is all Leftist.
Name one actual Conservative position the Republican Party actually stands for.
You can’t.
Read the GOP platform. It sounds great, but they don’t believe any of it, and they don’t fight for any of it, just like they never intended to repeal Obummercare, they just said they would because that was their role to play. As former Majority Leader Eric Cantor ADMITTED publicly on July 26th in an interview for the Washingtonian: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/omg-eric-cantor-admits-gop-promise-repeal-obamacare-lie/
When was the last time the GOP was prepared to go to the mattresses over abortion?
Over God and the Bible in schools?
Over the Constitutionally guaranteed RIGHT to bear arms? Do you need a ‘permit’ to exercise your right to speak, or worship, or any other unalienable right?
Over ‘Common Core’ or school choice?
When was the last time the GOP was prepared to make a stand on fiscal matters, or a budget, or the national debt, or the fraud of Globull Warming, or A N Y T H I N G that would be considered ‘conservative’, either socially OR fiscally?
The GOP never actually stands or fights for ANYTHING. They just lie to get elected.
They are all Leftists. Roughly half of them pose as ‘Conservatives’ because that is their role in the UniParty.
Nearly the entire Western World has managed to move Leftists into positions of power, and the Left is and always has been totalitarian.
And the only thing standing in their way, the only thing preventing their globalist takeover of the civilized world, is Donald J. Trump and the 65,000,000 Americans who voted for him.
.
Your analogy of Trump to China’s Tank man is spot on. The D.C. establishment can’t directly remove Trump and hide him away where the world will never know what happened to him. But in pushing for a coup, that is effectively what the establishment wants to do. If they can convince the people that Trump is unfit and delusional, then they (think they) can dispose of him just as effectively as the Chinese government disposed of Tank man.
If the establishment are able to drive the impeachment narrative where they want it to go, then there will be he!! to pay. The sooner we can get the McCains and McConnells out of office and get non-Socialists elected who don’t just pay lip service to Constitutional principles, the better. Of course, the McCains and McConnells are just the pointy tip of what is wrong in D.C. We truly need to erradicate D.C. of the Deep State apparatchiks who are intent on forcing those at the pointy tip to bend to their will.
Lord, this country is a mess right now. Grant Donald Trump the strength to hold on and drive the demons out of Washington.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I doubt we need nukes to turn North Korea into a barren wasteland. Our conventional weapons are now so powerful and the targeting systems are so accurate, it’s no longer necessary to irradiate a country the size of N.K. to destroy their military capabilities.
The broader perspective of the second photo reveals that there was no military officer in that operation who had both the insight and the authority to innovate: just one tank could have kept Tank Man occupied while the others flowed on down the street on either/both sides. That didn’t happen. And that’s what I always think of when I see that photo.
I don’t know nuttin’ but whatever the reasons were for that lack of initiative they are, in some form, still an issue for Chinese government/leadership today probably.
Mr. Trump’s capacity to confidently think on his feet, backed up by trusted cabinet members, and, without notice say what he’s thinking – is doing a number of the world leaders who are used to cheering unexpected fireworks without being required to understand the significance of them.
It is really instructive how the radical anti-Trump movement has inadvertently exposed the inversion of values they represent.
Of course most of their beliefs and objectives have been obvious to anyone who looked deeper than the deceptive rhetoric used to soften and hide them.
I often reference the old TV Superman show of the fifties when the voice over begins with “fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way.” In essence, isn’t that what’s at stake? And isn’t the President representing that same fight?
Truth and justice have been horribly mangled by legal and political cynicism, inverted into empty terms that only serve whatever interests the swamp elite choose to support. No respect for the sanctity or honor of absolute values, but only relativistic tools to advance a strategic agenda.
“The American Way” can be dissected and analyzed a thousand different ways. But more than that it is something beyond words and intellect. It comes straight from the heart. Like knowing the difference between right and wrong as a kid even before your parents patiently give you a broader understanding. Not as a corny cliche but something understated and basic in everyday life. Bringing solidarity, but also tolerance for fair, honest dissent and the right to harm free “pursuit of happiness” in one’s personal life.
The last century, since the ascendency of Soviet Communism, has been a continuous struggle between value systems.Politically, ideologically, culturally Of course this is a gross simplification of a complex dynamic, but in essence it remains valid.
This President has been the first in decades to prioritize traditional American values and way of life. And the only outsider to do so Proudly, unapologetically, explicitly. By doing so he has drawn out the traitors and subversive elements who have been comfortable hiding in the woodwork of the system. Government, academia, the media, arts, financial institutions and so on.
Best to expose them, even if it means an internal struggle. Once their cover is blown their game is out in the open. In the future many of the public will choose to take the blue pill and go back to delusional sleep. But a massive number will take the red pill and face reality. And hopefully carry on the Trump revolution
So relieved when President Trump said the first thing he did was straighten out our Nukes. Obama messing with them against our interests. Economics aside we do need to have updated Nukes.
Obama Plans Nuclear-Policy Reversals
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/438361/barack-obama-nuclear-policy-white-house-appears-pivot-toward-policy-reversal
Disarm Now, Ask Questions Later: Obama’s Nuclear Weapons Policy
http://www.heritage.org/defense/report/disarm-now-ask-questions-later-obamas-nuclear-weapons-policy
