President Trump MAGA Rally – Youngstown Ohio, 7:00pm Livestream…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together with friends are flying to Youngstown Ohio for a MAGA rally tonight at the Covelli Centre.
The start time for the rally is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT however, the pre-rally festivities will begin earlier. It is also possible First Lady Melania may speak to the audience.
RSBN Livestream (ongoing) – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Important..EVERYONE NEEDS TO WATCH!!!!
Obama gave them weapons and our money and caused the whole darn thing. Ukraine needs to be divided and face up to that reality – one for those who want to belong to Russia and the others can have their own country of Ukraine and we need to get out of there. Now these other ties to let’s get rid of Trump out there. We have known for decades thata the DNC is as crooked as a winding snake and obviously will use any means to keep domination and takeover of America. If possible, would you, Natasha, give me or us where we can get ahold of this conversation to share with other real Americans. Thank you in advice if you can.
Thanks, Sundance.
Absolutely love to see the videos we can only find posted here in the Treehouse.
👍
Every time I see them getting into and out of the helicopter and the plane, I get all emotional. And then when the plane begins to move: waterworks.
Why is that? Is it because I am SO very thankful, SO very proud?
Indeed!
Tears of joy, love, respect and pride for the greatest President in our lifetimes.
(passing some tissues 😜)
Who is the woman in pink who greets POTUS and walks alongside flotus? I wonder who everyone is 🙂
Gosh, so glad Melania is going. What a gorgeous dress! Love the flounce effect and the beautiful color of the print. I’d like to have that dress.
Yay!
Why did I look at the comments in response to this tweet? Must stop…relax…have wine…ignore haters, dance during the rally pre-show, MAGA!
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
😘
Dance away sweet Bee. I’m doing the same 😀🇺🇸❤️
The haters will continue to stew in their own vat of putrid bitterness, while continuing to believe the lies of the evil one. As our Lion would say, its very sad.
Very sad! I need to remember “putrid bitterness,” perfect description for many these days. Enjoy the rally!
Dem Trolls really pile on to all, and I do mean ALL of any Repub related tweets.
It’s a shame.
You’d have to scroll down for a half hour to get past them. These peeps are disgusting I tell ya.
Yay!!!!!
First Lady is perfection! So glad she will be there, POTUS is always happier when she is with him.
I’m drooling over the First Lady’s gorgeous dress. Very summery and romantic. 😍
Beautiful!
Breathtaking! A vision of loveliness, Melania is.
And the pretty carnation-pink pumps! She walked up the flight of stairs to the plane in those so-high heels without touching the handrail. Wow.
Well we always get some solid fashion commentary here when FLOTUS is around.
Why does this guy look familiar?
I was thinking the same thing… where have I see this guy before…
Serious question or sarcasm? If sarc, I have an answer..
serious!
I’ve seen this guy before somewhere…
Looks like a cross between Joe Manchin & Joey Buttafuco (sp). 😬
Haha 😂
God Bless him whomever it is! At a rally, great seat!!
Hahahaha perfect Miss Bee! 😂
I was going to say that. Joey B!
I think I’ve seen him at other rallies. I usually see him by the press area.
Looks like he saving a seat for someone. Can anybody zoom in and make out what that sign says?
He looks like Joe Manchin
He looks like my Uncle Jake, one of the local Yoder Toters.👩🌾
really close
I think he looks like Sen. Joe Manchin.
Sorry–I posted after reading Ziiggii’s post–had not seen others here who think the same!
He looks like the guy on Little People, Big World…Matt Roloff.
(Except the guy in this pic is a Big People)
http://www.inquisitr.com/3228768/little-people-big-world-star-matt-roloff-recovering-from-difficult-surgery-spoilers/
Boss that maybe who I’m thinking of! I was leaning a little more the nefarious type, but this is probably it.
That’s what I was going to say 🙂
Wow! I had the same thing happen to me when I saw the photo…How/Why do I recognize that guy?
Almost time!
😁
Feeling giddy, like old times 👍
Me too me too! 😀👍🇺🇸❤️😍😎
This is the event being held prior to the rally.
OH man! Trying to see if there’s any way to drop what I’m doing and go! It’s only an hour away! Anyone know how long it takes to get in?
Unfortunately, if you aren’t there now, you won’t get in based on past experience. I saw where 20,000 people had signed up but the venue doesn’t hold that many. I believe they are going to have jumbotrons to broadcast the rally for those who are left outside.
Go! even if outside, I’m sure you’ll have fun.
Nice early crowd…
As usual
I am so grateful President Trump takes the time to have rallies during his Presidency. That is unheard of in politics. They usually get elected and other than fund raisers are not seen by the public again until election time. President Trump is OUR President; a man of the people. He proves is every single day.
He takes it right to the people!
God bless President and First Lady Trump 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
I stated several times during the campaign that I hoped Trump would continue these rallies after he was elected…..I think they are highly effective, he gets to be among the people that elected him vs the people around him that are trying to remove him from office…. Treepers– I do not care how strong you are as a human being– make that …a human with a soul, that daily grinding through the DB bs is exhausting and I think perhaps sometimes overwhelming and the sense of being thwarted at every bend and turn is soul sucking…. I think The President needs the positive energy from us just as we do from him. MAGA !
It matters not who Trump keeps and lets go to me I will support him down the line. He is the only one in my 5o some odd years to speak the truth to the people and to actually do what he said. This man is under a real attack by those who wish to wipe away our votes so I will stand by him 200% not matter who is in or who is out as long as I continue to believe that he is doing whatever it takes to save this country.
MAGA!!
Build That Wall! Build That Wall!
While you’re waiting for this rally to begin, please retweet/share this and help spread the word to Primary any anti – MAGA GOPe.
A lot of uninformed voters do not realize how important it is to register R. in many states so they can help get rid of the R. losers in Congress who want to hold Trump back.
As an independent I want to thank you for the reminder. Really hate putting an R next to my name but my state requires it and the uniparty must be defeated.
Now *that’s* the spirit, Question!
As long as Trump is an “R” candidate, us voters have to do the heavy lifting and vote our asses off to Primary anti-Trump Repubs.
This is so exciting. Just like the good ole campaign days. Melania is absolutely stunning as always. Picture perfect! And our LION ready for the main event. I cannot wait!
Nice, but I bet Trump doesn’t have time to read it here. Put it where he will read it: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
Fabulous ladies posing together!
Is that KAC, Sarah and Omarosa?
Hard to make out with these old eyes.
American women – strong and capable!!
Stick that where the sun don’t shine, you lefty liberal snowflakes!
Iman brother gets arrested just at airport and there is meeting with Session and Chief Justice soon. Some big is going on and no one have any idea and it’s all with PTrump and few people.
My guess DNC server hacking is solved by next week and case closed. Mueller gets fired by AG as there is no Russia hacking or collusion. They need a reason to close Mueller.
It kills me every time to see the soldiers there on the tarmac salute just as AF1 starts to move. Yet another glorious dress on the lovely Melania! Can’t wait for the rally.
and they will be arrested for domestic terrorism against a sitting president…sounds good to me..
👍
Joe Seals is saying that both Eric and Lara are scheduled to speak at the rally around 6:30pm ET.
FBN says they’re waiting for Rally. Doesn’t say if they’ll cut away half way thru tho.
Cn hardly wait to see my beloved President and his lovely First Lady. I really miss these rallies.
RSBN has switched to the Heroes event. Ryan Zinke speaking now.
Nice job on the National Anthem.
This song tests voices!
Dang missed it.
Woot! So ready for this. BIGLEY!
Hope this woman at the Podium now who’s talking about voting for Repubs is gonna use her Bully Pulpit to remind Indies and Dems that they need to switch Parties to vote in the Primaries (if that’s necessary in OH.).
If she doesn’t do that, she’s kind of worthless.
What Jeff Sessions did in his “recusal” was the political and legal equivalent of the Iraqi army running away to leave tanks, guns, and Humvees for ISIS. His betrayal is one of the most dishonorable acts by any Republican in history.
Those who claim Sessions is prohibited from investigating the Trump campaign because he was part of that campaign are either lying or just wrong, and that includes Sessions himself. True, Sessions was a Trump supporter. He spoke out in support of Trump. But he was not a paid member of the campaign staff.
By recusing himself on the grounds that he was a Trump supporter sets precedent that no Trump supporter can work on cases involving the election campaign. Legal eggheads all now base their ridiculous argument that only Democrats and anti-Trumpers can investigate anything to do with the election.
This is the best protection that Hillary Clinton could buy. Sessions should be fired. And he should apologize to the President and the American people for his betrayal
Wrong thread! This is the rally thread!
Thank you, beat me to it!
Covelli Centre?….. it should be called the “Covfefe Center” tonight!
President Trump is increasing our Republican Party while the Democ-RATS are shrinking theirs 👍
