Reince Priebus Discusses White House Communications Changes…

Former RNC head and current White House Chief-of-Staff, Reince Priebus, discusses the communications team change at the White House today. Anthony Scaramucci becomes Communications Director, Sarah Huckabee becomes White House Press Secretary and Sean Spicer leaves the White House.
Considering the abject failure of Reince to reign in his GOPe tribe’s attacks against President Trump, the countdown clock toward Lord Priebus’s exit appears to have begun.
He & his fellow leakers need to go ASAP!
Awwwwh, has poor little Rinse got his panties in a wad?!!!!!ha!
Get him out!
The thing about Trump that is very clear, is that he always gives everyone enough rope to hang themselves with. He has given everyone a chance to come to Jesus and get with the program of Making America Great Again. Now when the gavel comes down he’ll hold the moral high ground. Make no mistake, EVERYBODY has his back, regardless of what the media says. It’s always darkest before dawn. We ARE going to do this!
Yes!!! He always gives the status quo it’s stance (even though he know it will probably be lame…). He gives them their shot. Then he does what he feels is right. The RHINOS have been completely feckless and impotent for years. They are used to being ‘controlled opposition’ to the leftist/globalists for 30 years. They complained that they don’t have the House, the Senate, the Presidency… blah, blah, blah. Now they do. And now we see who they are. Thank you PDJT for Red-Pilling the electorate for exactly who the politicians and MSM are. Now take the gloves off…
Indeed. And let’s not forget that the President has a keen sense of timing. I think he will do a lot of draining while the creatures are out of swamp (DC) next month. During a recess he has the authority to make certain appointments bypassing Congress.
If you are so inclined, please join me in increased prayers for our President: morning, noon, evening, and night.
I’m with you in prayer for our President Trump.
Right there with you.
Interesting . . . President Trump made a clear and specific suggestion that members of Congress should not be going on their recess until something gets done about Health Care. Okay, you want to go on your lard butt recesses? Then Plan B. See ya! I am feeling very disrespectful of Republican Senators and Congress Critters and very grateful to hear President Trump reminding all of them of their promises re needing the House, Senate, Presidency – it was wonderful to hear him, so plain-spoken. God bless you, President Trump! You are in many prayers, all day long!
I’m all in.
Hit the nail on the head.
The whole globalist one world, money grubbing bunch are trying to demoralize all things Trump, Take our joy. Joy God gives us.
That will not happen.
Let’s hope someone else who can put the fear of God in GOPe takes his place.
We need more pitchforks in the “photo” above!
My apologies to SD here and those treepers with steelier reserves – I let my cold anger at the Deep State go hot (pitchforks) for a moment.
Priebus looked and acted nervous in this interview. He seemed unsettled. I wonder if he is concerned that he is next.
Have you noticed that Priebus is the only person in the WH who has not been the subject of leaks or bad press? Not a coincidence.
Yes.
Or Pence.
No one will throw shade on Pence because he will replace Trump soon, at least in the minds of the #NeverTrumpers.
Wishful thinking.
He should be concerned. He failed to get the President’s agenda thru congress even though he’s BFF with Ryan. He & his people are the majority source of leaks, sabotage, etc.,, they all need to go!
I agree. And I say good riddance.
Reince always seemed a mate to Deborah Wasserman Schultz. Probably the same tribe.
The Fuhkawee Tribe
Where the Fuhkawee; and how did we get here?!
^^^LOL!
Lol!
Wisconsin mafia.
I always thought Reince was a weird fit. It just seemed like he was doing an adequate job so he didn’t lose cred instead of being awesome ’cause he was down with the struggle. I’m sure the GOPe will find use for him even if it’s oppo research on Trump.
Yeah sloth, weird. Kind of a weak guy. Not really a good fit… But Sun Tzu tells ya to keep your enemies close and learn from them… Trump’s had 6 months of schooling.. Time to drain the swamp !!! 😉
Which person is Sundance in the above picture? I kinda think it’s the guy out front with the beard, wearing black. 😜
No, shannynae…..that’s ME. {Ha!} But Sd is in the front row too!
You’re FUNNY!
Haha!!
Here’s another view of us Deplorables.. SD is the one raising the sword..
I don’t know about this one. Will defer to Treepers on this. I remember writing to the RNC demanding that Priebus be removed because of his treatment of then candidate Donald Trump. After President Trump won the nomination, Priebus wandered over. IDK what is in his heart.
I believe in redemption; however, I think there is so much money at stake for the Swamp critters they cannot control themselves. Also, murders have occurred. Most on the Democrats side, but still, that is Swamp territory.
Please inderstand that PT needed to navigate a mine field in order to become President. He went through 3 phases to get there: Concept Design, Schematic Design and Design Development.
PT needed swamp creatures to be successful in order to set up shop. We all knew that. Now that he has a footing, this is probably Phase IV. In his business, Contract Documents. This is where the rubber hits the road, and everything is executed.
We will see.
By giving Rince COS he could put person of his choosing to head RNC – his party now.
And $45M in the bank for 2018, no debt.
Never had any use for that weasel Priebus.
And he’s the same little pip-squeak little bastid that you think he is, when you’re in an audience with him. He cry’s like a little girl, then backstabs when you turn around.
Touché, Puddy!
Ooooh! Boy-ee-O! Looks like he hasn’t grown up yet.
I hope he miss and punch the daylights out of himself.
If Reince was doing a good job he should have been able to bring his best friend Paul Ryan along on the Trump Train by now. Instead Ryan is still arrogantly spouting programs with “Better Way” attached to them while refusing to advance the Trump agenda or assist in any way with swamp draining.
In other words, I think Reince is a failure and pretty attached to swamp ways and privileges himself.
I think Reince and Trump both found out that the establishment think of Reince as a useful idiot. Reince really did work hard during the election and was on the opposite side of the establishment. Trump tried to reward him, but he just isn’t up to the task.
I’d like to think Reince came on board as a supporter and not an attacker. But yep, he’s failed to bring along the toxic Paul Ryan.
The question is whether it is possible at all to bring along “the toxic Paul Ryan.” You overestimate the value of “friendship” in the Swamp.
The available options:
1. Blackmail Paul Ryan
2. Bribe Paul Ryan
3. Appeal to Paul Ryan’s High Moral Principles
4. Make Paul Ryan an offer he can’t refuse
5. Persuade Paul Ryan that everything he has done prior to the conversation was wrong and that he should abandon his dreams of the world domination, say NO to Donahue and refuse the generous donations.
6. Poison.
The US Chamber of Commerce.
Yes! And members of Congress were using that phrase again this week in interviews. I could not believe it. They actually think we will accept their “Better Way”. I have news for them…
It reveals their handlers are aging, they are stuck in a 20th century mindset. They think slogans still work on the deplorables.. the jig is up on that old worn out routine. As a rule, whatever pithy slogan they call a bill or program, you can count on it doing just the opposite..
The latest WAPO BS hit piece on Sessions, (discussing the campaign with fat boy Kislyak), said it came from a phone call made by Chubby that was surveilled. Another obvious “leak” of classified info. Cernovich tweeted that the leak came from McMaster and McCabe.
What the Hell is going on out here?
Meanwhile, SD said that there is no middle ground, either we Win or we lose.
I can assume what the lose looks like. What about the Win?
Oops, parked my burning questions in the wrong thread.
It’s easy to do.
President Trump did well by getting Prebuis from the RNC leadership and to give him a chance to r deem himself; he has utterly failed. Outcome is that Prebius has no further use to POTUS and POTUS has someone more to his liking and supportive at RNC. Fire the likely leaker and weasel and then take the gloves off and smash the Rino filth. His rally next week should be quite revealing.
POTUS needs to control the RNC money for 2018, several incumbents need to be kicked to the curb.
Bring in Rudy as COS or Jim DeMint. Both 100 times smarter than Priebus.
Or Corey L.
I think Reince’s future is directly tied to the Healthcare bill. If the bill is passed and signed into law, Reince gets to stay. If it fails, Reince will resign. We will know his faith in the next two weeks.
I think so too, Fle.
I’m also thinking that Pres Trump may think he needs Rinse for the upcoming Midterm Elections…to help get primary challengers in place against the Anti-Trump Reps and Senators.
Even though I never liked Rinse, he seems to have been helpful and useful to our President.
So I am not so sure that his departure is eminent.
Have to wait and see.
He may end up “repurposed” in some way to a different job in the Administration. He has never seemed tough enough to me to be the COS, because I keep thinking about Rahm Emanuel who is evil personified. But we’ll see.
Rinse managing RNC money didn’t work during the campaign, he withheld money from POTUS and piled it on uniparty incumbents. This is their preservation tactic. According to Politico “Priebus, …. has so far given little autonomy to his successor, Ronna Romney McDaniel, with one senior Republican operative close to the White House saying Priebus’ control over the RNC is “total and complete.”
How does he find the the time when COS done properly is a 24×7 job.
How can we trust what Politico says…they hate us and they hate our President.
I’m not defending Priebus, but come on…an unnamed ‘source’?
Flep, I feel like I am stalking you so I apologize for that. But you have your finger on the pulse of the Health Care legislative process. Here’s a link to the Hill (I know) that says now the Senate parliamentarian is claiming a lot of the proposal will require 60 votes.
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/343234-parliamentarian-deals-setback-to-gop-healthcare-bill
I stalk Fle all the time. I learn a lot. 😊
Funny, a lot of you are saying Rinse should be bringing the GOP into line with the Trump agenda. The Trump and UniParty agenda will never overlap and Rinse would have zero influence on bringing that about. Rinse was probably brought on to help Trump learn the ropes and to help run the day-to-day White House.
Does anyone know what lobbyist group or donor is behind the “Better Way” mantra? Because we need to out them.
Here is the website. Set up by Ryan and a .gov account.
Creepy and no substantial links as far as I can see…
http://abetterway.speaker.gov
And this is goulish…this is the link on the site…
http://www.speaker.gov/ConfidentAmerica
Ugh. So creepy. He’s done a very good job of hiding who is giving him money.
Spicer was to edgy
As always, I trust President Trump to know exactly what he’s doing when it comes to personnel. Regardless of all the yays and nays concerning Priebus in this thread, Trump sees the man pretty much every day, and as a result, knows Reince infinitely better than any commentator on this page.
Trump has been hiring-and-firing for years. Knowing which person to have in which job and for how long is a rare skill. You don’t get to Donald Trump’s position without having that skill.
Keep Priebus. Fire Priebus. I don’t care. Donald Trump is a multi-billionaire and President of the United States. He has an uncanny knack for doing the right thing at the right moment. People who second-guess, backseat-drive & try to micromanage President Trump are wasting their own and everybody else’s time.
