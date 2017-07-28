President Trump Brief Comments on New Chief of Staff from JBA…

Arriving at Joint Base Andrews President Trump gives brief remarks on the firing of Reince Priebus and the replacement with John Kelly as Chief-of-Staff.

Thus the assembly of elements to begin the “Big Ugly” continues with the establishment of a wartime consigliere in John Kelly.

There should be no doubt that President Trump is positioning his entire team in preparation for the confrontation with the DC UniParty. The administration tried to bridge the ideological divide with various political personalities familiar to the GOPe swamp dwellers.

The friendly approach failed due to intransigent DC entities who seek to retain the old customs at all costs.  The friendly approach had to be tried in order for the majority of unaware Americans to grasp the scope of the UniParty rot inside Washington DC. The failure to repeal ObamaCare has highlighted the issue.

The timing is now.  Now the electorate will understand the need to go medieval against the swamp. Now everyone understands the need to dispatch decorum.  The time for direct confrontation is here.

Yes, it’s going to be “The Big Ugly“.

 

 

75 Responses to President Trump Brief Comments on New Chief of Staff from JBA…

  1. litlbit2 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Thanks for the heads up Sundance! The folks are ready, game on! What ever it takes.

    • carrierh says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      And didn’t those 3 days go quickly on removing Reince. Yes, Trump gave it 6 months and more leaking told him now was the time to pounce and along with Scaramucci it is happening. YEA! We are prepared to support our President and ourselves because this is going to really get ugly. Congress members being removed even if physically needed to do so, no benefits/perks, and let them live on the millions they have taken to NOT represent American citizens but let their greed own them. Many are RINOS/DINOS/socialists, communists, and establishment creeps. Yep, drain the Congress swamp while Trump drains more of the garbage in DC and all its departments local and in other locations. THIS is our America and not theirs any more. They might just start thinking about packing up and leaving America because karma will not be kind to any of them because they are traitors!

  2. coveyouthband says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    “It’s raining (real) men

  3. georgiafl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    If North Korea’s test missile is indeed capable of reaching the USA, a ‘wartime consigliere’ is going to be essential. Trump needs someone close at hand who knows how to deal with literal along with Bannon who is a supreme strategist in political war.

    • georgiafl says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      Correction: Trump needs someone close at hand who knows how to deal with literal *war* along with Bannon who is a supreme strategist in political war.

    • georgiafl says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      ““Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago appear to be well within range of this missile, [and] Boston and New York may be just within range,” Wright wrote. “Washington DC may be just out of range.”

      However, Wright stressed that “it is important to keep in mind that we do not know what payload the missile carried on this test. If it was lighter than the actual warhead the missile would carry, the ranges would be shorter than those estimated above.”

      Defense News

      This could also contribute to the need for new Chief of Staff.

  4. Question Everything says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    “The timing is now. Now the electorate will understand the need to go medieval against the swamp. Now everyone understands the need to dispatch decorum. The time for direct confrontation is here.”
    Agree it is time for T-Day.

    • nimrodman says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      Yes. And I like how PresTrump kept the Obamacare issue somewhat at arm’s length.

      Yes, he cajoled, he persuaded, he scolded. But for the most part he portrayed it more as Congress’s responsibility to draft / rescind legislation than an Executive Branch edict or plan, keeping any “Trumpcare” label somewhat at bay.

      Maybe down the line he’ll have his Exec Branch push a particular plan of their design, but in this go-‘round it’s pretty clearly a failure of Congress and not the Pres.

  5. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    The big ugly is right. It’s definitely time to take the gloves off!

  6. Landslide says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    It’s going to be a beautiful Big Ugly. Buckling up and praying up!

    “Presidential? I’ll tell you what’s presidential. Victory is presidential!”
    PDJT

  7. Matt says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    If we have to go medieval, let it begin. I have my mace and broadsword at the ready. Do you think I should bring my stirrups? Or will this be infantry only?

  8. Publius2016 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    This betrayal by Sen. McCain is biblical! Obamacare is death! Today a boy died because his doctors refused to treat him.

    • georgiafl says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      A NY couple jumped off a building because they could not afford health insurance/care:

    • Matt says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      Publius, that POS Mccain even aired campaign ads last year claiming he was fighting to get rid of Obamacare!

      • Publius2016 says:
        July 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

        He flew in like an eagle and leaves a rat!

      • flova says:
        July 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

        This couple who committed suicide is the very real consequence of what Obama and Obamacare, which nuked the working and middle class of this country, (who needs Kim Jung Un when we had Barack Hussein Obama) with the very real annihilation of our healthcare system.

        I just lost my health insurance through my employer because I can no longer work full time after back surgery. My husband is retired early and relied on my health coverage as well.We are in our 50’s and we, like this couple, have no idea what we are going to do. We cannot afford Cobra coverage and probably do not qualify for subsidies through the exchange. With working part time my income will decrease and I still will have follow up visits even though I am doing pretty well 6 weeks out from surgery. My 401k was wiped out with copays, co insurance, deductibles and helping post college children who could not find a job. All have jobs now but they can barely make it with the cost of living.

        I can tell you having to borrow from my retirement was absolutely 100 percent due to Obamacare! My premiums at my job went from $240.00 per month to double that by 2015. My deductibles went from $500.00 to 2000.00 and co insurance went from 80/20 to 70/100. Now all this is happening as my children are graduating, looking for jobs and trying to move out of our home. I have one left out of 5 20 somethings and that one is saving every penny of his paycheck, except for what we ask which is minimal, so he can start his own life.

        Obama should rot in hell for what he did to the taxpayers of this nation. I am paying for abortions, contraception, sex change operations, SSI for drug addicts and sexual predators, Iranian terrorists, Muslim terrorists blowing up a 8 year old little boy in Boston, welfare for illegal aliens, welfare for thugs, baby mamas and sperm donors to kill each other and us, and last but not least for DC sewer rats Cadillac health care plans!

        Where does it stop. I mean Maxine Waters that freakish horror show creature lives in a $4.5 million mansion and I am paying for her g…damn insurance!

        Same with traitor McCain. These people act as if they will go to heaven when they die. They’re all in denial.

        Trump has to cut them off from their health insurance and give them Obamacare. It’s the only thing Americans want now after McCain killed the bill and laughed about it with his Dem friends. Remember when he called us ‘crazies?’

        • flova says:
          July 28, 2017 at 8:58 pm

          Also, unlike this couple I have a deep faith in God and always have. I am just expressing frustration at McCain, the DC swamp and seeing our paychecks fund the worst of the worst.

        • Katie says:
          July 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

          Flova – your situation is maddening, and frustrating, and sad. You don’t deserve this.

          Have you looked into http://www.LibertyHealthShare.org to see if it’s a fit for you? There’s a grace period for pre-existing conditions but you would have less out of pocket per month, lower deductible, and more options for your health care providers. It’s not subject to obamacare mandates.

          I’ve been a member since ’14, and can say it’s better than most options out there. Good luck to you!!!

    • Landslide says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      Then there’s the “summer nor’easter” drenching DC……

  9. Janie M. says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Like Frank Sinatra, President Trump is going to do it his way. We have been blessed.

    • woohoowee says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      For what is a man, what has he got
      If not himself, then he has naught
      To say the things he truly feels
      And not the words of one who kneels
      The record shows I took the blows
      And did it my way

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      President Trump gave his first stringers enough time to prove themselves.

      They have failed themselves (how moral-less must you be to secretly go against your President who hired you AND still sleep at night?) their President and the People.
      Gitemouttahere!!

      Sack every hack!

  10. Comrade Mope says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    “Reince is a good man…” Let me translate for you little leaguers out there. “Reince will keep his mouth shut now, if he knows what’s good for him.” We’ve seen this before, Trump being nice where he doesn’t have to- just waiting for that person to step out of line with his comments. Then it will be “Trump ruined my career.”

  11. dayallaxeded says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    That storm brought flash flood warnings for DC–perfect time to flush the swamp!

  12. Chickficshun says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    I’m really worried about the Mueller situation. These people will stop at nothing to get rid of PDT. Now this rumor McMaster has been spying for McCabe?
    I wonder what Sundances thoughts are?

  13. ECM says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Now bring us McMaster’s head!

  14. starfcker says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Carrying his own umbrella, like a grown man

    • BAMAFan says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Doesn’t take a Marine.

      • thluckyone says:
        July 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

        Bama, THANK YOU! GRRRRRRRR! After all this time I’m STILL chewing nails about the Chief S.O.B Sotero disrespecting a US Marine. Guess I’m not the only one.

        I would love to see ALL of us laughing at the Imposter in Chief when he’s perp-walked in leg irons and wrist shackles and an opaque hood into a windowless cage at Guantanamo – to share “intimate space” with Valerie Ferret and Cankles and Bill and John McStain.

        Hey, I can dream, can’t I?

    • carrierh says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      Trump respects people and doesn’t need someone to carry his umbrella. He is a man of the people,that is, US! He is courteous, charitable, and knows how to be strategist while the others are just seeking more money and power. Now they will face reality and maybe even die facing it. No big losses for sure.

  15. Midnight Rambler says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    I’m in 100%. Bring it. I voted for the man knowing full well it was going to be an absolute s%#t storm.

  16. RJ says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    A sound decision as he decouples from the elites that run the Party of Stupid.

  17. Apfelcobbler says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Had to view this several times. Something’s different – Trump’s not wasting a single moment or syllable. I don’t ever recall seeing him quite like this.

    We’re going Medieval. With a 4-star general.

  18. Skinner says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Best season of The Apprentice ever.

  19. woohoowee says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Trump45 – Our Voice, Our Champion!

    June 7, 2016

    -snip-

    “Together we accomplished what nobody thought was absolutely possible,” Trump stated, reading from a teleprompter. “We’re only getting started and it’s going to be beautiful, remember that.”

    “Tonight we close one chapter in history and we begin another. Our campaign received more primary votes than any GOP campaign in history,” the real estate mogul touted. “This is not a testament to me, but a testament to all the people who believed real change is possible.”

    -snip-

    “Some people say I’m too much of a fighter. My preference is always peace, however,” he added. “My goal is always, again, to bring people together.”

    “I will never ever back down,” Trump said, but if he is forced to fight for something, he will. “I’ve fought for my family. I’ve fought for my business. I fought for my employees and now I’m going to fight for you the American people.”

    “I’m going to be your champion. I’m going to be America’s champion,” Trump declared. “This election isn’t about Republican or Democrat, it’s about who runs this country — the special interests or the people.”

    “There’s one thing we all have learned, we can’t fix the rigged system by relying on the very people who rigged it,” Trump said of the politicians, specifically calling out the Clintons.

    http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/06/07/donald-trump-declares-victory-im-going-americas-champion/

    Go Trump45! Go General Kelly!

  20. Gil says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Anyone know who will be running dhs, interim and likely replacement?

  21. Bone Fish says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Night of the Long Knives

  22. Atomic Betty says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Bring it. I want scorched earth.

  23. Bree says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    They wouldn’t listen to him or us!!! The establishment, swamp and Goo are going to get what they deserve. All of them are wicked to the bone. Can’t say we tried. The Big Ugly s now and we are ready!!!

  24. 4sure says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Can we call it “THE YUGE UGLY”?

  25. John Doe says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Harlan Hill is a 26 year old former Democrat who boarded the Trump Train when he won the primary. Listen to at least the first 45 seconds of this young man. Best champion of POTUS ever!!

  26. Katie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    After these past few months and McCain’s comment made while laughing with the Democrats after the vote last night, bring it the f on. I’m ready.

