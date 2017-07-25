President Trump MAGA Rally – Youngstown Ohio, 7:00pm Livestream…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together with friends are flying to Youngstown Ohio for a MAGA rally tonight at the Covelli Centre.

The start time for the rally is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT however, the pre-rally festivities will begin earlier. It is also possible First Lady Melania may speak to the audience.

RSBN Livestream (ongoing) – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2

