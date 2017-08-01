House Intelligence Committee Leaks Ben Rhodes as “Person of Interest” in Unmasking Scandal…

There’s another “explosive” and “exclusive” article from the latest chaf and countermeasures unit, Sara Carter, reporting Ben Rhodes as a “subject of interest” for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into ‘unethical’ and possibly ‘illegal’ unmasking.
Understandably all discussion, and likely a large segment of Sean Hannity’s TV show, will focus on the intended target of the newly drawn attention. However, what’s more interesting to those who look into the deep swamp is the identification of Carter’s sources: ie. who’s feeding her?
“according to congressional sources who spoke with Circa.”
Track down who those people are – and you’ll identify the motives therein. And I can guarantee you it has nothing to do with bringing justice upon the ‘unethical‘ and potentially ‘illegal‘ activity.
Remember, the staffers -writ large- for the House Intelligence Committee are people like the Awan Brothers crew. Generally speaking the entire congressional staff, including the staffers with security clearances inside Intelligence Committees etc., are sympathetic to the interests of the Swamp, it’s simply a self-interest aspect.
Analogy:
“All these worlds are yours, except Europa; attempt no landing there.” –VIDEO–
…Where Europa is the swamp, the messenger is Deep State, and the intended recipient is the Trump administration. Oh well, here’s the article:
CIRCA – Former Obama White House National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes is now an emerging as a person of interest in the House Intelligence Committee’s unmasking investigation, according to a letter sent Tuesday by the committee to the National Security Agency (NSA).
This adds Rhodes to the growing list of top Obama government officials who may have improperly unmasked Americans in communications intercepted overseas by the NSA, Circa has confirmed.
The House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-CA, sent the letter to the National Security Agency requesting the number of unmaskings made by Rhodes from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 20, 2017, according to congressional sources who spoke with Circa.
Rhodes, who worked closely with former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and was a former deputy national security adviser for strategic communications for President Obama, became a focus of the committee during its review of classified information to assess whether laws were broken regarding NSA intercepted communications of President Trump, members of his administration and other Americans before and after the election, according to congressional officials. The committee is requesting that the NSA deliver the information on Rhodes by August, 21.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, Rice and former CIA Director John Brennan have all been named in the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the unmasking of Americans. A letter sent last week from Nunes to Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence, suggested that top Obama aides made hundreds of unmasking requests during the 2016 presidential elections.
The story, which was first reported by The Hill last week, stated that the requests were made without specific justifications as to why the unmasking was necessary. Rice and Brennan have confirmed they sought the unredacted names of Americans in NSA-sourced intelligence reports but insisted their requests were routine parts of their work and had no nefarious intentions. Power also has legal authority to unmask officials, though the practice has not reportedly been common for someone in her position. Rhodes also had legal authority to unmask Americans in NSA-source intelligence reports. But intelligence and congressional sources question the extent of the unmasking. (read more)
Please let justice prevail. Nail his butt to the floor
What i see happening is the tide finally turning and the real bad guys finally being investigated. I believe it’s finally hit the critical mass that the establishment Republicans can’t cover up for them any more.
It’s the shell game circa 2017. Updated, polished, waxed and shined but still…………………a shell game.
Yeah, and it’s still missing a pea. Much work to be done… but will it?
PT see the strings. He must be laughing.
Ben Rhodes (with a degree in creative writing) fulfills his new role for Obama…
I’m done, my head is spinning and I haven’t even had the pleasure of a 🥃
It’s like the ultimate round of Five Card Monte 😐
Minnie in NYC it is three card monte!
Yep, that too Felice!
I’m right there with you Minnie, think I’ll go back to beating my head against the wall.
It feels soooooo good when you stop!
even more salient is the role of deep state thug puppet Nunes –
remember him? another traitorous RECUSER
Nunes s the only one that I agreed with for recusing himself! He knew Muh Russia was garbage and that he can make a serious name for himself going after the unmasking. The man ran to meet with our President right after viewing what he did in the WH sciff. He was also someone our President considered for a post in his administration. He is Portuguese but many think he is Hispanic. That works in his favor. He is also out of California where his days may be numbered in the House.
He killed Comey throughout the months of February and March for not turning over materials requested by him. He decided to have the request for Brennan, Rice and Powers unmasking activities sent the the FBI, CIA and NSA rather than an individual. It worked because he got all the documents.
His letter to Coats was released purposefully in my mind to tell Barry and his creatures that they are screwed! Ben Rhodes is the newest creature added to the list. Nunes is a White Hat in my book!
What if Ben Rhodes is the old “what’s that over there?” trick. So who is the person we should be looking at? Brennan or Clapper? Who changed the rules for unmasking and under what authority? Did this violate the Constitution on it’s face? Did this violate the FISC courts?
Yes. It did. FISC Memorandum on the Obama admin. Lisa Monaco brought the Obama mea culpa to the FISC court. Jeff Sessions has been conceding to the reprimand.
Why hasn’t this been brought before the Supreme Court, which oversees the FISC court? Wouldn’t the SCOTUS be able to determine if Constitutional Law has been broken under their supervision?
John Roberts appoints and oversees the FISC court which produces all the FISA warrants the DOJ love so much.
Sessions could bring this before the court without even a whisper of Russia.
So why doesn’t he? Riddle me this, Batman…..
Whoa, I need to go back and reread your post but 👍👍👍
Responding to SD’s reference, what is the message that the Trump Admin is supposed to be getting? Too subtle for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stop yourself, leave us alone, leave status quo, and we’ll leave you alone.
That’s the message from the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you.
too late for that message to Trump IMO way too late
LikeLiked by 4 people
To Mr. President’s way of thinking – “impossible is merely a starting point”.
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Yes. Because the solution in IMHO is the FISC Memorandum. Sessions could stop the whole leaking problem if he took this matter up with SCOTUS. Sessions does not need to recuse himself because he has been responding to the Memorandum and he can take the unmasking up with SCOTUS directly without even a whisper of muh Russia.
The matter has already been brought to FISC courts attention thru Lisa Monaco and her Obama mea culpa as I stated above.
There is more than one way to get the leaking to stop and punish the political spies.
Yes, that is the message from the swamp.
Though the message Trump likely heard is: ‘when you encounter flak, you know you’re over the target, so open bombay doors and commence run’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trouble is…they WON’T leave us alone. They just don’t want any resistance to their tyranny.
Bullies and despots never want any resistance from the masses they prey upon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t cut our health care subsidies and we’ll throw some former administration peons to the wolves for you. Deal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seth Rich was his name…where is the reports on DNC Wikileaks leak? MSM led the day, but now a new report? The walls are closing in…will FBI Director Wray bring justice?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Per the Youtube video embedded in this article, journalist Seymour Hersh absolutely confirms through highly placed FBI source that Seth Rich leaked to Wikileaks.
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/audio-seymour-hersh-states-seth-rich-wikileaks-source/
I have a feeling this will disappear from Youtube pretty soon. Download if you want to save it for further use.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This plot is so thick. I hope they get that gargoyle Brennan
LikeLiked by 3 people
“highly placed FBI source”………..is that anything like “highly placed White House officials”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you sure that was Seymour? Language sounded liked Scaramucci. 😉
On a more serious note. Seymour expresses the same sentiments about Brennan and Clapper as us Treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t Rhodes also quite close to Hilary Clinton?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shared the same prayer rug
LikeLiked by 11 people
No. He was devoted to Obama and Valerie J.
He helped cover Hillary in Benghazi because he first was covering Obama’s ass.
Where was Obama that late afternoon and night?
Rhodes set in motion the video story, Axelrod made sure Obama left the Situation Room, and no accounting for him until the next day.
Panetta was the chief liar, General Ham Carter stood down, and the CIA covered up all the rest with lies from the Base Chief “Bob”, and the Station Chief in Tripoli, with Petraeus and Morell keeping Langley buttoned up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Has Panetta ever even been interviewed?
Rhodes was the author of the Benghazi video story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I am happy that Rhodes has been named as a “person of interest” simply because it will send the dems into canniption fits.
I don’t know what to make of Sundance’s post. Am I to think this is a charade?
Meh. I am sticking with liking Rhodes being pointed out as not on the up and up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And once again, the Circa piece tells us nothing new. I thought Ben Rhodes was a person of interest about three weeks ago. The rest of the articel just rehashes current structure of FISA, unamed sources and other non-headline grabbing words, IMO.
Me too.
And as bro of CBS Prez David, Ben has scooped a lot of dirt on POTUS.
I don’t know the motive here. Is it to corral the big law breakers (Powers, Rhodes, Rice et. al) in the senate intelligence committee investigation to preclude a real investigation that would have legal jeopardy for them?
We know these congressional investigations never have consequences, and could well run out the clock for these “too big too fail” dems until the statute of limitations runs out,
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually want to believe that the crap has hit the fan with the number of unmasking and now the Awan arrest! There is no way in hell this is going to be swept under the rug! Awan has already been arrested, his devices are currently with the FBI. When the truth gets out about the extent of things those brothers were able to access and maybe their involvement in Muh Russia as well as other activities pertaining to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Democrats will either be killing themselves or spending years in federal prison.
The other issue is that 702 is up for reauthorization by the end of the year. Americans, especially Millennials will want people hung for the abuses of Barry and his minions. I still believe it will come out that Bernie was under major investigation by Barry, Shultz and the rest of the mutts. This will send Bernie’s Army over the top! You will have Barry’s Army of thugs fighting and dying against Bernie’s Army of thugs.
The DEEP STATE is SCREWED! They never ever anticipated our Lion Winning. There is no way in hell they can stop the Tsunami that is about to hit. Our RNC Chair, Ronna McDaniel has been relentless on twitter about the Awan case. Republicans realize our President has the keys to the money vault.
From the article linked above:
Retired House Intelligence Committee Chairman Pete Hoekstra, (R-MI) and nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, who was a supporter of the NSA programs, said he is “deeply concerned” that there may have been an abuse of power regarding the warrantless spying programs, saying “there needs to be a full investigation into who was being unmasked and why. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if there isn’t enough votes to reauthorize the program, unless this situation can be resolved.”
Hoekstra noted how unusual it was for senior officials to request hundreds of unmaskings of Americans and “the apparent lack of explanation for why such unmaskings were necessary.”
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is set to expire at the end of the year and the most significant part of the act is Section 702, which allows a secret federal court to approve – under specified conditions – the collection of communications on foreign persons overseas at the request of the intelligence community. The unmasking of American’s occurs when an American is communicating with a person overseas and they are incidentally swept up in the communications.
“It appears Section 702 became a backdoor for unmasking Americans without cause and if that is the case then a full investigation is not only needed but warranted,” said another intelligence official, with direct knowledge of the program. “It would be a gross violation of Constitutional rights.”
Good report
Thank you for the ray of hope 👍
Thank fle. You are positive and uplifting in the midst of the muck.
Luke it all has to do in my belief in our President! He knows he has to get this country back on track before his eight years are up!
Both on the foreign and domestic fronts. He is doing it for his kids, grandkids and us Deplorables!
I agree 100%. He is not in it for himself. He knows the future of the free world depemss on his actions and he is up for the challenge. He is a giant
👍
Thanks fleporeblog. I also hope he’s doing it for God and because it’s the right thing to do.
Thanks Flep,
Yesterday we stated the wall would be built, or that PDJT would die trying. Well the DHS has expedited the process.
Your Lion is waiting to pounce. Nunes gave your Lion the goods early, and his fellow committee members ripped him.
I won’t forget his face when he was talking to the the media about what he had seen. He was visibly shaken and PDJT knows what that was. Your Lion doesn’t forget, I would be very afraid.
It is almost like the pearl clutchers forget he is the President. Can he not de classify anything but nuclear information.
I am going with PDJT winning this one too.
God bless PDJT.
Excellent post, Dekester; yours too, Fle. Thank you both.
I campaigned for Desantis. He is one of the few BIG WHITE HATS
Could the swamp be filled with stars?
So nice Sessions is recused from all this even if they refer charges to Justice Department. Still amazes me we are in this position. It would take someone so far removed from the Swamp to pursue justice on this and that ain’t happening…It’s not like the democrats didn’t run a person under FBI investigation or anything in 2016…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
They throw us a bone. Midterms are approaching. They will get to the bottom of it, I am sure.
K A B U K I
Btw, they requested a Special Counsel for other persons of interest. What was the response from the glorious DoJ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rhodes is so soft that if you threatened him with a night at a Holiday Inn, never mind Rikers Island, he’d roll on his boss in a NY minute.
Alas, the GOP/AG/etc. have no actual interest in turning or charging any of these people w/ so much as jaywalking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance I am now watching Sara Carter like a hawk. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Being skeptical is always a smart thing to do… I’m gonna give Sara the benefit of the doubt…. For now…
Circa lately has had a bunch of too good to be true (sounds like ) articles lately. Why not in the beginning.? Watching how it all plays out. Either way I know PDJT holds strong.
Since this is Rhodes related. Rhodes is supporting this guy in Colo if there are any treepers involved there.
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/08/01/dan-baer-ed-perlmutter-7th-congressional-district-election-2018/
I’m a little lost as to how this is supposed to be bad as well. A user on /pol Reddit said that there would be some big names being named for investigations and indictments over the next couple of weeks. All this does is show that the Reddit user was correct and things are being done behind the scenes and things are just now being made public. I think people like Cernovich, Molyneaux, et. al are getting a bit too hysterical and need to chill for a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to point out that the inner workings of the federal AG office is not known to a subreddit poster.
They didn’t say they were. I believe they mentioned Congressional Investigations. To be honest I just happened to see it on a Twitter. So it very well could have simply been a staffer or intern.
Lou Dobbs went full nuclear tonight on the Democrats, Ryan and Sessions. He asked where has Sessions been in going after Hillary, the leaks, and other issues. I agree…… Jeff has been on cruise control when we need him going Radar Love on the Democrats and the Deep State. Step up, or step out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Where’s the AG ? There’s so much smoke on this battlefield that’s it’s hard to distinguish friend from foe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of these obama staffers should wear the masks, as a courtesy.
What we need here is a Whistle blower. If I were to guess….Anthony Weiner is the weak link. Hillary drinks and the head injury didn’t help. She made mistakes and that is why she said “we’ll all hang”. She made the mistakes. Not that Obama is any genius, but his handlers did all the scheming and dirty work. Obama had better handlers.
Weiner put his insurance somewhere and it’s not in Jeff Bezos cloud. Of course he has insurance, he is still breathing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could never fathom how Hilary was able to pull herself together for the last debate. She was weak and sick, but somehow managed to smile and lie and drone on and on. Was it a drug?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IDK, is JFK’s doctor still alive? He used to get shots to perk him up because of his Addison’s disease and back injury.
Nunes has already asserted, in a July 27 letter to Dan Coats, that the unmasking was not illegal. The point of all this discomfort is not to punish those who did the unmasking, no matter why they did it.
The point of the exercise is to create the illusion that Congress has control over Big Brother, or that Congress is somehow annoyed that the government is engaged in wholesale snooping.
“It’s not snooping if they take it but don’t look at it.” Plus the old saw, you have nothing to fear, if you have nothing to hide.
This is the usual whitewash. It’s not possible to have a good whitewash without an investigation.
Just remember, the unmsking was not illegal. The point of the hearings is to “show (faux) outrage. Nothing more. This play has been done so many times, it’s reruns by now. The government is never going to rein itself in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so done walking in the weeds – I’m starting to get itchy and scared that I may end up with a tick biting me and giving me Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever!
Not sure what the message is to the Trump admin except…. look dummies, we’ve got them by the nads and b/c you chose a AG in Jeff Sessions who recused himself from all this, we’re going to just throw out all this bloody meat but there’s no wolf to eat it! ha ha
(Go get ’em lamb Rosie.. .ha ha)
Is this the message?
Wow I feel so much better with all the new requested investigations, along with the corrupt Mueller circus. And especially after Fast and Furious, Benghazi, e mails etc that worked out really great.
Sorry forgot to ask, anyone heard of Sessions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seb Gorka’s license plate offers a glimmer of hope:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Gorka is remarkable for many reasons.
Yikes, and he drives a Mustang.
Cool Mustang!!
I feel like I’m turning into a conspiracy nut! I’ve been reading and studying this so long and no “shoe” ever really drops. Is anything of substance ever going to happen? As of substance I mean the swamp get drained, nailed, prosecuted?!? I’m not loosing faith, just feel like I’m wearing a tin foil hat some days!
Does feel a bit like “Who’s on First”, doesn’t it, Brewcity?
President Trump said, just yesterday, “We’re going to take care of everything, we’re going to take care of everything.” His tone and eyes implied, to me, that he was sending that messsge to us, the MAGA supporters.
Clapper enabled Rhodes to request unmasking on behalf of Rice:
Who is feeding Sara carter is a big question and is Hannity being duped with those flashy eyes of hers…What’s going on. It’s too convenient she has all the lowdown on everything. Her partner moved to the Hill…Solomon and good writer but who goes to the Hill trying to solve these swamp matters… I’m beginning to smell Hannity duped and Sara being fed yet making it look another way. The CTH has made me look very cautiously at every move…That can drive you nuts cause it’s a lot easier to get duped get mad and angry and move to the next day…Watching the plotters is much more fun but hard work…….
She’s actually a very accomplished journalist… Someone last week put up her Bio… That doesn’t mean what she is reporting doesn’t have some sort of “angle.” Just saying…
With all the holdovers from Obama and Rhodes’ staffs still on the job it should come as no surprise to anyone that there are leaks. Why are these people still on out payroll? Why is Koskinen still running the IRS? Kind of hard to Drain the Swamp if you don’t Drain the Swamp in your own house.
Hal, you’re FIRED
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Lock up every member of Obozo’s administration, and sort the charges out later! For goodness sake, if you looked at every law and regulation a city of like NY has, you can’t walk down the street without violating at least one of them. I’m sure that working for the Fed’s there’s gotta be alot more.
Sundance has the right mindset in all this, in my opinion. I mean, keeping expectations really low, predicting that this is all part of a plan by the Deep Staters to keep the REALLY important people safe. But I’m hoping that this is one of those very rare instances where Sundance is NOT 100% correct. And you know what?… I’m sure he’s hoping the same.
Ben Rhodes has a brother named David Rhodes who is President of CBS news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller hired his 16th lawyer? One who specializes in Illegal foreign bribery? WT bloody H?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lt. Col. Tony Shafer: HR McMaster Kept Obama and Ben Rhodes White House Staffers in Place
So, the committee that’s investigating un-masking are doing some un-masking of their own.
Great way to give We the People confidence in their investigation.
“…life is just a game, fly a paper plane, there is no end”
