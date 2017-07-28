President Trump Brief Comments on New Chief of Staff from JBA…

Arriving at Joint Base Andrews President Trump gives brief remarks on the firing of Reince Priebus and the replacement with John Kelly as Chief-of-Staff.

Thus the assembly of elements to begin the “Big Ugly” continues with the establishment of a wartime consigliere in John Kelly.

There should be no doubt that President Trump is positioning his entire team in preparation for the confrontation with the DC UniParty. The administration tried to bridge the ideological divide with various political personalities familiar to the GOPe swamp dwellers.

The friendly approach failed due to intransigent DC entities who seek to retain the old customs at all costs. The friendly approach had to be tried in order for the majority of unaware Americans to grasp the scope of the UniParty rot inside Washington DC. The failure to repeal ObamaCare has highlighted the issue.

The timing is now. Now the electorate will understand the need to go medieval against the swamp. Now everyone understands the need to dispatch decorum. The time for direct confrontation is here.

Yes, it’s going to be “The Big Ugly“.

Advertisements