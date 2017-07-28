Paul Ryan Discusses GOP Tax Plans Against Backdrop of Failed Healthcare Reform….

Speaker of The House Paul Ryan was interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on the current framework for the proposed Tax Reform legislation currently under construction in congressional committees.

Many of Ryan’s responses range the gambit from willful blindness (ex. how to fill the budgetary hole created by expanding medicaid; can’t see how to achieve 3% GDP growth, etc.) to outright opaque misinformation, claims congress decided to eliminate B.A.T. (they didn’t, Trump, Mnuchin, Ross did), on revenue.

It is always important to remember that Ryan’s points of advocacy all stem from the Wall Street’s lobbying complex on K-Street. The epicenter of those interests is the crony capitalistic U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Tom Donohue). Watch:

CTH remains cautiously optimistic that Trump, Mnuchin, Cohn and Ross can defeat Ryan Inc on the larger tax reform issues. However, CTH is not niave to the scope of the UniParty confrontation that will stem as an outcome. You can hear it within Ryan’s words.

America voted for Trump’s agenda, not Ryan’s Corporate “Better Way” bulls**t !!

