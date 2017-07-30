Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Jake Tapper on Bailouts and ObamaCare…

This is actually a funny video, Mick Mulvaney did great.

Bubble Boy Tapper’s furrowed brow begins deepening when he asks OMB Director Mick Mulvaney if President Trump really means he’s willing to remove the congressional ObamaCare subsidy and Mulvaney responds with a simple: ‘Yep, sure does; and I just happened to talk to him yesterday about this’…

Bubble People never know what to do when ordinary people they are questioning embrace the ugly and and say “yes, bring it on”. Oh, the indecency…. “Fireworks”!

