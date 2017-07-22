Reince Priebus Discusses White House Communications Changes…

Former RNC head and current White House Chief-of-Staff, Reince Priebus, discusses the communications team change at the White House today. Anthony Scaramucci becomes Communications Director, Sarah Huckabee becomes White House Press Secretary and Sean Spicer leaves the White House.

Considering the abject failure of Reince to reign in his GOPe tribe’s attacks against President Trump, the countdown clock toward Lord Priebus’s exit appears to have begun.

