President Trump Delivers Stern Remarks During GOP Senator Luncheon Discussing Healthcare (Video)…

“For seven years you promised the American people you would repeal Obamacare. People are hurting and frankly inaction is not an option.” ~ President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump held a luncheon for Senate Republicans on Wednesday and delivered stern remarks toward their failure to reach agreement on repealing or overhauling Obamacare. President Trump demanded they keep their campaign promises and find a new healthcare approach.

President Trump told the 49 senators who came to a White House luncheon today they should not leave Washington for a planned August recess until they can find common ground on healthcare and do the job Americans are paying them to do.