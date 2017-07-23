Trump Fires Signal Flare: Winter is Coming – “The Big Ugly”…

Everything is proceeding according to a natural and predictable path. Mr. Scarmucci is now in charge of White House messaging, the focus can now look toward the Capitol and go on offense; the “Big Ugly” is very clearly on the horizon.
Anxious Trump voters have been understandably frustrated by the lack of speed with which President Trump is able to force the MAGA agenda onto an unwilling DC political apparatus. However, if you step back and look at the scope of the challenge, the situation is entirely understandable.
Donald Trump was a 100% pure political outsider, a citizen politician. There was never any underlying organizational apparatus to support victory. There was Dan, Hope, Michael and Corey; later Paul then Kellyanne and Steve. Everything else needed to be constructed from scratch and even the party apparatus didn’t support candidate Trump.
On November 9th 2016 President-elect Trump did not wake up with a staff of 50 political career employees sitting at Trump desks with Rolodexes filled with a network of affiliate political allies, personnel and associates to call upon to create the Trump administration. Consequently President Trump needed to import the entire administrative personnel architecture to support the move to the White House.
President-elect Trump approached that challenge by hiring the Chairman of the RNC, Reince Priebus to fill out the hundreds of empty chairs. Priebus brought a staff mostly from the RNC and his own network of contacts. Many of those people were not self-described deplorables, or MAGA-minded; hence, the leaking etc.
The Heritage Foundation, and a few other late-coming allied political groups were brought on to provide some more legislative-minded bodies to help turn the Trump populist and pragmatic campaign platform into actionable policy and legislation. There simply wasn’t a decades old MAGA think tank as a resource. Again, sub-contracting needed.
Understanding the dynamic of building out the administrative architecture leads to an understanding of the visible frustration. However, this is exactly what citizen political operations look like absent of career political operatives familiar with all historic national political efforts.
The same outsider challenge applies to the thousands of political appointments etc. Many of those remain unfilled, and many of the unfilled will probably remain unfilled because they are not value added when looked upon from the outside of an administrative state. Even fully staffed, the Trump administration, when carried through all cabinet departments, will be thousands of people less than all recent presidencies.
However, over time the White House can hire and import people who are favorably MAGA-minded.
Six months into the administration the sub-contracted group is not as critical as initially the case on day #1.
The removal of the sub-contracted agents is a natural outcome of a process of filling out the administration with people who are more in line with the totality of the policy and ideology behind it.
This is why we previously shared: in the course of time, if you followed the process to its natural conclusion, there is bound to be a confrontation between the intransigent DC administrative and permanent political class -versus- President Trump and Team MAGA. I called this predictable confrontation – “The Big Ugly”.
No longer needing the RNC outlook, MAGA-minded Anthony Scaramucci is now essentially Divisional VP in charge of White House Communications. The next position to be filled will be “Chief-of-Staff”. In that position we might see a Jim DeMint or similar; someone who is on board with the outsider approach, but insider aptitude.
Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani and other visible Trump-minded supporters may now resurface as the foundation to support the purpose of their endeavors is more solidly in place.
As this transitional process of retooling, sharpening the saw, takes place; Trump also doesn’t waste any time. President Trump prepares to do battle with the administrative state who have shown no compunction to advance MAGA policy and have ignored or rebuked his outstretched hand. Again, this confrontation is natural and entirely expected.
Thus we begin to see visible signs of the approach within tweets targeting politicians who stand in opposition to the agenda that President Trump ran on.
Many people might wonder what took so long. However, when we take time to understand the nature of a complete political outsider winning the office of the Presidency and all that encompasses, we begin to understand the best part of what we voted for is only possible when the architecture to support it is fully in place.
We are nearing that point.
Winter is coming for the intransigent professional political class.
Republicans have been winning…by default.
They’ve been winning elections, not because people especially like them…but because the Democrats are so much worse.
Then came Citizen Trump.
He sees what’s wrong because he’s one of us.
He says the things that we are saying…because he’s been on the receiving end of what DC has been dishing out; because he is one of us.
People like McConnell and Ryan have never won a National Election.
They have had enormous power handed to them…without having to work for it.
Reince Priebus never won a national election either, until Candidate Trump.
These GOPe people may think that since the people have given them power, that the People like them.
They couldn’t be more wrong.
Perhaps we haven’t been vocal enough…or loud enough?
Perhaps it’s time for us to get Louder.
Turn up the volume.
Funny you should mention that, Sylvia. As I read Sundance’s article, the 1812 Overture plays in my head! Especially the percussion as pink slips get handed out!!
Yes and yes. As I’ve maintained, Trump is setting up the chess board. Like Sundance said, it takes a while for an outsider. Be of good cheer. He’s on this.
I stand with the President. My state’s federal and local GOP representatives are a joke. ‘Dem swamp monsters gotta go!
Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway
Don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt
Will be he who has stalled
There’s a battle outside ragin’
It’ll soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin’
Perfect.
The Don does appear to be setting the table, doesn’t he?
Example: “While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS.”
Now, what is he actually saying to Mueller with that tweet? (Translation: “Whatever you are doing, and however much you are spending on your legion of attorneys, it is a complete waste of time and money. Everything you are doing will come to nothing. Whomever you convict on some bogus charge, I will pardon.” That tweet is a political cruise missile.)
Timing is critical. DJT is a master of timing. When the time is right, Mueller will be gone. That time appears to be fast approaching.
Speaking of timing, consider this most recent tweet concerning those who rode the Don’s coattails and are now failing to “protect their President.” (Translation: “Those of you who have betrayed me have become my personal enemies. You know who you are. And you know I know who you are.”)
I’m looking forward to the rally this week. It will be fascinating to see what he says. It will be even more fascinating to ponder what he implies.
Many people claim the Don is not “nuanced.” I beg to differ.
I agree, Sessions has to go. (Rather like Tom Hagan). The Don needs a wartime consigliere.
I wonder if, in Tony Scaramucci, the Don has found his Luca Brasi?
[I’m a bit of a believer in family names, like, for example, “Trump.” Consider the name Mario Puzo selected for Don Corleone’s most loyal, feared, and respected, ally. The Anglicized name comes from the Gaelic, “Bresal,” which means “strife.” Now consider Scaramucci. Can anyone miss the homonym? “Scare ’em much!”)
SD, I believe you are correct and your analysis appears to be spot on.
Broken Arrow.
About Mueller:
Mueller delivered uranium to Russia – another reason he should not be Special Counsel:
SD we are seeing it in action right now! If I had said a year ago that Ted’s Army would be fighting side by side with our Lion’s Army with Ken Cuccinelli supplying the artilary, no one would believe it!
The Whores are dying a slow slow death! I just raised the likelihood that Obamacare will be repealed and replaced to 85% after reading the article below.
Politics is a funny arena. Ken Cuccinelli was and probably still is a Never Trumper. He backed Ted Cruz during the primary. Now that Ted Cruz has put a great amendment (known as the Cruz Amendment) into the BCRA Bill, all his supporters are coming out of the closet to support the bill. Ted has been on Sean Hannity’s show and radio program recently as well as Maria B’s show on FBN. Our President is backing the amendment and pushing it to the Republicans and his base.
I am starting to see the positive effects of all their efforts on the Medicaid Whores from AK, WV, ND, OH and NV!
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/primary-repeal-and-replace-super-PAC-GOP/2017/07/18/id/802448/
From the article linked above:
The Senate Conservatives Fund on Tuesday vowed to mount primary challenges next year to Republican senators who vote against repealing Obamacare next week.
“Republicans have promised to repeal Obamacare for years and now with President [Donald] Trump in the White House, there is no excuse for them to break their promise,” the super PAC, headed by former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, said on its website.
Also as SD has stated today, our VP is being asked to drive the agenda in congress.
Interesting event that happened in OH! VP Pence and Senator Portman delivered remarks to the crowd. John Kaisch didn’t attend. Suspicious cat wonders if Kaisch is losing his stranglehold on Portman’s vote!
Keep in mind the Whores created a pack to support each other but especially the POS from NV, Dean Heller. If one votes yes they all vote yes! Noticing a pattern from them that they won’t vote for a repeal only but would for a repeal and replace that meets their needs. They may use that excuse to their Governors on why they voted yes next week.
http://www.thelantern.com/2017/07/vice-president-mike-pence-senator-rob-portman-address-republican-agenda-at-state-gop-dinner/
From the article linked above:
Pence said premiums in Ohio’s individual markets — the federally subsidized exchanges allowing citizens without access to health insurance through their job or other means to purchase plans using voucher money — have seen spikes in premiums by nearly 90 percent over the last few years and that companies are pulling out of the markets, leaving customers with a lack of options.
The room drew quiet as Pence described an Ohio woman he said had coverage through the individual market but could not find an actual care provider.
“The truth is Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go,” he said.
Portman — who has not yet committed to a ‘yes’ vote on the BCRA — did say he favored the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, emphasizing he would oppose any legislation to repeal it without immediately implementing a replacement plan, a position he stated publicly earlier in the week when the repeal-only plan was introduced.
Trump just tweeted on Obamacare:
@realDonaldTrump
If Republicans don’t Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!
8:01 PM – 23 Jul 2017
Sounds like POTUS is getting ready for a big week.
All good. Loyalty to government (globalist control) out, loyalty to President Trump & in turn, to we the people, in
Time to take off the gloves & put on the brass knuckles
Power washing the filth out of the White House & the bureaucracies is a first giant step, but he’ll still face massive opposition & obstruction from the usual suspects, so it’s time to play the game the way the globalist controlled UniParty plays it
How has the democrat, UniParty, leftist, globalist cabal played the game? With intimidation, underhandedness, bribery, blackmail & murder to mention a few. They had the entire game rigged before Trump came along
The global cabal had our Presidency, our politicians, our judicial system, our law enforcement & our media bought & paid for, & still do except for that little office known as the Oval Office. Nice starting point eh?
Now, since we’re in a fight for our very country, all bets are off. While I don’t condone the often illegal actions of the above mentioned cabal, since we’re at war & fighting to retain what is legally & morally ours, & that of future generations of American citizens, I say our boys & girls in government start fighting fire with fire
How about the patriotic people in our various governmental agencies & security apparatus start paying little visits to those mentioned above & have a little “talk” with them? Hey, why not? We found out their tactics worked pretty good in order to get a preferred outcome
That’s exactly how they took control of the peoples God given power. After President Trump removes the suffocating top layer of traitors in our government, he could, with a wink & a nod, allow the good men & women in our agencies to do what they will
With what’s at stake, you need to meet ruthlessness with ruthlessness. The game I mention isn’t a game at all, it’s about the peoples right to govern themselves & their right to keep what’s theirs. It’s about living in freedom & controlling their own destinies. It’s a war we must win
Again, I’m never in favor of any illegal activity, but I do trust the patriotic professionals in our governmental security apparatus to know how to handle situations like this. I’m simply recommending they have a little “talk” with various people, letting them know how beneficial it is to be on the side of the people
If those “talks” create a little fear & stress, so be it. Don’t play the game if you can’t handle the heat
It’s time those in power understand who truly owns our government & this land we call America. Their days of running a criminal organization to steal both are coming to a close
They’ve had it easy up to this point, using their money to buy off the cowards we thought represented us. But in order for them to own what they want, they’ve got to dig deep
It was easy buying off & removing the outer crust, but now they’ve got to dig deep into the bedrock, & that bedrock consists of President Trump & the American people. Their shovels are useless & they don’t have a big enough drill to break through that
It looks like President Trump is going to revert back to street fighter Trump, & that’s a beautiful thing
All’s fair in love & war
Godspeed Mr. Trump, Godspeed
Trump asked one simple thing from them. Love America more than anything else in their public affairs—career, ideology, pet projects, sponsors, ego or greed.
He knows that enough of them don’t love America.
They have formed NeverMAGA.
And he will destroy them or turn the People loose on them.
Dobbs gets it. He has been harping for months that those two traitors do not support Trump’s Agenda and they need to go.
