Paul Ryan Discusses GOP Tax Plans Against Backdrop of Failed Healthcare Reform….

Speaker of The House Paul Ryan was interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on the current framework for the proposed Tax Reform legislation currently under construction in congressional committees.
Many of Ryan’s responses range the gambit from willful blindness (ex. how to fill the budgetary hole created by expanding medicaid; can’t see how to achieve 3% GDP growth, etc.) to outright opaque misinformation, claims congress decided to eliminate B.A.T. (they didn’t, Trump, Mnuchin, Ross did), on revenue.
It is always important to remember that Ryan’s points of advocacy all stem from the Wall Street’s lobbying complex on K-Street. The epicenter of those interests is the crony capitalistic U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Tom Donohue). Watch:
CTH remains cautiously optimistic that Trump, Mnuchin, Cohn and Ross can defeat Ryan Inc on the larger tax reform issues. However, CTH is not niave to the scope of the UniParty confrontation that will stem as an outcome. You can hear it within Ryan’s words.
America voted for Trump’s agenda, not Ryan’s Corporate “Better Way” bulls**t !!
House Speaker Paul Ryan weighs in on health care reform and Republican efforts to govern. WATCH video #2
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are working off of President Trump’s framework for tax reform. Watch Video #3
Man-O-Man is this guy a huge stumbling block to MAGA or what? I am so riveted as to how President Trump handles him. He obviously knows Ryan is a huge obstacle.
Fascinating.
Will Snake Ryan support removal of the state and local tax deduction?
That’s basically like asking if he rattles before he strikes. I don’t expect much from Ryan.
“America voted for Trump’s agenda, not Ryan’s Corporate “Better Way” bulls**t !!”
W shall see what happens. The swamp doesn’t want the peasants to prosper.
Sundance, the photos you use in your pieces are every bit as important and motivational as your words. Thank you (especially for that last photo and caption of POTUS.) 😉
Ryan is a snake.
Runt of the poodle litter.
Munster reject.
This is on Trump’s twitter from around noon. First few seconds, that “DRAIN THE SWAMP” sign gets major play. Do the math.
A snake is a snake when it comes to Ryan.
I’m glad the economic arm of the Trump admin is in sync. I hope the rest of the cabinet can crawl out of the swamp sometime soon.
huh?
Me thinks Ryan will be neutered soon.
He is exposed as a real fraud. His whole body language and voice tone is phoney baloney.
What a tool.
God bless PDJT
Ryan thinks we’ll all vote for him for President once this silly MAGA fad has run its course. He really does!
“CTH remains cautiously optimistic that Trump, Mnuchin, Cohn and Ross can defeat Ryan Inc on the larger tax reform issues. However, CTH is not niave to the scope of the UniParty confrontation that will stem as an outcome. You can hear it within Ryan’s words.” I agree SD, but it ain’t gonna be easy. It’s a longshot, but we need to get Paul Nehlen to replace Ryan.
