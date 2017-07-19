Transcript of President Trump Wednesday Interview With New York Times…

President Trump gave an in interesting interview to three New York Times reporters, Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman, on Wednesday. President Trump’s assistant Ms. Hope Hicks also sat in on the interview.
It is interesting President Trump allowed/chose Michael Schmidt as one of the interviewers in that Schmidt is the primary recipient of leaks provided by fired FBI Director James Comey. Michael Schmidt is the primary contact source for Comey’s allies within the FBI when they decide to leak information intended to damage the office of the President.
The New York Times article is HERE.
The following are excerpts from that conversation, transcribed by The Times. It has been lightly edited for content and clarity, and omits several off-the-record comments and asides. Additional excerpts will be added as they are compiled.
(Transcript – Via New York Times) TRUMP: Look, [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions gets the job. Right after he gets the job, he recuses himself.
BAKER: Was that a mistake?
TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.
HABERMAN: He gave you no heads up at all, in any sense?
TRUMP: Zero. So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have — which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president. So he recuses himself. I then end up with a second man, who’s a deputy.
HABERMAN: [Rod J.] Rosenstein.
TRUMP: Who is he? And Jeff hardly knew. He’s from Baltimore.
________
TRUMP: Yeah, what Jeff Sessions did was he recused himself right after, right after he became attorney general. And I said, “Why didn’t you tell me this before?” I would have — then I said, “Who’s your deputy?” So his deputy he hardly knew, and that’s Rosenstein, Rod Rosenstein, who is from Baltimore. There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any. So, he’s from Baltimore. Now, he, we went through a lot of things. We were interviewing replacements at the F.B.I. Did you know [Robert] Mueller was one of the people that was being interviewed?
HABERMAN: I did, actually.
TRUMP: He was sitting in that chair. We had a wonderful meeting.
HABERMAN: Day before, right?
SCHMIDT: Did he want the job?
TRUMP: The day before! Of course, he was up here, and he wanted the job.
HABERMAN: And he made that clear to you? He would have——
________
TRUMP: So, now what happens is, he leaves the office. Rosenstein leaves the office. The next day, he is appointed special counsel. I said, what the hell is this all about? Talk about conflicts? But he was interviewing for the job. There were many other conflicts that I haven’t said, but I will at some point. So Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers.
HABERMAN: You mean at the hearing?
TRUMP: Yeah, he gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t. He then becomes attorney general, and he then announces he’s going to recuse himself. Why wouldn’t he have told me that before?
HABERMAN: Why do you think it was? What do you think it was?
TRUMP: I don’t know.
BAKER: What would cause you — what would be the line beyond which if Mueller went, you would say, “That’s too far, we would need to dismiss him”?
TRUMP: Look, there are so many conflicts that everybody has. Then Rosenstein becomes extremely angry because of [James B.] Comey’s Wednesday press conference, where he said that he would do the same thing he did a year ago with Hillary Clinton, and Rosenstein became extremely angry at that because, as a prosecutor, he knows that Comey did the wrong thing. Totally wrong thing. And he gives me a letter, O.K., he gives me a letter about Comey. And by the way, that was a tough letter, O.K. Now, perhaps I would have fired Comey anyway, and it certainly didn’t hurt to have the letter, O.K. But he gives me a very strong letter, and now he’s involved in the case. Well, that’s a conflict of interest. Do you know how many conflicts of interests there are? But then, then Comey also says that he did something in order to get the special prose— special counsel. He leaked. The reason he leaked. So, he illegally leaked.
________
TRUMP: So think of this. Mike. He illegally leaks, and everyone thinks it is illegal, and by the way, it looks like it’s classified and all that stuff. So he got — not a smart guy — he got tricked into that, because they didn’t even ask him that question. They asked him another question, O.K.?
________
TRUMP: He said I said “hope” — “I hope you can treat Flynn good” or something like that. I didn’t say anything.
But even if he did — like I said at the news conference on the, you know, Rose Garden — even if I did, that’s not — other people go a step further. I could have ended that whole thing just by saying — they say it can’t be obstruction because you can say: “It’s ended. It’s over. Period.”
________
TRUMP: And nothing was changed other than Richard Nixon came along. And when Nixon came along [inaudible] was pretty brutal, and out of courtesy, the F.B.I. started reporting to the Department of Justice. But there was nothing official, there was nothing from Congress. There was nothing — anything. But the F.B.I. person really reports directly to the president of the United States, which is interesting. You know, which is interesting. And I think we’re going to have a great new F.B.I. director.
HABERMAN: Chris Wray.
TRUMP: He’s highly thought of by everybody. I think I did the country a great service with respect to Comey.
BAKER: Did you shoo other people out of the room when you talked to Comey?
TRUMP: No, no.
BAKER: That time [inaudible] [Michael T.] Flynn —
TRUMP: No. That was the other thing. I told people to get out of the room. Why would I do that?
SCHMIDT: Did you actually have a one-on-one with Comey then?
TRUMP: Not much. Not even that I remember. He was sitting, and I don’t remember even talking to him about any of this stuff. He said I asked people to go. Look, you look at his testimony. His testimony is loaded up with lies, O.K.? But people didn’t — we had a couple people that said —
ARABELLA KUSHNER: [enters room] Hi, Grandpa.
TRUMP: My granddaughter Arabella, who speaks — say hello to them in Chinese.
KUSHNER: Ni hao.
[laughter]
TRUMP: This is Ivanka. You know Ivanka.
IVANKA TRUMP: [from doorway] Hi, how are you? See you later, just wanted to come say hi.
TRUMP: She’s great. She speaks fluent Chinese. She’s amazing.
BAKER: That’s very impressive.
TRUMP: She spoke with President Xi [Jinping of China]. Honey? Can you say a few words in Chinese? Say, like, “I love you, Grandpa” —
KUSHNER: Wo ai ni, Grandpa.
BAKER: That’s great.
TRUMP: She’s unbelievable, huh?
[crosstalk]
TRUMP: Good, smart genes.
[laughter]
TRUMP: So the bottom line is this. The country’s doing well. We are, we are moving forward with a lot of great things. The unemployment is the lowest it’s been in 16 years. The stock market is the highest it’s ever been. It’s up almost 20 percent since I took office. And we’re working hard on health care. Um, the Russian investigation — it’s not an investigation, it’s not on me — you know, they’re looking at a lot of things.
HABERMAN: It’s a broad —
TRUMP: They’re looking at a big picture.
BAKER: This is why I want to come back to that email, because, like — does it concern you? Let’s say that the election didn’t change because of anything Russia did, which has been your point, right? You point —
TRUMP: By the way, it’s everybody.
BAKER: Right, your point is that Democrats are trying to use this as an excuse, fine. But did that email concern you, that the Russian government was trying something to compromise——
TRUMP: You know, Peter, I didn’t look into it very closely, to be honest with you.
BAKER: O.K.
TRUMP: I just heard there was an email requesting a meeting or something — yeah, requesting a meeting. That they have information on Hillary Clinton, and I said — I mean, this was standard political stuff.
SCHMIDT: Did you know at the time that they had the meeting?
TRUMP: No, I didn’t know anything about the meeting.
SCHMIDT: But you didn’t——
TRUMP: It must have been a very important — must have been a very unimportant meeting, because I never even heard about it.
HABERMAN: No one told you a word, nothing? I know we talked about this on the plane a little bit.
TRUMP: No, nobody told me. I didn’t know noth—— It’s a very unimportant — sounded like a very unimportant meeting.
BAKER: But on the date you clinched the nominations with New Jersey and California and the primaries, when you give the speech that night, saying you’re going to give a speech about Hillary Clinton’s corrupt dealings with Russia and other countries, and that comes just three hours after Don Jr. —
TRUMP: Number one, remember, I made many of those speeches.
BAKER: People wondered about the timing.
TRUMP: Many of those speeches. I’d go after her all the time.
BAKER: Yeah, I know, but——
TRUMP: But there was something about the book, “Clinton Cash,” came out.
BAKER: Yeah, a year earlier, though. But you were talking about——
TRUMP: But we were developing a whole thing. There was something about “Clinton Cash.”
________
TRUMP: Peter, that’s all I did, was make those speeches about her. … I don’t think I added anything much different than I had been doing. … I’ve made some very strong speeches about the corrupt emails. The 33,000 emails being deleted and bleached, and all of the things she was doing. I would make those speeches routinely. … There wasn’t much I could say about Hillary Clinton that was worse than what I was already saying.
HABERMAN: [laughs] I’m sorry.
TRUMP: I mean, I was talking about, she deleted and bleached, which nobody does because of the cost. How she got away with that one, I have no idea. 33,000 emails. I talked about the back of the plane, I talked about the uranium deal, I talked about the speech that Russia gave Clinton — $500,000 while she was secretary of state — the husband. I talked about the back of the plane — honestly, Peter, I mean, unless somebody said that she shot somebody in the back, there wasn’t much I could add to my repertoire.
HABERMAN: On Fifth Avenue——
TRUMP: I mean, look at what we have now. We have a director of the F.B.I., acting, who received $700,000, whose wife received $700,000 from, essentially, Hillary Clinton. ’Cause it was through Terry. Which is Hillary Clinton.
HABERMAN: This is [Andrew] McCabe’s wife, you mean?
TRUMP: McCabe’s wife. She got $700,000, and he’s at the F.B.I. I mean, how do you think that? But when you say that — and think about this for a second. I don’t think — you could give me a whole string of new information. I don’t think I could really have — there’s only so much. You know, you can only say many things. After that it gets boring, O.K.? How can it be better than deleting emails after you get a subpoena from the United States Congress? Guys go to jail for that, when they delete an email from a civil case. Here, she gets an email from the United States Congress —
________
BAKER: Should she be prosecuted now?
TRUMP: What?
BAKER: Should she be prosecuted now? Why, then, should she not be prosecuted now——
TRUMP: I don’t want to say that. I mean, I don’t want to say.
SCHMIDT: Last thing.
TRUMP: You understand what I mean, Peter.
BAKER: I know.
TRUMP: I mean, supposing they were able to give me additional — it wouldn’t have helped me. I had so much stuff——
SCHMIDT: Last thing, if Mueller——
TRUMP: And I couldn’t have been better than the stuff I had. Obviously, because I won.
SCHMIDT: Last thing, if Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia — is that a red line?
HABERMAN: Would that be a breach of what his actual charge is?
TRUMP: I would say yeah. I would say yes. By the way, I would say, I don’t — I don’t — I mean, it’s possible there’s a condo or something, so, you know, I sell a lot of condo units, and somebody from Russia buys a condo, who knows? I don’t make money from Russia. In fact, I put out a letter saying that I don’t make — from one of the most highly respected law firms, accounting firms. I don’t have buildings in Russia. They said I own buildings in Russia. I don’t. They said I made money from Russia. I don’t. It’s not my thing. I don’t, I don’t do that. Over the years, I’ve looked at maybe doing a deal in Russia, but I never did one. Other than I held the Miss Universe pageant there eight, nine years [crosstalk].
SCHMIDT: But if he was outside that lane, would that mean he’d have to go?
[crosstalk]
HABERMAN: Would you consider——
TRUMP: No, I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia. So I think if he wants to go, my finances are extremely good, my company is an unbelievably successful company. And actually, when I do my filings, peoples say, “Man.” People have no idea how successful this is. It’s a great company. But I don’t even think about the company anymore. I think about this. ’Cause one thing, when you do this, companies seem very trivial. O.K.? I really mean that. They seem very trivial. But I have no income from Russia. I don’t do business with Russia. The gentleman that you mentioned, with his son, two nice people. But basically, they brought the Miss Universe pageant to Russia to open up, you know, one of their jobs. Perhaps the convention center where it was held. It was a nice evening, and I left. I left, you know, I left Moscow. It wasn’t Moscow, it was outside of Moscow.
HABERMAN: Would you fire Mueller if he went outside of certain parameters of what his charge is? [crosstalk]
SCHMIDT: What would you do?
[crosstalk]
TRUMP: I can’t, I can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen.
Nothing Trump does is by chance or off the cuff.
Nothing. It is all meticulously planned and done with specific strategic objectives in mind.
This entire article is a case in point. It’s all about preparing the ground for the massive hammers that are about to fall.
My take is this.
1. Some big hammers are about to drop and Sessions as AG is the officer who needs to bring the axe down.
2. Sessions had to be Trump’s AG. Trump & Sessions are close. Sessions has been a loyal ‘original’ from very early on. He is 100% MAGA. The AG is an absolutely critical position that Trump could only entrust to a person he has 100% confidence in.
3. Sessions loyalty and public backing of Trump in the campaign is a huge asset to Trump, but also a liability to him. It means that Trump’s enemies can always question Sessions’ independence if he moves against major swamp figures, esp Obama or Clinton.
4. Trump & Sessions have been aware of this vulnerability from Day One. The strategy has therefore been to create cover for Sessions so that when the hammers start to drop, he is seen as independent and squeaky clean.
5. To achieve this, Trump & Sessions have since his appointment as AG (i) minimized public contact with each other, with Sessions keeping a relatively low profile working in the shadows, (ii) engineered Sessions recusal from ‘muh Russia’ (anyone who thinks Trump wasn’t fully in on this doesn’t understand how Trump operates), (iii) appointed Rosenstein, who is not pro-Trump – again, strengthening Sessions’ appearance of independence and now (iv) Trump criticizes Sessions in the NYT of all places, which amplifies the perception (to a liberal audience) that Trump has no control over Sessions / may have turned on Sessions.
Trump and Sessions will have been working closely with each other on all of this the entire time, with Bannon.
So my prediction is this – Sessions will drop some massive hammers soon. Trump’s enemies will try to argue that Sessions must stand down because he is not independent. But all the evidence (see above) will show that Sessions is operating free of Trump and is independent.
Sessions will then move with speed and extreme aggression. Checkmate.
I may be wrong, of course – Sessions may resign. But don’t bet against the above being correct. I find it hard to believe that Trump would dump Sessions like this via the NYT – he is very loyal to friends and even if he was unhappy, he’d make sure Sessions was ‘fired’ graciously (eg like Flynn). So – this is part of a longer plan to prepare the ground. There’s some major 8D chess trickery afoot, my friends!
The AG is OG (as my son would say)
😁
This is a scenario I can get behind and wholeheartedly hope this is the case.
Agree.
I hope your sceanario is correct. I think that there’s a game plan in play to mitigate Mueller from over investigating and to get Sessions positioned to bring the Russia BS to a close. Dropping the hammer on Clinton/Obama with a “got em red handed” story would change the headlines in a hurry.
I sure agree more with this scenario than with the one that has Trump going to the NYT- of all places!- to “spill the beans”.
Who in their right mind would think Trump would actually *do* that?!???!!! If that’s what happened here, I’ll eat my hat.
Excellent points Jim Peters;Bravo.
I commented below that due to the edited audio, I could not determine this article to be anything other than yellow journalism.
Your insight makes it palatable and plausible; time will tell all.
POTUS is very loyal and a great strategist.
Jim, I really hope that you are correct about Trump/Sessions, and I am inclined to agree with you. It doesn’t really sound like Trump to throw a guy like Sessions under the bus, so I am also thinking that this is all for show. I certainly hope so. And if there is a big hammer about to fall, I can’t wait.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I hope you are right. But…
President Trump always owns the negative. As much as we all know it should, the stupid Russia garbage is not going away. President Trump just dipped a little blood in the pool for the media sharks to salivate over. When he does big MAGA things that you KNOW the media would otherwise harp on, he distracts them with something innocuous.
And the wonderful thing is all these highly educated progressives fall for it EVERY.SINGLE.TIME.
My speculation is that a lot of “that’s not who we are” type of stuff is about to go down.
Sundance wrote the piece yesterday about the coming UGLY and he laid down the law to Senate today and we didn’t know he gave this interview at that time…I think it’s pretty clear that campaign President Trump is back…If you’re feelings get hurt or don’t like the battle then fine, the rest of us are suited up…What’s gone on since election Morning deserves total an absolute UGLY now…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/18/mitch-mcconnell-just-lit-the-ugly-fuse/
Since Trump just hired NEW lawyers to represent him, i think the NEW lawyers informed Trump he is in very dangerous situation! And told Trump the danger of the Special Counsel investigating him for the next 4-8 years, and hurting his chances of getting anything done.
And why is Trump in this situation? It goes back to Sessions recusal. Many here thought Sessions had talked to Trump about recusing himself before actually recusing himself. BUT he didn’t tell Trump ahead of time.
So we are all on the same page NOW.
Trump saw the problems after Trump fired comey! I’m sure Trump wonders what will happen if he fires Sessions. I’m thinking Special Counsel will use that as act to obstruct justice. How will the Senate/Congress feel if Trump fires Sessions? How will the Dems act if he fire Sessions?
If Trump is the King in a game of chess, Sessions would be the Queen, and Trump’s Queen was taken the first move in this game (with sessions secret recusal).
I’m frustrated and wait to see what happens the next week, and will look forward to Sundance’s view on this matter.
He has some good ‘criminal’ lawyers now. A diff breed of cat than civil action trial lawyers. Sessions is the reason he has to hire his own outside lawyers. Get him out. This is not some secret squirrel super scheme to catch the crooks. Good Grief, it is what the president said it is. Sessions is expendable.
Gee, most of didn’t see the repercussions of Trump firing Comey, which launched the special counsel. Hard to tell what would happen if Trump fires Sessions. It’s an unknown.
I’m sure Trumps NEW lawyers are advising him how to proceed, and maybe today’s NYT interview was a heads up in advance to what has to be done, and is a way to communicate to Sessions to step down (so Trump doesn’t have to fire him). Let’s see what Sessions does the next few days.
These are interesting times with Trump as president. Trump sure makes everything a nail-biting cliff-hanger. He is master at PR stuff.
Amazing political intrigue!
Right Gary. it was probably a bad move to fire Comey before he had a strong AG in there.
If Trump changes Attorney General at this point – it will gravely damage his administration.
The Special Counsel won’t investigate for 4 to 8 years. The anti-Trumpers want something now. They are not going to wait that long. If he doesn’t have something on Trump by next spring they will turn on him.
Well, many of us remember what happened with Bill Clinton, a special counsel was started to investigate Whitewater , and lasted for a few years, and ended with impeachment of Clinton for lying about sex. Which had nothing to do with Whitewater. That is why the special counsel will investigate Trump for “everything” , open ended, until they can trap him in some way.
Trump has to find a way to end the special counsel fast, if he can.
Since I listened to the audio of the interview, which was EDITED, my thought is: Until I hear it all, unedited, or hear POTUS speaking on behalf of himself directly to the American people, this interview and article just dropped to yellow journalism.
I think his next Rally is going to reveal a lot. Isn’t it next week in Ohio?
July 25, I think.
Big day coming…bet on it!
Pretend you are in his shoes for a second. You see that the political establishment is trying to remove you from office. The guy you trust a bunch decides to recuse himself from any investigation. Which flings the door wide open and just a few months later you see a special counsel running around hiring a bunch of Democrats and Hillary people to “investigate”
Meanwhile leaks are constantly happening including from a FBI director and rarely is anyone held accountable. Then his best friend is appointed after he is fired(on recommendations by Sessions and Rosenstein also)
I would be slightly pissed as well.
What if Trump is clearing the table for Sessions to announce the indictment on Comey for leaking?
don’t think so…going after pedophiles and weed eaters…Comey is too tall for him
This remarkable interview means that Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein are being asked to resign.
Did u see Rosey was on TV tonight with Martha MCM making his case for how thoughtful he himself was…very weak in my estimation. I wondered what all that was about
It seems there is no official meeting between PTRUMP and Session from long time. There is news today about his son and others have hearing next week in front of professional RINO and rats. But PTrump would not say anything without reason to fake NYT. Why NYT interview? Something coming soon.
It’s odd that no matter what happens, some people think that it’s always some kind of 4D chess move by Trump. Maybe, he just answered a question about Sessions honestly? Trump’s has another strength besides 4D chess. His ability to adapt to changing circumstances, like any successful billionaire businessman. That’s adaptability feeds his unpredictability too because he’s confident in his ability to counter punch. He doesn’t ALWAYS need to be playing 4D chess with every comment or action. He’s not a quantum computer for goodness sake. He is human, I think. Just saying,
BTW – Sessions either needs to act on the real criminals or he needs to resign.
I buy that. However, he gave this interview to the freaking NYTimes of all publications. With Schmidt and Haberman of all people.
So, nope, I’m going with strategy this time.
Bcuz he knew the NYTimes would put it out there right where he wanted it in Jeff Sessions lap.
Maybe?
After learning his boss would have appointed someone else over the recusal, an honorable man would submit his resignation. Will AG Sessions? I have no clue.
And I heard today that Sessions is for asset forfeiture and wants to make it stronger. He says he will or has increased asset forfeiture at Justice. That is, without being you charged with a crime your assets can be taken by law enforcement on the theory that the asset is guilty of a crime. This is a serious violation of due process. Does AG Sessions know the law at all?
Okay everyone who thinks Sessions was a great choice can jump on me now.
Oops. My dislexia is showing. That should be “without you being charged with a crime” above.
I agree with u…anyone who thinks the government is here to help us let them chew on this one for awhile.
I agree with you! WTF is going on?? I so wish I was in the WH to advise President Trump. There are swamp rats ALL around him and he just keeps taking advise from idiots like Preibus. I hope I’m wrong and there is a long game strategy afoot that we don’t see. Sessions doesn’t seem to have the backbone to go after the big guys. HRC could’ve been taken down on any number of things by now and yet, crickets. The people are THIRSTY for justice. This interview makes it seem as if he doesn’t know the power that he holds. I say, ask Sessions for resignation if they are truly not on same page, and put in someone like Jay Sekulow who IS NOT apart of the DC swamp and let him start actually prosecuting treasonous murderers. L
So if this is, indeed, a 4D chess strategy, who at this moment could fire Mueller with the least amount of resistance? Hmmmm…makes you think that just maybe it’s happening.
I am wondering if this was before or after AG Sessions announced the DOJ was going to restart asset forfeiture…. and is there some connection?
unrelated
I believe when P TRUMP says he has no control over what AG Sessions does and the whole Swamp spends the next couple of weeks talking about what a wonderful guy Sessions is and how P Trump is guilty of everything Russia, my President has decided it is time to end this Witch Hunt. Sessions will be exposed as a white hat or black hat. My guess is white hat and their working together. This was no accident!
Sessions should have never recused himself. That was a big mistake. He could have at least fixed his mistake by going after Hillary and those around her. Make the rats fear what will happen to them if they continue the Russia BS. But that isn’t happening. What about all the Trump people that have been assaulted? We all thought Sessions had a backbone. But maybe we were wrong. Maybe all the time he spent in Washington over the years has sapped his will to fight. Or maybe he became too close to the enemy. As it stands now his biggest win was that medicare thing. That didn’t take much courage to prosecute.
One other thing about the recusal. Sessions has been in Washington a long time. He has seen how Independent Counsels and Special Counsels get out of control. He was there from Whitewater to now Russia. He has to remember the period from Watergate to Iran-Contra. Investigations become political. They are not used to learn anything but to damage the other side. They drag on forever, by design, by the other side. You would think he would have been smart enough to not let this happen. Also being a victim Washington games earlier in his life you would think he wouldn’t want to see someone else unfairly become a victim.
Where is the hell DOJ on Hillary email, foundation, leaking, unmasking and DNC sever? This has nothing to do with Russia and PTrump.
Jim Peters/ your post makes the most sense.
Certainly sounds like a move Trump/Sessions/Bannon
would have to make with high profile arrests.
Approximately 5 months ago the internet buzz
was everywhere, one example below, and then quietly subsided.
Something YUGE is going down.
“An FBI whistleblower has confirmed that 30 politicians and 40 other individuals are to be arrested in Washington D.C. and New York City in connection with the “Pizzagate” pedophile ring, and more suspects are under investigation as the investigation continues “branching out in unexpected directions.“
The insider at the Federal Bureau of Investigation claims that the FBI has just finished (3 pm 2/2/17) submitting paperwork to the Department of Justice in preparation for the “Pizzagate” arrests which will begin as soon as Jeff Sessions is confirmed as Attorney General.
Mr. Sessions has been briefed on the far-reaching investigation and all of the evidence three weeks ago.
Investigators say they have held files on high-ranking politicians for years. However, they didn’t find a concrete lead until November 2016, when they monitored three suspects after they were allegedly caught using coded language in an internet forum created by the FBI to trap pedophiles.”
http://yournewswire.com/fbi-pizzagate-arrests-washington/
Sessions was the earliest and staunchest advocate for candidate Trump inside government. That was very important at the time because it leant some gravitas to the candidate that all Americans knew as a businessman/TV entertainer. Trump had publicly opined about politics for decades, but was seen as just a publicity seeking entrepreneur venturing outside his field of expertise. Regardless of the soundness of his views. Without Sessions collaboration and political mentorship selling Trump as a legitimate, credible candidate would have been much more difficult.
But life isn’t static. Situations and relationships are always changing. President Trump is several light years beyond where he was as a neophyte seeking guidance from Sessions. He is the ultimate boss, Sessions is now his employee. A huge reversal. Quite honestly, none of us know the internal chemistry and interpersonal dynamics at play between these men. It seems there have been communication issues, perhaps misunderstandings about roles and procedures. Probably some assumptions that were misleading or not explicitly discussed. Only they really know.
It is hard to see this interview as just an off the cuff complaining or venting rant. Especially since it’s an exclusive with his biggest media nemesis. This has to be step one of a new strategy to create a new narrative. The optics of throwing Sessions under the bus are not good, anyway you look at it. Therefore, there has to be much, much more about to unfold that will put things in a different light. Trump thinks in a quantum universe while the conventional swamp dwellers are stuck in their linear, Newtonian world view.
Question:
What would have happened if Sessions had not recused himself?
The Dems and their media operatives are swimming in conflict-of-interest.
It is who they are.
They literally live and breathe conflict-of-interest every day!
And yet…these are the people who would’ve been screaming “Conflict of Interest!”…and…”Sessions must recuse himself!” in a constant screed of fake moral outrage.
They probably even had their little rants all planned out.
And when Sessions so easily said “I recuse myself”…they actually seemed a little dumbfounded by it.
Remember that?
AG Sessions has been quiet.
People have been saying ‘what is he doing?’ and accusing him of being a do-nothing AG.
But I don’t know…that doesn’t seem like the Jeff Sessions I have observed over the years.
He’s not a do-nothing type of guy.
So I am going to wait and see how this plays out.
I trust my President.
There is a lot at stake and he knows more than I do.
Restoring Law and Order is a cornerstone of Pres Trump’s agenda.
He has done so many brilliant things…it is hard for me to think that he didn’t weight all the downside of picking Sessions for such an important position as Attorney General.
This interview seems…odd.
But then, so did the tweet with the CNN beatdown gif.
And look how that turned out! Hah.
So like I said, I’m going to wait and see how this unfolds.
