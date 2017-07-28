President Trump Brief Comments on New Chief of Staff from JBA…

Arriving at Joint Base Andrews President Trump gives brief remarks on the firing of Reince Priebus and the replacement with John Kelly as Chief-of-Staff.
Thus the assembly of elements to begin the “Big Ugly” continues with the establishment of a wartime consigliere in John Kelly.
There should be no doubt that President Trump is positioning his entire team in preparation for the confrontation with the DC UniParty. The administration tried to bridge the ideological divide with various political personalities familiar to the GOPe swamp dwellers.
The friendly approach failed due to intransigent DC entities who seek to retain the old customs at all costs. The friendly approach had to be tried in order for the majority of unaware Americans to grasp the scope of the UniParty rot inside Washington DC. The failure to repeal ObamaCare has highlighted the issue.
The timing is now. Now the electorate will understand the need to go medieval against the swamp. Now everyone understands the need to dispatch decorum. The time for direct confrontation is here.
Yes, it’s going to be “The Big Ugly“.
Thanks for the heads up Sundance! The folks are ready, game on! What ever it takes.
And didn’t those 3 days go quickly on removing Reince. Yes, Trump gave it 6 months and more leaking told him now was the time to pounce and along with Scaramucci it is happening. YEA! We are prepared to support our President and ourselves because this is going to really get ugly. Congress members being removed even if physically needed to do so, no benefits/perks, and let them live on the millions they have taken to NOT represent American citizens but let their greed own them. Many are RINOS/DINOS/socialists, communists, and establishment creeps. Yep, drain the Congress swamp while Trump drains more of the garbage in DC and all its departments local and in other locations. THIS is our America and not theirs any more. They might just start thinking about packing up and leaving America because karma will not be kind to any of them because they are traitors!
“It’s raining (real) men
If North Korea’s test missile is indeed capable of reaching the USA, a ‘wartime consigliere’ is going to be essential. Trump needs someone close at hand who knows how to deal with literal along with Bannon who is a supreme strategist in political war.
Correction: Trump needs someone close at hand who knows how to deal with literal *war* along with Bannon who is a supreme strategist in political war.
““Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago appear to be well within range of this missile, [and] Boston and New York may be just within range,” Wright wrote. “Washington DC may be just out of range.”
However, Wright stressed that “it is important to keep in mind that we do not know what payload the missile carried on this test. If it was lighter than the actual warhead the missile would carry, the ranges would be shorter than those estimated above.”
Defense News
This could also contribute to the need for new Chief of Staff.
“The timing is now. Now the electorate will understand the need to go medieval against the swamp. Now everyone understands the need to dispatch decorum. The time for direct confrontation is here.”
Agree it is time for T-Day.
Yes. And I like how PresTrump kept the Obamacare issue somewhat at arm’s length.
Yes, he cajoled, he persuaded, he scolded. But for the most part he portrayed it more as Congress’s responsibility to draft / rescind legislation than an Executive Branch edict or plan, keeping any “Trumpcare” label somewhat at bay.
Maybe down the line he’ll have his Exec Branch push a particular plan of their design, but in this go-‘round it’s pretty clearly a failure of Congress and not the Pres.
The big ugly is right. It’s definitely time to take the gloves off!
It’s going to be a beautiful Big Ugly. Buckling up and praying up!
“Presidential? I’ll tell you what’s presidential. Victory is presidential!”
PDJT
a BIG BEAUTIFUL UGLY is how i se it…
MAGA!!
Amen, Landslide
If we have to go medieval, let it begin. I have my mace and broadsword at the ready. Do you think I should bring my stirrups? Or will this be infantry only?
Bring them… you never know what is needed or what may come in handy. Be a Boy Scout and be prepared….
This betrayal by Sen. McCain is biblical! Obamacare is death! Today a boy died because his doctors refused to treat him.
A NY couple jumped off a building because they could not afford health insurance/care:
There was also a mail bomb that killed a 73 year old man in Queens.
And…NYC brass would not attend the Trump speech on Long Island – too busy.
who the hell gives a fig about NYC “brass?
MAGA!
More like “NYC tin foil.”
Perhaps plastic wrap?😉😎
The note doesn’t really say anything about health care or particulars of medical bill problems, just generalized financial problems/debt spiral. Looks like basically another tragedy brought on by our culture’s descent into rank materialism and the loss or outright rejection of the guidance and hope that saving faith in Jesus Christ (or even in the one God of Judaism) provides. Moar fakey fakey newsy.
Sure sounds like NYCAlerts is just another leftist SJW site. I’ll be more wary from now on.
Maybe this isn’t the thread to discuss this story but my gut tells me to be skeptical of it…
I believe this was a fake soory…the couple jumping to their deaths.
They jumped, but evidently not because of Obamacare.
NYCAlerts has misrepresented the story. Fake headlines.
Suicide is a choice. Even if there are egregious issues caused by the actions of others, suicide is still a choice.
Good grief, if we get all wobbly over that then all someone has to do is say, “If you pass that law, I’ll kill myself.”
I can’t afford a smart phone. Haven’t considered suicide yet –
Sorry for posting the misleading story.
You are right about their very bad decision.
No smart phone here either. Mine is a 14 year old Nokia candy bar phone – used mostly for emergencies.
Publius, that POS Mccain even aired campaign ads last year claiming he was fighting to get rid of Obamacare!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He flew in like an eagle and leaves a rat!
This couple who committed suicide is the very real consequence of what Obama and Obamacare, which nuked the working and middle class of this country, (who needs Kim Jung Un when we had Barack Hussein Obama) with the very real annihilation of our healthcare system.
I just lost my health insurance through my employer because I can no longer work full time after back surgery. My husband is retired early and relied on my health coverage as well.We are in our 50’s and we, like this couple, have no idea what we are going to do. We cannot afford Cobra coverage and probably do not qualify for subsidies through the exchange. With working part time my income will decrease and I still will have follow up visits even though I am doing pretty well 6 weeks out from surgery. My 401k was wiped out with copays, co insurance, deductibles and helping post college children who could not find a job. All have jobs now but they can barely make it with the cost of living.
I can tell you having to borrow from my retirement was absolutely 100 percent due to Obamacare! My premiums at my job went from $240.00 per month to double that by 2015. My deductibles went from $500.00 to 2000.00 and co insurance went from 80/20 to 70/100. Now all this is happening as my children are graduating, looking for jobs and trying to move out of our home. I have one left out of 5 20 somethings and that one is saving every penny of his paycheck, except for what we ask which is minimal, so he can start his own life.
Obama should rot in hell for what he did to the taxpayers of this nation. I am paying for abortions, contraception, sex change operations, SSI for drug addicts and sexual predators, Iranian terrorists, Muslim terrorists blowing up a 8 year old little boy in Boston, welfare for illegal aliens, welfare for thugs, baby mamas and sperm donors to kill each other and us, and last but not least for DC sewer rats Cadillac health care plans!
Where does it stop. I mean Maxine Waters that freakish horror show creature lives in a $4.5 million mansion and I am paying for her g…damn insurance!
Same with traitor McCain. These people act as if they will go to heaven when they die. They’re all in denial.
Trump has to cut them off from their health insurance and give them Obamacare. It’s the only thing Americans want now after McCain killed the bill and laughed about it with his Dem friends. Remember when he called us ‘crazies?’
Also, unlike this couple I have a deep faith in God and always have. I am just expressing frustration at McCain, the DC swamp and seeing our paychecks fund the worst of the worst.
Flova – your situation is maddening, and frustrating, and sad. You don’t deserve this.
Have you looked into http://www.LibertyHealthShare.org to see if it’s a fit for you? There’s a grace period for pre-existing conditions but you would have less out of pocket per month, lower deductible, and more options for your health care providers. It’s not subject to obamacare mandates.
I’ve been a member since ’14, and can say it’s better than most options out there. Good luck to you!!!
Then there’s the “summer nor’easter” drenching DC……
Like Frank Sinatra, President Trump is going to do it his way. We have been blessed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself, then he has naught
To say the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who kneels
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way
woohoowee, the lyrics from that song encapsulates much of the President’s life.
President Trump gave his first stringers enough time to prove themselves.
They have failed themselves (how moral-less must you be to secretly go against your President who hired you AND still sleep at night?) their President and the People.
Gitemouttahere!!
Sack every hack!
“Reince is a good man…” Let me translate for you little leaguers out there. “Reince will keep his mouth shut now, if he knows what’s good for him.” We’ve seen this before, Trump being nice where he doesn’t have to- just waiting for that person to step out of line with his comments. Then it will be “Trump ruined my career.”
PDJT already ruined his career.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-sets-5-year-lifetime-lobbying-ban-officials-n713631
Good point, but if the democrats get back in power you know that would be overturned in a minute.
No – Reince Priebus will go back to work for the RNC where he did a great job and brought the party out of debt and helped get Trump elected despite the NeverTrumpers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like this kind of parade better:
If you haven’t seen Footlight Parade, you should do yourself the favor. The dialog is beyond amazing! You can even think of PDJT and Scarmucci as you watch Cagney do the impossible and defeat his corrupt opposition with wit, creativity, beauty, and hard work. Pass the popcorn, please!
That storm brought flash flood warnings for DC–perfect time to flush the swamp!
I’m really worried about the Mueller situation. These people will stop at nothing to get rid of PDT. Now this rumor McMaster has been spying for McCabe?
I wonder what Sundances thoughts are?
I, long ago, stopped concerning myself about rumors. Let Trump be Trump and stop worrying. It’s all playing out perfectly. You just watch.
“Let Trump be Trump”
yes
MAGA!!!
Link?
Matthew 24:6K
6) And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
Now bring us McMaster’s head!
Carrying his own umbrella, like a grown man
Doesn’t take a Marine.
Bama, THANK YOU! GRRRRRRRR! After all this time I’m STILL chewing nails about the Chief S.O.B Sotero disrespecting a US Marine. Guess I’m not the only one.
I would love to see ALL of us laughing at the Imposter in Chief when he’s perp-walked in leg irons and wrist shackles and an opaque hood into a windowless cage at Guantanamo – to share “intimate space” with Valerie Ferret and Cankles and Bill and John McStain.
Hey, I can dream, can’t I?
Trump respects people and doesn’t need someone to carry his umbrella. He is a man of the people,that is, US! He is courteous, charitable, and knows how to be strategist while the others are just seeking more money and power. Now they will face reality and maybe even die facing it. No big losses for sure.
I’m in 100%. Bring it. I voted for the man knowing full well it was going to be an absolute s%#t storm.
I voted for the man not because I knew it was going to be a s@&t storm, but because we needed a s&$t storm and I knew he was the only one who could deliver it. Either here it comes!
Either way here it comes! Sorry.
A sound decision as he decouples from the elites that run the Party of Stupid.
“We’re not going to be the stupid people anymore.” PDJT
👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Had to view this several times. Something’s different – Trump’s not wasting a single moment or syllable. I don’t ever recall seeing him quite like this.
We’re going Medieval. With a 4-star general.
His face and serious gestures denote its happening, quick.
Best season of The Apprentice ever.
😂😂😂😂
I still can’t believe he’s President! (In a good way) I watched every season of The Apprentice. I always thought of him as a tough, successful man with a big heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump45 – Our Voice, Our Champion!
June 7, 2016
-snip-
“Together we accomplished what nobody thought was absolutely possible,” Trump stated, reading from a teleprompter. “We’re only getting started and it’s going to be beautiful, remember that.”
“Tonight we close one chapter in history and we begin another. Our campaign received more primary votes than any GOP campaign in history,” the real estate mogul touted. “This is not a testament to me, but a testament to all the people who believed real change is possible.”
-snip-
“Some people say I’m too much of a fighter. My preference is always peace, however,” he added. “My goal is always, again, to bring people together.”
“I will never ever back down,” Trump said, but if he is forced to fight for something, he will. “I’ve fought for my family. I’ve fought for my business. I fought for my employees and now I’m going to fight for you the American people.”
“I’m going to be your champion. I’m going to be America’s champion,” Trump declared. “This election isn’t about Republican or Democrat, it’s about who runs this country — the special interests or the people.”
“There’s one thing we all have learned, we can’t fix the rigged system by relying on the very people who rigged it,” Trump said of the politicians, specifically calling out the Clintons.
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/06/07/donald-trump-declares-victory-im-going-americas-champion/
Go Trump45! Go General Kelly!
Anyone know who will be running dhs, interim and likely replacement?
Night of the Long Knives
just can’t do AC/DC w/o the video !
Bring it. I want scorched earth.
Let it BURN!!
They wouldn’t listen to him or us!!! The establishment, swamp and Goo are going to get what they deserve. All of them are wicked to the bone. Can’t say we tried. The Big Ugly s now and we are ready!!!
Can we call it “THE YUGE UGLY”?
Harlan Hill is a 26 year old former Democrat who boarded the Trump Train when he won the primary. Listen to at least the first 45 seconds of this young man. Best champion of POTUS ever!!
After these past few months and McCain’s comment made while laughing with the Democrats after the vote last night, bring it the f on. I’m ready.
