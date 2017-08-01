House Intelligence Committee Leaks Ben Rhodes as “Person of Interest” in Unmasking Scandal…

There’s another “explosive” and “exclusive” article from the latest chaf and countermeasures unit, Sara Carter, reporting Ben Rhodes as a “subject of interest” for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into ‘unethical’ and possibly ‘illegal’ unmasking.

Understandably all discussion, and likely a large segment of Sean Hannity’s TV show, will focus on the intended target of the newly drawn attention. However, what’s more interesting to those who look into the deep swamp is the identification of Carter’s sources: ie. who’s feeding her?

“according to congressional sources who spoke with Circa.”

Track down who those people are – and you’ll identify the motives therein. And I can guarantee you it has nothing to do with bringing justice upon the ‘unethical‘ and potentially ‘illegal‘ activity.

Remember, the staffers -writ large- for the House Intelligence Committee are people like the Awan Brothers crew. Generally speaking the entire congressional staff, including the staffers with security clearances inside Intelligence Committees etc., are sympathetic to the interests of the Swamp, it’s simply a self-interest aspect.

Analogy:

“All these worlds are yours, except Europa; attempt no landing there.” –VIDEO–

…Where Europa is the swamp, the messenger is Deep State, and the intended recipient is the Trump administration. Oh well, here’s the article:

CIRCA – Former Obama White House National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes is now an emerging as a person of interest in the House Intelligence Committee’s unmasking investigation, according to a letter sent Tuesday by the committee to the National Security Agency (NSA). This adds Rhodes to the growing list of top Obama government officials who may have improperly unmasked Americans in communications intercepted overseas by the NSA, Circa has confirmed. The House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-CA, sent the letter to the National Security Agency requesting the number of unmaskings made by Rhodes from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 20, 2017, according to congressional sources who spoke with Circa. Rhodes, who worked closely with former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and was a former deputy national security adviser for strategic communications for President Obama, became a focus of the committee during its review of classified information to assess whether laws were broken regarding NSA intercepted communications of President Trump, members of his administration and other Americans before and after the election, according to congressional officials. The committee is requesting that the NSA deliver the information on Rhodes by August, 21. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, Rice and former CIA Director John Brennan have all been named in the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the unmasking of Americans. A letter sent last week from Nunes to Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence, suggested that top Obama aides made hundreds of unmasking requests during the 2016 presidential elections. The story, which was first reported by The Hill last week, stated that the requests were made without specific justifications as to why the unmasking was necessary. Rice and Brennan have confirmed they sought the unredacted names of Americans in NSA-sourced intelligence reports but insisted their requests were routine parts of their work and had no nefarious intentions. Power also has legal authority to unmask officials, though the practice has not reportedly been common for someone in her position. Rhodes also had legal authority to unmask Americans in NSA-source intelligence reports. But intelligence and congressional sources question the extent of the unmasking. (read more)

