BREAKING: Footage Discovered of “Secret” and “Undisclosed” Trump/Putin Meeting…

The Washington Post is reporting tonight on a very suspicious, very nefarious, and very secret meeting between comrade President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
O.M.G. The story is so hot The Washington Post received 637 retweets in three hours. And even more incredibly, the New York Times had a stunningly incredible 116 twit comments and 238 retweets in three hours. I.Kid.You.Not.
The new story is so jaw-dropping CNN actually interrupted their Russia, Russia, Russia coverage to break news with… wait for it….. OMG, Russia, Russia, Russia. Additionally, a group of highly influential Democrat internet investigators have unearthed footage of the previously undisclosed meeting. WARNING. Content is very graphic:
As you can see from the video, Russian President Vladimir Putin was actually caught spying on camera. According to The Post and New York Times, 45 investigative sources who have some knowledge of the matter, it appears First-Lady Melania Trump’s choice to sit next to Comrade Putin proves she is actually a double agent working for the Kremlin.
Nefarious, yikes.
Oh, wait…. um, well, never mind.
I think they may have run into each other in the Men’s Room and were colluding in there. I hear he didn’t bring his interpreter with him to take a leak. There was then excessively long hand washing.
Something like that. 😉
But I cannot wait for the decoded transcripts of the morse code blinking. Smoking gun.
No…I don’t think Putin got up from his seat even once.
He was seated next to Melania and was afraid someone might take his seat!
Nefarious AND Scandalous – Not one APPLE on that table!!!!!
Cat season. We need it.
Was Putin dressed like a Saudi? The film seemed to dwell almost 100% on Trump and someone in Saudi garb. Pathetic.
I noticed how just about everyone seated at the table was either watching Pres. Trump continually, or frequently checking on what he was doing. He is the center of attention.
He is where it’s AT, man!
It was fabulous…almost every single person!!!
We used to call it ‘dry cleaning’ on the East Side. People always leaving the UN with what looked like dry cleaning…only to be wearing it.
They got him the time……./S
Trump is FINISHED! 😜
(How many times does this make?)
Yup, of course I meant “They got him THIS time”….. /S
I wonder if the leftists are starting to see that they were lied to.
There is No Proof.
They probably won’t admit it though…and are just turning away from it instead.
Meanwhile some very suspicious murders going on in Florida all related to the DNC.
**Crickets**
From what I see posted here I really have no idea what this is all about….except Clintons are evil and that I agree with.
Vlad and Melania…boris and natasha in the flesh, hahaha!
Well Melania is taller than Mr. Putin so you could be onto something……
Next they’ll be screaming about Trump and Putin both being on the same planet.
Oh, for crying out loud.
I have it on good authority that Trump and Putin had a secret meeting because they are colluding with Big Foot to locate the Loch Need Monster.
Fooled ’em again !
They’ll never figure out it’s Vulcan mind melding.
(Shhh! Shhh!)
That’s what I heard, too. And aliens from Area 54 set up the meeting 😜
These morons are truly a gift! Rather than basking in the glory that the messiah’s carcass sorry legacy continues indefinitely, they can’t help themselves. Thank you morons for continuing to build the Trump Train one caboose at a time!
BREAKING
“Breach of national security protocol” lol !!
So this fellow Bremmer, this businessman or whoever the hell he is, is now the judge of how social interactions at formal dinners held for Heads of State are to be conducted? And this idiot’s interpretation of events and “meetings” becomes national news just because he happens to be a Trump critic with his own agenda. This is getting to be beyond absurd.
Not worth 4 minutes of my time, look at the source! It’s my birthday Friday and when I blow out the candles ,my wish will be msnbc,CNN,all the fake news people can’t lie for a day like in the movie liar…liar, if my wish comes true , ”THAN THEY WOULD BE WORTH WATCHING”
Obviously they are using the new form of “Mental Telepathy” to communicate. My source says it is based on what was learned at Area 57 by working with the aliens after the Roswell crash in 1947. With the help from the Russians the bugs have been worked out and is now in full operation.
It’s an addiction now for the WaPo and NYT. It’s their crack-cocaine. They couldn’t stop themselves now even if they wanted to. That’s what the “sick” in Trump’s tweet might be referring to.
Don’t ya just hate it when world leaders talk to each other?
Preposterous! Absurd! How dare they talk to each other! Throw them both in prison for life!
I mean… you didn’t see Obama going around talking to other world leaders. Apologizing for America & bowing to a Saudi King doesn’t constitute actually talking to world leaders… no sirree. Soros told him to shut his mouth & keep it shut for 8 years and he did exactly as he was told.
So New York Times averages 119 ree tweets per hour for Russian tweets.
WAPO averages 212 Russian retreats per hour.
POTUS averages 7,000 retweets per hour for Russian tweets. Media might want to rethink the game plan.
FYI for media lovers (sarc) muh Russia Trump hating media is getting another protest scheduled in Atlanta Georgia July 22, 2017 at CNN Headquarters.
http://mainstreetpatriots.us/next-cnn-fake-news-protest-july-22nd/
What a bunch of maroons! They have no shame and no decency. I wonder if there are any honest reporters working at these establishments that go to work every day and just hang their heads in shame and embarrassment…
