Paul Ryan Discusses GOP Tax Plans Against Backdrop of Failed Healthcare Reform….

Posted on July 28, 2017 by

Speaker of The House Paul Ryan was interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on the current framework for the proposed Tax Reform legislation currently under construction in congressional committees.

Many of Ryan’s responses range the gambit from willful blindness (ex. how to fill the budgetary hole created by expanding medicaid; can’t see how to achieve 3% GDP growth, etc.) to outright opaque misinformation, claims congress decided to eliminate B.A.T. (they didn’t, Trump, Mnuchin, Ross did), on revenue.

It is always important to remember that Ryan’s points of advocacy all stem from the Wall Street’s lobbying complex on K-Street.  The epicenter of those interests is the crony capitalistic U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Tom Donohue).   Watch:

.

CTH remains cautiously optimistic that Trump, Mnuchin, Cohn and Ross can defeat Ryan Inc on the larger tax reform issues.  However, CTH is not niave to the scope of the UniParty confrontation that will stem as an outcome.  You can hear it within Ryan’s words.

America voted for Trump’s agenda, not Ryan’s Corporate “Better Way” bulls**t !!

House Speaker Paul Ryan weighs in on health care reform and Republican efforts to govern. WATCH video #2

.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are working off of President Trump’s framework for tax reform. Watch Video #3

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Education, Legislation, media bias, Mike pence, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Tea Party, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Paul Ryan Discusses GOP Tax Plans Against Backdrop of Failed Healthcare Reform….

  1. MMinLamesa says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Man-O-Man is this guy a huge stumbling block to MAGA or what? I am so riveted as to how President Trump handles him. He obviously knows Ryan is a huge obstacle.

    Fascinating.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Will Snake Ryan support removal of the state and local tax deduction?

    That’s basically like asking if he rattles before he strikes. I don’t expect much from Ryan.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Ned says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    “America voted for Trump’s agenda, not Ryan’s Corporate “Better Way” bulls**t !!”
    W shall see what happens. The swamp doesn’t want the peasants to prosper.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Sundance, the photos you use in your pieces are every bit as important and motivational as your words. Thank you (especially for that last photo and caption of POTUS.) 😉

    Ryan is a snake.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    This is on Trump’s twitter from around noon. First few seconds, that “DRAIN THE SWAMP” sign gets major play. Do the math.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Newman says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    A snake is a snake when it comes to Ryan.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Liberty says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I’m glad the economic arm of the Trump admin is in sync. I hope the rest of the cabinet can crawl out of the swamp sometime soon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. dekester says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Me thinks Ryan will be neutered soon.

    He is exposed as a real fraud. His whole body language and voice tone is phoney baloney.

    What a tool.

    God bless PDJT

    Like

    Reply
  9. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    “CTH remains cautiously optimistic that Trump, Mnuchin, Cohn and Ross can defeat Ryan Inc on the larger tax reform issues. However, CTH is not niave to the scope of the UniParty confrontation that will stem as an outcome. You can hear it within Ryan’s words.” I agree SD, but it ain’t gonna be easy. It’s a longshot, but we need to get Paul Nehlen to replace Ryan.

    Like

    Reply
  10. melski says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    I read somewhere Reince and McCain had HIV. Mr. Ryan, I would suggest you go get tested.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s