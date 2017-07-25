President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri Joint Press Conference…

Moments ago President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri met in the Oval Office. Following their discussions President Trump and PM Hariri held a joint press conference in the Rose Garden.
President Trump focused his remarks on Syria, terrorism and the refugee crisis as he delivered a statement alongside Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon:
.
During press questioning President Trump is also asked about his confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Again President Trump affirmed his confidence in Sessions’ ability, however he also noted frustration (“disappointment”) with Session’s reluctance to confront corruption within the DC swamp.
My hunch is that Sessions will tender his resignation within 48 hours; this will lead to a conversation with President Trump. If Trump doesn’t accept the resignation it will be because Sessions agrees to change approach and confront the corruption within DC including the corruption within the DOJ. (more on that later)
Forget soap operas!
This is WAY better!
I’ve never had so much fun watching a political process in all my life. And it’s fun. Really, really, REALLY fun being on the winning team-especially as the other 2 sides haven’t figured out their loss just yet.
#FunFunFun
Nerve wracking though. I think I’m getting white hair from all the stress we’ve been through in the last year.
It’s fun but at times not that much because is real life.
That bodes well for us hair follicle challenged heads…LOL…White Hair just means your wiser…think MOSES!!! (hint: Charlton Heston)!!!
I like the way you think. I’m fed up being afraid.
Dimms and RINOs?
Senator Sessions is a genuinely decent and honorable guy, which is exactly what we DON’T need in D.C. right now. We need bare-knuckled street fighters to protect us in this simmering civil war against the prog Left fascists.
Then why humiliate the man in public?! As PTrump should say to himself, You Ought To Be Ashamed.
Sundance just tweeted that he believed Sessions will resign w/in 48 hours! I hope so!
“Tender” his resignation. Which may or may not be accepted. See last paragraph of post.
Did Sessions promise Trump that he would not recuse himself when he interviewed for AG? If so, then it was a total double-cross by Sessions and the firing/”resignation” will be richly deserved.
AG Sessions is a good man. He blew it on this KEY decision he made WITHOUT consulting the Prez. Sessions should have told Trump he planned on recusing himslef OR withdrawn his name form consideration.
If I ever do anything to significantly negatively impact my company and its a surprise to my boss I will be fired. And I would deserve it no matter how much good I have done ( and its a lot).
So does Soros and Schumer, and Hillary. Yeah!
It will be much better having a Department of Injustice 100% operated by Obama sycophants. So who’s your preference, which gun grabbing pro-Illegal Alien, pro-Sanctuary City, pro-Globalist swamp critter should we get as Attorney General?
POTUS and Sessions playing 44D[sic] chess? How?
If POTUS refuses the resignation, Sessions, egg on his face, must recant his recusal and aggressively go after HRC, et al. That, however, will result in swampers going after Sessions with a vengeance thus compromising his ability to carry out POTUS directive. No choice but to resign again. Onus on Sessions; POTUS installs new AG, recess appointment.
Wait…how do we know a compromise won’t take place? Sessions moving to another position, like maybe Rosenstein’s while President Trump nominates another AG? Maybe the plan is working up to the congress getting the heck out of Washington just in time for a recess appointment?
I’m guessing just like everybody else is……normally I would stay mum until the facts are revealed, but working myself up into a tizzy over all the comments. Patience is not one of my virtues.
I’m guessing too… maybe Trump wants Sessions to resign, but he doesn’t want to ask him to resign because Mueller might try to charge him with obstruction of justice. Mueller would do it fast, after a Sessions resignation but before a replacement, in order to keep from being fired himself, and to make it harder for Trump to get rid of him.
The Demon Slick: “[…] Mueller might try to charge him with obstruction of justice.”
Obstruction of Justice?!? Sessions recused himself from any investigation. If President Trump fires AG Sessions, how is that obstruction by either one of them?
The only way cries of “Obstruction!” will be raised is if The President fires Mueller.
BMG – Is that a triple dog dare?
Triple-Dog-Dare You! (A Christmas Story)
Sessions (Flick): Are you kidding? Stick my tongue to that stupid pole? That’s dumb!
PTrump (Schwartz): That’s ’cause you know it’ll stick!
Sessions (Flick): You’re full of it!
PTrump (Schwartz): Oh yeah?
Sessions (Flick): Yeah!
PTrump (Schwartz: Well I double DOG dare you!
Narrator (Ralphie as an adult): NOW it was serious. A double-dog-dare. What else was there but a “triple dare you”? And then, the coup de grace of all dares, the sinister triple-dog-dare.
PTrump (Schwartz): I TRIPLE-dog-dare you!
Narrator (Ralphie as an adult): PTrump (Schwartz) created a slight breach of etiquette by skipping the triple dare and going right for the throat!
PTrump “We’re gonna say Merry Christmas again!
I think you are entirely wrong. Trump is not the type to tweet out personal disappointments with long-time allies. He’s known Sessions since 2005. This, to me, is a game. Did you notice not only did Sen. Machin get on Sessions side, so did Schumer today on the floor of the Senate? Trump is setting up the democrats big time. He’s not firing Sessions. Sessions is not recusing. He is most likely working on something big…either leaker-gate, charges for some Obama admin types, Comey charges or maybe Clinton-related stuff.
He could have as easily told Sessions his frustrations behind the scenes. There was no need to tweet this stuff out. Also, why would he start this whole Sessions thing with an interview with the NYT…with some of the very same reporters who used LEAKS to create stories pounding Trump?
Very very far off the mark. It is the exact opposite. Sessions is about to drop the hammer on someone or a group of someones.
“Recusing” was a mis-type. I meant quitting!
From your lips to God’s ears, I pray……………..
This is not how Trump operates. Notice those who have been ‘fired.’ Does he take to Twitter and hammer them personally before they get the boot? No, he does it quietly and then thanks them profusely for their service. Sessions backed him since the beginning. I am very positive Sessions is staying and this is all a game.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He had to do it this way. Too many people in his base held Sessions w/ too high a regard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is impossible to hold Sessions in too high a regard. Have you seen the swamp?
Question for you. Who do you hold in higher regard than Sessions?
His Excellency the 45th President of the U.S.A.
kriseton, I wish and pray you are right. But Maharishi Rusbhoo and Dr. Savage both gone offensive today which means to everyone’s fear and dismay, POTUS is asking for AG Sessions’s resignation. Rush and Savage are seasoned political commentators apart from our own Sundance. Either all of them along with POTUS are playing Sherlock games with us or our worst nightmare is going to come true with AG Sessions’ s resignation. One thing is for sure, we are living in one of the interesting moments of this Great Country’s political chess game.
It’s not my worst nightmare! I didn’t vote to elect Jeff Sessions, I voted to elect Donald J Trump!
Agreed, Paula.
And you will wind up having just Donald Trump at the end of the day. Trump all by himself. That is exactly what the enemy wants. Him isolated, without patriots to point out the treasonous swamp critters attempting to ease the President along into co-operating with the ruling class elites.
It is a form of cult of personality to believe any one person can operate by himself, even a force of nature like Donald Trump. To believe he is better off without a patriot who mirrors his anti-Illegal Alien, anti-Sanctuary, anti-Globalist, Pro-American, anti-“Free” trade characteristics boggles the mind.
Rush & Savage got a lot wrong last year. I wouldn’t trust them to be the ones to know what’s going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed, kriseton!
Neither rush nor Savage “get” what Trump is doing and why. So far of the comments I’ve read “Paula” above is closest
This is not a game!! Donald is presenting a narative that should lead the swamp dwellers to become more aggressive and reckless since they smell blood (Sessions) in the water. Calls for a coup by Ex and current employees should be enough to start a string of Treason charges that can’t be explained away as a joke. Some of these well connected types are really too dangerous to have around.
If anything, Sessions needs an A/ shark to focus on just the corruption in the swamp.
Cannoli, popcorn, or both?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Both.
No…Cannoli AND Chivas!!! Where are you manners?
Cannoli, popcorn & a drink!
I sense something deeper going on too. The NYT seems like the very last place DJT would air personal grievances…it just doesn’t fit. Maybe it’s a red herring, or shark bait, like throwing chum in the water to attract the sharks, then wham!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zero Hedge has an article titled;
“Ex CIA Chief calls for Coup”.
It’s Brenan, along with his twin Clapper, stating that If P45 fires Mueller, all Administration Officials and Employees should Refuse to follow the Presidents orders.
The Big Ugly is going to be Very Loud yall!
I’m mean Shootin’ Loud!
THIS Coup Attempt or Cold Civil War, will Not remain bloodless.
Call me tin foil or not, but these extra Constitutional Acts are going to increase to the point of Our American Government Collapsing, if They are not Arrested soon.
Pray for Our Country, and President Trump!
Was for Kriseton.
I just think there is something much bigger at play. And the very first indicator was the strange interview Trump gave to the NYT and 3 reporters who had dumped on him via leak reporting. That is KEY.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My take is that Clapper and Brennan are already involved in the machinery of a coup, and at present with Mueller as the tip of the spear. In short: You either let us take you out the Mueller way or we get you with plan B — this most recent call to arms.
Mueller should have never been hired. There was no underlying crime. Rosenstein should be fired for hiring Mueller.
Refusing to follow President’s orders will make it really easy to find, and fire them. Fastest way to drain the Swamp. We won’t even have to search of them. And these guys are suppose to be smart?
Brennan and his ilk have a lot to hide. Sessions recusal and Rosenstein appointiment of a Special Prosecutor without boundaries was their ticket to taking his Excellency out and save their derriers. They have been Trumped. Our Prez punches back and HARD!!!
You are SPOT ON kriseton!
Most of this noise with Sessions has also been since Scaramucci has been brought on to lead Comms. Notice also that KellyAnne and Sara are also voicing “concern” and stuff like that. I think this is a game to bait the trolls. What the goal is, I have no clue. I feel like this is part of the “Big Ugly” because Jeff Sessions is a loyal friend to DJT and also to our Constitution. DJT values loyalty and Sessions has had DJT’s back since the beginning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions is a good man .. and thorough
Thanks for the insight Sundance, I will be very interested to see if your bunch pans out. If you’re right, things are going to start going in a very different direction.
Hunch not bunch
Has anyone ever considered Sessions is being threatened or blackmailed. Just throwing that out there as it’s not uncommon
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite possible. I posted in another thread that perhaps he’s got a skeleton that the swampers are exploiting to neuter him. His recusal on Muh Russia and Cankles came swiftly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
See Sessions reply to Chuck Grassley in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
NO…AG Sessions had no damn skeletons…Get with the program…PDJT would NOT have him on the team if he had any clue to the Yuge Shit ball he inherited from Brown Stain…Have Sessions on the Team makes it better. This is all palace intrigue and just like the French, heads rolled…quite literally I do believe!!! Just stay calm, just know that there are patriots standing by to go to DC and back this President…Make No Mistake About It…
Hmmm…What if Sessions/Trump lead off their counteroffensive by disclosing compromise of SC justices. That is what I would do if I had proof. Everything tumbles after that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well now..this is very interesting
That it is!
They raid a DWS IT staffer’s place, find some smashed hard drives and then they arrest Awan. Anyone believe in coincidences?
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2017/07/25/fbi-investigating-smashed-hard-drives-from-wasserman-schultz-it-workers-home-pakistani-brothers-report.html
oh lawd… now I’m gonna have to go back and reengage George on Facebook. There has been rumors of something going to take place on Thurs. I wonder if this is connected?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Ziiggii. Seems likely. I wonder if Sundance subscribes to Larry Schweikart’s “cheese in the maze” theory?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do and have…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dude – this happened last night!
LikeLike
Yes, this is the cheese for Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, this was all timed for bringing to the public after the healthcare bill passed the hurdle.
Yes, the meeting with Roberts and Sessions on Saturday (if memory serves) — will the “hammer” be proof that Obama blackmailed Roberts to switch his vote on Obamacare?
OK, taking off my excessively festive tinfoil hat now.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Just have some bacon Mike.
With butter!
You Deplorables…Abuse bacon and butter that way…NO…A Steak, rare, with A SCOOP OF BUTTER AND BACON WRAPPED. Thickly Sliced and COOKED Sloooooowly…Also, don’t forget your manners when eating…Napkin accepted!!!
Ha! Excessively festive tinfoil hat! Pictures or it isn’t true 🙂
Mike, what’s the nature of source of this meeting with Trump and Roberts? Do you have any links or details?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I second this request. However, OP said SESSIONS and Roberts meeting. Not Trump.
Have to go back to Twitter. Hang on.
I can’t scroll too fast on Twitter. But I have been on Druge, Breitbart, and Twitter all evening. I distinctly remember reading a blurb about the three of them meeting on Saturday. Argh! Should have bookmarked it. Will keep trying before I go to bed (it’s midnight here).
I think Sessions is on his way out. Trump can’t be letting Sessions do whatever he wants over there while the Deep State is going after his family with forks and knives. Sessions basically aided in the setup by recusing himself on day one.
Was pointed out on Fox Business this morning, it was well-known that Sessions would have to recuse himself from Russia before he got the job, as it is clear in the DOJ ethics rules, since Sessions was part of the campaign. Trump was not caught off guard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does not explain his recusal on Cankles.
People have interpreted the following paragraph from the recusal statement to include Clinton matters because she was part of the campaign for President of the United States. I disagree with that interpretation but my opinion doesn’t matter.
“Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-statement-recusal
Again.
Links on Hillary recusal?
I must have missed it, as it is mentioned alot.
Are you part of the campaign it you simply stump for the candidate. As far as I know, Sessions was not a paid member of Trump’s Campaign. Also, Sessions only recused himself because he failed to disclose having a short converstion with the russian Ambassador while carrying out his Senate duties. Sounds like fox business was running with typical swamp rat reasoning.
He worked on the Transition Staff I believe.
I really think the Dimms were the ones colluding with the Russians. The Obama state department set up the meeting between Kislyak and Sessions. The Dimms are behind the meeting with Don Jr. The DNC would not let the FBI see the server because there is probably proof of the collusion.
What is wrong with the Republicans in the house and Senate? I’m talking about all the Russia garbage and the sanctions both houses voted on. They all know that no one in our investigative community ever analyzed the DNC computer. That analysis by Crowdstrike should have never been used as proof of anything. I used to be a state investigator. I can just imagine if I tried to turn in a report that had an analysis done by an outside company. I would have been fired – state worker or not.
He did not HAVE to recuse himself. If Lynch didn’t have to recuse herself after meeting w/ Bill on the plane. Why should Sessions have for something that didn’t even involve a crime?
LikeLike
That was a fallacious argument. There was no “thing” for her to recuse herself from, but she kind of did anyway by punting the decision of prosecuting the email case to Comey. Naturally this was an elaborate “fix” to bury the controversy, but the point remains. There is no comparison here to Sessions.
Legal people say that he did have to recuse. I am quite sure that if Holder, Lynch or Comey were part of the DingleBarry campaign they also would.
I see a lot of non-legal people acting all ‘Holiday Inn Express’ with their personal opinions but no substance. At best this Sessions recusal was a judgment call, a coin toss since there is little precedent for the AG and really anywhere else. You can believe you or President Trump know more about the arcane legalities if you want.
What this is really about is scapegoating Sessions for the Russia mess that Trump let fester since the beginning, and compounding it by not blanket firing Obama critters and by also bringing in GOPers into the White House. Who is everybody gonna scapegoat next once they have finished savaging a patriot like Sessions? When does the buck stop at the oval office?
Nobody knows THAT to be a fact. We, nor anybody in the media are privy to the private conversations of AG Sessions and President Trump.
It is possible that Sessions suggested there may be some loopholes in the DoJ Ethics Rules that could allow him to oversee the investigation, and when that didn’t pan out, he neglected to inform the President and went ahead and recused himself – to the President’s HORROR!
We simply do not know.
“My hunch is that Sessions will tender his resignation within 48 hours; this will lead to a conversation with President Trump. If Trump doesn’t accept the resignation it will be because Sessions agrees to change approach and confront the corruption within DC including the corruption within the DOJ.”
I’m reminded of an old saying from the campaign trail, “We’re gonna teach them how to win!”
Sessions (who is doing a fantastic job enforcing immigration law) appears to be playing by traditional Republican gentleman rules. Perhaps Trump is using this as one of those teachable moments to introduce a new playbook? Interesting times indeed.
It would seem the AG Sessions is still acting like he is a Senator instead of a bulldog on crime, especially crimes that Clinton, Podesta, Lynch, Holder, and other Swamp Creatures have committed.
OAN reporting Paul Ryan remaining ‘neutral’ on rift b/t PDJT and AG. They ran a live interview… basically Ryan saying PDJT can do what he feels he needs to do staffing his administration. If he doesn’t think a persons doing their job, then he has every right to make changes…. this is a paraphrase.
Reince Priebus has probably told Ryan that the president is up to something, but this time he is not sure as he has not shared it with him, so he isn’t sure how he should respond at this point.
Bad boy, bad boy….what ya gonna do?
What ya gonna do when they come for you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what I understand, Sessions did not legally have to recuse himself. I thought he should have met with POTUS before making such an important decision. He left our President out of the loop.
I do not blame POTUS for being upset and disappointed in Sessions. I now have a lack of trust with Sessions…
Your assumption is that Sessions left Trump out of the loop based on Trump interview with NYT. I think it’s all a set up to create the appearance of division & dissatisfaction to then whack the left before they know what hit them. I trust Trump.
Warrior, you’ve got an interesting take on this.
This belongs under illinoiswarrior’s post, a few above.
So in an effort to discuss what this thread is ACTUALLY about (on a very superficial level, but on topic nevertheless)–that PM is very distinguished looking. And that’s ALL I really know about him.
Carry on!
I am going to stay out of the Sessions fray due to Trump’s ability to be unpredictable.
My big issue with Sessions is Muller close relationship with Comey and Muller did not recuse and Sessions stood by and did nothing. Just because he recused himself from the Russia investigation does not remove his responsibility to speak up when another issue arises with clear conflict.
Personally I’d be sorry to see Sessions go – his standing in the breach wrt to illegal immigration plus his early support of Trump leaves me forever a fan.
Trying to figure out just what PDJT is up to wrt Sessions is… Interesting. None of this is accidental – Sessions appears entirely unmoved – either he has ice water in his veins, or something’s afoot with Trump and Sessions is in on it.
Is the deep state getting punked?
Have I missed the usual leaks?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very curious,yes. The Dems defending Sessions now , and it took a couple of extra tweets from Trump to get that reaction . Was that the intent/desired result? Hard to say ,but really too obvious that this is simply effort to drive Sessions out , Trump doesn’t operate like that. But I guess we will see
Ever watch Game of Thrones ? ? Well Trump did not know this fact when he selected Jeff Sessions, but Sessions is from the clan known as the. UN SULLIED.
Sessions is a good, nice, christian, family loving US Patriot. Yet he lacks the relentless , dogged , take no prisoners attitude required to take on the murderous evil Clinton / Obama clan. Sessions is not among the 10 % who would die to save the USA from the traitors who now control our destiny.
I told him this In a message to the DOJ Web today. We are ALL done, unless we ALL STEP UP and fight like our kids life depends on it.
Nice guys finish last.
I’m going with Trump being as plain as he can. Bottom line is Trump wants Sessions to resign. He’s a danger to Trump and his family in that he has give over the DOJ to two rogues. Rosy and Mueller who has been given free reign to destroy Trump and his family. . All this other twisting yourselves into pretzels re. 55D chess moves and tin foil hattery behind the scenes speculation is just silly.
I’m with Trump. Sessions has to go. I hate to see a good man like Sessions get caught in this mess, but he put himself there. Trump’s presidency is far more important than Session’s ego or reputation. Trump should never have appointed a Sen./congressman to the position. It’s a shame, because Sessions helped Trump win the election.
Too Much damn typing on the Sessions/PDJT crap…It is a NOTHING BURGER…Quit trying to get inside the heads of PDJT and Sessions…There is a sting op going on and it is just beginning…With one of the Anwan brothers under FEDERAL CUSTODY, the Bashed Harddrives and DWS up to her crinkly hair in this…it is just a matter of time…They need to start at the bottom and work up…good police procedures and nobody is better at it than AG Sessions…Stop trying to read the tea leaves…If you have references, the post the damn things. And if you have ANY COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE WORK then post that WITH LINKS, otherwise…
I’m surprised Sessions hasn’t figured out it is no longer “appropriate” (his term) for him to continue as AG
I’m glad to see more of us are frustrated with Sessions, and it all begin with his recusal. I came on the board a number of months ago, and thought it was a bad move for Sessions to recuse himself. But many on this board come down on me pretty hard. Which I understand, because Sessions is a very good man but he caved immediately without checking with Trump.
Trump has been fuming over this for months, I was fuming over this for months. Every time I brought it up here I got blasted and called anti-Trump (which I’m not).
It’s like Sessions has some type of “concept of honor” that is un-flexible. He doesn’t look at the big picture.
The question Sessions should have asked himself is “DID Jeff Sessions do anything wrong dealing with his russian dealings? Yes or No.” If NO, he should have not recused himself and just go before congress and explain his “lapse in memory” because part of his job as senator means meeting with foreign countries but it wasn’t part of the campaign. Then Sessions could have just listed other senators that also meet with that ambassador and show pictures of Dems doing the same thing.
Sessions is weak and needs to go.
Sessions is nice guy but not up to the job.
We need a MAD DOG type person as AG! 🙂
PM Hariri’s presser and big moment in the sun with the President was certainly stepped on. All I can gather is that the US will help them out dealing with the 1.5 million Syrian refugees they are protecting and that Lebanon is doing a good job fighting Hezbollah according to the President. He also called out Iran and Assad.
The rest was all Sessions/ Ocare questions. The President called the two bookends (Maine and Alaska senators) as very sad for the Republican party.
Sundance – Any idea why this has been carried out via tweet? There has to be a reason. Why can’t PDJT just have lunch or a phone call with Sessions and tell him what he wants Sessions to focus on?
