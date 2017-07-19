President Trump Delivers Stern Remarks During GOP Senator Luncheon Discussing Healthcare (Video)…

Posted on July 19, 2017 by

“For seven years you promised the American people you would repeal Obamacare. People are hurting and frankly inaction is not an option.”

~ President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump held a luncheon for Senate Republicans on Wednesday and delivered stern remarks toward their failure to reach agreement on repealing or overhauling Obamacare.  President Trump demanded they keep their campaign promises and find a new healthcare approach.

.

President Trump told the 49 senators who came to a White House luncheon today they should not leave Washington for a planned August recess until they can find common ground on healthcare and do the job Americans are paying them to do.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Obamacare, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

81 Responses to President Trump Delivers Stern Remarks During GOP Senator Luncheon Discussing Healthcare (Video)…

  1. sundance says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. RedBallExpress says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Many species under stress from a predator (Lion) exhibit herd instinct.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Big Bruce says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    This is what leadership looks like!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. Katie says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    This is why I love our President and will always follow him and trust him. We may have no one else in Washington who gives a crap about us, but we have him.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  5. corimari2013 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    What a photo capture of McConnell at the table: he looks bilious.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Bree says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Thank you Lion for fighting for all of us!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Lion2017 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    That’s our lion! Thank you President Trump!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Like a Boss!

    Well done, sir, thank you!

    🇺🇸🦁🚂🇺🇸

    MAGA!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. positron1352 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Republicans can’t seem to recall what their election platform is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. illinoiswarrior says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    49 GOP Senators??? I know McCain is likely not there, but who are the other 2 that didn’t show up?

    It should be “all hands on deck”, not “let’s twiddle our thumbs until recess”!

    Like

    Reply
    • severance23 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Isakson is also recovering from surgery and Burr was presiding over the senate.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • illinoiswarrior says:
        July 19, 2017 at 3:54 pm

        Many thanks, I definitely understand missing for health reasons. It does sounds like the message was loud enough you didn’t have to be there to understand it! Man is President Truml firing on all cylinders or what? 😀

        Like

        Reply
    • albrevin says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Heard Rush a bit ago…. it almost sounded like a spoof it was so ludicrous BUT Rush said that Richard Burr did NOT attend this meeting b/c he didn’t want it to compromise his intel committee investigation on Russia!!!

      Again, this is just what Rush was reporting…. Rush LOL at Burr and really did not say much else about it except as he went into the break, mocked Burr saying we can always count on Richard Burr for nonsense.

      If this is true, I would agree with Rush…. Burr is a laughable buffoonish tool!

      What’s next? McCain will issue a ‘concerned’ memo from his recovery bed saying we can’t repeal Obamacare b/c that is exactly what Russia would want us to do.

      Who knows but the US Senate is a clownshow. Repeal the 17th amendment!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  12. Publius2016 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    President Trump was quite clear: if you don’t come up with replace, then you must repeal no matter what. Also, if you don’t repeal and try to get “smart”, we’re not going to fund Obamacare anymore. Remember, a Federal Court ruled the subsidies are illegal!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. magagirl says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Dear Father, please help our President be successful and win this battle for so many american families. Please protect him and give him wisdom. Amen 🙏

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    President should have brought the bat with him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. 17CatsInTN says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    I love my President. I bet they have NEVER had anyone take them to the woodshed like he is doing. And he’s doing it in front of America, not behind closed doors. Did anyone hear the ‘splodey heads?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      I was actually rather surprised it was so public…GREAT!! Let American voters see who they are and their body language. They ARE accountable, even if they pretend not. Obama rarely had Congressional members to the WH (after all, he had his phone and pen…plus the MSM) so he didn’t think that pesky co-governing group was relevant. (Seems as though they proved him correct). I love what POTUS is doing to Congress, and I suspect much of America does, too!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • 17CatsInTN says:
        July 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        I know. The sour countenances and squirming bodies are a dead giveaway. These people are just beginning to experience real leadership from a real man and real American patriots who will take them out if necessary. One of these days, they may figure that out.

        Like

        Reply
  16. Coldeadhands says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    If they’re good, they might get more than bread and water for lunch. 😾

    Like

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      Pretty sure they ate well…Politicians always get free meals, but maybe our President gave them only one scoop while he had two!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Abster says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      All they deserve is some stale bread with crust…no water. Really sickened by behavior of those we put in office…our team so to speak.

      Like

      Reply
  17. dayallaxeded says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    What a novel concept–doing their jobs! McConnell looked like he was anticipating a kick in the balls–which is the least of the punishment he should receive.

    Lord, I pray that your Holy Spirit will move through PDJT and convict all those swamp scum to get their acts together and DO THEIR JOBS RIGHT! May that movement of the Spirit also convict the entirety of the uniparty and reveal all those who have sold their souls and hardened their hearts against the citizens of the USA, so that they may begin their trip to the lake of eternal fire by being ejected from their seats in earthly government. These things we pray in supplication and humility, for we know that Your ways, plans, and will for us are often beyond our knowledge and understanding, but secure in faith that all things according to your will work for good! In Jesus name, amen!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. NewNonna!!! says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Love you, Mr President. Thank you. Please KEEP ON THEM!!!!

    Listen you bozo’s … do your job!!! Because re-election time is AROUNDDDDD the corner!! And we Deplorables have awoken and will NOT support any CONGRESS OR SENATE bullsh!tter that doesn’t

    1- support our Lion, President Trump

    AND

    2- properly do his/her job for the American people!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Brian L says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    McConnell looks like he’s got some intestinal backup going on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. IMO says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Flake challenger Kelli Ward meets with Trump’s White House | Kelli Ward for US Senate, Arizona | kelliward.com
    https://kelliward.com/articles/flake-challenger-kelli-ward-meets-with-trump-s-white-house

    These uniparty rinos need to be replaced in order to help President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. History Teaches says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    They don’t want to co-operate in actually creating a viable alternative and will keep finding more and more esoteric excuses to stall and dither. Unfortunately, after six months of exposure to Trump’s methods of doing business they have become tone deaf to Presidential arguments, deals, compromises and threats. The ‘bully pulpit’ factor has lost resonance as self interest dominates much of the legislative branch.

    Rope a dope inaction, playing out the clock hoping more catastrophic events give them cover and take the spotlight off their resistance. The President has tried alternatively praising and shaming this collective entity and neither approach has generated progress.

    At the very least he can make an issue about their personal exemptions and call them out as the hypocrites they are.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      We can also stop the funding of Obamacare if Congress fails to act. There is a Federal Court ruling that the Obamacare funding is illegal!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WeThePeople2016 says:
        July 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

        I have been saying that they need to stop bailing out the insurance companies! Stop propping them up – make these Senators have to feel the real heat of their inaction when they go back to their states. I think Trump is going to pull the plug if they don’t get this done.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  22. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    “..do the job Americans are paying you to do.”

    AMEN TO THE AMEN. (it’s real simple, you snakes!!!!!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. helmhood says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    This is a damning indictment of the democrat party that can’t even show up to play ball.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      The DNC has nothing. Single Payer will bankrupt the country. President Trump was quite clear. Look at California, they wanted to fund healthcare and made a big PR campaign only to deny they ever mentioned healthcare…even in a high income tax and sales tax state, they realized they didn’t even have enough for a quarter of the “citizens”…notice Head Clown Schumer and “Rising Star” Harris are resisters

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • helmhood says:
        July 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

        Exactly. I was commenting on the horrible optics for that other party in D.C.

        For all the anti-Republican rhetoric that gets thrown around, and certainly much of it is not undeserved, there are people who think the democrats are winning? It’s not even close.

        Like

        Reply
  24. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I wish he would have said and I know who is paying for your obstructionism, and I’m going to be cutting off your money supply so you’d better keep that in mind.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. snaggletooths says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Noticed democrat Murkowski almost seated next to him wonder where her clown sister collins was seated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. dekester says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Your President I’d truly inspiring.

    One Lion and 49 RINOs

    Lion growls. RINOS turn quake in their hooves.

    What a speech..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    They all should have been served nothing burgers for the luncheon.
    You accomplish nothing, you get nothing!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Just give ’em empty plates and have waiters go around with empty pitchers and serving dishes “miming” service–I’ll bet the WH service staff would howl to get the chance to do that! Simple message: “You give the people nothing but lies, hot air, and starvation, this is what you get. Earn your dinner, swamp scum!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • bflyjesusgrl says:
        July 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        Even better on the plate, a letter stating “Dear Senator, since you like Obamacare so much, we have cancelled your old plan and now enrolled you in it”. Attached would be a new Obamacare card with their name on it!!

        Like

        Reply
  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Scaramucci said this would happen on June 9, 2017 on FOX.
    Scaramucci said they underestimate the president and how quick he is on feet. How long term he is in strategic thinking. Next move is to clean this out. He tried it the Washington way for at least the first 4 – 5 months and it didn’t work. Now he is going to these people and try it the trump way and see very positive results. You will see effective results and change coming from the president over the next 2-3 months.

    It looks like the New Yorker Trump is back! Watch out Washington, D.C. You will rue the day that you mess with The Donald!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      So true…these are the carrots Senators…we have funding for State Medicaid Grants, we have funding for Local Hospitals and Treatment Centers…we have funding for research and development labs too. In exchange, stable Medicaid funding, national catastrophic insurance and an end to the Obamacare mandates and taxes. “It’s an offer they can’t refuse”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. Mary Kate Conly says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    I like to think that the VP wore that color tie on purpose to show unity. If a “party man” like Pence knows enough to MAGA, maybe he can influence his brethren.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    POTUS means business! I said this yesterday but I knew POTUS was not a happy camper concerning the way this legislation was headed or not for that matter. He realized he was going to have to take the bull by the horns so to speak in order to get things moving in the right direction.

    This is how a boss does things.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      He also has them boxed in. If the Senate even tries to go on vacation without passing Healthcare legislation, the wrath of President New York Trump is going to come down on them and they will not know what hit them. I am willing to bet that he is going to be very vocal about getting it done every day until it is finally done and on his desk! The New York Trump came out today, and these Senators know it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  31. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Now that it looks like they are going to make some progress, I was listening to Hannity on the radio and he is already whining about the possibility that they will get a Bill done and what will be in it. He keeps pushing this Doctor that he knows and how he practices his business – which is well and good. But that is not the reality with the Healthcare bill right now. I had to turn Hannity off because I was getting angry. We finally have a breakthrough with Trump, and now Hannity is trying to discourage its progress.

    Like

    Reply
  32. calbear84 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    President Trump calling out Obama on his lies really makes my day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Bob Thoms says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    THIS is why we supported, elected and love our president…………..he speaks for us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. NYGuy54 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Fantastic set of comments. He wasn’t antagonistic but he was firm and to the point. He spoke of positive outcomes. That is leadership 101 folks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Bob Thoms says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    When was the last time a president summoned all of his party’s Senate caucus for such a meeting?

    Like

    Reply
  36. quintrillion says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    The most import part of the sale is the close. President Trump is showing us all how a win / win / win is done big league. RNC win, American people win and Trump wins. The Commies Lose big time and I pray lose forever in the USA. God Bless America again.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Kaye Fairweather says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    If the GOPe Congressional Critters heard 15% of the comments of regular tax paying citizens’ remarks about their long list of failures with healthcare this summer, they would meet around the clock until they got a wonderful deal done. I don’t think they have any inkling of how badly they are despised. But they will soon unless they drastically change their loyalty from The Lobbyists to The People.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Sandra-VA says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    This was EPIC! After the talking heads on FBN were decrying him for not being a leader, from being absent from the healthcare issue, not to mention Gasparino saying this was not something he campaigned on (WHAT??????)… then BOOM! We get the full on camera remarks from President Trump who pulled no punches and basically slapped those idiots over the head.

    Love it! #MAGA

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s