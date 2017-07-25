Democrat House Staffer Imran Awan Arrested At Dulles Airport – Apparently Attempting To Flee…

The backstory to the Awan brothers is a story within congress where three Democrat staffers within various House committees, including the House Intelligence Committee, were suspected of a variety of unlawful actions including accessing highly classified information under suspicious circumstances. – More Here –
Yesterday FBI agents seized computer equipment from the home of congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz who was one of the parties employing the Awans. And now last night Imran Awan was arrested by the FBI at Dulles airport.
(Via Daily Caller) Florida GOP Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s right-hand information technology (IT) aide was arrested attempting to leave the country just a few hours after The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group revealed that he is the target of an FBI investigation.
Imran Awan, a Pakistani-born IT aide, had access to all emails and files of dozens of members of Congress, as well as the password to the iPad that Wasserman Schultz used for Democratic National Committee business before she resigned as its head in July 2016. He was apprehended while attempting to flee the U.S., Fox News first reported.
Bill Miller, spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, told TheDCNF that Awan “was arraigned today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on one count of bank fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1344. He pled not guilty and was released pursuant to a high-intensity supervision program. The conditions of release are that he receive a GPS monitor, he abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that he not leave a 50-mile radius of his residence in Virginia. Awan was also ordered to turn over all of his passports.” (read more)
Folks, this goes Way further than most people would think – Webb’s theory is that the Awans (along with Anthony Weiner’s “trusted team”) provided blackberries to all of these congresscritters, and the blackberries would ‘phone home’ and sync with remote servers, storing ALL communications (think Weiner’s surprise house computer). This is blackmail city – this is Big stuff
Yes, but they’ve known since Feb that the awan brothers were downloading congressional data to an off site server. That’s nearly half a year, and these guys weren’t in custody? This latest one was still on Debbie’s staff until today!
Doesn’t give me confidence in the FBI,
Mike
I’m of the opinion that the good guys let this last Awan bro loose to see if he would lead them somewhere. The BAD GUYS (Clintons and Creep State) went along for Arkancide purposes. Dude tried to flee while he still could – BAM. Now it’s time to talk, or maybe they just put him back on the loose in America until he commits suicide or natural causes.
Better talk big or he will get thrown to Ma Cankles’ dogs.
Agree. If we did not know so much about the swamp, it would almost be unbelievable.
It’s been a while since I’ve contributed anything here, though I still read here daily 🙂
I wonder if they’ll charge him with kidnapping too? This story disappeared from the headlines just as quickly as it showed up.
House Staffers In Security Probe Allegedly Kept Stepmom In ‘Captivity’ to Access Offshore Cash
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/08/house-staffers-in-security-probe-allegedly-kept-stepmom-in-captivity-to-access-offshore-cash/
This was also an interesting twist in this unfolding saga.
Awan Brothers: FBI Seized Smashed Hard Drives From Wasserman Schultz IT Aide’s Home
https://truepundit.com/awan-brothers-fbi-seized-smashed-hard-drives-from-wasserman-schultz-it-aides-home/
The article tries to make this sound like news, but those “seized” computers were turned in by the new tenant to the government back in February. To date, no effort made to read them,
Mike
I didn’t know that until I read some other comments about it (re: the Marine). I still haven’t seen any information about the kidnapping of the stepmother in any other news sources other than the DC. No one is touching anything to do with the Awan brothers.
Yes, it was only reported in small conservative web based media as far as I could see
That’s probably why I never saw it anywhere. There aren’t too many places I read at. I read DC sometimes, and BB sometimes. Mostly I just read here, Gateway Pundit, and Weasel Zippers. I’m even at the point to where I’m avoiding Drudge. Something is just way off with him with all of these Lefty Trump-attacking articles he’s linking to now.
Holy effin crap
hey Sessions the bases are loaded and you the designated hitter…Hope you can produce and in that would be now. A grand slam would be nice jeff….
Sometimes all you need is one solid hit to spark a yuge rally… fingers crossed and popcorn popped.
The key here is the dems, libs, and the msm NEVER thought they would have to explain or be concerned about ANY of the stuff that will be oozing out ……. schadenfreude……
How many more dominos need to fall. It’s time, unleash justice on the crooked DNC!
Another bad hair day for Blabbermouth Schultz!
reporting on awan brothers and this marine here – was tech seized in the recent 24 hours, or months ago?
http://ibloga.blogspot.com/
Back in feb, and given to the fbi by the new tenant rather than “seized” as in an investigation.
Why is that guy still on the payroll. When was the last time he reported to work? I thought they (3 brothers) stopped working when the proverbial sh*t hit the fan several weeks ago.
Hush money.
He should never have been let out on bail.
There is a very high probability that he will be Arkancided.
Probably why he was given bail. Check the judge.
Brilliant. Bet he had a close call with a stranger (missed or aborted hit) and flushed.
Time to drop a massive deal on him.
He’s out on bail…what….
make sure to read the sourced article Freddy
Trump picking on Sessions publicly, starting with the NY Times interview, made absolutely no sense – unless it was a strategy to distract and create distance between he and Sessions right before DOJ starts lopping off crooked heads in a big, big way! Hopefully this is the first drip, leading to a drop, leading to a stream, to a river, to an absolute beautiful flood. May it be so!
It makes perfect sense. Sessions has done nothing to protect his President. In fact, right outta the gate he hurt him BIGLY. He needs to go away.
This warms the cockles of my heart. 🤗
Get ready folks! This ride has just started. Now, the fun begins.
Here is another story on this topic but what I like is the list of Congressmen and women had the bothers on payroll. My congressman is on the list. Summer is getting hot
meanwhile, DWS wants Jared’s security clearance revoked:
Turn over ALL of his passports?
I’m still learning – how many passports can one person possess?
