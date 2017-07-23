Priebus Position Tenuous – Between The Lines With President Trump and Anthony Scaramucci…

If you watch or listen to the interviews today with new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and then overlay them against a backdrop of ongoing events (including last week), there’s a very solid outlook that Reince Priebus is close to being replaced as Chief of Staff.
Scaramucci says today: “If they want to stay on the staff, they’re going to stop leaking.” Where “they” are clearly White House staffers who have been identified as leaking to the media.
When you step back and remind yourself where “they” came from, you recognize this staff is primarily made up of former RNC staff brought into the White House by Reince Priebus the former head of the RNC and now Chief of Staff.
When you step back further you find yourself reminded what ideology those same RNC staffers carried before following Priebus to the White House. Then we quickly realize these are Scott Walker/Ted Cruz type GOPe loyalists who have no affinity for the populist approach of Trump.
There’s the problem that has existed in nuanced form from the outset of the decision to keep Reince Priebus inside the Trump administration as a bridge to the parties legislative and political apparatus in DC.
Sean Spicer, former RNC Communications head and Reince Priebus former RNC Chairman, are essentially loyal to the strength that was/is Trump as a political force. Their underlings, well, not-so-much.
The supportive inflexion point for Priebus was never more clear in 2016 than the moment he realized how many small donors were contributing the campaign of candidate Trump. The Republican Party had never before received so many, or so much, small donor support; ever, in the history of the party.
Both Spicer and Priebus publicly stated they were stunned at the level of grassroots support for candidate Trump. [400,000 in June ’16 alone] That donation support also carried with it a massive database of motivated voters. That database is worth multiple times more money than the actual contributions itself.
That database was seen by the party apparatus as the most valuable political tool in the past two decades. The donor contribution lists from that data are now creating thousands of inbound emails, letters and solicitations for subsequent donations – as the old party databases were dispatched and the newer, more valuable, Trump-database was activated for all current races throughout the nation.
I have no doubt most, if not all, readers here have seen a massive increase in those party and individual solicitations now using that database.
The level of power and influence carried by the scope of those grassroots donations is what convinced Priebus and Spicer who view the political power as the ends facilitated by such data. The historic scope of those political donations is what convinced Priebus and Spicer to join the Trump train; it was not the Trump message or policy.
However, at the layers below those wide-eyed, gleeful and financially intoxicated stares by the RNC national leadership, the more ideological staffers don’t share in the same motives for enthusiasm. The Spicer, Priebus and to a lesser extent the Conway’s loyalties, are not grounded in the same motives as the staffers. Thus the loyalty disconnect; and thus “the leaks”.
The only was to get rid of those leaks is to replace the professional Walker/Cruz-minded staffers with MAGA staffers; yes, deplorables.
Secondly, another overlay into this equation is the New York Times interview with President Trump that sparked so much controversy. According to the report surrounding the origin of that interview, it was on Trump’s schedule that day – but not actually as an interview.
As reported the invitation extended to the three New York Times reporters (Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker, Michael Schmidt) was so President Trump could meet and understand the three DC correspondents to the New York Times. It was not on the schedule as an interview. Maggie Haberman was very familiar with Donald Trump; Baker and Schmidt had never met him. Haberman was doing the introductions.
The interview angle came as an outcome of the reporters asking for some of the information to be ‘on the record‘. This fact helps explain how the Jeff Sessions comments came out as the president flows into, and out of, the “on-record” aspect. President Trump never says anything he’s not willing to own; but the free flow of consciousness approach within his interview answers can often lead to unintended headlines.
Notably, Reince Priebus was not at this meeting which turned into an interview. Normally, well, actually, with no exceptions, the Chief-of-Staff would certainly be present with any invited guest into the oval office. Yes, that includes media and all others unless specifically exempted by direction of the President.
President Trump’s Assistant, Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications and a quiet female version of ‘Lewandowski-level-loyalty’, was present as noted by The Times describing the venue environment; but no-one else.
Again, this indicates a particular type of distancing of the President from his Chief-of-Staff. That same type of ‘particular distancing’ is also evident in the overall decision to put Scaramucci in charge of communications.
A communications decision which indicated to a stunned and surprised Sean Spicer his exit was the best course. [See Hannity Interview]
Lastly, Anthony Scaramucci would never drop a mention of firing or removing White House Staff (ie. leakers) if the concern of leaks was not discussed between Trump and Scaramucci during their ongoing conversations leading up to the announcement to the Communications Director job. They’d obviously talked about this.
…”Leave the gun, take the cannoli“
Reince Priebus is at his weakest point with President Trump, ever. [Again, that outlook showed in his Hannity interview] The professional political apparatus is working to destroy President Trump. Priebus’s primary value was his connection, his network, to the professional political apparatus and his ability to flow between the legislative body of congress and the White House. With congress taking an oppositional stature toward the president, Priebus is no longer needed.
Vice-President Pence can serve the role of bridge-builder for any politician in DC that wishes to support the Trump agenda.
My hunch is that Reince Priebus will be gone by the end of August along with Sean Spicer and most of their RNC team of White House leakers.
Thank you SD because I was losing my mind on the Anthony thread with Jake Tapper! I wrote this to a fellow treeper or possibly a troll. I completely stand by it!
I will apologize for what I am about to say in advance!
Are you kidding me with your comments? Did you listen to the entire interview? Anthony is a gift from GOD! The only truth that came out of Jake the Fake’s mouth throughout that interview was the fact our President was ecstatic about Anthony’s performance on Friday. I live in NYC. Have my entire life other than the 4 years I served in the Navy out of Mayport, FL. Folks, this is old school NY style leadership. Thankfully Anthony decided very early in life to choose the right path when he hit the fork in the road. This man could very easily be a “Capo di Capo” (Boss of all Bosses) in the NY Italian Mafia (my mom and dad where born and raised in Italy before coming to the US at 18).
You really need to read SD’s piece on Friday about where we are today in the war! Anthony will never ever get rattled by these mutts. He sliced and diced Jake and at the end said the makeup was on so heavy that he looked refreshed. Jake was so embarrassed that he couldn’t stop laughing.
Scaramucci is a gem.
You’re right flep, “A gift from God!”
Who do you want in your foxhole?
Give me a Scaramucci any day.
You want a guy that has your back.
Someone that’s loyal, has guts,
courage and a fighting spirit. NO BS
The comments on that thread totally irked me!!! I was wondering if they watched the ame interview I watched.
Little known fact: “Take the cannoli” was unscripted, and yet it has become one of the most recognizable iconic lines of the movie.
There are not enough steps we can take backwards in order to not see all of these people as the traitors — in open daylight — that they are.
And every time I hear anyone speak highly of Lyin’ Ted it makes me want to hurl. Or when there is glowing praise for the Freedom Caucus I wonder what planet these people are from.
As long as President Trump waits in his office, pen in hand ready to sign the repeal and replace bill “they’ve” been working on for over 7 years (yes, right, when is my check arriving in the mail?), I take it as a personal assault from Lyin’ Ted and the FreeDumb Caucusers and all their ilk that we, the people of the United States of America, are not worth their time in keeping their promises.
I would like Preibus to be gone as, ifnothing else, is a leg in the triad of VP Pence and, gag, our Better Way House Speaker Ryan. Perhaps not cronies, at least yet, fully in the political sense, but troublesome. VP Pence I trust if left to his own devices but the other two inside friendships are alarm bells that haven’t stopped ringing.
I have been concerned ever since I saw VP Pence and Ryan acting like adolescent best buds with their looks and body language, including high fives, while they were sitting in chairs behind the podium before President Trump arrived to begin his first State of the Union speech. It has been since then that I’ve had concerns re Preibus too. That triad is a bad one, if not now, whenever Ryan can fully exploit it.
Since day 1 I’ve quietly spoken my gut on pence usually, or simply called him hw pence at other times. He’ll make it to 2020, naturally, but I won’t be surprised if that’s the end of the road for him. To me he is the veritable epitome of a politician, and his mutual man crush with lyin’ ryan says it all.
why couldn’t PDJT make these same threats?
I don;t understand why it appears that our President has no leverage…or is there a method to all this madness???
POTUS is busy running the country, which includes delegating to cabinet secretaries and staff, et al, not playing Sherlock Holmes himself. He needs a faithful bloodhound to be scent things out and corner the critters. He’s found one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you can find a pit bull to do the dirty work and take the heat for it too, you’re in a better position and can focus on the actual business at hand. Trump has an Iggy. lol
LikeLike
last prediction was Bannon be out the following monday and he is still in his position.
Prediction by who?
You 🙂
Nonsense. Where? (Or are you just doing your troll duty?)
Here, I’ll make this easy for ya. Prove your claim or permanent ban hammer for being a provable liar.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was during the kushner bannon dust up the media had going on in April & President Trump had made a comment about Bannon “I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump said. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist, and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.” this was being discussed here and your blue box like above where you comment on a thread you said my prediction Bannon will be out by the next monday. I don’t understand why your threatening me with a ban. I am not sure what article was up at the time. I can look.
I know not to battle Sundance but the “troll” is probably referencing a post from April where it seemed you implied Bannon was gone (and that would be okay). Tried searching the article here and on Google with no luck.
Ok I found what I was talking about it was on the Robert Mercer article back April 12th and I was only partly right you did comment on the article but you did not say what I thought you said. sundance says:
April 12, 2017 at 10:56 pm
I never said it wasn’t.
Nor did I ever say Bannon VS Kushner was real.
However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bannon is gone because….. in part, he appeared to be scheming against Paul Ryan and using the healthcare bill to take Ryan down.
There’s a solid argument to be made that President Trump sees Bannon as part of the healthcare fiasco. Trump doesn’t like a lack of progress etc..
so me saying you predicted Bannon be gone the following monday was not correct at all My fault. I apologize
Thanks for tracking it down and clearing it up.
Good self-research! Now things make sense.
I know snaggletooths no troll.
He or she has been a poster here for some while, with good commentary often, at least as long as I have… a year and half, maybe?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I concur.
Sundance, hopefully you don’t consider me a troll but I remember very well your post about your prediction that Bannon would be gone. I myself replied to your “blue” post saying that you were probably right. At that time I thought Bannon was leaking to Breitbart in order to agitate the base and get rid of Kushner. Well, as a matter of fact I still believe that was the case.
It was the Fake Trump Supporters Mike Cernovich, Paul Watson & Jack Posobiec the drama queens……..
LikeLike
Yeah, those guys were creating a high level of sensationalism by puffing up their chest in defense of Bannon. If I recall, I hit Cernovich with something he said referencing PDJT would not have won the election without Bannon….
LikeLiked by 2 people
those 3 were awful on twitter I remember that because I unfollowed them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
snags, you and me both. Cernovich was looking for the same notoriety that the Project Veritas guy was getting after that Cramer blindside interview on voter fraud. He was stirring the pot for clicks…..perhaps that’s what you were recalling because many here were jumping all over Bannon at the time. I got slammed when I said that (no matter how smart Bannon is) he didn’t fit the image of a Trump inner circle.
Boy, did I get slammed. Ha! Mooch is that tough, NY street fighter that dons a $2,000 suit after a massage and a shave, then goes out and shivs the media until they bleed out in hopelessness, all without getting wrinkled and then comes back into the party and asks, “anyone see Jake or Anderson?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mooch is that tough, NY street fighter that dons a $2,000 suit after a massage and a shave, then goes out and shivs the media until they bleed out in hopelessness, all without getting wrinkled and then comes back into the party and asks, “anyone see Jake or Anderson?””
I am just taking a few moments to savor this. Your writing is awesome. I love language and enjoy seeing how it is used. This is masterful.
Yes, great imagery.
Sylvia, you’re too kind. Our words are just the truth. Any one of else could serve the President better than these WH hacks. We all know it. The DC crowd is a dysfunctional cast of entitled misfits. The Deep State players walk the streets of DC looking for their favorite steak houses so they can start sipping their $12 Martini’s during the happy hour. The lucky ones snag a Fake News story from one of the “leakers” or they start another rumor or accusation that has no legs. They then celebrate their intellectual prowess by engaging in “Friends with Benefits” games and then wake up in the morning feeling like moral crusaders wearing the armor of Patriotism, screaming, “Russia, Russia, Trump, Trump Jr. Russia, Ivanka, Russia, Sessions, Russia.” Like Mooch says, “Nobody cares”. This is why the President hired this guy, to reverse the narrative. The other guys in the WH were bozo’s. This guy is a knife fighter…..and a good knife fighter is a very lethal foe.
LikeLike
I rarely (almost never) unfollow anyone, never block anyone (well, to be completely honest , I once blocked one guy on Twitter because he kept twitting offensive nonsense even though I never replied) so I kept Cernovich. Just once or twice I made comments to his bizarre “Trump invading Syria!” tweets asking how the invasion was going. Was not rude or anything.
2-3 weeks ago someone mentioned Cernovich and I realized that I haven’t seen his tweets for a long, long while. I went to check and LOLOLOL I found out that he blocked me. What a drama queen.
LikeLike
I have personally spoken with all three of these gentlemen. They are not fake Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cernovich thinks he is Project Veritas level, but he isn’t close. Posobiec put out a tweet with something he wrote yesterday that literally pushed me to reply. It was FILLED with “sources say” (like Cernovich’s “muh sources”), staffers told so and so, etc… anonymous reports wrapped in OPINION but pushed as FACT.
No, they may not be fake Trump supporters, but they are no James O’Keefe nor are they on the level of Sundance when it comes to facts and obvious statements of OPINION within articles. With fake news at the top of the trend for a while now, one should be incredibly careful to make sure they cannot be labeled the same if they are on Trump’s side.
LikeLike
Nice town. I love that they’re getting married and honeymooning in Eastern Europe.
If anyone here tweets with Jack please wish him all the best. He’s a nice kid.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t specifically remember that but there has been lots of discussion about Reince and the fact that he brought in some fairly poisonous people. And I agree he should have been gone long ago for that reason alone. Again, I don’t recall that specific prediction and Sundance rarely makes such specific predictions. It’s usually in the form of “if this happens, you can expect that to follow.” And even if it’s found that he did, SO WHAT?! Many of us base predictions on available knowledge and any one of us will readily admit we don’t know everything going on back there.
I’ve been observing that the president has a scarce pool of people he can trust. And he can’t simply clean house as the optics will be made to seem terrifying. Either President Trump has a reason to trust Preibus or he’s looking to give them rope to hang themselves. Either way, it’s very evident that people he can trust are hard to find and that’s how I interpreted his hiring of family members.
I also recall the howling and screaming about the president bringing in so many establishment players in the first place.
Again I go back to the real question: SO WHAT?! The president just made one high profile change. To make another so quickly would be strange. A warning has been issued. Let’s see if they heed the warning before axing people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha my guess is a “hopeful” prediction by Reince, leaked to the self-imploding media, and reported as factual because it supported their wishful thinking news cycle…
LikeLike
I believe there was a repost by the Fake Media that Kushner and Bannon were fighting. I believe Sundance ( or someone else) made the comment that he is not going to firer Ivanka;s husband his son in law.
Do not remember if Sundance wrote that or if he quoted someone.
We will see what happens.:) This is like a triller we never know what is going to happen until the end 0f 2024.
LikeLike
I’ve seen no signs of Bannon going anywhere although I do remember some headlines by the Fake News MSM inferring tensions. However to be fair and clear, Bannon was a Cruz guy before he saw the inertia of the Trump Train starting to roar…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t remember Bannon being “a Cruz guy.”
Bannon has been close to Sarah Palin for a number of years. And Palin and Trump have been close enough for several years. That’s the more likely reason for the Bannon connection to Trump. Palin’s endorsement of Trump — and not of Cruz — immediately prior to the Iowa caucuses was crucial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go back and look at Bannon’s interviews. Bannon was entirely behind Ted Cruz in late 2014, all of 2015 and into the early primaries of 2016. It was Bannon and Robert Mercer (Cambridge Analytica) primarily putting the groundwork together for Ted Cruz to run for POTUS.
Of course all of that was before Bannon realized that Emperor Trump was the gift to save the nation. Trump’s unyielding outside gravity pulled in Robert Mercer and with him came Steve Bannon.
Bannon is now a solid MAGA supporter.
This is why I track so close to Bannon! I’m dust on Trumpian moon Bannon, stolen from the Cruz system during the massive astronomical events of that time.
LikeLike
Bravo! Well put, DustOnBannonMoon1776.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I am just in literary bliss today! Thank you for that gorgeous bit of magic. Dust on Trumpian moon Bannon….wow!
LikeLike
No way. Bannon ain’t going nowhere!
Yep. Way to loyal to be replaced. Heavy on the smarts all over the board too.
Agree for is Bannon is gone there is NO ONE to take his place…the Liberals who are in the administration? Bannon is damn saavy smart about politics and you need someone who is adept in that circle! If he goes then PTrump is going to have a very “difficult” time more than now!
LikeLike
Scaramucci mentioned Bannon’s chalkboard full of agenda being checked off for POTUS, so he certainly wasn’t acting like Bannon is being back-doored.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh, yes recess appointments during summer. A whole host of people (Obama’s ridiculous words) are getting fired come August,
Yay. Time to celebrate. Fire away Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t hold your breath waiting for recess appointments. Not with this Congress.
Twice this year, Congress was on ‘recess,’ but didn’t actually ‘officially’ adjourn. The House and the Senate held pro forma sessions – events that take minutes from gavel to gavel – SPECIFICALLY to be considered still in session – thus no official recess, no ability for President Trump to make any recess appointments.
Why would a Republican Senate and House feel the need to do that with a Republican president in the White House? You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure that one out.
This is what I see too. Trump is a pragmatist who we all have noted is not “political” by nature. It is a cognitive disconnect for him to deal with people who are political and who DO NOT care about this country.
He gave it 6 months “their way” got slapped in the face repeatedly… time for him to do it “my way”. Me? I am with our president all the way!!
So who is going to Youngstown Tues?
Ps – president Trump called for action from the deplorables yesterday in his speech on the Ford. Our general has called us to arms!
LikeLiked by 18 people
I thought Congress could maintain its identity as obstructionists by some rule which prohibits recess appointments.
Am I wrong?
LikeLike
Piper I am no expert that is for sure, but something sticks in my mind that there is some kind of trickery Congress has used to prevent recess appointments. It seems it is something like they don’t actually recess even though they aren’t there so that recess appointments can’t be made.
However, I think that is usually the type of dirty tricks seen when the Reps are the majority in the Senate and they are trying to thwart a Dem President or vice versa. If the Reps use this device against a Rep President there will be hell to pay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I commented on this exact thing right above before seeing your comment. Sorry, Sylvia.
The ‘trickery’ is called pro forma sessions. No ‘official’ recess, therefore no ability for President Trump to make recess appointments. McConnell and Ryan have used it twice this year – SO FAR!
I’m glad you did NO. I was hoping someone who knew more than I would chime in.
Now that I have your information, I am adding to my to do list. FWIW I will be writing to Mitch McConnell about the whole slow walking of appointments and I am going to blister him about the pro forma sessions as well. TY.
LikeLike
This is probably a dumb question but what is recess appointments? PTrump is the only president that has got me hooked on politics. Yes I am a low info. person, but have learned so much from SD and every one on this blog.
LikeLike
They did this again, recently. They (Senate) conducted “pro-forma” sessions every three days so the time would not be considered to be a recess. I see them doing that again in August so PDJT cannot appoint anyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This just infuriates me. I wish I had some leverage on Mitch McConnell. I’d squeeze him like a walnut until he cracked.
LikeLike
“. . .the court largely reinstated an uneasy, centuries-long accommodation between the executive branch and the Senate, in which recess appointments were allowed during more substantial breaks. Justice Breyer said such appointments generally remained permissible so long as they were made during breaks of 10 or more days.”
So, unless Lyin’ Ryan and McTurtle choose to expose themselves as traitors even more fully than they have, I hope we will see a raft of appointments during the August recess.
The six month marker is no coincidence. Business men make specific time line plans and then adjust for the next goal oriented time plan.
I hope it is time to go finally go on the offensive and use the power of the POTUS hammer (or the Trump bat) to kick Lady Justice into gear and start prosecutions of all the political criminals who have been abusing their positions of authority over the last 20 years. Not sure if all the pieces are together yet at the FBI and the DOJ. Obama holdouts and culpable deep State opportunists seemed to be continuing to gum up the process in order to save their own asses. I still have some reservations about Sessions. I always liked his positions and stances as a Senator but he has been there for a long time and the web of the swamp is deep. One thing is clear, Sessions is in the pocket of the Law enforcement lobbyist and like all lobbyists it is more about the money that can be made than what is right or constitutional. Evidence the unfolding drama concerning Asset Civil Forfeiture and his stances on the war on drugs as it pertains to Cannabis.
LikeLike
Here it is, Trump telling Priebus you’re not doing your job.
LikeLiked by 27 people
Marco Rubio for one.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Toomey
Burr
LikeLiked by 7 people
Portman…Trump is the ONLY reason I voted for him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Definitely. Johnson wi, Toomey pa, Blunt mo, The Don saved all their worthless axxes
John Doe
” Portman…Trump is the ONLY reason I voted for him.”
_______________________
I votd for him because I thought to give President all the support he needed and he disapointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the one that came my mind too.
I am seeing “method to the madness”…interesting times
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even sader, this tweet applies to Jeff Sessions.
No, it doesn’t. That”s a different issue.
Smack…..down.
LikeLike
That could be the whole lot of the GOP and I take it as that. I think he is inferring that NONE of them have done anything to protect him. And he’s right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 18 people
RYAN, PREIBUS, WALKER will take TRUMP out in a heartbeat if they could. WHEN PREIBUS goes TRUMP will be getting serious about draining the swamp. The RYAN and McConnel should be next. TRUMP can take RYAN out in 2018 if he wants to and would be foolish not to but his call.
I’m wondering if the whole Sessions thing with the NY Slimes “reporters” was planned to greatly increase the attention on Sessions press conference which followed? Which it did. Or some other diversion. If President Trump was truly not satisfied with Sessions’ performance, I don’t think that he would be declaring it publicly, especially to the Slimes, or that Sessions would still be there.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trumps comments about Sessions could also mean that Sessions is being used as a decoy. Trump always has a strategy in mind and he’s way ahead of most of us. Some commenters have been very negative towards Sessions but all of his quiet time could be being used to get cases ready for Trumps next step…i.e. bringing the hammer down on the deep state . Trump making negative comments would throw people off this trail.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And is was just plain truth, love Sessions or not — what POTUS said was true, Sessions should never have recused himself before speaking with POTUS first as POTUS would have put someone else in the AG job. What Sessions did was open pandora’s box for what then shortly followed … his Deputy naming Mueller, again, all without consulting POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree but wonder if Sessions thought that in replying positively to Franken’s question about recusing himself from any Russian collusion investigation (which he never should have done) that it was already known what he would do. And, of course, this would give Sessions a perfect reason to get back in since the “investigation”/witch hunt has gone far beyond Russian collusion. Which isn’t hard to do since there hasn’t been any!
But there’s no denying Sessions has NOT had the President’s back. It’s not that he was being disloyal, he was just being a typical Republican who thought that if he showed the Dems how ethical he is they would act ethically as well. Charlie Brown always thinks Lucy will hold the ball for him, too.
The fact that Sessions is cerebral and not a fighter disqualifies him for AG at this point in time. When you’re in a battle you don’t want the history professor leading the charge, you want the general with a winning battle record.
Sessions folded like a cheap suit 30 years ago in his federal judgeship hearing when the Dems slimed him. He saw it happen with Bork, Clarence Thomas and over and over in hearings for conservative appointments but never in hearings for Dems. He learned nothing. That has to be a disappointment for President Trump. It is for me.
By the way, why has Giuliani disappeared from the stage? I thought he’d be a great choice for AG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect Giuliani is not 100% well. He might have slowed mentally. He has disappeared from public eye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am sure I saw him in Poland. Front row, at PDJTS epic speech.
If it was he, he was enthusiastic no cheering.
I may be mistaken.
LikeLike
I heard he had an alcohol problem; if affirmative, then that’s something that would need to be remedied prior to assuming an important role.
Source, please. Otherwise, that’s just gossip.
Love that about the history professor and the general. Sessions really is a nice guy – but some sage said a long time ago that nice guys finish last and I think he was right.
LikeLike
“Folded like a cheap suit?” What revisionist history!!
I agree with your assessment of Sessions. However, I believe the Dems ambush and destruction of the Sessions federal judge nomination preceded Bork and therefore Thomas. The Sessions nomination was the dry run for their Borking offensive. Nonetheless, Sessions ran and won his Senate seat to rebuild his reputation, but seems to still believe that politics is not a contact sport.
LikeLike
Sessions was one of the first Federal Prosecutors to go after the KKK – in Alabama. That doesn’t sound like someone with no backbone to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s next AG needs to be someone not from his campaign. I like Rudy but he’s lookin’ old and outta gas.
I have seen a couple of treepers post that maybe Sessions is getting close to dropping the hammer on some of the obama/clinton crimes and is distancing himself so he (PDJT) doesn’t look like he’s using the DOJ to punish his political opponents.
I don’t have any idea if this is true, but I’m sure hoping it is!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That would be a surprise Jeffie does not have the pair to do that. Hell he will not even look at the LYNCH – CLINTON at the AIRPORT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I fear you are correct, but legitimate investigations happen unseen by the public until the indictments come.
I still hope to be pleasantly surprised one day, but I don’t give it great odds,
You are smearing a patriot.
I think what unfortunately happens here is what shrinks would call magical thinking — or which we can just call overly enthusiastic speculation. We need to spare our own brains from creating fake-internal-news also with “speculation” unless a fact supports it.
Personally, I think the cat ate the canary.
Absofreakinlutely
“I know it was you Reince
You broke my heart. – Trump
Get em OUTTA HERE!
LikeLiked by 12 people
The series “Chuck” had a great parody of that scene.
LikeLike
“I know it was you, Fredo.”
I just watched Carlo getting pulled into the back seat by Clemenza. I guess there are enough Godfather-themed posts, so I’ll let it slide.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are never enough Godfather-themed posts. Almost everything in life can be represented by a Godfather themed post! And be entertaining as well.
Mark St Cyr on A. Scaramucci and a possible calling out of the Federal Reserve.
The article: https://markstcyr.com/2017/07/23/why-the-scaramucci-appointment-should-scare-the-fed/
Article links:
https://markstcyr.com/2017/01/25/why-is-the-media-perplexed-because-this-is-what-business-looks-like-and-they-dont-get-it/
http://www.businessinsider.com/fed-community-advisory-committee-focuses-on-deep-us-economic-inequities-2017-7
The Community Advisory Council Report to the Board of Governors
https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/files/cac-20170526.pdf
LikeLiked by 3 people
These links are pure gold (no pun intended). The first two take about 5 – 10 minutes to read. The third one, much longer, substantiates the first two. Highly recommended.
Priebus has had 6 months to show his worth. He has failed and can’t continue on the team. Only those dedicated to MAGA needcapply.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Need apply.
Noeli, I think you’re right either way. Loyalty to our President and his agenda could count for a LOT. “If they don’ capiche MAGA, they don’ needcapply.”
LikeLike
It is like Priebus — without putting on a blue suit to match — faded into the curtains, with . no worthwhile public presence — and behind the scenes, what?
Who will replace Priebus ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s Bannon, the mainstream meltdown would be election night redux.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lol. Bring it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
It has to be someone very familiar with the DC players. Someone Ryan and McConnell have a healthy fear of. Someone who knows who owns them, what their deepest desires and darkest secrets are and who, they know, can destroy them without getting any blowback on himself.
This may well be another business scion who bought and traded a lot of politicians in his career.
I’d love to see Newt Gingrich but he brings some scandal baggage with him that would be a big distraction.
LikeLike
I love Newt. He is bright and a creative thinker, and he is loyal to PDJT. But I doubt Newt would want the job of COS. It is a pressure cooker of a job and I think Newt is older and has a wife to keep happy and probably wouldn’t want the long hours associated with the job. He seems really happy to be an elder statesman. But I could be way off base.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, Newt will be living in Rome with his wife, Calista, who has been nominated by President Trump to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See.
LikeLike
Newt was part of the Swamp. I’m for bringing some outside deplorables that give orders and turn their backs and says, “Take the Cannolis.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on the little we know so far, I’d put my money on Scaramucci.
Sundance says: “With congress taking an oppositional stature…..”
President Donald J. Trump says: “When it comes to battle, we don’t want a fair fight. We want just the opposite. We demand victory and we will have.total.victory.”
Even though the President made this statement while commissioning the USS Gerald Ford, it will have a much larger meaning as he moves forward.
There is more coming. Circle the wagons…while the MSM and Uniparty circle the bowl.
LikeLiked by 17 people
That is a very astute post. I remember well President Trump speaking those words yesterday.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with ‘The Boss’ (both of them, POTUS and the commenter) that is a very astute post.
I’m thinking about the budget deal coming up in September. I see a government shutdown in the future. Trump Card. He’s already mentioned it and thinks it might be a good thing. Kinda like letting Obama Care die on its own de-merit.
He’s gonna play some big stakes ‘chicken’ with this bunch of Chicken Littles in the GOP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Casino” and “Goodfellas” are two of my favorite movies and Scaramucci looks like he just walked out of one of them. I mean in that in the nicest way. The thought of him having some guys from the old neighborhood take lil’ Acosta out back for a “talking to” makes me giggle 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Operator. I need Mr. Happy. Loud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has been blindsided repeatedly, not only by the Deep State and UniParty—which are openly working against him (Jeb Bush: “He’s not my president” for example.)—but by people within his own office who are intentionally leaking critical information as a way of exerting control over his choices. This is called “sandbagging”. The problem the president faces is not just individuals who should be prosecuted and jailed—what he’s really facing is an organizational governental culture that is militantly against him.
His real fight and our real fight is with the NYC/DC establishment which has influenced American politics for much to long. Unexpectedly, they have had their cover blown by an election that didn’t go the way they had planned and are now fighting desperately to maintain power and influence over America’s political future. In Donald Trump, we hired a gun-fighter. If anyone knows how to end this cabal of corruption, it’s him. His management style is to go through people until he finds the combination he needs to get the job done. So be it. To coin an overworked phrase, “It’s just business”.
LikeLiked by 9 people
President Trump is not a dumbo and I don’t think he has been blindsided. He has been doing the art of war.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very grateful for Sundance. Reminds me I haven’t given at the donate spot in a while … think I’ll meander over there now and hate to go there alone. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alexsandra, come on, I’ll hold your hand. Let’s go. 🙂
Member Sundance’s image saying something like ” Donald J. Trump is not our defense against the democratics, he’s our weapon against the republicans”. Sorry for butchering this statement, but you get the idea I hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I shed not a tear if this all comes to fruition. I am not longer a Republican, therefore I have no loyalty to the RNC. I know there are millions like me (and my Treepr friends). If it is time to sweep these traitors out, so be it. The President gave them a chance to help make MAGA and they’ve been disloyal to him.
Guess what phony swamp dwellers in disguise?…..I’m more empowered than you are because I’ve hitched my wagon to the one man who really cares about our country and me. And we will win.
Hit the road.
LikeLiked by 17 people
^^^This^^^
And webgirl, I am with you! …as are many people I know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
web girl, right there with you. While registered Republican, I no longer identify with that word. The 538 creatures that inhabit DC are “one” party, and its not the People’s Party. I still am amazed how this miscreants continue to get elected and live the lifestyle they do on Congressional salaries. If a real special counsel investigated these “hack”s and their operandi, they would be exposed for corruption beyond what most law-abiding Americans could ever imagine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, Rick- “they would be exposed for corruption beyond what most law-abiding Americans could ever imagine.”
webgirl et all — Yes! We are blessed to have such a leader as POTUS. What helps him helps us, what hurts him we abhor and fight against.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hicks ? With Mooch behind the scenes with larger responsibilities?
I will be very happy when that happens. I think President Trump has been very long suffering with Priebus. Can not wait for Priebus to be gone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think you have a good hunch, Sundance. And I think we need a successful businessman as Chief of Staff. Um, um – who could that be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump, the non-politician, did not have a ready-made staff to take on the Presidency, and so had to rely on the political clingers from the GOP. Most have been ineffective automatons, or, in this case, treacherous saboteurs.
Trump has “played nice” because he had no other choice. Now that he is getting traction, he will clean house (The White House) and then turn his attention to Congress. I hope to see Trump permanently wipe the smirk of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell’s faces.
I expect Preibus to go before the summer recess. And I bet it was he who was leaking, which is why Scarmucci reports directly to Trump, and not to the Chief of Staff.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I concur with every syllable. Sean Spicer has stated his exit is at the end of August, I suspect Priebus will be with him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This stuff is wonderful news Sundance, and thanks for the heads up.
Concerned that POTUS wait till then,better to pull the plug sooner. Priebus, et al; not expecting it that fast. Make a fast clean break.
Agree, and give my thoughts 100% more validity now that you have said it. !!!
My post was in response to Sundance’s post.
The president has also, intended or unintended, given the American people “time to digest” all this, ie the TRAITORS in the WH. It would have been(almost) too shocking for them to have been told all this 4 months ago. Now, not so much. And, of course, we have known for a long time, thanks to Sundance. 🙂
And, for 6 months(and I’m sure more until they’re all weeded out-gospel today!) Donald gets to observe the modus operandi of “certain” operatives.
“I hope to see Trump permanently wipe the smirk of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell’s faces.”
You should have seen me leaping up and cheering when I read that! Yeehaw, me too! (Unfortunately I wrenched my ankle with that stunt…)
A ‘mooch’ is a beggar or a scrounger. Certainly not attributes of Scaramucci.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, that is unfortunate as it is also a nickname given to Michelle Obama. An unhappy connotation.
How about Smooch 😉😘
LikeLiked by 5 people
We already have a lion . . . and a bunch of wolverines . . . and a “Bless your heart” southern mom . . .
. . . how about “Tony the Tiger”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Informative article, thanks.
Politics is a business… Business is NOT nearly about politics however there is some involved. Business is about results – you either support the leadership or find another job at a business you can get behind and support.
All these rinos and nevertrumpers need to be removed since they are not supportive of leadership’s vision for the “business”, and that business is making America great again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
deplorabledave, I have NO IDEA that our Lion is in any way “threatened” by people who come to him with great ideas and great methods. As you say, this is about the MAGA “business” and I believe our President has been and CONTINUES looking for talent. He wouldn’t CARE if they were smarter than him (though not very likely) if they could just focus on the MAGA results.
What breaks my heart is that SO MANY bright, talented people – who could have left a positive mark on history – gave up that chance for… nothing. Heaven help us all to learn from this sad example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump strikes me as a leader that listens to suggestions from his people. If they work, great. If not, we (President Trump speaking) go back to what was laid out to begin with. President Trump also strikes me as a leader that you better have your facts straight and have done your homework.
I listened to Mr. Scaramucci’s comments about a servant’s leadership style. The need to be focused on the objective over what a person can gain for themselves.
I would challenge you on your last sentence. So many people chose their course of action to put themselves before the stated goal of taking care of the people’s business before their own. I read a report Susan Rice left government with a fortune of 50 million while “serving” we the people. I do not feel bad for them. Last example – I liked Sean Spicer. He had a tough role. If he supported President Trump’s vision, he would have taken a lesser role. Instead he appears to me a man who left the administration in a huff because he did not get what he wanted.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saying Priebus is supposed to be a “bridge” to the GOP legislative apparatus reminds me of the old “Bridge To Nowhere” in Alaska. Priebus’ “bridge” hasn’t led anywhere for Trump or his supporters. If anything, the GOPe are doing their passive aggressive best not to help Trump.
So, please get rid of Priebus for two reasons:
1.) The leaks, which are reason enough alone.
2.) Lack of performance. The results speak for themselves.
PS — The GOPe is dreaming if they think they have done anything to retain the support of small dollar donors. We’re loyal to Trump. He’s laid it all on the line for us. What do they stand for?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“What do they stand for?”
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huh! Good God yawl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
POTUS tweet, just in:
‘It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.’
Very significant. I may be wrong, but here’s my 10 cents:
1. Trump’s strategic objective is an increased majority in Congress with a ‘Trump GOP’ that can get things done.
2. He is being prevented by a hopeless GOP Congress, as well as an unhinged Democratic Party.
3. The plan is therefore to purge the GOP & toxify the Dems.
4. GOP purge – the main method will.be to primary ‘non-MAGA’ GOP members and replace them with MAGA candidates, for the mid-terms.
4. These new GOP members are likely to be relatively unknown to the public & they also have to be elected. This is a challenge. To ensure they are elected, any opposition must be removed, which means dealing with the Dems.
5. Toxify Dems – the Democrat brand must be so toxic that by the mid-terms, Dem candidates are unelectable. This means dropping hammers on Obama & Clinton people, bigly. The current Democratic Party is still owned by the Obama & Clinton factions, so hitting them hard makes sense.
It makes sense that these two strategic initiatives (purge GOP, toxify Dems) start now/very soon, to calibrate with the mid-term political cycle.
MAGA
Great strategy Jim but am not seeing that the RNC is on board. How do we keep them from giving our money to RINOS?
LikeLike
Send money directly to PDJT and particular candidates you support.
LikeLike
I read political news voraciously but am sure I read where a portion of his contributions went to the RNC. .Help me out here if I’m wrong.
LikeLike
After reading the fine print on one of the letters, I agree with you.
LikeLike
That’s a shame about Reince because many people (including Trump) were willing to give him a chance and yet he didn’t step up. But, I’ll be very glad when the leakers and weak staff members are gone.
The problem for Preibus was he was trying to facilitate cooperation with people who don’t want to get MAGA done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the charitable view, and may well be true. It is also possible that he is one of those people that don’t want the MAGA agenda.
I lean slightly towards the second possibility, but wouldn’t be surprised with either one being true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a time in a person’s life that may never come back. As a man who has accomplished everything to this point, Reince is living the American Dream. Unfortunately, his allegiance to his country must take precedence to personal ambition, personal friendship and personal security. He must make the choice for America First. In hearing and seeing Sean Spicer at pressers, he never really believed in America First policies. Also, his stunt with checking his staffers phones always rang hollow to me. the foundation for our American Renaissance is our America First policies: we must grow and prosper and become rich again. There is no other way to ensure another generation of freedom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly what it boils down to – WAR.
We’re in the fight of our lives/for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that tweet is for the entire Republican congress who have developed, along with the entire Democratic party, an evil genius plan.
Media singing their praises. Everyone is so happy to finally have a Bipartisan congress to push through new legislation.
Chuck Schumer through Hillary under the bus, said she poor job using the Russia Russia and hardly mentioned any of their extensive agenda for the American people. But we must continue are Russia investigation. Republicans agreed not saying they have. John McCain and his comrades say they really would like to work on health care with Democratic friends. Rand Paul and some big time Democrat together policy. Not being vague without links, don’t no how. Many more many more signs on television and soctal media in this direction if it worthy of investigating. FAKE REPUBLICANS
LikeLike
Hmmmmm…..Happening like I thought it might when Priebus was nominated Chief of Staff. Many thought it was a bad move; I thought it was brilliant. Still do.
He had 6 months to prove he could deliver on moving McConnell/Ryan into the Trump camp; he could not deliver. If he had, all this would be moot.
At any rate, Trump got to move Priebus out of his comfortable perch atop the RNC, and place his own choice there. Should Trump fire Priebus, then Priebus no longer has that cat-bird seat to cause issues with Trump within the party.
Trump would have won had Priebus delivered…but Trump still wins by having his choice for RNC chair running the party. Win-win….not tired of winning yet….
Since childhood, I’ve been terrified by Ezekiel 9. Maybe now there are GOPe “pretenders” who should also consider the meaning –
9 Then I heard him call out in a loud voice, “Bring near those who are appointed to execute judgment on the city, each with a weapon in his hand.” 2 And I saw six men coming from the direction of the upper gate, which faces north, each with a deadly weapon in his hand. With them was a man clothed in linen who had a writing kit at his side. They came in and stood beside the bronze altar.
3 Now the glory of the God of Israel went up from above the cherubim, where it had been, and moved to the threshold of the temple. Then the Lord called to the man clothed in linen who had the writing kit at his side 4 and said to him, “Go throughout the city of Jerusalem and put a mark on the foreheads of those who grieve and lament over all the detestable things that are done in it.”
5 As I listened, he said to the others, “Follow him through the city and kill, without showing pity or compassion. 6 Slaughter the old men, the young men and women, the mothers and children, but do not touch anyone who has the mark. Begin at my house.” (Translation NIV Courtesy of BibleGateway.com)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just excellent luckyone !
Yes — the Lord is merciful and gave a reprieve from judgment, and gave His people who call on His Name a leader for that purpose. But judgment, when it does come, will come swiftly. And as now discussed, it is ever easier to tell the wheat from the tares.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Galations 5:
13 You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh[a]; rather, serve one another humbly in love. 14 For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”[b] 15 If you bite and devour each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.
16 So I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. 17 For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other, so that you are not to do whatever[c] you want. 18 But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.
19 The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; 20 idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions 21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.
22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness,
faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. 24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. 25 Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.
LikeLike
Galations 6:
17 From now on, let no one cause me trouble, for I bear on my body the marks of Jesus.
18 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with your spirit, brothers and sisters. Amen.
Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Paul Ryan and Mike Pence are all brothers from different mothers. I don’t trust any of ’em and I think POTUS gave them a better and longer chance than I would have. Reince will be out by the end of summer, and 2018 elections may bring the demise of Ryan and Pence. I would not cry if this comes to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And during his first press conference, mooch said that he and Priebus are like brothers. I wonder how this will play out.
LikeLike
Brothers like Fredo and Michael?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thus the loyalty disconnect; and thus “the leaks”.
This is HUGE when looking at the destruction happening to the country by these leaks…it has caused much harm and menacing vitriol for the rabid, moon-bat psychopaths that can not stand the we the people of this country or the fact that someone with clout wants to better our lives.
I NEVER trusted Preibus…since the 2012 election cycle.
They (Preibus, et al) are traitors to the people, IMO, if they are proven to be the leakers.
I will NEVER give $$$ to the RNC…EVER, EVER, EVER.
Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I donated to Trump and it makes me mad as hell that this treaure trove of infomation was given to the RNC. Am tired of deleting emails from all of the RINOS and organizations who now come into my in box.
Have written to the RNC to tell them why Im not donating but theyre still taking in massive amounts of money to support RINO re elections. Even a portion of our direct donations to Trump were given to the RNC.
See where some of you like McDaniels but she was a Priebus pick for RNC and she needs to go out the door with Reince. Why in the world would Trump want anyone related to Romney leading his party? Sheer insanity.
Prebius is a Mitt Romney loyalist IMO. We all remember what Mittens did to Candidate Trump. Prebuis was the leaker and never intended to help with MAGA agenda. He was working to undermine our President
Think about it. If Prebius was a strong loyalists to President Trump, he would have been rallying the republicans to publicly defend our president. A waste of time and a real shame. This will not go unpunished again IMO.
LikeLike
Reince Priebus might be gone soon. But to attribute his or Spicer’s departure to Scott Walker/Ted Cruz type is not logical. Because Anthony Scaramucci strictly speaking was also a Scott Walker type. Are you going to attribute Anthony departure to that should he got fired in the future? With all the blames on staff and administration officials, what responsibility should POTUS take? He’s the boss. He can fire and hire anybody he wants. But the buck stops with him. We can give him credit for all the excellent hires, why can’t we also hold him accountable for the bad decisions too?
LikeLike
If you don’t sometimes make some bad decisions, you are not doing anything.
Totally agree. We don’t expect the boss to make perfect decisions every single time. He has done more than I expected (although less than the high bar he set for himself). But when a mistake was made, let’s not spin it to call it a 4D chess.
LikeLike
I may be naive, but for some reason I feel certain that Scaramucci adopted total loyalty to PDJT when he accepted the position.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this the other day but the more and more I watch this, I feel in my gut they are referring to Priebus. As Diamond said in the video, “if you see me jumping up and down, you’ll know President Trump got the right one.” Notice how they talk about the rats clogging the pipes. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been wondering why Scaramucci would take on this new job since it does not seem to really fit in with all he has done in his business career. Almost like a step down for him. The more I think about it, and it seems I am not alone, maybe this is just a stepping stone to becoming White House Chief of Staff. It is almost like he is auditioning for the job and I think he would be just the ticket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I thought it very interesting that Sean Hannity had both Reince and Sean on his show directly after the firing. But then again, we’ve already discussed this la$t year.:)
Sundance is right. The RNC and GOPe are using the list of small donors to the Trump campaign. I received several such solicitations. My standard response is to point out that they do not support or defend the president so they do not get my money. My donations go directly to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even a portion of donations to Trump were given to RNC. Posted more about this above.
LikeLike
I am getting more and more solicitations in my email every day. I am also getting snail mail. My donations also go directly to President Trump.
LikeLike
Bottom line: The President is a business man. He had a bare-bones campaign team that beat everything the media, the Corporations, The Republicans & the Dems could throw at him. For his first six months he has continued to be opposed by criminal actions from the former President and his loyalists, along with the Deep State from the Uni-Party.
Priebus should look no further than his mirror’s reflection to blame for the leaks and the disloyalty toward the President. The President defended Reince for the sake of loyalty to the party…a detente of “let’s play ball and all get a long”. Preibus has been a failure as a Chief of Staff and the President knows that Reince is done. Nice guy BS is over and the move to Mooch is the first step in Trump laying down his Chief Executive business acumen and doing it his way without trying to appease anyone.
While the first six months have led to many victories, despite the obvious opposition and unwillingness to rally behind the President by Congress, the People have the President’s back and he knows it. I suspect that this will bring fast and far reaching changes to Big Gov, unlike these fools have witnessed in their careers. (Suffice the tweet that he carried many over the victory line) AS will deliver the President’s message and agenda directly to the people, with or without the media. It was a long time coming, but the “gotcha” game and the “hypothetical” scenarios are over with. It’s about time. AMEN!
I keep wondering if this recently made and retracted (but not necessarily (completely) untrue) GotNews article has anything to do with it.
https://archive.fo/ztlcg
IF people in WH communications were getting too chummy with “journalists”, perhaps that needed major fixing. Even if the affair is untrue, an affair is excellent cover for leaks. Gnome sane? And even if both leaks and affairs are untrue, an internal investigation would likely have found some serious deficiencies, if there was enough fraternizing to LOOK like there were assignations between staff and journalists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm.
I remember way back when I used to go out dancing, when I was single, and there was a guy who was interested in me. I had never dated him or even ridden in a car with him. But, he showed up whenever I was out and hung around. One day somebody said something to me about us living together. She had assumed that we were because we were together when she saw us. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT is a perfect example of what I’m thinking! What if Acosta was trying to “pal his way” into a source? And the way CNN uses email tags and questionable tricks to follow people like the meme maker, this gal could have even been giving up info without knowing about it. If Acosta was following her around because of “loose lips”….
GotNews may have simply smoked out some alarming truth, in their typically Chuckian overzealousness.
LikeLike
Frankly anything in Got News I look askance at w/o a second confirmation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hallelujah and Amen!!!
Out. The. Door.
Here’s the kind of guys POTUS and “The Scary Guy” are:
“I Won’t Have Cowards In My Army”
LikeLike
My hope is Priebus will be gone and right behind him Paul Ryan. He and Ryan are too close for my comfort level and it seems [to me] Priebus is keeping the Ryan and not the Trump agenda. Always thought Chief of Staff should be someone like Newt who knows how to knock heads on Capital Hill… I know he has his own issues – I said someone like him……
