Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Delivers Brutally Honest Remarks To Chinese Counterparts…

Those who have followed the MAGAnomic trade and economic policy closely were aware a tonal shift had taken place in the last several weeks.
Specifically because of their weak position, and faced with the first U.S. President in their modern economic history who intends to stop the erosion of American wealth, China intentionally used North Korean aggression in order to create trade leverage with the U.S.
Today, at the U.S./China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue in Washington DC Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross left no room to doubt the approach President Trump and the U.S. trade team are going to take in the upcoming trade standoff.
At opening remarks between the two sides, Ross outlined the U.S. trade gap with China in unusually blunt terms. While U.S. exports to China have grown in recent years, imports have expanded even faster, leading to a $309 billion trade deficit.
“If this were just the natural product of free-market forces, we could understand it, but it’s not,” Ross said, as Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang looked on. “So it’s time to rebalance in our trade and investment relationship in a more fair, equitable and reciprocal manner.” (video below)
The Chinese trade contingent have never faced forceful push-back from the United States before. EVER.
In their modern history of economic growth there’s not a member of the delegation from China who have ever encountered direct and brutally honest dialogue. They simply don’t know how to respond. In an effort to regroup, the Chinese delegation cancelled a previously scheduled 5:00pm press conference.
It’s on.
Here’s why this matters.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
Historic Chinese cultural policy, the totalitarian control over expressed political sentiment and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase. Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.
REUTERS […] Asked about calls from the United States, Japan and others for China to put more pressure on North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said it was not China ratcheting up tension and the key to a resolution did not lie with Beijing.
“Recently, certain people, talking about the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, have been exaggerating and giving prominence to the so-called ‘China responsibility theory.’
“I think this either shows lack of a full, correct knowledge of the issue, or there are ulterior motives for it, trying to shift responsibility.” “China has been making unremitting efforts and has played a constructive role, but all parties have to meet each other half way, Geng said.”
“Asking others to do work, but doing nothing themselves is not OK.” “Being stabbed in the back is really not OK.”
Geng told a daily news briefing, without naming any parties. (more)
Prepare your affairs accordingly. President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. The President and his team are entirely prepared for this. We are going to economic war with China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Buy large quantities of cheap socks, underwear and t- shirts while the getting is good.
I think most of our clothes come from India these days.
However stocking up on plastic goods, cheap electronics and those silly spinners that your kids have might be a good idea. lol
Saving my money for the American-made.
I imagine it is a shock for them after China bought Bill Clinton and paid off HilLIARy and other D-Rats to discover their “investment” is now worthless. Reminds me of the dialog line from “Used Cars” when the crooked car dealer was lamenting: “Use to, when you bought a politician, he stayed bought!” Now China is discovering it’s not that way anymore.
FL_GUY,
I’m thinking you may have given me (us) the simple, yet understandable response for the question… “Uni-Party.. WTF is that??? The “Globalists (in this case China) paid (bought/bribed/blackmailed) for access (ALL politicians i.e. Uni-party) to American interests (our children’s and grandchildren future), selfishly controlled and exploited them for their personal gain, and planned to export ALL the wealth; leaving US poorer, weaker and circling the drain.
Clinton’s pay off, cheap electronics, trade deficit…
But, hold on now…
Seems President Trump and his Wolverines😁
😁😁😁 are setting things straight.
They are fighting back for you and me!!
It might get a bit bumpy (stock markets/prices of China stuff, but it’ll be MAGA.)
What’s that??
Oh, Wolverines… lol
Got a minute??
what ya think, Treepers?
FL_GUY gets the prize for best post of the day… or what….
We must pray without ceasing that God will continue to keep President Trump and his Wolverines in His protective care as they enter these dangerous times.
Amen, DEGinTN, Amen!!
Yes, especially since China has North Korea in its pocket.
And THIS!, surely must be the Stab in the Back, that the ltitle feller refers too.
Hey, Mr. Yang Wang!
The Clintons got your Yins.
Oblubber prolly owes you some too.
Replying to FL Guy.
A pallet of cash just doesn’t go as far as it used to!!
Sheesh
/s
WOLVERINES!
Make China poor again!!!!
They can be wealthy, just not at our expense.
Follow-through, follow-through, follow-through; without it this means nothing.
This is one reason why Russia is important. With Russia collaborating on energy and space investments with the United States, China becomes more isolated. This is another reason China is looking for fixed income streams with its One Belt One Road based on Chinese currency. They hope to export Yuan Inflation.
Maga is on!
Sundance, would you please provide provide some more direction in your commentary related to preparing accordingly?
Do I need to watch youtube videos on survivalism and learn to hunt boar naked and covered in mud?
Are we going to find the need to live underground, eating ratburgers because every restaurant is taco bell?
Ty!
But, but – boar ARE naked and covered in mud.
(Sorry, I need more coffee……)
Gil, you made me snort laugh but at least no fluids were involved.
I, too, would appreciate more detail on what is meant by preparing. I thought it was probably getting out of any Chinese stocks or something, but now it may mean buy cheap socks and undies, or electronics, or digging an underground survival shelter in my back yard and learning to hunt naked. One thing, the boar would take one look and fall down laughing so they would be easier to hunt….
See I thought about the stock thing, but Im in a commitment that the company is losing money TO me, not making it, so if I exit I do lose my shirt. But thinking about things like certain foods, clothing, products we dont necessarily have the supply chain or manufacturing base set up for yet makes me want more info.
Lots of raw materials for prescription drugs come from china so thats another thing, besides consumers cant seem to get the ones they need anyways!
This should send a chill down Mexico’s spine… get ready for a NAFTA rumble like never seen before.
If they have an ounce of smarts to them, they will agree to pay the fixed cost of the border wall over losses that are unfixed in trade. And if they really want to be smart they’ll negotiate to have solar panels added to the wall so they can buy cheap electricity from us.
Hey Bloomberg, Ross isn’t complaining, he is stating facts and setting the table.
But Michael Bloomberg is a whining, pussy hat-wearing, metrosexual jerk who’s mannerisms have obviously rubbed off on his company’s employees.
Metrosexual is generous. It was openly rumored that he spent his Bermuda weekends as mayor in the arms of a man. (To quote Seinfeld, not that there’s anything wrong with that).
Notice the negative word choice of Bloomberg.
Easy to see whose hand is on his strings.
The gas lighting is real.
Well, tone is everything isn’t it, Bloomberg?
Ross “complains?” The Wilburine doesn’t “complain.” Complaining is weak, complaining is whining, complaining is empty words without actions. Complaining can be ignored.
Wilburine will not be ignored.
I always picture a 12 year old when I see headlines by Bloomberg of articles I never read..
Soon even the most resistant of the swamp things will look down and notice that the water has receded while they were busy elsewhere, “Resisting”.
Very witty, chiefillinicake!
And the bonus for us is it makes them easier to spot.
Instead of slither, slither, slither…in the dank swampiness..
It’ll be squish, squish, squish while they walk.
I read this in Michael Bloomberg’s whiny accent.
Excellent and the language is perfect by Secretary Ross…There is no response. The same goes for Germany among others…They were stacking the deck and the free ride is over…
MAGA
Lately, I’ve noticed help wanted signs in many of the businesses I frequent. No doubt this is a tangible measure of the absence of illegal immigrant labor, many of whom (I hope) are finally deciding to return home. Those jobs are not going to go unfilled. What I suspect is gong to happen is that the wages offered for them are going to be slowly raised until—hey presto!!—out of work Americans find the increased wages attractive enough to bring them back into the workforce. I think this is significant because it says something about how the US relates economically and politically to China and, really, to the rest of the world.
In contrast to China and many other countries, the US has access to its own natural resources, manufacturing base, and a domestic population large enough to support an autonomous market-based economy that is completely independent of the rest of the world—and especially independent of China. Simply put, we don’t need them. Yes, it’s great to buy cheap tools at Harbor Freight and Ivanka gets likes to get her shoes from China but, if we really need to do so, we can more easily restructure our economy to produce our own shoes and tools than China can restructure from the loss of the US market. They need us a lot more than we need them.
For a long time now I’ve felt that an autonomous, go-it-alone US economy would be a fitting counter to the kind of interconnected, globalized economy the world’s progressive-fascists see as our future. I was looking in my toolbox the other day and picked up an old Sears Craftsman end-wrench I’ve had for at least 50 years. When I bought it, that wrench was made in a foundry here in America. The ease with which we could do that again would be shocking to a globalized, centrally planned China.
And hopefully, PDJT will direct agencies or congress to legislate as necessary to make the safety net less comfy for the able minded/bodied.
I’m all for a comfortable safety net for aged, handicapped, etc. but it is not a kindness to put able bodied capable people on perpetual welfare.
If money grew on trees, and I was given the choice of doing a minimum wage job or accepting the equivalent in “free” money for doing nothing, I would probably take the free money and use my free time as I chose.
Now, I was raised to know that this “free” money was forcibly taken from people that have jobs, so I would take the job.
But today, apparently, people aren’t taught that and are content to live their lives on what other people worked for. Other than a short term “pick me up”, able bodied shouldn’t be eligible for welfare.
No jobs where you are? Then move to where the jobs are. I’ve done that when I was as close to broke as you can get.
Because of that I moved on to better things and am now enjoying a comfortable retirement.
If we make taking even a minimum wage job preferable to staying on welfare, we can get these people to break those chains of dependency and start the climb to where they would like to be.
Mike
Great post, Garrison. Retooling the U.S.of A. will be shocking. We became lazy for a while, but there’s nothing like the heart of American enterprise. You can see it on the faces of this new leadership.
Recently my brother recounted a story about a Craftsman wrench he inherited from our father. The ratchet mechanism had stopped working. Based on the Craftsman promise to replace any tool that malfunctioned, he went to the store to get a replacement. He was pleasantly surprised when the salesman told him to go pick up a new tool, no charge. He was a happy customer!
Rocky start. Gee, you mean China doesn’t want to have to change their 100’s of billions of dollars per year advantage? Shocker.
With a population that size, can you imagine what it will be like when the Chinese economy crashes? And the ghost cities tell me they will one way or another.
Let us start by not buying any food products nor infant toys from China. Our people can do this without any gov help – if we collectivly have the will.
Right on Wilbur!
Prepare
As I often do, I listened to NPR on my drive home. The host had an Administration representative (think his name was Navarro) to discuss trade imbalance and China. At one point Navarro pushed back on the NPR host’s snarky digs at our President & Ivanka (they make their goods overseas) and he did it in a nice way. (NPR is such a storied institution, it’s beneath them to take pot shots at the President, or words to that effect.) It’s so refreshing to hear some pushback again the MSM bias. Made my day…
Its certainly better than yelling at the radio!
That would be Dr. Peter Navarro, author of Death By China (book and movie) http://deathbychina.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
China has no possible way of replacing the USA.
The USA can easily replace China any time that we feel like it.
It really is just that simple.
Prior to now, our politicians have been readily willing to sacrifice the good of America(that we have rightfully earned) for the benefit of the Chinese(that they have not earned).
Now, you are about to see the opposite. We finally, finally, FINALLY have a president who is willing to sacrifice the (undeserved) good of China for the (deserved) benefit of America.
Get your popcorn ready.
Hammer ———> nail
TC
LOL Wang Yang … Daddy used to call me whang yang… said it meant furren devil. 🙂
