BREAKING: Footage Discovered of “Secret” and “Undisclosed” Trump/Putin Meeting…

July 18, 2017

The Washington Post is reporting tonight on a very suspicious, very nefarious, and very secret meeting between comrade President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

O.M.G. The story is so hot The Washington Post received 637 retweets in three hours.  And even more incredibly, the New York Times had a stunningly incredible 116 twit comments and 238 retweets in three hours. I.Kid.You.Not.

The new story is so jaw-dropping CNN actually interrupted their Russia, Russia, Russia coverage to break news with… wait for it….. OMG, Russia, Russia, Russia.  Additionally, a group of highly influential Democrat internet investigators have unearthed footage of the previously undisclosed meeting.   WARNING. Content is very graphic:

As you can see from the video, Russian President Vladimir Putin was actually caught spying on camera. According to The Post and New York Times, 45 investigative sources who have some knowledge of the matter, it appears First-Lady Melania Trump’s choice to sit next to Comrade Putin proves she is actually a double agent working for the Kremlin.

Nefarious, yikes.

 

(link)

Oh, wait…. um, well, never mind.

 

35 Responses to BREAKING: Footage Discovered of “Secret” and “Undisclosed” Trump/Putin Meeting…

  1. wrongonred says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I think they may have run into each other in the Men’s Room and were colluding in there. I hear he didn’t bring his interpreter with him to take a leak. There was then excessively long hand washing.

  2. Cat Clothes says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Cat season. We need it.

  3. The Boss says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Was Putin dressed like a Saudi? The film seemed to dwell almost 100% on Trump and someone in Saudi garb. Pathetic.

  4. coveyouthband says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    They got him the time……./S

  5. sundance says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    • wheatietoo says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      I wonder if the leftists are starting to see that they were lied to.
      There is No Proof.

      They probably won’t admit it though…and are just turning away from it instead.

  6. redtreesquirrel says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Meanwhile some very suspicious murders going on in Florida all related to the DNC.

    BREAKING – Elizabeth Lee, uncovers more connections to Clinton murders…fears for her life. HOW CAN WE GET THIS WOMAN PROTECTION??? from The_Donald

    **Crickets**

  7. rainmom says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Vlad and Melania…boris and natasha in the flesh, hahaha!

  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

  9. margarite1 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Next they’ll be screaming about Trump and Putin both being on the same planet.

  10. kevinrexheine says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Oh, for crying out loud.

  11. mw says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    I have it on good authority that Trump and Putin had a secret meeting because they are colluding with Big Foot to locate the Loch Need Monster.

  12. Rex says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Fooled ’em again !
    They’ll never figure out it’s Vulcan mind melding.
    (Shhh! Shhh!)

  13. H.R. says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    That’s what I heard, too. And aliens from Area 54 set up the meeting 😜

  14. fleporeblog says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    These morons are truly a gift! Rather than basking in the glory that the messiah’s carcass sorry legacy continues indefinitely, they can’t help themselves. Thank you morons for continuing to build the Trump Train one caboose at a time!

  15. ALEX says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    BREAKING

  16. vanroth50 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    “Breach of national security protocol” lol !!

    So this fellow Bremmer, this businessman or whoever the hell he is, is now the judge of how social interactions at formal dinners held for Heads of State are to be conducted? And this idiot’s interpretation of events and “meetings” becomes national news just because he happens to be a Trump critic with his own agenda. This is getting to be beyond absurd.

  17. alexxxals says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Not worth 4 minutes of my time, look at the source! It’s my birthday Friday and when I blow out the candles ,my wish will be msnbc,CNN,all the fake news people can’t lie for a day like in the movie liar…liar, if my wish comes true , ”THAN THEY WOULD BE WORTH WATCHING”

  18. realcapedcrusader says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Obviously they are using the new form of “Mental Telepathy” to communicate. My source says it is based on what was learned at Area 57 by working with the aliens after the Roswell crash in 1947. With the help from the Russians the bugs have been worked out and is now in full operation.

  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    It’s an addiction now for the WaPo and NYT. It’s their crack-cocaine. They couldn’t stop themselves now even if they wanted to. That’s what the “sick” in Trump’s tweet might be referring to.

  20. 1american1st says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Don’t ya just hate it when world leaders talk to each other?
    Preposterous! Absurd! How dare they talk to each other! Throw them both in prison for life!

    I mean… you didn’t see Obama going around talking to other world leaders. Apologizing for America & bowing to a Saudi King doesn’t constitute actually talking to world leaders… no sirree. Soros told him to shut his mouth & keep it shut for 8 years and he did exactly as he was told.

  21. bearsgrrr says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    So New York Times averages 119 ree tweets per hour for Russian tweets.
    WAPO averages 212 Russian retreats per hour.
    POTUS averages 7,000 retweets per hour for Russian tweets. Media might want to rethink the game plan.

  22. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    FYI for media lovers (sarc) muh Russia Trump hating media is getting another protest scheduled in Atlanta Georgia July 22, 2017 at CNN Headquarters.

    http://mainstreetpatriots.us/next-cnn-fake-news-protest-july-22nd/

  23. Harry Lime says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    What a bunch of maroons! They have no shame and no decency. I wonder if there are any honest reporters working at these establishments that go to work every day and just hang their heads in shame and embarrassment…

