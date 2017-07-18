BREAKING: Footage Discovered of “Secret” and “Undisclosed” Trump/Putin Meeting…

The Washington Post is reporting tonight on a very suspicious, very nefarious, and very secret meeting between comrade President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

O.M.G. The story is so hot The Washington Post received 637 retweets in three hours. And even more incredibly, the New York Times had a stunningly incredible 116 twit comments and 238 retweets in three hours. I.Kid.You.Not.

The new story is so jaw-dropping CNN actually interrupted their Russia, Russia, Russia coverage to break news with… wait for it….. OMG, Russia, Russia, Russia. Additionally, a group of highly influential Democrat internet investigators have unearthed footage of the previously undisclosed meeting. WARNING. Content is very graphic:

.

As you can see from the video, Russian President Vladimir Putin was actually caught spying on camera. According to The Post and New York Times, 45 investigative sources who have some knowledge of the matter, it appears First-Lady Melania Trump’s choice to sit next to Comrade Putin proves she is actually a double agent working for the Kremlin.

Nefarious, yikes.

Oh, wait…. um, well, never mind.

.@washingtonpost identifies Trump and Putin were blinking at each other in morse code. 🙄 Decoded transcripts coming shortly… https://t.co/ISywcB120P — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 18, 2017

