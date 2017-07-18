Mitch McConnell Just Lit The “Ugly” Fuse…

It would appear Mitch McConnell, and the larger congress, just lit the fuse on “the big ugly“. Winter is coming.
• President Trump has requested all Republican Senators to attend a White House luncheon, held entirely in their honor, tomorrow. • President Trump has also announced a MAGA rally to be held in Youngstown Ohio, next week. • Not coincidentally this rally announcement comes on the same day Ohio governor John Kasich writes an op-ed in the New York Times gleefully celebrating the defeat of the senate healthcare reform and ObamaCare repeal. • HHS Secretary Tom Price is NOT HAPPY.
Oh yeah, the Big Ugly is coming. President Trump is not a politician.
The failure of congress to pass Obamacare reform means the tax reform agenda for the middle class is now far less likely. The UniParty Congress know this. The UniParty Congress is doing the bidding of the lobbyists.
The escalating costs of ObamaCare, specifically because of the Medicaid expansion, means increased tax revenues are needed to pay for the program. John Kasich, and his crew of like-minded governors (there are eleven) demand their state get more federal dollars. This means more income tax revenues are needed. This means no middle-class tax relief.
The average American worker on the individual healthcare market are now stuck with increasing premium costs for their insurance plans, AND we get the double whammy because we must pay higher taxes to subsidize those who need medicaid.
Congress knows this.
The UniParty politicians are not blind to the consequences of doing nothing.
The lobbyists are happy because tax reform wasn’t targeted to aid the upper income or corporations. Factually the White House tax reform proposal had loopholes and deductions eliminated for the wealthier, which means their payments would have gone up.
Additionally, the majority of global corporations who would benefit from lowered U.S. corporate tax rates already went through inversion (see Apple in Ireland); they are no longer domiciled in the U.S. Tax reductions wouldn’t necessarily benefit them. This group is part of the funding mechanism for lobbyists.
So who loses out without tax reform? Small companies, individual corporations (S-Corps), U.S. based companies that are economically patriotic, and…. yes, once again, the American middle-class worker.
See how that works?
Notice the U.S.-based institutional class who fund the lobbyist created legislation, that’s the multinational corporations and banks, are inoculated from the downside of both failures. Obamacare reform failure and tax reform failure mean nothing to the interests of those who fund the DC lobbying machine.
Go back and remind yourself who were the beneficiaries of U.S. fiscal policy in the last three decades. Remember the discussion of the New Economic Dimension? What you see within that reminder is those entities suffer no financial impact from congressional failure. ie. those entities have a vested interest in that failure.
See how that works?
President Trump’s entire ‘America-First’ economic platform is built around a series of sequential steps which uplift the middle class by reversing three decades of erosion. He does this by shifting fiscal and economic policy to support the middle-class (trade, regulation, banking reform, tax reform etc.).
The multinationals (including globalist U.S. entities) benefit from the former policy which aided Wall Street and the multinational corporate and multinational banking system. So anything they can do to disrupt the Trump agenda actually increases their own value.
There are trillions of dollars at stake.
President Trump still has a way to work around congress by targeting trade deals like NAFTA and bilateral trade deals with S.E.A.N, China, the U.K and EU. To diminish and constrict the value of globalism. That diminishment will eventually lead to less lobbying because there’s less reason, less possible benefit, to the lobbying itself.
At the end of that trade renegotiation process there will be less legislative opposition because the underlying financial benefits to lobbyists will be removed. However, that trade process is years long (it begins in August with NAFTA). In the interim, the economic engine is not moving very fast.
That’s why it appears Trump is now willing to pull the trigger on “The Big Ugly”:
Secretary Price: “The status quo is not acceptable or sustainable”
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D. issued the following statement regarding ongoing efforts to provide Americans with relief from Obamacare:
“Obamacare is flawed, failing, and harming the American people with higher costs and fewer healthcare choices. The Trump Administration is, and always will be, focused on putting patients, families, and doctors in charge of healthcare.
“The Department of Health and Human Services has already begun providing relief to Americans who are paying more and getting less as a result of Obamacare’s broken promises. We will continue to build upon this progress as Congress debates the best path forward to fix our broken healthcare system.
“The status quo is not acceptable or sustainable. We will work tirelessly to get Washington out of the way, bring down the cost of coverage, expand healthcare choices, and strengthen the safety net for future generations.”
Click here to visit hhs.gov/relief where you can learn more about HHS actions to lower premiums and protect patients. This site highlights the regulatory and administrative actions the Department is taking to relieve the burden of the current healthcare law and support a patient-centered healthcare system. (LINK)
Double. Trouble.
We didn’t start the fire . . . . . .
Still laughing. Thanks for that, BigMamaTEA!
BigMama tea, you really did well on this one. I am still laughing.
GOP… “Breath deep the gathering gloom….”
OK, so it should be breathe.
watch lights fade from every room…bedsitter people look back and lament…another day’s useless energy spent…
I gots a feeling there are about to be some folks whose mood will be blue before it’s over…
Nice Princes in Amber. Great books.
My mood is blue already…and you just posted the more interestingly prescient lyrics, slightly ahead of me!
(Glad there’s still people alive who remember the Moodies.)
“Watch lights fade from every [Congressional] room…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Bedsitter people sit back and lament – another day’s useless energy spent.”
Cold hearted orb that rules the night,
removes the colors from our sight.
Red is grey and yellow white,
but we decide what is right,
and which is an illusion.
McConnell is supposedly going to bring up a repeal vote for Obamacare next week. NPR commentary is claiming this will help the pols against it and the pols that are for it. They can tell their constituents that they “tried”, one way or the other, and satisfy everybody they appeal to. Hopefully our President holds these jackwagons’ feet to the fire and “gives em what fer”.
Now this is from 2010, but why not……
I really, really despise this person. Almost as much as McLame.
You are not alone, Lizzie. McTurtle reminds me of an uncle I had that would creep me out as a kid whenever I had to kiss him hello and goodbye. He always had a kiss wet enough to make me have to wipe my mouth after it. Gross.
But as an adult, McTurtle turns my stomach for even more sickening reasons… his uni-party BS in not standing up to dems and trying to bring America to her knees.
Thank You, God, for President Trump. May Your wrath and justice towards evil doers in our government be seen by ALL!!!
God bless America. Please.
❤️🇺🇸❤️
AMEN!
President Trump should tell the GOPe that he will not sign the “defund” bill unless all members of congress, staff, and Supreme court are put on Obamacare. Go public and tell Americans that congress will forfeit current coverage until repeal and replace take place. Also that bill must include the same.
This is war. I can’t think of a better General, than Trump. This is going to get ugly. But the American voters need to know who is in the uniparty so they can plan their votes in 2018. You have to think there are a few Senators running who might want to rethink their position.
The DIMS voted in OBC. They won’t vote it out. So they own it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They own it the way the slavemaster owned the shackles on the slaves.
Americans are wearing the shackles.
Why would you say the Dims own it?
It’s clearly owned and kept in place by the UniParty.
If you think binary Dems vs Repubs, Left vs Right, Liberal vs Conservative, you have shackles on your mind.
There is MAGA/America and the Oligarchy/Tyranny.
Those are not opposites.
It’s like Love and Hate. Love is not the absence of Hate. It also isn’t the opposite of Hate.
MAGA is everyone doing well. MAGA is America growing. MAGA is government shrinking and individuals prospering.
There is no party in MAGA. There is no ideology in MAGA.
At least, that’s how I absorbed Trump’s messages in the campaign, and policies in his speeches and videos. He intended to make America great again. Main street, farms, small businesses, North to South, East to West, village, town, city or metropolis.
Not a damn bit of ideology. Just Patriotism. All of the People, everyone getting a chance at a better life.
I still keep that front and center.
He loves America, deep and true.
And there are a lot of evil people who want him and Americans to fail.
Amen, Bull!! Amen.
Trump will be a one term President, by choice.
Why do you say that?
No, President Trump is not a quitter. God willing, he will continue to fight for America.
Look at this a$$ senator from Kansas jumping the subway tracks to get away from reporters:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/gop-senator-jumps-subway-tracks-get-away-reporters-sinking-healthcare-bill/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kansas has some real problems, Roberts, Moran. Yoder nothing more than suit filler!
Sunnydaze, you just nailed it with the senator running from reporters. I actually visualize this happening to many more as the “big ugly” starts. They won’t be running to the cameras but away from them as more ugly is reveled about their personal lives & lies.
I support Trump will vote for him again. but i don’t see his strategy here. scorched earth plays into the hands of the Democrats.
depends on how many Democrats and Rinos you scorch…
sg the numbers in 18′ are ALL in our favor in the Senate! Other than Heller, we will win the other 8 elections going away. Here is the Democrats scenario. This will allow you to see the strategy.
The voters in those 10 states have awakened and aren’t going back ever again. There is nothing that the Democrats will be able to run on. Josh Mandel in Ohio is already carrying an 8 point lead on the Incumbent D Senator, Sherrod Brown.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/07/09/ohio-senate-brown-mandel-trump-portman-approval/
From the article linked above:
The latest PPD Buckeye State Battleground Poll finds Republican Josh Mandel expanding his lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio. In May, the state treasurer led 49% to 44%, but that 5-point advantage has now widened to 8 points, 50% to 42%.
http://www.politico.com/mapdata-2016/2016-election/results/map/president/
Margin of victory by our President from greatest to smallest in the 10 states that Democrats will try to have their incumbent win in 2018:
WV – P45 / 68.7% to HRC / 26.5% (margin of victory – 42.2%)
ND – P45 / 64.1% to HRC / 27.8% (margin of victory – 36.3%)
MT – P45 / 56.5% to HRC / 36.0% (margin of victory – 20.5%)
IN – P45 / 57.2% to HRC / 37.9% (margin of victory – 19.3%)
MO – P45 / 57.1% to HRC / 38.0% (margin of victory – 19.1%)
OH – P45 / 52.1% to HRC / 43.5% (margin of victory – 8.6%)
FL – P45 / 49.1% to HRC 47.8% (margin of victory – 1.3%)
PA – P45 / 48.8% to HRC / 47.6% (margin of victory – 1.2%)
WI – P45 / 47.9% to HRC / 46.9% (margin of victory – 1.0%)
MI – P45 / 47.6% to HRC / 47.3% (margin of victory – 0.3%)
I am certain they are not getting any scoops of ice cream
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Major shift in the political landscape. Feel it everywhere.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The cycle of accepting this is over. It’s just time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That makes me feel better, Donna, thank you. I go to no other site for news, no MSM, no NPR. I can’t stomach the BS and evil being perpetrated on our beloved country by them all and the damn, hypocritical, lying, crap meister uni-party scum.
Sorry, my cold anger got away from me for a second there.
I appreciate hearing that the landscape seems to show Deplorables HAVE woken from their trusting slumber and maybe, with God’s help and Will, they can and will defeat them all with President Trump in leadership of we Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an awakening.
Donna yes they most certainly have indeed. The Trump effect phenomenon has both enlightened and educated people. It has shed light on the narcissistic, cold hearted, greedy, lying and outright self-absorbed culture these creatures live and breathe in. It truly is a swamp. Swamps have vermin, pestilence, disease and various other things that are harmful to humans. Such is the case in the swamp that is D.C. and it overflows with two-legged walking vermin.
President Trump has been wise to avoid fighting a two-front war. In most respects the Democrats and the media are on the same front. Adding the Republican side will make it a two-front war. It’s going to be hard to predict how the media will respond in all of this. It’s hard to know how ugly the opposition will become. But one thing I am sure of — this will bring more people into the Trump camp. There is something both ugly and obvious about the way the professional/establishment is treating Trump. And we AMERICANS love the underdog.
LikeLiked by 8 people
TRUMP RALLY!! TRUMP RALLY!!
I can’t control my excitement. Love me some Trump Rallies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha! Indeed 😁
Trump Administration Approves Alaska’s Plan for Stabilizing the Health Insurance Market
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, who, along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has worked with the Trump administration to get the waiver approved, praised the state and federal “collaboration” employed to move the funding forward.
One week ago President Trump approved a waiver for Alaska. I don’t think President Trump needs to approve any more waivers from backstabbers like Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Vince this women needs to be dropped in the Bering Sea!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The new tool is meant to help states complete applications that could allow them to set up high-risk pools for sicker residents and establish state-operated reinsurance programs.
LikeLike
Everything I am reading in the news today and here in the press conference and even in the comments is all a bunch of crap! Can’t anyone see what is going on??? It is SO apparent and simple it just jumps out at you! The uniparty is obstructing President Trump at every turn and then the media says ‘Well isn’t it the Presidents RESPONSIBILITY for the failure to get done what he said he would do’ These idiots (demonrats, rinos, uniparty, CoC, and media) think they are so much smarter than We The People and that we won’t see them COLLUDING to obstruct the President and then SPIN the story to he is failing. They purposely ignore all the accomplishments and then try to pin the SWAMPS disgusting behavior as being his fault! But WE SEE what they are doing and it is only making the support and the base BIGGER EVERY DAY! Then they try to PROVE their SPUN UP story by coming out with the bogus poll results. I am SO happy to hear that their will be a rally in Ohio next week …. WE NEED ONE! God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ten four Scotty,
I am thinking your President is going to give it to the RINOS. BIGLY.
Average folks are quick forgetters. PDJT supporters are far above average.
The RINOS may see PDJT the NewYork mogul, or the Apprentice star, and it won’t be pretty.
I have never seen your President lose.
God bless PDJT.
I don’t know. Trump just approved sex change operations for the military this week along with his approval on the ” Let’s fund Iran terrorist to the tune of 150 billion dollars last night”. He was against all of that when he was running for office. JUST SAYIN. If he keeps this up, i’m going to have to get my prayer rug out.
i don’t know what Trump’s plan is. but he needs a party to govern through. the Dems. are not it. some Repubs. are worthless. so what does he do?
AFP…America First Party!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would love to see a new party emerge from this mess.
band, many of us have talked about this, but right now I am supporting the Convention V to get some people back to the Constitution against their will. But a refreshing new party has been mentioned and why not? Some calling it the Constitution Party and some one else another great name. Can look up on line. Draining any part of the DC swamp will be difficult but not impossible! Trump has already removed thousands of fed leeching employees, and more in the Veteran’s world, and it will continue. Trump has made friends and backers in the business world in this country, and we will see the companies when I was growing up making great shoes, clothing, etc. again so no need to import or have made abroad. We want to see Made In America on everything again. The world is grateful for Trump and appreciate him and most are supporting him and his works, especially so many in just about 7 months! Yes, DC is toxic and enriches each and everyone with outsiders purchasing them, meaning they have no honesty or values of any kind when selling us and our country for money.
ic. so they are going to replace the R’s next year? they better get started now recruiting now.
oops.
sg,
We don’t have a party either. Most of the Republicans in Congress laugh when they are told how much we disapprove of them. They are working for their big corporate donors. Trump doesn’t need them. He needs us. We are awake enough to vote the bums out in their primaries. Repeal and Replace Congress, so to speak. Trump will lead the way.
I thought I did to. This is not the kind of stuff he campaigned on.
And the icing on the cake today? The bad guys are going to get a black eye during a week .45 is highlighting “Made In America” and who we are! It’s history in the making again, folks 🙂
America needs to throw the bums – GOPe – out. We can’t keep sending people like McCain to Washington who was reelected just this past year. McConnell reelected in 2014, but we all know what happened there.
I know people here are trying their best and hats off to them. Maybe things will change come Primary season. Let’s hope Congress changes before Trump is out of office.
Off topic&I apologize-there is an ad with this article for adult dating sites that are out of the norm.I don’t want to type the names.I know Sundance would not want this ad on his site.just wanted to point it out.I am suspicious of pretty much everything nowadays-
Thank you..it seems to have dissappeared
you can use a adblocker
Trump said , i think today, that voters need to support the 25 House R’s who voted for his bill.in the Senate i don’t know what can be done since Paul, Mitch and Lee are not up for re-election i don’t think the hag from AK is either.
Dems. must be gleeful right now.
we need tax reform. Newt said they should go ahead and start on that.
if O’care is imploding and the Dems. proudly own the law, how can that help them?
difficult to take an entitlement away.
So they want to turn us into either debt serfs or health services serfs. Great…
still don’t understand why this could not have been done in smaller bills.
“Give us the legislature” they said, “And we’ll fight for you!” We did. They didn’t.
“Give us the Senate” they cried, “And we’ll repeal Obamacare!” We did. They didn’t.
“Give us the Presidency” they begged, “And we’ll undo Obama’s legacy!”
We did as they requested, but they lied to us, they turned their backs on the voters, they betrayed the people.
Now our blindfolds are gone, and the gloves are coming off. And the MAGA Lion is doing for us what you promised to do, but reneged on.
We will not forget. Our cold anger will keep til 2018.
Our President will persuade those who are truly independent, but the Nevertrumpers, RINOs, and Dems are truly too far gone: owned by globalists and neocons. The American People know the score and have voted for President Trump, 5-0 on special elections and will continue to support America First! Repeal the taxes and mandates, block grant state Medicaid, and offer nationwide catastrophic insurance!
there it is then. the 5-0 victories were people going and voting to keep a Repub in office.
so all the talk about anger next year, what are we going to do? vote Dem. to show how angry we are?
even ann coulter said the ppl who signed up for and use o’care need to be allowed to keep it.
we can thank j.roberts for this mess when he upheld o’care (the medicaid subsidy part suit) in the second case to reach them.
and yet, if Trump does not allow Treasury to collect the fine when ppl don’t buy ins., that would seal the bill’s fate. i remember the creepy k.sebellius calling the mandate the law’s “linchpin”
Please God, if it be your will, stick it to McConnell and the UniParty evil lords. Reach forth Your mighty arm and scatter our enemies. Let them fall into the trap they have devised for us. Confuse them and cause chaos in their ranks. Save and protect us, Lord, and may our President be victorious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
Amen, grandma. God be with our great President. His will be done.
Here it comes, except that THIS president will keep the parks and monuments open to American citizens, and shut off the heat, lights, and water in the Congressional offices. Legislating by candle light, just like in the old days.
I am hoping Trump at the luncheon gives them hell and tells them he is getting rid of lobbyists and lowering the boom on both Houses to get his 128 appointees approved NOW, that ACA is dying and let is alone. He asked for a full Repeal and Congress denied him because it would hurt their donor dollars and not anyone else. Many of us grew up without insurance and survived and before ACA there were 40 million without insurance, so why now when it is only a few million and why increase Medicaid to hurt us who work and pay taxes to support those who don’t take care of themselves and most are just leeches. If not really truly disabled, then get a job! We who have paid are getting gypped again and we are not going to allow it. Contact and let Trump know what you think and any suggestions: whitehouse.gov/contact#page or at potus45@wh.com because for once we can actually communicate with our President, while many of our elected/hired creeps won’t meet with us, listen to us, and even run away from. We need to fire them in any way we can, even impeachment!
Lets be honest….the problem is about 50% of the population of this country is corrupt and down-right stupid and selfish. The result are the horrific politicians we have voted and re-elected into office, time after time, controlling our lives and destroying our republic. I strongly hope President Trump goes on national TV soon and gives America a strong dose of truth.
I have a pitchfork. Boiling the tar. Feathers ready. We stand with President Trump.
We meet at the old mill at midnight.
